'Hannity' on mask mandates, Gov. Cuomo's COVID response

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," July 26, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: Welcome to HANNITY.



And tonight, more baseless lies from Democrats who continue to insist that voter ID laws in Georgia and Texas are racist but somehow they're not racist in Biden's home state with restrictive laws in Delaware.



Plus, more shocking footage from New York as crime spirals even more out of control. New video showing a violent mob attacking an off-duty firefighter. And former Senator Barbara Boxer in California -- well, she was just mugged in northern California.



Also tonight, a breaking new report detailing the long-standing ties between zero experience Hunter Biden's art dealer and the country of China. A big shock.



And coming up, boxing legend George Foreman, he is going to weigh in on the anthem in the Pledge of Allegiance and what's going on in the Olympics.



But we start tonight, in city after city, the left's draconian pandemic restrictions, they are now coming back. Vaccine mandates are creeping into public policy, including new requirements for New York City workers and V.A. employees and now mask mandates in L.A., St. Louis, Savannah, Georgia. Many other liberal cities are -- they're now bringing these mandates back and that's not all.



Two months ago, it was Joe Biden who proudly declared a policy of vaxxed or masked. Well, now, the CDC is considering a revised new, new, new, new policy of that vaxxed and masked.



Now, how many more mixed messages will the American people be given? No mask, one mask, two masks, no mask, some masks, mask indoors, mask outdoors and maybe masks in perpetuity and now, it's -- oh, never mind what we said before?



And remember, according to Democrats, the media mob and the great flip- flop, Dr. Anthony Fauci -- well, life was supposed to return to normal for vaccinated Americans. That's what they told us, you might remember. Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



DR. ANTHONY FAUCI, DIRECTOR, NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF ALLERGY AND INFECTIOUS DISEASES: So if we can get the overwhelming proportion of the population vaccinated by let's say, the end of the second the beginning of the third quarter, by the time we get into mid-fall of 2021, we could be approaching some level of normality.



GOV. ANDREW CUOMO (D), NEW YORK: What does 70 seventy percent? It mean that we can now return to life, as we know it.



JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: The biggest takeaway is that getting vaccinated is our ticket back to normal.



SEN. CHUCK SCHUMER (D-NY), MAJORITY LEADER: We need, of course, to keep up the effort to inoculate the rest of the country. But suffice it to say, we are well on our way to bringing the country out of chaos, out of crisis and back to normal.



JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: The vaccines are about saving your life, but also the lives of the people around you. But they're also about helping you get us get back to closer to normal in our living -- more normal living.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: And that was just a few weeks ago, and now, we're just supposed to accept another new normal the 100th new normal with masks and social distancing and lockdowns even if you're vaccinated indefinitely?



Again, even if you're fully vaccinated, how is this following the science that they lectured us every day that was supposed to follow are we supposed to ignore the science for example from the Cleveland Clinic? Very well- respected medical institution that if you had COVID, you don't need any vaccine. Oh, spoiler alert, the mask-obsessed left in America is not following the science and they're trying to blame conservatives for vaccine hesitancy when it's they themselves that are causing a lot of it.



They're panicking. They're flailing, flipping and flopping daily.



Now, this might be a surprise for anyone in the media mob who is tuning in for the first time. But, well, I've been saying for months and months and months over and over and over again -- yeah, you better take this virus, seriously.



Yes, it's deadly we can read the numbers. And it can kill you.



I do believe in science. I believe in the science of vaccination. But I'm not your doctor. I'm not going to give you or anybody medical advice. And frankly, like many Americans, I'm fed up with the ever-changing policies and advice -- they can't seem -- it's like the gang that can't shoot straight.



So, yeah, take this seriously. Do your own extensive research. Talk to actual medical professionals you trust. Talk to your own doctor or doctors. Look at the data, factor in your unique medical history, your current medical condition. Make your own decision in consultation with your doctors.



But if Democrats, if the media mob continue to panic, downplay the efficacy of vaccines with mask mandates and lockdowns -- well, the trust will be eroded even further and perhaps even shattered forever.



And, by the way, if Democrats are truly concerned about the dangers of COVID-19, maybe they should be addressing that ongoing crisis at our southern border because for the past six months, we have a record number of migrants, the biggest number now looks like it will be in 25 years from all over the world, they have been pouring into this country illegally, almost all of them are completely unvaccinated. Most if not all of them hardly any are tested for COVID-19.



There's been a high rate of COVID positivity when tested. And yet as we speak, the Biden administration -- they're actually dispersing them into towns and cities and counties all over the country.



So to recap, according to Democrats. In order to be a good citizen, you must listen to them, even though their opinion changes by the hour. You've got a mask up socially distance. Take many precautionary measures.



But when it comes to the southern border, oh, COVID-19, it's not a priority down there and those that are even being offered vaccines, foxnews.com had a report if you be -- if you're entering the country illegally, about a third of them turn it down. But they still let them in.



How does that make any sense at all?



Here with more, we have live from La Jolla, Texas, investigative reporter, FOX News contributor Sara Carter.



Sara, it seems quite contradictory.



SARA CARTER, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: It is, Sean. It is quite contradictory. Here in the Rio Grande Valley sector, which encompasses this area of La Jolla and McAllen, they've seen over people just this past week, entering through the border, many of which have never been vaccinated for COVID, come in contact with our border patrol agents, and then are released.



Now, we've seen those numbers rise. Among 46 states, the numbers of COVID patients on the rise, the number of hospitalizations.



But listen to Chris Cabrera, he is the vice president of the National Border Patrol Council and they have been fighting both the DHS, as well as the border patrol for the actual facts on the number of people that have actually entered the United States with COVID and they're not getting those numbers.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



CARTER: What's exacerbating this crisis?



CHRIS CABRERA, NATIONAL BORDER PATROL COUNCIL VICE PRESIDENT: Right now, what we're seeing is the policies that were put in place by the new administration, it has just made it a -- an open door into the United States so everybody that can get here is coming here.



We're seeing it's not just the Central American or South American countries. We're seeing them from Asia. We're seeing them from Europe. We're seeing them from Africa. We're seeing them from all over.



CARTER: And they're making a really treacherous journey and many of the people and I know this from being out in the field with you are sick.



CABRERA: Yeah.



CARTER: I mean, they come into the country and they're either dehydrated or they're infected with an illness, some of them with COVID.



What are the kind of exposures that your border patrol agents are seeing? And have you seen an increase in covet cases among border patrol agents here at the border?



CABRERA: Yeah. You know, anytime you have people moving especially you know with the climate we have down here and through Mexico, it's very, very hot. Now very, very humid climate. So we have a lot of heat casualties, we are seeing a lot more people coming over with COVID.



We've had some agents just recently test positive and we've had quite a few of the people coming across test positive as well. And unfortunately, with those, they just get released in the United States.



But I think the only way to solve this is, is a mandatory detention, mandatory removal, secure the border, get everything secured, from east to west. And once we get that secured, they can go forward from there.



But you have to stop everything before you can start trying to fix anything.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARTER: Sean, one of the most important factors border patrol agents say along with Chris Cabrera is that they need the -- they need the Biden administration to pay attention to what's actually happening here on the ground. They've made numerous invitations asking Vice President Kamala Harris to come here and see it for herself. They say this is a humanitarian crisis, and a national security crisis.



And moreover, I think one of the most important facts that they want to get across to the American people is that without anybody here to resolve this crisis, it's only going to get worse. And they're expecting more than a hundred thousand people to enter this border this coming month.



Sean, back to you.



HANNITY: Just like every month, it's -- we're on track for a 25-year record after the board had been secured and we had some of the lowest numbers with the Trump policy.



Sara Carter, thank you.



And tonight, with major crises on multiple fronts, Joe Biden's poll numbers, they're now beginning to tank. According to a brand new ABC News poll, optimism about the country's direction that's down nearly 20 points since May, a massive drop.



Now, Biden is underwater on the economy, on the border, on violent crime and Americans are also increasingly concerned about the president's -- well, very alarming behavior and that he's a cognitive mess. He barely holds one short public event per day, still struggles in each and every one to even complete simple thoughts.



He has bouts of irritability and anger and he often seems to forget what he's talking about mid-sentence. Here are just the latest examples. Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



REPORTER: Be a reconciliation?



JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: What must be, what?



REPORTER: Immigration -- a pathway for citizenship?



BIDEN: There needs to be a pathway for citizenship.



I want to thank you all for being here. Second --by the way, where's mom? Mom -- is she here? Oh, she's watching. Okay, I thought you looked, I said, mom was out there. I was going to ask her to stand up. But mom you can't stand up and -- if you're home.



REPORTER: -- Mr. President, Veterans Affairs is going to have a mandate --



BIDEN: You are such a pain in the neck, but I'm going to answer your question because you've known each other for so long. It has nothing to do with Iraq. The answer -- no.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: Now Biden enjoys the least active schedule of any president in the modern era. And yet, every week, he seems to get worse and worse and worse. It's no longer a laughing matter. I can't make fun of it anymore. It's that serious.



Biden's behavior is beyond concerning and we, you, the American people deserve answers.



Here with reaction, FOX News contributor, Dr. Nicole Saphier, former White House physician for two presidents, President Obama, President Trump, now Congressman Ronnie Jackson.



You had said, Congressman, number one, you wanted Joe Biden to take the same cognitive test that Donald Trump took and got all 30 answers correct. Have they gotten back to you?



And you made -- you don't think he's going to be able to finish the four- year term of his. Explain.



REP. RONNY JACKSON (R-TX): Well, Sean, let's just -- Joe Biden is not a fine wine. This is not going to get better with time. This is only going to get worse and I've been saying that from the very beginning.



I was talking about this when he was candidate Biden and I said something's not right and it's going to get worse. And it is -- it's getting worse with time.



So, yeah, I don't think anyone's going to get back to me on that cognitive test anytime soon. I don't expect to hear from them, because he won't do well on it and we all know that at this point. We don't actually even need a screening cognitive test right now with all the stuff that he's putting out there right now, and the crazy things, he's saying to tell us that he's not fit to be our president right now.



But this is just going to continue to get worse, Sean. And eventually, the Democrats are going to have to address this issue. And it won't be me talking about it a year from now, it's going to be the Democrats talking about it, and they're going to be trying to figure out how they can remove him from office because the Democrats, the far left and the mainstream media will not be able to cover this up for very much longer.



HANNITY: Well, it does raise questions about what people knew as he was running and hiding in his basement bunker in 2020.



Dr. Nicole, we have -- we have shown many examples of this program. Joe Biden in 2012, Joe Biden in 2016, and we show on a regular basis Joe Biden today. It is -- I'm not a medical professional, I won't play one on TV, but it is an obvious, clear, dramatic cognitive decline. Do you see it?



DR. NICOLE SAPHIER, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, Sean, two-thirds of Americans on average will have some form of cognitive decline by the age of 70. So, our 78-year-old president -- is he demented? Does he have cognitive decline? I don't know. I'm not a neurologist. I'm not a neuropsychiatrist.



But as someone who has watched him speak most recently at the CNN town hall, is he coming across as an inarticulate and kind of bumbling speaker at times? Absolutely. Oftentimes, he's so incoherent that I'm not understanding what he's saying, and I just find myself shaking my head.



So, it's very frustrating and I think it does need to be addressed.



HANNITY: Okay, but as -- for example, I can look at Bernie Sanders, I don't see Bernie Sanders, same age, sharp as tack, with the same energy that he had in 2012 and 2016. You see the energy of Donald Trump, you know, you may not like what he says, but he's on the ball and he's clearly aware.



Stammer, stumble, mumble, bumble -- you know, to me and when 57 percent of the American people don't even think he's in charge anymore in the White House, that is a frightening number, including independents and Republicans and about 33 percent of Democrats -- Ronny Jackson.



JACKSON: Yes, sir, Sean. I agree with you. And I agree with Dr. Saphier.



I don't know what's going on with him either. I'm not his physician. I haven't examined him.



But I'll agree with her that -- you know, I've said this before. We all know people that are 100 years old or close to 100 that are just as sharp as a tack. And we all know people that are in their early mid 60s that are already starting to have difficulty. Everyone ages differently.



Unfortunately, President Biden is on the earlier end of that spectrum in my -- in my estimation, and he is he's not aging gracefully at this particular point from a cognitive standpoint.



So, it will continue to get worse. There will continue to be more bad days and fewer and fewer good days. They will struggle to find days to roll him out and get him in front of the cameras. And we'll see as time goes on, he will be more and more reclusive because his team's not going to be able to roll him out there and put him in front of the American people without really telegraphing that something is really going on here that we need to address.



And, Dr. Saphier, wouldn't it be true that if, in fact, there is cognitive decline, it's not something that usually gets better, usually over a period of time, it's a degenerative condition? I would assume with the pressures of the -- of the hardest job in the world being president of the United States, that that could accelerate any real condition that he has, would that be a fair assessment?



SAPHIER: Sure, sure. If -- absolutely and if you're talking about degenerative cognitive decline, yes, you're right. It usually does not get better. There are other causes that can, but not when it comes to age base and degenerative.



If it does come forth that there is some sort of cognitive decline -- yes, that needs to be disclosed. Yes, that needs to be addressed. I can tell you, I have never spoken to him directly. So I really don't know.



But I can say I have had the privilege of being able to interview former President Trump now twice and he is as you say sharp as a tack. That man can answer any question on the -- just like that. And, you know, sometimes he has me coming up with more challenging questions because he knows his stuff.



HANNITY: Is there any medication, Dr. Jackson, that might be available that could slow the process, assist the president in the -- in the interim? Or am I right that the pressures of this job and the condition often being degenerative, not getting better -- there's -- would it be a situation where there's nothing that's going to stop decline once it starts?



JACKSON: Well, there's nothing that's really going to stop it, Sean. There's certain things that can make it a little bit better. There are medications out there that they use for Alzheimer's patients. There are medications out there that they use as stimulants that can make people more awake and more alert for short periods of time.



But it doesn't stop the process from actually happening. It just kind of covers it up. And as time goes on, those medications will become less and less effective.



So, yeah, it's going to be a real problem for them in the long run and they're not going to be able to cover this up for much longer. And you know, there will come a point like I said, Sean, they're going to be faced with a choice.



You know, if that they're going to be faced with the choice that they can either --



(CROSSTALK)



HANNITY: There are going to be some really important questions, like who knew what, when about maybe some conditions that he had because he spent an awful lot of time in his basement, in his bunker and rarely campaigned and would disappear for long periods of time prior to any big moment or event during the campaign. That will be examined thoroughly.



Thank you, Dr. Saphier. Dr. Jackson, thank you. We appreciate it.



Now, breaking late last week, terrible but predictable news from the Washington swamp. The Biden DOJ decided not to investigate Andrew Cuomo's COVID-19 nursing home scandal. Keep in mind, the nursing home outbreak in New York was so devastating. Remember, Cuomo, according to his own aides, attempted to cover it up for months by hiding the true death toll. Today, according to Andrew Cuomo -- well, he says he always tells the truth. Here's what he said.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



GOV. ANDREW CUOMO (D), NEW YORK: As I sit here, I have told you the facts on COVID from day one, whether they were easy, whether they were hard, I told you the truth. While a lot of people were talking politics and a lot of people were talking theory and a lot of people were trying to deny because they didn't want to deliver bad news, I told you the truth. You know why? Because I believe in you.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: Joining us now, FOX News senior meteorologist Janice Dean. She lost both of her in-laws in New York nursing homes during the height of this pandemic. And despite last week's terrible news, she believes that Andrew Cuomo will be held accountable in the end.



Janice, it's not just him. It's -- we got Murphy and Wolf and Whitmer in Michigan.



I guess my question to you is -- to me, it seems like a dual justice system because according to his own whistleblower that was working for him, they hid the numbers to prevent the Department of Justice from getting the numbers. Isn't that what they said?



JANICE DEAN, FOX NEWS SENIOR METEOROLOGIST: Right, and I am grateful uh for the DOJ under the Trump administration for beginning that investigation because if it wasn't for that investigation, we wouldn't have the several investigations by the FBI, and, you know, the Department of Justice here in New York which is investigating him for the nursing homes, as well as his $5.1 million book deal that he might have used state resources for, and, of course, the sexual harassment issues.



But I will tell you I feel bad for the residents of Michigan and also Pennsylvania and New Jersey. I mean, where is -- you know, where's their accountability? Where are their investigations in the state?



HANNITY: Yeah, a great point.



What is your reaction and you've been very outspoken -- probably one, if not the one of the most powerful voices against this happening in New York and what was so unnecessary because Donald Trump had built out the hospital bed sent in a Navy ship hospital,. manned them, provided all the PPE, did everything and they stayed 80 percent empty. When he says I always told the truth, what's your answer to the governor?



DEAN: I think it's like that Seinfeld episode where George says or Seinfeld says, I guess if you believe a lot -- if you keep telling the lie, you start to believe it yourself. That's what's happening here.



I mean, I can't believe -- I watched him on television today, Sean, and it's hard for me to remain ladylike because he says the same things over and over again. He blames everybody, god, Mother Nature, you know, "The New York Post", Donald Trump, he blames everyone except the guy that signed the mandate for 46 days to put COVID positive patients into nursing homes.



And I want to know why that mandate was put in place. And that was what the DOJ investigation was for -- to find the origins of that order.



HANNITY: Well-said. All right, Janice. And again, our prayers are with your family and so many others.



All right. The Olympics now in full swing in Japan, many American athletes apparently don't seem too happy to be wearing the red, white and blue. Former Olympians and patriots and boxing legend, George Walk -- George Foreman and Herschel Walker will react. That's coming up next, as we continue.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



HANNITY: All right. Now, new numbers show that American enthusiasm for the Olympic Games is plummeting dramatically. Ratings for the opening ceremony tanked to a 33-year low, down a whopping 35 percent from just 2016.



Ask yourself between pro sports, the Olympics, could it be far left politicizing sports and attacks on patriotism national pride, are they giving Americans yet another reason just not to watch?



Well, here's how U.S. Olympian Lolo Jones summed it up earlier today. Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



LOLO JONES, OLYMPIAN: I don't know the percentage of people that would be tuning out because of those protests, but I will say that there has to be a percentage of people that are doing that. I had so many people coming up to me after the Gwen Berry protest and saying, I'm sorry, I cannot watch the Olympics after that.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: And now, it does appear as though politics and sports and the all the division that follows is not going to slow down anytime soon. The NFL is now saying they will play the black national anthem at league games all through 2021.



Here now, legendary boxer, American patriot, he won the gold medal in the heavyweight men's division in 1968, the great George Foreman. I have like of his own George Foreman grills in my house, and I can testify that they're awesome.



You said, I'm never going to turn my back on America. You see this happening in the Olympics. You've watched it on the football field. You see ratings declining, you know, 30, 40 percent in all these sports. Is there a connection?



GEORGE FOREMAN, FORMER PROFESSIONAL BOXER: Yeah, you know, your regular Joe American citizen, we built all these things. It was us who put up the money for the stadiums, the gigantic stadiums all around the country. We're going to be in sports. It's our sports and we can't let any kind of misbehavior turn us away from going out there.



And America this is the home of the glass slipper, if you know what I mean. Some of us had nothing, never wore anything, and now it's like a Cinderella story, it'll continue, if we Americans just stick together. There'll be some demonstrations but that's where it is with kids when they are not heard. They're generally just seen and we do things that really are not good.



But America is going to be here. It's going to be strong. It's the right country to be in, and it's a great athlete who comes and represent America. We just got to showcase it a little bit more. That's all.



HANNITY: You know, but when you add the political opponent component to sports, I don't care if you're at an NBA game, a baseball game, I don't care, hockey game, whatever sport you like -- as soon as you add politics to it, to me, you know, you have a crowd, diverse background all races, creeds, colors, religions, and there's a shared passion, a natural unity.



They love their sport. They love their team. You straight -- you're high- fiving with strangers.



Now, you bring politics into it and I don't see any good coming out of it, George Foreman. Do you?



HANNITY: No good as ever -- no good has ever come out of it.



I remember John Carlos and Tommie Smith, I don't know how dedicated they were, but they put on a demonstration that still talked about. It was so great that the world saw it.



And they went down to Germany and kill those kids that represent Israel. That's what demonstration will get you. It shouldn't be in sports. You should take it out.



Let us go over and have a good time, and stay out of politics, because it's a dangerous thing.



HANNITY: You know, and the thing is, in the end, if the ratings keep, you know, plummeting the way they are, and people don't want to go to the game, even a baseball game, by the time you get the tickets, some beer, pop corn and a couple of hotdogs, you're spending a few hundred bucks for your family, I'm guessing Americans aren't going to be willing to do it anymore.



Isn't that going to hurt the athletes, George?



FOREMAN: We're going to do it. We're going to continue to watch them because just think of the amount of athletes who will go on to the Olympics this -- even this year, and the percentage of those who will be demonstrating. It's not that high. We can tolerate.



Sometimes with prosperity comes this little naughtiness. And we've got to be able to shake it away.



HANNITY: Yeah.



FOREMAN: Sometimes listen to what they say, let them know that we hear them. But at the same time, let them know you're not going to destroy this because the average mom in these Suburbans who took them to the soccer field in the basketball practice and who signed those permissions that we could play these games. They're not going to drop us and we're not going to drop them.



We just need to have a better demonstration and information about patriotism. This is a good country.



(CROSSTALK)



HANNITY: Are all those cars yours behind you?



FOREMAN: I told you it's a glass slipper story.



(LAUGHTER)



FOREMAN: It's a Cinderella story. I just woke up one day, I would ride the pumpkin and the next thing you know, it's a Tesla or whatever.



It's a great country and you can start from the bottom and work your way up, not just athletes, but agents and the people who build the chairs to put in those stadiums, dome stadiums.



HANNITY: George Foreman, you're a great American, good friend of the show. Great to have you back.



Here with more reaction, well, he also was an Olympian and a Heisman trophy winner, our friend Herschel Walker is back.



Herschel, your thoughts on the sports aspects and I got a question about politics I need to ask you.



HERSCHEL WALKER, FORMER NFL PLAYER: Well, you know, on the sports aspect of it, you know it is sad and I think it will continue to go down unless we can remove that political side out of sports.



I think what we got to do is because we're the greatest country in the world and we do have the right to protest but I think it's a wrong place wrong time, what we have to do as a people is we have to decide that we have to elect the right people into office because if you get the right people into office and hold people accountable, we wouldn't have these problems, because if you read the Constitution, it talks about everything we want to fight about today.



And I think right now, we have leaders in Washington at this time that won't hold people accountable. So I think that's the problems we're having.



But this is the wrong place, wrong time to do it at the Olympics because you're representing the United States of America. And to go to another country in the Olympics and put down one of the greatest country in the world where you cannot make the money that you're making in here in America. You see in football, basketball, baseball and even in the -- an acting world, you cannot make the money you're making in this country that you can make somewhere else.



HANNITY: What do you think of the NFL adopting social justice messaging in the black national anthem? Is that a good or bad idea?



WALKER: I think that's a bad idea I think it's a bad idea because you know I think you'd open up a can of worms and the reason I say that is -- this is the United States of America, and I said it one time and people may get upset with me, I said guys, we got to represent, the United States of America.



And if you don't like this country this country is so great that you don't have to stay here. This country's so great, you don't have to stay. But the thing is this is the United States of America, are we going to start now having everyone else national anthem come in and we're going to have to uphold that national anthem as well and forget about the United States of America national anthem.



And that's what I say. I think we got to get people that that have become leaders that's not going to stand for it there's no doubt you're going to you got to treat people fair. You want to listen to them. But at the same time, you got to let people know that this is the United States of America and guys. We want to do the right thing.



When you talk about John Carlos and the people in the Olympics, you got to remember this. At that time, there was a separate bathroom. At that that time, a lot of African-Americans couldn't go into a restaurant and eat.



Well, they did protest and down with this point here where we have an opportunity to be treated fairly, but they're not upholding that by holding people responsible for what they're doing.



HANNITY: All right. Let me ask you the important question. So I read people starting to attack you a little bit and I chuckled to myself because I've known you such a long time and seems to me that there's a great fear that Herschel Walker is going to get in that Senate race in the state of Georgia where you are one of the most loved figures. Where are you on that decision?



WALKER: Well, you know, as I told everyone, I'm going to do it on my timetable and I think that's what making people angry. That's the reason that they may have came out with something like that. But that's fine because you know one thing about that, they don't know about Herschel Walker. Stuff like that doesn't bother me, because if I'm going to run for office, I'm fighting for something much bigger than Herschel Walker. So, little articles like that ain't going to scare me. It ain't going to do anything for me.



I'm fighting for the people of Georgia. I'm fighting for the United States of America and I'm fighting for this Constitution. I'm fighting for law and order.



I want my mom. I want any white mom, I want any Asian mom to be able to go to a grocery store and feel safe. And right now, I don't think they can do that.



HANNITY: Yeah, this is scary times when you think about it. I have a lot of friends in Georgia. They're waiting for that that moment. Understand you're back in Georgia now and I don't know -- it seems to me like you have Georgia on your mind, Herschel.



WALKER: You know, Georgia's always been on my mind. That's what people don't realize. If they go back and look at anything I've ever said, I said I'm a product of the state of Georgia. Anything that has happened in Georgia, you will see Herschel Walker that have showed up.



And now, something is going on in Georgia right now. I don't know what it is. And if I'm the right man for the job, you'll see me step up and say I'm running. And that's what I say I'm going to do now, but it'll be on my timetable. No one else's.



HANNITY: All right. Herschel, always great to have you. Thank you for being with us.



After the break, more shocking footage out of New York. Crime is even worse than ever out of control. Senator Lindsey Graham reacts.



Later, Senator Ron Johnson, he'll join us. We got a new report tonight regarding Hunter Biden's art dealer -- you know, the anonymous art selling -- yeah, guess what country it is. We'll tell you, straight ahead.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



HANNITY: And tonight, more disturbing violence caught on tape in America's Democratic-run cities. And states, for example, over the weekend -- well, in New York City, right here, an off-duty firefighter was attacked by a violent mob in Queens, while just out walking their dog.



And, apparently, one of the teams quoting saying, quote, "fight night," the firefighter was then hit over the head with a glass bottle. And that's not all, keep looking at the screen, you see a robber punched and stomped on. He does this to a guy in broad daylight in Brooklyn, New York, and delivering multiple blows, including to the man's skull. Police are still trying to identify that suspect.



And in Chicago, you have chaos and carnage. That continues to plague the city streets under the leadership of failed far-left Mayor Lori Lightweight. Twelve people were killed and at least 70-plus shot in Chicago just this weekend alone.



As "The Chicago Sun Times" notes nearly a year into Lightfoot's anti- violence plan, many of Chicago's most dangerous neighborhoods are getting worse. And despite efforts to defund the police and reimagine the police and dismantle the police, these Democratic-led cities spent millions on private security -- oh, let's see for mayors in places like San Francisco, Baltimore, Chicago and New York.



And get this, we're also learning tonight the former California Democratic Senator Barbara Boxer -- well, she was attacked.



Here with reaction, South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham.



When the states are hell-bent on defunding the police, dismantling the police, reimagining the police, eliminating bail laws and then almost riots last summer, saying even though we have incontrovertible evidence of you throwing bricks and rocks and bottles, Molotov cocktails at cops, we're not going to do a thing, 3,000 cops injured -- is there anything you guys in Washington can do?



SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM (R-SC): Well, we need to support the police more. But no, I can't run San Francisco. It's not my job.



I tell you this -- if you do this crap in South Carolina, you'll be lucky if you go to jail. You'll be lucky if somebody doesn't shoot you. So I say that because we've lost deterrence.



These big Democratic cities and states have lost deterrence. People no longer feel afraid to assault someone in the streets. Nobody feels afraid to go into Walmart and clean out the place because nobody in the prosecution level is going to do a damn thing.



And the Democratic Party is the party of catch and release when it comes to criminals and illegal immigrants, and we've lost deterrence at the border, we've lost deterrence in our major cities in this country, and the only way you're going to regain it is to -- for these people to suffer at the ballot box.



HANNITY: When you talk about defund, dismantle, re-imagine and no bail in these cities, and, oh, we're not going to arrest you even though we have you on videotape rioting and hurting police officers or burning down or looting, as long as you don't lose more than a thousand dollars, we'll let you just walk out of the store, nothing's going to happen -- you're emboldening these criminals. That's now happening in city after city. This is not an isolated incident, Senator.



GRAHAM: So, what can the American people do about this?



We're going to have an election in 2022. If you think that law and order has been lost in this country, well, then vote for candidates who pledge to support the cops. If you think the border is completely out of control and we're being overwhelmed by illegal immigrants, we're going to spread COVID and everything else, then you have a chance to vote for the candidate who promises to secure the border.



I hope Herschel Walker runs. Herschel Walker is talking like the average Georgian. He wants his mom to be able to go to the store without being hurt. What's happened in these cities is that we've turned our back on the cops, we're no longer prosecute people when they commit petty crime and we lost the streets.



Washington, D.C. is in complete decline. You have homeless people all over the town. Families can't go out in the streets anymore, because the policies the left when it comes to crime are not working.



HANNITY: It's obvious that -- and I support you with Herschel. I think -- I think Hershey will be a phenomenal senator from Georgia.



GRAHAM: Yeah.



HANNITY: I also think if he gets in -- I've known Herschel long enough to know, if he gets in, he's not he's going to be in to win and I think his policies will resonate with the people of Georgia and around the country. Are the Republicans recruiting the good candidates that you want to see running?



GRAHAM: So far, so good. I think Herschel fits Georgia like a glove. You know, he's a conservative in every sense of the word. He's a hero in Georgia and he understands law and order, he'll have the cops back. He'll be tough on all the things you need to be tough and he won't waste your money. He's a physical conservative.



But we got a lot of opportunity on the map in the Senate. We're going to take back the House, Sean, unless we completely screw this up.



I think there's a tidal wave brewing. I think this is going to be 1994 all over again. When you look at rampant inflation, out of control crime and a broken border, and just a general lack of knowing what you're doing lack of competency, that the Republican Party is going to have a great combat if we recruit the right people. And in my view, Herschel is the right guy for Georgia.



HANNITY: 1994, 2010, 2016 -- yeah, I feel -- I got the same feeling you do.



Senator Graham, thank you.



Straight ahead, you're not going to believe we're learning even more information about Hunter Biden, the great artiste, portraits of a crack addict. Senator Ron Johnson will weigh in on these new developments as we continue.



Glad you're with us.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



HANNITY: All right. Now, Hunter Biden's art business is raising even more concerns about possible influence peddling on top of all we do know as Hunter's dealer -- art dealer that is now -- said back in 2015, he wanted to be, quote, the lead guy in China, adding, quote, I plan to find and discover and bring to the rest of the world those I consider China's next generation of modern artists.



Remember, all these buyers -- they will remain anonymous. They say that's ethical.



Will any of the buyers be connected to the Chinese government or military? And I'll ask again, what exactly is the market for these paintings? Five hundred grand?



Now, we did reach out to Hunter Biden's lawyer and the art dealer -- his name is George Burgess -- for comment, we've yet to hear anything.



Here with the reaction, Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson.



Sounds suspicious to me, Senator, especially in light of what you and Senator Grassley have already told us about.



SEN. RON JOHNSON (R-WI): Well, it's highly suspicious, Sean. You know, we requested his travel records from the Secret Service where Hunter Biden had Secret Service protection for about five and a half years. During that time period, he made 70 trips overseas. Think about that. That's about a trip a month.



And my question is, what was he selling? You know, most international business people have a product or a real service that they're selling. You know, other than the Biden family name peddling influence, what was Hunter Biden doing?



Of course, this was before he became the 21st century Picasso. Of course, now, he's selling that artwork.



So, no, this stinks to high heaven and the only reason it's not getting more scrutiny in the mainstream press because the mainstream media is part and parcel of the Democratic Party. They're the communication arm of the Democratic Party. They're not going to even look at this, much less be concerned about it.



HANNITY: Yeah. You know, but this is the thing -- if you're firing Americans from high-paying Keystone XL pipeline jobs, with the stroke of a pen, but you're giving a waiver to Putin, and you're given a meeting to Putin and they're involved in cyber attacks and the Chinese are talking about -- well, reunification with Taiwan and we know the money that that Hunter Biden made in China and made in Russia and made in Kazakhstan and made in Ukraine.



Why does this all sound corrupt? And what do you think about the anonymous side of this?



JOHNSON: Well, it is corrupt and, you know what's even more concerning is just the unequal administration of justice. Because he's Hunter Biden, you know, doesn't pay taxes on things apparently. And the IRS and the Department of Justice look the other way.



However, if you're, for example, affiliated with the last administration, you get a pre-dawn raid, you know, by a SWAT team or you get arrested and prosecuted for being a foreign agent, and you haven't registered for it. I wonder if Hunter ever registers as a foreign agent.



Well, how about his background check that Secret Service personnel apparently tried to get those background check information when he threw that -- or when his girlfriend, his sister-in-law threw his gun away in that dumpster?



Now -- Sean, this stinks to high heaven and the American people understand that. The only people that don't understand is Department of Justice and the news media.



HANNITY: You know, it -- we really need you to stay on top of this because I think over time now, the walls are coming crashing down on the Biden family syndicate, and imagine if it was Trump.



Senator, thank you. We appreciate the update. Unbelievable.



All right. When we come back, pro-democracy supporters gathering at the Cuban embassy today. I had some harsh words for Joe Biden. We've got that tape, straight ahead, as we continue.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



HANNITY: All right. Unfortunately, that's all the time we have left. We hope you'll set your DVR so you never miss an episode.



We always promise to be independent. We'll never be the media mob. You get news and information -- well, they're too gutless and cowardly and agenda- driven to ever give you. Just like big tech -- basically, the mouthpieces of all things Democratic, New Green Deals, socialist party.



But we have an antidote and it starts right now. Let not your heart be troubled -- Laura Ingraham is the answer next.



Laura, hi.

Content and Programming Copyright 2021 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2021 VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.