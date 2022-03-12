'Hannity' on former President Trump's response to Ukraine crisis

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

And we begin tonight with a FOX News alert. In just moments, the 45th president of the United States, Donald J. Trump, he will join us live for an exclusive interview. We'll obviously talk about Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Vladimir Putin, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris. She was a disaster, by the way. And so much more.



But, first, breaking just moments ago, convicted hate crime hoaxster Jussie Smollett is now in a Chicago jail after a judge, wow, gave a blistering beat down and sentenced him to yet only 150 days behind bars. Take a look - - take a look at this.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JUDGE: You're the butt of jokes. Comedians, mainstream talk show hosts, they make jokes about you. They do sketch -- sketches about you. I can't imagine anything worse than that. Now, this is all self-inflicted. These are things you did to yourself. This is self-damage.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: Now, things got wild from there. Needless to say, Jussie Smollett was not pleased. He caused a huge scene in the courtroom. We've got the tape. We're going to play him screaming again and again "I'm not suicidal".



But tonight, back to our top story and we begin with this important warning from President Trump. Less than two years ago he predicted accurately that Joe Biden's economic policies would, quote, unleash an economic disaster of epic proportions.



Well, here we are -- record high gas prices, meaning the highest ever. Anemic growth, historic levels of inflation, a 40-year high. In October, inflation was 6 percent. When Joe became president, by the way, he inherited 1.4 percent.



Anyway, in November, it was even higher. In December, even higher at 7 percent for the first time in decades. And in January, a 40-year high at 7.5 percent. Now, the February numbers came out just today and now we're at a whopping 7.9 percent.



And it actually would be a lot worse if you calculate inflation like the federal government did under Jimmy Carter before 1980. Well, if you calculated using the old method, it would be over 16 percent. Either way, all of this inflation was recorded well before Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine before February 24th.



But according to Joe Biden and Jen Psaki, they now have -- they're -- one thing that they can blame on everything, oh, it's Vladimir Putin. It's all Vladimir Putin's fault. High gas prices, Vladimir Putin. Today's inflation report, Vladimir Putin.



Now, this report today is a reminder that Americans' budgets are being stretched by price increases and families are starting to feel the real impact of Putin's price hike. Now, today, Psaki doubled down on Biden's big lie and added an additional culprit -- greedy oil companies, let's blame them. Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: You may have noticed this week that your gas prices have gone up. I want to talk to you a little bit about why. A lot of it has to do with Vladimir Putin.



But part of this is on the oil companies. Right now, there are 9,000 approved, unused permits that oil and gas companies could tap into now to ramp up production.



The only way to protect the United States over the long term is to become energy independent. That's why the president has been so focused on investing in clean energy technologies, so that we can rely on that and not President Putin to set the price of gas.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: Well, obviously, Jen Psaki is now auditioning for fake news CNN or MSDNC. She'll fit in perfectly if she keeps telling lies like that.



You need to stop lying. This idea that Putin caused last year's oil and gas spike is a lie. They need to stop lying that Putin caused Joe's 40-year high end inflation. We had that 40-year high before Ukraine was invaded by Russia.



The most recent numbers from last month, Russia invaded Ukraine February 24th. As former Obama adviser Stephen Rattner points out, quote, these are February's numbers and only include a small Russia effect four days worth. This is Biden's inflation, he needs to own it.



But that's never going to happen. The New Green Deal socialist in his own, you know, party's climate alarmist cult as I call it, they want more spending. They want zero domestic production of fossil fuels.



They own Joe Biden. They own Jen Psaki, the propagandist. They own Kamala Harris, the embarrassment. And Joey campaigned on all of these insane policies.



You might remember he told you he would do every bit of this.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIPS)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: If we don't stop using fossil fuels --



JOE BIDEN, THEN-PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: We're all dead. Doing away with any subsidies for fossil fuels, number one. Number two, holding them liable for what they have done, particularly in those cases where your underserved neighborhoods and you know the deal, okay? And by the way, when they don't, when they're deliberate put them in jail.



Kiddo, I want you to just take a look, okay? You don't have to agree, but I want you to look in my eyes, I guarantee you, I guarantee you, we're going to end fossil fuel and I am not going to cooperate, okay?



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Would there be any place for fossil fuels including coal and fracking in the Biden administration?



BIDEN: No, we would -- we would work it out. We would make sure it's eliminated.



(END VIDEO CLIPS)



HANNITY: All right. This has always been their goal. This is their policy. That was their promise, their promise is now being fulfilled.



They know their energy restrictions and rampant spending are causing gas prices to spike. They know it's causing a 40-year high of inflation. They know that the average American family is hurting because of these policies, but they don't care. They care more about their radical New Green Deals socialist agenda.



Now, listen to this clip from Biden's energy secretary. She made these comments in November, as gas prices were rising then. Take a listen.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



HOST: What is the grand home plan to increase oil production in America? Oh my God, that is hilarious. Would that I have the magic wand on this. As you know, of course, oil is a global market. It is controlled by a cartel. That cartel is called OPEC, and they made a decision yesterday that they were not going to increase beyond what they were already planning.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: Now that was in November, at the time gas prices, they were rising dramatically. Jennifer Granholm thinks it's funny, didn't care, did nothing to increase domestic production because that goes against their stated policy.



Look at this new Trafalgar poll by our friend Robert Cahaly, with Russian oil ban from our country. A vast majority of Americans, nearly 80 percent, they want this country to increase our own oil and energy production. But again, the Biden administration doesn't care. They're full of excuses and the American people are left holding the bag.



You're paying more at the gas pump. You're paying more to heat and cool your home, you're paying more for every product you buy at every store that you go to, and that's okay with them. They care more about their New Green Deal socialist friends that obviously have more influence in the American people.



So let's face it. They are not up to the job economically, and this is hurting our national security on top of everything else because now they're willing to go, what, beg Madura in Venezuela? And go to the Iranian mullahs and do import oil from Iran? And beg OPEC that keeps rejecting Joe Biden every time he asks them to increase production?



Everyone knows Joe Biden is weak. He is a cognitive mess and they know that they can do pretty much anything they want.



Now, Joe is either unwilling or unable to travel abroad. So he always sends Kamala Harris in his place, and it just never goes well. She's obviously in way, way, way over her head.



For example, this week, the vice president in Poland earlier today, she doesn't really seem to have any grasp on much of anything, it's pretty humiliating for the country. Take a look. You decide.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



KAMALA HARRIS, VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I am here standing here on the northern flank, on the eastern flank, talking about what we have in terms of the eastern flank and our NATO allies.



I want to be very clear, the United States and Poland are united in what we have done and are prepared to do to help Ukraine and the people of Ukraine full stop. We all watched the television coverage of just yesterday. That's on top of everything else, that we know and don't know yet based on what we've just been able to see and because we've seen it or not doesn't mean it hasn't happened. But just limited to what we have seen.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: Following those remarks, Trump's acting DNI, Ric Grenell, friend of this program, tweeted, quote: Oh Dear God. This is a total disaster. She is not prepared. She isn't grasping issues and solutions and she rambles.



I blame the Sacramento media for never properly vetting her. But believe it or not, it actually got worse. At one point, the vice president -- that means Vice President Harris -- responded to a very serious question about refugees with one of her world famous laughing fits.



That's right. The vice president giggling before the world when asked about what do we do with war refugees. Watch yourself.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



REPORTER: Is the United States willing to make a specific allocation for Ukrainian refugees? And for President Duda, I wanted to know if you think and if you asked the United States to specifically accept more refugees?



HARRIS: Okay, a friend in need is a friend indeed.



(LAUGHTER)



ANDREZ DUDA, POLISH PRESIDENT: Okay. So this time --



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: The war in Ukraine, let's see -- they're bombing maternity hospitals. They're leveling entire neighborhoods. We have mass graves with 70 people in it, a humanitarian crisis in Eastern Europe is very serious. What are we going to do with the refugees? The stakes couldn't be higher and Europe is on the edge of a potential world war that's got to be avoided.



And Kamala is yucking it up, laughing it up and giggling without any ability to answer a simple basic question. She never gave an honest answer to that question.



Americans here at home, abroad, everybody, the world deserves better.



Trey Yingst has been in the middle of this war zone for weeks, bravely reporting on the horrors of this war. He joins us now with more. He's in the capital of Ukraine, Kyiv, tonight. I hope it's a little more quiet than other nights.



What's going on, Trey?



TREY YINGST, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Yeah, Sean. The Ukrainian capital of Kyiv is bracing for a Russian advance on the city. Over the past 24 hours, we've heard explosions in the distance, anti-aircraft batteries firing off trying to shoot Russian planes out of the sky, and air raid sirens sounding even as recently as last hour.



We know today, the mayor of Kyiv says, Vitali Klitschko, that half the city's residents have actually left since the war began. This war is getting closer and closer to the population center of nearly three million people.



Staying in the city though is Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy who spoke today directly to Russian soldiers who invaded his country.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY, UKRANIAN PRESIDENT (through translator): You can still save yourselves if you just go home. Do not believe your commanders who say that you will still have a chance in Ukraine. Nothing but prison and death awaits you here. You are taking our lives and will pay with yours.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



YINGST: We have a sad update about that Russian strike yesterday against a maternity hospital in the southern city of Mariupol. Officials say three people were killed there including one child at least others were wounded in the attack. The Ukrainian president has called this attack a war crime and you can see from this video there is indeed evidence of a civilian area with women and children targeted in this Russian strike.



Now, the deputy mayor of Mariupol detailed other disturbing actions by the Russians in this city since the invasion began, saying more than 1,200 people have been killed with dozens buried in mass graves. There's no time simply to bury the dead. These lifeless bodies just simply thrown into the ground, a gut-wrenching reminder of the brutality being inflicted on the civilian population here.



Sean, the Ukrainian people today don't need unity. They need anti-tank missiles. They need anti-aircraft batteries and they are looking for any sort of air support they can get to push back this Russian offensive -- Sean.



HANNITY: I wish you're the vice president today because you're more up to speed than our current vice president. Thank you, Trey Yingst, from Kyiv tonight.



President Trump is moments away. He'll be joining us.



But, first -- first, there were fireworks in a Chicago courtroom tonight after a judge berated for quite a long period of time Jussie Smollett and then only sentenced him to 150 days behind bars, 30 months probation, ordered him to pay over thousand dollars in restitution and fines. Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIPS)



JUDGE: You've embarrassed your valuable friends in high places, elected public officials, people in the media. You've embarrassed them. You have to live with that. I don't know if those relationships can be repaired.



You become toxic in your own workplace. Your career -- future is uncertain. At very best, it was really on a rocket ship to success and now you've turned yourself into riches to rags, and it's so unfortunate.



Your very name has become an adverb for lying and I cannot imagine what can be worst than that. People talk about situations where somebody's lying and trying to manipulate and maneuver a story and your name comes up. It's, oh, pulling a Jussie or something like that, that's awful.



You're the butt of jokes. Comedians, mainstream talk show hosts, they make jokes about you. They do sketches about you. I can't imagine anything worse than that.



This is all self-inflicted. These are things you did to yourself. This is self-damage.



Do you have any questions?



JUSSIE SMOLLETT, ACTOR: No, I would just like to say, Your Honor, that I'm -- I'm not suicidal. That's what I would like to say.



JUDGE: Okay.



SMOLLETT: I'm not suicidal.



JUDGE: Okay.



SMOLLETT: I'm not suicidal. I am innocent and I am not suicidal man. If I did this, then it means that I stuck my fist in the fears of Black Americans in this country for over 400 years, and the fears of the LGBTQ community.



Your Honor, I respect you and I respect the jury, but I did not do this. And I am not suicidal and if anything happens to me when I go in there, I did not do it to myself. And you must all know that.



I respect you, Your Honor, I respect your decision, jail time. I am not suicidal.



I am not suicidal. I am not suicidal and I am innocent. I could have said that I was guilty a long time ago.



(END VIDEO CLIPS)



HANNITY: Well, he's not suicidal nor is he contrite or willing to admit to what he did. He's not the only person who looks pretty dumb tonight in what was a typical rush to judgment.



In 2019, Joe Biden tweeted, quote: What happened to Jussie Smollett must never be tolerated in our country. Homophobia, racism have no place in our streets or in our hearts and we're with you, Jussie.



That's called the rush to judgment. Anyway, Joe, did you really believe the B-list actor Jussie Smollett was recognized and attacked by two MAGA hat- wearing Trump supporters while on the way to get a subway sandwich in the middle of a freezing Chicago night?



Here with more very latest, our own Gregg Jarrett.



Gregg, your take?



Well, we knew that Jussie Smollett is an actor and this evening when he was sentenced, he proved he's a bad actor. You know, saying I'm -- I'm not suicidal and something happens to me behind bars, I didn't do it to myself I'm not suicidal, an obvious reference to Jeffrey Epstein who was found hung in his cell.



It was ludicrous melodrama. I think he's angling for a made-for-TV series that nobody will watch. But the judge as you point out really ripped into him. In addition to what you just showed, the judge said: You are profoundly arrogant, selfish, narcissistic, a guy who craved attention and wanted to make yourself more famous. You threw a national pity party for yourself. You are a charlatan pretending to be a victim of a hate crime and that is shameful.



The judge continued to lambast him for doing enormous damage to the city of Chicago, ginning up racism with a city that was already on edge and doing damage to real victims of hate crimes who will now fear coming forward because they won't be believed because of you -- Sean.



HANNITY: Gregg Jarrett, thanks for that analysis. We'll have more tomorrow.



President Trump is only a mere few minutes away. First, back to our top story tonight and Vice President Kamala Harris embarrassing this country on the world stage yet again.



Here with reaction to that, former Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard.



Tulsi, if you had to grade the vice president, what would you grade her?



TULSI GABBARD (D), FORMER HAWAII CONGRESSWOMAN: Is there anything worse than F on the grading scale? Sean, this -- this would be humorous if it weren't so dangerous. We have this person who is just a heartbeat away from the presidency. We look back -- we know she was anointed by the mainstream media.



She was appointed by the Clinton machine for two very simple reasons. Number one is identity politics. She was the right -- she had the right skin color and the right gender. And number two, she had proven herself to the power elite in Washington, the war mongers, the Clinton machine.



And as a result, we are seeing -- now, they send her to Poland, revealing the fact that they're not actually serious about solving this tragedy, this problem. We've seen how they are not serious about solving illegal immigration at our border because they put her in charge of solving that problem.



It just proves this is all about -- it's all about politics, Sean. It's about the Kamala Harris show, getting her out there, giving her the opportunity to get some photo-ops with our troops, with refugees, things that can bolster her eventual run for the presidency, which is -- which is so sad because really this shows that the suffering of the Ukrainian people really are just they're -- they're actors in her -- in the Kamala Harris show.



And this is why we're facing the problems we're facing. But it's all about them. They don't care about the people.



If they did, they would be taking action to address this skyrocketing inflation that started before the Russian assault on Ukraine. They'd be taking action to address the fact that the American people are struggling to figure out how do I pay for filling up a gas tank as well as groceries or things for my kids? They'd be addressing the real problems the American people are facing.



But instead, they're driven by their own political interests, their own political ambition, how they look in the in the media and how they can get themselves ahead. This is the most heartbreaking about what we're seeing play out before us.



HANNITY: You know, I think you're displaying the emotion that many Americans feel. It is heartbreaking to see America on the world stage represented by both -- by the president and vice president this way. I think maybe in retrospect, if we went back to the primary, people would look at you a lot differently knowing what we know.



Tulsi Gabbard, thank you.



We have former President Donald Trump joining us in a minute. First, we are joined by Texas Senator Ted Cruz.



Senator, good to see you.



I see that you joined the freedom convoy for a little while and you rode shotgun, and I'm thinking how all of this relates to where we are as in Ukraine, what to do with Ukraine, and more importantly, this reluctance -- mysterious reluctance and resistance Democrats have, their adherence to New Green Deal radical socialism.



And they would rather kiss the ass of the head of Venezuela, Maduro, the mullahs in Iran and beg OPEC, when we have enough energy in this country that would supply our own needs for at least a hundred years, maybe 200.



SEN. TED CRUZ (R-TX): Well, Sean, let me start with just a word of encouragement. As you noted, I spent the day with the people's convoy. I went and joined them this morning, spoke with them and then joined the convoy, rode in the lead rig.



They're circling the beltway around Washington, D.C., and then the lead rig. We broke off from the convoy. We headed straight to the Capitol in Washington, D.C.



And I got to tell you, it was inspirational. Seeing truckers from all over the country, they started in California. They came all across the country. Their numbers grew and grew and grew, so that you had thousands of truckers, you had thousands of RVs and cars and people supporting them standing up for freedom, standing up against these illegal and unconstitutional vaccine mandates.



And the thing that was so powerful is as we would drive along lining the streets there would be people with signs, people with American flags waving. Sean, just about every overpass that we went under, there were people lined up there waving flags, saying thank you, giving you the thumbs up.



And I do think the disaster that is Washington, that is Biden and Schumer and Pelosi, the abuse that we're seeing from Washington -- the one good thing is, it is waking people up.



A lot of these truckers hadn't been political until suddenly, these petty tyrants decided to say either you take this vaccine or you're fired. And they stood up and said that's not right.



It's your choice, if you want to take the vaccine, I've taken the vaccine, if you want to take the vaccine, great, that's your choice. But if you chose not to, that's your choice also.



And these politicians that want to fire truckers and cops and firefighters and soldiers and sailors and airmen and marines and teachers and doctors and nurses, it is wrong. And I got to tell you, it was an inspirational day being with men and women fighting for you and fighting for me.



HANNITY: I was listening to you saying, I'm not a doctor. Why are you asking me? I've been saying that the entire time. People --



CRUZ: Yeah.



HANNITY: -- telling me what I should tell people to do. Take it seriously, consult your own doctor, make your own decision.



CRUZ: Sure.



HANNITY: Read, get informed.



Last question, we're now begging Venezuela, the Iranian mullahs, and we're now begging OPEC to increase production. And under no circumstances will Joe Biden consider domestic energy production, which would be great for states like yours in Texas. It'd be great for Oklahoma, natural gas, Ohio, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Alaska, ANWR.



CRUZ: Yes.



HANNITY: A lot of energy.



We don't need their imports. We were energy independent under Donald Trump.



CRUZ: Yep. Look, it is insane and it's dishonest. So the White House talking point that you're going to hear from every Democrat in the country, you're going to hear from the corporate media, is the increase in gas prices is all Putin's fault, and it's just a flat out lie.



Listen, gas prices that increased nearly 50 percent under Joe Biden before Putin invaded Ukraine. They increased because as you played at the top of the show, Biden declared war on U.S. energy production.



He shut down the Keystone pipeline. He shut down leases on federal lands. He shut down ANWR.



And the result is rig counts plummeted, and when you reduce supply, when you reduce U.S. production, price goes up.



And the bizarre thing now is the White House realizes they got a political problem. People don't like 8 percent inflation rates. People don't like gasoline rising over 50 percent.



And so, what Biden is doing now is trying to go to enemies of America, trying to go to Iran, trying to go to Venezuela, and say, you guys -- we're going to give you billions of dollars. The ayatollah in Iran literally chants "death to America and death to Israel", and Biden would rather give him billions to use to murder Americans than to unleash American energy.



We were energy independent under President Trump. We can be again, but Joe Biden did that.



And if we want to beat Putin, there are two things we need to do. Number one, provide the Ukrainians with offensive military equipment, not put U.S. soldiers in harm's way, but give them the tools, including the fighter jets, to beat the Russians.



And number two, use energy. Use energy and cut off the Russian oil and gas, get the Europeans to sign contracts with American producers. It produces jobs and it starves Putin of the revenue that he's using to wage war in Europe.



HANNITY: All right. Senator Ted Cruz, we always appreciate you joining us. Thank you.



Joining us now live on the phone, the 45th president of the United States, Donald J. Trump.



By the way, I noticed you got canceled again today. And you may not know it yet, but you were on the "Full Send" podcast for an hour. You made them number one on all of YouTube podcasts. You reached over six -- nearly six million views. And then, immediately, YouTube removed the video.



I guess, if your name is Donald Trump, you get canceled. If you're an ayatollah in Iran, and you threaten to wipe Israel off the map, you don't get canceled.



Maybe you can explain that to me.



DONALD TRUMP, FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Well, it's the Nelk Boys.



And I was asked to do that by a tremendous guy named Dana White, you know, Dana White of UFC.



HANNITY: Oh, yes, great guy.



TRUMP: And he said: Would you do with interview with them?



And they're hot as a pistol. And they have like, I guess, the top show or something. And so, I did it. And it was -- we had a lot of fun. It was a half-hour or so. And it became very much a sensation. I guess they had six million hits in a very short period of time.



It was the number one they have ever done. And then I told them, I said: Don't worry. It'll be taken down because I'm doing it. It'll be taken down.



We talked about very good things. And we talked about a lot of policy, good policies, including energy independence and all of that.



HANNITY: Yes.



TRUMP: And I just heard a little while ago they got taken down.



This is not a free press. Big tech is a disaster. And our country is a much different place. What they're doing is really terrible. This is what they do in Russia. You know, if you look at Russia, Russia doesn't know -- the people in Russia, they don't even know that they're fighting a war with Ukraine, because they have no press.



But we don't have a press either. We don't have a press either, when they can do that. We had a very good conversation, four young guys, great people, great and hot show. Dana White only knows about hot.



(LAUGHTER)



TRUMP: And this was the best show they have done, I guess, in terms of views, by many times.



And they actually took it down. And, really, what it is, Sean, is, they have taken away the voice of the people. And I don't think the people will stand for it any longer. This is what's happening. And this is what happens in other countries. Not supposed to happen in this country.



HANNITY: Let me ask you, Mr. President.



You see what is going on with Vladimir Putin. He invaded a sovereign country. You see that a maternity hospital was hit yesterday. You see that entire neighborhoods have been leveled. We showed some images. There was a mass grave of about 70 people. We have seen dead bodies of men, women and children in the streets of Ukraine.



Your reaction to what you're seeing?



TRUMP: Well, my reaction, this is so sad, because this would have never happened. If we had the Trump administration, there was no chance that this would happen.



And I know him well. And this was not something that was going to happen at all. And, next, you will see. I mean, let's see what happens. Let's just watch.



But when this -- this horrible, horrible situation happened in Afghanistan, the -- it's not even believable how incompetent it was, the way they withdrew or surrendered or whatever you want to call it. Bad things started happening for our country.



The border is bad. A lot of things are bad. Inflation is bad. But the way they got out of Afghanistan, it looked like a complete surrender. And I will tell you, Putin was watching. And President Xi was watching. And the leaders in Iran were watching. And Kim Jong-un was watching, North Korea. They were all watching, Sean.



And I will tell you, bad things started to happen. They no longer respect our country. And that's how this came about. It would have never, ever happened. And he understood that. We talked about it. And we talked about it strongly.



HANNITY: Well, let me ask you something, because in -- under the Biden/Obama administration in 2014, they had annexed Crimea.



Nothing happened when you were president. And now this just happened with Ukraine once again. And now they're invading the whole damn country, and innocent men, women and children are getting killed.



And let me ask you. You say, under your administration, this never would have happened. Why do you say that with such confidence?



TRUMP: Well, before I answer that, I'll tell you that under the Bush administration, it was Georgia. Not the Georgia that we know and love, but Georgia nevertheless. It was -- it was Georgia.



And so, it happened, but nothing happened during our administration. And that includes with Taiwan. Now, they're flying bombers right over the middle of Taiwan. That didn't take place there. Nobody discussed it.



And I also had a conversation with President Xi of China, but I had a very strong conversation with President Putin, and he understood. And I won't go into the great details of the conversation. Because nobody has to know that, but I will tell you, it never ever would have happened.



If we were -- if I was president, if we have the Trump administration in there like we had tremendous years, tremendous success, economy, energy independence, all of the things that we -- largest tax cuts in the history of our country which helped bring about the greatest economy we have ever had, this would have never ever happened.



So, when I look at it and I look at the horrible things taking place, you wouldn't even believe what's taking place. I mean, to have -- have everything on video, because people have cell phones today. So, every -- you see all of this, you see most of it in one form or another on video. It's a horrible thing to watch. It would have never happened and it never should have happened.



I just watched -- on your show, I just watched the vice president laughing about the immigration, this horrible situation with the immigration. And I just watched the laugh, and it was almost like the laugh of a madwoman. To be laughing about that, it's a sad situation.



We have people in there that are grossly incompetent, and you know it, and so does everybody else. And by the way, and so do the Democrats know it.



HANNITY: I'm going to get back to the issue of why Putin wouldn't do it if you were president. You came under some fire when you said that Vladimir Putin is very smart. I think I know you a little bit better than most people in the media, and I think you also recognize he's evil, do you not?



TRUMP: Well, I was referring to the fact that he said this is an independent nation -- talking about Ukraine. And I said that's some -- this was before there was an attack -- he's calling it an independent nation.



Now, a lot of things are changing, when you look, this doesn't seem to be the same Putin that I was dealing with. But I will tell you, he wouldn't have changed, if I were dealing with him, he wouldn't have changed.



You know, I supplied, and I know Biden is trying to take credit and they're all trying to take credit about many of the things, incredible things that we did in the Trump administration, but we supplied the antitank busters.



HANNITY: Javelin.



TRUMP: They're called Javelins.



And without them, you wouldn't have -- you wouldn't have anything like what's happening. They're knocking out the tanks one after another after another. And this has become a much tougher situation, much, much tougher.



Also, gunnery for the aircraft, for knocking out aircrafts. You know, a lot of aircrafts get knocked out of the air. That's why everyone is saying, how come there aren't very many Russian planes overhead? Well, we hit them with the Stingers and all of the other things that we supplied. We supplied tremendous amounts of equipment so they could defend themselves, and they've done it -- they've done a great job.



You look at what's happening, however, with the planes, that's all botched up. The planes from Poland, that's all botched up.



(CROSSTALK)



HANNITY: Would you have allowed those?



TRUMP: It's a terrible thing to be watching.



HANNITY: Would you have provided planes to Ukraine, now that they're showing a willingness to take on Putin and fight?



TRUMP: Well, I would have done it a lot differently than they've done it. What they've done is just terrible. Back-and-forth between the United States -- look, Biden, every time he gets up, he says they are a nuclear nation. He should say we are a nuclear nation.



And, you know, I rebuilt our whole nuclear arsenal -- stronger, bigger, better than ever before. It's better and it's bigger than Russia.



He should say, we are a nuclear nation and we don't want war and we don't want to wipe out anything to do and we don't want to wipe out Russia. This is the way he should be talking.



Instead, he's saying, we don't want war, we're not -- you know, he doesn't talk about our nuclear capabilities. He keeps saying that they are a nuclear nation, we don't want war. And he's playing right into Putin's hands when he does that.



But Putin is having a lot of trouble right now. He's having big, big trouble because he thought this was going to be a 48-hour deal, and the Ukrainians are good fighters, and largely, to a large extent, or certainly a big help, was the fact that we gave them a lot of Javelins.



You know, they say --



HANNITY: Let me --



TRUMP: -- I don't know if you know, Sean, they say that Obama-Biden gave them blankets, and Trump gave them antitank busters and Javelins.



HANNITY: Mr. President, I have been able to confirm, about the last 18 months if my memory serves me well of your presidency, the Taliban, they didn't kill a single American.



I have been told, people that heard the conversation, with you and the head of the Taliban, and you got criticized for even negotiating with them. But you were pulling out and you're going to leave X number of troops in place and the military would leave last. You confirmed all of that to me.



But people told me, before you ever began the negotiations, that you said to the head of the Taliban, let me make sure you fully understand me, or something to that effect, I'm paraphrasing, that if you don't follow -- if we make an agreement and you don't follow every dotted line -- every dotted I, crossed T, every period, every comma, I will blow you to smithereens and I know where you are right now, and you gave the head of the Taliban his exact location.



I'm asking that, number one, is that true, would you confirm that? Number two, as it relates to Vladimir Putin, you say under your watch, he would never have -- he would never be doing what he is doing now, did you have a similar conversation with him?



TRUMP: So, in a slightly different form, the answer is yes.



We didn't lose one American soldier in 18 months. The Taliban headed by Abdul, who is there right now. He's leading it right now. And they $85 billion worth of the best military equipment in the world, 70,000 trucks, 700,000 rifles, machine guns, guns, night goggles, planes, tanks.



They have one of the most powerful militaries in the world. They can't use it because it's -- for certain reasons they can't use it, but it was not busted up like they say, some of these things were brand-new, never used before. $85 billion and they're selling a lot of it. You know, they're one of the largest arms merchants right now anywhere in the world.



Yeah. Abdul knew that he would be hit so hard, like they'd never been hit before, if they kill any American soldiers, because they killed a lot of soldiers under the previous administration, as you know.



And 18 months we went, and there was no reason -- I'm the one who got it down to 2,000, and we were going to pull out, but we were going to keep Bagram, and not because of Afghanistan but because of China. One hour away from where China makes its nuclear weapons. We're going to keep it.



Billions of dollars spent, massive air force base, we're going to keep Bagram. And we were going to be the last out.



They took the military out first. So, I don't know, you play it every night, and you talk about the hostages that are left in Afghanistan, it's a very sad thing. We have American hostages right now, people, American citizens -- and others -- that shouldn't be there, that should have come out. They're right now in Afghanistan, and it's a terrible thing.



But, but, they knew that they can't play games, they can't play around. And he understood. And we didn't have one soldier killed, not one military person was killed in 18 months.



And actually, Biden was the one that admitted that. He said whether you like it or not, there's been no soldier killed in 18 months. Now, his people were not happy when he said it, but he said it --



(CROSSTALK)



HANNITY: Let me go back to that.



TRUMP: It was very unusual, actually.



HANNITY: Let me go back then to the issue of the criticism, because I've known you well over 25 years. And when you got criticized for saying that Vladimir Putin is smart, we've had many conversations. And you've often quoted to me Sun Tzu, "The Art of War," keep your friends close and your enemies closer.



Is that how you viewed Vladimir? Did you view Vladimir Putin and people like President Xi and Kim Jong Un and the Iranian mullahs as enemies that you needed to keep close?



TRUMP: I got along with these people. I got along with them well. That doesn't mean they are good people. It doesn't mean anything other than the fact that I understood them and perhaps they understood me. Maybe they understood me even better, that's okay, because they knew there'd be a big penalty.



In North Korea, I got along with Kim Jong Un. When I was -- when I first came into office, as you know, President Obama met me in the Oval Office. He said we're going to -- probably, the biggest problem you have is North Korea. We're going to end up in a war with North Korea, could be a nuclear war.



We had no problem with North Korea. I got along with him well. We understood each other.



I got along with Putin. I got along with Xi. They understood.



HANNITY: And you got along --



TRUMP: There was never going to be a takeover of Taiwan. There was never going to be a takeover of Taiwan.



(CROSSTALK)



HANNITY: This is important --



TRUMP: Yeah.



HANNITY: I want to under -- I want to understand your thinking, though, and the thinking is -- is we got along, but you knew that they were looking out for their interests at all times.



TRUMP: A hundred percent, yeah.



(CROSSTALK)



HANNITY: And you -- and you understood...



TRUMP: Hundred percent.



HANNITY: ... that they were capable of evil things?



TRUMP: Putin is for Russia. And you see what happened.



And that's all because they didn't respect our leader. Look, there was nobody -- and Putin would tell you this, if he would -- if he was telling the truth. And I'm sure he's told it to all of his inner sanctum. Nobody was tougher on Russia than me.



I closed down the pipeline. Biden came in. Incredibly, he opened the pipeline, closed the American pipeline and pipelines, by the way. Very soon, you will be seeing that. But I closed the pipeline going into Germany and other parts of Europe. Nord Stream 2 -- nobody heard of Nord Stream 2 until I came along. I closed it down. It was a dead deal.



And then he opened it up. I was sanctioning everybody. Nobody ever -- and, as we said, I gave them the Javelins, the anti-tank busters. I gave them weaponry in Ukraine. Nobody was ever tougher on Russia than me. Nobody was ever even close to being tough like I was a Russia.



And then you hear the Russia, Russia, Russia hoax, you know, the whole hoax made up by Hillary Clinton and the Democrats. And, frankly, that was very bad for our country. I said it very often, very, very bad, very dangerous, very bad. And, hopefully, a lot of things are going to happen with those people, because they created a false narrative.



But nobody was ever tough on Russia like I was. And Putin will tell you. But Putin will also tell a very small group of people that he would have never gone in while I was president. And he didn't.



The fact is, he didn't. They went into Georgia. And they went into Crimea. And they went into -- now they want the whole ball of wax.



HANNITY: Let's say...



TRUMP: But, for four years, for...



HANNITY: He didn't do it.



TRUMP: Sean, for four years, they did nothing.



HANNITY: Let me ask this question, then.



Let's say you were back as president tomorrow, or Joe Biden got smart for a minute, maybe called you and said, what do you think? With the situation as it currently is, what would -- what would you do if you were president right now?



TRUMP: Well, look, we lost our cards, because we're not really in a position now, the kind of negotiating position we had before this disaster happened.



And Putin is sort of in a bad corner, because this was supposed to be over quickly. And it's turning in to be a disaster, because the Ukrainians are brilliant fighters. And don't forget, you have -- out of 47 million people, you could have two million people that are armed with rifles. That's a lot of people. He doesn't have anywhere near the capacity to handle that many people.



So, you will have a lot of people. You will have a couple of million people, perhaps, in Ukraine with rifles hiding behind columns and hiding in rooms. It's very hard for him to do this right now. He was going to do it quickly, surgically, and it didn't work out.



So, in a way, he's cornered. And that's both a good thing and a bad thing. It's a bad thing because he could do some very bad things. He's got some big power. So do we. We have bigger power than he does. But he could do some very bad things.



So, it's not a good time to be put into a position to try and negotiate.



With that being said, I think he'd love -- I wish -- I bet he said, I wish I'd never started this mess, because he's in -- he's in a mess. And even if he so-called takes it over, he will be fighting for years. And everything's knocked down. It's all knocked down. These cities have to be rebuilt. It's going to cost trillions of dollars to rebuild Ukraine.



HANNITY: Would you provide...



TRUMP: And it's going to get worse before it gets better.



HANNITY: Beyond the Javelins and the Stinger missiles, do you believe NATO countries, the United States, Western European countries should be providing fighter jets, like the -- like, Poland was trying to offer? And, apparently, the Biden administration stopped it.



TRUMP: Well, it's sort of strange that we can give the Javelins, and we have no problem, but we can't give an airplane.



So, it's a little bit strange, right? We can give Javelins. We can give them all sorts of weaponry, which I gave them. But, all of a sudden, if you give an airplane, that's like -- that's going to start World War III.



We have a problem. You have people that are just being decimated. I see a mother. Her legs are off, and her baby is killed. And she's only concerned about the baby that just got killed. She couldn't care less her legs. She's only concerned -- I'm looking at these scenes on television of things that are happening, and nobody can believe them.



So, something has to happen, Sean. This can't continue. This is a -- this is a crime. And it truly is a crime against humanity. This is something that has to end. And it has to end soon.



The problem with Putin, he's got a very big ego. And if he ends now, in most forms, if he ends now, it's going to look like a big loss for him, even if he takes a little extra territory.



HANNITY: Let me -- let me play you...



TRUMP: But -- and it's a little -- it's a little hard -- I'll tell you, Sean, it's a little hard for Ukraine also, because they're actually doing well. And they'd like to see if they could have their country back.



But, also, what are they getting? I mean, they're getting all of these cities, look like they are almost completely bombed to the ground.



HANNITY: It's a war zone. That's the only way to describe it.



TRUMP: It is a war zone.



HANNITY: Let me play you -- I'm going to play two cuts of you.



The first one is you with the U.N., and you were warning of Germany's dependence on Russian oil. And the second one is you lecturing the head of NATO. You did it -- I would play the full five minutes -- I can't play that much now -- about Europe's dependence on oil, while we pay the larger freight in terms of NATO's defense against Russia.



I want you to hear the words you uttered back in 2018.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



TRUMP: Reliance on a single foreign supplier can leave a nation vulnerable to extortion and intimidation.



That is why we congratulate European states, such as Poland, for leading the construction of a Baltic pipeline, so that nations are not dependent on Russia to meet their energy needs. Germany will become totally dependent on Russian energy if it does not immediately change course.



Here in the Western Hemisphere, we are committed to maintaining our independence from the encroachment of expansionist foreign powers.



I think energy is a much different story than normal trade. And you have a country like Poland that won't accept the gas. You take a look at some of the countries, they won't accept it, because they don't want to be captive to Russia.



But Germany, as far as I'm concerned, is captive to Russia, because it's getting so much of its energy from Russia.



So, we're supposed to protect Germany, but they're getting their energy from Russia. Explain that. And it can't be explained. You know that.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: The German delegation was laughing when you were at the U.N. The NATO head had nothing to respond.



Now we have the highest price per gallon of gasoline in the history of the country. We are paying more to heat and cool our homes. We're paying more for every item we buy at every store we go to, a 40-year high of inflation.



You predicted a lot of this would happen. How do you -- how do we get back to energy independence? Because it seems -- I don't know if you saw the montage of Joe Biden at the beginning of the show. This is what he ran on. And this is what he promised. And these are the predictable results, aren't they?



TRUMP: Well, he didn't really run on it.



If you remember the debates, he would not say anything negative about energy. He said he's considering this and that. Hey, look, he shut down the pipeline, the Keystone XL pipeline. He shut it down almost immediately. He never said he was going to do that. He said he's going to study it; he's going to study it long and hard.



So, he never really said anything that he was going to become a radical on getting rid of our energy, our liquid gold. I call it liquid gold. It's under our feet. Now we have to go buy it from Venezuela? And we have to buy it from Iran and OPEC? I mean, it's just great.



And, by the way, and Russia? And, interestingly, we're not going to buy from Russia, but Europe is. Much of Europe is. They said, I'm sorry, but we're not, because that's the way it's been. Europe on trade treated us very badly. But it's Europe. And we will work to protect them also. But we're really protecting them. But they're not doing what we're doing.



As far as the pipeline is concerned, I told Angela Merkel loud and clear. And everybody knew it. And there was a lot of reporting on it. And they sort of laughed at me when I said it. But I said, you are going to be a hostage of Russia if you don't do something with this pipeline. You should never, ever make this deal.



And, by the way, the previous chancellor of Germany heads up the company, the pipeline company. But Nord Stream 2, I said, if you make that deal, you are literally at the mercy of Russia. And Germany shouldn't make the deal.



I had an argument. There are those people that say I sent her a white flag of surrender, which I did, because I said, as soon as you have a problem...



HANNITY: Whoa, whoa, whoa. You -- did I hear you right? You sent Angela Merkel a white flag of surrender?



TRUMP: I sent her -- yes. Oh, yes, I did. I sent -- I sent it to her.



HANNITY: And what did she say?



TRUMP: I sent it to her, trying to send it in humor. You know, at that point, you could have humor, because nobody believed it was possible that what I said was true.



But I predicted all of this stuff. And, by the way, gasoline, watch. I said it was going to be $7, $8.



HANNITY: Well, hang on a second. I have...



(CROSSTALK)



TRUMP: ... going to be...



HANNITY: Let me -- let me prove your point, because I have two cuts of you warning about gas prices.



Listen.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



TRUMP: We have so much oil. We have more oil than anybody, OK?



And it's an incredible thing that -- it's happened over the last few years, a lot of great things. And you're paying, what, $2 a gallon for your gasoline. That's OK.



(CHEERING AND APPLAUSE)



TRUMP: You know what that's like? That's like a tax cut. That's bigger than a tax cut.



(APPLAUSE)



If Biden got in, you'd be paying $7, $8, $9. Then say, "Get rid of your car."



(CROWD BOOING)



"We're going to build some more windmills."



And gas prices, you like that $2 gas, right?



(APPLAUSE)



How about $5, $6? and $7?



"Darling, let's sell the car; it's a little bit too large; let's get a compact."



Biden's plan is an economic death sentence.



(END VIDEOTAPE)



HANNITY: You were right, and now you're right. Could you -- I never thought I'd see this country that I love with all my heart and soul be begging a murdering thug dictator like Maduro in Venezuela, begging OPEC, who's continually been rejecting Joe's pleas and begging for more production. And I never thought in my lifetime that we would be begging or doing another deal with Iran that would include importing oil and making the mullahs of Iran rich again. And yet that's where we find ourselves today. Your reaction?



TRUMP: So, Maduro of Venezuela was ready to give up. Had we been elected, which we were -- had we been elected, I will tell you, Maduro would have given up. They were ready to just concede. They couldn't have gone on any longer. Now it looks like they've got some valuable assets. They have a lot of oil, and they have a lot of it. It's rough oil, frankly, that's expensive, but at this price, they have a lot, almost more than anybody. He's going to be a rich person. It's going to be a rich country. You could say a rich dictatorship.



And when you look at NATO, what we did with NATO, they were not paid up. They were delinquent. You have 28 countries, there were only eight of them that were paid, including the United States, which was far more than paid up. We paid for all of the people that weren't paying.



And I said, "You have to pay your bills, and if you don't pay your bills, we're not going to protect you." They asked me that question. "We're not going to protect you. If you're delinquent, we're not going to protect you."



And as soon as I said that, they paid hundreds of billions of dollars right into the till. The secretary general, the -- who is a wonderful guy, Stoltenberg, he's my biggest fan, because he never thought it would happen. Obama would go there. He'd make a nice speech. Everybody went there, Bush, they all went there and made a speech. Nobody said, "Hey, wait a minute, you guys aren't paying your bills; we're protecting you."



So they took advantage of us on trade. And on top of that, we took care of their military protection, and that's stopped. So NATO now has at least the money, but it's a little bit of -- it has been a little bit of a paper tiger. Now we'll see whether or not they hold together. But something has to be done about this killing. This is a savage situation. Nobody has ever seen anything like this.



HANNITY: Let me put up on the screen a poll that's out by the Trafalgar group. That's Robert Cahaly -- I think he's one of the best pollsters, him and Matt Towery, in the country. And now that President Biden has made the decision to ban Russian oil imports, which of the following places would you most support replacement oil coming from?



Seventy-six-point-five percent say Alaska, Texas, Pennsylvania, in other words, the U.S.; 14.9 percent say Canada; 4.5 percent say Venezuela; 2.2 percent say Iran; and 1.9 percent say Saudi Arabia.



Well, it seems overwhelming to me that Americans prefer to go back to your policies. You did leave office with the country being energy independent and a net exporter of energy, something we hadn't achieved in a long time. But if you listen to Biden, it's a little sleight of hand, "We out- produced, in our first year, more oil than Donald Trump did in his first year." But you -- you were handed off their horrible energy policies in the first place, so you had to reverse it, and you ended up with energy independence. So, it's a -- another dishonest moment from Biden.



TRUMP: That's true. We took -- we took over nothing. We took over -- everything was dead. We just took it over, and we did great. And by the time we finished -- we would have been bigger than Saudi Arabia and Russia combined. And we had another thing called ANWR. Ronald Reagan tried to get it approved. Everybody tried to get it approved. That's the biggest -- perhaps as big as Saudi Arabia or bigger, in Alaska, and we had it done. I got it done. It was totally done. It was approved. We got it in our big tax cut bill.



It was all approved by the House, by the Senate. I signed it; it was done. And they came in and they ended it immediately, almost on the first day. And Lisa Murkowski should have never -- from Alaska -- should have never approved that person that came in because the person, one of the first acts was to end ANWR.



This was as big, perhaps, or bigger than Saudi Arabia, in Alaska, would have been jobs forever, would have been energy forever. And now we have to start it all over again, so it's just a sad thing. But we would have been bigger than Saudi Arabia and Russia combined, by far. And we became number one -- and also, totally energy independent. We didn't have to go to the Middle East anymore. We didn't have to go to OPEC anymore. And we were at $30 a barrel. We were at less than that during certain points of my administration, as you know very well.



But we had inexpensive energy, under $2 per gasoline. And now you're going to be -- I mean, I see today that even normal, beautiful, Midwestern states are paying $4 and $5. In California, it's almost $8. But it's going to go much higher than that. It's going to be a shock like this country hasn't had in a long time.



HANNITY: Let me ask you, Mr. President, about inflation. When you left, the Consumer Price Index was 1.4 percent. Today, a 40-year high of inflation, CPI is 7.9 percent. If we used the old standard of measuring CPI and inflation, it would be 16 percent. If we did it -- used the method in the Carter years.



Every single American, Wharton School of Business estimates, is paying anywhere between $3,500 to $5,000 a household. Now we're looking at, with these new record high gas prices, it's going to cost maybe the average family another two grand a year.



Americans simply can't afford this. We have three more years of this. What are the American people to do?



Rick Santelli had a pretty good line. He said, "You know, first it was transitory inflation; now it's corporate greed; now we're blaming Putin." They blame everybody but themselves because these numbers represent the pre-invasion of Ukraine.



TRUMP: So the Wharton School, which I love, is the best. And they -- they have been pretty accurate in a lot of predictions, I will tell you that. And the numbers that you're seeing right now are peanuts unless we do something fast. And it starts with energy. If you don't bring down energy costs, because it's a shock, energy is so all-invasive, it's so powerful on every business, whether it's the trucks or the ovens that cook the bread or anything, everything is about energy.



And if you don't get those costs down -- you could really reduce inflation fairly rapidly if you solve the energy problem, but with energy doubling and tripling, as you're going to see it's already started, but it's going to get a lot worse before it gets better, with the attitudes of these people -- you know, this Green New Deal is going to destroy the country. These people don't know what they're doing.



HANNITY: What do you think of this -- Biden is now trying to revive this Iranian nuclear deal. Ironically, I mean sadly, Russia is brokering the deal, apparently, along with China.



TRUMP: Right.



HANNITY: And that would pave the way for importing oil from the mullahs in Iran. Now, I thought the last deal was dumb. To me, this one's dumber.



TRUMP: If that deal happens, you can say that's very potentially the end of Israel.



HANNITY: God forbid.



TRUMP: I don't think Israel can allow it to happen. And this country can't allow it to happen. When I terminated that deal, that was such a bad deal. First of all, it was a very short-term deal, but it gave them a very open pathway to having nuclear weapons. And you cannot let Iran have a nuclear weapon.



But it will be the end of Israel, in my opinion. And I've been pretty good at prognosticating and pretty good at predicting what's going to happen, if you look at the record.



HANNITY: Even...



TRUMP: We could it cover it all night long. But it will be a very bad blow. I don't believe that Israel can allow that to happen.



And now what they have is -- I mean, think of this. They have Russia and China negotiating the deal for us. And they want billions and billions of dollars. Again, if the Trump administration continued on in place, we would have already had a really good deal with Iran. Everybody would have been happy; it would have been done, and they would have never had a nuclear weapon.



They were ready to do it, but now China is buying, you know, as you know, millions of barrels of oil. When I was there, I said to China, "If you buy any oil, any oil whatsoever, from Iran, making them therefore rich, you're not going to do any business with the United States. We're going to cut it off. We're going to go cold turkey; we're not doing any business with you."



HANNITY: Mr. President, we have 30 seconds.



(CROSSTALK)



TRUMP: ... unfortunately.



HANNITY: We have 30 seconds left. Your thoughts on 2022? And are you going to run in 2024? Less than 30 seconds.



TRUMP: Well, I -- I think we're going to have a tremendous victory in the House. I think we have a really good chance at having -- we have some great people in the Senate. And I think a lot of people are going to be very happy in 2024. We have to take them all back.



HANNITY: There's no doubt about it. I don't think things can get much worse.



President Trump, always great to have you. Thank you for your time.



And unfortunately, that is all the time we have left this evening. We always thank you for being with us. You make this show possible.



We are watching very closely, apparently, we're expecting from our intel community, telling us that things are ratcheting up in Kyiv. We'll be watching it all might. Stay tuned.



Let not your heart be troubled. Laura's next. We'll see you tomorrow night.



