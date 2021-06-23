'Hannity' on Democrats' double standard on racism, Portland riot squad resignations

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," June 22, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SEAN HANNITY, HOST: Welcome to HANNITY.

Tonight, the double standard inside the Democratic Party, it's never been worse.

According to Democrats, the Georgia election law that mandates, oh, 17 days of early voting, drop boxes in every precincts that has voter ID just like Joe Biden's state of Delaware is racist, but in Biden's home state of Delaware, the voting laws are way more restrictive -- well, that is what A- okay, not racist at all?

For decades and decades and centuries even, Joe has represented the state of Delaware. Not once that he lift a finger to increase voting accessibility in his state.

In Rhode Island, Democratic senator, we got Sheldon Whitehouse -- well, he was once quick to accuse President Trump of racism and speak out often about systemic racism.

Tonight, we're learning that senator from Rhode Island, he belongs to an exclusive beach club in Newport that he believes is a whites-only establishment, and apparently he's not too concerned about it because he's not leaving the club, but lectures the country on systemic racism and Jim Crow 2.0.

Now, meanwhile, in major cities all across the U.S., Democrats routinely, they accuse their own police force of racism. They work to defund, dismantle law enforcement. They get rid of bail laws and have no bail whatsoever. The violent crime rate against minorities is now skyrocketing.

We'll get to all of this. We've got a busy news hour tonight.

But, first, we do begin with this FOX News alert because tonight, Republicans in the United States Senate have officially blocked the disastrous S.1 voting bill. That is the sister bill to H.R.1. And they did it with a filibuster.

This reminder, this unconstitutional legislation would have stripped the constitutional authority of state legislatures. The time, manner, place of elections, that authority is given to them. It would have been unconstitutional and it would have given Democrats full control over the election laws in every state.

We have a full monologue coming up on a lot of things tonight, but first, joining us with the very latest, the man that knows the galaxy of Washington, D.C., the hitchhiker's guide to all things lunacy in the swamp and the sewer, Chad Pergram is back with us.

All right. Chad, we weren't sure all 50 Republicans would hold. They did. Let's talk about it.

CHAD PERGRAM, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: That's right. Well, the voting rights bill for the time being is dead. Tonight, this was not an up or down vote. This was a procedural vote. You need 60 votes to clear a filibuster. All 50 Democrats were yays, all 50 Republicans were nos.

Vice President Harris presided but she cannot break a tie on a procedural vote. Chuck Schumer, the Democratic leader, he blamed Republicans for obstruction.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. CHUCK SCHUMER (D-NY), MAJORITY LEADER: Senate Republicans have signed their names in the ledger of history alongside Donald Trump, the big lie and voter suppression to their enduring disgrace. This vote I'm ashamed to say is further evidence that voter suppression has become part of the official platform of the Republican Party.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERGRAM: Just the idea that Vice President Harris presided over the vote told you how important this bill is to Democrats. Now, Schumer, he even coaxed Democrat Joe Manchin to vote yes on the procedural vote. That meant all 50 Democrats were yays.

This vote reveals the realities of a split Senate and what Democrats can get done legislatively.

Now, this also ramps up two other things. Democrats will weaponize this vote against Republicans for the midterms. They're trying to energize their base and get their voters to the polls. Also, this will intensify the push to end the filibuster. Sean, what you need to upend the filibuster provisions, a failed provisional -- excuse me, a failed procedural vote like this, a culture vote like this, that sets the table for possibly using the nuclear option.

Back to you.

HANNITY: Real quickly, can you give us an update on the infrastructure bill? I know there was a bipartisan group of senators. That effort appears to be failing on many fronts. Democrats now threatening to use the reconciliation process so they don't need to reach the magic number of 60. The Senate parliamentarian has been very clear that there are major hurdles for the Democrats to meet that threshold.

What's the update on that?

PERGRAM: That's right. Well, Chuck Schumer today, the Democratic leader indicated that they would pursue two tracks in July. One, the partisan track, the reconciliation track, and then, also, the bipartisan track. You had White House officials, the deputy chief of staff, Steve Ricchetti, meeting with the Democratic and Republican senators on Capitol Hill today. Bill Cassidy, Republican from Louisiana, indicated that they were down to the hard part which is the pay-fors.

And John Thune, the Republican whip indicated that is going to be the real challenge in part, thought they might be taking three steps forward, two steps back, that's going to be tough because they want to at least try to get a framework of this before the end of the week when the Senate goes away for two weeks for fourth of July, so they can maybe put something on the floor, be it that reconciliation bill or possibly a bipartisan package sometime in July -- Sean.

HANNITY: The bottom line is the Biden agenda, the New Green Deal socialist agenda being stymied as of tonight, and the clock is ticking.

Chad, thank you, from Washington.

Now, tonight, Republicans, they were totally right in what they did tonight to block the radical voting bill. It is little more than attempted power grab from the Democratic Party that would give the Democrats a full control over the election laws in every state. It would be unconstitutional, as we have explained.

Many Democrats are now demanding an end to the filibuster and calling anyone who disagrees with them racist if they stand in their way. Unfortunately for these Democrats, one of their own senators is pending the filibuster. Actually one and a half, I'm not sure where Joe Biden -- Joe Manchin is on any given day.

But in an op-ed, Kyrsten Sinema, the senator from Arizona, stated she would not report an action the damages our democracy. That appears to be Joe Manchin's position as well peer that would mean that effort is also dead.

Here more on all of this is Utah Senator Mike Lee.

Let's first talk about S.R.1, let's talk about the infrastructure, the use of reconciliation and then we'll get to this issue about the filibuster in a minute.

SEN. MIKE LEE (R-UT): Fantastic. Look, I'm thrilled that we defeated S.1 tonight. This was the victory for the angels. This bill was written in hell by the devil himself.

This bill wouldn't make it easier to vote. This would make it easier to vote illegally. This is the "corrupt politicians act", and I'm glad we defeated it.

Most importantly, Sean, we have to remember that this would have arranged for federal taxpayer dollars to fund campaigns. Several of my colleagues have pointed out to me in the last few days that in their campaigns, if this bill had been law, they would personally have been entitled to tens of millions of dollars in federal taxpayer subsidies into their campaigns.

Sean, there's one thing the American people do not want, and that's for the federal government to be running politicians' campaigns. And I'm thrilled that we stopped at.

HANNITY: All right. There are five things I've identified. If we want integrity in our elections and if we want confidence and results, I think there are five simple things.

One is voter ID. You need ID to get into a Democratic National convention, the White House, the Capitol. You needed to buy a six-pack of beer, a bottle of wine, and a pack of cigarettes or a Juul pod which I happen to have handy at all times.

But the question is, so if you need for all of that, you need signature verification, you need voter ID, you need chain of custody controls, you should clean up and modernize the voting rolls every election season, that just makes common sense. And most states have laws that say partisan observers get to watch the vote counts start to finish.

We know none of that happened in 2020. Is there anything I'm missing, anything you would add? And why would anyone oppose any of those items?

LEE: No one should oppose any of those items. Unless, of course, they want to steal the election, unless they wanted, of course, undermine the integrity of an election.

In some states, they do have those things. In some states, they did follow them, and those states have more -- have elections that actually have credibility.

One of the flaws in this is that it would have consolidated all of this law and made it federal, and effectively precluded states from updating their own voter registration files or imposing voter ID requirements, or any of the good things that you identified. It would have also made normal the practice of vote trafficking whereby professional political operatives could come in and for money collect votes and then cast them for other people.

HANNITY: Right.

LEE: That is illegal in most good states and should be illegal everywhere. This law --

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: I'm from New York, Senator.

LEE: -- illegal everywhere.

HANNITY: I don't trust people that pick up other people's ballots. I don't know, I believe some nefarious things potentially could happen.

Let me ask you especially about -- all right. So, you have Joe Biden. You have Stacey Abrams. You have Raphael Warnock. You know, all -- Joe leading the call, Jim Crow 2.0.

Now, correct me if I'm wrong, Joe Biden has represented the state of Delaware for decades, right? Maybe even you'd argue centuries, it's been so long.

Now, in the state of Virginia, their new law allows 17 days in person or early voting. They have a drop box in every precinct in Georgia. You don't need an excuse to do a mail in ballot or an absentee ballot.

In the state of Delaware, there's no drop boxes. There's no early voting.

Both states require voting ID.

How does he get away with saying George's new law, which is far more accessible than his state of Delaware, how does he get away with playing the race card and calling it Jim Crow 2.0?

LEE: He gets away with it because he's a progressive Democrat and he therefore has a compliant media enterprise behind him.

But this is wrong. This bill S.1, of course, had nothing to do with 2020. It had nothing to do with Georgia's law this year or Texas' law this year. No, this was written years ago. That was all a ruse.

And that's why it's so essential that we make sure this remains defeated. You can read more about it on my website, at leeforsenate.com. But I've been absolutely concerned, panicked, that if there's any chance this becomes law, it would be devastating for the country. This would be bad for everyone other than Democratic political incumbents.

HANNITY: All right. We have one great senator from Utah -- Senator, thank you for being with us. We appreciate it.

All right. We turn now to another blatant double standard on the left and that is the mob, the media, their treatment of Donald Trump versus the treatment of Joe Biden.

We'll call this a special Hannity investigation because without a doubt, Joe Biden's first couple of months, they've been an unmitigated disaster. He's not even getting his radical new green deal socialist agenda through as evidenced by tonight.

But if you're dumb enough to rely on, oh, "The New York Times" as your sole, only source for news, I doubt you'd have any idea that president sippy cup, that guy, is struggling and failing on every front.

The headlines from "The Times", it read likes -- it reads like a beautiful love story, praising Biden for his vaccine push, the vaccine Donald Trump gave him, touting Biden's constructive meeting with Vladimir Putin. He gave Putin a waiver on a pipeline to build while canceling the Keystone XL pipeline and firing 11,000 Americans.

And then, of course, they like to at "The New York Times" cherry pick polls that always show Biden in a favorable light. But even more telling are the stories that "The Times" will ignore. We call this biased by omission.

For example, "The New York Times" like the rest of the media, they say almost nothing about Joe Biden's cognitive issues or massive inflation, or the unemployment rate, or the numerous scandals surrounding Hunter Biden, many of which now implicate directly his father, who was caught two and a half weeks ago in a lie saying he's never talked to Hunter about his foreign business dealings, and yet we have pictures of Joe Biden with Hunter's foreign business partners. We'll have more on that in a moment.

But needless to say, we have an information crisis in the country. "The Times," the rest of the media mob, they're bending over backwards every second, minute, hour of every day to protect Joe Biden, and it was and remains a very different story with President Trump, because from the moment Donald Trump and Melania Trump came down that escalator at Trump Tower in 2015 continuing to this day, the so-called newspaper of record, they have been stalking, never-ending stalking of Donald Trump -- the same with the three broadcast networks and two fake news cable channels.

Now, literally, they spent five-long years spewing lies, a conspiracy theory one after another and a huge hoax on the American people. They smeared members of the president's family, they pushed the phony Russian disinformation dossier that Hillary Clinton paid for, they used that to attack Donald Trump.

In 2018, it was Ben Smith, my buddy, himself, he published "The New York Times" op-ed detailing how proud he was of himself for publishing Hillary Clinton's bought and paid for dirty Russian disinformation dossier. A year later, he stated, quote, the broad outline of what Christopher Steele was writing is unquestionably true.

No, Ben, it was unquestionably false. It was full of Russian misinformation and Russian lies and you were a willing dupe in all of this.

And "The New York Times" and their deceptive coverage didn't stop there. Here are a few more examples. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ROBBY MOOK, HILLARY CLINTON CAMPAIGN: First of all, I think we need to start asking ourselves and I think in particular Republican leaders in Congress need to start asking themselves, at what point do we stop giving the benefit of the doubt here? We -- the evidence here of these close ties with Russia continue to mount with each and every day.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: But I think this is the more significant quote I faced great pressure because of Russia. That's taken off. It sure seems to fit one of the elements that there was obstruction of Justice. No?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Robert S. Mueller III has been examining two chief questions, ties between Donald Trump's campaign in Russia and whether Trump, as president, has tried to obstruct that investigation -- I don't know if I can explain it as well as I did before. If they get a report from the Justice Department, they will likely certainly take impeachment seriously if not begin an impeachment process against the president.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: They reported lie after lie after lie. They spewed conspiracy theory after conspiracy theory, and as we speak, "The New York Times", their Washington correspondent Maggie Haberman covers Donald Trump nearly - - get this -- nine times more than the current president, Joe Biden.

When are they going to stop giving Joe and Hunter the benefit of the doubt, to quote them? It's completely insane.

They stalk Donald Trump. They still stalk Donald Trump and they kiss the ass of and they protect Joe Biden and his corrupt crack addict son Hunter.

Joe Biden is in the Oval Office, Maggie. Ben, Joe is in the Oval Office. Maybe it's time to start doing your job.

"The New York Times", the rest of the media mob, they're nothing more than Green New Deal socialists and propagandists. They lie. They push their agenda. They push propaganda, misinformation, and they pretend to be something that they're not journalists.

They are in fact nothing but modern-day version of Pravda. This newspaper is not only biased, it is corrupt and it is dishonest. In fact, right now, "The New York Times" is facing multiple major defamation lawsuits.

And a pretty amazing decision, the New York Supreme Court, not an easy place to win a case, they refused to dismiss a lawsuit from Project Veritas, and they have now granted Project Veritas and James O'Keefe discovery. Sarah Palin's defamation suit against "The New York Times", that is still ongoing and that appears headed for trial in July. I can't wait.

And the times is also facing a suit from Covington high school student Nicholas Sandmann. I'm predicting they'll probably pay him tens and tens of millions of dollars because they defamed his character, told lies about him, as many other media outlets will likely be paying Mr. Sandmann a fortune.

"The New York Times", the rest of the media mob they're not interested in truth they're interested in destroying their political enemies that's far more important to them. And with all the venom, all the hate, all the ink, all the vitriol, they're all clearly addicted to all things Donald Trump.

And the reality is, psychologically, for them, they cannot quit their psychotic addiction to Donald Trump. They miss him more than anybody. My message to "The Times", my message to the rest of the media mob is simple: it's time for you to tell the truth. It's time for you to own your own truth.

You are radical leftist, New Green Deal, Trump-hating, Trump-obsessed New Green Deal socialist. That's who you are.

You're kind of like a talk show host. You claim to be journalists and you're not. You're partisan propagandist and it's very easy to expose all of your lying and your agenda.

The different -- the difference, for example, between me and you, it's simple but yet, it's kind of profound. I'm honest about who I am. I am a member of the press. I'm a talk show host we do and I could produce thousands of hours of straight news, thousands of hours of investigative reporting that you're too lazy to do. I give my opinion, I'm upfront about my conservative political beliefs. I do sports. We do culture, I'm like the entire newspaper.

You say you're a journalist. You're not journalist.

And tonight, by the way, we'll start with "The New York Times" because I'm calling on Ben Smith, Maggie Haberman and other so-called journalists at "The Times". Just start being honest about who you are and what you believe, and that you have an agenda. And maybe you can start answering the questions that I posed today in an op-ed on foxnews.com.

Which brings us to another big difference between me and them, and we tell the truth. They spread lies and conspiracy theories about Trump and Russia and collusion, things that never happen. We expose deep state, abuse of power and corruption and even they now cling to lies that are been proven false over and over again.

Does "The New York Times" now acknowledge that Christopher Steele's dossier bought and paid for by Hillary Clinton and the DNC was filled with Russian disinformation? Will you admit the truth finally? Do you still believe -- did you ever really believe in the Trump-Russia collusion hoax, or were you just advancing a political agenda from day one? Will you ever investigate the millions of dollars that Joe Biden's son, zero experience Hunter made by selling access to daddy? How would you cover it if it was Donald Trump's sons? Will "The Times" or the rest of the media ever cover Biden, his family, with the same tenacity that they covered the Trump family or the feelings of their far left readers are more important?

Will Maggie Haberman, will Ben Smith, will their colleagues acknowledge that their deceptive coverage of Trump and Russia and phony collusion for three years, that makes them unworthy of the Pulitzer Prizes they got? Do they plan on returning it? Did they not understand they didn't deserve it?

The reporters at "The Times" got the biggest story in their lifetime wrong, dead wrong. This show got it right. There was no Trump-Russia collusion.

The dirty dossier that they say was truthful was Russian disinformation all along. They did the very thing that they were complaining Trump did, but didn't. And not only did they get it wrong, they got fake Pulitzer Prizes for the efforts.

So, Maggie Haberman, if you have any integrity, "The New York Times", if you have any integrity, give them back.

Here with reaction, FOX News contributor Joe Concha, along with FOX News legal analyst Greg Jarrett.

Ironically, you wrote a number one "New York Times" best-selling book on all of this. You wrote two of them actually. Greg Jarrett, is there anything that they got right as it relates to Russia?

GREGG JARRETT, FOX NEWS LEGAL ANALYST: No, not really. In the longest chapter of my second book "Witch Hunt" chronicles all the mistakes, all the wrongful reporting uh that "The New York Times" and other news organizations did and never apologized for. They'd issue an occasional retraction and correction, never an apology.

Look, "The New York Times" and Maggie Haberman became obsessed with Donald Trump, driven by their hatred, their arrogance, their liberal bias. They were blinded to the fundamental standards of fairness and accuracy and the truth.

And then they're rewarded, as you pointed out, Sean, with a Pulitzer Prize for getting a story wrong. I mean, when you reward bad behavior, all you get is more bad behavior, more lies, more smears.

So, "The New York Times" is very much like a religious cult when it comes to Trump. They are maniacal and they hire mindless sycophants like Ben Smith who published the dossier without ever bothering to investigate or verify or corroborate any of it. If he had, he would have learned that it was a collection of lies, conjured up by two classic phonies Glenn Simpson and Christopher Steele and funded by the Hillary Clinton campaign and Democrats.

They were played for the fools that they are, useful idiots. And if "The New York Times" had any integrity, it would fire those individuals who got that story wrong for so long and apologize sincerely to their readers.

HANNITY: I wouldn't hold my breath, Joe Concha.

JOE CONCHA, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Let me hop on Gregg's point there around what "BuzzFeed" did and the damage it did to the country. "BuzzFeed" under Ben Smith, to Gregg's point, decided to go ahead and publish the Steele dossier in its entirety when no other news organization, Sean, liberal, conservative, otherwise would not touch it with a 10-foot cattle prod. "BuzzFeed" went ahead anyway, and it begged the question, would a dossier against a Democratic nominee ever be published without any vetting process? It's rhetorical Tuesday, don't bother answering that.

And Smith was actually given a promotion, going from "BuzzFeed" to "The New York Times" and being hired to cover media.

HANNITY: Yeah.

CONCHA: So you look at Maggie Haberman as well. She's no different from Jim Acosta, who led the media (INAUDIBLE) since, right, as far as covering Donald Trump with hostility, using unnamed sources but will not do the same with the Biden administration. He removed himself from the position of White House correspondent to do some weekend show that almost no one watches.

And Haberman is a paid employee of CNN. She worked with Jen Psaki along with multiple members of the Obama-Biden administration. There's a clear conflict of interest here, Sean, and it's very apparent to everybody because "New York Times": stock is down 16 percent this year. There's a reason for that, Sean.

HANNITY: That's why you need your own media show. Gregg has a new podcast, by the way. It's doing great. Thank you both for being with us.

After the break, Biden rolling back yet another Trump border policy. It's having disastrous consequences. We have an investigative report. Lindsey Graham will be here with reaction as we continue.

HANNITY: So, just like we've been telling you, Joe Biden's America last policies are designed to pander to the rest of the world, you pay the bill, of course, taking aim at you, we, the American people. We're all going to suffer we're all going to pay a lot more for everything.

We're now learning that Biden's rollback of Donald Trump's highly successful "remain in Mexico" policy will now allow asylum seekers -- get this -- those that were ordered to be deported for not attending their court hearings to enter the U.S. interior and restart their proceedings. In other words, they went home, they're inviting them back, and they're even apparently paying for transportation.

Now, that is open borders. Leading into amnesty plain and simple.

And then, of course, Biden's failures don't stop there, as the administration is still refusing to hold China accountable and refusing to be honest about -- well, the communist Chinese role in covering up the origins of the coronavirus. And get this -- we are now learning that even Google was reportedly involved in funding research by the now infamous EcoHealth Alliance that received U.S. taxpayer dollars and subcontracted with the Wuhan Virology Lab on gain of function research.

So I'll ask again, when is the Biden administration going to be transparent, start being honest with you, the American people, about all the evidence supporting not only the lab leak theory that the Democrats and the media said was a conspiracy theory and lied about, but also, it appears American dollars may have helped fund this.

Here with reaction, South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham.

Senator, let me start first at the border. I'll be down at the border next week on Wednesday with President Trump.

SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM (R-SC): Yeah.

HANNITY: With Governor Abbott.

I understand there's a chance you may be going as well.

We're doing a town hall when we're down there. It's the number one issue. We're now headed for two and a half million people illegally in -- coming into the country, and now, they're being -- now, they're being transported to every state in the country and people now have to pay for food and clothing and shelter and housing and education.

GRAHAM: Yeah.

HANNITY: How do we deal with this?

GRAHAM: Well, number one, the Biden-Harris administration is incompetent and foolish when it comes to managing illegal immigration. They are literally telling people that we've sent to Mexico because they didn't show up for their asylum hearing, hey, you can come back and start over again.

The Biden administration supports eliminating cash bail, basically letting everybody out. Look at what has happened in New York, the cops arrest a guy on Monday morning, they're out Monday afternoon.

So, all these policies are blowing up in the Biden-Harris administration's face. It's six months since they've been in charge, let's name the winners in the last six months. Drug cartels in Mexico, human traffickers and coyotes in Mexico, the Taliban in Afghanistan, the Iranian ayatollah, Russia, Putin and China have all been the biggest winners of incompetent domestic and foreign policy.

HANNITY: Okay, we knew that the Wuhan virology lab studied coronaviruses. We knew that they were involved in gain of function research. We knew all of this.

GRAHAM: Right.

HANNITY: Anthony Fauci knew this and Anthony Fauci was told that a certain genome indicated that the gain-of-function procedures were taken place on COVID-19.

On January 31st, 2020, then he had panicked emails about whether or not the NIH helped fund it.

GRAHAM: Right.

ACOSTA: Knowing what we know, is there any doubt that gain-of-function research caused this virus at that Wuhan lab?

GRAHAM: There's no doubt in my mind. I think I could prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the virus came from a lab, not from a bat, an animal into human beings. That the Quay and Muller analysis of the case here, five fingerprints proving it came out of the lab, you could convict somebody in a -- in a court of law.

So, what do we need to do? We need to allow the American people to go to an American court and sue the Chinese Communist Party for ruining their lives and their businesses by waiving sovereign immunity, like we did after 9/11 for Saudi Arabia.

So I'm going to challenge my Democratic colleagues to open the American court system up so we can get to the bottom of what happened in China. The best way to get to the truth is to have a trial over where it came from and how it got to America.

And I'm convinced this came from a lab leak. I don't think it was an intentional, but it didn't come from nature. And I hope you'll have Quay and Muller on your show to explain to your viewers why they believe beyond a doubt that it came from the lab.

All right. Senator, S.R.1 is now officially dead. We now have Senator Sinema --

GRAHAM: Yeah.

HANNITY: -- and Joe Manchin on record saying they would not abolish the legislative filibuster.

GRAHAM: Yeah.

HANNITY: Apparently, you were taking part in, in bipartisan discussions on infrastructure -- not something I would have advised you to do. I think you're wasting your time.

But nobody ever listens to Sean Hannity. Trust me. I've tried to advise a lot of people.

GRAHAM: A lot of people actually do.

HANNITY: But the question now is, is this New Green Deal socialist agenda dead? Can Republicans -- more importantly, will Republicans unite and stop it?

GRAHAM: Good question.

Okay, we know what's dead. The power grab to take over the elections by the federal government is dead, because we stopped it today.

Now, if they do reconciliation to pass the Green New Deal, we'll see where Manchin and Sinema are on that.

What I'm offering my Democratic colleagues is a trillion plus dollars paid for infrastructure as we know it, roads, bridges and ports, electrical vehicles, they can be in the mix, that we can find a pathway forward for trillion dollars for infrastructure. But we're not going to find a pathway forward for $6 trillion of spending in the name of infrastructure.

So I'm hoping that moderate Democrats will work -- me and others to find a solution and they will reject a $6 trillion takeover of the country.

HANNITY: I'll say this, Senator, 2022, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Senator Scott, North Carolina, New Hampshire, Wisconsin, Ohio, Arizona -- all those Senate seats are up for grabs. Those -- that this race in 2022, it's all on the line leading into 2024.

All right. Senator, thank you.

Straight ahead, "The View's" Joyless Behar made a truly bizarre comment about an NFL player on the air this morning. Tammy Bruce, Larry Elder, they're next. They'll react, straight ahead.

MADDOW: All right. Our friend over at "The View", Joyless Behar, in hot water tonight after making this insensitive, downright bizarre remark about the Raiders player. His name is Carl Nassib, has recently came out that he is gay. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOY BEHAR, CO-HOST, "THE VIEW": Anna, after they said penetration in the end zone they lost me.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Oh!

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Oh!

BEHAR: So, Sonny, is this a sign that this -- Sonny, is this a sign that the sports world is catching up with the times? What do you think?

That inappropriate joke I made for daytime television, scratch it, make believe I never said it. We'll be right back.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: All right. It gets even worse for Democrats and the media mob as far left Senator Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island he's under fire for his membership to an exclusive club. That apparently is all white and only all white.

Here's how he reacted. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REPORTER: Has there been any traction in that? Are there any minority members of the club now?

SEN. SHELDON WHITEHOUSE (D-RI): I think the people who are running the place are still working on that and I'm sorry it hasn't happened yet.

REPORTER: Your thoughts on an elite all-white wealthy club again in this day and age, you know, should these clubs continue to exist?

WHITEHOUSE: It's a long tradition in Rhode Island and there are many of them, and I think we just need to work our way through the issues. Thank you.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: And meanwhile, "The Washington Post", they're taking yet another odd turn, making a video urging Americans to set up white accountability groups and force themselves into a period of deep shame. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

NICOLE ELLIS, HOST: George Floyd's death became a deeply personal and racial tragedy for many Americans. For the first time, white people were becoming aware of their whiteness, and the systemic ways that white supremacy affects all of us.

REBECCA TOPOREK, PROFESSOR OF PSYCHOLOGIST: White people in particular get aroused to get upset say, this is unjust, this isn't right, this shouldn't happen. There's like an awakening that happens.

KELSEY ARIAS, CRISIS INTERVENTIONIST: I am originally from a smaller town in Oklahoma. Whiteness was the defaults and whiteness was the comfort.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Here with reaction, FOX News contributor Tammy Bruce, along with syndicated radio talk show host -- he looks a little bewildered right now - - Larry Elder is with us.

You know, I think all three of us let's start with Joyless Behar. I don't think Joyless Behar -- I think she's harmless. I think she just -- I think her thoughts get ahead of her speaking. That's my -- that's my opinion. She doesn't like me, I don't particularly like her.

I think all three of us represent a very large part of America in terms of people's personal lives. We're libertarian.

Tammy, do you agree with that?

TAMMY BRUCE, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: I do and I think what's important here and this is why it's like you meet more interesting people if you don't knock when you come in, and that's what you get with Joy Behar. This is where the bigotry --

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: You should be hosting. You said it's so much better than I did. That's great.

BRUCE: But this is this is the bigotry and it is where it's just so automatic, offhand. But I would suggest that, in fact, she thought of that joke ahead of time. She was looking forward to delivering it. She thought as a result it would be funny and it would be okay.

This is a woman who's part of the American left establishment and we hear all of this haranguing and hectoring about racism, and yet -- and bigotry in general, and yet that's where she goes in the 21st century where a young man who's now the only out, active NFL player who's says he's gay, and that is where she goes is a sex joke.

So, this is why it makes important that he is open. It's about role models. It's about showing Americans, you know, that all different people are all different kinds of ways, and that, you know, we are and embracing country and we like everybody, for the most part, and yet we hear this constant attack and lecturing, like "The Washington Post" a video about white people.

They clearly are speaking to liberal Democrat leadership, people like Joy Behar. Maybe that is their country club group and that maybe they really do need to have their videos. But it certainly is not all of America. It's the people they know, it is the bigotry on the left and it is so automatic that they really have no idea that it's going to be offensive.

HANNITY: Do I need a period of deep shaming of myself, Larry?

(LAUGHTER)

LARRY ELDER, SALEM RADIO NATIONALLY SYNDICATED HOST: Well, regarding Joy Behar, she's not wrong in my opinion that it's not that big of a deal. Prejudice against gays is at an all-time low, acceptance for gay marriage at an all-time high.

The problem is her joke wasn't funny. Even Jeffrey Toobin didn't laugh at that. I thought the number one rule of comedy is to be funny and she was not.

Regarding "The Washington Post", consider the source, Sean. This is a paper that has never endorsed a Republican for president in this entire history never.

And regarding setting up these commissions, these groups talk about whiteness, I've said this before, whoever said that compound interest is the strongest force in the universe never encountered white guilt. It is phenomenal that so many white people have been trained, indoctrinated, taught to consider themselves oppressors because, after all, black people, of course, are victims. In this era where the Democrats need to have black people think of themselves as victims because they are losing black support.

Donald Trump from 2016 to 2020 increased the black vote 50 percent and they are scared to death. So, they're doubling down on this --

HANNITY: All right.

ELDER: -- systemic racism nonsense.

BRUCE: Yeah.

HANNITY: Does Sheldon White House get a pass because he's a Democrat and I guess he gets to go to an all-white club and it's been known as such for many years and they've not made any effort to change that? Does he get a pass?

Larry, we'll start with you.

ELDER: Yeah, he gets a pass. Remember when Samuel Alito was nominated by George Herbert Walker Bush and it turned out he belonged to an all-male club in San Francisco? It almost derailed his candidacy.

If the senator did not have a D at the end of his name, he'd be dead man walking. But he claims that they are moving towards diversity. Haven't seen any, but they're moving towards diversity, so that's good enough.

HANNITY: Tammy?

BRUCE: Yeah. Look, it's the people who cancel people who are fine with this bigotry. That is the fraud. This is not hypocrisy. We're seeing them for who and what they are.

We have to remember there's a reason why the urban areas and the inner cities are collapsing because the bigots have been in charge of them. This has been indoctrination. This has been a giant struggle session to convince everybody of the lie that America is racist, that whites are oppressors and that black people don't know how to run their own lives. We know that's a lie and, of course, now, we see the Democrats every day virtually proving us correct on that.

HANNITY: As somebody that believes in natural law, that rights come from God, not from man, and, you know -- that that we were -- we have a Creator, we're endowed by a Creator, not the thing, but a Creator, the Creator of everything, when you believe that, you believe God created every man, woman and child, and the battle in life and the test in life is leaning towards good or evil.

Anyway, thank you both.

Straight ahead, a Portland police officer speaks out following the resignation of the entire 50-member riot squad. Wow, next.

HANNITY: Now, the deadly consequences of the defund, dismantle police agenda is perhaps most apparent in the city of Portland where shootings homicides, they're still rising. Police morale is falling amid never-ending attacks, abuse of the police, anti-police rhetoric from left-wing radicals and elected officials, and the Portland Police Association leader, he says morale among officers is as bad as it's ever been. After all, 50-riot-squad members resigned after an officer was indicted for allegedly assaulting a photographer.

Here to explain more is the Portland Rapid Response Team Commander Jacob Clark.

Jacob, I'll be honest. I -- every cop I know wanted to be a cop since they were a kid. It's not -- it's a calling for most people that go into that -- your profession. To have to leave it because things have gotten so dramatically difficult for you is sad to me.

What happened here?

LIEUTENANT JACOB CLARK, PORTLAND POLICE BUREAU RAPID RESPONSE TEAM COMMANDER: Yes, totally agree with you. It is something that most of us wanted to do our whole lives. Just to clarify, the team didn't leave the policing profession. They just resigned from that team. So they still have their normal jobs.

HANNITY: The riot squad, they resigned from that.

CLARK: Exactly, yeah.

This is just -- it keeps being -- I know the timing came back after the indictment of one of the team members, but really, this was a long time coming. The team wanted to quit back in the fall.

They met with the chiefs of police. They expressed their issues. The chiefs said they would address it and the team believed that, they kept doing their job.

And then really this indictment of one of our officers was really kind of a second to last straw that broke the camel's back for the team.

HANNITY: You know, I mean, look, we have --

CLARK: Go ahead.

HANNITY: We now have defund, we have dismantle, then we have no bail laws like in New York, and then cops are getting hit with rocks and bottles and bricks and Molotov cocktails, and if they fight back, then they're the ones in trouble. And now, they want cops to hire their own lawyers.

To me, that's the end of all policing as we know it, am I wrong?

CLARK: It's certainly not going in the right direction, in my opinion.

HANNITY: I mean, how do you do your job, right?

CLARK: That's the big question. I mean, we -- we just need, the team just needs guidance. They need support. And we're just not seeing that, and that's what leads to this.

They don't know what they can do because the policies are -- the interpretations of policies are always changing. There's new interpretations of the law that applies to this stuff. It's -- nobody can tell us what we can and cannot or should and should not do, and the chaos, of the riot -- how do you operate in that?

HANNITY: Well, thank you for telling us your story. I'll tell you this, who are you going to call when all hell breaks loose, who do you call?

More HANNITY, next.

HANNITY: All right. Unfortunately, that's all the time we have left this evening, we hope you'll set your DVR so you never missed an episode of Hannity, because you never going to get this news from anyone in the media mob.

You won't get it from the three networks. You won't get it from two fake cable news channels. You won't get it from "The New York Times" for sure or "The Washington Post". We'll do their job for them.

In the meantime, let not your heart be troubled -- Laura Ingraham, big show.

Content and Programming Copyright 2021 Fox News Network, LLC.