Hannity on Biden's priorities ahead of meeting with Putin

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," June 9, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: All right, Tucker, and thank you.



Welcome to a busy HANNITY.



Tonight, we got a sippy cup Joe just kicked off his first trip abroad with a brave message to our soldiers about the biggest threat that they face -- climate change. Let's see, not terrorism, nuclear proliferation, but climate change?



We have a lot more coming up tonight. Senator Ted Cruz will join us.



Meanwhile Biden's borders czar, Kamala Harris, is back from what has been a disastrous trip to Latin America. Sara Carter, she just interviewed the president of Guatemala who lectured, embarrassed and blamed both Joe and Kamala for the current crisis on our border. We have that exclusive interview straight ahead.



We'll also bring you the latest developments from Hunter Biden's laptop from hell. We have newly unearthed text messages revealing that Hunter reportedly used the N-word over and over and over and over again, and the woke media mob, they don't want to report it.



Now, could you imagine the nonstop outrage if this was Don Jr. or Eric Trump or anybody with the last name Trump? Larry and Leo 2.0, they'll weigh in.



And also tonight, the cryptocurrency bitcoin phenomenon, it is sweeping the country, and the world.



But, first, this might surprise you, according to our commander-in-chief, the greatest threat to our servicemen and women -- it's not China, it's not Russia, it's not Iran and North Korea. It's not radical Islamic terrorists. It's not nuclear war.



No. According to President sippy cup Joe, the greatest threat to our military is global warming and he was not joking. Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: We must all commit to an ambitious climate action if we're going to prevent the worst impacts of climate change limiting global warming to no more than 1.5 degrees Celsius, lead the global the global transition to clean energy technology. You know when I went over in the tank in the Pentagon when I first was elected vice president with President Obama, the military sat us down to let us know what the greatest threats facing America were the greatest physical threats. This is not a joke. You know what the joint chiefs told us the greatest threat facing America was? Global warming.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: Okay. In just a few days, that guy will sit down with the hostile actor from the hostile regime of Russia, of Vladimir Putin -- you know, the country that just hacked our energy and our beef industries. And I fear that Vladimir will eat Joe's lunch embarrass us all.



That is not good for this country. It is not good for the world. And Vladimir will see what we all see that Joe Biden is frail, weak and a cognitive mess, who can do little more than read far left talking points on a teleprompter and he actually struggles to do that.



But believe it or not, his Vice President Kamala Harris -- well, she might actually be even more incompetent I know hard to believe, because her trip to Latin America was an unmitigated disaster, and Biden's border czar struggled to answer basic questions about the border crisis. She doesn't seem to understand what's actually going on at the border.



She flat-out refused to actually visit or commit to visiting the border -- oh, I haven't been to Europe either. I haven't been to the moon either, when she was openly criticized and lectured by Latin American leaders both before, during and after her trip.



It was so bad even fake news CNN, even they were complaining. One headline reading, quote, Kamala Harris is having a bad week and it's only Wednesday. Even White House staffers were, according to reports, multiple reports, quote, perplexed by Kamala's terrible performance.



One Democratic strategist telling "The Hill", quote, she will be haunted by this trip and this issue for as long as she is in politics.



And needless to say, Kamala's trip to Guatemala and Mexico didn't do a single thing to solve the crisis. Now, if she actually bothered to visit the border, she could see the situation with her own two eyes.



I've been there, I don't know, 12, 13, 14 times -- helicopter, horseback, all-terrain vehicle, out on foot, watching people arrested, drug warehouses, tunnels. Yeah, I learn more every time I go. If any from -- anyone from the White House is watching this program tonight, maybe you can show it to Kamala so she can learn something.



Griff Jenkins, yeah, he was in the middle of the Rio Grande all day and all around him were migrants just wading across the river broad daylight, you're looking at a non-stop never-ending stream of migrants just walking right into the country, nobody's turning them away, they get the help of human traffickers, Mexican cartels operating in broad daylight and breaking our laws and not respecting our borders or sovereignty. They're not being turned away. They're not being sent back.



Instead, these migrants, including many elderly individuals, young children, they're now being housed and fed and they get their health care and education with your hard-earned tax dollars, all because Joe and Kamala both told them to come and promised a pathway to citizenship. We'll have well over 2 million illegal immigrants cross this border illegally this year. That'll be a 20 to 30-year record.



In doing so, they are disrespecting everything regarding our laws and our Constitution. They're enriching the cartels, they're costing all of us a fortune, they are cutting the line in front of legal immigrants who are jumping through hoops to do it the right way and follow the law.



But Joe Biden, Kamala Harris -- no, they're unable, unwilling to solve the crisis. They're actually aiding and embedding the law breaking. As a result, they're hurting the country.



Here with more from her interview with Guatemala's president, investigative reporter and journalist, Sara -- FOX News contributor Sara Carter.



Now, he likes -- he was lecturing Joe and Kamala before, Kamala in person and even after Kamala left. What did he tell you?



SARA CARTER, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, yes, Sean, I met with President Alejandro Giammattei shortly after Vice President Kamala Harris left Guatemala for Mexico. We sat at the presidential palace in Guatemala City and he pushed back against the Biden administration. He basically said, look, this border crisis is one of your own making. Although we're willing to work with you in resolving the crisis, don't try to put the blame on us.



Listen to what he had to say.



(BEGI VIDEO CLIP)



CARTER (translated): People also leave because there are confusing messages from the United States and it changed a lot from one administration to the other.



ALEJANDRO GIAMMATTEI, GUATEMALAN PRESIDENT (translated): Well, humanitarian messages were used here by the coyotes in a distorted manner, because what they said over there is that they will promote family reunification so the coyotes came and took the children and the teenagers to the United States. And the borders were full not only with people from Guatemala, but with a lot of people from all over, which is why our proposal is that messages should be clear. The vice president sent a clear message yesterday of not come because we will not let you in. That's clear message.



But if you have a lukewarm message, it only creates the opportunity to misinterpret.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARTER: Sean, not only did he tell Vice President Kamala Harris in a private meeting to please stop sending mixed messages, he actually offered her a solution. He said, we need bilateral cooperation. He told me this, in a private meeting with her, he said, let's look at bilateral cooperation and have stronger more stringent federal charges against the coyotes and smugglers that are bringing people into the United States and smuggling them out of Guatemala. He said his country is willing to do that if the United States is willing to take those steps.



HANNITY: You know, he pointed out -- by the way, I did not know you were that fluent in Spanish. Great job.



CARTER: Thank you.



HANNITY: But Kamala and Joe use all the words they want, anyone -- today, all day long today, nobody was stopped. Words and actions. And the people in Latin America, they see it with their own eyes.



Great report, Sara.



CARTER: And I saw it myself, Sean. Thank you.



HANNITY: Okay, thank you.



Now, turn -- we turn our attention back to zero experience Hunter, his laptop from hell. Last night, we showed you several appalling text messages obtained by thedailymail.com from that laptop, including messages where Hunter reportedly referred to his white lawyer using the N-word numerous times, accusing him of charging, quote, Hennessy rates.



Hunter also reportedly sending out a meme using the N-word to describe Barack Obama. Barack, care to comment?



Pretty disgusting, it is shocking. The mob, the media predictably, they ignored the story.



Now think about that. You know, barely a peep from the hundreds of social justice warriors at fake news CNN and MSDNC. Absolutely nothing from dozens of woke publications, "New York Times," "Washington Post."



Imagine if this was one of Trump's adult children, Eric or Don Jr.



In an interview with Breitbart, Eric was quoted as saying: I raised $30 million for children dying of cancer for Saint Jude's before the age of 30. The media portrays me as a villain. Hunter Biden smokes crack, uses horrible racist rhetoric, sells his father's influence around the world to enrich himself, yet he's praised by the media while writing books entitled "Beautiful Things".



I can add one other thing: Hunter tried to abandon one of his own children, even deny that it was his child or he could possibly be his child and avoid paternity payments. And even reportedly kicked the mother of that newborn baby off of her insurance plan, shortly after she gave birth. So I seriously wonder what Mr. holier than thou, Barack Obama, does think about all this, considering he weighs in on everything else.



Barack Obama picked Joe Biden as his vice president and then endorsed Joe for 2020, and recently Barack appeared on fake news CNN complaining about what he called the fear and resentment of white Americans. So maybe Barack Obama should direct these lectures at his old friend Joe Biden because here's what we mean. Just refresh your memory.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BARACK OBAMA, FORMER PRESIDENT: There's always been a division along lines of race.



BIDEN: Madam President, we have predators on our streets.



OBAMA: You know, we have years of whites and blacks not being able to have shared experiences because of slavery and segregation and so forth.



BIDEN: And you don't know my state, my state was a slave state.



OBAMA: This terrible stuff happened and that, you know, the vestiges of that linger.



BIDEN: They're going to put y'all back in chains.



OBAMA: Right wing media venues, for example, that monetize and capitalize on stoking the fear and resentment of a white population that is witnessing a changing America.



BIDEN: The first sort of mainstream African-American who is articulated and bright and clean and nice-looking guy. I mean, it's just a storybook.



OBAMA: Lo and behold, the single most important issue to them apparently right now is critical race theory. Who knew?



BIDEN: If you have a problem figuring out whether you're for me or Trump, then you ain't black.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: Here with reaction, nationally syndicated radio host Larry Elder, FOX News contributor known as Leo 2.0 Terrell.



Larry, you're laughing. I don't think -- I don't even have to say a word. Just keep playing the tapes.



LARRY ELDER, SALEM RADIO NATIONALLY SYNDICATED HOST: You can't -- you can't make this up. Now, the question, of course, is how far does the acorn fall from the tree? In other words, this kind of normalized conversation in the Biden household. And you played that clip of Joe Biden referring to Obama as clean and articulate, this is the man Joe Biden who has been using black people his entire career.



He's been lying for decades claiming that he -- when he was a teenager -- worked to desegregate restaurants and movie theaters in Delaware. Zero evidence he did any of that, lied and said he tried to visit Nelson Mandela when Nelson Mandela was behind bars during apartheid South Africa, never happened, said the NAACP has endorsed me in every single one of my races. The NAACP has endorsed him in none of his races.



The only time Democrats care about black people is during election time. They couldn't care less about the problem of fatherlessness and never address it. They couldn't care less about the horrible education kids are getting K-12, but they love them during election time. It is condescension and hopefully, hopefully this might cause some black voters to wake up and stop pulling that lever automatically for the Democratic Party.



HANNITY: Leo, your thoughts?



LEO TERRELL, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Let me very clearly -- black Democrats, wake up. If this was Eric Trump or Donald Trump, you would have Al Sharpton on 24/7, and I'll tell you right now, you would have riots. Yu would have riots and protesting in the street. You would have Black Lives Matter. You would have Antifa roaming the street if it was Eric Trump or Donald Trump Jr.



Where is dinosaur Maxine Water? Where is James Clyburn? Where are all the black Democrats complaining? You don't see them.



Now, let me simply tell you about this Hunter Biden. He's not a role model. He's a criminal and he gets a pass because his dad, the imperial wizard, is president. If his dad was not president, he would be in bars and stripe.



This man Hunter Biden has done nothing to benefit or help America. He has profit and he has used his dad's office and his dad's mentality to basically have a racial, racist attitude. This is embarrassing.



And I think black voters should understand that the Democratic Party is the party that hates blacks. The party that likes blacks it's the party that I joined, the Republican Party.



Democrats hate blacks and that's why they're using you. Wake up.



HANNITY: All right. Larry and Leo, thank you as always.



ELDER: Sean?



HANNITY: Yeah, Larry, go ahead.



ELDER: I'm going to say, Sean, remember -- remember Harry Reid when he said that -- he said that Barack Obama does not have a Negro dialect unless he wants one, remember that? This is how these guys roll. This is what they really think about black people. Wake up as Leo said. Wake up.



HANNITY: All right. Larry and Leo, always great to have you. Thank you.



Now, this isn't good news for Dr. Flip-flop Fauci. A majority of Americans now believe that COVID-19 originated in that lab, according to a new Trafalgar Group/Convention of States poll.



And today, over at MSDNC, Fauci got really pissed off, very defensive, even indignant, tried to claim any criticism of him is a criticism of science. No, just the opposite. Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



DR. ANTHONY FAUCI, DIRECTOR, NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF ALLERGY AND INFECTIOUS DISEASES: It's very dangerous, Chuck, because a lot of what you're seeing as attacks on me quite frankly are attacks on science, because all of the things that I have spoken about consistently from the very beginning have been fundamentally based on science. Sometimes those things were inconvenient truths for people and there was pushback against me. So if you are trying to -- you know, get at me as a public health official and a scientist you're really attacking not only Dr. Anthony Fauci. You're attacking science.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: Here with more, Louisiana Senator John Kennedy.



Senator, on January 31st, 2020, Dr. Fauci got an email suggesting that there's evidence that the genome was tampered with in a -- in a human -- in a laboratory, that altered this virus. And then there were a lot of CYA emails, uh-oh, did we fund this? Was it gain of function research? I think they're very damning.



SEN. JOHN KENNEDY (R-LA): Sean, every time I've asked -- I'm asked about Dr. Fauci, I say the same thing. I know Dr. Fauci. I like Dr. Fauci. I respect Dr. Fauci.



But Dr. Fauci needs to cut the crap. This isn't about Dr. Fauci. It's not about his feelings, and I'm sorry if his feelings were hurt. You know, maybe he ought to buy an emotional support pony.



But we're not debating dance moves on TikTok here. We're talking about millions of human lives.



And here's what we know -- Dr. Fauci gave a lot of U.S. taxpayer money to the Wuhan lab for Chinese scientists to research bat coronaviruses. Neither Dr. Fauci nor any of his people can guarantee us that the Chinese scientists didn't use that money to do gain a function research and turn a normal virus into a supercharged virus. They weren't monitored. Dr. Fauci and his people didn't monitor the lab.



And it's not like it hasn't happened before. Since 1992, there have been 11 different experiments widely reported in which scientists throughout the world and labs throughout the world have taken a normal virus and turned it into a supercharged pathogen.



Number two, the biosecurity and this is in terms of the lab leak, the biosecurity at the Wuhan lab sucked. We know that from American intelligence, and China has a history of lab leaks, in 1977, 2004, 2019.



Also, since day one, Dr. Fauci and his expert friends have told us, look, the virus occurred naturally. It jumped from a bat through an intermediate host into human beings. Well, it's been a year, where's the proof? Where's the smoking bat?



Do you really think if China could prove that this virus occurred naturally in nature that it would withhold that evidence? No, it would be screaming it from the rooftop to get the world off its back.



And final point, there was an article this weekend on "The Wall Street Journal" by Berkeley professor, Dr. Stephen Quay. And no one's talking about it, but Dr. Quay, said, look, if you take the fingerprint from the genome change that turned the bat coronavirus into the supercharged COVID- 19 virus, and compare that fingerprint to the fingerprints of the 11 supercharged viruses that I just talked about that have been created since 1992, it's the same fingerprint.



Maybe coincidence, but Dr. Fauci needs to address and he needs to hit these things head on, otherwise, it's going to undermine public health, people's confidence in public health, and the American people are going to end up trusting Dr. Pepper more than Dr. Fauci.



HANNITY: I think that's going to be the line of the night. I don't think you can top it. But I agree with you.



And how sad is it that we now learned from the Cleveland Clinic, no point vaccinating those who've had COVID, that if you -- if you had the virus, you don't get any additional benefit from vaccination. And, again, he didn't listen to that science.



But, Senator, you're doing a great job for the people of Louisiana. We wish you the best in your re-election. Your race is very important to the U.S. Senate. Thank you for being with us.



All right. When we come back, another week, another lie for the mainstream media mob, this time about Donald Trump. Remember what they said about Trump and the police and protesters last summer? Yeah, the great one Mark Levin will give us the truth.



And later, okay, you've been hearing all about it, bitcoin, cryptocurrency, what is it? Why is it so big? What is bitcoin? What is Blockchain? What is doggy coin?



And Senator Ted Cruz will join us tonight as well, straight ahead.



Stay with us. Busy news night.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



HANNITY: Now, yet again, the media mob is caught spreading another round of completely fake news because remember, you know, all day hysterical, reckless coverage last summer after Park Police -- remember, they cleared out protesters near Lafayette Square in D.C. Donald Trump, he was accused of removing protesters for a photo op in front of St. John's Church.



Well, just like clockwork, it turns out that narrative was an utter and complete lie. Trump-Russia, that was the lie. Ukraine quid pro quo, that was Joe, that wasn't Donald Trump.



Now we were misled about the origins as we now know of COVID and the Wuhan lab on virology. That, of course, the left-wing media lied about that, said, you know, most people -- it's an amazing thing, most people guilty of spreading lies, spreading hoaxes and conspiracy theories. They are the ones out there accusing everyone else of being guilty of that, which they are, you know, practicing daily.



Now, tonight, new information internal watchdog report finding that Park Police did not clear demonstrators for President Trump. But instead to install anti-scale fencing in response to attacks on federal property.



Now, just listen to the pain of fake news reporter -- I guess his name is Ken Dilanian, you know, something, whatever, from MSDNC, having to deliver the news to Chucky Todd who will never be Tim Russert. Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



REPORTER: You know, the narrative took hold and it was widely reported across the mainstream media that Barr ordered this thing to clear the park for Trump, and that's not what happened according to this independent inspector general report, Chuck.



CHUCK TODD, MSNBC HOST: Yeah. Park was ordered cleared, Trump wanted to go, but the two were not connected. That's basically it seems like what we're learning with this report. All right.



REPORTER: That's the bottom line.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: Yeah, remember these fake news headlines last summer. NPR, peaceful protesters tear gas to clear the way for Trump church photo op. New York toilet paper "Times", quote, how Trump's idea for a photo op led to havoc in a park.



You know, we often ask and expose what the media -- what the mob in the media gets wrong. But the real question we should be asking, do they get anything right? It doesn't seem so.



Here to react to all of this, he is the host of the number one show Sunday night here on the FOX News Channel, "Life, Liberty, Levin".



Now, this new book is coming out in a couple of week. It's on hannity.com. It's on amazon.com.



I have had an opportunity to read a number of the chapters. This book -- it provides the road map to save this country. It is that profound.



I call him the great one Mark Levin.



Sir, a lot of ground for you to cover tonight. Congrats on the book. I can't wait. It's in bookstores soon.



MARK LEVIN, FOX NEWS HOST, "LIFE, LIBERTY & LEVIN": Thank you. You're very, very kind.



I need to spend my four minutes and seconds on this because it's important.



(LAUGHTER)



LEVIN: The media spent -- the media spent two or three weeks lying about Donald Trump.



You know, what should we expect really from the American media? It's not the media. It's the Democrat Party. These people are dressed up as journalists. That's all it is, whether it's CNN or MSNBC.



You saw Chuck Todd who has an IQ of about a fifth grader. He can't decide what kind of haircut the guy wants.



Donald Trump is the most abused president in American history. Now, let's see what happens here. I have the report. They said, protests began in and around Lafayette Park on May 29th, May 30th of 2020, the United States Park Police and U.S. Secret Service established a unified command. Forty-nine U.S. Park Police were injured.



And by the way, over 50 Secret Service were injured. The president and his family had to be taken to the nuclear bunker. They had to clear the way out to get in non-climbing fences. You had a historic church that was burned, and these clowns including Todd and his network talk about a mostly peaceful protest.



There's your insurrection, baby. There's your incitement for an insurrection, baby.



Now, should we be surprised at the media in this country? No, you got to remember that during the Holocaust led by "The New York Times", they covered up the Holocaust. So, of course, they're going to lie about what took place in Lafayette Park.



Now, let's go down memory lane. Joe Biden, always the ambulance chaser street politician, about Trump, he tweets: you're using the American military against the American people. He tear-gassed peaceful protesters and fired rubber bullets. Liar.



Joe Biden the next day: When a hundred thousand Americans died because of his incompetent leadership, this president golfed. when Americans peacefully protest outside the White House, this president tear-gassed them for a photo op. Liar.



Kamala Harris: Donald Trump just tear-gassed peaceful protesters for a photo op. Liar.



Chuck Schumer, one of the most grotesque politicians to ever walk on two feet on the planet: How low can this president go? President Trump ordered federal authorities to fire tear gas on peaceful protesters. Liar.



The next day, same thing, Pelosi, same thing, Adam Schiff, same thing.



General Jim Mattis -- oh the great General Mattis: When I joined the military some 50 years ago, I sworn out to support and defend the Constitution. Never did I dream that troops taking that same oath will be ordered under any circumstance to violate the constitutional rights of their fellow citizens, much less to provide a bizarre photo out for the elected commander-in-chief. Liar.



General Martin Dempsey, an Obama hack: America's military, our sons and daughters, it goes on and on and on.



The Washington compost, the New York slimes, NPR, "The Daily Beast" -- now, you know what? This story that shows them all to be liars will last about 30 seconds, and then we go on to tomorrow. And as you were pointing out earlier in the show, Sean, they have lied about so much, so many conspiracy theories, so many collusions about Donald Trump, it is awful.



Now, I want to take the remaining two minutes and 17 seconds I have to say this and I mean this in all seriousness, deadly serious.



Joe Biden, because of what he's done with the pipeline with Russia, because he -- what he's doing with TikTok and others with communist China, the signals he's sending despite his tough talk, Joe Biden's going to get us in a war. I'm convinced of this. I'm sad to say.



He wants to spend $6 trillion, he's out of his mind. But he wants to keep flat defense spending. Keep flat defense spending when China is completely out of control and they're preparing to invade Taiwan. That's number one.



Number two, Joe Biden is going to create not a recession but at some point, a depression. Maybe not on his watch, but he's certainly dragging us down that path. Even Deutsche Bank, in the strongest terms has warned about unprecedented inflation, and I want the American people to understand what that means. That means the value of the currency goes down, the value of your paycheck, your pension, your savings, everything goes down, but prices go way, way up.



We saw this early in the Reagan administration. We had two very tough years to try and kill off inflation. This man, Joe Biden, has taken the Trump recovery and he's turning it into the Herbert Hoover, Franklin Roosevelt depression. You better keep an eye on this guy, folks, because it's not that he's out of his mind, it's that he's out of his league. That's it.



HANNITY: "American Marxism", Amazon.com, hannity.com, "Life, Liberty & Levin" every Sunday night, 8:00 p.m., right here on the FOX News Channel.



Mark Levin, great one, thank you.



When we come back, straight ahead, cryptocurrency, the craze is going mainstream, but are you up to date with the trends? Chairman CEO of MicroStrategy, Michael Saylor, he will be here.



And later, Senator Ted Cruz and much more, straight ahead.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



HANNITY: And now we turn to a totally different topic. I'm sure you've been hearing and reading all about bitcoin, cryptocurrency, and I'll admit upfront, while I have been studying this and debating this with friends for probably hundreds of hours this entire phenomenon, I honestly still do not understand a lot about it. I've recently invested some money in this, but to be clear, I am not in any way offering financial advice. More frankly, I'm not qualified to do it.



One thing seems very clear and that is that cryptocurrency appears to be gaining more and more momentum. For example, El Salvador recently announced residents there can pay their taxes with bitcoin. Silicon Valley, titans whether you like his politics or not, CEO of Twitter, Jack Dorsey he's promoting it as the way of the future.



So do you know what a Blockchain is? What is Blockchain technology? What are the differences between bitcoin, Ethereum, and a bunch of other cryptocurrencies? What is a bitcoin wallet? What is an exchange?



One thing I can say is that the phenomenon and interest is very real.



Here to break it all down, MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor is with us.



All right. From a distance, I have been following you, I have been studying you. My -- I have spent hundreds of hours with two particular friends of mine. They broke me down, and I wish I knew more. I still can't explain the algorithm.



I know what an algorithm is, but an algorithm that never has a final answer I have a hard time understanding.



Why don't you break this down simply for people like me that don't fully understand it?



MICHAEL SAYLOR, MICROSTRATEGGY CHAIRMAN & CEO: Okay. Well, let's start with the basic principle. People came to the United States for two things, property and freedom and bitcoin represents property and freedom to 8 billion people.



Satoshi created a computer program that would run in a distributed fashion on computers all around the Earth and that program creates 21 million virtual coins in cyberspace.



The way it works is he created perfect digital gold on an open monetary network and so that means if you wanted to save a thousand dollars and you wanted to have it beyond the reach of a company, a CEO, a government, a bank, and you wanted to have personal custody of it, you could have that with bitcoin. Bitcoin is a technical solution to give eight billion people property rights.



If I can -- I can own a hundred dollars in my hand as easily as I can own a billion dollars and we've never had that in the history of the human race.



So what does it mean to El Salvador? Well, at El Salvador, you have a bunch of people that don't have a bank and they don't have assets and they don't have access to Wall Street.



So when their relatives remit money back to El Salvador, they lose percent of their money through money transfer agents. Once they get the money, they lose 10 to 20 percent of its value a year because they're storing it in a currency not in an asset.



The exciting thing about bitcoin is bitcoin lets you save your money in an asset that goes up in value and it lets you move that asset at the speed of light all around the planet and what the president of El Salvador realized is, using the bitcoin network, they could cut a billion dollars of cost and remittances every year to their people. They could put themselves on the world's first digital monetary network, and instead of their people losing 10 to 20 percent of their value a year and 10 percent when they move it, they're going to actually make money and they're going to be able to move that value around for free.



HANNITY: Michael, let me ask you this -- I mean, because you talk a lot about the history of sound money and other cryptocurrencies. But you really think it's bitcoin. You think bitcoin is the breakout for a reason. Why over say Ethereum or any other one?



SAYLOR: Bitcoin is the dominant crypto asset network. It's the oldest. It's the strongest, it's the most secure and it was engineered to do one thing well, which is to keep track of 21 million virtual coins in cyberspace. The other cryptos are applications and application networks are focused upon functionality or performance. Bitcoin is optimized for durability, integrity, security.



If I want to store a billion dollars for a thousand years, I don't want a lot of bells and whistles on it. I just want to know it's secure and nobody's going to change it.



So why bitcoin? Because Satoshi started with a model of gold and he got rid of all the defects of gold. If you took gold and you said you can't mine anymore, you can't use it for jewelry and nobody can re-hypothecate it or short it, and you could take personal custody of it in your head, and no one can steal it from you, you would have a better gold.



And so bitcoin is designed to be that long-term store of value and, of course, humans have been looking for a way to store their life force in a store of value for thousands and thousands of years. It's kind of part of the human dream.



HANNITY: What do you say to critics that that worry that it will lose all of its value? Or what do you say you know clearly governments -- some seem to be dead set against this? What do you say to them?



SAYLOR: Well, first of all, it's the most successful technology in our lifetimes. It's grown faster and more powerful than Google or Facebook or Apple or Amazon, and it's a network and an asset that's held by about 150 million people and we're adding 2 million people a week.



So other than the dollar and the euro, it's the most widely held monetary asset in the world, and there's every indication that nation states are embracing it.



Jerome Powell says it's a digital asset. Christina Lagarde says it's a digital asset. The head of the SEC taught a class on it.



I think that people understand -- it's not a threat to the dollar by the way. What's going to happen is the U.S. dollar is going to be the world reserve currency and it's going to run on billions and billions of mobile devices and the digital asset that underlines -- underlies that currency is going to be bitcoin.



HANNITY: Wow, I will tell you -- my friends got me addicted. I'm a student. I'm learning. I'm still in the -- on the first chapter of sort of like cryptocurrency for dummies, but I can't read enough of it. I love reading your stuff and we appreciate you sharing it with us. Thank you.



SAYLOR: Yeah, it's my pleasure.



HANNITY: Up next, did Joe Biden remember to pack his little sippy cup, warm milk for his European trip? We'll give you that answer and get Senator Ted Cruz's reaction as Joe makes his first appearance on the world stage and sits one on one with the hostile actor Vladimir Putin, straight ahead.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



HANNITY: Now, President Joe Biden limping ahead in his weeklong Europe trip which will include the G7 summit in Cornwall, England. Joe is going to need probably all the help he can get to stand up to America's foes like Vladimir Putin, hostile actor that he is, hostile regime that's Russia.



It looks like First Lady Jill Biden, she's going to try to help prepare sippy cup, you know, posting this photo reading a binder, tweeting, quote: Prepping for the G7.



OK, Jill, just don't forget, you need Joe's sippy cup, warm milky, night time -- night-night, and beddy time stories.



Thing already got off to a rough start after Biden had this encounter, well, with one of those cicadas things at a -- at Joint Base Andrews. Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BIDEN: Watch out for the cicadas, I just got one, it got me.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: Those cicadas scare me. They just do. I actually felt bad for Joe.



Here with reaction, Texas Senator Ted Cruz.



Listen, Senator, I'm going to be very frank. I think Putin, I think the mullahs in Iran, I believe President Xi in China, Kim Jong-un, hostile regimes, hostile actors, I think they see what we see, a weak, frail president.



Why did Vladimir Putin get a waiver to build a pipeline while simultaneously stopping the building of one here?



Why is China getting most-favored-nation status under Joe Biden? I don't like what's happening at all.



SEN. TED CRUZ (R-TX): Well, Sean, you're exactly right. We know that the Biden/Harris administration has been a domestic, has been an economic disaster. It's been a fiscal disaster.



But there's been no area where have they messed it up worse than in foreign policy. In just five months, it has been a litany of foreign policy disasters, one after the other after the other. You've got to go back to Jimmy Carter to find an administration with as many massive foreign policy blunders.



The first day in office, what did Joe Biden do? He ripped to shreds the "remain in Mexico" agreement with the government of Mexico that President Trump negotiated, that had lowered illegal immigration to the lowest level in 45 years. That promptly created the Biden border crisis because he ended that international agreement.



What did he do in the Middle East? Biden inherited peace flowering throughout the Middle East. The historic Abraham Accords, Biden immediately comes in, begins undermining Israel, begins attacking Prime Minister Netanyahu, sends $250 million to the Palestinian Authority that is in bed with Hamas and promises to give billions of dollars to the Ayatollah Khamenei.



And what happens? We have war in the Middle East and Hamas fires over 4,000 rockets into Israel.



And then Russia, you know, for four years, we heard Democrats saying, Russia, Russia, Russia. Well, what did Joe Biden do? He just gave a multi- billion dollars gift to Vladimir Putin.



He waved the mandatory sanctions on Nord Stream 2. I'm the author of those sanctions. I wrote those sanctions. They're bipartisan. They passed a year and a half ago.



And that pipeline, that natural gas pipeline from Russia to Germany was 90 percent trip complete. President Trump signed those sanctions at 7:00 p.m. on a Thursday night. Fifteen minutes earlier, at 6:45, the company that was building the pipeline announced they were immediately halting.



We had won. It was a massive foreign policy and national security victory, and Joe Biden screwed it up and gave a gigantic gift to Putin. And, Sean, that mistake is a generational geopolitical blunder where a generation from now, Russia will be making billions from Joe Biden's gifts --



HANNITY: And what about --



CRUZ: -- and Europe and America will be hurting as a result.



HANNITY: All right. Hunter, is he compromised? Is that why he gave the waiver to Putin?



TikTok, which we suspect was using that app to spy on Americans? Was that given because they have -- he's compromised there? Senator, I'm getting beyond concerned here.



CRUZ: You know, I don't think anyone has a blackmail dossier on Biden. It reminds me what Reagan famously said about liberals. He said, it's not that they don't know. It's so much of what they know just isn't so.



If you look at Biden's foreign policy and you break the world into two groups, our friends and our enemies. What does Biden do? He undermines and weakens our friends systemically, over and over and over again.



HANNITY: Like Israel.



CRUZ: What does he do to our enemies? That's exactly right, like Israel, where he has undermined the government of Israel repeatedly.



What does he do to our enemies? He shows weakness, he shows appeasement. He coddles them and he sends them billion dollars.



What is it with liberals that they look at Putin, they look at Xi, they look at the ayatollah and say, you know what they need is billion of American dollars. And they think they are being cosmopolitan and enlightened. Weakness and appeasement never works.



HANNITY: I respect your opinion on a lot of things. We just had Michael Saylor on.



CRUZ: Yeah.



HANNITY: And, you know, I'm just learning about bitcoin and cryptocurrency. What are your thoughts on it?



CRUZ: Look, I think it has a lot of potential. I think we're seeing enormous growth in it. I think part of the reason we're seeing people go to bitcoin is because we're on the verge of an inflation crisis.



That Joe Biden has proposed $7 trillion in new spending. We're seeing inflation. We're seeing lumber going up, homes going up, oil going up, gasoline going up, energy going up, commodities going up.



HANNITY: Scary.



CRUZ: And I think people are going to bitcoin as a hedge against that.



That being said, it is a new cryptocurrency. To be honest, I don't fully understand it. It I think a lot of people don't.



HANNITY: I don't either.



CRUZ: And so, there's risks there. So I would say, it has upside but be careful.



HANNITY: I've -- always be careful, always.



All right. Senator, great to see you.



When we come back, our incredible video of the day right after this quick break.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



HANNITY: Yesterday, fight breaks out on the floor of Bolivia's legislature and let's just say this looked a little different than your run-of-the-mill political disagreement. Here's a member of the country's ruling socialist party trading punches with a member of the opposition party.



They had gathered yesterday to discuss events leading up to the detention of a former interim President Anez.



But that's all the time we have left. Please set your DVR. Never miss an episode.

Content and Programming Copyright 2021 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2021 VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.