Hannity: Joe Biden is ready, willing and able to surrender to radicals in his party

SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: Welcome to "Hannity".

Breaking this Friday night, President Trump has just brokered yet another historic peace deal in the Middle East, announcing a breakthrough agreement between Bahrain and Israel. We'll have full coverage just ahead.

Also, 19 years ago today, America, suffered the worst attack on U.S. soil in the history of this great nation. A radical group of evil radical Islamic terrorists turned passenger planes into literal weapons of war, murdering 2,977 innocent men women and children, including brave, selfless firemen and cops and first responders. You know the guys that went up when everybody else was racing down to save lives and put their lives in danger, many lost them.

Every year, it's a hard show to do. Think back to that day I remember where I was. I'm sure you remember where you were. I remember every detail.

I -- seeing real human suffering and the tragedy that was occurring right before our eyes, and I'm sure all of you do as well. We must always remember they were at war with us. 9/11 Commission report got that part right. We were not at war with them. There is evil in this world and we've seen it.

Last century alone, 100 million dead human beings because of some ism, fascism, communism, Nazism, right? Now, we're dealing with radical Islamism.

We saw it on 9/11/2001, we must never forget. Always be prepared.

Earlier today, the vice president was in New York City participating in the ceremony at Ground Zero and even exchanged a few moments with the ever clueless, forgetful Joe Biden as the pair put politics aside to remember the sacrifices of their fellow Americans.

And over in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, that field in Pennsylvania, President Trump spoke of heroism and sacrifice. The passengers of United Flight 93, delivering an address centered around unity and remembrance.

Let's roll, remember, Todd Beamer (ph). Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: The heroes of Flight 93 are an everlasting reminder that no matter the danger, no matter the threat, no matter the odds, America will always rise up, stand tall and fight back.

In New York, Arlington and Shanksville, people raced into the suffocating smoke and rubble. At Ground Zero, the world witnessed the miracle of American courage and sacrifice. Today, we honor their extraordinary sacrifice and every first responder who keeps America safe.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: We'll have much more coming up later in the program with America's mayor, Rudy Giuliani. We also -- you may want to set your DVR. Actually, we hope you set your DVR every night, a powerful video package, a special package we put together that you don't want to miss and you'd want to record and send to your friends, and we will continue to reflect on that day, September 11, 2001, and remember also human goodness, human triumph, you know, also in the midst of tragedy.

But, first, it is clearer than ever thought tonight that Biden Harris, this is the most radical, this is the most extreme this is the most far left, out of the mainstream ticket of any modern American political party in history. And guess what, it looks like reality is now finally beginning to set in for ever so slow and forgetful Joe as his campaign is devolving into a full-blown panic tonight.

Just yesterday, his campaign press secretary at a complete on-air meltdown and disaster when asked simple questions by our own Bret Baier, simple questions about Biden's position on the China travel ban. Did you support it when Donald Trump implemented it? Which he didn't.

Whether Joe needs a teleprompter to get through softball interviews because -- look at this recent interview, Biden gets the question. Move it up, move it up.

Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I would like to know, what will your administration do to help them give them that chance? Thank you.

JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENTIAL NOMINE: Let's move it up here.

You know, there used to be a basic bargain in this country, workers shared in the wealth their work helped create.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Oh, move it up, it move it up.

And it gets worse because Biden tonight caught in yet another lie. "New York Post" exposing his history of falsely claiming that he predicted the 9/11 attacks. Remember, Joe even imposed (ph) the bin Laden raid.

Last night, Biden reportedly had another bizarre moment, telling a campaign fundraiser that he hopes the debates don't devolve into an all-out brawl. Really, Joe? If I were you, you might want to focus on figuring out how much coffee you're going to drink the day of the debate and how are you going to answer a question without a teleprompter. Move it up, move it up, please, guys. OK.

Because, of course, Biden has a history of this sort of vicious rhetoric as other Democrats do. Remember Biden. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: The press always asked me, don't I wish I were debating him. No, I wish you were in high school I could take him behind the gym. That's what I wish.

I made -- I didn't make a mistake but they asked me, would I like to debate this gentleman. And I said, no. I said, if we were in high school, I'd take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: That's so Joe -- Joe probably just fall over.

By the way, not just Biden. Every corner of this new radical extreme Democratic socialist party, they've been caught spreading non-stop hatred and rage and encouraging, well, what we've been witnessing well over a hundred days now.

And guess what? Let's just give you a small sample.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. NANCY PELOSI (D-CA), SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE: Sadly, the domestic enemies to our voting system and our honoring our Constitution are right at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue with their allies in the Congress of the United States.

REP. MAXINE WATERS (D-CA): You see anybody from that cabinet, in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get up and you create a crowd.

ERIC HOLDER, FORMER OBAMA ATTORNEY GENERLA: When they go low, we kick them.

SEN. KAMALA HARRIS (D-CA), VICE PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: They're not going to stop before Election Day in November and they're not going to stop after election day, and that should be -- everyone should take note of that, on both levels. That this isn't -- they're not going to let up and they should not.

PELOSI: I just don't even know why there aren't uprisings all over the country and maybe there will be.

BARACK OBAMA, FORMER PRESIDENT: I'll put Mr. Burgess up against Sean Hannity. He'll tear him up.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: That's Obama threatening me. Good thing I'm not part of the woke generation.

Ask yourself after hearing all this, Democrats sound an awful lot like they're encouraging what we've been witnessing playing out in cities, in the streets all across the country. And, of course, denying the reality.

What responsibility to these Democrats and Joe Biden have for refusing to condemn the rioting, denying it for months?

And now, it comes as what barely there forgetful Joe and his campaign continue to spin in a million different directions flipping and flopping and flailing on everything from fracking to the travel ban to policing to violent rioting that he called mostly peaceful, even manufacturing and trade he's lying about.

Listen to Biden yesterday, talking about support for the failed NAFTA deal that Trump renegotiated, not him and not Barack. And guess what? They didn't do criminal justice reform, they didn't do police reform, they didn't do opportunity zones, and they didn't shatter every record low unemployment for African-Americans, Hispanic Americans, Asian-Americans, women in the workplace, youth unemployment, African-American youth unemployment.

No, their recovery -- let's see -- the worst since the ‘40s, 13 million more Americans on food stamps, eight million more in poverty, Joe. That's after eight years you as vice president. What have you accomplished in 50 years, Joe?

Anyway, take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We renegotiated NAFTA and you didn't is the point. I mean --

BIDEN: Because we had a Republican Congress that wouldn't go along with us renegotiating.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: But doesn't he deserve some credit for that, it's better -- the USMCA is better than NAFTA.

BIDEN: It is better than NAFTA.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Whoops, Trump's better than Biden. Yeah, his plan worked out much better. Ask yourself this. Why is now Biden changing his tune, trying to misdirect voters?

Because, let's see, Biden doesn't actually believe in anything. He is a professional, all talk, no action politician, the total embodiment of all things the Washington swamp and sewer, all talk, all talk, all promises, gets nothing done. He was vice president for eight years. I can't think of a single thing that he did in that time to make Americans lives better.

Donald Trump kept all his promises.

And the struggles don't stop there, because the ever slow forgetful Joe is behind on enthusiasm, behind on policy, and his polls are collapsing after embracing, of course, Bolshevik Bernie socialism and the economy killing Green New Deal and his plan goes beyond that, pledging trillions in the New Green Deal.

So he's now being forced to try and erase his past positions, rewrite history daily, and the mob in the media, they just ignore it all, pretending like he never said that he was in favor of redirecting funds away from the police and saying the police become the enemy. And trying to pretend that he never said he'd ban fracking not once, not twice, but numerous times, and trying to pretend like he's actually accomplished something after being in Washington nearly 50 years.

And, of course, this show will continue to do the job the mob and the media will never do, actually tell you the truth, vetting the candidate Joe Biden, because guess what? Biden already put down his far left wish list it's on paper, in stated promises he made with the -- with Bolshevik Bernie himself.

The Bolshevik Bernie-Biden manifesto released this summer, lays out in all the detail you ever want the new, extreme, radical, socialist, lawless Democratic Party's plans for your future. A hundred and ten pages outlines massive tax increases, trillions of new increases, trillions in new spending for the New Green Deal madness, wide open borders, it's essentially an all-encompassing welfare state where everything basically is free, which means that it'll be funded by you, we the American people, the taxpayers.

Now, these are Biden stated promises that he's put in writing. The manifesto makes clear that pretty much everything is a human right. Page 17, no one should have to spend more than percent of their income for housing. Who's going to pay for the rest of that mortgage?

That sounds like it was written by Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez. The document proves that Biden shares a vision similar to Bolshevik Bernie on health care, establishing a heavily subsidized government-run public option. How did Obamacare work out?

Biden also vows to implement a version of this New Green Deal that will go further than Ocasio-Cortez's New Green Deal, and putting Ocasio-Cortez on his climate unity task force and phasing out all fossil fuels in 15 years. That would be the lifeblood of the world's economy.

And additionally, Biden wants hundreds of millions of new solar panels. How did Solyndra work out? Which we know will mean higher energy prices for all businesses and every American. And by the way, we'll now be dependent on outside energy again.

And while the plan doesn't explicitly call for dismantling the police, Biden and Bernie, they want to, quote, civilian core of unarmed first responders.

OK, we're going to send in a psychiatrist into a potentially violent situation, domestic dispute community policing what exactly does that mean. It sounds an awful lot like defunding the police, like he said he'd do.

Ad the Biden-Bernie manifesto also calls for the elimination of cash bail. You know, they did that in New York.

OK, get arrested, they get sent out the same night to rejoin the activities, which has been a complete disaster, allowing violent criminals back out on the street with zero consequences. They were having bank robberies go on guy gets robs a bank gets caught licks let out goes out rob's another bank doing it five, six times in New York City.

Biden claims to care the most about vulnerable communities, his education plan would take away all choice from poor and working families with the worst school districts. For example, he wants to burden charter schools with more government regulation, he makes it clear that school choice programs don't have much of a future in Joe Biden's America, same guy that didn't want integration of schools because he didn't want his kids going to schools that were, quote, racial jungles.

And get this -- no standardized testing, because Biden and Bernie, they want to eliminate that too. How do we know how the kids are doing?

On immigration, Biden doubling down on open borders, amnesty, the united sanctuary states of America. He wants to end construction of the border wall, wants to end the president's "remain in Mexico" policy, which has reduced asylum fraud to this country and is perhaps the president's greatest first term policy achievement.

In other words, Biden, Kamala Harris, they want us to be the united sanctuary states of America, just like Kamala's state of California, along with implementing a hundred day moratorium on any deportation. What does it all mean? It means that all of this is a preview of coming attractions. He's telling you what his agenda is, is America listening?

The destructive agenda that Joe Biden is stating and his supporters have put on paper, they're ready to unleash all of this if they win in 53 days. Biden can try and hide it all, the media is certainly doing the work for him. But it's still out there. They still wrote it down on paper. That's still their stated plan.

Make no mistake: Biden and Harris, they're ready, they're willing, they're able to surrender to the radicals that are them and their now entire party. And, by the way, all of this you decide in 53 days.

Here with reaction, FOX News contributors Tammy Bruce, Dan Bongino, one with civil rights attorney Leo Terrell.

All right. Tammy, they're telling us what they want to do.

TAMMY BRUCE, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Yeah, well, they are and you should take them seriously. But keep this in mind as well, they will do even more. It will be worse than what they're telling you. What they're telling you is the least that they think they can get away with, to say nothing of the fact that if they're already trying to gaslight the American public with Joe Biden who's effectively a wax figure, how fake do you think what it is they're telling you is?

All of this is -- you can't trust Joe Biden. He's reading answers on a teleprompter that he doesn't even -- he hasn't even really seen himself ahead of time. So we're looking at in America where it's very clear to Democrats and Republicans and independents, if you want the country to look like Seattle and Portland and Los Angeles and New York, vote Democrat. They have also -- that is where they've shown you what they will do. That is what they've done to really kind of signal and perhaps it's subconscious.

But that is what existing Democrat leadership in America's great cities is willing to do to its own people who have voted them in a single party rule and that's what they've gotten away with. So you've got to keep that in mind, in the suburbs, women in particular, that this is a dangerous dynamic, not just philosophically but when it comes to real terms and real violence.

HANNITY: You know, Tammy, you have in common something that Leo Terrell 2.0 has in common. I mean, you come from the pretty radical left. You once sort of that I think the president of the National Organization for Women in Los Angeles.

Leo, you've been apologizing left and right for buying into Democratic Party lies on Twitter. I don't think you need to apologize anymore. You've finally been Hannitized and Bonginoized. So you're okay, but you come from the left also.

LEO TERRELL, CIVIL RIGIHTS ATTORNEY: But I'll tell you this, Sean. You know, when you lay out everything that Donald Trump has done. You talk about the domestic accomplishment. The guy is a foreign policy genius and the Democrats won't talk about his foreign policy.

This guy has brought us peace on a tremendous important day of 9/11. But let's look at the Democrats. The Democrats right now, Sean, and I think everyone knows, they're trying to keep the economy down. Why? Because, it doesn't look good.

We have a county health director on tape telling everybody we'll open the schools up after the election. You know what they're trying to do? They're trying to undermine this president, but they don't talk about his policies because he gave us the lowest unemployment, he gave us low taxes, he gave us a booming economy and he's trying to do it right now during the pandemic and he's successful.

And these guys are just trying to make this a personality war. I will assure you of one thing, if the moderators do their job at these debates, the entire nation is going to know that Joe Biden is not strong enough, not fit enough, and more importantly not knowledgeable enough to run this country like Donald Trump.

I should have left the Democratic Party four years ago. I wish I had, but I'm glad I left now and I'm glad I'm on the right team.

HANNITY: You know Dan Bongino, we have one thing in common too, like Tammy, and we were always right. They just -- you know, we welcome them to our family, of course. But there's never been a major political party that has embraced the hardcore left. That's different than any other election.

They're stating what they'll do. They always try to hide what they would want to do.

BONGINO: Yeah, I mean they tried it with Walter Mondale who proceeded to lose 49 states. He only won his home state of Minnesota by what, 3,000 votes, Reagan destroyed him when they tried this we're going to hike your taxes.

And this is where I think, Sean, in these closing days of the election. Me, I'm a conservative, I'm -- you know, I'm not a journalist, I'm an opinion maker here on the channel. Obviously, I support the president because he's the conservative candidate.

And where I think even I failed a little bit is we use the words about Biden, which are accurate by the way, radical, extreme agenda and they're right. Biden may have painted himself as a moderate in the past. He certainly isn't anymore.

But I don't think we've put meat on the bone and made it really bleed for people, make them feel it. You have to understand what he's going to do to you if elected, using his words, by the way, not mine. Your taxes will go up.

You got a tax cut under President Trump, between three and four percentage points of your income. He has pledged multiple times to take that away, meaning your take-home pay and your money is going bye-bye make it about character, whatever you want, Joe Biden's infamous character is not going to pay your bills. Secondly, if your kids are in a charter school and you like that charter school, you can kiss that charter school bye-bye too.

Biden is in the pocket of the teachers unions, they hate charter schools and he said it. I'll just throw one more at you.

You mentioned, Sean, in your opening the public option which he supports. Has anybody really looked what that -- looked at what that is? Oh, it sounds cute, oh, there'll be a government option. That's terrific.

Do you understand what the public option is? It's a Trojan horse to destroy your private health care plan using government subsidies to undercut them, meaning you like your health care? Well, you can forget about keeping it just like Obama promised you last time or Biden will promise you again. That's going right in the garbage.

This is going to affect you. Yes, people watching this show tonight personally, it's going to really hurt you, and I'm sorry to have to tell you that if you choose this guy as the next president.

HANNITY: You've got to admit it's great to welcome Leo.

Tammy's been on -- Tammy made the conversion years ago, Leo. You're new to our family.

(CROSSTALK)

TERRELL: I've been Hannitized. I've been Hannitized. I'm Hannitized. I'm Hannitized.

(LAUGHTER)

BONGINO: I always remember Tammy as a conservative but I remember arguing with Leo on the network. So this is great.

TERRELL: OK, I apologize. I apologize.

HANNITY: I have video, Dan, of Leo ripping out his earpiece and microphones --

TERRELL: No, please, time out. I apologize. I'm Hannitized, I'm Hannitized.

HANNITY: All right. Thank you all.

TERRELL: Thank you.

HANNITY: Wow.

All right. Now coming up, this is huge. The president announcing today that peace deal, this is number two in the Middle East, between Bahrain and Israel, mainstream media didn't even mention that the president was nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize. Huh, wonder why.

Also, why is no one on the left outraged over high ranking members on Mueller's team, dozens of phones wiped clean before they send them to the inspector general? What crimes committed.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, she'll join us next with reaction.

Also, you're going to want to get your DVR set. Moving tribute to those who lost their lives 19 years ago today, 9/11/2001, and America's Mayor Rudy Giuliani, straight ahead.

HANNITY: Earlier today, the president announced a peace deal between Bahrain and Israel, which is another massive, huge step towards Middle East peace.

So, will the mob, the media give this major accomplishment the credit it deserves? Well, they didn't mention the first piece deal with the UAE. I doubt it they'll do it here. Yesterday, by the way, new documents released by the DOJ showing that multiple members of Mueller's team actually wiped their phones clean before turning them over to the inspector general.

And tonight, Republicans are rightly demanding answers and suggesting this could amount to anticipatory obstruction of justice. Where's the outrage from the mob and the media? Imagine if Donald Trump did it.

Joining us now, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

OK, well, we had a lot of people get prosecuted by the Mueller mob for process crimes, including obstruction and not handing over emails and lying to Congress. Didn't we, Kayleigh?

KAYLEIGH MCENANY, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: Yes, we did, and now we learn what Mueller's team was doing. Several dozens, think about that, several dozens of devices returned, damaged, wiped clean, some of them intentionally so. One of those devices was Andrew Weissmann's --

HANNITY: Two, two of the devices were Weissmann's.

MCENANY: Two are Weissmann's who was rebuked 9-0 by the Supreme Court for prosecutorial overreach misconduct. And Lisa Page, two among these offenders.

Mueller is saying, we'll prosecute you for process while we, several dozens of us, are engaging in the same kind of obstruction that is uncalled for.

HANNITY: It just shows the depth at which this has gotten out of control, because we also know that they were warned numerous times even before the first FISA warrant was issued, we know that they were warned by Kathleen Kavalec at the State Department, Bruce Ohr -- Christopher Steele has an agenda, Hillary paid for it and it's not verified. They signed it anyway.

When they finally got to the sub source -- in other words, the source behind Steele's dirty Russian dossier that Hillary paid for, well then they found out in January of 2017, the sub source said, no, this is all bar talk. None of this is true.

So it was never -- now we know it's debunked. So it was never verifiable which means we never should have had a Mueller investigation, period.

But I don't hear from your friends that are in that press room with you regularly, hammering you with questions about uh these issues.

Why?

MCENANY: They don't care. How many times have I been asked questions about very legitimate things like Michael Flynn, the injustice done to him, the Obama administration? That Oval Office meeting literally during my tenure, we find out that Susan Rice on the way out the door writes this email, inscribing a meeting from days prior, weeks prior actually, and says, Obama did everything by the book.

This was a very curious email, not asked about that because they simply don't care and there are two tiers of justice in this country -- one for Mueller's team and Hillary Clinton, and another for Michael Flynn and the Trump administration.

HANNITY: Well, I mean, look at -- four years of General Flynn's life now put on hold. The president discussed this yesterday. The president lays it out.

Has -- do you get any questions about the abuse of power and corruption of Comey, Page, Strzok, McCabe and company? Do you ever get any questions about them?

MCENANY: Zero, literally zero, from the reporters sitting there in the chairs in the briefing room, none. And I even inquired to them, how many of you have reached out to Obama's office, his representative, to ask some questions? Not a single hand went up because they simply don't care.

HANNITY: Every single day, I watch the media.

And, for example, I watched the president. The president acted on days after the first identified case of coronavirus. That was January 21st. His travel ban went into effect on January 31st.

Joe Biden on February 1st actually said it was hysterical, xenophobia and fear-mongering. He said it all throughout the month of January -- the month of February and deep into March.

Now, he's saying oh, no, we -- we -- we supported the travel ban at the time. I'm like, huh?

MCENANY: Yeah, it's amazing. They didn't support the China travel ban. They didn't support the European travel ban. As you noted, they call it fear- mongering. They call it hysteria.

And his advisor, by the way, saying this wouldn't turn into a serious pandemic, and noting that his same advisor Ron Klain is the one that said, we barely survived H1N1, it was mere fortuity that swine flu was not one of the mass casualty events of our time.

HANNITY: All right. Kayleigh McEnany, I don't think you get paid enough. I couldn't -- I could not do your job. It's job impossible. I'd have a very hard time keeping my temper and checking out --

MCENANY: You'd do great, Sean.

HANNITY: Oh, I'm not -- it would be entertaining, I can promise that.

MCENANY: I would love it.

HANNITY: All right, you're doing a great job. Thank you.

MCENANY: Thank you.

HANNITY: When we come back, you want to set your DVR, we have a very moving tribute to those who lost their lives 19 years ago today, and America's Mayor Rudy Giuliani. Set your DVR up, well, you should set it up every night, you'll want to record this, coming up, next.

MCENANY: So here we are even 19 years later, I remember every single detail of that day September 11th, 2001. Think of the heroism, the bravery of our first responders, the face of unimaginable evil brought to our country.

Tonight, as we reflect on the devastation of 9/11 and the triumph of the human spirit, also, we want to play this timeline and the song that Michael W. Smith wrote after at the request of then-President George W. Bush, "There She Stands".

(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: We have a very tragic alert for you right now, an incredible plane crash into the World Trade Center here at the lower tip of Manhattan.

(MUSIC)

GEORGE W. BUSH, FORMER U.S. PRESIDENT: I can hear you. The rest of the world hears you. And the people who knocked these buildings down will hear all of us soon.

(END VIDEOTAPE)

HANNITY: Joining us now, the man who, well, became America's mayor that day, Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

Mr. Mayor, I still get angry watching that. I can't even -- it's inexplicable anger.

RUDY GIULIANI, FORMER NYC MAYOR: Yeah, I do too, Sean. It was very, very, very difficult actually the last two minutes to watch it, even though it's 19 years ago, I get very angry and then I get up -- really uplifted by -- particularly, the firefighters and the police officers.

And I think this is an appropriate time to remind people that those police officers that are now getting attacked and firefighters, and they all ran into that building and they weren't asking if anybody was white or black or gay or not gay, or they weren't asking for diversity numbers or percentages. They just went in and save lives, because that's the way they look at things. And maybe, we should remind the people who are attacking them now that --

HANNITY: I'm holding, let me hold up for you, Mr. Mayor.

GIULIANI: -- they saved everybody, they saved everybody, everybody. And they left families behind to save people's lives.

HANNITY: Mr. Mayor, you know, the president, these comments to Bob Woodward have become such a big deal. He had already implemented. He led, put the travel ban in effect, the one that Joe Biden called hysterical xenophobia and fear-mongering. He acted, taking it seriously, when even the experts told him you're going a little too fast.

GIULIANI: You're absolutely right, and in fact, I never told people everything about September 11th. I didn't tell them how many people -- that night I was asked, how many people died and I said it's too much for you to bear right now. I never told them what was really going on at Ground Zero, how terrible it was, what we were really recovering.

I didn't tell them that New York City was in danger of being flooded for three weeks because the slurry wall had been breached. And if we didn't get that fixed and if we had had a hurricane, we had an evacuation plan ready, but I wasn't going to frighten them with that.

If you're a leader, you take things on you. You don't just spit everything out to people, and the president did a terrific job.

Let's go back to the middle of March and April, when Governor Cuomo said the cooperation with the federal government has been terrific and president Trump should be praised, I wrote an op-ed article saying how unusual it was.

Gavin Newsom said, I'm going to get a lot of trouble for saying this but the federal cooperation has been 100 percent. Governor Murphy, Democrat New Jersey, couldn't get more. You couldn't expect more from President Trump than we've gotten.

That's before they were all forced to become political hit men. When they were telling the truth, President Trump had about as good a response as any president could possibly have under those circumstances and a lot better than Obama and Biden had Ebola, and a lot better than they had to Benghazi when Obama slept all night while his people were being killed.

HANNITY: Mr. Mayor, we showed --

GIULIANI: They should knock it off.

HANNITY: -- you showed your leadership, you became America's mayor. Thank you for all you did 19 years ago, I've not forgotten. And thanks to all of those, those first responders --

(CROSSTALK)

GIULIANI: Thank you for remembering --

HANNITY: So, amazing people, and our prayers are with those --

(CROSSTALK)

GIULIANI: Thank you for remembering --

HANNITY: Yeah.

GIULIANI: Thank you for remembering them when they need -- when they need support. You know remembering them on September 11 is easy, but when they start getting attacked unfairly, that's when we need people to step up and take their backs, because these people are the people that come and save you, not the people criticizing you.

They're going to go run. They're the ones running away. The cops are the ones running in to save you. They're the ones we can count on.

HANNITY: Mr. Mayor, thank you.

When we come back, two women in Delaware charged this week with second degree robbery felony, hate crimes for stealing a Keep America Great Again hat.

And up next, you'll meet the two Trump supporters targeted in this video. Take a look at this, next.

HANNITY: All right. So, during the DNC, outside of a Students for Trump event, two women, Delaware women, attacked Taylor Cisinski and Abbey Wigton. Now, both are Turning Point USA employees. That's Charlie Kirk's group. And they took a vacation to attend the event as pro-Trump Americans on their own time.

Well, as well as Wigton's seven-year-old son Riley -- well, guess what, they stole Riley's Keep America Great Again hat belonged to Taylor who received it from Eric Trump.

Taylor was also punched when he tried to get the hat back. The incident all captured on video.

Look at this.

(VIDEO CLIP PLAYS)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: You get off my property, get off my property. Are you destroying my property?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yes, we are.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: You know that's a felony.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: That one too.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: You don't get that. Get away from me.

(EXPLETIVES DELETED)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Give me back my hat.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Get it, William, get it.

I'm telling you right now you're going to do you're going to steal my property.

(EXPLETIVES DELETED)

UNIDENTIFIED BOY: That's somebody else's hat.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Get your hat back, baby. Look at what you just did to my son. Get your hat back, baby. Get your hat back, baby.

(CROSSTALK)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Give me back my hat. Give me back my hat. Give me back my hat. Give me back my hat. Give me back my hat. Give me back my hat. Give me back my hat.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I'm telling you right now --

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: You're going to steal my property. I'll follow you to your car and get your license plate.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: And I'm walking --

UNIDENTIFIED BOY: Mom, call 911.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: You want me to call 911.

(CROSSTALK)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Taylor, Taylor, these people right here are taking your hat. They attacked my son. I have it on video, I have it on video.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: You touched your kid back up.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I have it on video, I have it on video. I have it on video.

(EXPLETIVES DELETED)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: You want to try me, you want to try me, you want to try me do. The whole thing on video. I got the whole thing on video.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Don't attack, oh, you need to punch him?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Moments later, they throw the hat over a fence. The two women identified as Olivia Winslow and Cameron Amy, have been indicted on a slew of charges, including felony hate crimes and are facing up to 15 years in prison, according to a spokesperson for the Delaware attorney general.

Here with more is Abbey Wigton and Taylor Cisinski.

OK, you got a seven-year-old kid. He has his Make America Great Again hat.

Taylor, you were trying to get the hat back, you got punched?

TAYLOR CISINSKI, CONFRONTED OVER HIS SUPPORT FOR PRESIDENT TRUMP: Yes, that's correct, Sean.

HANNITY: Well, I'd rather be you instead of Abby with all due respect, and certainly, we don't want this young Riley, the seven-year-old, hit. But I don't want anybody punched.

What -- you know, what gave them -- what makes them think they could do this, Abbey?

ABBEY WIGTON, CONFRONTED OVER HER SUPPORT FOR PRESIDENT TRUMP: I believe it's the entitlement and the leftist leadership I mean they tell these um activists and these supporters to go out in public and fight back, push back. And --

HANNITY: Yeah. What happened to the left? I mean, you guys are with Charlie Kirk's group and both of you can answer this question. What happened to liberal tolerance and free and open exchange of ideas on college campuses, which Turning Point exposes all the time doesn't exist if you're a conservative?

CISINSKI: Sean, I think the left isn't liberal anymore and that's the problem. You know, they don't want open and free debate and you have, you know, the Democratic establishments and the lease and the elites like Abbey said to, you know, get up in Republicans faces and you know when they're calling all Trump supporters, you know, racist and evil, it almost gives them the excuse to act in this violent way.

HANNITY: Yeah, and how's Riley doing, Abbey?

WIGTON: Riley's doing fine. He did get his little finger stepped on, but there wasn't any like serious damage done. So he's doing good and he was reached out to by Eric Trump, so that really made him happy and made him feel better.

HANNITY: You know, I'm having a hard time understanding it. If I run into somebody that's wearing I hate Donald Trump hat or t-shirt, I don't care. That -- this is the United States of America, you want to wear your hat, you want to wear your shirt, I don't care.

If you don't like what certain hosts say, you don't have to listen, but they want a silence host, they want to silence conservatives on college campuses.

Your reaction to that and tell us more about what you experience with Turning Point?

CISINSKI: Sure. So, yeah, they think they could silence us, Sean, and we see this -- you know, Abbey and I see this and we both worked for Turning Point and you know we did take a day off to go to this peaceful protest that we thought it was going to be until this -- this happened and it turned up not to be.

And one thing about this story is they actually recognize me from earlier in the day sign waving. So they target us, and then I go out there to this situation where, you know, hopefully it didn't have to escalate but it did. And like you said, a lot better than I got punched than, you know, Abbey or Riley. That's why I --

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: But nobody, Taylor, nobody should -- I'm sorry you got punched, I mean that, and I train mixed martial arts every day. I get punched, you know, by design. How did you keep your cool because I don't think I would have kept it at all?

CISINSKI: I could speak to that so can Abbey. I mean, with the way where we work, we kind of experience things like this all the time and, you know, we believe in America, you should be able to have a political opinion and not get violent.

HANNITY: You know, just -- you don't like the opinion, don't listen to it.

Thank you both. Best of luck to both of you and sorry you went through that and also little Riley.

All right. More "Hannity" right after this break.

HANNITY: All right. And, unfortunately, that's all the time we have left this evening. By the way, I want to extend another heartfelt thank you to all the brave men and women and their families, those that lost loved ones 19 years ago today. Don't forget also, we lost four great Americans, September 11, 2012, Benghazi. We were lied to you there.

And, by the way, to the families still grieving over the loss of your loved ones, you are in our prayers tonight.

And we always thank you for joining us and thank you for being with us.

Let not your heart be troubled this Friday night. The news continues and Laura Ingraham and "The Ingraham Angle" is next. Have a great weekend.

Monday, 50 days until you are the ultimate jury.

