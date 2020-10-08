Hannity: Kamala Harris' 'cringeworthy' debate was packed with lies

This is a rush transcript from “Hannity" October 7, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEW CHANNEL HOST: This is a Fox News alert. Welcome to

HANNITY. The one and only vice-presidential debate is now in the books.

Coming up, we have a lot of reaction tonight. Sarah Sanders, Ari Fleischer,

Donald Trump Jr., Governor Mike Huckabee, so many others.



First tonight, which was 27 days until Election Day, you are the ultimate

jury. Something pretty remarkable happened. For the very first time since

being tapped by Joe Biden to serve as his running mate, Kamala Harris,

tonight, was forced to answer serious questions about her track record, her

past comments, and he asked her frightening socialist agenda.



And thanks to the corrupt media mob, which is all in on Team Biden, Senator

Harris has never been asked to seriously address any controversial issue.

Like for example, the time that Senator Harris said that she believed the

sexual misconduct allegations against Joe Biden or the time that she

accused Joe Biden of coddling the reputation of segregationists, those

questions still need to be asked or the time that she called Joe Biden a

racist on a primary debate stage and said she wouldn't be a senator if the

people he prays that had their way. Or the time that in fact it came up

often she co-sponsored the radical Green New Deal in the Senate, or the

time she wanted to ban red meat, plastic straws, ban oil, gas, and, yes,

she said it, Joe has said it many times, we'll prove it in a minute,

fracking.



Or the time, by the way, she called for gun confiscation via executive

order if Congress didn't act the way she wanted. And let's not forget the

time that she publicly supported court packing. By the way, she again

tonight refused to answer that question. I don't think that's going to go

over well. Or the time that she smeared Judge Kavanaugh, that was brought

up tonight and tried to ruin his life, or the time that she supported

Medicare for All or the time that you supported taxpayer funded health care

for illegal immigrants or the time that she compared law enforcement to the

Ku Klux Klan, in other words, ICE agents, or the time that she supported a

bail fund that got rioters and even accused child rapist out of jail, like

she did in Minnesota. Or the time she prays Los Angeles for slashing the

police budget, in other words, defunding the police.



Senator Harris has never been held accountable for any of this. And with

just 27 days to go we got our first insight into all these questions she

has never answered. That was until Vice President Mike Pence, he took

matters into his own hands. And the vice president started by holding the

Biden-Harris campaign responsible for plagiarizing what was the President's

plan in response to COVID-19. Watch this.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



MIKE PENCE, VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: The reality is when you

look at the Biden plan, it reads an awful lot like what President Trump and

I and our task force have been doing every step of the way. And quite

frankly, when I look at their plan that talks about advancing testing,

creating new PPE, developing a vaccine, it looks a little bit like

plagiarism, which is something Joe Biden knows a little bit about.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: And as you can see, it was pretty obvious all throughout the

evening, the entire 90 minutes Senator Harris was very uncomfortable when

confronted with the truth. At times, she could do a little more than make

these awkward smiles and just shake her head and, clearly, she blatantly

lied over and over again.



Let's start with her light tonight about taxes. Watch this.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Him take he says he's smart because

he can take advantage of the tax code. And he does take advantage with tax

code, that's why I'm going to eliminate the Trump tax cuts. And we're going

to -- I'm going to eliminate those tax codes.



HARRIS: The truth and the fact is Joe Biden has been very clear, he will

not raise taxes on anybody who makes less than 400,000 a year.



PENCE: He said he's going to repeal the Trump tax cuts.



HARRIS: Mr. Vice President, I'm speaking. I'm speaking.



PENCE: The important is to say the truth. Joe Biden said twice in the

debate last week that he's going to repeal the Trump tax cuts. That was tax

cuts that gave the average working family $2,000 in a tax break every

single year. Senator, that's the math.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: I guess the media mob will try and protect both Joe Biden and

Kamala Harris, but she was caught outright lying through her teeth about

the issue of fracking and we've got all the video evidence. Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BIDEN: I am not banning fracking. Let me say that again. I am not banning

fracking.



Or more, no, no fracking.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Would there be any place for fossil fuels, including

coal and fracking in a Biden administration?



BIDEN: No, we would -- we would work it out. We would make sure it's

eliminated and no more subsidies for either one of those.



HARRIS: So, first of all, I will repeat, and the American people know, that

Joe Biden will not ban fracking. That is a fact.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Will you commit to implementing a federal ban on

fracking your first day on office, adding the United States the list of

countries who have banned this devastating practice?



HARRIS: There's no question I'm in favor of banning fracking. So, yes.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: I'm in favor of banning fracking. Joe Biden, I'll eliminate

fracking. They said it, now, both Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on record

denying their own words. And by the way, following those remarks Ocasio-

Cortez, well, she sent a very stern reminder to Kamala Harris on Twitter

writing. "Fracking is bad, actually."



And meanwhile, when Senator Harris was finally forced to answer for Biden's

cozy relationship with China, Harris tried to dodge that question. Take a

look at this.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



HARRIS: I think he said it quite well. He says, you know, foreign policy,

it might sound complicated, but really, it's relationships. They just think

about it as relationships. And so, we know this in our personal

professional relationships. You got to keep your word to your friends. Got

be loyal to your friends, people who've stood with you, got to stand with

them. You got to know who your adversaries are, and keep them in check.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: The Vice President was nicer than I would have been because we

know that Joe is loyal to his friends. You know, like the people in Ukraine

whereas zero experience Hunter made millions of dollars. Or China where

zero experience Hunter got a $1.5 billion deal with the Bank of China. I

guess that's loyalty of friends. Now, why on earth would Senator Harris or

Joe Biden ever have anything negative to say about China? After all, Joe

Biden has been sucking up to China for decades. And that's likely the

reason that zero experience Hunter has been lining his pockets with

sweetheart deals connected to the Communist Party of China for years and

shopping sprees, thanks to China nationals, Chinese nationals, or Ukrainian

oligarchs, or Russian oligarchs, as we've only recently learned.



And according to that U.S. Senate report that was put out by Charles

Grassley and Senator Johnson, Hunter Biden actually opened a joint bank

account with the Chinese national guess why, to fund $100,000 shopping

spree for members of Hunter's family. He also reportedly scored lucrative

multimillion-dollar business deals with foreign nationals associated with

China's Communist Party, and also China's military.



And during the Obama administration, State Department officials, they were

openly worried that Hunter's problematic activities and business dealings

create serious counterintelligence and extortion concerns. Maybe, I don't

know. I'm just guessing maybe that's why for the first part of let's see,

through January the end of January and the President put the travel ban in

effect 10 days after the first identified case of corona in America Joe

Biden called it xenophobic and hysterical, and also fearmongering, why?

Maybe he wanted more deals for Hunter.



But, tonight, by far, the most cringeworthy, disturbing moment of the

debate came with Kamala Harris did everything she could do not to answer

whether or not she or Joe Biden support packing the U.S. Supreme Court,

something that hasn't happened in over 150 years. We've always had nine

members on the court. Well, apparently there's a reason they won't answer.

Take a look at this.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Thank you, Senator Harris.



PENCE: People who are voting right now, they'd like to know if you and Joe

Biden are going to pack the Supreme Court if you don't get your way in this

nomination.



HARRIS: Let's talk about packing.



PENCE: Once again, they have a non-answer. Joe Biden gave an honest answer,

you know, people deserve a straight answer. And if you haven't figured it

out, yet, the straight answer is they are going to pack the Supreme Court

if they somehow win this election.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: This is beyond a serious topic. Why? Because we have co equal

branches of government, we have checks and balances. And whether or not all

three co-equal branches of government will survive a potential Biden-Harris

administration. And Senator Harris thinks she can just punt. Well, that's

pretty unconscionable. What would that mean? That would mean, well, radical

justices on the U.S. Supreme Court and what perpetuity, they're going to

put 11 on the court, 13 on the court, how about go for nice, even 18? That

would be pretty repulsive, because what people can't get done

legislatively, or can't get done at the ballot box by convincing the

American people they would hope activist justices do from the Supreme

Court.



The American people deserve an answer. And given by the way her dodgy

remarks, you better believe that that certainly is on the table. And by the

way, just like getting rid of the legislative filibuster, and pushing for

statehood for Puerto Rico and D.C. if they get elected, more questions they

need to answer. Because if elected, that would mean a democratic majority

in the U.S. Senate probably in perpetuity. That means this would be the

most radical destructive administration in American history. And they don't

want to 27 days outside of an election, be honest and forthright and

transparent with the American people.



If you do care about constitutional order, if you care about co-equal

branches of government, if you care about checks and balances, if you care

about something called the Bill of Rights, your freedoms, your pursuit of

happiness, well, vote like a country depends on it because, apparently, it

doesn't 27 days.



Here with reaction to tonight's debate, Fox News contributor Ari Fleischer,

Fox News contributor, Sarah Sanders. Ari, we start with you.



How do you not answer a question on court packing? And the evidence is

clear that they lied on taxes, both Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, and they

both lied about fracking, as we just proved?



ARI FLEISCHER, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: Sean, you did a great job

walking through the questions that should have been asked point blank to

Kamala Harris that were not asked. Look, this was a strong night for Mike

Pence and for Donald Trump, by virtue of what Pence did tonight. He really

walked through how liberal far left the Biden-Harris ticket is. Harris

stepped in on taxes, which she said repeal -- I mean, Pence followed right

up, that is indeed a tax hike for all Americans, it raises rates from 12

percent to 15 percent. Takes away people's child credits, gets rid of the

standard deduction, lowers it. Big night, big mistake by Harris.



But on the court packing, that's again, a moderator didn't ask it, but Mike

Pence stepped into the breach, raise the issue. And if I'm Donald Trump,

what I say in the next debate is if they pass that, I promise you, I will

veto it. Joe Biden, you will sign it. That's how you nail that question.



HANNITY: Great point, Ari. And I think that's a great way to frame it.



Now, the question is in 27 days, Sarah, I think it's imperative. Will they

pack the courts? Yes or no? Will they end the legislative filibuster? Yes

or no? Do they support statehood for D.C. and Puerto Rico and, perhaps,

other places? Would they want to abolish the Electoral College? All of

those questions? These are fundamental positions. How could you run for

president and vice president and think you can dodge those questions?



SARAH SANDERS, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: Well, I think we know the

answer. And that's why they refused to answer them. We know they're in

support of it. They have so many people in their party who have publicly

come out and talked about it. What we saw tonight was that Kamala Harris is

simply not ready for primetime. It's the reason she never caught fire in

the Democratic primary.



On the other hand, we saw Vice President Pence who was calm and in total

command throughout the entire debate and reminded America and made a very

strong and compelling case of what they've done in the previous four years

of this administration and why they deserve for more. I thought it was an

incredibly strong night for the vice president. He showed Kamala Harris how

this is supposed to be done. He beat her on the economy, on law and order,

on foreign policy, showed the depth of knowledge that he has in contrast to

how shallow she was on a multitude of issues, while at the same time

holding her feet to the fire on questions that that campaign continues to

refuse to answer, because they know that the American people don't support

that radical left agenda that has been completely and totally adopted by

their party. They keep trying to avoid it. The Vice President in a great

job pressing the issue. I hope the president keeps the heat on next week at

the next debate.



HANNITY: I think, Ari, if I'm to stand back from this a little bit, I felt

that moments that that Vice President Pence -- he had really shaken Kamala

Harris up. But more importantly, I think he was able to shake up the whole

campaign by shaking out the radicalism, as you have discussed here.

Because, you know, I know the media, they're in the tank for Biden and

Kamala Harris. But can we really now go through the 27 days moving forward

and not have them answer these fundamental questions? And if they won't

answer them, if they refuse to answer them, then I would assume that Vice

President Pence is right, that we should assume that is their policy.



FLEISCHER: Well, you have to assume that's their policy, and you have to

understand how people accuse Donald Trump of being authoritarian. He hasn't

done anything authoritarian other than speak loudly. Packing the court is

the definition of an authoritarian move. It means the executive branch is

now filling up the judicial branch in a way it's never been done before to

get rulings that it desires by packing the court.



But look, Sean, the big shake up tonight, I don't think vice presidential

debates really move the needle in terms of voter behavior, because it's all

about the president. But the big lesson tonight for the President when he

debates is one of the technique, don't interrupt as much. But when you hear

what you don't like, just save your time for the next question you get and

go backward in time. Go back to what Biden just said that you didn't like

without interrupting and restate the record, reframe the question, go after

Biden when you have the floor. That's what Pence did so effectively tonight

on virtually every question. Great lesson for the president right there and

technique.



HANNITY: Look, you know, they're actually so complimentary, when you really

think of it and, Sarah, you work with them up close and personal. So, I

think you'd know this as well as anybody, and I've known the Vice President

and the president for over 25 years. But you've got Donald Trump this force

nature, then you got Mike Pence, you know, he steadies every ship, he's

unflappable. And the combination is extremely powerful. If you take Donald

Trump's unique style in a debate with some of that knowledge and, you know,

finesse that Pence has, it's probably an unstoppable combination. Would you

agree?



SANDERS: Absolutely. They are a perfect combination. It's a good thing that

you have these opposite personalities, because it brings a lot of balance

into the administration. And I think it's one of the reasons they've been

so successful. They have a very good relationship. And I think it shows

just how effective they have been. I think the vice president did a

phenomenal job of talking about their success. Also pointing out what a

Biden-Harris administration would look like, in contrast to the Trump

administration, the two things could not be more starkly different. I

thought he did a very good job of making that case and laying it out and

really arguing for why they deserve and should get elected to four more

years.



HANNITY: All right. Sarah Sanders, thank you. Ari Fleischer, always good to

have you too. Thank you.



Now, the president tonight had high praise for his vice president tweeting

out quote, "Mike Pence is doing great. She is a gaffe machine." And by the

way, in case you're wondering, according to the stats, well, Senator Harris

had a lot more speaking time at this debate.



Joining us now with reaction is Donald Trump Jr. I thought the vice

president -- it was like a surgical strike, effectively smoking out the

radical policies that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris represent, which the

media have given them a pass on up to this point.



DONALD TRUMP JR., SON OF PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: One hundred percent, Sean.

I felt like I needed to dial 911 to report a murder. I mean, he literally

just systematically destroyed Joe Biden's failed record, Kamala Harris'

disastrous record. Joe Biden's leniency and softness towards China that

allowed them to grow while selling our American dream to them for nothing.



I mean, he really did a perfect job. It was just awesome to watch, and she

was just not prepared for it. You could see it in the facial expressions,

in the attitude that she took, and the fact that she had to start resorting

to all sorts of lies and going back to the usual lies that they've been

pushing for decades. Because, you know, of course, if you're the Democrats,

the media is not going to debunk things that are known to be lies for you,

they'll let you get away with it, so, she'll try to pull that over the

American people's eyes, but he didn't let her get away with it, and he did

it with a smile on his face. It was an amazing performance.



HANNITY: There was a moment -- let me play when Vice President Pence

blasted Senator Harris for undermining the confidence in vaccines. Now, by

the way, your dad, the president, he won't be the one that decides for

himself, whether or not, a vaccine is safe, that would be the scientific

community, the scientific researchers. But there has been an undermining

going on and Mike Pence called out Senator Harris on this, I think very

effectively. Let's roll that tape.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



PENCE: The reality is that we're going to have a vaccine, Senator, in

record time in unheard of time, in less than a year. We have five companies

in phase three clinical trials. And we're, right now, producing tens of

millions of doses. So, the fact that you continue to undermine public

confidence in a vaccine, if the vaccine emerges during the Trump

administration, I think is unconscionable. And, Senator, I just asked you

stop playing politics with people's lives.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: A powerful moment now, your father implemented, it was a couple of

things where I thought the vice president set the record straight. One was

on the travel ban that through the end of March, Joe Biden was calling

hysterical, xenophobia, and fearmongering. That one decision, as Dr. Fauci

has pointed out, in interviews with me, saved potentially hundreds of

thousands of lives, maybe more. And that moment, also, Joe and Kamala and

the entire Democratic Party were missing in action all of those early

months.



TRUMP JR.: A hundred percent, Sean, but that's the reality with them. I

mean, they're the party of science, when it behooves them, right? They're

all -- they're all -- they always like to claim that, except for when the

facts don't line up to what's going on, when Dr. Fauci can get on the air,

and say that was single handedly the biggest decision to save lives to stop

the spread just by the exponential growth of this virus. That's why we

didn't see an overwhelming of our hospitals. That's why no one went for

want of a ventilator. You combine that with Donald Trump and Mike Pence's

ability to channel a public private partnership with so many of our great

corporations. That took a businessman to make that happen. That's why you

had unprecedented success with ventilators.



Cutting the bureaucracy and the red tape is what's allowing these medical

companies to get a vaccine through in record time, like it's never been

done before. So, you know, meanwhile, they like to talk about the science

of climate change, where literally a 1.4-degree change in difference in

average temperature over since, I guess it's 1860, according to the science

is responsible for the disastrous state of California, where Kamala Harris

resides and is the senator.



You know, that's the kind of nonsense that they're going to try to push on

the American people that 1.4 degrees is why California is burning over 140

years, but the science from the CDC, from the experts in the medical

community, that shouldn't count because it works against us, because they

didn't do anything for years and they had no response when they had their

own pandemic, which was swine flu in 2009, which their own people said,

they handled disastrously and they were just simply lucky that it wasn't as

deadly as this is.



HANNITY: Let me -- let me go back to lies that were told in the first

debate and told by Kamala Harris tonight that we can easily fact check.

Now, I don't assume my esteemed colleagues that I call the media mob will

ever do this. But she got caught lying about taxes, because Joe would

repeal your dad's tax cuts, which impact every American family, but this

idea that neither one of them said that they would ban fracking, they can

say it, but we still have something called videotape, and they ought to be

called out on it because it's a flat out lie. And let's go to the

videotape.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



PENCE: Senator Harris, you're entitled to your own opinion, but you're not

entitled to your own facts. You yourself said on multiple occasions when

you were running for president, that you would ban fracking. Joe Biden

looked at a supporter in the eye and pointed and said, I guarantee, I

guarantee that we will abolish fossil fuels.



BIDEN: I am not banning fracking. Let me say that again. I am not banning

fracking.



Or more no, no fracking.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Would there be any place for fossil fuels, including

coal and fracking in a Biden administration?



BIDEN: No, we will -- we will work it out, we would make sure it's

eliminated and no more subsidies for either one of those.



HARRIS: So, first of all, I will repeat, and the American people know that

Joe Biden will not ban fracking. That is a fact.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Will you commit to implementing a federal ban on

fracking your first day in office, adding the United States the list of

countries who have banned this devastating practice?



HARRIS: There's no question I'm in favor of banning fracking. So, yes.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: You heard Joe, he'd eliminate fracking, no question, I'll

eliminate fracking. Both of them lie. And they say, well, we're not going

to eliminate fracking. So, what is it? There's a campaign that you -- I can

author it for you --



TRUMP JR.: They obviously will. I tweeted about it during that, because he

said it on so many occasions. It's almost ridiculous, but that's the

problem. That's sort of the dilemma that we face. Joe Biden said he wasn't

going to eliminate it in Pennsylvania, where he knows that fracking jobs,

you know, are a huge part of the economy. And the media will let him say

that there. He can then say exactly the opposite in a more leftist crowd to

get the applause lines, and they won't say anything about the contradiction

in terms. That's the problem. That's what we face.



He's allowed to lie. He can lie to the American people, just like Kamala

Harris can lie to the people about the taxes, just like she can lie about

the Charlottesville nonsense to give one line in a quote when it's very

clear, if you read the full sentence, everything that he's talking about,

but they continue to run with it, they continue to get away with it, the

media continues to pretend that it's even remotely truthful. And that's the

nature of the game. And that's why it's so important for us to be able to

correct these things on the record in real time.



HANNITY: When we come back, I'm going to show the full Charlottesville

tape. I'll show all the times that your dad has condemned white

nationalism, and white supremacy, and David Duke, and all of these groups,

and what he said in Charlottesville because that too, is a lie told

tonight. That's all coming up. Don Jr. Thank you.



TRUMP JR.: Well --



HANNITY: Sorry. We got to roll. A lot more to cover tonight. Geraldo

Rivera, Leo Terell, Mike Huckabee, Governor Kristi Noem on this busy news

night. Glad you're up late with Fox News.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BIDEN: And a young woman gets killed, resisting the hate and violence, and

the President gets asked to comment on and then what's he saying? He says

there are very fine people on both sides.



DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: And you had some very bad

people in that group. But you also had people that were very fine people,

on both sides. And I'm not talking about the neo-Nazis and the White

Nationalist, because they should be condemned totally.



BIDEN: He wouldn't even condemn David Duke for God's sake.



TRUMP: I reject David Duke, rejected David Duke. I rejected the KKK, the Ku

Klux Klan. From the time I'm 5-years-old, I rejected them.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: They should be condemned totally, the President said, when he

talked about Charlottesville. Here with reaction to tonight's debate, Fox

News Correspondent at Large Geraldo Rivera, along with Civil Rights

Attorney Leo Terrell, Fox News Contributor Mike Huckabee. Leo has the

biggest smile, so he gets the first question. You know, Leo --



GERALDO RIVERA, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT-AT-LARGE: The biggest hat.



HANNITY: When you lie about, when you lie about it, big issues like race.

When you lie about taxes, when you won't answer if you're going to pack the

U.S. Supreme Court, which would literally disrupt the constitutional order

in this country. And you're caught lying red handed and they do it again

and again. We're only 27 days out of an election. The media in this country

has so failed the American people. Will this now go out and resonate and

impact this race?



LEO TERRELL, CIVIL RIGHTS ATTORNEY: Absolutely. Kamala Harris was lying so

much. She needed a seat belt. She was squirming around moving around

because she was lying. I mean, seriously, look at the videotape. She just

squirming around. And you know what? She even played the race card on the

Supreme Court (INAUDIBLE). Bravo that Mike Pence! When she tried to answer

that question, she started talking about race relating to who Donald Trump

selected on the Supreme Court. I mean, on the other court level haven't

been, haven't been a single black. She was trying to even play the race car

in the Supreme Court issue. She caught, caught lying.



And I'll tell you right now, she's not qualified to be Vice President. And

I think the American public saw that tonight. Mike Pence was well-

knowledge. He knew the facts. He knew the policies. You didn't even hear a

single policy uttered from her. And the first question asked by Susan Page

was, will you shut down the economy? Will you require math? She won't even

answer that question. She was all for 12 regarding expressing policies of

the so-called Biden-Harris administration.



HANNITY: Geraldo.



RIVERA: It's funny that Joe Biden says that Charlottesville made him run

for President. He's been running for president at least since the 1980s.

He's been running for president really for the 47 years he's been in public

life, I think.



(CROSSTALK)



HANNITY: But Geraldo, I want you to hone in on this. Lie about an issue

like race, when you have videotape that proves otherwise? That's a serious

issue -- lying about fracking, lying about taxes.



RIVERA: It is -- I think you're burying the lead, though, showing the, the,

the only real mistake Kamala Harris made tonight was over smirking, over

smiling. She had to sell herself to the American people as not a scary

lady, that she would be a competent, believable, credible Vice President. I

think that she passed that threshold. I think that the Vice President's

only sin tonight was over talking. You know, people, I think, that you

know, get annoyed when the, the moderator says stop, stop, stop, stop three

or four times. The in terms of the specific issues. I think it's all about

the impression. I think that this was a tie. I think that Kamala did

better.



TERRELL: Oh, come on!



RIVERA: Let me finish. Let me finish. Kamala did better in the $750 taxes

he paid in, you know, COVID obviously. The Vice President did better almost

everything else stacking the court. She was rattled on China, the only time

she was really rattled. The vice president scored on the economy, on taxes

--



(CROSSTALK)



TERRELL: What debate did he watch?



HANNITY: I don't know what debate you watched. Let me go to Governor

Huckabee. Hang on. Hang on. Governor Huckabee himself is unflappable on a

debate stage and one of the quickest debaters. I watched her lie about

taxes. I watched her lie about fracking. I watched her lie about the issue

of race, and she won't answer a fundamental question about something as

profound as stacking the court. I thought that Mike Pence shook her

multiple times to her core and she was visibly shaken.



MIKE HUCKABEE, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: I tend to agree and I'm not

sure. I really think -- I love Geraldo, he's got to get to an

ophthalmologist tomorrow as quickly as you can. He absolutely did not see

the same debate that Leo and I and the rest of America saw. Mike Pence was

even handed. He was calm. He was very direct. I do think sometimes, you

know, he may have heard himself slightly by continuing to talk when his

time was up. But he had good points. And Kamala Harris was simply shaken by

the things that he said.



I think the most important thing that happened tonight, first of all, he

pinned her back on issues like fracking taxes, and also on packing the

court she never could answer it. I also believe that the best answer he had

was near the end on not accepting the election results. When he said, I'll

tell you who hadn't accepted the election results. When he said, I'll tell

you who hadn't accepted the election results, the Democrats who, for four

years, are still unable to get over 2016. That was the coup de gras. I

thought that that was the, the finishing mark of the whole evening.



HANNITY: Let me go back to Leo. You responding, Geraldo, I'll let you to go

at it for a minute. Because, I think, Geraldo, I love you, but you missed

the whole thing here when you're caught in outright lies. That is

devastating because those become campaign ads. When you won't answer

fundamental questions about our Constitution, and she'd never been

challenged until tonight, because she's gotten a pass from the mob and the

media. I think this now has raised a whole variety of questions now that I

think the American people are going to want to answer. Are they going to --



TERRELL: Oh, come on! I mean, come on. Everyone in this country, Frank

Luntz -- everyone, all the polling indicates that Kamala Harris lost and it

was on full display. Mike, could be, Sean Hannity, everyone in this country

saw it. Geraldo, maybe you want the apologetic to her for whatever reason,

but on the issues on the fact you'll -- on the Green New Deal. She lied!

She lied!



RIVERA: I don't know if you noticed. She is a historic figure and I think

you have to give some due deference to the fact that she is a historic

figure. Now, I think she --



TERRELL: No, no, no, no, no! We're not here for symbol. We're not here for

symbols. We're here for substance.



RIVERA: Let me make one sentence. You mentioned the polls. Every poll that

we've seen in the last 24-48 hours have shown the GOP, President Trump, and

Mike Pence are double digits behind.



TERRELL: That has nothing to do with tonight. You're changing the subject.



RIVERA: He had to crush her tonight.



TERRELL: He defeated her.



RIVERA: And he had to do it in a way that was convincing, that she could

not be vice president that.



(CROSSTALK)



HANNITY: Let me bring up something else here. This is not come this did not

come up tonight. She is now for defunding the police. She compared ICE to

the KKK. She in the debate with Joe Biden accuse Joe of coddling the

reputations of segregation is like Robert Byrd. She said she wouldn't be a

member of the U.S. Senate if those men that Joe Biden praised had their

way. She also, by the way, supported this Minnesota Defense Fund.



TERRELL: She blocked Tim Scott on the Police Reform Bill. She blocked Tim

Scott on the Police Reform Bill, Geraldo. What about that? This is --



RIVERA: That's a good point. I think that Governor Huckabee's point is a

better point that the -- whenever the Republicans as Donald Trump is going

to give up his seat, just hit the, the Democrats and say you haven't

allowed Donald Trump a minute a peace in the whole time he's been

president. You with this phony, Russia, hoax you've, you've tried your best

to undermine them. What's that, that impeachment? When you should have been

concentrating on COVID? You were worried about this phony impeachment.



HANNITY: All right. Governor Huckabee last word.



RIVERA: I think the Republicans have a way to hit back.



HANNITY: Governor.



HUCKABEE: I feel like I feel like I'm debating Kamala Harris and Mike Pence

right now. Let me just say this. I think the most amazing thing that I wish

somehow could have come out tonight is asking Kamala Harris: You went to

the hospital bed in Wisconsin of a man who was accused of sexual assault of

a woman when you said we ought to believe the women. How come you didn't

believe that one? But when two cops in your own state were shot in the face

by a cowardly thug, why didn't you go to the hospital room? And then, you

said you were proud of the man in Wisconsin, who was accused of sexual

assault. Were you proud of the two cops in your state and why were you

proud of them? That's what I wish we could have punched her with.



(CROSSTALK)



TERRELL: Bravo!



RIVERA: That's not this debate was about. This debate was about whether a

suburban housewife or house man is going to, would vote, would be scared --



TERRELL: What are you talking about? We're talking about the debate. We're

talking about today's debate.



HANNITY: All right. I got to move on. Leo, love you. Geraldo, love you.



TERRELL: I love you too.



HANNITY: Governor, love you too.



TERRELL: Geraldo, come on!



HANNITY: According to instant polls that have come out, Vice President

Pence overwhelmingly won tonight's debate, debate. It wasn't even close. In

a poll on the Drudge Report, Vice President is polling 70 percent to

Harris' 30 percent. Another flash poll put out by WGN. They had 69 percent

Mike Pence, 29 percent for Kamala Harris.



Joining us now with more reactions to tonight's debate is South Dakota

Governor Kristi Noem. Governor, let me pick up where, where Mike Huckabee

left off. Kamala Harris did say she believed Joe Biden's accusers. She did

have that now infamous line that I was that little girl, a victim of

Biden's anti school integration, and he didn't want his kids going to

schools that were integrated that were "racial jungles." She did accuse Joe

of coddling the reputations of segregationist and said she wouldn't be in

the Senate if the men he prays had their way. That didn't come out tonight,

but that does raise a question. Why would she join that ticket?



GOV. KRISTI NOEM (R-SD): You know, it's interesting, so many things

tonight. She said the exact opposite of what she's previously said. She

wants to have things both ways. And Sean, her persona was off. She was smug

and condescending. And I just don't think that resonates with people today.

These are serious issues, serious questions we have about her, her record,

what she said and what she's saying today. And she didn't answer them. If

anything, she created more doubt.



I think Mike Pence had a fantastic debate. His best line was when he said:

"We're about respecting the freedom of the American people." And if Kamala

Harris and Joe Biden had been in the White House, I wouldn't have been able

to respond to this COVID-19 pandemic, the way that we did in South Dakota

that worked so well for our people. I thank President Trump, I thank Vice

President Pence for giving us the ability to respect our people to trust

them and to give them freedom and protect it in the future.



HANNITY: What about the issue that now Mike Pence was very powerful on

calling out the issue of taxes that they would raise taxes on the issue of

fracking, that they oppose fracking on, you know, lying about something as

serious as racial issues and, and clearly taking out of context, the

President's words on Charlottesville? We have the tape, we played it. Your

reaction.



NOEM: Well, Kamala, is extremely hypocritical tonight. On all those issues

that you mentioned, she has said that she's not going to raise taxes, yet

Joe Biden has said that he's going to repeal the Trump tax cuts. I worked

on those with the president. Incredibly important to the people in this

country and South Dakota put another $2400 in each family's pockets.

Fracking is incredibly important to our energy security. She has said

repeatedly that she would ban it.



Tonight, she would not clarify that would not say that she would ban it.

When you talk about sexual assault, you talk about segregationists, all of

those issues, she's talking out of both sides of her mouth. And a double

minded person is unstable in all their ways. And that is one of the things

that we should be very concerned about what that ticket and why we need to

give President Trump and Vice President Pence another four years to keep us

safe.



HANNITY: Last question. She won't answer Joe Biden won't answer stacking

the courts. That's a, that's a pretty powerful position that that they

refused to even talk about.



NOEM: It's alarming. Sean, America needs to wake up. That in itself is

alarming. And we demand answers to that if they won't answer it. Vice

President Pence was exactly right when he said that's an answer in itself

and they do not deserve your vote. They will not protect this country. They

will not protect the constitution and they do not care about the integrity

of the Supreme Court.



HANNITY: All right, Governor, thank you for being with us. We appreciate

it. When we come back, Mike Pence confronted Senator Harris about, yes,

spying on Donald Trump and Mike Pence and their campaign back in 2016. It

happened under their watch. We'll play the table get reaction. Rick Grenell

will join us, Jason Chaffetz, Reince Priebus all straight ahead. Stay with

us.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



PENCE: When you talk about accepting the outcome of the election, I must

tell you, Senator, your party has spent the last three and a half years

trying to overturn the results of the last election. It's amazing. When Joe

Biden's Vice President of the United States, the FBI actually spied on

President Trump in my campaign. I mean, there were documents released this

week that the CIA actually made a referral to the FBI documenting that

those allegations were coming from the Hillary Clinton campaign. And of

course, we've all seen the avalanche, the what, what you put the country

through for, for the better part of three years, until it was found that

there was no obstruction, no collusion.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: I must correct the Vice President, it's actually four years of

lying. He made that point at the debate tonight. He made it absolutely

crystal clear that the deep state did spy on the Trump campaign, their

transition team and deep into the Trump presidency. And yes, that should be

on the ballot in 2020. It happened by the way on Biden Obama's watch, they

allowed it to happen. And as momentum builds for more transparency before

this election, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows is assuring

Americans that more Russia documents will soon be released.



And by the way, the Director of National Intelligence Ratcliffe, he has

said the DNI is now provided almost 1000 pages of materials to the

Department of Justice in response to Mr. Durham's document request. Also,

tonight, look at this my friend Mark Levin sent it over to me moments ago.

Senator Kamala Harris Well, she got her history wrong on honest Abe. Guess,

it's honest Abe and lying Kamala, because while trying to dodge the

question on packing the court saying that Lincoln didn't send a Supreme

Court justice nominee that the Senate because it was too close to the

election.



Well, in fact, that's not exactly true. Lincoln did not send a Supreme

Court nominee to the Senate because they were not in session. They were out

of session. And as soon as they were back in session, he did send the name

over. Dishonest Abe -- or honest Abe and dishonest Kamala. Here with

reaction all this Former Acting Director of National Intelligence, he

actually got the ball rolling on document release. Rick Grenell, Fox News

Contributor, Jason Chaffetz, Former White House Chief of Staff Reince

Priebus. What might we expect now that the President last night as we were

coming on the air has called for the release of all of these documents

unredacted, Rick Grenell.



RICHARD GRENELL, FORMER ACTING DIRECTOR OF THE UNITED STATES NATIONAL

INTELLIGENCE: Look, I think there's a lot more to be seen. John Radcliffe

is doing a great job. As the President said, we need transparency. I don't

know what the Democrats are afraid of. They want to spoon feed the American

people rather than just be open and transparent. And I think it was evident

tonight, how well Mike Pence did. The American people fell in love with

him. But Kamala Harris collapsed tonight on foreign policy. She stumbled.

She looked very weak.



I know she's on the Intelligence Committee, but she could not speak

intelligently on national security issues to save her life tonight. It was

like a clumsy list of these are the things that I've looked at. And I have

to say that, that when you're running on a ticket, and you're a heartbeat

away, Joe Biden's heartbeat away from the presidency, if they would win,

this is really clear tonight, that she is not prepared. And I think that

the American people are going to see this and say she needs some more work

to do, and that's exactly what the Democrats said, when they rejected her

when she was running for president.



HANNITY: And I hope people, Reince Priebus, are paying attention. But

there's Joe Biden, if he ever became president would be older on the first

day in office than Ronald Reagan was on his last day after eight years.

It's obvious he's been weak and frail. And he spends an awful lot of time

putting a lid on the day like 9:00 in the morning, almost half the month of

September, which is almost unheard of. But I think the vice president did

something tonight those clear. Both Biden and Kamala Harris, they was

smoked out tonight by the Vice President -- their radicalism on display

their dishonesty on display, their lack of transparency is acute at this

point with only 27 days left.



REINCE PRIEBUS, FORMER WHITE HOUSE CHIEF OF STAFF: Well, Sean, what the

V.P. did was he was very precise in what he wanted to attack on, and he and

he repeated the attacks in specifically on fracking, and the Green New

Deal, and that's going right to Pennsylvania. And it's really smart because

Pennsylvania, I believe, is the state that we need to make sure that we get

the most; we get 20 electoral votes. You can, you can even lose Arizona and

you win Pennsylvania; you win 270 electoral votes.



And the pivoting back to Kamala Harris was very, very precise pivoting back

on the economy pivoting back even on our own record in regard to her

prosecutions of African Americans in California. It was well done. And to

Rick Grenell's point, I mean, he was so on today, all through the day on

this issue of Russia. I think back on our first few days in the White

House, you know, we're going to interview Mike Flynn, the FBI coming into

the White House.



Two days later, Sally Yates resigns because she's not going to do a travel

ban. Jim Comey walks in my office, and one of the reasons why I asked him,

this is now a week into this, is that if you think Michael Flynn is such a

bad guy, is he under some kind of FISA warrant or something? I mean, in

other words, at what point for the sake of the American people do we

communicate is two honest people to figure out what's going on here, and we

never got any straight answers from them at all. So, there's a lot to talk

about. I'm sorry for going on too long. But it's just amazing thing what's

happening this month.



HANNITY: Jason, lies on taxes, fracking, race, and not answering

fundamental questions on stalking the court and real, real lack of depth on

foreign policy, I saw tonight.



JASON CHAFFETZ, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: Yes. No, that's absolutely

right, Sean. Look, they started the debate. If you roll back the tape,

Kamala Harris was trying to make a point that Joe Biden is all about

openness and transparency and the truth, and I find it to be totally the

opposite. That is a total misdirection. No questions are pushing on Hunter

Biden and the millions of dollars that his brother and Hunter Biden had

taken.



No real answers on make taking the Supreme Court from nine to 15. No real

answers. Not just fracking, they want to shut down oil and gas. They want

to make sure that oil and gas is no more. It is -- believe Bernie Sanders

when he said it is the most progressive, the most liberal presidential

ticket in the history of the nation. Bernie's right, you saw it on display

tonight.



HANNITY: All right. Thank you, Rick Grenell. Thank you, Reince. Good to see

you. Jason, thank you. All right, more HANNITY as we continue straight

ahead.



HANNITY: We have a lot to digest again tomorrow night: lies about taxes,

lies about fracking lies on race, and they won't answer something as

fundamental as stalking the court. Wow! Lot to talk about. Let not your

heart be troubled. Thank you for joining us.



Laura Ingraham is standing by. She is ready to go.



Laura?



