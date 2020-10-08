Hannity: Kamala Harris' 'cringeworthy' debate was packed with lies
SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEW CHANNEL HOST: This is a Fox News alert. Welcome to
HANNITY. The one and only vice-presidential debate is now in the books.
Coming up, we have a lot of reaction tonight. Sarah Sanders, Ari Fleischer,
Donald Trump Jr., Governor Mike Huckabee, so many others.
First tonight, which was 27 days until Election Day, you are the ultimate
jury. Something pretty remarkable happened. For the very first time since
being tapped by Joe Biden to serve as his running mate, Kamala Harris,
tonight, was forced to answer serious questions about her track record, her
past comments, and he asked her frightening socialist agenda.
And thanks to the corrupt media mob, which is all in on Team Biden, Senator
Harris has never been asked to seriously address any controversial issue.
Like for example, the time that Senator Harris said that she believed the
sexual misconduct allegations against Joe Biden or the time that she
accused Joe Biden of coddling the reputation of segregationists, those
questions still need to be asked or the time that she called Joe Biden a
racist on a primary debate stage and said she wouldn't be a senator if the
people he prays that had their way. Or the time that in fact it came up
often she co-sponsored the radical Green New Deal in the Senate, or the
time she wanted to ban red meat, plastic straws, ban oil, gas, and, yes,
she said it, Joe has said it many times, we'll prove it in a minute,
fracking.
Or the time, by the way, she called for gun confiscation via executive
order if Congress didn't act the way she wanted. And let's not forget the
time that she publicly supported court packing. By the way, she again
tonight refused to answer that question. I don't think that's going to go
over well. Or the time that she smeared Judge Kavanaugh, that was brought
up tonight and tried to ruin his life, or the time that she supported
Medicare for All or the time that you supported taxpayer funded health care
for illegal immigrants or the time that she compared law enforcement to the
Ku Klux Klan, in other words, ICE agents, or the time that she supported a
bail fund that got rioters and even accused child rapist out of jail, like
she did in Minnesota. Or the time she prays Los Angeles for slashing the
police budget, in other words, defunding the police.
Senator Harris has never been held accountable for any of this. And with
just 27 days to go we got our first insight into all these questions she
has never answered. That was until Vice President Mike Pence, he took
matters into his own hands. And the vice president started by holding the
Biden-Harris campaign responsible for plagiarizing what was the President's
plan in response to COVID-19. Watch this.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
MIKE PENCE, VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: The reality is when you
look at the Biden plan, it reads an awful lot like what President Trump and
I and our task force have been doing every step of the way. And quite
frankly, when I look at their plan that talks about advancing testing,
creating new PPE, developing a vaccine, it looks a little bit like
plagiarism, which is something Joe Biden knows a little bit about.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HANNITY: And as you can see, it was pretty obvious all throughout the
evening, the entire 90 minutes Senator Harris was very uncomfortable when
confronted with the truth. At times, she could do a little more than make
these awkward smiles and just shake her head and, clearly, she blatantly
lied over and over again.
Let's start with her light tonight about taxes. Watch this.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Him take he says he's smart because
he can take advantage of the tax code. And he does take advantage with tax
code, that's why I'm going to eliminate the Trump tax cuts. And we're going
to -- I'm going to eliminate those tax codes.
HARRIS: The truth and the fact is Joe Biden has been very clear, he will
not raise taxes on anybody who makes less than 400,000 a year.
PENCE: He said he's going to repeal the Trump tax cuts.
HARRIS: Mr. Vice President, I'm speaking. I'm speaking.
PENCE: The important is to say the truth. Joe Biden said twice in the
debate last week that he's going to repeal the Trump tax cuts. That was tax
cuts that gave the average working family $2,000 in a tax break every
single year. Senator, that's the math.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HANNITY: I guess the media mob will try and protect both Joe Biden and
Kamala Harris, but she was caught outright lying through her teeth about
the issue of fracking and we've got all the video evidence. Take a look.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
BIDEN: I am not banning fracking. Let me say that again. I am not banning
fracking.
Or more, no, no fracking.
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Would there be any place for fossil fuels, including
coal and fracking in a Biden administration?
BIDEN: No, we would -- we would work it out. We would make sure it's
eliminated and no more subsidies for either one of those.
HARRIS: So, first of all, I will repeat, and the American people know, that
Joe Biden will not ban fracking. That is a fact.
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Will you commit to implementing a federal ban on
fracking your first day on office, adding the United States the list of
countries who have banned this devastating practice?
HARRIS: There's no question I'm in favor of banning fracking. So, yes.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
HANNITY: I'm in favor of banning fracking. Joe Biden, I'll eliminate
fracking. They said it, now, both Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on record
denying their own words. And by the way, following those remarks Ocasio-
Cortez, well, she sent a very stern reminder to Kamala Harris on Twitter
writing. "Fracking is bad, actually."
And meanwhile, when Senator Harris was finally forced to answer for Biden's
cozy relationship with China, Harris tried to dodge that question. Take a
look at this.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
HARRIS: I think he said it quite well. He says, you know, foreign policy,
it might sound complicated, but really, it's relationships. They just think
about it as relationships. And so, we know this in our personal
professional relationships. You got to keep your word to your friends. Got
be loyal to your friends, people who've stood with you, got to stand with
them. You got to know who your adversaries are, and keep them in check.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HANNITY: The Vice President was nicer than I would have been because we
know that Joe is loyal to his friends. You know, like the people in Ukraine
whereas zero experience Hunter made millions of dollars. Or China where
zero experience Hunter got a $1.5 billion deal with the Bank of China. I
guess that's loyalty of friends. Now, why on earth would Senator Harris or
Joe Biden ever have anything negative to say about China? After all, Joe
Biden has been sucking up to China for decades. And that's likely the
reason that zero experience Hunter has been lining his pockets with
sweetheart deals connected to the Communist Party of China for years and
shopping sprees, thanks to China nationals, Chinese nationals, or Ukrainian
oligarchs, or Russian oligarchs, as we've only recently learned.
And according to that U.S. Senate report that was put out by Charles
Grassley and Senator Johnson, Hunter Biden actually opened a joint bank
account with the Chinese national guess why, to fund $100,000 shopping
spree for members of Hunter's family. He also reportedly scored lucrative
multimillion-dollar business deals with foreign nationals associated with
China's Communist Party, and also China's military.
And during the Obama administration, State Department officials, they were
openly worried that Hunter's problematic activities and business dealings
create serious counterintelligence and extortion concerns. Maybe, I don't
know. I'm just guessing maybe that's why for the first part of let's see,
through January the end of January and the President put the travel ban in
effect 10 days after the first identified case of corona in America Joe
Biden called it xenophobic and hysterical, and also fearmongering, why?
Maybe he wanted more deals for Hunter.
But, tonight, by far, the most cringeworthy, disturbing moment of the
debate came with Kamala Harris did everything she could do not to answer
whether or not she or Joe Biden support packing the U.S. Supreme Court,
something that hasn't happened in over 150 years. We've always had nine
members on the court. Well, apparently there's a reason they won't answer.
Take a look at this.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Thank you, Senator Harris.
PENCE: People who are voting right now, they'd like to know if you and Joe
Biden are going to pack the Supreme Court if you don't get your way in this
nomination.
HARRIS: Let's talk about packing.
PENCE: Once again, they have a non-answer. Joe Biden gave an honest answer,
you know, people deserve a straight answer. And if you haven't figured it
out, yet, the straight answer is they are going to pack the Supreme Court
if they somehow win this election.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HANNITY: This is beyond a serious topic. Why? Because we have co equal
branches of government, we have checks and balances. And whether or not all
three co-equal branches of government will survive a potential Biden-Harris
administration. And Senator Harris thinks she can just punt. Well, that's
pretty unconscionable. What would that mean? That would mean, well, radical
justices on the U.S. Supreme Court and what perpetuity, they're going to
put 11 on the court, 13 on the court, how about go for nice, even 18? That
would be pretty repulsive, because what people can't get done
legislatively, or can't get done at the ballot box by convincing the
American people they would hope activist justices do from the Supreme
Court.
The American people deserve an answer. And given by the way her dodgy
remarks, you better believe that that certainly is on the table. And by the
way, just like getting rid of the legislative filibuster, and pushing for
statehood for Puerto Rico and D.C. if they get elected, more questions they
need to answer. Because if elected, that would mean a democratic majority
in the U.S. Senate probably in perpetuity. That means this would be the
most radical destructive administration in American history. And they don't
want to 27 days outside of an election, be honest and forthright and
transparent with the American people.
If you do care about constitutional order, if you care about co-equal
branches of government, if you care about checks and balances, if you care
about something called the Bill of Rights, your freedoms, your pursuit of
happiness, well, vote like a country depends on it because, apparently, it
doesn't 27 days.
Here with reaction to tonight's debate, Fox News contributor Ari Fleischer,
Fox News contributor, Sarah Sanders. Ari, we start with you.
How do you not answer a question on court packing? And the evidence is
clear that they lied on taxes, both Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, and they
both lied about fracking, as we just proved?
ARI FLEISCHER, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: Sean, you did a great job
walking through the questions that should have been asked point blank to
Kamala Harris that were not asked. Look, this was a strong night for Mike
Pence and for Donald Trump, by virtue of what Pence did tonight. He really
walked through how liberal far left the Biden-Harris ticket is. Harris
stepped in on taxes, which she said repeal -- I mean, Pence followed right
up, that is indeed a tax hike for all Americans, it raises rates from 12
percent to 15 percent. Takes away people's child credits, gets rid of the
standard deduction, lowers it. Big night, big mistake by Harris.
But on the court packing, that's again, a moderator didn't ask it, but Mike
Pence stepped into the breach, raise the issue. And if I'm Donald Trump,
what I say in the next debate is if they pass that, I promise you, I will
veto it. Joe Biden, you will sign it. That's how you nail that question.
HANNITY: Great point, Ari. And I think that's a great way to frame it.
Now, the question is in 27 days, Sarah, I think it's imperative. Will they
pack the courts? Yes or no? Will they end the legislative filibuster? Yes
or no? Do they support statehood for D.C. and Puerto Rico and, perhaps,
other places? Would they want to abolish the Electoral College? All of
those questions? These are fundamental positions. How could you run for
president and vice president and think you can dodge those questions?
SARAH SANDERS, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: Well, I think we know the
answer. And that's why they refused to answer them. We know they're in
support of it. They have so many people in their party who have publicly
come out and talked about it. What we saw tonight was that Kamala Harris is
simply not ready for primetime. It's the reason she never caught fire in
the Democratic primary.
On the other hand, we saw Vice President Pence who was calm and in total
command throughout the entire debate and reminded America and made a very
strong and compelling case of what they've done in the previous four years
of this administration and why they deserve for more. I thought it was an
incredibly strong night for the vice president. He showed Kamala Harris how
this is supposed to be done. He beat her on the economy, on law and order,
on foreign policy, showed the depth of knowledge that he has in contrast to
how shallow she was on a multitude of issues, while at the same time
holding her feet to the fire on questions that that campaign continues to
refuse to answer, because they know that the American people don't support
that radical left agenda that has been completely and totally adopted by
their party. They keep trying to avoid it. The Vice President in a great
job pressing the issue. I hope the president keeps the heat on next week at
the next debate.
HANNITY: I think, Ari, if I'm to stand back from this a little bit, I felt
that moments that that Vice President Pence -- he had really shaken Kamala
Harris up. But more importantly, I think he was able to shake up the whole
campaign by shaking out the radicalism, as you have discussed here.
Because, you know, I know the media, they're in the tank for Biden and
Kamala Harris. But can we really now go through the 27 days moving forward
and not have them answer these fundamental questions? And if they won't
answer them, if they refuse to answer them, then I would assume that Vice
President Pence is right, that we should assume that is their policy.
FLEISCHER: Well, you have to assume that's their policy, and you have to
understand how people accuse Donald Trump of being authoritarian. He hasn't
done anything authoritarian other than speak loudly. Packing the court is
the definition of an authoritarian move. It means the executive branch is
now filling up the judicial branch in a way it's never been done before to
get rulings that it desires by packing the court.
But look, Sean, the big shake up tonight, I don't think vice presidential
debates really move the needle in terms of voter behavior, because it's all
about the president. But the big lesson tonight for the President when he
debates is one of the technique, don't interrupt as much. But when you hear
what you don't like, just save your time for the next question you get and
go backward in time. Go back to what Biden just said that you didn't like
without interrupting and restate the record, reframe the question, go after
Biden when you have the floor. That's what Pence did so effectively tonight
on virtually every question. Great lesson for the president right there and
technique.
HANNITY: Look, you know, they're actually so complimentary, when you really
think of it and, Sarah, you work with them up close and personal. So, I
think you'd know this as well as anybody, and I've known the Vice President
and the president for over 25 years. But you've got Donald Trump this force
nature, then you got Mike Pence, you know, he steadies every ship, he's
unflappable. And the combination is extremely powerful. If you take Donald
Trump's unique style in a debate with some of that knowledge and, you know,
finesse that Pence has, it's probably an unstoppable combination. Would you
agree?
SANDERS: Absolutely. They are a perfect combination. It's a good thing that
you have these opposite personalities, because it brings a lot of balance
into the administration. And I think it's one of the reasons they've been
so successful. They have a very good relationship. And I think it shows
just how effective they have been. I think the vice president did a
phenomenal job of talking about their success. Also pointing out what a
Biden-Harris administration would look like, in contrast to the Trump
administration, the two things could not be more starkly different. I
thought he did a very good job of making that case and laying it out and
really arguing for why they deserve and should get elected to four more
years.
HANNITY: All right. Sarah Sanders, thank you. Ari Fleischer, always good to
have you too. Thank you.
Now, the president tonight had high praise for his vice president tweeting
out quote, "Mike Pence is doing great. She is a gaffe machine." And by the
way, in case you're wondering, according to the stats, well, Senator Harris
had a lot more speaking time at this debate.
Joining us now with reaction is Donald Trump Jr. I thought the vice
president -- it was like a surgical strike, effectively smoking out the
radical policies that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris represent, which the
media have given them a pass on up to this point.
DONALD TRUMP JR., SON OF PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: One hundred percent, Sean.
I felt like I needed to dial 911 to report a murder. I mean, he literally
just systematically destroyed Joe Biden's failed record, Kamala Harris'
disastrous record. Joe Biden's leniency and softness towards China that
allowed them to grow while selling our American dream to them for nothing.
I mean, he really did a perfect job. It was just awesome to watch, and she
was just not prepared for it. You could see it in the facial expressions,
in the attitude that she took, and the fact that she had to start resorting
to all sorts of lies and going back to the usual lies that they've been
pushing for decades. Because, you know, of course, if you're the Democrats,
the media is not going to debunk things that are known to be lies for you,
they'll let you get away with it, so, she'll try to pull that over the
American people's eyes, but he didn't let her get away with it, and he did
it with a smile on his face. It was an amazing performance.
HANNITY: There was a moment -- let me play when Vice President Pence
blasted Senator Harris for undermining the confidence in vaccines. Now, by
the way, your dad, the president, he won't be the one that decides for
himself, whether or not, a vaccine is safe, that would be the scientific
community, the scientific researchers. But there has been an undermining
going on and Mike Pence called out Senator Harris on this, I think very
effectively. Let's roll that tape.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
PENCE: The reality is that we're going to have a vaccine, Senator, in
record time in unheard of time, in less than a year. We have five companies
in phase three clinical trials. And we're, right now, producing tens of
millions of doses. So, the fact that you continue to undermine public
confidence in a vaccine, if the vaccine emerges during the Trump
administration, I think is unconscionable. And, Senator, I just asked you
stop playing politics with people's lives.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HANNITY: A powerful moment now, your father implemented, it was a couple of
things where I thought the vice president set the record straight. One was
on the travel ban that through the end of March, Joe Biden was calling
hysterical, xenophobia, and fearmongering. That one decision, as Dr. Fauci
has pointed out, in interviews with me, saved potentially hundreds of
thousands of lives, maybe more. And that moment, also, Joe and Kamala and
the entire Democratic Party were missing in action all of those early
months.
TRUMP JR.: A hundred percent, Sean, but that's the reality with them. I
mean, they're the party of science, when it behooves them, right? They're
all -- they're all -- they always like to claim that, except for when the
facts don't line up to what's going on, when Dr. Fauci can get on the air,
and say that was single handedly the biggest decision to save lives to stop
the spread just by the exponential growth of this virus. That's why we
didn't see an overwhelming of our hospitals. That's why no one went for
want of a ventilator. You combine that with Donald Trump and Mike Pence's
ability to channel a public private partnership with so many of our great
corporations. That took a businessman to make that happen. That's why you
had unprecedented success with ventilators.
Cutting the bureaucracy and the red tape is what's allowing these medical
companies to get a vaccine through in record time, like it's never been
done before. So, you know, meanwhile, they like to talk about the science
of climate change, where literally a 1.4-degree change in difference in
average temperature over since, I guess it's 1860, according to the science
is responsible for the disastrous state of California, where Kamala Harris
resides and is the senator.
You know, that's the kind of nonsense that they're going to try to push on
the American people that 1.4 degrees is why California is burning over 140
years, but the science from the CDC, from the experts in the medical
community, that shouldn't count because it works against us, because they
didn't do anything for years and they had no response when they had their
own pandemic, which was swine flu in 2009, which their own people said,
they handled disastrously and they were just simply lucky that it wasn't as
deadly as this is.
HANNITY: Let me -- let me go back to lies that were told in the first
debate and told by Kamala Harris tonight that we can easily fact check.
Now, I don't assume my esteemed colleagues that I call the media mob will
ever do this. But she got caught lying about taxes, because Joe would
repeal your dad's tax cuts, which impact every American family, but this
idea that neither one of them said that they would ban fracking, they can
say it, but we still have something called videotape, and they ought to be
called out on it because it's a flat out lie. And let's go to the
videotape.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
PENCE: Senator Harris, you're entitled to your own opinion, but you're not
entitled to your own facts. You yourself said on multiple occasions when
you were running for president, that you would ban fracking. Joe Biden
looked at a supporter in the eye and pointed and said, I guarantee, I
guarantee that we will abolish fossil fuels.
BIDEN: I am not banning fracking. Let me say that again. I am not banning
fracking.
Or more no, no fracking.
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Would there be any place for fossil fuels, including
coal and fracking in a Biden administration?
BIDEN: No, we will -- we will work it out, we would make sure it's
eliminated and no more subsidies for either one of those.
HARRIS: So, first of all, I will repeat, and the American people know that
Joe Biden will not ban fracking. That is a fact.
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Will you commit to implementing a federal ban on
fracking your first day in office, adding the United States the list of
countries who have banned this devastating practice?
HARRIS: There's no question I'm in favor of banning fracking. So, yes.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HANNITY: You heard Joe, he'd eliminate fracking, no question, I'll
eliminate fracking. Both of them lie. And they say, well, we're not going
to eliminate fracking. So, what is it? There's a campaign that you -- I can
author it for you --
TRUMP JR.: They obviously will. I tweeted about it during that, because he
said it on so many occasions. It's almost ridiculous, but that's the
problem. That's sort of the dilemma that we face. Joe Biden said he wasn't
going to eliminate it in Pennsylvania, where he knows that fracking jobs,
you know, are a huge part of the economy. And the media will let him say
that there. He can then say exactly the opposite in a more leftist crowd to
get the applause lines, and they won't say anything about the contradiction
in terms. That's the problem. That's what we face.
He's allowed to lie. He can lie to the American people, just like Kamala
Harris can lie to the people about the taxes, just like she can lie about
the Charlottesville nonsense to give one line in a quote when it's very
clear, if you read the full sentence, everything that he's talking about,
but they continue to run with it, they continue to get away with it, the
media continues to pretend that it's even remotely truthful. And that's the
nature of the game. And that's why it's so important for us to be able to
correct these things on the record in real time.
HANNITY: When we come back, I'm going to show the full Charlottesville
tape. I'll show all the times that your dad has condemned white
nationalism, and white supremacy, and David Duke, and all of these groups,
and what he said in Charlottesville because that too, is a lie told
tonight. That's all coming up. Don Jr. Thank you.
TRUMP JR.: Well --
HANNITY: Sorry. We got to roll. A lot more to cover tonight. Geraldo
Rivera, Leo Terell, Mike Huckabee, Governor Kristi Noem on this busy news
night. Glad you're up late with Fox News.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
BIDEN: And a young woman gets killed, resisting the hate and violence, and
the President gets asked to comment on and then what's he saying? He says
there are very fine people on both sides.
DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: And you had some very bad
people in that group. But you also had people that were very fine people,
on both sides. And I'm not talking about the neo-Nazis and the White
Nationalist, because they should be condemned totally.
BIDEN: He wouldn't even condemn David Duke for God's sake.
TRUMP: I reject David Duke, rejected David Duke. I rejected the KKK, the Ku
Klux Klan. From the time I'm 5-years-old, I rejected them.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HANNITY: They should be condemned totally, the President said, when he
talked about Charlottesville. Here with reaction to tonight's debate, Fox
News Correspondent at Large Geraldo Rivera, along with Civil Rights
Attorney Leo Terrell, Fox News Contributor Mike Huckabee. Leo has the
biggest smile, so he gets the first question. You know, Leo --
GERALDO RIVERA, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT-AT-LARGE: The biggest hat.
HANNITY: When you lie about, when you lie about it, big issues like race.
When you lie about taxes, when you won't answer if you're going to pack the
U.S. Supreme Court, which would literally disrupt the constitutional order
in this country. And you're caught lying red handed and they do it again
and again. We're only 27 days out of an election. The media in this country
has so failed the American people. Will this now go out and resonate and
impact this race?
LEO TERRELL, CIVIL RIGHTS ATTORNEY: Absolutely. Kamala Harris was lying so
much. She needed a seat belt. She was squirming around moving around
because she was lying. I mean, seriously, look at the videotape. She just
squirming around. And you know what? She even played the race card on the
Supreme Court (INAUDIBLE). Bravo that Mike Pence! When she tried to answer
that question, she started talking about race relating to who Donald Trump
selected on the Supreme Court. I mean, on the other court level haven't
been, haven't been a single black. She was trying to even play the race car
in the Supreme Court issue. She caught, caught lying.
And I'll tell you right now, she's not qualified to be Vice President. And
I think the American public saw that tonight. Mike Pence was well-
knowledge. He knew the facts. He knew the policies. You didn't even hear a
single policy uttered from her. And the first question asked by Susan Page
was, will you shut down the economy? Will you require math? She won't even
answer that question. She was all for 12 regarding expressing policies of
the so-called Biden-Harris administration.
HANNITY: Geraldo.
RIVERA: It's funny that Joe Biden says that Charlottesville made him run
for President. He's been running for president at least since the 1980s.
He's been running for president really for the 47 years he's been in public
life, I think.
(CROSSTALK)
HANNITY: But Geraldo, I want you to hone in on this. Lie about an issue
like race, when you have videotape that proves otherwise? That's a serious
issue -- lying about fracking, lying about taxes.
RIVERA: It is -- I think you're burying the lead, though, showing the, the,
the only real mistake Kamala Harris made tonight was over smirking, over
smiling. She had to sell herself to the American people as not a scary
lady, that she would be a competent, believable, credible Vice President. I
think that she passed that threshold. I think that the Vice President's
only sin tonight was over talking. You know, people, I think, that you
know, get annoyed when the, the moderator says stop, stop, stop, stop three
or four times. The in terms of the specific issues. I think it's all about
the impression. I think that this was a tie. I think that Kamala did
better.
TERRELL: Oh, come on!
RIVERA: Let me finish. Let me finish. Kamala did better in the $750 taxes
he paid in, you know, COVID obviously. The Vice President did better almost
everything else stacking the court. She was rattled on China, the only time
she was really rattled. The vice president scored on the economy, on taxes
--
(CROSSTALK)
TERRELL: What debate did he watch?
HANNITY: I don't know what debate you watched. Let me go to Governor
Huckabee. Hang on. Hang on. Governor Huckabee himself is unflappable on a
debate stage and one of the quickest debaters. I watched her lie about
taxes. I watched her lie about fracking. I watched her lie about the issue
of race, and she won't answer a fundamental question about something as
profound as stacking the court. I thought that Mike Pence shook her
multiple times to her core and she was visibly shaken.
MIKE HUCKABEE, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: I tend to agree and I'm not
sure. I really think -- I love Geraldo, he's got to get to an
ophthalmologist tomorrow as quickly as you can. He absolutely did not see
the same debate that Leo and I and the rest of America saw. Mike Pence was
even handed. He was calm. He was very direct. I do think sometimes, you
know, he may have heard himself slightly by continuing to talk when his
time was up. But he had good points. And Kamala Harris was simply shaken by
the things that he said.
I think the most important thing that happened tonight, first of all, he
pinned her back on issues like fracking taxes, and also on packing the
court she never could answer it. I also believe that the best answer he had
was near the end on not accepting the election results. When he said, I'll
tell you who hadn't accepted the election results. When he said, I'll tell
you who hadn't accepted the election results, the Democrats who, for four
years, are still unable to get over 2016. That was the coup de gras. I
thought that that was the, the finishing mark of the whole evening.
HANNITY: Let me go back to Leo. You responding, Geraldo, I'll let you to go
at it for a minute. Because, I think, Geraldo, I love you, but you missed
the whole thing here when you're caught in outright lies. That is
devastating because those become campaign ads. When you won't answer
fundamental questions about our Constitution, and she'd never been
challenged until tonight, because she's gotten a pass from the mob and the
media. I think this now has raised a whole variety of questions now that I
think the American people are going to want to answer. Are they going to --
TERRELL: Oh, come on! I mean, come on. Everyone in this country, Frank
Luntz -- everyone, all the polling indicates that Kamala Harris lost and it
was on full display. Mike, could be, Sean Hannity, everyone in this country
saw it. Geraldo, maybe you want the apologetic to her for whatever reason,
but on the issues on the fact you'll -- on the Green New Deal. She lied!
She lied!
RIVERA: I don't know if you noticed. She is a historic figure and I think
you have to give some due deference to the fact that she is a historic
figure. Now, I think she --
TERRELL: No, no, no, no, no! We're not here for symbol. We're not here for
symbols. We're here for substance.
RIVERA: Let me make one sentence. You mentioned the polls. Every poll that
we've seen in the last 24-48 hours have shown the GOP, President Trump, and
Mike Pence are double digits behind.
TERRELL: That has nothing to do with tonight. You're changing the subject.
RIVERA: He had to crush her tonight.
TERRELL: He defeated her.
RIVERA: And he had to do it in a way that was convincing, that she could
not be vice president that.
(CROSSTALK)
HANNITY: Let me bring up something else here. This is not come this did not
come up tonight. She is now for defunding the police. She compared ICE to
the KKK. She in the debate with Joe Biden accuse Joe of coddling the
reputations of segregation is like Robert Byrd. She said she wouldn't be a
member of the U.S. Senate if those men that Joe Biden praised had their
way. She also, by the way, supported this Minnesota Defense Fund.
TERRELL: She blocked Tim Scott on the Police Reform Bill. She blocked Tim
Scott on the Police Reform Bill, Geraldo. What about that? This is --
RIVERA: That's a good point. I think that Governor Huckabee's point is a
better point that the -- whenever the Republicans as Donald Trump is going
to give up his seat, just hit the, the Democrats and say you haven't
allowed Donald Trump a minute a peace in the whole time he's been
president. You with this phony, Russia, hoax you've, you've tried your best
to undermine them. What's that, that impeachment? When you should have been
concentrating on COVID? You were worried about this phony impeachment.
HANNITY: All right. Governor Huckabee last word.
RIVERA: I think the Republicans have a way to hit back.
HANNITY: Governor.
HUCKABEE: I feel like I feel like I'm debating Kamala Harris and Mike Pence
right now. Let me just say this. I think the most amazing thing that I wish
somehow could have come out tonight is asking Kamala Harris: You went to
the hospital bed in Wisconsin of a man who was accused of sexual assault of
a woman when you said we ought to believe the women. How come you didn't
believe that one? But when two cops in your own state were shot in the face
by a cowardly thug, why didn't you go to the hospital room? And then, you
said you were proud of the man in Wisconsin, who was accused of sexual
assault. Were you proud of the two cops in your state and why were you
proud of them? That's what I wish we could have punched her with.
(CROSSTALK)
TERRELL: Bravo!
RIVERA: That's not this debate was about. This debate was about whether a
suburban housewife or house man is going to, would vote, would be scared --
TERRELL: What are you talking about? We're talking about the debate. We're
talking about today's debate.
HANNITY: All right. I got to move on. Leo, love you. Geraldo, love you.
TERRELL: I love you too.
HANNITY: Governor, love you too.
TERRELL: Geraldo, come on!
HANNITY: According to instant polls that have come out, Vice President
Pence overwhelmingly won tonight's debate, debate. It wasn't even close. In
a poll on the Drudge Report, Vice President is polling 70 percent to
Harris' 30 percent. Another flash poll put out by WGN. They had 69 percent
Mike Pence, 29 percent for Kamala Harris.
Joining us now with more reactions to tonight's debate is South Dakota
Governor Kristi Noem. Governor, let me pick up where, where Mike Huckabee
left off. Kamala Harris did say she believed Joe Biden's accusers. She did
have that now infamous line that I was that little girl, a victim of
Biden's anti school integration, and he didn't want his kids going to
schools that were integrated that were "racial jungles." She did accuse Joe
of coddling the reputations of segregationist and said she wouldn't be in
the Senate if the men he prays had their way. That didn't come out tonight,
but that does raise a question. Why would she join that ticket?
GOV. KRISTI NOEM (R-SD): You know, it's interesting, so many things
tonight. She said the exact opposite of what she's previously said. She
wants to have things both ways. And Sean, her persona was off. She was smug
and condescending. And I just don't think that resonates with people today.
These are serious issues, serious questions we have about her, her record,
what she said and what she's saying today. And she didn't answer them. If
anything, she created more doubt.
I think Mike Pence had a fantastic debate. His best line was when he said:
"We're about respecting the freedom of the American people." And if Kamala
Harris and Joe Biden had been in the White House, I wouldn't have been able
to respond to this COVID-19 pandemic, the way that we did in South Dakota
that worked so well for our people. I thank President Trump, I thank Vice
President Pence for giving us the ability to respect our people to trust
them and to give them freedom and protect it in the future.
HANNITY: What about the issue that now Mike Pence was very powerful on
calling out the issue of taxes that they would raise taxes on the issue of
fracking, that they oppose fracking on, you know, lying about something as
serious as racial issues and, and clearly taking out of context, the
President's words on Charlottesville? We have the tape, we played it. Your
reaction.
NOEM: Well, Kamala, is extremely hypocritical tonight. On all those issues
that you mentioned, she has said that she's not going to raise taxes, yet
Joe Biden has said that he's going to repeal the Trump tax cuts. I worked
on those with the president. Incredibly important to the people in this
country and South Dakota put another $2400 in each family's pockets.
Fracking is incredibly important to our energy security. She has said
repeatedly that she would ban it.
Tonight, she would not clarify that would not say that she would ban it.
When you talk about sexual assault, you talk about segregationists, all of
those issues, she's talking out of both sides of her mouth. And a double
minded person is unstable in all their ways. And that is one of the things
that we should be very concerned about what that ticket and why we need to
give President Trump and Vice President Pence another four years to keep us
safe.
HANNITY: Last question. She won't answer Joe Biden won't answer stacking
the courts. That's a, that's a pretty powerful position that that they
refused to even talk about.
NOEM: It's alarming. Sean, America needs to wake up. That in itself is
alarming. And we demand answers to that if they won't answer it. Vice
President Pence was exactly right when he said that's an answer in itself
and they do not deserve your vote. They will not protect this country. They
will not protect the constitution and they do not care about the integrity
of the Supreme Court.
HANNITY: All right, Governor, thank you for being with us. We appreciate
it. When we come back, Mike Pence confronted Senator Harris about, yes,
spying on Donald Trump and Mike Pence and their campaign back in 2016. It
happened under their watch. We'll play the table get reaction. Rick Grenell
will join us, Jason Chaffetz, Reince Priebus all straight ahead. Stay with
us.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
PENCE: When you talk about accepting the outcome of the election, I must
tell you, Senator, your party has spent the last three and a half years
trying to overturn the results of the last election. It's amazing. When Joe
Biden's Vice President of the United States, the FBI actually spied on
President Trump in my campaign. I mean, there were documents released this
week that the CIA actually made a referral to the FBI documenting that
those allegations were coming from the Hillary Clinton campaign. And of
course, we've all seen the avalanche, the what, what you put the country
through for, for the better part of three years, until it was found that
there was no obstruction, no collusion.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HANNITY: I must correct the Vice President, it's actually four years of
lying. He made that point at the debate tonight. He made it absolutely
crystal clear that the deep state did spy on the Trump campaign, their
transition team and deep into the Trump presidency. And yes, that should be
on the ballot in 2020. It happened by the way on Biden Obama's watch, they
allowed it to happen. And as momentum builds for more transparency before
this election, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows is assuring
Americans that more Russia documents will soon be released.
And by the way, the Director of National Intelligence Ratcliffe, he has
said the DNI is now provided almost 1000 pages of materials to the
Department of Justice in response to Mr. Durham's document request. Also,
tonight, look at this my friend Mark Levin sent it over to me moments ago.
Senator Kamala Harris Well, she got her history wrong on honest Abe. Guess,
it's honest Abe and lying Kamala, because while trying to dodge the
question on packing the court saying that Lincoln didn't send a Supreme
Court justice nominee that the Senate because it was too close to the
election.
Well, in fact, that's not exactly true. Lincoln did not send a Supreme
Court nominee to the Senate because they were not in session. They were out
of session. And as soon as they were back in session, he did send the name
over. Dishonest Abe -- or honest Abe and dishonest Kamala. Here with
reaction all this Former Acting Director of National Intelligence, he
actually got the ball rolling on document release. Rick Grenell, Fox News
Contributor, Jason Chaffetz, Former White House Chief of Staff Reince
Priebus. What might we expect now that the President last night as we were
coming on the air has called for the release of all of these documents
unredacted, Rick Grenell.
RICHARD GRENELL, FORMER ACTING DIRECTOR OF THE UNITED STATES NATIONAL
INTELLIGENCE: Look, I think there's a lot more to be seen. John Radcliffe
is doing a great job. As the President said, we need transparency. I don't
know what the Democrats are afraid of. They want to spoon feed the American
people rather than just be open and transparent. And I think it was evident
tonight, how well Mike Pence did. The American people fell in love with
him. But Kamala Harris collapsed tonight on foreign policy. She stumbled.
She looked very weak.
I know she's on the Intelligence Committee, but she could not speak
intelligently on national security issues to save her life tonight. It was
like a clumsy list of these are the things that I've looked at. And I have
to say that, that when you're running on a ticket, and you're a heartbeat
away, Joe Biden's heartbeat away from the presidency, if they would win,
this is really clear tonight, that she is not prepared. And I think that
the American people are going to see this and say she needs some more work
to do, and that's exactly what the Democrats said, when they rejected her
when she was running for president.
HANNITY: And I hope people, Reince Priebus, are paying attention. But
there's Joe Biden, if he ever became president would be older on the first
day in office than Ronald Reagan was on his last day after eight years.
It's obvious he's been weak and frail. And he spends an awful lot of time
putting a lid on the day like 9:00 in the morning, almost half the month of
September, which is almost unheard of. But I think the vice president did
something tonight those clear. Both Biden and Kamala Harris, they was
smoked out tonight by the Vice President -- their radicalism on display
their dishonesty on display, their lack of transparency is acute at this
point with only 27 days left.
REINCE PRIEBUS, FORMER WHITE HOUSE CHIEF OF STAFF: Well, Sean, what the
V.P. did was he was very precise in what he wanted to attack on, and he and
he repeated the attacks in specifically on fracking, and the Green New
Deal, and that's going right to Pennsylvania. And it's really smart because
Pennsylvania, I believe, is the state that we need to make sure that we get
the most; we get 20 electoral votes. You can, you can even lose Arizona and
you win Pennsylvania; you win 270 electoral votes.
And the pivoting back to Kamala Harris was very, very precise pivoting back
on the economy pivoting back even on our own record in regard to her
prosecutions of African Americans in California. It was well done. And to
Rick Grenell's point, I mean, he was so on today, all through the day on
this issue of Russia. I think back on our first few days in the White
House, you know, we're going to interview Mike Flynn, the FBI coming into
the White House.
Two days later, Sally Yates resigns because she's not going to do a travel
ban. Jim Comey walks in my office, and one of the reasons why I asked him,
this is now a week into this, is that if you think Michael Flynn is such a
bad guy, is he under some kind of FISA warrant or something? I mean, in
other words, at what point for the sake of the American people do we
communicate is two honest people to figure out what's going on here, and we
never got any straight answers from them at all. So, there's a lot to talk
about. I'm sorry for going on too long. But it's just amazing thing what's
happening this month.
HANNITY: Jason, lies on taxes, fracking, race, and not answering
fundamental questions on stalking the court and real, real lack of depth on
foreign policy, I saw tonight.
JASON CHAFFETZ, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: Yes. No, that's absolutely
right, Sean. Look, they started the debate. If you roll back the tape,
Kamala Harris was trying to make a point that Joe Biden is all about
openness and transparency and the truth, and I find it to be totally the
opposite. That is a total misdirection. No questions are pushing on Hunter
Biden and the millions of dollars that his brother and Hunter Biden had
taken.
No real answers on make taking the Supreme Court from nine to 15. No real
answers. Not just fracking, they want to shut down oil and gas. They want
to make sure that oil and gas is no more. It is -- believe Bernie Sanders
when he said it is the most progressive, the most liberal presidential
ticket in the history of the nation. Bernie's right, you saw it on display
tonight.
HANNITY: All right. Thank you, Rick Grenell. Thank you, Reince. Good to see
you. Jason, thank you. All right, more HANNITY as we continue straight
ahead.
HANNITY: We have a lot to digest again tomorrow night: lies about taxes,
lies about fracking lies on race, and they won't answer something as
fundamental as stalking the court. Wow! Lot to talk about. Let not your
heart be troubled. Thank you for joining us.
Laura Ingraham is standing by. She is ready to go.
Laura?
