Hannity on Florida building collapse, media not holding Biden accountable

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity" June 24, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: It's a big show tonight. It's not a surprise

for once. I'm here at 9:00 p.m. All is good, life is good. Tucker, thank

you.



Welcome to "Hannity".



Tonight, coming up my latest message to the mob and the media. New polling

numbers tonight show America's media is one of the least trusted in the

entire world, and for good reason.



And also, tonight, the very latest from president sippy cup -- yeah, really

bizarre behavior again today at the White House. It is getting worse than

ever, more obvious than ever, we've got the tape to prove it.



But, first, we turn our attention to the heartbreaking scene that is

Surfside and the great state of Florida where many of our fellow Americans

are feared dead tonight after shocking building collapse took place.



Joining us now on the ground with the very latest, our own Jonathan Serrie.



Jonathan, last night -- were not sure about 99 people around the number,

it's frightening.



JONATHAN SERRIE, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Yeah, 99 people unaccounted for.

It doesn't mean that all of them were in the building and there may have

been some seasonal residents, snowbirds. They're that that was the case,

and that it won't be 99 victims, they're hoping the numbers will be

considerably less.



But until they account for everyone, firefighters continue searching

through the rubble around the clock, not letting up. They have shifted

operations away from the portion of the building that is still standing.

Everyone there is now accounted for, about 102 people accounted for, and

now shifting through the rubble, much harder to search the rubble. They're

actually accessing it through a basement parking garage. They're wading

through water from burst pipes and working with a structural engineer to

prevent the rubble from collapsing on the firefighters.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



RAY JADALLAH, MIAMI-DADE FIRE RESCUE: We make a cut and there is a shift

with additional holders, but we find that what we just encountered a small

fire. We had a small fire and the result of some shifting of the building.

We were able to extinguish it and then within 20 minutes.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



SERRIE: The first rescuers on the scene pulled 35 occupants from the

building, 11 were treated for injuries, and four were taken to the

hospital. So far, authorities have only confirmed one fatality. We do

however expect that number to go up. Again, at least 99 people are

unaccounted for. Electronic listening devices have detected no voices

inside the rubble, but have picked up some banging noises. Authorities

can't say yet whether it is humans causing the banging or just all of the

debris rattling, but those are areas that the firefighters are trying to

access is their best chance of rescuing any survivors.



Florida Senator Marco Rubio says about one-third of those reported missing

are foreign nationals and so his office and others are working with the

various consulates to arrange visas for their family members and loved ones

to come to the U.S. as needed.



Sean, back to you.



HANNITY: All right, Jonathan. We're following closely. Our prayers with

these families and these people tonight.



Joining us with more is the governor of the great state of Florida, Ron

DeSantis.



You know, Governor, you said something that I remember saying after being

down at ground zero after the Twin Towers on 9/11. You said TV doesn't

capture the magnitude of how enormous this is. It's eerily similar in terms

of your observations.



What specifically did you mean -- it's that much bigger when you're up

close?



GOV. RON DESANTIS (R-FL): Yeah, I think, Sean, when you're there, you see,

for example, they all -- there is balconies, right, on all these units. The

balconies were like stacked one right on top of one another. I mean, it

just had -- it just went straight down, and it was almost like a pancake.

And you look at that and you think, that is an unbelievable type of

collapse for that to happen.



And then as you get closer, you see how some of the units were ripped off

the side. There were still some rooms you can actually see in and if you

look up near the top, there is actually a bunk bed right on the edge in the

open air. And you think to yourself, you know, you may have had two kids in

bed that night, then all of a sudden, one in the morning, the earth moves

from under them.



So, it was -- I think it's a traumatic experience obviously for the folks

who escaped and there's a lot of families. You know, when people are

unaccounted for, sometimes that's the hardest thing because they just don't

know. And they're obviously bracing for the worst but they're still hoping

for the best, and the search and rescue does go on.



So, it's a really difficult situation and a real tragedy for our state.



HANNITY: You have to -- explain the process of looking for these people

because you have to be careful, because there could be further collapse and

more people injured and hurt in this thing. So, it's hard work but from

what I understand, all of Florida's resources have been made available in

terms of the rescue efforts that are going on.



DESANTIS: Oh, for sure. And Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, they were there within

minutes. And all the people that were escorted out, they didn't know

whether the building was going to collapse even more at that point, but

they went in and they escorted dozens of people to safety. And then what

they have been doing since probably late morning, early afternoon, is they

are going underneath in these tunnels. They're obviously trying to find any

type of human life and saving lives.



But it is still -- it's not a secure scene. Things are moving around, there

was a fire, there was some additional collapse.



So, they're doing this, it is a risk to them, but they are cognizant of. I

mean, if you find someone, the last thing you'd want to do is have more

collapse. And so, it's definitely a balance that they're trying to strike.

But I'll tell you, they've been working around the clock since the very wee

hours of the morning and there's no question that they've saved lives.



HANNITY: Governor, I know from experience because I have friends of mine

that are in the building industry down in Florida, and there are very, very

high standards in the state of Florida for building any building. How did

something like this happen?



DESANTIS: Well, I think that that's going to be determined. Obviously, the

first order was the search and rescue, save lives. We also are caring for

the displaced folks, the folks who survived, but they're never going to

have a place to go back to in that condo complex again. So, we're working

hard to get them assistance.



But then kind of the third thing is, okay, why did this happen? They don't

have the answers right now, but I think they will in relatively short

order. And we'll have to see -- I mean, obviously, there's a lot of tough

buildings down in south Florida. This building was built in the early 1980s

-- that's not necessarily like burial, we have much older buildings, of

course.



But -- so, that's all going to be looked at, and then we will try to

determine what was the reason for it.



HANNITY: Governor, if there's any -- any help that's put together -- I know

Samaritans Purse, Red Cross, they usually help in situations like this. Is

there any information at any point you and your staff want to pass on to us

to pass on to the public, we'd be glad to help anyway we can.



DESANTIS: We will do that for you, Sean. I know there's going to be two.

So, we will put that out for you.



I'm going to donate myself to it and your audience would be a huge help

because people are hurting right now.



HANNITY: I'll match your donation, there you go. We're in.



Governor, we're praying for the people of Florida tonight.



DESANTIS: Okay.



HANNITY: And hopefully, we can rescue some of these people, if not all of

them. Thank you.



All right. We now turn our attention to the other news tonight, in the

media mob. We start with a blatant fact. If you are a self-proclaimed

journalist at "The New York Times," "Washington Post," fake new CNN, MSDNC,

ABC, NBC, CBS, you actually have two jobs. One, protect Democrats,

especially Joe Biden at all costs. Number two, stalk, harass, smear,

slander Donald Trump and his family and anybody who supports him.



Obviously, even though you call yourselves journalists, you're not, that's

not journalism. And, by in large, the employees that the so-called news

outlets, they're not journalists. We -- as I said in 2007, journalism is

dead in America.



Now, this week, in two open letters, I asked Maggie Haberman, Ben Smith, at

"The New York Times", other self-proclaimed journalists there about their

beloved Russia hoax. Three years of never-ending lives, conspiracy theories

that they peddled to each and every day to the American people. And the

differences in coverage, by the way, the way they treat Joe Biden versus

the way they treated Donald Trump, it is staggering.



Instead of answering my questions, Mr. Prestigious holier-than-thou "New

York Times" calls himself a journalist, Ben Smith, you know, that's the

same guy that not only released Hillary Clinton's bought and paid for dirty

rushing disinformation dossier, but said he believed, that he said the

broad outline of the dossier is unquestionably true. Ben, do stand by that

tonight?



Anyway, he decided to try to change the topic on social media and then

attack yours truly. And this "New York Times" reporter used -- now, this is

pretty funny. "The New York Times", with all the prestige that they like to

think that they have, they are now tweeting out from an account and using

an account on Twitter that's called -- their words not mine -- @PopBitch. A

Twitter account with 34,000 followers.



Let me repeat, "The New York Times" is now getting information and passing

on information from a Twitter account called @PopBitch, you can't make this

Adam Schiff up.



Now, the big news is that some people at FOX apparently don't like me and

said bad things about me gutlessly behind my back, according to Ben Smith,

to the members of the media mob.



Ben, if that's true, that's called a normal day in the world that I live

in. And here's a little secret for you, Ben, and all the liberals that hate

watch this program every night, I don't care. I don't give a Adam Schiff

about what anybody says about me. I've been doing the show 25 years, 33

years of radio.



I do this show, I do my radio show, I do it for my audience, the people

that have been so loyal to me and give me this camera every night and give

me the microphone every day. And I do it loudly, I do it proudly, and I do

it apologetically, and I'm not going to change just because some of you

don't like me. I'm open and honest about my conservative beliefs. And who I

support, it's hardly a breaking news alert, Ben.



And, unfortunately, honesty and truth, that's not a priority to people at

"The New York Times" like Ben, and Maggie, and, well, the rest of them

media mob.



Over the past five years, they got dozens and dozens and dozens of stories

dead wrong. Sharyl Atkinson, she has a running list on her website. She's

up to 156 fake news stories and counting. In 2020, multiple outlets --

remember they claimed President Trump forcefully cleared a peaceful

protester out of Lafayette Park because he wanted a photo op? Well, the

inspector general said that's fake news. "The Washington Post," others

claiming the COVID lab leak hypothesis was nothing but a debunked

conspiracy theory. More fake news.



"The New York Times," implying that President Trump had paid no income

taxes for 18 years -- well, that was proven to be fake news. It was fake

news about the first lady's immigration status, fake news about the

president's children, fake news about Russian bounties on U.S. soldiers,

fake news about, oh, Nicholas Sandmann. I can't wait until you pay and fork

over millions to that kid appeared. He deserves every penny.



And, of course, years of fake news surrounding something that never

happened, and that was Trump, Russia collusion, and the conspiracy theory

that they peddled almost every single day, which was derived from an actual

Russian disinformation campaign bought and paid for by Hillary Clinton and

published, publicly released and publicly believed by "New York Times"

writer, whatever it is, columnist, because he's not a journalist, Ben Smith

himself.



So, Ben, Maggie, "The New York Times" and the other Russia collusion

truthers in the media mob, let me ask you one more time, do you still

believe in the Russia hoax that you peddled to your audiences? Do you still

think the Clinton-Steele dossier is unquestionably true?



Do you care about premeditated fraud that was perpetrated numerous times

against the FISA court? Do you care -- will you now admit that candidates

and later President Trump was illegally spied on because of Hillary's dirty

Russian information dossier and the lies told to the FISA court?



It says at the top of the FISA application, verified to. None of it was

verifiable. Do you care about government abuse of power because up to now,

you've shown no interest in what would have been the stories of your

career? When you try ever -- ever holding Biden accountable for anything?

Will you investigate his corrupt international babbling business?



Will you try and find out why sketchy foreign nationals -- let's see, from

Kazakhstan, Russia, China, Ukraine, why were they paying Joe Biden's crack

addicted son Hunter, with zero experience millions and millions of dollars?

Are you going to lift a finger in investigating Hunter's laptop from hell?

Will you hold Biden accountable for his racist rhetoric prior, support for

segregation?



Will you ever do any of these things? Will you conduct any investigation

surrounding the Biden administration?



Now, look at this, according to a new "Reuters" poll, the U.S. now ranks

dead last in media trust. By the way, that's because of the media mob, "The

New York Times," "The Washington Post," ABC, CBS, NBC, fake news CNN and

MSDNC, and pretty much the rest of the media.



And, by the way, because you're all New Green Deal socialists, you have an

agenda. You're not the journalists you claim to be. Stop at pretending.

It's time to own who you are. Own it, own your truths.



"The Times" propagated an actual hoax. They did it for years as did these

other outlets. In the case of "The New York Times", they have Pulitzer

Prizes for their efforts. So, the other question we have for you, Maggie

Haberman, Ben Smith, Dean Baquet, if you had any decency, any honor, you

and your colleagues would give back what is a phony Pulitzer Prize. Will

you do it now?



One last question, will you do the right thing at "The New York Times"?

Will you give the Pulitzer Prizes back? We're not holding our breath.



Now, of course, CNN's Humpty Dumpty, whose real job is to be Mr. Potato

Head, Jeff Zucker's stenographer, well, he won't be holding his colleagues

in the media mob accountable. It's like a blue checklist cult. You know,

they live in their isolated fake news media bubble, and I'll tweet your

article that's fake if you tweet my fake article.



He has more important things like stalking yours truly and watching FOX

News 24/7.



Now, recently, poor Humpty, he had to take time away from watching FOX. He

went on his nationwide book tour for his re-released anti-Trump, anti-FOX

diatribe. I'm told a whopping 13 brand-new chapters. Wow. A lot of work.



Now, unfortunately, sad news for Humpty tonight, because despite numerous

TV appearances, tons of hype, poor Humpty Dumpty only managed to sell,

yeah, a meager 1,300 -- 1,738 copies in the first week of sales. And he's

actually 4,007th on https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=http-3A__amazon.com&d=DwICAg&c=cnx1hdOQtepEQkpermZGwQ&r=tgDLkJy54PfJyWJwul3dKe54qGxqO7b7d5vjo7RcZds&m=b7psnVKMrO-8JxBbaeJbwb0foC-saal0midMG-Eq04I&s=po7t7GbSv3i5d8ZPQvgH0q2nS5pTE3kHUqlxUDKA3a8&e= , well behind every other book ever written.



And, tonight, by the way, more venues for Humpty Dumpty, "New York

Magazine" is actually reporting -- I didn't know that he had family members

in the news business, but apparently his wife is an anchor on some channel

somewhere, and she's being accused of bullying and creating a toxic

environment in her workplace. Now, here's the question, Humpty Dumpty hosts

a show about the media. I wonder if he will cover this big media story on

his low-rated media show. I wouldn't hold my breath.



Now, ultimately, the Brian, Humpty Dumpty's of the world, the Maggie

Habermans, the Ben Smiths of the world, everyone else in the media mob,

they can cover whatever they want. It's a free country, freedom of the

press, freedom of speech -- I believe in all of it. I never support

boycotts. I never call for cancellations.



But if they are decent and ethical, and if they were true journalists as

they claim that they are, they would at least be honest about their own

political agenda. They could at least be honest about that little part.

They have an opinion. They offer their opinion. They have an agenda. They

follow it every day.



I'm honest with their audience. I am a talk show host. Yes, I'm a member of

the press. I do straight news, I can produce thousands of hours of

coverage, Radio and TV. We do investigative reporting -- actually, this

show got the, quote, "Trump Russia collusion" story right. We were proven

right. You were proven wrong.



I gave opinion. I openly say I am a proud conservative. I'm like the entire

newspaper. I'm honest. You do claim to be something you're not. You claimed

to be journalist and that is just straight up not true. You have an

abusively biased socialist agenda.



Here with reaction, this guy is probably the only honest media critic in

the entire country. His name is Joe Concha.



I wish you had your own show on FOX because I think you certainly deserve

one. What is your take on all this?



JOE CONCHA, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Wow, that's a lot to unpack, Sean. Let's

start with Russia collusion and the impact that it ultimately had when it

was reported for three years in "The New York Times", "The Washington

Post," CNN, ABC, CBS.



According to YouGov, two-thirds of Democratic voters believe Russia

tampered with vote tallies in 2016 to push the election to Donald Trump.

Think about that, two-thirds of Democratic voters, millions of people think

that the Russians not only interfered but actually changed the vote totals

and that's because of the relentless reporting around this, that's

ultimately proven wrong. So, that's one part of this.



As for the media critic that you're mentioning from CNN, the host of

"Reliable Sources" who probably should consider a name change for obvious

reasons. The show morphed into Media Matters with a microphone since the

current critic took over.



It's like if you gave Wendy's a show about fast food industry. And then

Wendy's, the show, goes on to talk about how much McDonald's sucks. It's

like that with CNN, and this show "Reliable Sources". All it does is talk

about how FOX is horrible.



And that's going to become boring as it is predictable. And they say the

definition of insanity is to do the same things over and over again and

expect a different result. And these ratings, if it keeps going down this

path of doing the same show every week, it's only going to get worse. It

won't be a happy ending for CNN which speaking of happy endings, is still

the home of Jeffrey Toobin.



So, the network is now getting beat quite easily by Home and Garden TV.

That CNN is getting beat by HDTV or TLC, or the History Channel, which is

about news from 80 or 100 years ago primarily, or the Discovery Channel

which my 5-year-old future NASA star loves.



So, that's where we are at this point. CNN is nearly down 75 percent in

terms of its viewership from the beginning of the year. Three on four

people that were watching the show at the beginning of 2021 are now gone,

Sean.



HANNITY: All right. So, the bottom line is the -- we have an information

crisis in the country, but people need to know it.



Honestly, I'm a talk show host. I admit who I am. You know, being a talk

show host, I do take on many roles, straight news, investigative reporting,

opinion, culture, sports, we do it all. It's like a whole newspaper.



But they specifically -- even opinion shows that we all know our opinion

shows, they claim to be journalists. Why do they cling to that when

everybody knows it's total Adam Schiff?



CONCHA: That's interesting. A, I never see when you do sports in the show,

I used to be a sports columnist for FOX sports, and NBC Sports. So, that

would be nice if we do it once in a while. But neither here or there.



Don Lemon, for example, he went on PBS just recently and he literally said

that he doesn't give opinions. He's an anchor. And he says this, I don't

give an opinion, I give my point of view on things, which is literally the

same thing. As opinion when you give your perspective on something.



And I think that's what really angers people so much about CNN, because

they continue to say they're a facts fir, non-opinion network and it's

insulting to any sane person's intelligence when you say something like,

no, we're just here presenting facts, I'm not giving opinion, I'm giving my

point of view. Just own who you are, just like you're owning who you are in

terms of being an opinion host and advocate for X, Y, Z because --



HANNITY: Don't people love to tell us and lectures, on your truths. My

advice, they should own their truths. I got to roll.



CONCHA: Just be transparent.



HANNITY: You deserve your own show, Mr. Joe Concha, you do a great job.

Thank you.



CONCHA: You said that.



HANNITY: I mean it. I'm openly advocating for it in case you haven't

noticed.



All right. Anyways, straight ahead, some of the most outrageous Joe Biden

gaffes yet. I mean, it's been a disaster today for him. Dan Bongino reacts.



And later, yeah, the great Dr. Fauci may want to hire an attorney. We'll

tell you why as we continue.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



HANNITY: All right. Now, president sippy cup Joe Biden today, yeah, had one

of his most bizarre moments he had to after he devolved into a creepy

whispering voice when asked about COVID release spending. Honestly, you

can't make this stuff up, this actually happen. Yeah, this is the president

of the United States of America. You decide.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Employers can't find workers and

I said, yeah, pay them more. This is employees -- employees' bargaining

chip now. I got them $1.9 trillion relief so far. It will be getting checks

in the mail that are consequential this week for job care. The bill on the

environment, why would I not before it?



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: I have a question. Do you think it's moments like this that may

forces staff to yell at him and he gets in trouble if he ever answers a

question?



Well, get this, somehow Biden managed to even top that, claiming that

quote, Latinx people, you know, don't want to get vaccinated because they

are scared of being deported. You figure it out.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BIDEN: It's all hard as well to get Latinx vaccinated as well. Why? They

are worried that they'll be vaccinated and deported.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: I assume you mean Latino, Joe, but why do you assume that people

who happen to be Hispanic or Latino are illegal immigrants are to have any

idea what message you're trying to send to the rest of the world with that

bizarre behavior? Like, you know, we have seen from you day after day. I

thought it was bad enough at the G7.



Here's a small sampling. Let's just look at your president, oh, this is

only the last two weeks. Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BIDEN: It's because there's a lot of people here, I apologize I'm going to

get in trouble. But will get back to that. But we -- we, you know, there's

a lot that -- that is happening.



Police Chief Murray of the Baltimore -- excuse me, Police Chief Merritt

(ph) -- Police Chief Murphy Paul of Baton Rouge, Louisiana.



We hold these truths self-evident, that all men and women, we haven't lived

up to it completely, but we've always why didn't the ark of commitment and

included more and more people.



Those who say the blood of patriots, you know, and all the stuff about how

we're going to have to move against the government. Well, the tree of

liberty is not watered with the blood of patriots. What's happened is that

there have never been -- if you wanted or if you think you need to have

weapons to take on the government, you need F-15s and maybe some nuclear

weapons.



REPORTER: Vladimir Putin laughed at the suggestion you had called him a

killer. Is that still your belief, sir, that he is a killer?



(LAUGHTER)



BIDEN: To answer the first question? I'm laughing too.



Mayor Daniella Levine Cava of Miami-Dade.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: And the crickets, one 1,000, two 1,000.



All right. Here with reaction, the host of "Unfiltered", I couldn't imagine

a show called filtered with Dan -- could you imagine filtered Dan Bongino?

Anyway, right here on the FOX News Channel.



DAN BONGINO, FOX NEWS HOST, THE DAN BONGINO SHOW: No.



HANNITY: A great hit right out of the box, our friend, Dan Bongino.



You know, some of this, sometimes I'll admit, I laugh, it's funny. You

know, I watch them over at the G7. He said, well, asked the question you

called Putin a killer, do you still call him that?



BONGINO: Yeah.



HANNITY: I don't think it's funny anymore, Dan. It's actually scary.



BONGINO: Yeah, I mean, can you really believe this guy is the president of

the United States? We have Reverend Kane from Poltergeist 2 who is the

president. Remember that guy? He's your mommy, I mean, that's what we have

as -- what's with the creepy whispering, by the way? Is this like one of

those ASMR things or something? Like, what is he doing?



He said, I paid them the checks. It's so creepy like you watch it and it's

like you want to cringe. You don't know if you should turn it off or turn

it up.



And here's another thing, he lies -- like he lies all the time and he lies

about everything. I mean, he said during the meeting, common sense is just

kind of stuff. He says like, I told them pay more. Oh, thanks, Joe, now we

all figured it out. So restaurants who can't find workers, nobody thought

of that before Joe Biden said, if we just would have paid them more.



Like, clearly, he hasn't thought through that restaurants can't pay workers

more because they don't have any money to pay them more because they don't

have workers in the first place to make any more to pay workers more,

because workers are being paid to sit at home by Joe Biden.



But again, Reverend Kane, he really didn't think of that, he hasn't thought

that through.



And he said another thing, too. He said it's a lie that the top cities for

crime are run by Democrats. What is he saying? The FBI's lying? Just look

at the FBI statistics, that's kind of obvious.



HANNITY: You know, the question is and what worries me the most about this

is, you know, first of all, there's a reason he was hiding in his basement

bunker, okay? I called it the media mob, big tech candidate protection

program. Now it's the presidential protection program, same people.



Obviously, he's really struggling with public appearances. Obviously, they

are minimizing his schedule is much as possible, averaging less than one

event a day, Dan.



The question is, you know, Vladimir Putin sees it. They're not influenced

by the media in this country. They make their own assessments. President Xi

is making his own assessment. Iranian mullahs, Kim Jong Un, radical Islamic

terrorist groups are making their own assessments. That is the really scary

part.



Where does this end?



BONGINO: Yeah, I mean, Sean, think about it. China right now is making a

move on Hong Kong. They are implicitly and explicitly threatening Taiwan as

well.



You know, like you said, part of this you kind of laugh at but it's really

not funny. I mean, it really isn't. We have a guy in the White House right

now who by any objective measures, it's not -- listen, I'm a conservative I

don't like Joe Biden's policies but I'm not trying to make this personal

here, by any objective measure, the man is clearly compromised.



I mean, again, I'm not diagnosing him, I did my graduate work in

psychology, but I'm not pretending -- I didn't stay in holiday express last

night. You don't have to be a trained psychologist or psychiatrist to see

something's wrong.



And it really makes you wonder, right, Sean? Why isn't anybody else on the

left side of the mainstream media -- why are they concerned about it? As

you said, this is the man who controls the nuclear codes. We have two

nuclear powered enemies right now led by tyrant killers Xi Jinping and

Vladimir Putin, and no one seems concerned about this but FOX News?



I mean, listen, this is a serious issue. Again, the man has his finger on

the tip of the nuclear codes of the United States with two hostile enemies.

You'd think there'd be a greater level of concern, but there isn't. They

don't care.



HANNITY: All right. Dan Bongino, thank you. Appreciate it. And your show on

weekend right here on the FOX News Cannel.



Straight ahead, Congressman Devin Nunes and Gregg Jarrett here to weigh in

on more problems with flip-flopping Fauci. We've got the report.



And, well, you got counties that want to leave Oregon and join Idaho. Then

you've got a town in Atlanta, Buckhead, that wants to leave Atlanta. Where

is this going? Straight ahead.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



HANNITY: All right. Now, yet another explosive revelation surrounding Dr.

Doom and Gloom failure flip-flopping Fauci as a new book that's called

"Nightmare Scenario" reports that Fauci resisted a White House directive in

April last year to cancel a research grant for the nonprofit link to the

Wuhan Institute of Virology's gain of function research.



But Fauci then reluctantly agreed after learning that the cancellation was

explicitly ordered rightfully now in retrospective by President Trump.



Now, the grant was for the infamous group EcoHealth Alliance which

reportedly subcontracted with the Wuhan Virology Lab, a lab that was

engaged in gain of function research, well-known for working on

coronavirus.



So, ask yourself, why was Fauci so oppose to scrapping describing the grant

and why was Fauci out downplaying the lab leak theory when, privately,

yeah, he was being warned personally through email as early as January of

2020? That it wasn't a conspiracy theory at all, that the genome looked to

be altered with.



Now, meanwhile, congressional Republicans, they are demanding an

investigation into the Wuhan military games in October of 2019 where

athletes from several countries reportedly got sick, they had COVID

symptoms, that's two months before China reported their first case.



Here with reaction, Republican Congressman Devin Nunes, along with FOX News

legal analyst, Gregg Jarrett.



Congressman, I'll begin with you.



We knew they studied coronaviruses. We knew they were involved in gain of

function. We now know that Fauci knew early on and Fauci was very worried

about NIH money going to that lab.



So, why should we conclude anything else?



REP. DEVIN NUNES (R-CA): Well, also, don't forget, Sean, you had the fact

that you have the Fauci emails that were just came out a week ago where

he's backtracking there, too, and flip-flopping. And then you also have

this new revelation that China had originally submitted some COVID blood

samples to the NIH, and then they were allowed to withdraw those out. Now,

that's still -- that's still developing but that also seems very odd that

that happened and we're just now finding that out.



HANNITY: It seems beyond that. What would like you and where would you

begin this investigation? Is it possible that American tax dollars were

used to produce this pandemic in this lab?



NUNES: Look, we had our report. We've been running an investigation, House

Intelligence Committee Republicans, with no help from our Democrats, no

surprise there I'm sure.



But, look, this is continuing and investigations ongoing. Fauci needs to

answer these questions. Look, U.S. senators have asked him, U.S.

congressmen have asked him and he won't answer the question.



Look, my prediction here is -- and I'm willing to bet you a dinner over

this, Sean -- that Fauci probably won't be around come next election cycle

because he's going to become a liability for the Democrats next fall.



HANNITY: I don't think that's a bad prediction.



Is there legal liability, Gregg Jarrett, that you see?



GREGG JARRETT, FOX NEWS LEGAL ANALYST: Oh, the tangled web of deceit

continues to grow around Anthony Fauci. You know, it's bad enough that

there is compelling evidence that he may have lied to the Senate committee

last month when he testified under oath. But now, it appears he may have

lied to a House committee a year ago when he said, gosh, I have no idea why

President Trump ordered the funding to the Wuhan lab be halted.



This new book by two "Washington Post" reporters reveals specific

conversations, verbatim conversations, in which Fauci absolutely knew the

reason why.



Trump was alarmed. He couldn't believe the fact that American taxpayer

dollars are being given to a dangerous laboratory with shoddy safety

protocols in China doing work on COVID viruses, supercharging them, and may

have leaked from the laboratory, and that's why Trump ordered a halt to it.

Fauci resisted.



But when he appeared before the House committee a year ago, he had a sudden

case of amnesia and said, gosh, I have not idea why I got that order. Well,

this new book and the conversations in it show he did know.



Now, lying under oath is a crime called perjury. Even if you're not under

oath, it's a comparable crime called making a false or misleading statement

to Congress. There needs to be a criminal investigation of Fauci.



HANNITY: If I recall, there's a guy the name of Roger Stone that I believe

was charged with the exact same thing. In his case, it resulted with about

30 guys in tactical gear, guns drawn, pre-dawn raid, frogmen, and fake new

CNN cameras. That's if my memory serves well.



Congressman, let's go to the next step. What will Congress do and how

quickly will you be able to get that done?



NUNES: Well, the good news is that House Republicans today under the

leadership of Brad Wenstrup from Ohio, we introduced a bill that says no

more money for gain of function research, especially to our adversaries.

So, that's legislation you would hope that the Democrats would move this

legislation.



But I think the American people -- we've seen enough. China's not answering

questions. I think all roads are leading back to China that they are

responsible for this. At a minimum, the responsible for leading this run

all over the globe in a critical time frame that didn't give the globe soon

enough time to react.



So, look, there's legislation and investigations that are ongoing and we'll

continue to do our work. You know, obviously, we have to get Democrats to

vote with us.



HANNITY: All right. Thank you, Congressman, for what you're doing. Greg, I

appreciate your analysis as always.



Now, when we come back, the far left agenda continues to wreak havoc on

America's great cities. Now, cities, communities, they want out. There are

counties in Oregon that want to join the state of Idaho. They want to

separate, irreconcilable differences.



Two men involved in these efforts will tell their stories straight ahead.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



HANNITY: All right. Now, we've been telling you about these issues that are

popping up across the country where local communities are standing up to

the failed, far left agenda. They feel like things are so different,

they're so apart on issues that these differences now are irreconcilable.

Now, some cities are flat out saying they just don't want to be a part of

this group anymore.



For example, there is a neighborhood in Atlanta. As a matter of fact, they

had a radio show in Buckhead. It's a neighborhood part of general Atlanta

and they want to form their own city amid Atlanta's failure to protect

basic public safety.



And in Oregon, multiple counties, they're now backing a plan to try and

join the state of Idaho.



Now, we'll see -- are we going to see more and more of this as the country

is more divided, people become more disconnected? Are the differences f

that irreconcilable? Anyway, cities and states now, towns are hitting to

the point where these differences are resulting in permanent division. Free

enterprise versus socialism, energy independence, green new deal, how do

you reconcile that? Law and order versus dismantling and defunding the

police, how do you reconcile those differences?



Sovereignty, security versus open borders and amnesty, the united sanctuary

states of America, how do you reconcile these issues?



Here with reaction, two men involved in the efforts: Mike McCarter, he's

the president of Citizens for Greater Idaho, along with CEO and chair of

the Buckhead City Committee, Chair Bill White.



Bill, let's start with you. That's my -- Pharr Road, 550 Pharr Road is

where my old radio studio was for a time. I love Buckhead. I love Atlanta.

I hate the idea that you want to separate. It's that bad?



BILL WHITE, CHAIRMAN AND CEO, BUCKHEAD CITY GEORGIA COMMITTEE: Well, Sean,

we had the idea, too. But the city of Atlanta has exploited the people of

Buckhead for way too long. The murder rate in Buckhead set aside in Atlanta

is up 133 percent since 2019. Shootings are up 164 percent.



A great guy Andrew Worrell got shot out on the Saturday jog. The other

gentleman who this maniac ran over with his car had both of his legs

amputated.



And we believe that there is a vacuum of leadership and a lack of respect

for our great police department who we know you love, Sean. You helped us

with those five African-American police officers were summarily fired by

this mayor, and we help to them their jobs back because of you and Bernie

Kerik.



And now, we are fighting to take our city back because we've had enough.

And we are going to make it happen, Sean. We have two bills in the

assembly, the courageous legislature I believe is going to give us the

right to vote on the ballot in November of 2022. We've raised the requisite

amount of money and we have supporters by the thousands and thousands

coming to us every day, Sean.



People are sad about this. We don't want to leave Atlanta but we say we

filed for divorce, the divorce is final, and we'll see what we do with our

new police department in Buckhead City. I bet you we put the smackdown on

this crime once and for all, Sean.



HANNITY: Well, that's the one thing, you want to do to keep the people and

your town, Buckhead, is beautiful. It's a beautiful part of Atlanta.



All right. Mike, let's go to you. So, you've got -- we're up to five

counties now in Oregon. You want to join the state of Idaho. Tell us the

story of that effort and what are you doing? And why?



MIKE MCCARTER, PRESIDENT OF CITIZENS FOR GREATER IDAHO: Well, thanks, Sean.

This is a grassroots movement by the people. This is a way that the

representative government should work. If you have a problem, you speak out

about it. You take it to your local officials, you take it up the line.



We are going county by county, 21 counties in rural Oregon asking the

citizens, do you want to work so might look into changing the governance

from Oregon to Idaho? This is a values issue just like you're talking about

in Atlanta. We're faith, family, freedom, liberty, down the blue line and

protecting and enforcing laws and we are just watching it go down the

tubes.



And this is not just recently. This has happened over the last 20 years in

Oregon. And now, there is a huge cultural divide between northwest Oregon

and rural Oregon.



Folks, you know, if you don't want to take care of the people in rural

Oregon, if you don't want to listen to them, then let us go. Let us go and

come alongside with folks in Idaho and support their conservative values

right down on the line.



HANNITY: Let me ask you both --



MCCARTER: And we're talking bringing 870,000 people in Idaho.



HANNITY: Let me ask you both and I've less than 30 seconds. It let me ask

you both this question.



Bill, I'll ask you first. What are the odds you think you'll be successful

in this effort?



WHITE: I think our odds, Sean, or 100 percent because I know that --



HANNITY: Wow.



WHITE: -- the courageous legislatures will give us the right to vote. It

could go up or down but I think if we have the vote today, there would be

80 percent, Sean -- by the way I want to send Mike a check, I love what

he's doing.



HANNITY: Mike, what you think your odds are?



MCCARTER: Our odds are good. Right now, the last five counties that voted

in favor of this were 62 percent in favor across the board.



HANNITY: By the way, did Idaho say they'd take you? Would they adopt you? I

don't know.



MCCARTER: You know, I tell you what, bottom line is, if you don't try, then

how do you find out whether it's going to work? And we're in it for the

long haul.



HANNITY: All right. Thank you both for being with us, telling us your

story.



When we come back, Meghan McCain weighed in on Britney Spears controversy

tonight. Our video of the day you don't want to miss it. That's next.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



HANNITY: Britney Spears broke her silence in court, demanded an end to her

conservatorship that is taking place. This morning on "The View," Meghan

McCain spoke out on the matter. Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



MEGHAN MCCAIN, HOST, "THE VIEW": I actually believe this has reached a

level that the FBI needs to be involved and extradite her from her home

away from these people this very moment because they could continue the

abuse in real time. I think it's that extreme.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: The girl -- the woman is an adult. She can run her own life.



All right. That's all the time we have left. Please set your DVR.



In the meantime, let not your hearts be troubled. Why? Laura is here.



Hello, Laura. Big show tonight.



