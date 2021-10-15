'Hannity' rips Ronald Klain for dismissing inflation concerns

This is a rush transcript of "Hannity" on October 14, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS HOST: Sadly, we're out of time. We could go on forever, but we're time-limited to one hour. We'll be back tomorrow night at 8:00 p.m., the show that's a sworn enemy of lying, pomposity, smugness, and groupthink.



And now, ladies and gentlemen, the great Sean Hannity takes over at 9:00.



SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: Oh my gosh. What an introduction. Tucker, thank you..



And welcome to HANNITY.



All right. Tonight, we have a lot of ground to cover. I mean a lot, including oh, Joe Rogan's kicking CNN's ass in person. It was epic. We'll play the tape coming up.



First, a breaking development surrounding -- that's right -- the Islamic Emirates of Afghanistan.



ANNOUNCER: Americans Held Hostage Abandoned Behind Enemy Lines, Day 61.



HANNITY: Day 61, your President Joe Biden does not care. He turned the page over 40 days ago. He has not mentioned all the Americans, their families, the green card holders and our Afghan allies that he abandoned 13 days after saying he wouldn't do it. It is repulsive. He hasn't mentioned in 41 plus days.



State Department now referring to the Taliban terrorists as candid and professional. Well, I guess they forgot the usual words like business like too.



These are the very same Taliban terrorists who are now holding family members of American troops hostage. They're terrorists, according to former Trump State Department spokesperson and anchor, Heather Nauert, she worked with Mike Pompeo..



Now, these family members are already being hunted, captured, tortured and yes they are being murdered but I'm sure they're being murdered in a very professional and business-like manner, right, Joe? if you're awake?



Now, John Ondrasik, he's right, and he wrote the song -- you Joe Biden have blood on your hands you caused this. You could have prevented this. You said you wouldn't do it 13 days earlier and you did it. I mean, it's pretty unbelievable.



Now, in a graphic video obtained by Congressman Waltz, a woman who served in the Afghan national army nearly beaten to death, arms, ribs broke. Joe Biden has forgotten about all of these innocent men, women and children because he's turned the page.



One former Obama secretary of defense has not -- that's Robert Gates. He sat down with "60 Minutes" and said that Biden's Afghan withdrawal made him physically sick to say the least.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLPI)



ROBERT GATES, FORMER DEFENSE SECRETARY: It was really tough for a few days there. I actually wasn't feeling very well, and I realized it was because of what was happening in Kabul and I was just so low about the way it had ended, if you will. And I guess the other -- the other feeling that I had was that it probably did not need to have turned out that way.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: He's right. It did not need to turn out this way. This was easily preventable, all of it. Joe waited for months and months and months as the Taliban kept taking over more provinces all across the country.



And then he waited until the Taliban took control of Kabul. It couldn't have gotten any worse or gone any worse. Sadly, this is just par for the course under Biden, as Barack Obama once famously said -- don't underestimate Joe's ability to F things up.



Now, we're seeing it at the southern border also, which is another easily preventable, unmitigated disaster. And with COVID-19, despite three vaccines, over 353,000 Americans have died this year alone. Guess what? Most Americans don't know, that's more people that died this year than in 2020 under Donald Trump.



Joe has been a disaster on this country for COVID. Now I know fake news CNN and MSDNC remember they used to say, how many people infected, how many people hospitalized, how many people died? But they only do that when Trump's president. More people dead under Joe Biden and all they want to do by the way -- all Joe wants to do is lecture and scold you the American people. And by the way, it's him and his buddy doctor -- oh I funded the Wuhan virology lab Fauci, the CDC, the NIH.



Want to know where vaccine hesitancy comes from? All of them. Remember Joe Biden wearing the mask on Zoom calls with foreign leaders, how stupid he looked. Remember he visits former President Carter and his wife outdoors, fully vaccinated, socially distant, mask on. Then he goes into the Carter's home, old people, 96 and 93 years old. And what does he do? No social distancing and no mask, it's all a show, right?



Nobody trusts any of you. They don't trust you. The CDC is changing their guidelines almost daily, the same with the NIH. Fauci protocols shift by the hour.



And meanwhile, the Biden economy is an utter disaster, inflation through the roof, 30-year high. Here's a headline from "The New York Times" -- everything, everything is getting more expensive. We've been telling you first.



And according to the famed economist, not somebody usually agrees with me, Larry Summers, he served under Obama, the United States now, we are witnessing the gathering storm of inflation which is causing serious concern over at CNBC. Watch it. Listen closely, because this is a preview of coming attractions because of Joe Biden.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I don't know if you guys heard what Larry Summers said, and keep in mind this is a former Democratic treasury secretary saying he's never seen such a woke Federal Reserve, a bunch of bankers, the Federal Reserve bankers he said they're way too woke. We have a generation of central bankers who are defining themselves by their wokeness. They're defining themselves by how socially concerned they are, and he is really worried that inflation is going to get out of control.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes, when you lose Larry, as they say --



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: It's really bad and it gets worse. We'll update you on other things that he had to say about how, you know, Biden's dark winter, it pretty much is back with a new wrinkle. Look at your gas tank. How much does it now cost you to fill your tank? What about your heating bills? They're about to jump 54 percent. As "The Wall Street Journal" put it, a winner of giant gas bills is coming, are you ready?



Well, if you're middle class or if you are low income in America, you're in trouble, thanks to Joe Biden. He's the one that gave up the energy independence he inherited. Shadow president, master puppeteer, so kind, so thoughtful and loving Ron Klain -- well, the puppeteer apparently Biden's chief of staff believes that we -- you know, smelly Walmart shoppers of America that cling to God, guns, bibles and religion, guilty, we don't need to worry about inflation.



This is a high class problem he says, that we just don't understand and he's so much smarter.



Right on cue, there's Jen Psaki circling back, defending the puppeteer Ron Klain and his high class problems. Watch this.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



REPORTER: Why would Ron Klain tweet that and would you agree that's a little bit tone deaf?



JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: Do you think two tweets means more? I'm just curious.



REPORTER: It's not the first time that Ron Klain's Twitter has drawn some sharp criticism. Is that something that the White House is addressing at all, given this pushback, this criticism?



PSAKI: Are we addressing the chief of staff's Twitter habits? It's not a top priority, I would tell you at this point in time.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: Oh, I found Larry Summers quote, speaking to a virtual conference. He warned -- we're in more danger than we've been during my career of losing control of inflation in the U.S. We're going to have that gathering storm as I said, a combination all those coming to fruition.



It's a disaster and they don't have any compassion. They are hurting middle class America and they're hurting the poorest in America, the opposite of what they said that they would do.



Now, I have a message for Jen and Ron and their cognitively impaired boss Joe. Americans know that gas prices are rising. We know the cost of everything is rising, food prices among them. We know everything is more expensive. We're watching and witnessing in real time nationwide shortages, first hand, supply chain problems caused by you. We all know your policies are crushing poor families and crushing the middle class. All of this too preventable.



At least Joe Biden finally got his very own boat parade just off the coast of Long Beach, California. Dozens upon dozens of cargo ships full of goods, they're backlogged while labor shortages now wreak havoc on America's supply chain. It's impacting everybody.



Now, if you're wondering why the shelves at your local stores are empty it's because the products are on those boats, in the Biden parade. Trump had all those boat parades, Biden desperately needed one. So he created it, you know, all those containers on those ships.



Biden's transportation secretary, another great compassionate genius, Pete Buttigieg, thinks, ah, this is one big joke, not a problem. Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Supply chain issues, how bad are they going to get for Americans and I'm talking specifically, you know, leading here into the December holidays where people are relying on getting goods on getting presents?



PETE BUTTIGIEG, TRANSPORTATION SECRETARY: Well, I think there's always been two kinds of Christmas shoppers. There's the ones who have all their list completed by Halloween and then there's people like me who show up at the mall on Christmas Eve. If you're in that latter bucket, obviously, there's going to be more challenges.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: There's going to be -- all right, so when you wake up and your kids wake up Christmas morning and the presents aren't underneath the tree that they were expecting and praying and hoping for and they've been good little boys and girls all year, what is the mayor of South Bend -- ah, oh well you waited too long to shop? No, not exactly compassionate. He's in way over his head.



According to Senator Cotton, Mayor Pete couldn't organize a one car funeral, much less the world's busiest supply chain. Remember, this is the same genius Pete Buttigieg who you know had said to recently fired Keystone XL pipeline workers -- oh, just -- I know you lost your job, but just go out and get another good union job. Oh, okay, and then he didn't lift a finger to help them either..



Clearly, Buttigieg just has no clue about what life for Americans is about.



And Jen Psaki, she wants you to know that our current economic crisis is not Biden's problem. Instead you need to direct your questions and your complaints to the Postal Service and UPS and FedEx. Really? Oh, I'll explain that to children on Christmas morning, Jen.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



REPORTER: Can this administration guarantee that holiday packages will arrive on time?



PSAKI: They're not the Postal Service or UPS or FedEx. We cannot guarantee. What we can do is use every lever at the federal government's disposal to reduce delays.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: Oh, in other words, the buck doesn't stop with Joe.



The administration, they'll blame anyone and everyone for the crisis they caused. One contributing factor: the economic crisis to all of this. Americans are now losing their jobs, why, because of Joe's vaccine mandate. This is now going to add to the disastrous economy we are already experiencing.



Biden just doesn't know why unconstitutional big government mandates are even divisive in the slightest way, and how Americans don't like to be lectured about giving up their freedom. My body, my choice. Where are those people?



Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Let's be clear. Vaccination requirements should not be another issue that divides us. That's why we continue to battle the misinformation that's out there, and companies and communities are setting up their -- stepping up as well, to combat these -- the misinformation.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: Now, if you think that it's bad now, buckle up, it's going to get way worse.



Joining us now with a full report, current state of the economy, FOX business correspondent, our own Lauren Simonetti is back with us.



Lauren, it's been a while. Great to have you back. This is about as bad as it gets. Your thoughts?



LAUREN SIMONETTI, FOX BUSINESS CORRESPONDENT: I think it's going to get worse because inflation we're seeing it everywhere is not only chipping away at your higher paycheck, but it's becoming a source of stress for Americans of all income levels. You were just talking about it, I'm going to put real numbers on it.



If you go to fill up the gas tank, the average American is spending $16 more than they did last year. Premium gasoline, in all parts of the country cost more, yes, on the coast, it's averaging near five dollars a gallon in California, close to four dollars in states like New York. You saw that Manhattan station selling it for more than five dollars. Even Texans are paying $3.54.



As for the car itself, rental car prices up 43 percent in the past year. If that rental takes you on vacation, Sean, the hotel, it's costing you 18 percent more.



Back at home, the home cost 20 percent more. Appliances, washers, dryers, they've seen prices go up 19 percent, and the question here is not how much, it's how long is it going to take for me to get it, lead times are off in six months.



At the food store, just go vegetarian, you'll save money. Protein prices for meat and bacon to seafood, they're up double digits.



So these are things that you taste, you see and you feel. The Energy Information Administration is warning of higher home heating bills this winter. For the majority of us who use natural gas, your winter heating bill it's expected to jump 30 percent to an average $746. Propane up 54 percent, and like I said, Sean, it could get worse before it gets better.



And that's because natural gas for instance, it's used in like items from paint to plastic. So, so much of what we use comes from energy. It goes through the economy.



While the White House is working on a solution for this, the federal reserve might have to act more aggressively to fix the problem, Sean.



HANNITY: All right, Lauren, thank you for that report tonight.



And tonight, with Joe Biden failing on every front, poll numbers, they are tanking like never before. Look at this Zogby poll, Biden's approval, 36 percent. Trafalgar, that's Robert Cahaly, he has him at 39 percent.



Gallup, in a major switch from last year, majority of Americans now want less government, not more. He's not doing a very good job of selling new green deals socialism.



Even fake news CNN reporting that two-thirds of Americans oppose his socialist Build Back Better/New Green Deal.



Here with reaction to all the polls from the Trafalgar Group, and I might point out that he absolutely nailed the presidential race in 2016 and 2020, and, yes, unfortunately, he rightly called what happened in Georgia in the two Senate runoff races.



Also with us, former Massachusetts senator and ambassador to New Zealand, our good friend, Scott Brown, is with us.



Let's go to the polls. Let's talk about the significance. Quinnipiac also had him at 38 percent. Robert, I think this is only the beginning because there's not one thing you can point to that's successful.



ROBERT CAHALY, THE TRAFALGAR GROUP CHIEF POLLSTER: There's no question. And it really started with Afghanistan, you know, there's a separation for a while between Biden's personal approval and his job approval, and his policies. And after Afghanistan, it all came crashing down. The personal affection that was raising his approval beyond his policies was just gone, and we've seen it crashing everywhere. I mean, it's dragging people down across the country that are running.



Our newest poll in Virginia actually shows Youngkin moving ahead by 9/10 a point, and Biden is two points more unpopular in Virginia than he is nationwide.



HANNITY: Yeah. You know, Scott Brown, let me go to you. Looking at the polls is one thing. Okay, Afghanistan, any objective human being sees abandoning Americans as a disaster. He said he wouldn't do it and he did it. Now, they're under the threat of the Taliban terrorists. We see only in a mitigated disaster in the middle of a pandemic at the border. You can't write it any worse.



You see China saber-rattling with Taiwan. You see the COVID disaster, more dead people from COVID in 2021 than 2020. Now I want to go back to Lawrence Summers who said we're more danger than I've ever seen in my entire career of losing control in -- of inflation in the U.S. There's a gathering storm of inflation. We're likely to see a combination of that storm coming to fruition.



And then he says the risk is our economy is about to overheat. Once it overheats, it's going to be hard to put out the fire without doing a lot of damage and causing a lot of problems.



Question one, do you can you name or identify one successful program that Joe Biden? And number two, on this issue alone, middle-income Americans and poor Americans are going to be hit the hardest. How are they going to deal with the impact of that?



SCOTT BROWN, FORMER U.S. SENATOR: Well, first of all, Sean, thanks for having me on and up to this point, the show has been spot on. The Biden administration's in a freefall. They're trying to right the ship and they're going to try to do that by raising taxes.



Inflation is out of control. Listen, I do a lot of the shopping, when I got back from New Zealand, a buck 80 for gas, 3.25 today. Bacon, 2.99, it's up to 7.89, eight dollars. It's out of control.



And that affects everybody. And that's why with Hispanics, women and blacks, President Biden's approval rating is down in the mid to high teens. And when you're looking at the basic things, as you referenced earlier, gas, the high cost of fuel, the high cost of natural gas, Christmas presents. The supply chain is not only hurting our economy, it's dangerous. It's hurting our national security.



So, can I -- can I say has there been anything? I haven't really seen much to make me really warm and fuzzy. And for the average mom and pop and the people that are working two,, three, four jobs, they're deeply concerned especially in New England where we are, in the Midwest, where we're going to get hammered probably with big storms.



HANNITY: Yeah. I mean, it's really that bad. Apparently, we have some breaking news. Let's go to the breaking news. Robert, Scott, stay with us.



FOX News alert: Bill Clinton is hospitalized with an infection. Here with the very latest, our own Matt Finn is with us.



Matt, what's going on with former President Clinton?



MATT FINN, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: We are now getting a statement from former President Clinton's spokesperson that says on Tuesday evening, President Clinton was admitted to the UCI Medical Center here in California to receive treatment for a non-COVID related infection, he is on the mend, in good spirits and is incredibly thankful to the doctors nurses and staff providing him with excellent care.



We will keep you updated on this developing story, Sean.



HANNITY: All right, and we do wish the former president well. Unlike liberals that just hate all conservatives, they get sick, they don't care. Anyway, Matt, thank you.



Let's go back to former Senator Brown and -- sorry, we don't need that. Let's go back to former Senator Brown and Robert Cahaly is with us.



Robert, as you look at the numbers and you do a deeper dive into these numbers, what are you seeing what is the Biden administration missing, and I don't think he has the capacity himself cognitively nor the ability to stand up to the radicals in his party to have a Bill Clinton moment to use one, the era of big government being over in the end of welfare as we know it.



CAHALY: Well, he's missing the essence of why he won. I mean, you know, he won -- the he won his primary because he ran as a moderate. He convinced people in the general election that he was going to be a moderate Democrat and that they didn't elect Bernie Sanders, AOC, and then all of his policies have been so far away.



I mean, you know, we have a divided government. People think they voted for a mainstream middle of the road government, and yet, they're -- it's being governed like they have a governing coalition and like it was some sort of a landslide and they have a majority in both houses that you know are massive majorities. And it's just not the case.



You can't govern this far to the left when you get elected the middle.



HANNITY: You know, I can't think of Joe Biden said, Senator, that in fact, he had all the leverage in Afghanistan. I can't see a way out of that problem. It looks like what they're going to do, they've already given the Taliban $64 million to now apparently negotiating more humanitarian aid. Where I grew up, that would probably be called ransom or bribe. So, the only leverage they have is how much money they can give the Taliban after they gave them billion dollars in the military equipment.



BROWN: Yeah, Sean, that's what's triggered a lot of people to run. Not only the young man you head on from Nashville but my wife and others, they are just so irate about what happened in Afghanistan and they're irate about the border.



The critical race theory that's being you know put in our schools and shoved on our kids throats literally -- not literally obviously -- but you know, really, you know not giving the parents the ability to talk about uh mandates and make the personal choices. There's so many things that are wrong right now and we're not -- coming back from New Zealand to our great country and seeing what's happening, it's deeply disturbing.



And the Afghanistan situation, I've been there. I was there twice, once as a senator, once as an officer and to see what's happening there, it's just dreadful and it's got to stop and people need to get involved at your school boards, your city councils, your mayors --



(CROSSTALK)



HANNITY: Wait a minute --



BROWN: All the way up the chain.



HANNITY: Senator, parents shouldn't have a role or a say in their children's education. Terry McAuliffe told us that. I -- you know --



BROWN: Yeah.



HANNITY: I guess we should hand them over to the government.



All right. Now, the border we can fix, I think both of you would agree. We just bring back the stay in Mexico policy and keep building the wall, and you end this idiocy of catch or process and release.



All right, I don't see what we're going to do for China. What do you do on China, Ambassador, I'll ask you from that perspective?



BROWN: Yeah, listen, I dealt with China every day, pushing back in the Indo-Pacific about their over-leveraging. They're manipulating their currency, they're stealing our intellectual property, forcing and over leveraging Pacific Island nations with monies and promises, and that when they can't pay, they take a port, they take an airfield.



Yeah, there's going to have to be a worldwide effort, a NATO effort, and ally effort to push back against China. But right now, people in the Indo- Pacific ever since this president's in charge, they're deeply concerned because they saw what happened in Hong Kong, obviously, was very serious. Now, they see what's going on in Taiwan. They see what happened in Afghanistan. You know, there's plenty of blame to go around, but it's all related.



Our standing in the world is really being challenged right now, and we need strong leadership and it's not coming from Pete Buttigieg, you know in the transportation who -- you know, it's not coming from Kamala Harris --



(CROSSTALK)



HANNITY: -- President Xi, they're talking about reunification with Taiwan. They're flying their fighter jets into Taiwan airspace, you know, dozens of times every day. If Joe abandoned Americans in Afghanistan, he's not going to lift a finger for Taiwan. That's almost a fait accompli.



BROWN: Yeah, listen, it's going to happen after the Olympics, very similar to Russia. I mean, my prediction is, you know, listen remember Russia, we had the Olympics. Then they went into the Ukraine. It's the same thing here. They're going to have the Olympics and then they're going to go into Taiwan.



They don't just usually -- I've been to Taiwan four times. I mean, it's an amazing country and I see what's happening, they're flying a hundred aircraft over Taiwan, some with nuclear capabilities. It's not for show. It's not for -- you know, just having, hey, let's go fly over Taiwan. They're making a point to send a very, very powerful message to Taiwan and the rest of the world.



HANNITY: Let me go to you, Robert Cahaly. When you combine the issues of the economy and inflation and supply chain issues and the cost of energy going through the roof and it's impacting poorer Americans and middle class America the most, it's hurting them the most. Now, we're about to have a collision course where we potentially are losing thousands of our military personnel.



We're told and we're reading that half the police force in Chicago might not be eligible to work because of the vaccine mandate. We're losing nurses, the very same nurses and hospital workers that dove on COVID grenades every day to save their fellow Americans, many have natural immunity. They're firing those people if they don't get the vaccine. Then you got drivers, then you got teachers.



Every aspect of our economy is going to be blasted because for whatever reason this isn't a debate about the vaccine and not getting the vaccine for whatever reason people have made their choice and they're not -- they're willing to get fired, even people two years away from a pension.



Now, if that impacts the economy, then that collides together, then what happens?



CAHALY: You know, it's kind of a recipe for disaster at this point, I mean. So many people will be forced out of work. You're going to have shelves that are going to be empty and this is -- it's not just a recipe for disaster. It's a recipe for unrest.



I mean, we're -- people are starting to push back. We're seeing it from professional athletes. We're seeing it from -- you know, the members on the left in the media. I mean, they're pushing back and it's going to get worse and people will have had all they can take.



And, you know, the key is if they can just channel this and focus it on elections and not let it get out of control, but people are really, really angry. We get more of it every day. This is all coming together and not a good way and he's going to pay the price and I think you're going to see the price paid in Virginia coming up in November.



HANNITY: Really -- you really think Virginia is winnable, that McAuliffe can lose?



CAHALY: I do.



HANNITY: All right.



CAHALY: I absolutely do. We have Youngkin win right now.



HANNITY: All right. Robert, thank you. Scott, thank -- Senator Scott, thank you.



We have the latest breaking news report on former President Bill Clinton. He's now been hospitalized.



FOX News medical contributor Marty Makary is with us.



Marty, we wish the president well. We always -- we obviously have political differences, but unlike liberals, I actually care about human life. I hope he's going to be okay.



What are your thoughts on what you hear?



DR. MARTY MAKARY, FOX NEWS MEDICAL CONTRIBUTOR: I do too, Sean. He has admitted to the University of California Irvine Medical Center with what's described to be a blood infection and specifically a condition known as sepsis. And there's a wide variety of -- variation in what sepsis is. It could be a mild infection, or it can be life-threatening. We are told that it is not COVID, and that he is on the mend. So we do wish him well and it does look like he's doing a little better on antibiotics for this infection.



HANNITY: Okay, let's -- because I have heard and you're right, there are varying degrees of it. But the worst side of it can be very dangerous, can it not?



MAKARY: Yeah, that's right. As a matter of fact, many people who die in an ICU die of sepsis, is when an infection goes out of control in one system and overwhelmed the physiology of one system. He is 75 years of age, so his immune defenses are going to be a little weaker. He has had a heart bypass procedure in the past, called a cabbage, so perhaps the physiology is a little weakened. But it's reassuring to know he's doing better.



HANNITY: Yeah. Okay, we appreciate it.



You know, I've said this too -- we're going to get to the Joe Rogan story in a little bit here. You know, the idea -- why isn't everybody happy that whatever protocol he used in conjunction with his own doctor, that he's okay and healthy. How many times have I said, I want every American in Afghanistan home. I don't care what the politics are. If they're coming home to get me fired full time and work to get me fired full time, I still want them home. If every liberal that gets COVID wants to get well to get me fired because they don't like my opinions, I still want them to get well.



You don't often -- you don't always see that from the left. You can look at comments at different times and it's pretty brutal out there, especially people that are anonymous in their basement in their underwear.



Anyway, Dr. Makary, thank you. We'll follow this story throughout tonight.



First exclusive FOX News reporting tonight, giving you an inside look into the dangerous Darien gap which is in Central America. Now, this gap where the migrants make their journey through the jungle and route to the U.S. border, it is a perilous journey.



According to UNICEF, around nineteen thousand migrant children now have crossed this dangerous jungle near the border of Panama and Colombia so far this year.



Our very own Griff Jenkins is giving you a first-hand report on the ground in the panama with this exclusive reporting. Take a look at this.



(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)



GRIFF JENKINS, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Sean, we are several hours into the Darien Gap jungle into Bajo Chiquito, the first of any part of Panama that the migrants come to. Many of these migrants have just arrived hours ago. They're tired, some are injured. They say they've never experienced anything like this, the death they saw, the challenges.



One woman in the group of migrants we were talking to is in the medical center has a gash on her leg. Another migrant told us his feet are killing him, another so tired, he simply couldn't talk.



But as we look at all of these migrants exhausted, they say that they ultimately want to get to the United States. They believe that now is the time to come because they want a better life.



And, Sean, we talked to one of the migrants that spoke somewhat good English. His name is Ammo. He has family in Boston and in Florida. He is determined to get to America with he and his wife. Here's a little bit of what he told us.



Was it dangerous? Were you scared?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Very dangerous, very scary, that's very, very dangerous.



JENKINS: Did you see anyone die? Was there any dead people?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I see six people.



JENKINS: Six dead people?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Six people.



JENKINS: It's just an unbelievable a testament to the humanity and the toll it's taking on these individuals. This is a very difficult situation is we have come to get a first-hand look as these migrants try and continue on their journey north towards the U.S. But they've got a long way to go.



(END VIDEOTAPE)



HANNITY: All right. Griff Jenkins, thank you for that report.



Now, the devastating consequences of Biden's open borders, amnesty agenda is as undeniable as ever tonight, and the reports they're getting more dire by the minute. Look at this new report. It's out of El Salvador where four U.S. bound migrants were reportedly killed by smugglers, found dead in El Salvador, including an eight-year-old boy.



And down in Arizona, authorities this week, they seized over 50 pounds of fentanyl hidden under a trunk a truck bed, exposing the challenges that our brave men and women, the border patrol agents, the things they face every single day as Joe not only took oath to uphold the laws of the land and our Constitution, but he's aiding and abetting law breaking. And now, all the resources are now focused on this area where illegal immigrants are crossing and being processed into the country.



And it's just like we've shown you on this program night after night -- Biden's border policy is emboldening smugglers and human traffickers -- yes, even sex trafficking of young girls, and drug cartels, and gangs. And it's undermining American sovereignty.



This is now the united sanctuary states of America under the cognitively weak Joe Biden, a full-blown security, humanitarian public health crisis, a massive super spreader event, all ignored by the media because Joe lives in the presidential protection program they give him.



As far as people entering this country illegally, there's no need for a COVID test or a vaccine passport. You don't get a vaccine mandate if you come in here illegally. Those rules are only for we the American people for you out there in TV land, not for illegal immigrants coming across our southern border and not respecting our law, our borders, our sovereignty. Nope, they get preferential treatment.



And get this -- we're now learning tonight, U.S. Customs and Border Protection is projected to report over 2 million encounters with illegal immigrants in fiscal year 2021. Yeah, we're going to set a 20, 25, 35-year record by the end by the time this is all done.



And when is circle back Jen Psaki, when is DHS Secretary Mayorkas or Biden or Harris ever going to admit that to their border lies, admit to the crisis they created? Remember Jen Psaki saying, oh, illegal immigrants, they don't need a COVID test, they're not going to be here very long. How stupid do they think we are?



Here with reaction, FOX News contributors Charlie Hurt and Jason Chaffetz.



You know we haven't really brought up as all of the limited resources of Border Patrol agents are focused on the areas where all these illegal immigrants are being processed because Joe won't uphold the law and he's aiding and abetting them, that leaves the rest of the border wide open for the cartels and traffickers and gang members. Jason, your thoughts?



JASON CHAFFETZ, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Yeah, if you build the border wall, then guess what? Border patrol agents can do what they want to do. The American taxpayers have already paid for the wall. We've seen the pictures of the wall just sitting there, but they failed to erect it because this is what Joe Biden and Kamala Harris want. They want open borders, they want this surge of people, they are totally fine with the human trafficking, the human toll, the drugs that are coming across.



But I just want the Biden-Harris administration to enforce the law.



Donald Trump had this fixed. He had it solved, but then they changed the policy and they've created this disaster and they just kind of smile and chuckle. It is unbelievable to me that Joe Biden in 50 years has not been to the border and Kamala Harris did a flyby in El Paso stopping at the airport for goodness sake. These people do not care. They have to be -- we have -- they have to be voted out, they have to be.



HANNITY: They have to be. We need election integrity measures in a lot of states, too. I would do that first. That's what I tell people, five specific things -- oh and by the way, you can't allow illegal immigrants to vote which I understand, Charlie, actually is happening in states like Vermont and certain counties. Is that true?



CHARLIE HURT, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Yeah, and of course, what's I think what must be extra troubling for Democrats these days is polling shows that among legal Hispanic voters, they're not down with any of this stuff. They're as horrified by this, as anybody -- as the rest of Americans are because it undermines their ability -- it undermines our country, it undermines their ability to work, it undermines our health and our safety in the country.



And, you know, of course, the -- you know, the first -- the first reason that we should enforce our border is because it's our right to enforce our border. It's every country's right to enforce their border. But beyond that, and your report is an excellent one, showing how the humanitarian crisis that all this is, this is cruelty. This is unimaginable cruelty and the whole reason that we've had this debate in Washington over the past years about the so-called Dreamers is because of the supposed concern that Democrats have for the treatment of people who are in this country illegally.



And here, Democrats -- their policy position is -- as Jason just pointed out, is absolutely wide open. They want more people who are supposedly in this terrible situation that the Dreamers are in. And they don't want to fix the problem, they just want more illegals in the country because they want to change the electorate because they're crazy goofball disastrous policies, nobody wants them. Nobody who's here wants them.



HANNITY: You know, the country sells citizenship. You know, Cyprus, I think two and a half million, Turkey, you can get it. You can get it in New Zealand and Australia.



HURT: They're dying to come here.



HANNITY: Right. And then you can go to like Antigua or Saint Kitts or Nevis or Belize, it's something of great value. Te Democrats now twice have tried to, Jason -- and I have about 40 seconds -- they've tried to sneak it into the reconciliation bill. Now, they're going to offer some people something of great value. I don't care where you come from, just do it legally, that's all I ask.



And we have a health check, and we have a security check and you show the means to take care of yourself and not be a burden on the American people.



So my question is, why would we -- if all these other countries are selling it, why are the Democrats giving away something of great value like this?



CHAFFETZ: Because they don't care, because Charlie's right, they just want to win elections. We have a higher moral obligation to the people that are going to do it legally and lawfully. We bring in about a million people a year, more than every other country on the face of the planet combined. We do it right here in the United States of America, take care of the people - - the people I want living next to me, the people that did it legally and lawfully.



If you did it illegally, then you should get sent home. Get rid of the rewards, incentives and get them deported. They are not to get here. Do it legally and lawfully.



HANNITY: It's like a quid pro quo. We'll give you citizenship for free, we hope you'll vote Democrat. I don't know -- that's what that would be called the real quid pro quo.



HURT: They're indentured voters.



HANNITY: Yeah. All right, thank you both. Charlie, good to see you. Jason, thank you.



Now we turn to another radical extreme socialist Biden agenda item, as the president's court packing committee, today, they released their draft materials ahead of the final report. Remember, court packing is the Democrats scheme to turn the Supreme Court into just another arm of the Democratic party by adding far left activist justices, and by the way, then grabbing power in their minds in perpetuity. That's why they want D.C. statehood and Puerto Rico statehood, and wanting you know more senators, so they have a majority in the Senate in perpetuity.



They want to abolish the filibuster. And they're doing everything they can try to do to undermine key governing institutions.



Here with the latest developments, FOX News legal analyst Greg Jarrett.



Okay, a little split on what to do but now they add a twist, as oh, we ought to change them much more often. Break it down for us.



GREGG JARRETT, FOX NEWS LEGAL ANALYST: Yeah, yeah, term limits. Good luck with that.



You know, look, packing the Supreme Court has always been a noxious idea. Everybody knows it. Biden knows it. He famously denounced it as bone-headed and then he runs for president and during the campaign didn't have the courage to stand by his own convictions. He feared it would alienate the liberals in his party, that he's been sucking up to.



So what did he do? Well, he did what he always does -- he pandered to the idea and then when elected he dodged. Then, he appointed this commission to study it hoping to buy time and shift responsibility elsewhere.



You know, Sean, this is the antithesis of leadership, but it's classic Joe Biden. He's the Charlie Brown of presidents, notoriously wishy-washy.



Look, Roosevelt tried packing the court almost 80 (ph) years ago, he failed spectacularly and Biden is no FDR. But as a practical matter, it's not going to happen you would need for example a constitutional amendment to impose as you and I just said term limits which is what the commission favors.



Well, that's not going to happen. You would have to have two thirds of the House and the Senate and three quarters of the states ratified. Zero chance.



And Democrats would also have to blow up the filibuster in order to add justices to the court, that's not going to happen. Even if they did that, they don't have the votes. They'd have to have all Democrats on board, and they don't have it.



But most importantly, this is politically toxic, Sean. Look at the polling data, consistently showing Americans are vehemently opposed to tampering with the Supreme Court. The backlash, can you imagine it, at the ballot box next year and beyond, would be enormous as for the commission itself, pretty much a joke in my judgment, pretends to be bipartisan, it's not a stack with people leftist center outright liberals.



When you got a guy like Harvard law professor Laurence Tribe on the commission, who became so unhinged he called Trump a terrorist, you get a sense of just how senseless this commission really is. And commissions never alter public opinion. So this thing looks to be dead in the water as it should be.



HANNITY: All right. Gregg Jarrett, thank you for that great analysis. It's all one big power grab and the Constitution be damned and shredded in the process.



And tonight, we're continuing to follow the case surrounding Marine Lieutenant Colonel Stuart Sheller whose video slamming Biden's reckless Afghanistan exit went viral and led to him actually being abruptly thrown in the brig and then jailed and now, Lieutenant Colonel Sheller this week had to plead guilty to all charges during his court martial hearing. Republican Congressman Louie Gohmert, he was in the courtroom today and he spoke out in defense of Lieutenant Colonel Scheller.



Here to explain more is the congressman himself from the great state of Texas, Louie Gohmert.



Sir, great to have you back.



REP. LOUIE GOHMERT (R-TX): Hey, Sean.



HANNITY: You know, he's he served 17 years, served I think six tours of duty. One for an entire year or longer, and he told the truth about Afghanistan. He's willing to give up his pension and was willing to retire and leave the pension on the table. That takes a lot of courage because what we did to these fellow Americans and green card holders and our allies is unforgivable and it's repulsive to me.



GOHMERT: Yeah, Sean, you made a critical point and as lawyers pointed it out today, you know, yes, they've come out against him. He did get thrown in the brig for days and that that was completely contrived. They said he was a threat to himself. He was a flight risk. He was a flight risk. They never even bothered to call his cell phone. They all had it, and yet they got him arrested, threw him in the brig.



But the great point, so they come after him for making these statements publicly about the need for accountability. They won all the battles and yet Biden and his generals lost the war. They surrendered.



But not one word was said during the whole trial, in the whole sentencing that anything that Lieutenant Colonel Scheller ever said was not true. They didn't have any evidence that anything he said wasn't true.



HANNITY: You're a lawyer, the truth is supposed to be a defense. Guess the truth doesn't matter and you can't speak truth to power.



GOHMERT: That's right.



HANNITY: I know a lot of people want to help him and hopefully over the course of the next few days, we'll find out opportunities that will be presented.



GOHMERT: All the evidence is in, decision in the morning.



HANNITY: All right. Louie, thanks for all you're doing as always. Thank you.



When we come back, oh, you don't want to miss us. Fake news CNN, their medical contributor, this Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Gupta, I don't know what his name is, makes a stunning admission. It was a beat down by Joe Rogan. We've got the tape.



And also, breaking news tonight. Bill Clinton hospitalized in California. We'll update you on his condition, straight ahead.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



HANNITY: All right. Joe Rogan brought fake news CNN Dr. Sanjay Gupta onto his podcast and, yeah, Gupta, he was choked out in about 10 seconds and he should have tapped out after about five seconds. Rogan just kicked his ass and forced him to admit that fake news CNN shouldn't have called his COVID treatment therapy of choice horse dewormer and admit that his network spewed lies about the numerous therapeutics, apparently, took a number of them and thank God he got well.



Why can't we sit back and say we're glad you're better. I would wish that for any liberal. All right, sit back and enjoy this ass-kicking.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE ROGAN, PODCAST HOST: They lied and they said I was taking a horse dewormer. First of all, it was prescribed to me by a doctor.



DR. SANJAY GUPTA, CNN CHIEF MEDICAL CORRESPONDENT: Yeah, yeah --



(CROSSTALK)



ROGAN: A long with a bunch of other medications.



GUPTA: If you got a human pill because there were people that were taking it the veterinary medication and I -- you're not, obviously. You got it from a doctor, so that it shouldn't be called that.



ROGAN: Does it bother you that the news network you worked for out and out lied, was outright lied about me taking horse dewormer?



GUPTA: They -- they shouldn't have said that.



ROGAN: Why did they do that?



GUPTA: I don't know.



ROGAN: You didn't ask?



(CROSSTALK)



ROGAN: You're the magical guy over there.



GUPTA: I didn't ask.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: Looks like Dr. Gupta look very uncomfortable.



Here with reaction, host of "The Rubin Report", Dave Rubin, along with FOX News contributor, we call him Leo 2.0 Terrell.



Leo, he just choked him out. He kicked their ass. It was awesome, I loved it.



LEO TERRELL, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: It was beautiful because what happened was the doctor left his safety net. He gambled. He went on Rogan's show, he got taken to the woodshed. You know what, he had to tell the truth because the medical community was watching him. So he was between a rock and a hard place.



The problem is, he may get canceled because he goes back to CNN and now he has to lick his wounds. He made a mistake but what happened was the truth was told. CNN has been lying about alternative medicine to COVID-19.



HANNITY: Leo, I'm not a doctor, I didn't go to medical school. So I tell people, check with your doctors. If you have a breakthrough case, you didn't get vaccinated, you get COVID, you know, doctors, for example, monoclonal antibodies -- ask your doctor the questions let you and your doctor decide.



All right. Is there a lawsuit here? And then we'll get to Dave. Leo?



TERRELL: Well, I'll tell you right now, there's a lawsuit for those individuals in my opinion who are being forced to take the mandated vaccine. When the vaccine does not inoculate you or prevent transmission, there's viable alternative. Joe Rogan proved that.



So, all those individuals being forced, you have a lawsuit waiting to win.



HANNITY: You know what? Joe, I say, Dave Rubin, good to have you back. I think Joe should sue.



DAVID RUBIN, HOST OF "THE RUBIN REPORT": Well, first of, Sean, you may not have a medical degree, but you're certainly qualified to be the chief medical correspondent on CNN as is pretty much everyone watching this right now. As for what Rogan should do, you know, what's interesting about what happened there isn't exactly that Rogan said that he has natural antibodies now, and that he's healthy and that he did these treatments and he got it from a doctor, it's that he full-on said to a CNN guy, hey, you're a liar and your network is full of liars.



And that actually is the truth that's not a lie and you could see Sanjay, he was so uncomfortable stammering and couldn't really get a word out wasn't sure what to say and that's the other problem. You know, I've been on Rogan a couple times. When you go on that show, you know, you're on for a good three hours, you talk basically --



HANNITY: Three yours.



RUBIN: If you know what you're saying --



HANNITY: Three hours.



RUBIN: -- three hours, nonstop.



HANNITY: That's a long show.



RUBIN: Trust me, don't drink a lot of coffee before you go on there. Yeah.



But if you don't know what you're talking about, if you don't know what you're talking about, it's going to come out. So when he points him and says, why do you guys allow lies, well, Sanjay, sort of was like -- well, we're CNN. We're kind of in the business of lying, and that's kind of what they are.



HANNITY: You know, I -- look , the therapeutic I find most interesting to me that anecdotally I believe in the most, that I would urge people to ask their doctors about if they get it. Leo, I'm trying to be responsible. I'm not playing doctor like these idiots in Washington, these idiots on the radio, and these idiots on TV. And at -- but if you're informed, what are monoclonal antibodies, doctors should I take it, what are your thoughts? I want people to ask informed questions.



You can't even bring up these issues, 20 seconds.



TERRELL: You can't bring them up because there's a strategy by the government, by Joe Biden, to mandate this against everyone. There are freedoms, there are liberties, there are medical rights, legal rights, that every individual has and the government one side fit all does not work. People have a legal right to challenge this medically and legally.



HANNITY: All right, Leo, Dave, thanks.



More HANNITY right after this.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



HANNITY: All right. Unfortunately, that's all the time we have left this evening. As always, we thank you for making the show possible and being with us. We hope you'll set your DVR so you never miss an episode. In the meantime, 10 seconds early, let not your heart be troubled. Laura Ingraham, starting trouble. Go ahead.



Content and Programming Copyright 2021 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2021 VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.