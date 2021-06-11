‘Hannity’ on ‘media mob’, Biden’s immigration policy

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," June 10, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: And welcome to "Hannity" on this busy breaking news night now.



Now, tonight and every night, this program, we bring you important information that we're pretty confident you're not going to get anywhere else from the media mob. This show, I am a member of the press, I am a talk show host, I embraced as a talk show host, many roles.



I like to say this show is like the entire newspaper. We do plenty of hard news -- in other words, no opinion whatsoever. I could produce thousands and thousands of hours of it, groundbreaking investigative reporting, radical associations of Obama, the deep state. We talk about sports, we talk about culture, we talk entertainment and yes, I give my opinion on the issues of the day like an op-ed page, an editorial page.



And this is important, I am upfront, we on this show are upfront and honest about this program and having a conservative perspective. I believe in the things I'm passionate about.



Unfortunately, though, well, the vast majority of people in the media, they are not upfront and they are not honest. They pretend to be fair and balanced and pretend to bring you only the truth with no opinion. They pretend their opinions are actually facts and they're not. Even sometimes refer to themselves as, quote, fact-checkers that need a fact-checking.



But almost all so-called journalists on other network and cable news shows, they are liberal, socialist Democrats. They are an extension of all things the New Green Deal radical socialist. They are biased, they are partisan, they are political operatives.



Take fake Jake Tapper, George Stephanopoulos, they actually worked for Democrats before transitioning becoming newsmen. What? They left their opinion at the door? No, I'm not buying it.



Every day, you have these hacks trying to shape public opinion but under the guise of journalism. One of their favorite methods, by the way, is called bias of omission. For example, let's just take a look at Hunter Biden's laptop from hell.



Now, this week, "The Daily Mail" uncovered numerous texts from that laptop. It featured Hunter Biden's frequent use of the N-word. Hunter repeatedly called his white lawyer the N-word, quote, N-word, you better not be charging me Hennessey rates, and, quote, well, that's what I am saying, N- word. True dat N-word.



Hunter even sent around a meme referring to Barack Obama, former president, as the N-word.



This is obviously despicable, racist language. Remember, the mob and the media, they've been obsessed with all things race and racism for years. So you might think this is a huge deal.



A couple of weeks ago, well, last week, as a matter of fact, Joe was reminding us that racism is the biggest threat to this country. Okay.



Now, don't forget the media was outraged. Remember NASCAR driver Kyle Larson for using similar language. The media was outspoken.



They were outraged at the country music star Morgan Wallen. He used the N- word.



Also outraged at a major league soccer coach for singing along to a song that had N-word in the lyrics.



But for the 50-year-old crack-smoking, influence peddling son of the president of the United States, no outrage whatsoever. None, zero, zip. As a matter of fact, as of late this afternoon, there was zero mentions of Hunter using the N-word on fake news CNN, MSDNC, ABC, CBS, NBC, wasn't in "The Washington Post", wasn't in "The New York Times." Not a word.



But for five-plus years, these same so-called objective news outlets, well, they saw a racism around every corner, every statement, from President Trump, even if they had to slice, dice and edit like in the case of Charlottesville which we talked a lot about. Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It should come as no surprise that we grapple every day with what it means to have a president stained by racism.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: A news organization says that it is perfectly fine to call Donald Trump racist.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We can truly say his words have absolutely emboldened white supremacists.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: He has given oxygen to racists. He is clearly trying to ignite a civil war in this country.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The question is, what do you call someone who says clearly racist things? This morning the answer is, Mr. President.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: A lot of people are leveling a very serious charge at him so I asked him about it.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Are you racist?



DONALD TRUMP, FORMER PRESIDENT: I am the least racist person that you have ever met.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: So, if I'm not mistaken, the media mob thinks everything Donald Trump or a conservative does Republican does is racist. But if you are a Biden and you use the N-word or you openly worry about, quote, our public schools becoming, quote, racial jungles, and try to stop integration of our public school system and stop busing, the liberal media, you get a pass. And even worse, if you are an African-American Republican, well, you can go on fake news CNN, you better be prepared to attack.



And today, Republican Congressmen Byron Donalds, he appeared on fake news CNN to discuss the Congressional Black Caucus apparently blocking him from joining.



Now the indignant CNN fake news host who apparently thinks that she speaks for the entire African-American community accused Donalds of being out of step with their cause, I guess the expert on all these matters? You decide.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BRIANNA KEILAR, CNN HOST: Do you think your defense of a person that said things like that might be incongruent with the mission of the CBC?



REP. BRYON DONALDS (R-FL): First of all, whatever the president said in the past is nothing to do with this discussion at all. I think --



KEILAR: Well, you've defended -- you've defended -- you've defended him.



DONALDS: Please don't cut me off. I have not cut you off in this interview. Please don't do that to me. Thank you.



As a black man in America I'm allowed to have my own thoughts on who I choose to support and who I choose not to support. My support for President Trump whether it's for or against is irrelevant. It has nothing to do with this discussion. This is whether the ideology of whether or not someone who is conservative is welcome at a Congressional Black Causes, it's really simple.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: Checkmate.



Now, by the way is it called the Congressional Black Caucus or the congressional liberal Black Caucus?



Because you see what's happening here. Fake news CNN, almost every other outlet, narrative is more important than truth. They have an agenda.



Their long running narrative is Republicans are evil, racist monsters. They don't want you to know that President Trump signed off, oh, on the bill that permanently provided more money to historically black colleges than any other president, $250 million a year. I doubt they gave Trump a lot of credit when he signed the First Step Act, reducing the incarceration of many minority serving lengthy sentences for nonviolent crimes, oh, overturning Joe Biden's crime bill.



They don't want you to know that under Trump, more African-American and Hispanic-Americans were unemployed with the lowest unemployment rates, record after record after record shattered.



The media mob, Democrats want you to believe that President Trump is an evil, heartless monster who forcibly cleared peaceful Black Lives Matter protesters from Lafayette Square Park so he could get a photo op in front of historic St. John's Church.



You might remember this.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: When they dispersed protesters in Lafayette Park the other day when the president wanted his photo-op.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Police fired tear gas on peaceful protests outside the White House also Donald Trump could stage a follow-up.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Because the president literally wanted a photo op after all of this had been sprayed on U.S. American citizens.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Last night, those peaceful protesters were cleared from the park, you'll remember so that President Trump could walk across the street to St. John's church for a photo-op.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The United States government does not use the military against civilians in this country unless there is a damn good reason. All we ended up with was the president of the United States looking like a wannabe dictator so he could walk over to a church and pretend to be concerned about the church.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: Well, guess what, none of that was true. All of what they said were lies, just like three years, Trump-Russia collusion. They lied to the entire country.



According to a brand-new inspector general report, U.S. Park Police were already in the process of clearing the park before they ever learned about Donald Trump's visit to the church. They were dispersing demonstrators to install new fencing before Donald Trump went there after the protest became violent and the church was lit on fire.



But according to America's genius journalist, Trump bad, Republicans bad, conservatives bad, rioters good. Even today, a perplexed fake news Jim Acosta, he just couldn't admit the truth even now. Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JIM ACOSTA, CNN REPORTER: Well, I certainly think it raises more questions than it answers. I mean, you know, the IG report is saying the Park Police cleared of the park with the purpose of setting up this fence. When I read through this report, it sounded as if the inspector general was auditioning to become the inspector general at Mar-a-Lago because, I mean, this is almost a whitewash of what occurred on June 1st.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: Jim Acosta is auditioning to be the leader of AOC's squad because he is that far radical left. You will get the truth from Jim unless it fits his liberal, radical, Democratic, socialist narrative.



Like so many journalists in the mob, though, you know, fake news Acosta, his support for the Democratic Party is far more important than actually telling you, the American people, the truth.



Here now with more, rising star in the Republican Party, North Carolina Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson, along with FOX News contributor, Leo 2.0 Terrell.



You are a rising star, sir. You and I have had this conversation on radio. Let me get your overall reaction.



It used to be every two years, for two years, Republicans are racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamophobic, now transphobic, they want dirty air and water, and they want to throw granny in a wheelchair over a cliff.



But now, it's Joe Manchin is racist because he is not going along with HR and SR-1, and doesn't want to abolish the filibuster. So it seems like it is being used almost on every issue.



Your thoughts?



MARK ROBINSON, LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR OF NORTH CAROLINA: Well, it's the same old leftist playbook. If their narrative is failing, if they can't sway the American voter with good policy and with a good record, they're reaching in the bag of tricks and recently, their best trick in that bag is to call folks a racist for a number of reasons. No matter what the calls maybe, they pull at the same old lies that Republicans are racists and dangerous to the country when the exact opposite has been proven both today and yesterday throughout history in this nation.



Republicans are the ones who are always standing up for freedom, equality and all the qualities that have made this nation great. And Democrats are always on the wrong side of history.



And so, it's just -- that playbook that they always play -- smear, smear, smear, call them a racist, call them whatever you can to try to make them look bad, but we all know it is just the exact opposite.



HANNITY: Leo 2.0, when you were Leo 1.0 in a previous life, you are a civil rights attorney, weren't you?



LEO TERRELL, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Yes.



HANNITY: And you were a civil rights attorney that was a leader, that fought hard and passionately for the rights of others to make America a more perfect union, which I admire.



My question to you is -- I mean, it's like a softball, saying it is out of the park. If Donald Trump were president, any of Donald Trump's kids used the N-word like Hunter, what would be seeing all day, all night for weeks on end on TV?



TERRELL: You would see the Democratic attack dogs, Maxine Water, Al Sharpton, Jim Clyburn and anyone that the white liberals would go out and send out and attack Donald Trump 24/7.



You would see massive protests at the White House if Donald Trump or his kids were accused of what Hunter Biden said.



You're right, Sean. I was a civil rights attorney. I'm still a civil rights attorney. African American and I support Donald Trump.



Donald Trump is not a racist. The racists are the people on the left. And you know, you have the tape. Why did I leave the Democratic Party? Because Joe Biden, imperial wizard, said if you ain't -- if you don't vote for me, you ain't black.



The most insulting statement he made to every black Americans, because as the other guest just said, we are free thinkers, the Republican Party allows free thinking.



And final point, Jim Acosta, you're not a lawyer. The lawsuit that Black Lives Matter regarding Lafayette Square, that case is going to be dismissed. Black Lives Matter, Jim Acosta, the left-wing media owes Donald Trump an apology for accusing him of clearing out Lafayette Square. It is a lie.



HANNITY: I just can't believe, Mark. You know, as I look at this, why do you think they don't cover it, because it's Joe Biden? How does Joe Biden partner with the former Klansman that filibustered the civil rights act to stop the integration of schools not wanting public schools, Joe's words, to be racial jungles? How does he get away with that? How does -- why does he get a pass?



ROBINSON: Again, it's that same thing the, media collusion with the left. When they can't demonize you, when they can't lie on you, they will ignore you.



And the same thing applies to what we see happened. Egregious actions that we see on those on the left, they ignore those actions. They don't cover those actions.



And any little claim that someone on our side may do, they highlight it, blow it up, they lie about it. They create a stir about it.



Meanwhile, the folks on the other -- the other side are calling for riots, calling for violence, using the N-word and it just gets ignored. That's why it is so important for folks on the right to not be afraid and stand up and proclaim the truth.



HANNITY: All right. Mark Robinson, thank you.



Leo, I like 2.0 better than 1.0, just saying.



All right. We're now just days away from president sippy cup Joe Biden's first meeting with a hostile actor of Vladimir Putin. Joe was still trying to nail down a very important fact, because yesterday, he proudly announced that the biggest threat to the United States wasn't Russia, China, radical Islamic terrorists, the Iranian mullahs, Kim Jong Un, it was climate change.



Last week he said terrorism from white supremacist was the biggest threat. Last year, he said it was Russia. Perhaps Joe forgot, he forgets a lot.



Word of advice, Joey, you might want to figure that out before you meet with Vladimir.



Here now with more, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich who is now running, announced today on my radio show, that he is running for the seat against the incumbent senator and liberal, Mark Kelly.



Great to see you again.



And also with us, former acting director of national intelligence, Ric Grenell.



Good to see you, Ric.



Attorney General, let me start with you and ask you a simple question. You're there. You're on the ground. You see what's happening.



To me, it not only looks like Joe is not enforcing the laws, we don't get to pick and choose what laws we want to enforce or not, but he is aiding and abetting by providing transportation to illegal immigrants, all the states and the states bear the burden financially to take care of the illegal immigrants.



MARK BRNOVICH, ARIZONA ATTORNEY GENERAL: What makes anyone think that Joe Biden can predict a future crisis, Sean, when he can't recognize and see what's going on right now at our southern border?



As you talked about so much, this is a crisis and it's a tragedy in the making. We know that every day now, our local law enforcement is involved with chasing people who have entered illegally. We know that there's been a record amount of fentanyl coming into this country from -- even from last year. We know there's going to be approximately 2 million people crossing the border illegally this year.



The cartels enrich themselves, and they're using this as an opportunity to increase their criminal networks in the United States, enrich themselves and become more powerful.



Arizona is not only bearing the brunt of this. Everyone across this country is going to bear the brunt of it.



And it's just shame, it's a tragedy that Kamala Harris, you know, wants to examine the root causes of why people come to this country, when we all know -- I'm first generation -- that this is the greatest country in the world.



What we need to do is enforce the laws. We need to make sure the Biden administration, like our lawsuits is doing, deports people and they have deportation orders. People who have been convicted and charged of crimes, they have to be deported instead of being released into our communities.



This is going to have such a drain on us as taxpayers --



HANNITY: Yeah.



BRNOVICH: -- and as a community.



HANNITY: Now, Ric Grenell, you're in the socialist utopia state of California. For the first time in 171 years, you've had an exodus of people. They're not going to -- they've always gained in population and now they're losing in population I would argue because of high taxes, the bureaucracy, issues involving law and order, and safety and security and borders.



What's it like for most Californians with open borders, a sanctuary state?



RIC GRENELL, FORMER ACTING DIRECTOR OF NATIONAL INTELLIGENCE: Look, it's a disaster. You think about California, and we're supposed to be number one. I would argue that we don't always push a progressive idea. We tried everything first, except under Gavin Newsom, we've been pushed to number 50.



We still are not following science here. You look at the border which we have right down on the San Diego border and it's a crisis what's happening. We're being lectured by Guatemala.



Now, Joe Biden is going to go in front of Vladimir Putin. Putin is ecstatic to sit across the table. He has already moved troops to Ukraine. He's already got the biggest gift ever, Nord Stream II. It's now going to give him power, leverage and money over all of Europe.



I would argue, Sean, this decision on Nord Stream II is a bigger disaster than what Jimmy Carter when he gave away the Panama Canal. This is --



HANNITY: You think --



GRENELL: -- going to affect for 25, 30-plus years how Europe is not going to be able to get out from underneath the pressure and the leverage of Russia. It's a disaster.



HANNITY: How is it possible for the people of Arizona, because you're on the front lines, California is as well, and I've been 12, 13, 14 times to the border, Mr. Attorney General. And how is it possible?



I mean, aren't the people of Arizona, aren't they responsible for food and shelter and health care and education for all the illegal immigrants that Joe is assisting and bringing into the country by not enforcing the law?



BRNOVICH: Sean, there's a costs in so many different levels. We talk about law enforcement. We talk about the threat to national security.



But as you just alluded to, there' s a fiscal cost. There's a cost -- the impact it has on our public schools, the impact it's going to have on our health care and our hospital systems.



But this is not only an Arizona taxpayer problem. It's a taxpayer problem for the entire country. Remember, the Biden administration just entered contracts for tens of millions of dollars to house people in hotels, in places like Scottsdale, Arizona, which is a swanky tony area.



And so, the Biden administration literally is not only decriminalizing and incentivizing illegal immigration, now, they're literally letting people have room service and extra towels. I mean, it's not funny because we are bearing the brunt of this, but assure everyone in this country, we're going to live with the consequences of Biden administration's policies.



HANNITY: All right. Congratulations on your announcement. You -- I got to believe that it's going to be a very close race and we'll be following that race in Arizona closely.



Ric Grenell, any thoughts about getting in the governor's race?



GRENELL: I'm going to come to you first, Sean, I promise.



HANNITY: That's so noncommittal.



BRNOVICH: Brnovich for AZ (ph).



HANNITY: I work hard to get answers but thank you, I appreciate it.



Anyway, after the break, a mother and a Chinese immigrant say a critical race theory reminds her of communist China. She tells her very personal story, next.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



(NEWSBREAK)



HANNITY: More developments tonight on how parents and common sense Americans are pushing back against the destructive far left critical race theory ideology that's infiltrating America's schools. Just listen to how one Virginia mom who actually survived now China eviscerates the school's critical race theory push.



Take a look at this.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



XI VAN FLEET, VIRGINIA MOM: I'm very alarmed at what is going on in our schools. You are now teaching -- training our children to be social justice warriors and to loathe our country and our history.



Growing up in China, all of this sounds very familiar. Communist regime use the same critical theory to divide people. The only difference is that they used class instead of race.



This is indeed American version of the Chinese communist -- Chinese culture revolution. The critical race theory has its roots in cultural Marxism, it should have no place in our schools.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: And down in the great state of Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis continues to be a beacon of hope against his far left lunacy, as the Florida board of education has approved of the governor's rule banning teaching of critical race theory in the state's public schools.



Joining us now for reaction, FOX News contributor Jason Chaffetz, along with the mother you just saw in that video, Xi Van Fleet, is with us.



You were six years old when the cultural revolution began in China, and you have spoken eloquently about what it was like in school and posters hung in hallways and teachers and students would attack each other for being ideologically impure.



Can you explain what you experienced in the similarities you see?



VAN FLEET: Okay, I just want to let the American people know that what is going on in our schools and in our country is really a replay of the cultural revolution in China. And I want people to see the similarities and the similarities are terrifying. They use the same ideology, the same methodology, even the same vocabulary and with the same goal.



The ideology is cultural Marxism and we were divided into groups as oppressor and oppressed, and here we use race and there they use class. And the people here who have a different view were labeled racist. But in the cultural revolution, the labor is counterrevolutionary.



So it is a hat that fits all and once the hat is on your head, your life is ruined. And they take -- methodologies also very similar. It's cancel culture.



We basically cancel the whole Chinese civilization pre-communism and we chanted our school names, street names, store names. We chant even our personal names. My name is Xi and I was named after the city I was born Xi An (ph). Xi means west and also refers to the imperialism.



So I wanted so bad to change my name because I wanted to be more communist. I'm glad my parents convinced me not to.



And the vocabulary is even the same. Wokeness and to be specific, we used class wokeness. In Chinese, it is (SPEAKING CHINESE) your level of wokeness determine your chance to get a promotion or to get benefits and who decide your level of wokeness? It is the party leaders.



(CROSSTALK)



HANNITY: Yeah, and you speak -- and you speak from real experience. I mean, you were six years old but you lived 20 years under this oppression and it sounds like out of the lessons you learned under Mao and the revolution, you see this groupthink now appearing in America and you're trying to warn Americans that you don't want to go down this road.



Congressman Chaffetz, let me ask you. I mean, you see what is being taught here. What is your reaction and do you see the similarities?



JASON CHAFFETZ, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: I do see the similarities but to hear it first hand from Xi, I'm just proud of her for speaking up. I'm proud of her for doing it the American way and actually going out of her comfort zone and making an issue of this.



So, on behalf of millions of people all across this country, thank you for doing that.



I'm very proud of what Ron DeSantis is doing. He was on our oversight committee, pretty good but as governor of the guy is great. And he's doing the right thing but it's going to take ordinary people doing extraordinary things.



And so, I just want to thank her for voicing what so many millions of people and parents know is happening and we've got to change it.



HANNITY: I'll give you the last word, Xi Van Fleet, because what would your message me to America if they continue to go down this road?



VAN FLEET: I just want people to know that freedom is fragile and we can lose it any time if we don't defend it. And there's a lot of Chinese- Americans who the same experience and share my point of view.



And I know that more and more people will step up and share their stories and tell the American people -- critical race theory is not antiracism. It itself is racist. It's divisive. It's destructive and it is dangerous.



HANNITY: All right. Thank you so much. I'm sorry you had to live that way.



And, Congressman, it's great to see you as always.



When we come back, Senator Ron Johnson and his colleagues, they are demanding answers from the DOJ on the unequal application of justice to protesters. He is next.



And later, shocking anti-police behavior caught on camera all around the country. There's no law, there's no order, there's no safety and security in mostly blue states and blue cities, straight ahead.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



HANNITY: Now, Senator Ron Johnson tonight is pressing the Attorney General Merrick Garland for answers on the unequal application of laws in this country.



Also requesting information on the department's treatment between those who breached the Capitol on January 6 and those caught rioting and looting and destroying federal property during the nearly 300 riots over the summer last summer.



We do need if we want justice in this country equal justice and equal application of our laws. When it comes to attacks on federal buildings, violence, property damage -- but, of course, the destructive Democratic agenda, well, they don't seem to agree. For example, yesterday, the Keystone XL pipeline was officially terminated by the developer following Joe Biden's, you know, six hours into his presidency, anti-energy executive order, killing off high paying career jobs in the energy sector and once again making us dependent on foreign sources of energy, the lifeblood of our economy.



You have the middle class, working-class Americans now suffering over the rising energy costs that you now see on your screen. Consumer price index shows a dramatic rise in the cost of energy and goods. Everything you buy costs more because it costs more to transport it there.



But Donald Trump warned us all of this would happen in a debate with Joe, before we called him a sippy cup. Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



TRUMP: Would you close down the oil industry? Would you close down the oil industry?



MODERATOR: It's false, it's false.



BIDEN: We would have a transition from the oil industry, yes.



TRUMP: Oh, that's a big statement.



BIDEN: There's a big statement because I would stop --



MODERATOR: Why would you do that?



BIDEN: Because the oil industry pollutes significantly.



TRUMP: I see.



BIDEN: And here's a deal --



TRUMP: That's a big statement.



BIDEN: If you can't see that -- if you would let me finish a statement, because it has to be replaced by renewable energy.



MODERATOR: One final question --



TRUMP: That is the biggest statement in terms of business, that's the biggest statement, because basically what he is saying is he is going to destroy the oil industry. Will you remember that, Texas? Will you remember that Pennsylvania, Oklahoma?



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: Joining us now with reaction, Republican Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson.



Senator, great to see you.



Senator, those are high-paying career jobs wiped out, but then Joe gives Vladimir Putin a waiver to build his pipeline? Just like they bring back TikTok which we suspect was spying on Americans, why is he -- why is he granting these waivers to countries that are not particularly friendly, they're hostile towards us? And meanwhile taking away American jobs simultaneously.



SEN. RON JOHNSON (R-WI): Because he's weak, and, you know, don't ask me to get inside the mind of a liberal perspective socialist Marxist like President Biden, but what I do know is he is -- this is a self-inflicted wound that he is perpetrating on this nation. China, India, they are going to continue to use fossil fuels.



What we do to ourselves, the trillions of dollars in economic harm to America and Americans, the rising oil and gas prices is going to have no impact whatsoever on the climate, and the other thing is they're not factoring in the economic harm done by green energy.



Well, what about battery production? What about rare earth mineral mining?



So, again, progressives, liberals, Marxists, socialists, they live in a fantasy world, but unfortunately, it's a fantasy world that when imposed on America will lead us down a path of destruction.



HANNITY: It's really frightening.



Let me go to the other issue which I think is pivotal as well and that is equal justice application of our laws. For example, Michael Horowitz had referrals for lying to Congress in the inspector general report. Nothing happened. But there are other people who had 30 guys in tactical gear, predawn raid, guns drawn, CNN cameras, and for the exact same charge, a process crime, lying to Congress.



I fear if we don't have equal justice and application of laws that we -- the country can't survive, Senator.



JOHNSON: No, what is happening across the border with government agencies are losing confidence in them. When you see the corrupt investigation, the FBI -- the FBI loses integrity and Christopher Wray has done nothing to restore that integrity. When people see an unequal administration of justice, the same thing happens.



And so, across the board, people are losing faith in government which quite honestly, I never had much in to begin with. But, for example, what is happening in the -- subsequent (ph) to our letter is the equal application of justice toward rioters. We have to first start by saying we condemned the violence, the repugnant racial slurs that occurred in the Capitol. No doubt about it.



But what the left wants to do, what Democrats want to do is sweep the 570 riots that occurred in the summer, 2,000 law enforcement being injured, $2 billion of property damage, a couple dozen people being killed, two in Kenosha, Wisconsin, dozens of buildings being burned, they want to sweep that under the rug and I just want to get to the bottom of how much resources --



(CROSSTALK)



HANNITY: They're both wrong.



JOHNSON: Yes.



HANNITY: We can't have our Capitol breached ever. We've got to protect our elected officials. It doesn't matter if you're Republican or Democrat. But also, we can't allow police precincts burned to the ground and cops to be pelted with rocks and bricks and Molotov cocktails, et cetera.



Let me ask you a question. We've had revelations on Hunter. Joe Biden said three times, three separate occasions that he never once spoke to Hunter about his foreign business dealings.



And now, we have photos from Hunter's laptop showing Joe Biden as vice president meeting with these foreign contacts. I don't see application of the law there.



And to me, this raises serious conflict of issues -- of interest issues and he is the president. Now, we have Hunters saying the N-word, the media won't even cover it.



How -- how is that possible? Because you and I both know if the last name was Trump, there'd be a different reaction.



JOHNSON: Well, President Biden lied. He lied boldface to the American public, and he is not being held to account.



You know, John Solomon is doing some great work. I think we're going to hear more in the coming days, but what we are witnessing again is because of the bias in the media. They picked their guy, they got him elected, now they're going to just ignore all the sins of this administration.



And there are serious problems -- the compromise of Biden Inc., how is that going to affect our foreign policy? Is that why he is looking the other way in terms of Nord Stream II? Is that why he's crowing to Iran to do another deal? Is that what he's going to be weak on China because Chinese know a lot about what his financial entanglements are?



HANNITY: What you're saying --



JOHNSON: This one we tried to warn the American public about, but the press wouldn't report it.



HANNITY: Is he compromised? And based on the Grassley-Johnson report, that money came from Russia and Kazakhstan and Ukraine and China and Chinese nationals shopping sprees. There's certainly a lot of contact and a lot of money changing hands.



Senator, we need answers. Thank you.



JOHNSON: More will be coming.



HANNITY: All right. Soft on crime policies continue to destroy our communities and our country. Twenty-two-year Dallas Police Sergeant Tre Pennie and retired police lieutenant Sean Larkin will have reaction, straight ahead.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



HANNITY: And again tonight, even more examples of how soft on crime policies, they're making every community less safe, less secure and we are now learning details about how lenient New York City judge let a known gang member free to allegedly kill an innocent father.



Sixteen-year-old Alberto Ramirez had his bail reduced by a Bronx judge back in March despite multiple gun arrests, three and four months, but he got back out on the street, no bail laws in New York and, of course, a billion- dollar cut to the NYPD. And now, he's accused of killing a 34-year-old father of two.



But the attacks on law and order in New York City, it doesn't stop there. Now, look at this disturbing video of an Asian police officer being repeatedly abused with racial slurs during a recent encounter at Washington Square Park in New York City.



Here to react to all of this, Tre Pennie, 22-year Dallas police sergeant, president of the National Fallen Officer Foundation. We have lost almost 130 officers in the line of duty, along with Sean "Sticks" Larkin. By the way, he is the author of "Breaking Blue: Real Life Stories of Cops Falsely Accused" and also was co-host with Dan Abrams of a show I like "Live PD."



Tre, let me start with you, I have known you a long time. You see what officers are going through. I mean, three -- how many times do you have to arrest somebody on a gun violation before you realize letting him out is a bad idea and that they're likely going to kill somebody?



TRE PENNIE, 22-YEAR DALLAS POLICE SERGEANT: Yeah, Sean, we have seen over and over again that these bail reform, and parole and probation reform ideals, they don't work. I mean, there's empirical evidence that exist already that's enforcing police officers to work even harder to protect our communities.



Unfortunately, our judges don't get it. Our judges are suffering from this not-me syndrome, the syndrome that allows that these individuals to disassociate themselves from their own -- the consequences that they put into our communities. In our communities are suffering because of that, unfortunately.



And I'd say, bottom line is we need to get rid of these violent offenders. We need to remove them from our society. We've got to change our ideas in the way that we think about dealing with prison reform in this country.



We can't keep this revolving door open to allow these individuals, the second offenders, violent offenders to keep circulating to our society. We have to go here and lay the hammer down and moved the idea of focusing on punishment, punishment and retribution instead of allowing these individuals to victimize us in society.



HANNITY: Yeah.



You know, Sean, one of the reasons, I love shows like "Cops", I live "Live PD" because -- and I love and I've been pushing for years, I think every cop needed, you know, a body cam, so for good and bad, we know what happen. It gives us perspective. And, you know, we've lost many offices in the line of duty but shows like yours, shows like "Cops" teach the public by how hard that job is, what they are going through.



Look at these videos, people have no respect for cops anymore. They are beating up a cop -- a cop in San Francisco needed the public to help save the cop.



SEAN "STICKS" LARKIN, AUTHOR OF "BREAKING BLUE": Yeah, you know, that was the beauty of "Live PD" was it gave an honest perspective of what was going on for law enforcement across the country. It showed the big urban areas and the cities. It showed the small country areas.



People got an honest look of what was going on, not the little clips that are, you know, highlights to kick off the news at night, where people can attack the police or come after us. It showed what we really deal with day in and day out. And, you know, all these things got pulled off the air last year.



And so, you know, our fingers are crossed, things like that come back because I received so many messages from people who have no idea what we deal with on a daily basis, and I'm talking even from criminals themselves, people who were anti-police. Once they watched the show they saw the things we actually deal with. Again, not the little highlights people like to pass around on social media that make the police look bad. What it really is.



HANNITY: Yeah, I think that is key. We also saw what happened, Tre, with George Floyd and we had a nation rightly outraged. That is not how police officers are trained in any way, shape, manner or form. But the question is, is now we have open hostility against police officers.



You know, the guy who burns down the police precinct got two years in jail, and the judge that I am being more lenient because you are really a good person. I don't think good people burned down police precincts, Tre.



PENNIE: Of course not, of course not, and we are giving these criminals a pass. I mean, that's -- unfortunately, that's what these leftist progressives are moving America right now, is trying to protect the criminals as opposed to protecting the victims. And I think we have to do a better job of trying to advocate for people who can't protect themselves.



And let's think about it, these violent offenders are coming home, and they're -- you know, recidiving (ph) all over again. We've seen last year the 20,000 murders that happened in the United States, about 6,800 of them were individuals that were already on supervised -- on probation or parole.



HANNITY: Yeah.



PENNIE: And we have seen that those individuals just won't do right, and we have to do something to hold them accountable, and I for one -- I'm one of those people that say we need to -- we have to protect our police, we have to protect our communities.



HANNITY: We're not doing it.



PENNIE: To get these individuals out of our society.



HANNITY: Last 30 seconds, Sean, I will give it to you. They're now trying - - we have defund and dismantle police. Now they're talking about getting rid of indemnification which would every cop would have to hire their own lawyers and that means every criminal would sue every time they get arrested.



That would be the end of policing in America. Agree or disagree?



LARKIN: Totally agree. You are already seeing it, police officers are leaving in droves right now and we are having a very, very difficult time filling these police academies. It's happened in every major city across the country. Those types of things are going to punish us and we are going to pay for it in the years to come.



HANNITY: All right. Sean, congrats on your book. I hope "Live PD" is back. Tre, always good to see you.



If you are a patriot, you're going to love our video of the day, right after this break.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



HANNITY: All right. Our video of the day will definitely make you proud to be an American. Yesterday, New York Islanders fan decided to belt out the national anthem ahead of game 6, their victory over the Boston Bruins. They now move to the next round. Take a look.



(VIDEO CLIP PLAYS)



HANNITY: That was awesome. Congratulations to the Islanders.



All right. That's all the time we have left. Please set your DVR so you never miss an episode.



In the meantime, let not your hearts be troubled. Laura Ingraham takes it from here. Have a great night. See you tomorrow night.

