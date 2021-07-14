'Hannity' on Biden's speech, voting measures

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," July 13, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.



SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: We're counting seconds. I do get a kick out of it.



All right, Tucker. Thank you. Great show.



Welcome to HANNITY.



Tonight, a massive record-setting inflation, spiking violent crime, unprecedented waves of illegal immigration, China, Russia, Iran rolling over this great country, and sadly, whoever is in charge at the Biden White House -- well, is just getting started.



Now, state-mandated vaccine programs, that may also be headed your way. We'll tell you the details. Government doctor, wannabe celebrity, Anthony Fauci demanding that all your young children wear masks indefinitely. Comrade de Blasio, New York, Gavin Newsom, mandating masks in school, contradicting, oh, our own CDC guidelines. We have that news tonight.



Larry Elder is now officially running to unseat Newsom as governor of the great state of California. He will join us for his very first TV interview since his big announcement, and it comes with an endorsement. We'll explain.



And also tonight, we're bringing the very latest out of Cuba.



But, first, an important update from the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committees' bizarre proposal to redesign the American flag. We're going to explain that in detail. We've had a back-and-forth with this organization all day.



But, first tonight, breaking today, extremely troubling rhetoric from the president of the United States. If you are one of millions of Americans who disagree with the radical policies put forth by the Democratic Party, watch out because Joe Biden -- well, he referred his political opponents today -- referred to them as domestic enemies.



Where's the media that got so upset when Donald Trump said the media is an enemy of the people because they lie and tell fake news?



Anyway, he's saying they're working to subvert American democracy.



In a set of prepared remarks, this wasn't off the cuff, better suited for a despotic socialist dictator frankly, Joe Biden said that our country is facing its most significant test since the civil war echoing Jen Psaki because all state legislatures, why, they're requiring voter ID like his state? Standardized early voting, chain of custody, integrity, and verification for all ballots?



And now according to whoever wrote Joe's speech, any Republican that supports integrity laws so we can have confidence in election results is what, an enemy of the state?



And, of course, Joe Biden, as always, invoking Jim Crow once again. Take a watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Twenty-first century Jim Crow assault is real. It's unrelenting.



There's an unfolding assault taking place in America today, an attempt to suppress and subvert the right to vote in fair and free elections -- an assault on democracy, an assault on liberty.



I swore an oath to you, to God, to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution. And that's an oath that forms a sacred trust to defend America against all threats both foreign and domestic.



The assault on free and fair elections is just such a threat, literally. I've said it before, we're facing the most significant test of our democracy since the Civil War. That's not hyperbole, since the Civil War.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: Most significant tests since the Civil War. It's not hyperbole. It's a civil war.



Okay, according to that bizarre speech, anyone that supports basic voter integrity laws is pretty much un-American, unless, of course, you're a Democrat like Joe. To that end, Joe Biden is now empowering his Department of Justice, he's weaponizing them frankly. Attorney General Merrick Garland is currently suing the state of Georgia over their new voter laws but he's not suing Joe Biden's home state of Delaware that he's represented about 5,000 years which are far more restrictive, there's far less access.



Take a look at your screen. Georgia, they allow 17 days, actually mandate 17 days of early in-person voting. Delaware has no in-person early voting. In Georgia, anyone can vote absentee.



You're right. In Delaware, no, you've got to give an excuse and meet specific requirements. In Georgia, drop boxes for absentee ballots, they're available at county election offices all over the state. It's mandated. Delaware has zero drop boxes for absentee ballots.



Both states require voter ID. Joe never lifted a finger to make voting more accessible in Delaware. And it's not just Delaware, Wisconsin requires voter ID, Rhode Island requires photo ID. Hawaii, you actually have to recite your date of birth and address. In Oregon, residents who don't vote regularly, you can be automatically cancelled from the voter rolls. In Connecticut, Minnesota, New York, voters must meet certain requirements in order to vote absentee, unlike Georgia.



None of these deep blue states are facing a lawsuit from this now emboldened, weaponized DOJ of Joe Biden. Not one.



Clearly, the left's hysteria over Georgia and now Texas has nothing to do at all in any way about civil rights. It is beyond hyperbole. It's destructive. They're playing the race card. Oh, this is -- this is the worst challenge toward democracy since the Civil War? Really?



Then, why, Joe, have you never lifted a finger in the decades and decades - - frankly centuries it seems -- that you've served your state of Delaware? You never lifted a finger.



Merrick Garland, where is your integrity? Why aren't you suing Joe's state of Delaware that has far more restrictive laws than in the great state of Georgia?



And, by the way, everything to do with what I can only think of the only reason you don't want voter ID signature verification, chain of custody controls, partisan observers observing and cleaning up the voter rolls has got to have nefarious intentions. I would think this is a non-political issue.



So ask yourself, why aren't Democrats worried about ballot harvesting and election fraud and integrity in our vote so every American can have confidence in our results?



Now, tonight, Joe actually accidentally answered that question out loud because according to Biden, it's not just about access to voting but also who gets to count the votes. Hmm, it's very interesting. Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BIDEN: It's no longer just about who gets to vote or making it easier for eligible voters to vote. It's about who gets to count the vote, who gets to count whether or not your vote counted at all.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: That's what I want, partisan observers on all side to watch the count start to finish. If Democrats get their way, these far left bureaucrats in D.C. -- well, I guess they'll be counting those votes, writing every election law, literally usurping the constitutional power of state legislatures. That's what HR-1 and SR-1 has always been about. It has nothing to do with voting rights, everything to do with centralized power. And frankly, the nefarious motives of Democrats who think the only way they can win is to have no checks and balances.



The Democratic swamp, they want control of everything. The left's argument that minorities and rural voters as Kamala Harris suggested yesterday -- oh, they -- they just don't have access. They may not be smart enough to get a photo ID or register to vote -- is complete and total BS. And, quite frankly, it is insulting, beyond insulting to millions of Americans.



And that's not stopping Kamala Harris from going on national TV, perpetuating this argument in the worst most despicable way frankly possible. Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



INTERVIEWER: Is agreeing to voter ID one of those compromises that you'd support?



KAMALA HARRIS, VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I don't think that we should underestimate what that could mean, because in some people's mind, that means -- well, you're going to have to Xerox or photocopy your ID, to send it in to prove you are who you are. Well, there are a whole lot of people, especially people who live in the rural communities who don't -- there's no Kinko's, there's no Office Max near them.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: You can make the accommodations, really, Kamala?



Now, of course, a large majority of Americans, including 59 percent of African Americans, they believe photo ID requirements, do not discriminate against certain voters. In addition to photo ID, what are the important things here? We talk about them all often and every state should adopt these our top five, and that is if you want integrity in our elections, confidence in the results, photo ID, signature verification, chain of custody integrity, voter roll updates for every election and partisan observers.



That means Democrats, Republicans, independents, Green Party, libertarians, they all should be allowed to have observers from every political side to watch the counting up close, start to finish.



The state of Texas is now attempting to implement similar protections, but in order to -- well, block that vote, Democratic state leaders, they're leaving Texas in order to prevent a quorum in the state house. See them in there they're in that plane right there? I don't see any masks either.



The very same Democrats that called the filibuster an affront to democracy they got on their private jet without a mask, they set off for one big expensive vacation in Washington, D.C. to temporarily prevent a vote. Make no mistake: these images perfectly encapsulate the modern Democratic leftist new Green Deal Party. The rules do not apply to them. The only thing that really matters is their status centralized power right there in the swamp.



Here with more, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich. He's now running for Senate against Mark Kelly, the Democratic incumbent, FOX News contributor Newt Gingrich.



I'll start with you, Mr. Attorney General, because you did something quite interesting and the Supreme Court recently upheld that Arizona's voting rules that restrict ballot harvesting and the submission of provisional ballots outside of one's home precinct -- this was a big win and for the court to finally take it up to me, it was a little too little too late but a big win. A tip of the hat to you, sir.



MARK BRNOVICH, ARIZONA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Thank you. Thank you, Sean, for having me on.



And I think the importance of that case is it was a six to three decision and I argued it is that the Supreme Court recognizes that election integrity measures, common sense measures are okay. They're consistent with the Constitution and the Constitution recognizes that states can set time, place and manner statutes regarding how elections are conducted. That's what the Constitution provides for.



And the reality is as you pointed out in your beginning is that the left is so hypocritical. We literally just argued another case last week where the Democrats challenged our laws on ballot curing -- basically if you don't sign your ballot, you have to do so by Election Day.



There are states like New York, Connecticut and the Northeast that don't allow any curing at all. Is the DNC suing them? Is Biden calling them out? No, because his rhetoric is basically about dividing this country and I think we all agree that common sense election integrity measures are good not only for Arizona but for America.



HANNITY: Okay, Mr. Speaker, they're calling this the worst challenge to our democracy since the Civil War. You're a historian. I think you'll take issue with that. Then they're insulting people that live in rural communities. They're saying it's an assault on democracy, an assault on liberty and they're calling it, Jim Crow.



I don't know, great irony, when I compared your home state of Georgia and their law -- their voting law with Delaware, it is far more restrictive in Delaware and far more accessible in your state of Georgia.



NEWT GINGRICH, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, you're certainly technically correct. But, of course, that's not what this is about. This isn't about facts. This is about a narrative.



And I'm going to surprise you on two counts. First of all, I don't know how many people picked up on this, but we ought to start talking about Vice President Kinko Harris. Kinko's went out of business 13 years ago.



I mean, this is a woman totally out of touch with reality. A lot of people worry about President Biden and his cognitive abilities, we want to watch her for a week. She literally cited Kinko's. Kinko's has not been in existence for 13 years.



And I know that's a tricky thing if you're from California, but still, I think it tells you much a lot about who they are. They don't know anything. They're not in touch with reality. They make it up as they go along.



But I'm going to shock you. I agree with the president. This is the greatest threat to the survival of freedom since the Civil War.



They are determined to use the power of the federal government, they're determined to destroy the American military by bringing wokeness in. They're determined to weaken the police while strengthening criminals. They're determined to use the Justice Department. They're determined to side with oligarchs in censoring Americans.



I believe this is the greatest threat, domestic threat -- not counting the Soviet Union or Nazi Germany -- the greatest domestic threat the United States has faced to freedom since the Civil War and the threat is entirely in the Democratic Party. And it is a mortal threat and if they get their way, if they can pass the corrupt politicians act, you will see them steal everything they need to steal.



HANNITY: It is amazing the rhetoric that they're using -- Jim Crow 2.0, the worst since the Civil War. Do you think they're successful? We have about seconds each.



Mr. Attorney General, we'll start with you.



BRNOVICH: No, I think that it's dangerous for the president of the United States to use that kind of rhetoric. He ran as someone who said he was going to be middle of the road and instead he's putting this country on the highway to hell. As the speaker just indicated, they are shredding the Constitution, and we need to stand up now because who knows when our liberties will be -- be able to be saved again.



HANNITY: The polls show -- Mr. Speaker, you've read a lot of polls in your many years -- that this is -- this is an 80-20 issue here. This is not even close. People want these simple integrity measures put in place and we need them.



BRNOVICH: But here's the problem you've got -- Freedom in Cuba is probably an 80-20 issue. That doesn't mean the Cuban government won't shoot enough people to slow it down. Freedom in Venezuela is probably a 90-10 issue.



The fact is these people -- the Bidens, the Harrises, the Schumers, the Pelosis, they're corrupting the military. They're corrupting the entire system and they will do whatever they have to, to try to dominate us and to dominate all of the American people and impose their radical values. This is the greatest threat to the United States since the Civil War.



HANNITY: That's scary. Mr. Speaker, especially with your knowledge of history, thank you.



GINGRICH: It is.



HANNITY: Mr. Attorney General, good luck in your Senate race. We're following that very closely against Mark Kelly out in Arizona.



BRNOVICH: Thanks, Sean.



HANNITY: Important race for the country.



Now, more on the Democratic Party's thirst for power. They once demanded -- and the mantra was that we, the American people follow the science. I believe in science, I believe in vaccine science, and especially when it comes to COVID-19.



Now, Democrats have thrown science to the wind despite their own CDC guidelines and numerous studies showing that children face extremely wrote to low risk of getting sick or having convocations or God forbid dying from COVID-19.



Now, in spite of CDC protocols and recommendations, Dr. Fauci is now demanding that children as young as 3 wear masks indefinitely. Good luck to your parents that, well, don't have kids as old as mine. Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



DR. ANTHONY FAUCI, CHIEF MEDICAL ADVISOR TO PRESIDENT BIDEN: The children were not able to get vaccinated because of their age should follow -- their parents should follow with them -- the guidelines of the CDC that unvaccinated children of a certain age, greater than two years old, should be wearing masks. No doubt about that, that's the way to protect them from getting infected, because if they do, they can then spread the infection to someone else.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: Fauci isn't alone. Now California, they want all students to wear masks when they finally returned to in person learning in the fall. By the way, kids in Florida, they've been there a full year.



Comrade de Blasio in New York, he's also mandating masks in September. Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



MAYOR BILL DE BLASIO (D), NEW YORK CITY: I'm absolutely confident based on this guidance and everything else that we've seen that we will able to get all of the kids back in school in September. But for now, we're sticking with the idea that, you know, wearing the mask is a smart thing to do in schools. We'll keep assessing as we go along, but I think for now, it still -- it still makes sense.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: What happened to trusting the science, Comrade de Blasio? The vaccines work, right? Now vaccines are available to anyone older than 12. According to the Cleveland clinic, those who already had COVID, if we're following the science, they now have immunity. They are suggesting they don't need any vaccines.



So why are Democrats still obsessed with masks and now even moving towards forcing vaccines on people?



Yesterday, the Biden administration announced they are supporting any local efforts to mandate -- you hear me right -- mandate the vaccine. Mandate? Really?



Do we have freedom? Medical privacy? Is Dr. Biden smarter than your personal doctor? Does he know anything about your private medical history? Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



PETER DOOCY, FOX NEWS WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT: Does President Biden agree with Dr. Fauci that at the local level, there should be more vaccine mandates?



JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: If I were never the context of the question, it was about federal mandates, I believe. Correct me if I'm wrong. That's not a decision that we are making. That's not a -- that is not our intention from the federal government. There will be decisions made by private sector entities, by universities, by educational institutions, and even perhaps by local leaders should they decide that is how to keep their community safe. If they decide to make that decision, we certainly support them in that step.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: They support mandated vaccines. That's just their backdoor way of supporting mandating vaccines. They don't really care about freedom apparently.



Now, they only really seem to care about science only when it's convenient and they will do anything for power.



One more example, Gavin Newsom is now basically bribing Californians with state-approved stimulus payments released, oh, just before the upcoming recall election. How convenient. Also moving the date of the election to avoid those embarrassing rolling blackouts that are anticipated in the middle of California's wildfire season that's coming.



Here with reaction, FOX News contributor Lara Trump, FOX News contributor, Dr. Nicole Saphier, with us.



Doctor, let's start with the medicine and let's start with the science, the CDC guidelines, if you're vaccinated you don't need to wear a mask in school. That's what they say. If we're -- the Cleveland Clinic, if we're following the science, if you had COVID, you don't need to get vaccinated.



If we're actually following the science, correct me, Doctor, if I'm wrong, but we now have numerous studies about therapeutics Regeneron, ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine that show the taken early, it can mitigate symptoms of COVID-19. Am I following the science right, Doctor?



DR. NICOLE SAPHIER, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, Sean, I can tell you that the current recommendations continue to be very myopic and as you mentioned, yes, being fully vaccinated is one way to protect yourself and your family from COVID-19. But as we have learned over the course of a year and a half, natural immunity as well gives some protection, whether or not it's as strong as vaccinated immunity, I mean, there's still a debate there.



But I can tell you that those who have recovered from COVID-19 still have antibodies, have that B and T cell immune response. So, they are protected as well. So, to only say those with two doses of a vaccine are the only way to take off your mask, that is not following the science. And again, they're not taking into account the negative -- the consequences that have come from these persistent public health restrictions that have played on people, including children.



HANNITY: Let's talk about the mandate answer that Jen Psaki and the administration is supporting, Lara Trump, because we were told they would allow people to make the decision. I urge everybody, take this thing seriously. Do your own research. Consult your doctor or doctors.



And based on your unique medical condition in history, you and your doctor make that decision. Dr. Hannity's not qualified. I wish I was but I'm not.



But -- now, when they back door mandating vaccines, Laura, is isn't that really them supporting mandating vaccines?



LARA TRUMP, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, it certainly seems like it. Look, I mean you've just laid out so much important information. This has never, Sean, been about following the science. It's never been about following the facts and the truth. It's been about control from day one. Remember, it was 14 days to slow the spread. That's how this started.



And now, here we are mandating apparently that people get a vaccine. This should be up to the person and to a family. And the idea that the government is now going to tell you whether or not you have to take a vaccine I think is insane.



Look, I fully support anyone that wants to get vaccinated. It was my father-in-law, President Donald Trump, that allowed us to have these vaccines. Operation Warp Speed, were it not for that, we would not see the country opening back up, the world, by and large, opening back up.



But this stuff is crazy. The fact that we are saying we've got to keep our kids masked in school, are these people insane?



Sean, I still take my kids to playgrounds and there are still children there with masks on, full families outdoors at a playground, distanced 20 feet from other people with masks on. We have petrified the American people to such a degree it is going to take a long time to recover from this.



But if we are following a science, what are we doing to our kids? Obviously, Dr. Saphier knows far more than I do, but I can tell you one thing, I'm not putting masks on my 3-year-old. I'm not putting a mask on my 1-year-old. This stuff is absolutely crazy.



You've seen the videos of these poor kids crying because they get headaches at school from wearing the mask. They don't get to see the faces of the other kids. Socially, it is so bad for our kids. It's a really frightening situation in America right now. Americans need to stand up and say, I am in charge of myself. I am in charge of my kids.



HANNITY: Well said, well said. Here, here.



Doctor, thank you. Lara Trump, thank you.



Straight ahead, our own Sara Carter. We have an exclusive report from Miami, demonstrators are fighting back hard, taking to the streets. We'll take you there live. We'll get reaction from Senator Graham. Can America help Cuba be free? And if so, how? Straight ahead.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



HANNITY: Now, demonstrators in Miami, south Florida, tonight, they are continuing to show their strong support for Cuban protests. People in Cuba standing up against the oppressive, murdering communist regime of the Castros.



Our own Sara Carter, she's on the ground. She's in Miami.



Another big crowd tonight, Sara, and all day as well.



SARA CARTER, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Right, Sean. It's been like this in Miami all day. I don't even know if you can hear behind me, but people are screaming "liberta", which means freedom, intervencion, which means intervention in Cuba. They are asking the Biden administration to intervene in Cuba.



This has gone on from Tropical Park all the way here to Calle Ocho, in front of the iconic Cafe Versailles.



But let me tell you this, I had an interview today with probably one of the most famous Cuban-Americans. He's a former CIA paramilitary officer who actually participated in the Bay of Pigs and was one of the last people to actually see and speak to Che Guevara before he was killed. Listen to what he had to say and the warning that he has for Americans.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



CARTER: You have a perspective that very few people have, right? You've seen Cuba before. You watched it go through the revolution and you watched the attempts by the United States government, as well as the CIA, which you work for and the Cuban people falling hard --



FELIX RODRIGUEZ, FORMER CIA OFFICER & FORMER PRESIDENT OF BAY OF PIGS VETERANS ASSOCIATION: One thing, Sara, you have to experience culmination (ph) to understand it. For example, what is the significance of this December operation? The important is that it was not coordinated by anybody. It was an spontaneous explosion in one city only. Nobody else knew anything because it was not programmed. That's the importance of it.



Once that thing took place in that one city that had up to here and exploded, that's where they went to the street, they started sending this through their telephone, but what was going on in there to different areas? That would other cities start doing what they did, which means that the Cuban people use up to here. No people realize that they have finally arrived to a point that they don't care about their security, they don't care about the repression, they rather die than continue the way they are in there.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARTER: Sean, I have to tell you -- meeting Felix Rodriguez and being able to speak with him brought me back to my own family, to my mother, to what they went through when they were in Cuba, leaving Cuba with one bag in their hand on the Johnson Freedom Flights to the United States to see freedom.



Everyone here has been shouting, freedom, freedom, liberty. This is what people want, whether you're from Cuba or Venezuela. I'm sure you can hear them behind me, and they all said to send their love to you actually while I was here before I got on. Sean --



HANNITY: Please, please send my love back, my solidarity and support for a free Cuba now. Please tell all of them we're hoping, it's time for this murderous communist regime to fall. Thank you, Sara.



Now, isn't it interesting, far left Democrats Bernie Sanders, AOC, they're relentlessly -- they'll attack America, attack our founding principles, attack Republicans. They have nothing bad to say about the oppression, the murder, the abuse, human rights abuses, economic devastation by the murdering communist regime in Cuba. Ask yourself, why is that? Why will they trash our country that is holding American flags even at this hour and they're not critical of Cuba? Is it because they see Cuba what is a great model for America?



Because get this, Democratic New Green Deal socialist of America of which the Squad and Bernie are affiliated with, they on Monday declare their solidarity with, quote, revolution in this moment of unrest, with the group also echoing Cuba's president in blaming America's trade embargo for the unrest. It's our fault, suggesting they're actually supporting the communist government over the protesters.



Here's the question America needs to be asking tonight, if Joe is awake, he should be talking about tonight, and that is how will this administration help this freedom movement in Cuba overthrow this murdering communist dictatorship. The mayor of Miami is even saying that a bombing should be on the table. Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



FRANCIS SUAREX, MIAMI MAYOR: With airstrikes. So there have been many, many opportunities in the history --



MARTHA MACCALLUM, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: Are you suggesting airstrikes in Cuba?



SUAREZ: What I'm suggesting is that that option is one that has to be explored and cannot be -- just simply discarded as an option that is not on the table. And there's a variety of ways the military can do it, but that's -- that's something that needs to be discussed, that needs to be looked at as a potential option, in addition to a variety of other options that can be discussed.



MACCALLUM: Yeah.



HANNITY: Here with reaction, South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham.



Senator, I ask you -- how can this great country of ours support their great freedom movement against the murdering communist regime down in Cuba? Arming the resistance and the freedom fighters would not be off the table for me.



SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM (R-SC): Well, all I can say is America is with the people in Cuba. The Squad is not America. Bernie Sanders is a Democratic socialist. I like him personally, but Castro has their tongue. They actually admire the Castro model in Cuba.



The problem is that the Squad can't speak up against communism and socialism because that's sort of where they want to take our country. This is yet another reason why we'll do well in 2022.



Joe Biden is AWOL.



Freedom needs you now, President Biden. The people of Cuba need you to speak up. You should go on television very soon and say we stand with your right to demand freedom in Cuba in our backyard. We're with you. We stand against the regime that's putting people in jail and snatching them off the streets.



This is a moment for Joe Biden to stand up for freedom in the face of oppression and communism and thus far, he's AWOL.



(CROSSTALK)



HANNITY: What can we -- what can America do? What can we do to help this freedom movement, Senator? You don't win revolutions with slingshots.



This regime has murdered God knows how many untold numbers of people.



GRAHAM: Right.



HANNITY: They put the entire population in Cuba in poverty for decades.



GRAHAM: I will be introducing a Free Cuba Act that takes sanctions to a new level against the communist regime individually. I think we should put on the table cyberattacks against the regime who are using the cyberspace to suppress the Cuban people. I think we should be very aggressive in terms of regulating and controlling our backyard.



I would send a signal to the Cuban government that we're not going to sit on the sideline -- sidelines as you destroy people in our backyard. And we need to give voice to freedom. America is the symbol of freedom to most everybody in the world. To President Biden, where are you when the people of Cuba need you the most?



HANNITY: You mean like where is he in Afghanistan except leaving weapons? He's giving waivers to Putin as they commit cyberattack after cyberattack.



GRAHAM: Yeah.



HANNITY: We have the Chinese government threatening our military and reunification with Taiwan and Joe says nothing.



GRAHAM: Right.



HANNITY: Then you have the Iranians enriching nuclear material once again to make nuclear weapons and the Iranians getting weapons from the Chinese and Russia and Joe does nothing, Senator.



GRAHAM: Right. Well, so, I can say the Biden administration has been a poor defender of freedom and a weak opponent of oppression.



Various places in the world, the bad guys are getting stronger, nobody trusts us anymore. We're surrendering to radical Islam in Afghanistan. Our border is completely out of control.



The Iranians are back in the game, nobody trusts us anymore to be a valuable ally. Biden could do something about Cuba if he chose to, but he's like a deer in the headlights --



HANNITY: Let me ask you this --



GRAHAM: -- when it comes to standing up to oppression.



HANNITY: Reagan supported the freedom fighters in Nicaragua. Can America support the freedom fighters of Cuba?



GRAHAM: Not only did Reagan support the freedom fighters in Nicaragua. He actually invaded Grenada when Cuba tried to expand their communist influence in our backyard. We should declare communism dead in our hemisphere. We should stand up to it at every opportunity.



There's an opening here to destroy communism in our backyard. President Biden, take it. History will be on your side.



HANNITY: All right. Thank you, Senator. Don't hold your breath about Biden.



After the break, the U.S. Olympic Committee is -- well, considering redesigning the American flag on their logo. Two Olympic medalists, they will weigh in. They have responded again to us tonight, but the controversy continues. I say it goes away simply. We'll explain next.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



HANNITY: We brought you exclusively last night a story that we found, the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee is considering a redesign of the American flag logo for all of their official documents and promotional materials. If approved, the new design would strip the flag of most of the stars and stripes. This, of course, is a terrible idea. Our Stars and Stripes should be the only flag representing our country at the Olympics and the Paralympics, and that means all associated committees with the Olympics.



Now, the Olympic committee is doing more damage control tonight. A spokeswoman did get back to us -- I give him credit for that -- telling us that this is just one of many concepts being brainstormed and adding, quote: We want to be clear. We love our country. We respect the American flag. We do not have any intention, not to mention the authority to change our country's flag that flies above the podium when a member of Team USA achieves Olympic or Paralympic greatness.



The question then remains tonight -- my question to them -- is, well, then why are you going to redesign the flag logo for your committee at all? Why are you wasting the time and money to do so? What exactly is the problem with the flag as it is that you have every right to use? Remember, with the exception of the far left socialist extremists, most Americans love their country deeply take pride in the achievements of all Americans in the Olympics.



And for example, we've shown you in inspirational scenes from two NHL Games, actually three, where fans came together. They took over the singing of the national anthem.



And the new insights and issues poll finds that 79 percent of Americans say it's important to respect this our American flag, while abroad that would include all things related to the Olympics. I did a poll on my Website hannity.com, a whopping 98 percent of respondents said, yeah, the national anthem should continue to be played before sporting events and may I add the people should take it over.



HANNITY: And joining us now with reaction, the author of "Winning Life's Gold Medal", Olympic medalist swimmer Gary Hall Sr., and his son Gary -- gold medalist Gary Hall Jr.



Now your father and son -- now, Senior, you won three medals at the Olympics. You set five world records. But to be very blunt here, your son has way outperformed you. Ten medals, five of them gold and I don't know what it's like at Thanksgiving dinner, but I'm thinking that the son gets more credit than you, even though you're both great champions.



GARY HALL SR., AUTHOR OF "WINNING LIFE'S GOLD MEDAL": Yes, Sean, we call that the new improved model at home.



(LAUGHTER)



HANNITY: Yeah, I bet you're proud of your son and you should be.



What is your reaction -- I'll start with you, Senior -- what is your reaction to this?



HALL JR.: You know, Sean, that the greatest honor of my life was in Montreal in 1976 when I was selected to carry the American flag for the U.S. Olympic team, leading into Montreal Stadium.



And the American flag is iconic. It's -- it doesn't just represent the greatest country in the world. It represents and symbolizes millions of Americans who have worked hard, who have sacrificed, some of them with their own lives. I mean, Gary has a cousin, my nephew, who gave his life as a Navy SEAL five years ago in Iraq for our country.



That American flag means so much. No one has the right to change that other than U.S. Congress. And to me, it's disrespectful to even consider changing the American flag. It means that so much.



HANNITY: And that would be any Olympic association to me.



Let me ask Gary Wayne Hall Jr. -- by the way, you've got to give you -- I'm assuming your dad's five world records helped you become a better swimmer, so he deserves some of the credit for your ten medals, five gold. What's your reaction?



GARY HALL JR., 10-TIME OLYMPIC MEDALIST: You know the American flag, this is the greatest honor that an athlete in this country can achieve, to represent all of the United States. Now, let's start with the question, does the American flag, Old Glory, need rebranding? The answer to that is no. Next question, you know?



So the concern that I have -- what irritates me out of this whole thing is that there's some marketing branding firm out there that has already been paid a lot of money for these drafts even and these resources couldn't they be better applied by supporting our athletes or giving it to an anti-doping agency to catch cheaters. Old Glory doesn't need rebranding.



HANNITY: Very well -- and that's the message I want to say. First of all, thank you both for how well you've represented your country. We're proud of both of you.



But more importantly to this Olympic Committee, if you're associated with the Olympics, we have a flag. It's the American flag. Stop wasting your creative efforts on something that we don't need.



Thank you both.



When come back, Larry Elder, he's now entered the California recall election against Newsom. He will join us for an exclusive interview and also he gets his first endorsement. We'll tell you who that is, straight ahead.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



HANNITY: And breaking tonight, the stage of south central, Larry Elder, our friend, is entering the California recall election against Gavin Newsom.



Here with reaction, radio talk show host Larry Elder. Leo 2.0 Terrell is on for a special reason.



LEO TERRELL, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: No, no, I got a new hat. I got a new hat.



HANNITY: What does the hat say? I can't see.



TERRELL: I'm Hannitized. I'm Hannitized.



HANNITY: What about Elderized? Where is -- what about Elder, you know --



TERRELL: I will get that too.



(CROSSTALK)



HANNITY: Larry, this surprised me. I had no idea you were thinking about this.



LARRY ELDER, CALIFORNIA GUBERNATORIAL CANDIDATE: Sean, Leo, I'm as shocked as you guys are. I was approached to do this several months ago by my radio colleague Dennis Prager, by people like Jack Hibbs of the Calvary Church, people like Lionel O'Chatwin (ph), who's a longtime filmmaker, and I said, hell no. I said this place is ungovernable.



You have super majorities in the assembly, super majorities in the Senate and, of course, a left-wing governor. We have rising crime, rising homelessness, a rising cost of living and Leo knows exactly what I'm talking about because he's a former public school teacher, the declining standards of urban school. So I said, forget about it.



But the more I looked at it, the more I saw how arrogantly this governor has handled the pandemic, imposing the most strict coronavirus lockdowns of any of the 50 states while violating them at that French restaurant with the very people that set down the mandates when his own kids still enjoyed in school private education, while his own business and winery was exempted from the mandates, something has to happen.



And so, I decided to jump into this race and I want people to go to electelder.com, electelder.com because he has no limits on how much money he can raise and spend, but we do. I cannot win this race most people in California and outside California contribute money, so please go to electelder.com.



HANNITY: Wow.



Leo, have you made up your mind who you're supporting? Caitlyn Jenner is in the race. I interviewed Caitlyn -- what?



TERRELL: I'll be very clear, I have made it very clear, with all due respect to the other candidates, I have not endorsed any of those candidates. Larry represents principle. And I'll tell you right now, that recall petition could not exist without Democrats who are upset with Gavin Newsom.



ELDER: Right.



TERRELL: Last year was the first time was the first time I wanted to leave L.A. County, I wanted to move because it was horrendous here and it's horrible.



Gavin Newsom needs to be recalled. Larry Elder is the best candidate to replace Gavin Newsom. It's not even close. Hands down on the issues of homelessness, education, school choice, eliminating regulations, it's not even close. And I think that Larry Elder is the best candidate.



HANNITY: Larry --



TERRELL: I'm Hannitized, Hannitized.



HANNITY: Larry, I think the hardest part of the recall though is that you've got Gavin Newsom bribing people. You have Gavin Newsom, you know, the hypocrite. You've got Gavin Newsom changing, trying to get the date early before the wildfires and the brownouts. And the state is a hard blue state.



Will you -- question one is a hard one. That's the recall vote. Will we get to question two?



ELDER: I think so. As Leo pointed out, 2.2 million people signed the position and recalled this guy and many of them were Democrats, many of them were independents, the very people that voted for him two years ago.



TERRELL: Yeah.



ELDER: And I'll tell you something else, we have private ballots. So, you can go into -- the privacy of your mail-in ballot or your voting booth and close the curtains and vote for a Republican -- you don't have the tell your friends. You can be an independent and Democrat.



Do you like the crime? Do you like the homelessness? Do you like the fact that the cost of living is causing young people to leave the state? For the first time, we've had a net migration out of California.



If you're not happy about that, go to electelder.com, that's electelder.com. Let's get this guy out and get common sense in Sacramento.



HANNITY: Last word, about Harry and Meghan next. Good luck, Larry. Thank you, Leo.



We'll continue.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



HANNITY: Villains of the day, Prince Harry and Meghan are back. The pair awarded a whopping $695 by an environmental charity for their, quote, "enlightened decision" to limit their family to two children. Okay, congratulations.



Please set your DVR, never miss an episode.



But in the meantime, let not your hearts be troubled -- Laura Ingraham, all right, hit me with whatever you are bringing tonight. There is always something, whatever it is.

