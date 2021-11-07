'Hannity' on Biden admin deflecting responsibility amid crises

This is a rush transcript of "Hannity" on November 5, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: And welcome to HANNITY on this busy news Friday. Major developments on multiple fronts tonight.



Coming up, Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, he is blasting Democrats the NFL and the woke mob over their COVID-19 hypocrisy.



Also, Senator Rand Paul, he will join us with more on his latest confrontation with the disgraced and dishonest Dr. Anthony Fauci.



And Democrats are in complete disarray on Capitol Hill tonight.



But ultimately, really nothing in the House is going to matter because Joe Manchin, the senator from West Virginia, it looks like he will have the final say as well as Kristen Sinema from Arizona.



But, first, bad news for the Biden administration and bad news for Americans. Our economy is now officially in dire straits. You can see it everywhere. Inflation is spiking economic growth is stagnant, and the worker shortage is getting worse.



In September, 38,000 more Americans dropped out of the workforce. Now, over 100 million people in this country are no longer working, a hundred million people. But according to Joe Biden, thanks to him, the economy has recovered faster, fairer and stronger than anyone could have predicted. Just take his word for it. Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: These plans that I have implemented through these plans in fact can have economic success the economic rescue and vaccination plans just both of them have made the economy the envy of the world. We're the fastest growing major economy and one creating jobs at a faster pace than anyone. Yet -- yes, there's, you know, there's a lot more to be done. We still have to tackle the cost that American families are facing. But this recovery is faster, stronger and fairer and wider than almost anyone could have predicted.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: No doubt Biden has no idea what's actually going on he is as we have been telling you now everybody's joining in a little late but they're finally getting it that he is weak and frail and Joe Biden is a complete cognitive mess.



So, tonight I have a message for the woke social justice warriors that are writing Biden's speeches. You can lie your way out of an economic catastrophe, but it's never going to work. In the middle of a trucker shortage, a supply chain crisis, Biden's vaccine mandate could cost the trucking industry alone over 30 percent of its workforce.



And it's not only trucking, soon, millions of workers in the private sector, the public sector will be out of jobs as teachers as nurses you know the people that put their lives on the line at the worst moment in the middle of this pandemic, diving on one COVID grenade day after day after day, cops, firefighters, first responders, blue collar workers. You name it, our military. Add to this, the rising gas prices all caused by Joe Biden and that could cause a horrendous period of what is known as stagflation.



After the Biden administration cut America's oil and gas supply, after they killed the Keystone XL pipeline, after they banned exploration on federal land, the prices at the pump, they have been soaring. We are now paying almost $1.50 more per gallon for gasoline. It's costing more to heat and cool our homes. But we have rising prices on everything, everything now costs more because it costs more to manufacture and it costs more to deliver to the stores that you go to.



This morning, one CNBC anchor posed a very reasonable question to Biden's energy secretary. This answer and this response should make your blood boil because Joe Biden was handed absolutely handed energy independence we weren't importing oil from Saudi Arabia. We were net exporter of oil for the first time in 75 years because of Donald Trump's policies that Joe abandoned.



And here's their answer to higher gas prices and higher prices for everything that you buy.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BLOOMBERG HOST: What is the Granholm plan to increase oil production in America?



JENNIFER GRANHOLM, ENERGY SECRETARY: Oh my god. That is hilarious.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: And then she went on to blame OPEC and the cartels. What's funny about that? We were energy independent. Instead of begging OPEC and getting rejected for the ninth, time we can produce more oil more gas right here in America. It creates high paying career jobs in the energy sector. It reduces shipping costs.



And I'm not sure what's so funny to the Biden administration because the people that are being hurt the most are Americans that are poor and middle class. They are now being hit with higher prices on everything. But, oh, what a dumb idea, it's the cartel's fault, it's OPEC's fault. No, secretary, it's your fault and it's Joe Biden's fault.



But according to Granholm, the only way to lower energy prices is what we're going to beg OPEC again to get rejected again because OPEC said no, not once, not twice, they keep saying no. And now, there's just nothing the Biden administration, can do?



Yeah, they actually can. They can lower the price of energy by going back to the policies that worked under Donald Trump. That would mean energy independence. Otherwise, it's higher prices for everybody.



And, by the way, you're not going to be able to spend the money anyway because our supply chain is so screwed up also self-induced problems. A big deal according to Biden nope he says no big deal one White House official snarking, you're just not going to be able to get the jacket in 15 colors but at least you'll get a jacket. Jen Psaki calling the tragedy -- calling this the tragedy of the missing treadmill. Mayor Pete saying, oh, well, if you don't want to disappoint your kids at Christmas, you need to shop for Christmas in October. And if not, oh, well, so too bad, no, Christmas for your kids this year.



If the results of Biden's first year in office tell you anything, improving your life is not a high priority for them. The tragedy of the treadmill, really? Overreaching, far left, radical socialism with a heavy dose of virtue-signaling almost on a daily basis, that's way more important.



Now, that's why Biden's DOJ is now floating an idea to pay certain illegal immigrants, people that didn't respect our law, our borders, our sovereignty, up to $450,000 a piece.



Today, in an exchange with our own Peter Doocy, well, Biden's deputy spokesperson provided a classic excuse for this insane proposal that even Joe indicated the day before he hadn't even heard of and thought was a dumb idea. But now, they're backtracking and say, oh, it's a great idea. And, of course, it's always Donald Trump's fault.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



PETER DOOCY, FOX NEWS WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT: Your administration is negotiating cash payments for some illegal immigrants who are separated from family members under the last administration. Why give taxpayer money to people who broke federal law to get here?



KARINE JEAN-PIERRE, WHITE HOUSE DEPUTY PRESS SECRETARY: You like this question, Peter. You talked about -- we talked about this yesterday.



DOOCY: But not to the heart of the point, which is that these people broke the law to come here and they are going to get hundreds of thousands of dollars in taxpayer money.



JEAN-PIERRE: But you know, I said this to you yesterday, Peter. One of the things that we have to remember what why we're in this place that where we are today is because we had an administration that had an inhumane, immoral policy.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: Wow. Joining us with more, the -- our very own White House correspondent Peter Doocy, who's with us.



All right. So, you asked Joe Biden, and I'm following this really closely, he number one doesn't have a clue. He says absolutely not, he rejected it outright. Then they circle back, to use a phrase and then they admit that they're doing it and Joe is now positive on this idea?



DOOCY: Not just positive, I was told the day after he said the reports about this were garbage, that the president is actually perfectly comfortable. But there was a little bit more of my exchange today with the deputy principal press secretary about exactly why this group of people out of everybody that has come to the border the millions of people that have come to the border in the last few years are having this special treatment. Listen to this.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



DOOCY: There is a long line to get into this country legally. Is there any kind of discussion about giving people who are coming here the right way money?



JEAN-PIERRE: Why would I why would we be giving people who are coming here the right way money?



DOOCY: Why are you giving people who came here the wrong way money?



JEAN-PIERRE: I mean, but I don't understand the question. What is -- you're saying that we should give we should we should give people just money who are coming through? I don't understand the questions.



DOOCY: You're giving people who immigrated here illegally money.



JEAN-PIERRE: Like I said -- like I said, that's the Department of Justice.



(END VIDEO CLIPP)



DOOCY: And so there are a lot of ifs here. These settlements are being negotiated between the ACLU and some lawyers representing these migrants, illegal immigrants, and the Justice Department. But they're also saying that they're just going to make these payments if it would save taxpayers money as opposed to going to trial, letting these illegal immigrants go to trial and say that they had their families ripped apart by the U.S. government.



So we don't know what's going to happen. The ACLU though after the first exchange where the president said basically that's not going to happen, even though now we know it is, they came out to say maybe the president is not being properly briefed by his own staff about what his own administration is doing. I've tried to get some answers about that.



We don't know exactly when the president first learned about this policy, but --



HANNITY: Peter --



DOOCY: -- it's happening.



HANNITY: This is probably the most outrageous answer I think you've gotten so far. Great job, Peter Doocy.



All right. Tonight, one recurring theme inside the Democratic Party, dissent is no longer allowed. If you're a Democrat, and you do not sign off on every woke green new deal socialist bill, you become enemy number one. Activists will stalk you, they will harass you, they will attack you and then accuse you of being the villain.



Yesterday an angry mob of Democrats followed Senator Joe Manchin into a parking garage, surrounded his SUV, trapping him inside until security was finally able to clear the area. Now they know that Senator Manchin, he has a different opinion than a lot of his colleagues in the Senate, and he would have the power to kill the Build Back Better socialism bill that he's been very critical of and they apparently are very worried. So, their answer, try and intimidate the senator.



(VIDEO CLIP PLAYS)



HANNITY: Here now with reaction, someone who was also targeted by members of her own party, former Democratic presidential candidate, Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard.



Congresswoman, welcome back.



When you see that video and you know that Joe Biden is trying to bring some -- some basic common sense back to the party. What's your reaction?



TULSI GABBARD, FORMER CONGRESSWOMAN: Sean, what bothered me most when I saw that video was really the exaggeration and the dishonesty where you have people there who are essentially trying to create a viral moment and a headline and yelling out Joe Manchin's trying to run us over. This is just the latest example of a disturbing larger pattern of dishonesty and disrespect for the American people, where they think that we're just stupid.



We saw this in the excuses that were laid out when McAuliffe lost in Virginia. They said, oh, well, you know Youngkin won because he sounded he sounded his dog whistle and then all the dogs came out and voted, and that's why he won and it and it reveals really what they think about us, that we're stupid, that we're dogs, that we don't have intelligence or free will to make our own decisions for ourselves and therefore, we should just trust them in their arrogant attitude that they and the big government, they know what's best for us and they'll make the best decisions for us.



HANNITY: You know, I use the analogy -- I was the emcee the night Newt Gingrich became speaker in 1994, and it was a wake-up cal. Remember, Republicans have been out of power in the House of Representatives for 40 years, and it became a wake-up call for Bill Clinton, and that's when he changed gears and the era of big government is over the end of welfare as we know it.



This modern Democratic socialist party I do not see has any capacity to change course or adjust what we've seen since Tuesday is full steam ahead on socialism. Do you see the same thing?



GABBARD: What I see is this continued disrespect of the American people. That's -- if we look at the underlying problem here is that we don't have leaders who actually respect the American people, who actually respect us enough to listen to listen to what parents are concerned about -- you know, their children and their education, to listen to the American people who are sick and tired of the power elite, trying to tear us apart based on the color of our skin.



They don't respect us enough to listen. So how can we ever expect them to actually act in our best interests rather than the interests of themselves, their power or the power of the elite?



HANNITY: You know, I'm watching Joe Manchin and natural gas and coal, these are huge industries in his state. These policies will directly and negatively impact the people of West Virginia. So he's standing up for the people that put him in office.



As you look at this emerging party led by the squad, led by New Green Deal socialism, do you even consider yourself a Democrat anymore?



GABBARD: I'm less concerned about party politics. Yes, I'm a Democrat but I'm less concerned about party politics than I am concerned about the future of our country, given the kind of leadership that we are seeing -- this kind of self-serving leadership that plunges forward. You just played a few different clips that really again reveal the arrogance of this leadership, that plunges forward without any regard for the cost and consequences on the American people in the short term or the long term, the cost and consequences on our freedoms on the undermining of our constitutional rights.



There are deeper issues here that really need to be brought to the forefront that most in the media are not even talking about.



HANNITY: You know, I -- there was a period in my life congresswoman where I had to struggle for a lot of years to pay rent. I know what it's like. The high cost of gasoline, totally preventable. We were energy independent. Why would we ever give that up? What happened at the border, totally preventable. We had a policy that was working.



Afghanistan, another example. We could have withdrawn when we had full control of Kabul and all the surrounding areas. We had months to do it. They didn't do it.



And then you look at inflation, then you look at energy prices, and you put all of this together, who's getting hurt here? The people that make this country great, the working men and women of America, the people that really, really -- you know, the poor, the middle class, you know, paid a buck 50 more a gallon, I can afford it, but a lot of people can't. And there seems to be a disconnect in terms of caring about those people.



GABBARD: And that's really what's at the heart of the frustration that people across the country are feeling right now is that they are not being heard, that they are not being seen that seen that their challenges really are not being addressed by those in power. You listed a number of different challenges and our representatives in government, they'll have different ideas on how to address those things.



But when you look at issues related to open borders and immigration, when you look at issues related to our national security, when you look at issues related to energy independence, we can have different ideas on how to accomplish those things but those things are concerns that are central to all of us regardless of political parties.



So if we treat each other with respect, as children of god and come together to say hey we need to work together for the good of the country then we can have that real dialogue that will allow us to move forward and make progress to solve these problems.



HANNITY: Boy, I'll give a big amen to that. Well, very well-said, Congresswoman, we appreciate you always coming on the program. Thank you, Tulsi Gabbard.



Now, we turn to a troubling story out of New York. Two properties linked to Project Veritas have been raided by federal agents because of what is a purported link to a stolen diary connected to Joe Biden's daughter.



Joining us now with the details, this very strange developing story, FOX News legal analyst, Greg Jarrett.



What do you know? And is this real? And why would they go after Project Veritas? Because in essence, I think they are a news organization, are they not?



GREGG JARRETT, FOX NEWS LEGAL ANALYST: Yeah, they are a news organization and they should be treated as such. Look, we -- first of all, don't know how the pages of the diary were obtained where they actually stolen as the lawyer for Ashley Biden claims or were they as Project Veritas insists simply left in a room she occupied and discovered by somebody else. There's a huge difference, one's a crime and the other one isn't.



But Project Veritas did the right thing. They didn't publish this because they couldn't verify the authenticity of the documents, but the other conservative website did publish it but they claim they did verify it. What is so bewildering about this is why the world are the feds even involved in this. Let's assume it's a theft or a burglary, that's not a federal crime. Here, this would be a state crime.



Moreover, once Joe Biden became president, this investigation that had been initiated originally by Bill Barr should have been handed off to state authorities because there's enormous conflict of interest which under federal regulations requires that that the feds recuse themselves because this is Joe Biden's daughter. He's in charge the DOJ and the FBI.



You know, a journalist cannot be criminally prosecuted for publishing stolen material unless the journalist himself or herself is involved in the theft. There's no indication of that. And the same is true of leak classified information. Journalists have never been prosecuted for that although the leakers have when they're identified.



So we don't know a whole lot about this story but it's deeply troubling. They would barge into the homes of two journalists armed with a search warrant signed off by a federal judge and the Department of Justice presided over by Joe Biden. This smacks of a political investigation and potential prosecution.



HANNITY: All right. Great analysis. We're going to continue to follow it.



Greg Jarrett, as always, thank you.



Straight ahead, wow, you don't want to miss this -- another tense exchange between Rand Paul and Dr. Flip Flop Fauci at yesterday's hearing. We've got the tape. Senator Paul will join us.



Also, Senator Tim Scott and Herschel Walker together tonight on HANNITY.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



(NEWSBREAK)



HANNITY: All right. So yet again this week, Dr. Doom and Gloom, Mr. Flip- flop Fauci was exposed as a fraud a liar and as a purveyor of misinformation because get this, Fauci is still refusing to admit that his NIH ever funded gain of function research in Wuhan despite what is now clear undeniable evidence now he's calling it quote nebulous term okay listen to this exchange with Senator Rand Paul Kentucky.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



SEN. RAND PAUL (R-KY): The facts are clear. The NIH did fund gain of function research in Wuhan despite your protestations. Will you today finally take some responsibility for funding gain of function research in Wuhan?



DR. ANTHONY FAUCI, DIRECTOR, NIAID: Senator, with all due respect I disagree with so many of the things that you've said. Again, first of all, gain of function is a very nebulous term. We have spent not us but outside bodies a considerable amount of effort to give a more precise definition to the type of research that is of concern that might lead to a dangerous situation.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: And don't forget it was just weeks ago that the NIH suspiciously scrubbed the section from their website on gain of function.



Now following an explosive piece from "The Intercept" revealing that in fact the NIH did subcontract with the group Eco Health Alliance which then contracted with the Wuhan lab on risky gain of function experiments involving -- lo and behold -- bat coronaviruses.



And get this, according to new findings, the NIH even helped the EcoHealth Alliance evade restrictions. From the piece, quote: Agency staff adopted language that EcoHealth Alliance crafted to govern its own work referring to gain and function experiments.



Now combine that with all that we already know and last month the NIH itself admitted in a letter to the House Committee of Energy and Commerce that the agency did fund gain of function research. That's Fauci's NIH. And remember Fauci's own email showed that he was warned as early as January of 2020, as a matter of fact the very day that Donald Trump put the travel ban in effect 10 days after the first identified case of coronavirus in the U.S. that there was significant evidence that the virus originated in a lab and had been manipulated. At least one of the genomes was.



Now, publicly, Fauci was saying the opposite promoting the wet market theory. On January 31st, that is the date researcher Dr. Christian Anderson emails Fauci, quote, the unusual features of the virus make up a really small part of the genome so one has to look really closely at all the sequences to see that some of the features potentially look engineered that would be gain of function.



Then the next day, on February 1st, Fauci sent an urgent email to his NIAID principal deputy director. It's essential that we speak this morning, read this paper as well as the email that I will forward to you now. You'll have tasks today that must be done, with an attached paper on gain of function research.



Today, Fauci is still saying that it's much more likely that the virus originated in nature but he provides no evidence.



So ask yourself, what is it going to take to have some real accountability for Dr. Fauci and his many, many, many failures? Here to answer that and so much more, Senator Rand Paul.



Senator, we have the emails, we have the NIH letter, we have "The Intercept" documents, we've got them all. There's no ambiguity that I see. Do you have any doubt at all that the NIH, Dr. Fauci funded gain of function research at the Wuhan lab of virology and that they knew about it and that they lied to you in Congress under oath.



PAUL: And that he continues to lie.



You have to realize that Dr. Fauci has a self-interest in the origin not being from the lab, because he funded this lab, he funded these experiments he knows that he will be given responsibility for the pandemic if it came from the lab. So he's doing everything he can and he has from the very beginning to cover up. But no, all of the evidence points towards it coming from the lab.



They've studied 18,000 animals and not one animal have they found that has COVID. They've taken COVID and tried to re-infect bats with it, and lo and behold, it doesn't infect bats very well. It affects humans perfectly.



So the evidence just isn't there for it to come from nature. He simply says this because he's pushing back really hard because he doesn't want to get the responsibility of the blame for this. But whether or not there was gain of function, they take viruses, they recombine them, they merge them and then a new virus is created that doesn't exist in nature and then they test it to see if it infects humans.



Well, they don't know in advance whether it will or won't and Dr. Fauci says -- well, it's not going to function if we don't know in advance. Well, the experiment is done combining these viruses dangerous viruses just saying we don't know in advance is not enough to say it's not going to function.



So that's what he's hiding behind. Then they changed the definition. So the same day they sent a letter to Congress October 20th of this year, they also scrubbed and changed the definition on there.



So, no, it's a vast cover-up and it's a vast cover-up because Dr. Fauci realizes now, five million people died from this and people are looking my way. Even his scientists all said initially it did come from the lab and then he corralled them and within a couple of days they changed their mind but they won't let us see those meetings or see the minutes from those meetings or those emails because they're afraid we will discover that it was Fauci rounding the wagons circling the wagons and trying to prevent any culpability on his part.



Senator, we have five million dead people abroad, nearly a million dead Americans here. So, over 700,000 now. And, you know, we now know that Dr. Fauci said in 2012 that even if it caused a worldwide pandemic, he would still support gain of function research which in and of itself is unbelievable.



But from 2014 onward, they spent -- and I'm reading directly -- $3.7 million given out over a five-year period for coronavirus grants, the risk of coronavirus emergence. And a lot of that money was used on this particular lab.



PAUL: And realized that in August of 2020, in the midst of the pandemic, when all these questions were being asked, did it come from the lab? Did it come from nature? They reapproved another million and a half for through for EcoHealth Alliance, the same group that is doing this gain of function research.



But it could even be worse, Sean, some of the viruses that they're working and recombining with unknown viruses have lethality or mortality of 50 percent. The MERS is a coronavirus from early 2000's, it had a 50 percent mortality.



They're taking it and merging it with unknown bat virus and saying, hey, wonder what kind of virus we'll get and wonder whether it'll infect humans not understanding that it could be something that could be you know risky to the entire civilization.



And there are objective scientists who are not partisan. Kevin Esvelt is a MIT lauded researcher, does this CRISPR research that may eventually cure genetic diseases. He says that he's worried that this could be civilization-ending type of research and there needs to be investigation.



We've not had one hearing to investigate this. I've asked repeatedly to for Democrats, let's have a bipartisan hearing to investigate this kind of research and make sure this doesn't happen again. Zero, we've got nothing from them.



HANNITY: Well, you've been proven right the entire time. It seems like it's follow the science but only when it's convenient. You did a great job this week and I hope people are paying attention. Dr. Fauci needs to be fired.



Thank you, Senator Rand Paul.



When we come back, despite Tuesday's election losses, the left doubling down on their radical agenda and of course talking points, Senator Tim Scott, Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker, they are next.



And later, the Packers Aaron Rodgers is going after the entire woke mob. We'll tell you all about it, straight ahead.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



HANNITY : Tonight, actually, a rare moment of sanity for "The New York Times," publishing an editorial entitled, quote, "Democrats deny political reality at their own peril," warning that Tuesday's election results are a forecast of a nightmare 2022 and 2024 scenario and explicitly calling for more, quote, moderate policies.



But, of course, there are no moderates left in the new radical extreme new Green Deal Democratic Party. It is a party hell-bent on socialism, hell- bent on trying to control every aspect of your life and that includes smearing anybody who challenges their grip on power, like Virginia's Lieutenant Governor-elect Winsome Sears.



Just listen to the hate and the rage spewed about her on MSDNC. Take a look at this.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The problem is here they want -- they want white supremacy by ventriloquist effect. There is a black mouth moving but a white idea through the running on the runway of the tongue of a figure who justifies and legitimates the white supremacist practices.



(END VIDEOP CLIP)



HANNITY: Here with reaction Senate Senator Tim Scott from the great state of South Carolina and Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker.



Good to see you both.



I'm assuming, Senator Scott, but I shouldn't assume anything right, but I'm assuming that we're all -- we're both on the same page. I would like to see Herschel Walker win that race in Georgia and I believe he will win that race.



SEN. TIM SCOTT (R-SC): Without any question, Sean. One of the best candidates that we have in the field this year is Herschel Walker. He is a guy whose time has come. You can support him at teamherschel.com.



But here's the important part, he's a conservative. American values just emanate from his soul. This is an opportunity for Georgia to get it right.



We're going to elect Herschel Walker, take back the Senate, and then the best is yet to come.



HANNITY: Herschel, that's a pretty good endorsement. You probably want to dismiss my endorsement because it's meaningless. But Senator Scott's endorsement means everything, right?



HERSCHEL WALKER (R), GEORGIA SENATORILA CANDIDATE: It does mean everything because, you know, Senator Scott has done so much for this country, for so much for South Carolina. So I want to thank you, Senator Scott. And you know, one thing I told people is I want to try to bring this partner together and I tell you what having your endorsement is no doubt going to help me out a lot.



And I want to tell you this here, you know, things you've been doing with the police reform and right now you're doing with the school choice, when I get into Washington, I'm going to be on your side and those are things that I care about as well.



HANNITY: You know, I think if Republicans I think if Republicans -- I think if we learned anything in Virginia, education matters, choice and education. Republicans need to own it. Republicans need to own law and order, so every American can be safe and secure in their pursuit of happiness, something we have failed in many, many cities across the country.



Senator Scott, we had Winsome Sears on this program. I've been hearing -- we hear every two and four years that Republicans are racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamophobic -- the whole litany. It's the playbook.



And as a conservative, I resent that because that's not how I was raised. That's not where my heart is and I don't want anything to do with this fake caricature that Democrats try and make about conservatives. And even the things that were said as we just played against Winsome Sears it is heartbreaking for me that the left attacks African-Americans that happen to be conservative. Why is that?



SCOTT: Well, they're afraid of us, Sean. The bottom line is simply this. And when you have people of all races standing up and talking about the great opportunity party because in America, anyone from anywhere at any time can rise beyond their wildest imagination, to see African Americans standing up and being proud and supporting the GOP is the scariest thing -- it's a nightmare to the Democrats.



And watch MSNBC implode on election night as the great Virginia elected a white guy to be the governor, an African-American to be the lieutenant governor and an Hispanic guy to be the attorney general. You're talking about a chance to live the American dream, not because of the color of your skin, but because of the content of your heart and your soul. That scares the dickens out of the left.



HANNITY: You know, Herschel, one of the things you said to me in one of the interviews I had with you is that you are going into every, every area of Georgia. You want to go to every church. You want to go to every school council meeting and you want to talk to Democrats and you want to talk to Republicans, and you want to explain to them as a conservative and then you listed things.



I want limited government, I want choice in schools, I want law and order, I want our kids safe and secure. You're willing to take that message all across Georgia. I'd like to see the Republican Party take that message all across the country.



SCOTT: All across America.



WALKER: Well, that's a message you want to take all across the country. And, you know, as Senator Scott just said you know that's that segment you played before we came on, that is more racist than anything and I think people need to call it out for what it is. You know, this is a young woman that -- she giving them the right to live their American dream. She was an ex-marine, her husband was an ex-marine. You know, they fought for this country, they've given her the right for this, and you know, and that's what I'm doing.



I don't just represent Republicans. I represent Democrats as well. So I want to go all across the state of Georgia because I'm going to represent all the people not just some of the people but all the people.



HANNITY: You know, I don't know I can see a bus tour building here. It's going to be Senator Tim Scott. He might -- he might let Lindsay Graham come, but Lindsay's a junior senator from South Carolina. Let's be honest, Senator.



(CROSSTALK)



SCOTT: And, Sean, you'll be there too.



HANNITY: I'd love to be there and I will say this --



SCOTT: You should lead the bus.



HANNITY: You better be careful of what you asked for. That's -- that might be trouble. You don't want me driving the bus, that's for sure.



SCOTT: But no, not driving the bus, leading the bus.



HANNITY: I want to make sure if -- if Republicans take -- conservatism works, it's simple.



SCOTT: Yes.



HANNITY: We want law and order. We want school choice. We want limited government, secure borders, energy independence.



Senator Scott, this is all doable. We can solve our problems but I do believe conservatives have got to unite behind these principles if they want to win in 2022 and 2024.



SCOTT: One hundred percent. The -- let's just say this way, the road to socialism runs right through a divided Republican Party. Really important to remember that. So, understanding what the Republican Party stands for is incredibly important.



We stand for energy independence. This administration stopped the Keystone pipeline.



We believe that we have important allies around the world that should stay on our side. President Biden's withdrawal from Afghanistan shook our allies, sent shivers down their spines.



We believe that every single child in every zip code deserves a quality education because education is the closest thing to magic. And these folks on the other side of the aisle completely, consistently reject school choice, and frankly, they reject parental involvement in education.



But in the commonwealth, they spoke loud and they spoke strong and they voted for a ticket that represented American values. Not Republican or Democrat, but consistently conservative American values is the name of the game. It is the way that we continue into the next American century.



HANNITY: Senator Scott, we love having you back. Herschel Walker, great to see you. We're going to watch that race very closely. Thanks for being with us.



And straight ahead, the left actually trying to impose vaccine mandates on your kids. We will bring you the latest.



And the Green Bay Packers Aaron Rodgers says the woke mob is out for him after his positive COVID test. That and more, straight ahead.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



HANNITY: On the right, the left's vaccine mandate pushes hitting new levels of literacy. Remember, they said, oh, we're never going to do this.



Anyway, as the city of San Francisco will be mandating children age 5-11 show vaccine prove to enter any business like a gym or restaurant or store. Unfortunately, this is just the beginning. Are we really going to make kids show vaccine-proof evidence to enter a bowling alley or go out to dinner with their families?



And don't forget about the data from the CDC. There have been about 1.9 million kids between the ages of 5 to 11 that in fact have contracted COVID-19. Around 160 have died. Every life is precious.



But if you look at the flu, 2019, 2020, nearly 8 million kids ages 5 to 17 were affected with around the same number of deaths, 140.



Now isn't it interesting, the same people that don't want you to show an ID to vote, they want a 5-year-old to show proof of vaccination if they want to go to a restaurant or a store?



Now, thankfully, Americans are standing up, including Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who has been under fire by the media mob over testing positive and his vaccine status.



Now, here is the Packers star setting the record straight, revealing his treatment protocol. Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



AARON RODGERS, PACKERS QB: I believe strongly in bodily autonomy and the ability to make choices for your body, not to have to acquiesce to some woke culture or crazed, you know, group of individuals who say you have to do something. Health is not a one-size-fits-all for everybody.



I have been taking monoclonal antibodies, ivermectin, zinc, vitamin C, D and HCQ, and I feel pretty incredible.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: Here with reaction, FOX News contributor Tammy Bruce and former Florida Attorney General Pat Bondi.



Pam, I'm watching this. It's not really any longer about vax or don't vax. These people have made up their own minds, and it seems that if you have a different point of view, this is what happens. Your take?



PAM BONDI, FORMER FLORIDA ATTORNEY GENERAL: It is the liberal elite trying to mandate our lives. It is big government trying to take us over. Aaron Rodgers has the choice with his body. He says he has health issues. He has chosen another route. He said, I'm not an anti-vaxer, but this is how I choose to treat myself.



And the part about the parents and the 5-year-old kid, Sean, is particularly disturbing because the government, they are trying now to take over parenting, and parents have the right to make the choices for their children's medical decision, not the federal government or state government.



HANNITY: You know, Tammy, we watched Joe Biden. We watched Anthony Fauci. We watched Nancy Pelosi, and so many other prominent Democrats, oh, we'll never mandate the vaccine. I can see a day now, just like with adults, that they are going to mandate this for kids.



I just read you the numbers. What's your reaction?



TAMMY BRUCE, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Yes, I mean, that is what we have to expect. This is what the whole training prior to the actual mandate, the employer mandate was, was convincing people that this is what you do when it is approved. And that there -- this is what is expected, this is what you've got to do, and so when you see a city immediately coming up, saying 5-year-olds have to prove they are vaccinated, it's crazy.



And some other numbers just so people know, because we get stuck in life, the early frame of mind when this is happening, now at least one dose in the United States, total population, 67 percent. Population over the age of 12, 78.4 percent have been vaccinated. Over the age of 18, 80.3 percent with at least one dose have been vaccinated and our seniors. We have done a great job there. 97.8 percent -- again, at least one dose, have been vaccinated.



So in the time we are in right now, to go to the children and say, this is the only way to stop this, it's not true. That is the other problem. We have heard a lot from the Biden administration, from Afghanistan to COVID, that has not been true, that have been word salads, that have been based in fear.



And this is what -- we just had an election, Sean, where America said we do not want the government to be co-parenting, that is not what we accept. We rejected it. And this is another arm of that octopus. Trying to grab our children, another piece of conditioning. And I think that every child is different, like every adult is different and every family is different, and we must think about the nature of what is best for us, for our children, Americans have stepped up to what was a serious issue, and now this is exclusively about government overreach.



HANNITY: All right, Pam Bondi, thank you. Tammy, thank you, as well.



More HANNITY right after this.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



HANNITY: Unfortunately, that is all the time we have left this evening. We hope you will set your DVR so you never miss an episode of HANNITY. Thank you as always for being with us. You make this show possible.



In the meantime, let not your heart be troubled this Friday night. "THE INGRAHAM ANGLE" is up next. We hope you have a great weekend. We will see you back here on Monday.



Content and Programming Copyright 2021 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2021 VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.