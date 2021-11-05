'Hannity' on Biden agenda's uncertain future following election defeats, party divisions

This is a rush transcript of "Hannity" on November 4, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

Breaking tonight, finally, a bombshell new development in the Durham probe. One of Christopher Steele's primary sources, in this case a Russian analyst has now been indicted.



Coming up, we're going to tell you what this could mean for Hillary Clinton, Comey's DOJ, and other high-level actors that pushed the Russia collusion lie in hoax for what five years. Now, indications are beginning to mount tonight that Durham may have figured this all out a little late but who should be worried tonight.



Also we begin tonight, Democrats around the country they are still reeling from this major election loss on Tuesday in Virginia, New Jersey, around the country. By the way, even in New Jersey the Republican candidate Jack Ciattarelli is within two points of the Democratic incumbent governor. No one has conceded to this point.



And now, Democratic infighting, it is boiling over. Democratic denial is even worse, and Joe Biden's Build Back Better/New Green Deal socialist spending spree, all that is in jeopardy tonight. One senior Democratic aide telling Chad Pergram, Capitol Hill has now descended into a total -- Adam Schiff show.



And humiliated from this week's losses, some Democrats, some media mobsters, they are blaming racist Americans who love white supremacy. Well, that's a little hard to explain considering some of the wins that took place Tuesday, all while ignoring the historic election of, for example, Winsome Sears, who was on the show last night.



And others like Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, they are blaming members of their own party. Why? Because they're not radical enough. Great strategy.



Take a look.



REP. ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ (D-NY): I know that Virginia was a huge bummer and honestly if anything I think that the results show the limits of trying to run a fully 100 percent, super moderated campaign that does not excite, speak to or energize a progressive base, and frankly, we weren't even really invited to contribute on that race.



HANNITY: That's it. We're not socialist enough climate change ranked at the bottom of the issues for example voters in Virginia cared about, the economy, education, taxes, they were at the top of the list. But I guess for someone that thinks the world is going to end in 10 years, logic is not necessarily a top priority.



Now, still, Pelosi Schumer, Biden, they're getting bullied by AOC and the squad. They were right back pushing their radical agenda today, doubling, tripling down on their Build Back Better socialist spending orgy. And according to Wharton Business School, the true cost of Build Back Better socialism is actually over $4 trillion.



By the way, credit to Joe Manchin who's been saying, get rid of all the accounting gimmicks and give us real numbers so we can vote on an honest bill. That's not likely to happen.



And it only raises -- spending $4 trillion, raises $1.5 trillion in revenue. In other words, that'll be $3 trillion that would be printed or just added to the debt. And inflation, of course, will continue to skyrocket on top of the historic levels of inflation. All of us are now experiencing and suffering through.



Don't forget also, record high energy prices and pretty much everything you buy at every store you go to is much higher.



And by the way, the plan calls for 185 times more spending on climate than on future pandemic preparedness. Does that make sense?



Now, Senator Joe Manchin does not appear to be on board. He called the Virginia results a, quote, wake-up call. He's right. And today, Manchin tells fake news CNN that America is not a center-left country but a center- right country and Congress better take note. Take a look.



SEN. JOE MANCHIN (D-WV): We just have to work together. We can't go too far left. This is not a center left or a left country. We are a center -- if anything, it's a little center-right country, and this means -- that's being shown and we ought to be able to recognize that. And all of my friends on the left, they're progressives or liberals, or whatever, I said I'm not.



HANNITY: Well, apparently, he along with Kristen Sinema about the only two in the Senate that recognized the obvious.



Over in the House, one Virginia Democrat, got to give credit, now seeing the handwriting on the wall. She reportedly blasted her colleagues for ignoring real problems, you know, like the real inflation, the high cost of energy, the supply chain issues, trashing Build Back Better saying, quote, nobody elected Joe Biden to be FDR.



And meanwhile, Democratic strategist that I've debated many times, actually like him, he's smart as hell. He's certainly a dinosaur in terms of his way of thinking, which is far more center left, but at least partly center. James Carville believes his own party has completely lost its way and he's correct. Take a look.



JUDY WOODRUFF, PBS NEWSHOUR: What went wrong?



JAMES CARVILLE, DEMOCRATIC STRATEGIST: What went wrong is this stupid wokeness, all right? Don't just look at Virginia and New Jersey, look at Long Island, look at Buffalo, look at Minneapolis. Even look at Seattle, Washington.



I mean, this defund the police lunacy, just take Abraham Lincoln's name off of schools -- I mean, that -- people see that, and it's just really have a suppressive effect all across the country. The Democrats, some of these people need to go to a woke detox center or something.



HANNITY: It's taken 30 years, I think it finally won James over. His words, stupid wokeness. Carville's right, the radical socialist woke base of that party, they rule the party. They're not going anywhere.



In fact, they now rule the entire Democratic Party and they do so with an iron fist. Now, Biden's woke DOJ led by the far left Merrick Garland, they're planning on issuing six-figure payments to certain illegal immigrants.



Now, yesterday, a very bewildered and perplexed and befuddled Joe Biden denied that any such plan was in the works. As it turns out, Joe just wasn't in the loop, as usual.



Today, his deputy press secretary said, yeah, Biden does actually support these payments. In other words, let me translate, our own Peter Doocy was correct again. Take a look.



KARINE JEAN-PIERRE, WHITE HOUSE DEPUTY PRESS SECRETARY: The president is perfectly comfortable with the Department of Justice settling with the individuals and families who are currently in litigation with the U.S. government. You know, DOJ can obviously speak more to that process.



HANNITY: Now, while you struggle with rising gas prices, rising food prices, rising housing costs, rising transportation costs, the Biden administration is cutting huge checks, $450,000 to illegal immigrants. They will be getting hundreds of thousands of dollars each out of your pocket, people that did not respect our laws, did not respect our borders or our sovereignty and entered this country illegally. That would be called madness. That would be called insanity.



Now, welcome to America last policies. Forget about America first, this is America dead last, America the sucker nation that allows China and India to be classified as developing nations and we bear the brunt of paying everything for the Paris climate accords.



And when you think it can't get any worse, now, China, they're actually mocking Joe Biden for being powerless after his groveling apology at the world climate summit. It's pathetic.



Now, Joe falls asleep, has to be woken up by an aide. He apologizes, just like his idol Barack Obama for America. He has no clue, earthly clue at all that his own State Department has a policy and is planning on paying illegal immigrants $450,000 each and even after being denied repeatedly, he goes back again to beg OPEC and Russia to produce more oil.



I keep telling you, Joe, all you have to do is ask Texas, Alaska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, they'll be more than happy to accommodate. But the bottom line is, Democrats who are they hurting? The poor, the middle class.



Oh, I thought nobody was going to pay a penny more if they made under $400,000 a year. Nope, the people bearing the brunt of these horrific policies are the poor and the middle class that Democrats claim they have a monopoly of compassion on. For them, by the way, virtue signaling and political power -- well, are the only things that matter.



Here with reaction: FOX News contributor Miranda Devine, FOX Nation host Lara Logan.



Lara, as you look at it -- now, you have followed closely everything in Afghanistan. You follow closely everything with the border. We're all watching the high price of gasoline and watching Joe Biden beg OPEC. Never mind foreign policy, Joe doesn't even know about the $450,000 payments to illegals.



My question is, how is this -- I only see two members of the Democratic Party that are prominent, that is Joe Manchin, Kyrsten Sinema and I'll add James Carville as an outsider that get what happened Tuesday. What part of this are they missing?



LARA LOGAN, FOX NATION HOST: You know, Sean, I would -- I wouldn't be surprised if they all get it behind the scenes. They just don't want to say it publicly, for very obvious reasons.



But this was -- you know, this was a big wake-up call for the Democratic political leadership and the progressives and the radicals because this is just the beginning of Americans standing together, united, and standing up, because they have -- they have literally shoved it down our throats for years now -- everything that is different, everything that divides us, and it doesn't change the reality, it doesn't change the truth.



People are no longer afraid. You know why? Because they see what's coming. And one of the things that's coming, Sean, this is in no small way about energy because while -- you know, you just mentioned that climate change was way down there, and lots of people will say, oh, you know, terrible ice -- you know, terrible thing climate change.



But when it really comes down to it, they didn't sign up to stuff, right? They didn't sign up for food shortages and supply shortages. And when you look at what's happening, all of the inputs, energy is at the root of inflation. And if you look at all of that, whether it's diesel that's being used to transport things or whether it's the fertilizer, that is being used, right, that is being made for farmers and for food production -- look at the price of natural gas, it is through the roof.



And when I saw that election result, the first people I thought of were the workers on the Keystone pipeline because this is vindication for them, this moment. This is when American voters say, hey, you know what, we see the price of natural gases through the roof, we know the price of fertilizer has doubled already, Russia is cutting back, China's cutting back, even CF industries and others in the U.S. are cutting back on the production of fertilizer, and that is going to hit us hardest when it comes to food.



It's one thing being told you don't have a say over your child's education. Now, imagine when you can't feed your children. Americans are not going to put up with this, and you know, this would not surprise me if it's replicated all across the country. If it happens on such a scale that hopefully it makes any form of voter fraud impossible.



HANNITY: Let me go to you, Miranda. You had a great column today, by the way, in "The New York Post" -- a wake-up call for the woke.



But this went cross-country. It wasn't only Virginia that Biden won by points but New Jersey that he won by points or look at for example those that are on the left saying, well, this is all about racism -- well then explain the election of Winsome Sears or Seattle, you know, electing somebody over the defund the police candidate, or Minneapolis staying away from the defund the police effort there, or rejecting a socialist in Buffalo.



Every single part of the country has made this turn. So the question now is the Democrats seem to be doubling down. Is that where they're going to stay?



MIRANDA DEVINE, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, they will if they're suicidal. You know, we know and we've known this before Joe Biden was even elected that the Democratic Party is the one that has the internal problem. There's a civil war between the so-called moderates who are the only ones who are electable and the progressives, the AOC wing, the Squad, who have these insane socialist ideas, they call themselves socialists. It's all about open borders. It's all about impoverishing the country. It's all about getting rid of fossil fuels.



And Joe Biden ran as a moderate. He pretended to be a unifier and, you know, good old honest Joe who was going to bring the country together. He has done the opposite and I think you give him too much credit when you talk about him not knowing about that $450,000 gift to illegal aliens. I think he knew and I think he was lying. This is his history. He lies about everything, and he possibly had -- you know, a get out of jail free card by saying, well, it wasn't exactly $450,000. We don't know exactly how much it will be that's the limit, I don't know.



So he knew when he told Peter Doocy that that was a garbage idea and it's never going to happen. There is no way he didn't know that the DOJ had been working on these settlements and the fact is that it shouldn't happen. It is just a magnet for more illegal migration, as if people weren't already incentivized to come to America. Now, they get this gift from the American taxpayers' pockets. It's absolute insanity and that's what the entire country turned against insanity, because this is not normal. It's not the Democrat party of old.



And every single person who has voted Democrat in the past, your party has been taken over it is like the "Night of the Living Dead," the party is a zombie. It's been taken over by crazy socialists and Joe Biden is aware enough of what's going on to be culpable. And you know, who would have thought that siccing the FBI onto moms and dads would not be a vote winner.



And that's what Joe Biden did. That was his White House who cooked that up with the National School Boards Association, and then got Merrick Garland to sic the FBI onto moms and dads, and America has just stood up and said no.



And I don't really see how Joe Biden and the Democratic party can get out of this. I mean, Joe Biden's --



HANNITY: There's not a way out.



DEVINE: -- are through the floor and once people realize who Joe Biden really is, then they can never unsee that. Once you know what sort of a person he is, you're never going to trust him again. You don't believe he's honest and you will never vote for him or anything associated with him again.



HANNITY: Miranda Devine, thank you. Lara Logan, thank you.



We now turn to another radical Biden policy that is his nationwide vaccine mandate. Starting on January 4th, any business with more than 100 employees will face massive fines if they refuse to comply. As predicted, lawsuits are pouring in, including one challenge joined by South Dakota.



And joining us now with more is the governor of South Dakota, Kristi Noem.



You know, in the beginning, and we played the tape -- I won't play it again tonight, but we've got Pelosi and we've got Fauci and we've got Joe Biden and all these Democrats -- oh, we'll never mandate a vaccine. Well, now, they're mandating it.



And it's no longer really a vax or don't vax debate. What we're seeing are thousands of military, police, teachers, emergency responders, nurses, hospital workers, they are willing to give up their careers, they are willing to give up their salary benefits and pension because this is what they believe.



My question to you is very specific: Joe Biden originally offered an option to be tested. I would like to see those people keep their jobs and their benefits and their pensions. I don't want to see them lose it. Would that be a fair option?



GOV. KRISTI NOEM (R), SOUTH DAKOTA: Here's the fact, Sean: is that Joe Biden doesn't have the authority to do this. He -- it is unconstitutional for him to come in and put these mandates in place. So whether it's mandating for a vaccine or for testing, this isn't his role. That specifically was left to the states and to people and protecting their personal freedoms and making sure that they have the opportunity to make the best decisions for themselves.



So that's the whole discussion here is that when President Biden and his administration announced that they would come forward with this mandate, I very quickly said that if he brought these regulations like he released today, that I'd see him in court because he doesn't have this authority as president of the United States. And when I ran for governor, I promised the people of South Dakota that I would protect them from federal government intrusion.



And exactly what we're doing today is basically America versus Joe Biden, or Joe Biden versus America, because several governors and states are joined together and we are filing litigation in the morning and we will see him in court and we will win.



HANNITY: You know, it's interesting -- from the very first time I interviewed you on COVID, you said something that I still remember and that is that -- I have faith in the people of my state that they're going to figure this out on their own like every state you had moments, hot spots difficulties troubles here and there. It's worked out well.



I think most Americans now have made up their mind. Do you think that anything Dr. Fauci or Joe Biden or Kamala Harris says at this point is going to convince anybody?



NOEM: I wouldn't -- I wouldn't tell anybody to trust them, and that's the unfortunate part where we're at. You're supposed to trust your health experts. You're supposed to trust leaders in this country.



And they have turned this pandemic -- they have turned this virus into a weapon that they're using against the American people, to take away their freedoms. They are trying to control them through fear to promote an agenda of socialism. And that's at the end of the day what this is.



This is promoting socialized medicine in the United States of America, and that's why it's so important that we as governors, that we as states stand up and make sure we're protecting our people.



I trust the people of South Dakota. I've got all the faith in the world in them. They make the best decisions for themselves and for their families. And especially when the federal government comes in and tries to do something they have no authority to do, we'll fight them.



HANNITY: You know, and the sad part is the nurses and the medical workers and police and so many others in the worst moments of this pandemic, they were diving on COVID grenades every day. And many of them have natural immunity, but nobody wants to -- for example, look, at the science and follow the science that we're beginning to learn out of Israel. A very big study, over 700,000 people, we're waiting for it to be peer-reviewed, but the initial results are fascinating.



Governor, great to see you. Thanks for being with us.



And straight ahead, we'll bring you an exclusive report about three West Point cadets, they left the academy over this issue -- the vaccine harassment. They call it and they'll join us with their stories.



Also, tonight, the great one, he's riled up. He will react to the day's news, the election and much more, straight ahead.



HANNITY: I want to update on an important story developing tonight. We continue our HANNITY exclusive investigation into vaccine coercion efforts inside the West Point Military Academy. As we have reported to you exclusively over the summer, in our interview with parents, cadets who chose not to get the vaccine were subjected to what was described to us as bullying harassment and targeting over their decision throughout the spring and the summer of 2021.



Now this was even official policy that was that their official policy that was getting the shot was optional. Unvaccinated cadets were described as, quote, dirty and diseased. Officers told other cadets not to interact with them. They were repeatedly hit with punitive restriction measures and seen as, quote, the other.



Tonight, we're learning even more, for example, one former cadet who will join us in a moment was allegedly removed from the club rowing team over her vaccine status. And in an August email obtained by this program, the rowing coach Dr Eugenia Keisling wrote this cadet, quote: whatever your reasons for not being vaccinated, my ethics prohibit me from coaching unvaccinated cadets because I promised my husband that I would not do so.



We're also told the cadet was even discouraged from hugging her teammates on her last day. Now, with teammates told to stay away from her.



This is now apparently all culminated on September the 27th after the vaccine mandate went into effect. Then unvaccinated cadets were told, were instructed in a meeting to either get vaccinated, file for an exemption or separate from the academy. According to multiple cadets in the room, they were denied access to legal counsel despite previous assurances.



Is all of this being driven by science? Is there a larger political agenda at play? We did reach out to West Point for comment. They have not provided us with a response.



Here with reaction, the three former West Point cadets who left the academy amid all of this, former cadets Hannah MacDonald and Nickaylah Sampson who both out processed from West Point last month, along with Willow Brown who left the academy last spring.



Willow, you left first let's start with you. Tell us your story.



WILLOW BROWN, FORMER WEST POINT CADET: Yes, yes. So I went to the academy hoping to serve my country and bring the fight to the enemy, I found myself instead in the classroom learning about how to be more sensitive and this woke ideology that had taken over West Point really surprised me. So as this vaccine came out, I hesitated and no questions were answered. I figured I was not learning how to better serve my country. I was instead learning about white rage and I knew I had to leave.



The country is being becoming less safe. Our students were not learning about Chinese. They were learning about how to be more sensitive and I thought it was ridiculous.



HANNITY: Hannah and Nickaylah, can I ask you both? Do you agree with that assessment? Is that accurate? Michaela?



NICKAYLAH SAMPSON, FORMER WEST POINT CADET: Yes, sir, this did happen. I don't remember being there in person because I didn't go to these briefs but I remember talk about these briefs that were happening about white rage and about extremism. And I just -- I thought it was ridiculous it really had nothing to do with being bettering yourself as an army officer.



HANNITY: Yeah. And let me ask you, Hannah. Is that the same experience you had?



HANNAH MACDONALD, FORMER WEST POINT CADET: Yes, sir. So I the privilege of tutoring plebes this semester in English and I found that a lot of them are writing papers on critical race theory and socialism and I asked, why they were writing these things? And they said they didn't agree with it but they thought their professors would enjoy it because that was in line with the books they were reading.



HANNITY: Let me ask you all and I guess, Hannah, I'll start with you.



As every single person that I've known in my life that ever went to any of the academies, West Point in particular, they all dreamed of this from since the time they were little. It was their lifelong dream. Was that the case was all three of you? I guess we'll ask, Hannah first and Nickaylah and Willow?



MACDONALD: Yes, sir.



So I joined very late in the game. I wasn't aware that the service academies were an option for quite some time. However growing up in a Christian household and understanding that there's no greater love than to lay down your life for someone else, I was very eager to align those values of service and love with the army. And I was just very disappointed coming to West Point and realizing that that's not what the army stood for anymore.



HANNITY: Nickaylah, I mean everybody I know that's ever become a cop or a nurse or a doctor or a teacher, in most cases, these are calling -- something they felt compelled to do they were born to do. Was that how you felt?



SAMPSON: Yes, sir. I truly did feel like it was my calling to be an officer, mostly because my father himself was an army officer. I felt obligated to follow in his footsteps. But when I got there, it didn't turn out like I thought it would or like I planned. I really thought my life was going to be wrapped around West Point for at least the next four years until I graduated. But that's not what happened.



HANNITY: Willow?



BROWN: Yes, sir, I have a similar experience to Hannah where I found out about the service academies later into my high school experience, and I was between the Naval Academy and West Point. But ultimately, I chose West Point because that's where I felt called to serve and serve in my country's army for years afterwards.



But as Nickaylah said, it was just not what I expected.



HANNITY: Let me -- let me start with you Willow and then Michaela and then Hannah, I'll ask you all the same question.



Now, your life's trajectory has changed dramatically. I'm sure that it's pretty traumatic for all of you. You really it seems like you had made up your decision, as I've been pointing out many people in the military, nurses, doctors, EMTs police firemen, it's not a matter of acts or don't facts they've made up their minds. Would it have been an option for all three of you to get tested? Would you have gone along? Would you have stayed in the academy?



Willow?



BROWN: For me, I would have to say no. Just from my experience in the classroom throughout my time at West Point, I just realized that they were not teaching the same values that I had believed them to. So, that I left before the official vaccine mandate just because I saw the political indoctrination that was going on and I knew it wasn't the academy I thought it would be, that I wanted to give the next years of my life to the Army.



HANNITY: Nickaylah?



SAMPSON: No, sir. I don't think I would have stayed. Same like as Willow said. I don't think I would have been able to stay in a place where I saw something actively changing and I wasn't agreeing with the things that they were teaching anymore.



I wasn't agreeing with the -- with the things that the Army stood for. They said they stood for the citizen soldier, and I was no longer being treated as a citizen and more like just a soldier. So I just -- I wouldn't have stayed.



HANNITY: How about you, Hannah? What would you have done?



MACDONALD: No, sir, I would not have stayed. I wasn't just resisting an injection but I was risking resisting a kingdom that glorifies ignorant submission and unethical behavior, in unlawful orders. And, frankly, I was just very upset with the trajectory of our government right now, and realizing they didn't want me to lay down my life for my brothers and sisters but for a political agenda.



HANNITY: Well, first, let me say, I've never been called "sir" this much of my entire life. I hope my kids are watching. Maybe they can learn a thing or two. I'm teasing.



It's -- I'm really sad for all of you because what I hear is your life's calling, what you were born to do what you dreamed of doing it was you were so close to getting to that reality and to have this one-size-fits-all medicine doesn't seem particularly scientific to me not looking for options that could accommodate all sides of this debate to keep people safe and secure at the same time.



Last question, all, any of you can raise your hand. Are you thinking of suing? Nobody.



SAMPSON: No.



HANNITY: No, well, I want to wish -- oh you are, Hannah? Okay, there's one -- there's one lawsuit. Okay, your phone will be ringing probably first thing tomorrow morning but lawyers.



But in all seriousness, I want -- you're all incredible people, I don't know what this means for your future. I wish your dream came true. I wish they would have found a accommodation of some kind and work with you, and it's kind of sad to me because you're willing to risk your life and serve your country and all three of you are amazing young women and we're very lucky to have you as our fellow citizens and I want to wish you all the best.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Thank you.



HANNITY: I appreciate it.



Here to react to all the big breaking news, author of the 10-week in a row number one "New York Times" bestseller "American Marxism," I call him "The Great One". He's the host of "Life, Liberty & Levin" right here on the FOX News Channel.



Great One, just a quick reaction to that. I mean, you know the people that go to these military academies, we've met them. They're the most amazing people on earth. They're willing to risk their lives, sacrifice for their country, work so hard.



You would think there would be some type of creative way to solve problems short of our way or the highway.



MARK LEVIN, HOST OF "LIFE, LIBERTY & LEVIN": What's happening throughout this country -- listening to those wonderful patriots there -- is that the government is weeding out people who just don't go along with authoritarianism. They're weeding out people through these vaccine mandates. Many people who have the natural immunity, they're going to be fired with an unconstitutional legal mandate from Joe Biden. The federal government doesn't have plenary police powers. The states do.



And OSHA has no statutory authority, that is the Labor Department, over vaccines. If any department did and they don't, it would be HHS. And notice they didn't issue any regulation. So this will be defeated. But it's the mentality, it's the totalitarian mentality.



And so, they're trying to weed out forces that support freedom and reject authoritarianism. The war on the cops is a perfect example. The war on the military is another example. And it's going on throughout this "American Marxism" movement.



Notice this book "American Marxism", that's not at West Point. That's done in our schools, and why not? Because this is the antidote to what's going on in this country.



Now the parents in Virginia and elsewhere who rose up, the parents in Virginia and elsewhere, being a parent myself as are you, critical race theory is poison. But it's more than critical race theory. What's being done to your children is outrageous. What kind of a country are we going to leave to our children and grandchildren and generations yet born?



This movement is across the board, this radical extremist movement. I'll give you some examples. The debt -- who's going to pay this debt?



We actually have moronic statements coming out of the president, the Democrat Party that they're going to spend trillions in debt but it doesn't create debt. In fact, it's going to help eliminate the debt. This is how stupid they think we are.



That's not true. They want to expand Medicare, which will destroy Medicare. Well, who's going to pay for that? Your children and your grandchildren. This massive entitlement.



Education, it's indoctrination, it's racism, it's a radical left agenda. Test scores are going down in every part of this country.



What about immigration? A complete lack of assimilation, the borders wide open, you're going to have tribalization in the years ahead, what kind of country are we leaving our children? I would ask the parents of this country.



Look at the environment -- under the environment, we have this primitive movement, this regressive movement that is a war on capitalism, a war on economic growth and opportunity, a war on private property rights. This is the core of Americanism. It's the core of Americanism. They create impoverishment. They create lawlessness with their agenda and so forth.



Let's go on. National security -- what are we doing about national security? China's on the rise, China is building a military that is prepared for war. Our military is being gutted and undermined with this social agenda, this critical race theory and a thousand other ways.



It's not being properly funded. We're not building up our military to confront China or Russia or Iran, or any of these other threats that we face.



So one day, our children and grandchildren unfortunately because of the provocative nature of these American Marxists and the Democrat Party, are going to have to defend this country. They're going to have to go to war for this country.



Look at the Constitution. We inherited a beautiful document, the greatest document on the face of the earth for governance, it's under constant attack, separation of powers, the independence of the judiciary, the imperial presidency, war on the Bill of Rights, and so forth and so on. What kind of a country are we creating and leaving to our children?



So, the same parents that rose up at school board meetings, the same parents are concerned about critical race theory and they sure damn well should be, the same parents are concerned about this transgender movement and the same parents are concerned about who should control what in their children's lives, you need to understand, your children, grandchildren, generations yet born are being plundered.



They're being plundered by Joe Biden, by Chuck Schumer, by Nancy Pelosi and Bernie Sanders. They're being plundered by AOC and to Omar and Tlaib. They're being plundered by this radicalism and this extremism of these American Marxist movements.



And we need to understand, we need to be resolute, a victory the other day is a beautiful thing but this is one battle after another after another. It's a battle over the culture. It's a battle over the economy. It's a battle over constitutional Republicanism because every one of these fundamental principles that have given us life, liberty and prosperity is under attack by the Democrat Party, by their surrogates in academia, by the surrogates in the media, by their surrogates in entertainment.



And so, while the other night was a grand victory, it's one small step in what needs to be many, many steps to protect the future of our children. So parents and grandparents, we need to step up. Fight in the classrooms, fight the school boards, but fight this agenda also that's coming out of Washington and many of these state capitals that are going to destroy the future of your children and devour their opportunity. That's it.



HANNITY: That's why we call him the great one. Mark Levin, tune in "Life, Liberty & Levin" Sunday nights 8:00, number one show right here FOX News. Mark, thank you.



When we come back, despite their nationwide defeat on Tuesday, the left doubling down on their radical leftist agenda. Clay Travis, Leo 2.0 Terrell, they're next. Busy news night, we continue.



HANNITY: Now, the far left efforts to indoctrinate our kids is on display yet again tonight as documents obtained by Judicial Watch and provided to FOXnews.com find that Montgomery County, Maryland, launched a lesson plan back in 2020 teaching kids in schools that there's, quote, a dual pandemic involving COVID-19 and systemic racism and even promoted a book called "Anti-Racist Baby".



And that's not all. Out in San Francisco, children aged 5-11 now will soon be required to show proof of vaccination in order to gain any access to indoor businesses and activities. That means even a restaurant or a gym. But rather than focus on whether such rules follow the science, well, the mob, the media they're spending their time actually mocking their fellow Americans that are really suffering, especially the poor in the middle class as a result of Biden's energy policies, economic policies, inflation for example.



After, for example, the CNN segment spotlighted a family of 11 in Texas concerning the rising cost of milk. Take a look at this.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



KRISTA STOTLER, PARENT: We started seeing everything going up. Grocery prices went up, gallon of milk was $1.99. Now, it's $2.79. Well, when you buy 12 gallons a week, times four weeks, you know, you're -- that's a lot of money.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: That is a lot of money. And that prompted what from the media mob? Nothing but mockery.



Look at "New York Magazine," their writer there writing, quote, 12 gallons of milk a week may sound like a lot but they've actually had to cut out their milk baths on alternate days.



And to his credit, CNN correspondent who did the piece push back called out the comments for trying to mock a family who's speaking about their difficulty in dealing with the rising cost of food prices.



Here with reaction, Outkick founder Clay Travis, along with Leo 2.0 Terrell.



Wait a minute, so first we got -- wait, we got Leo 2.0. He's selling those hats by the hundreds of thousands, and now we got Clay with a "Let's go Brandon" t-shirt.



LEO TERRELL, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Good job, Clay.



HANNITY: Okay, now.



TERRELL: Good job. I like it.



HANNITY: All right. Now, you've been selling those -- true or false, how many of you sold if you can tell us?



CLAY TRAVIS, OUTKICK FOUNDER: I think we're nearing over 10,000 of these t-shirts, Sean. So it's been a good week. I mean, we're going to sell a lot more. Go to Outkick.



HANNITY: Where's mine?



(CROSSTALK)



HANNITY: Well, wait a minute, I still don't have a Leo 2.0 -- I don't have a hat, and I don't have a t-shirt. I don't know. We may have to get new guests that are actually more generous with the host.



TRAVIS: Sean, your whole staff has t-shirts. They're asking for more. I sent a whole bucket load for `em.



HANNITY: Listen, I'll even pay for it if it's that important to you. I just want one of the t-shirts.



All right. Let me start with the mocking of this family. You know something all right maybe a gallon of milk was $1.99. Now it's $2.79.



You know, there was a point in my adult life, Clay, where I really struggled to pay the rent. I remember that like it was yesterday. I go grocery shopping every week, I still have a little bit of that mindset I can absolutely afford anything I want to buy in the grocery store.



But I still don't like to pay a dollar more for an item that I was paying less for, you know, four months ago. But for a family of 11, this is now milk or I guess water for the family and people in the media make fun of that?



TRAVIS: No, I think it's absurd and I think it's ridiculous and I think it's downright sad. I mean, I'm with you, Sean. There have been times in my life where I've worried about whether or not I was going to be able to pay the mortgage. I had two young kids, had a job that I really liked, and then like a lot of people, around 2009, 2010, I lost my job. I was unemployed. I didn't know what I was going to do with two kids under the age of five.



And there are a lot of people out there right now struggling and mocking and ridiculing people who are living paycheck to paycheck is not the way to endear yourself to anyone. I think this is the bigger issue and larger problem that Democrats have. They have become a party of coastal elites who mock and ridicule people in the middle part of the country who are living paycheck to paycheck. They no longer represent people who are working in unions. They no longer represent regular people who may not have had college degrees and advanced degrees and don't have a lot of money sitting in the bank.



And so, the idea that you would ridicule them as the prices of goods everywhere are skyrocketing is a testament to frankly why the Democrats got their ass kicked all over the country on Tuesday and why they're heading for an even worse ass kicking I think next year.



HANNITY: You know and, Leo, you add Maryland's most populous county telling students a double pandemic and racism and now we're going to drag kids five to eleven if they want to go to a restaurant or a grocery store or a drugstore, they have to now prove they're vaccinated.



Now, we've gone and we looked at the numbers from the CDC, 162 kids between that age have died from COVID, about the same rate as kids that die from the normal flu on any given year, which it's about the same. So considering this is a disease for older people that does not impact on any mass scale young people this age, why would they force people to do this?



TERRELL: Because this is simply a game of the Democrats using the pandemic. They want it to last forever. They use it for power and control over our lives, not their lives, not the Democrats who are going to the French laundry and the Nancy Pelosi going to the hair salon, to control the everyday people.



Clay is absolutely right. The Democratic elite lives by a different standard but they use the pandemic to control us. They want the pandemic to last forever.



And let me -- I have to talk about that Maryland double system of pandemic and systemic racism. I want to be clear. There is no systemic racism. Where is the boogeyman, the racist boogeyman? The only racist boogeyman I know of is the guy you point out with all the race racial friends -- Joe Biden.



But they play the systemic racist card without identifying the system that is systemically racist or the person who leads it. This is the Democratic playbook, Sean, because the foundation of the Democratic Party is based on racism, and without it, they do not exist.



HANNITY: Yeah. Well, and that was the -- that was the narrative from the media. Racism, racism, racism. That's what happened in Virginia. That's what happened in New Jersey. No, I take issue with that.



Clay?



TRAVIS: I got to say this too -- Sean, can you imagine being a parent and taking a four or five year old to McDonald's and they card your kid? Do you have to take a birth certificate if they're three and they're a little bit bigger than their age? Are you kidding me with what San Francisco is doing right now? You can't even take your kids to McDonald's without taking a vaccine card with you?



And again how are they going to determine the difference between a three- year-old, a four-year-old, a five-year-old, a six-year-old? This is all unscientific.



HANNITY: By the way, you better show your papers. You need them -- you need a picture ID to get in the White House or the Capitol or to get a six- pack or to get a Jewel pod.



TERRELL: But not to vote.



HANNITY: Not to vote. Makes a lot of sense.



All right. I expect a shirt and a hat as soon as possible. Thank you both



More HANNITY straight ahead.



