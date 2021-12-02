'Hannity' on inflation, Dr. Oz Senate bid

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," November 30, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: All right, and thank you, Tucker. And welcome to HANNITY.

And tonight, we're tracking multiple developing stories. Breaking earlier today, another major blow for Biden's vaccine mandate scheme. A federal judge issued a preliminary injunction blocking Biden's nationwide vaccine requirement for healthcare workers, you know, the people that were diving on COVID grenades every day to save our lives.

Now, the judge issued a powerful statement supporting his decision, writing, quote, if the executive branch is allowed to assert the power of the legislative branch to make laws, two of the three powers conferred by our constitution would be in the same hands. Wow. He continued, quote, during a pandemic such as this one, it is even more important to safeguard the separation of powers set forth in our Constitution to avoid erosion of our liberties.

We will have full coverage, full analysis of this injunction throughout the show.

Also, tonight, big news from Silicon Valley. Twitter now has a new CEO. @Jack, bye, bye. And surprise, surprise, the new CEO is not a big fan of freedom of speech. We have a full report coming up.

And later my thoughts on the scandal now surrounding CNN host Chris Cuomo, who has now been suspended indefinitely.

Plus, Dr. Oz will join us. He has a huge announcement not about his TV future, about his political future. He will join us straight ahead.

But, first, our count continues.

ANNOUNCER: Americans Held Hostage Behind Enemy Lines, Day 108.

HANNITY: Day 108, that's 108 days since Joe Biden abandoned our fellow Americans, our friends, our fellow citizens, our allies. their families. That's when he broke his promise 13 days prior to that, left them all pretty much to die.

A new report from Human Rights Watch reveals that the Taliban terrorists, they're now ensuring the safety of former Afghan security forces, you know, the people that helped us over 20 years. They lure them out of hiding and then, quote, then they summarily executing and -- or disappearing them in droves. In other words, they're dead, completely preventable human tragedy now on a massive scale, a very real crisis for every single person trapped, including hundreds of our fellow citizens.

But Joe Biden, he just merely turned the page, completely abandoned them, and the media mob, they've abandoned them as well. They don't talk about it. It's almost as if Joe and the media mob have no empathy at all, no concern about our fellow Americans. In fact, he seems more than happy to ignore every serious crisis that he has caused.

Take for -- inflation, for example. Anybody with a functioning brain, you don't have to go to Harvard Business or MIT to know that America's historic rate of inflation, 31-year high, is a massive problem and it's not going away anytime soon. But for months, the Biden administration, they have lied. They've been telling everyone that inflation, nothing to worry about.

Biden proclaiming that inflation was temp -- temporary and transitory. Propagandist Jen Psaki doubled down, also calling it temporary, transitory, even made a pompous remark about the rising costs of turkeys. Huh. What about the rising cost of fuel, the 20, 25, 30 bucks extra people have to use to fill their tank? What about the extra thousand dollars they'll need this winter to heat their homes? What about everything they buy in every store they go to higher prices they have to pay?

Now, meanwhile, the Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen also tried to reassure Americans that inflation was once again as she's been saying, wrong again, a temporary problem. It's the same lie they have now been peddling for months and months. But today, the Federal Reserve chairman finally admitted inflation was not transitory or short-lived. In fact, under Biden, inflation will likely be with us indefinitely.

Now, instead of working to address the crisis and bringing down costs, Joe is only making it worse he is now proposing higher federal fees on oil and gas production. Wow, we're paying a buck fifty more a gallon. Let's pay more.

He just signed off on more than a trillion dollars in new spending. He's now demanding $3 trillion more in the new green deal socialist welfare projects that he's supporting. It is insanity. It is unsustainable. It'll bankrupt the country. We can't afford it and we're robbing from our kids and grandkids.

But today, Joe was there in Minnesota, hawking his massive Build Back Better/New Green Deal socialist spending plan that would send inflation soaring even higher. But before giving his speech, Joe got distracted by a truck and once again, he reminisced about his time as a big rig driver which by all accounts never happened. That's at least the second time that we've heard that tall tale, and I doubt it will be the last.

Joe Biden, we now know, is an embarrassing, cognitive, weak, frail mess. Every week, it gets worse and worse. It's beyond humiliating, beyond embarrassing to this country, and our enemies see it.

And now, Kamala Harris and Mayor Pete seemingly competing to take Joe's place at the top of the ticket in 2024, even Democrats have doubts that Joe is capable of running for a second term. I'm not even sure this guy can finish his first term. Now, Pete and Kamala reportedly hate each other. They're planning an awkward joint trip to North Carolina in order to dispel the rumors about their rivalry.

But tonight, there is something much more urgent than a feud inside the White House. A new COVID-19 variant is now spreading across the globe. Joe Biden was so concerned about it that he banned travel from several African countries despite calling President Trump hysterical xenophobic a fear- mongerer, racist for doing the exact same thing.

As it turns out, the new Omicron variant -- well, now we're finding out was reportedly in Europe before it spread to Africa. And by the way, Joe is going to what block travel from Europe? Will he lift his African travel ban? Will he -- you know, is he hysterical? Is he xenophobic? Is he a racist fear mongerer who doesn't follow the science?

Jen Psaki, care to explain? Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PETER DOOCY, FOX NEWS WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT: Before Joe Biden was president, he said that COVID travel restrictions on foreign countries were hysterical xenophobia and fear-mongering. So what changed?

JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: Well, I would say first to put it in full context, Peter, what the president was critical of was the way that the former president put out I believe a xenophobic tweet and how he called that -- what he called the coronavirus and who he directed it at.

The president has not been critical of travel restrictions. We have put those in place ourselves. We put them in place ourselves in the spring. But, no, he does not believe -- he believes we should follow the advice of health and medical experts. That's exactly what he did and putting in place these restrictions over the weekend.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Joining us now with reaction, our own Peter Doocy.

You know, it is -- this is much must-see TV, you and Jen Psaki. Jen Psaki, oh, we don't need to test people that are here illegally because they're not going to be here very long. That's because they're going to travel in the dark of night but we'll call it an early morning flight and the lies seem to get bigger, you know, each and every time.

The reality is that he did call the president, President Trump, he did say that about the travel ban days after the first identified case of coronavirus in the country. Did anybody else in that room of so-called journalists follow up and try -- and try and call her out on what is clearly a double standard?

DOOCY: No, not yet, but something else that I caught on to and that was towards the end of my turn in that briefing was when she said that President Biden has never been against travel restrictions.

Well, I went back, I looked at the tweet that she referenced. It wasn't in there, but it was in an op-ed that he wrote in "USA Today", end of January 2020, and in it he said: Diseases do not stop at borders. That does not sound like a candidate who is in favor of -- or who thinks that a travel restriction internationally would do anything.

And something else to look back at that time, why was Joe Biden who now makes a point to always say that he wants to wait for the scientists to advise him what to do, why would he come out and say something like this? Why would he at the earliest days of a pandemic make such a bold proclamation that diseases do not stop at borders? Well, you remember that was like four days before the Iowa caucuses. He wasn't just talking about Trump then, he was trying to stand out in a Democratic field with Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg, Michael Bloomberg, that's how long ago this was and you think about how much more we know about COVID-19 right now, but a lot of people will say, well, I somebody said something political about COVID.

This wasn't just political. It was primary politics that were at a heart of this, and I -- it didn't catch on with the voters because a couple days after he said it he finished fourth in Iowa, then fifth in New Hampshire. But now, he's the president and he's got a long record and we've got -- we've got a bunch of it right here.

HANNITY: All right. So, Joe Biden gives us a lecture yesterday barely mumbling bumbling through it. But he gives us a lecture about wearing masks indoors -- and correct me if I'm wrong -- he then went to the Oval Office without a mask on. Then, at another point in the day had the mask by his chin.

And then in Nantucket you see the sign that says you must wear a mask and there's Joe Biden with no mask on. Is that the same guy? Sounds like, you know, do as I say not as I do.

DOOCY: And, Sean, here at the White House we are all very respectful of the rules there is a sign in the briefing room that says that masks are required at all times for everybody that is in there. I'm concerned to find out what would happen if I showed up for a briefing and tried to ask questions with no mask on, because --

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Wait a minute, Jen Psaki doesn't have it -- wait, Jen doesn't have a mask on why does she not have to wear a mask?

DOOCY: Well, the way that they describe it now is that you don't need to wear one unless you're actively eating or speaking at a microphone. And so, that that gets a lot of people speaking at microphones at the White House out of that one.

HANNITY: So, I'm going to play this in a minute but Joe Biden in a presidential debate said 220 Americans dead. If you hear nothing else I say tonight hear this, anyone who's responsible for not taking control, in fact not saying, I'm not -- I'm -- I take no responsibility initially, anyone who's responsible for that many deaths should not remain president of the United States.

Now, under Joe Biden, since he's been inaugurated, we have 355,000 dead Americans from COVID. That's more than last year, and he inherited not one, not two, but three vaccines and monoclonal antibodies.

So by is Joe going to resign? Is anyone in that room going to ask him?

DOOCY: It doesn't sound like he is going to resign. We can remind him that he said that maybe we just read him the quote and ask him if he -- if he stands by it, if he agrees that somebody who has been president for that many deaths should still be president.

But it sounds like on Thursday, according to "The Washington Post", and we've -- we're -- we have made contact with some White House folks, they're going to announce some of the strictest COVID regulations yet on American citizens, including, according to "The Washington Post" requiring all Americans who return from abroad to quarantine in their house for up to seven days, if that is something that they're going to propose in this speech on Thursday.

There are a lot of questions, how do you enforce that do you send somebody to the door of somebody that just came back from overseas regardless of vaccination status or testing status to make sure that they are home? And also, does that apply to everybody coming into the country, not just folks who come and document it at an airport, but also the undocumented.

HANNITY: I could see a show one day. It's going to be Peter Doocy and Jen Psaki, I can see it. I have a vision for it.

But it is must-see TV. Great job as always. Peter Doocy, thank you.

DOOCY: Thanks.

HANNITY: Now in 2020, then candidate Biden blamed President Trump for letting as I just said Americans die from COVID under his watch. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Two hundred and twenty thousand Americans dead. If you hear nothing else I say tonight hear this, anyone who's responsible for not taking control, in fact not saying "I take no responsibility" initially, anyone who's responsible for that many deaths should not remain as president of the United States of America.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: I agree with Joe. He should not remain as president.

Now, more than 350,000 Americans have died from COVID under Biden's watch, more COVID deaths in 2021 than in 2020, in spite of three vaccines and monoclonal antibodies that he only discovered, you know, six weeks ago.

So, will Joe be a man of his word, take responsibility? Joe, you're going to resign? Don't hold your breath.

Here now to discuss is the host of "Unfiltered" -- by the way, I couldn't imagine a filtered Dan Bongino. What would a filtered Dan Bongino be like? That's impossible.

DAN BONGINO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: I don't know, I've never seen.

HANNITY: I don't know what that would be like.

BONGINO: I don't know.

HANNITY: And 10:00 p.m. right here Saturday nights on FOX, and Dan Bongino, and also, FOX News correspondent at large Geraldo Rivera.

Geraldo, by his own definition, he shouldn't be president. By his own, how do you get three vaccines, push him every single second of every day, and monoclonal antibodies and not use them, mention them? And even though there's not a shortage when Republican governors like Ron DeSantis use them, then you ration it, he has to go by his own. How did we end up with more deaths in 2021? Sounds to me like he failed miserably on COVID.

GERALDO RIVERA, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT AT LARGE: It was a virulent epidemic that has continued to claim American lives, now approaching 800,000 dead, Sean. I did not support President Biden. I supported President Trump until the chaos began after the election.

But in terms of the performance of President Biden, given the vaccines, I think that we need to have a policy in place -- Erica and I and a daughter Sol just returned from the West Indies. We were tested three times before we went on our cruise ship. We were tested. We needed proof of vaccines.

If all travelers are as rigorously you know cleared as we were, I think that the travel restrictions would be less, less and mandatory, and I understand why southern African countries feel that they are being discriminated against.

But I think that, you know, back him doesn't recognize the borders --

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: What a hypocrite, Geraldo. But you got to admit, what a lying hypocrite because he's the one that attacked Donald Trump, xenophobic, hysterical fear-mongering, racist, he said all of that. So, that defines him.

RIVERA: Hypocrisy and politics -- hypocrisy and politics are synonymous. I think that all politicians are hypocrites.

HANNITY: You know what? I'm not buying that.

RIVERA: Taking advantage of opportunities.

HANNITY: Can you name one thing that he's done that's successful? Name one.

RIVERA: I -- that's not -- that's not my job. But you know pondering it, I think that there is -- there is -- there is a calm -- a calmer country than we had --

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Are we better off in Afghanistan? No. More COVID deaths --

RIVERA: Absolutely not.

HANNITY: Chaos at the border, we've got the worst economy. Highest inflation in 31 years. We went from energy independence and a net exporter of energy, to now begging OPEC -- Dan Bongino.

BONGINO: Geraldo is right, but he's wrong. Okay, yes, all politicians are hypocrites and they all lie. That's almost total logical.

But that's not the point, Geraldo. The point is life is on the margin. Some people lie more than others. Again, we don't say, you know, heat or no heat in the winter in our house. You say, how much heat, 91 degrees or 71 degrees?

The point is Joe Biden's a 91 degree liar. This guy lies all the time about everything. He's a grifter and a liar. The guy's autobiography is going to be in the fiction section of the library. They can't even get their own facts straight.

Jen Psaki, when you opened up with Peter, Sean, talking about Joe Biden's criticism of the travel restrictions, did you guys catch what Psaki said? Geraldo, did you catch it? She said, no, no, we weren't responding to the travel restrictions. We were responding to a xenophobic tweet. You were?

Because the alleged xenophobic tweet by Donald Trump was sent out on March 18th. Joe Biden started criticizing the travel restrictions in a tweet on March 12th. So how the hell was Joe Biden responding to a tweet on March 12th that Donald Trump didn't send until March 18th?

And as you accurately stated, Sean, where was the press other than Doocy saying, hey, we noticed, we looked at the timeline here, it doesn't quite marry up. If you're not listening to FOX News tonight, you believe this crap from Peppermint Patty up at the Brady Press stand. They're full of crap all the time. They're liars.

HANNITY: Geraldo?

RIVERA: Although, you cannot deny, Dan, you cannot deny that President Trump did call it the Kung-flu, he did call it the China virus time and time again. You know said things about Chinatown and so forth.

I mean, he did -- he did not help, you know, ease some of the concerns of Asian people in this country, when the -- when the beginning stages of this terrible plague began unfolding. I think that what we have to do as, you know, as objective observers of what these fellows are saying is to bust their chops when they do lie. And I think it's totally appropriate to compare what Biden said then to what he is saying now.

Let the people realize that that this hypocrisy is for real.

(CROSSTALK)

BONGINO: You did a little flipparoo on me though, okay? I said, listen, you're right politicians lie we're not arguing that. Point stipulated, you're a lawyer, you win. Biden lies more on the mark than anyone else we have ever had in the office.

And then you turned it around to make it talking about Trump and the -- Trump and the China virus. It's a virus from China. The Ebola virus is from the Ebola region in Africa. This is nothing new.

That's not what we're talking about here. We're talking about Biden. The man is a grifter and a liar. He said he should -- the president should resign if they were responsible or in charge for two hundred twenty thousand deaths. There were 350,000.

RIVERA: Would you do, Dan? What would you do about -- about keeping foreigners out? Would you would you mandate some kind of quarantine to keep the country safe?

BONGINO: Geraldo, I wouldn't. It's not working.

RIVERA: If Omicron really becomes this horrible thing?

BONGINO: Have you thought of the externalities here? These travel restrictions clearly have not worked, can we acknowledge that? And second, they're creating a perverse set of incentives. Now you have South Africa being punished for being honest about it when the disease was apparently in the Netherlands first and maybe they didn't detect it. You think travel restrictions work?

RIVERA: I don't agree with that. I think that -- right, I think that mandating vaccines and constant testing is appropriate. Right now, we have to buckle our seat belts. We have another wave of this dreadful disease.

BONGINO: Geraldo, I got the vaccines.

RIVERA: We can't shake it.

BONGINO: Geraldo, listen to me. The vaccine mandate is crap. There's no legal basis for it at the federal level, you know that. That Jacobson case was a state case.

RIVERA: I disagree with that statement. I disagree with that statement.

BONGINO: I'm still getting over from COVID tonight. Listen to me, my doctor told me, I had lymphoma. Get the vaccine. I got the damn thing, double vax. I had the worst damn case of COVID last week I've ever seen.

No one's going to lecture me, what did the vaccine mandate do for me? Tell me, what did it do? Nothing, it did zippo. I had 104 fever --

RIVERA: Maybe you would have died. Dan, maybe you would have died. You can't say that.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Guys, I'm out of time.

RIVERA: It could be the disease is more mild because you had the vaccine.

BONGINO: Geraldo, you don't know that. You don't know any of that.

HANNITY: I would add one thing. By the way, Dan, we're glad you're better, number one. Number two, I do what Ron DeSantis did.

RIVERA: Sure.

HANNITY: You know, we've had monoclonal antibodies and anecdotally vax --

BONGINO: I got them, Sean. I was better in 36 hours.

HANNITY: Exactly. I would have those centers in every state, all over every state, and there they seem to be the most effective therapeutic that I've seen. But ask your doctor, I'm not a doctor.

I got to let you guys go. Always great to have you, especially when you're not really killing each other, interesting.

All right. When we come back, exclusive interview, Dr. Oz who joins us for his first TV interview and he has an announcement about his political future, not his television future. You don't want to miss it.

And later, my reaction to CNN indefinitely now suspending host Chris Cuomo, straight ahead.

HANNITY: Now, a big breaking development in the great state of Pennsylvania tonight as heart surgeon, Emmy Award-winning television host, Dr. Mehmet Oz, is now jumping into the Republican Senate primary.

Let's take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP, POLITICAL AD)

DR. MEHMET OZ (R), CANDIDATE FOR U.S. SENATE IN PENNSYLVANIA: My parents came to America to find a better life and they did. I attended great universities, raise a family, and became a successful surgeon.

I invented a heart valve that saves thousands of lives. Then, I started a TV show to advocate for you taking control of your health, and took on the medical establishment to argue against costly drugs and skyrocketing medical bills.

But COVID has shown us our system is broken. We lost too many lives, too many jobs, and too many opportunities because Washington got it wrong. It took away our freedom without making us safer and tried to kill our spirit and our dignity.

Now, a heart surgeon, I know how precious life is. Pennsylvania needs a conservative who will put America first, one who can reignite our divine spark, bravely fight for freedom and tell it like it is.

That's why I'm running for Senate.

I'm Dr. Oz and I approve this message.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Now, Dr. Oz is vowing to run on a campaign of putting you, the American people, first, to be a servant of the people of Pennsylvania, take on the Washington establishment to protect fundamental freedoms, keeping Americans safe and secure and he says, again, to serve the people of Pennsylvania.

Here to talk about his candidacy is Dr. Oz himself.

There's a lot of similarities -- before Donald Trump ran for office, I've - - I've been friends with him for many years. We had so many conversations, too numerous to count late into the night. And I got to really know you during COVID and you were calling, you know, Europe at 3:00 in the morning and updating me on anecdotal information when we had nothing to work with at the time.

And awhile back, you told me that you are thinking of running. First of all, I said you're nuts, it's a -- it's a horrible world. And I want you to explain in your own words what you told me and why you're running.

OZ: Well, you did warn me but today was an exhilarating day. And let me give you little background. My parents immigrated here legally and our country provided unparalleled opportunities that have benefited me, and I feel firmly it is time to repay my debt.

America is in crisis, that's not news. Our values are under attack. So I want to serve America in its time of need. And I think I can do that by running for the U.S. Senate seat in the state of Pennsylvania.

Now, Americans -- and here's how I see it -- Americans deserve better solutions. Doctors are about solutions. But instead, people with good ideas are shamed, they're silenced, they're bullied, they're canceled. You talk about it, Sean, all the time.

And in a medicine, if we cannot say what we see, people die, literally. That's what we always tell the patients the truth because they'll respect us and we can deal with realities if we're honest with each other.

So, let me talk about COVID for a second because as a physician, I've really spent a lot of time trying to understand what went wrong. And the mistakes are emblematic of other issues that we're struggling with in our great country.

Remember the phrase "two weeks to flatten the curve", right?? That metastasized into this incredible authoritarianism overreaching that did not necessarily make us safer. People with yards -- big yards told people with no yards to stay indoors. That's where the virus was.

Remember they closed the parks. They shamed people about beaches, right? And now, they're threatening the same overreach with the Omicron as you were just talking about.

I think those choices should be yours, the American people's. And I fought to empower my audience, my patients, and now the voters of Pennsylvania and I've taken on big pharma.

I've gone to battle with big tech. I've gone up against agro chem companies, the big ones, right? I've got scars to prove it.

And I cannot be bought, Sean. Cannot be bought. And I'll keep fighting those battles to empower the folks of Pennsylvania and around the country.

So, here's what I'm hearing from my patients, from my viewers, from people all over the country -- there's three basic goals.

The first is we need safety, right? And safety in our body means high quality health care. That's got to come. But on the streets, it means well- trained police.

You know, there was a college student murdered this week that broke the all-time record of 501 murders in Pennsylvania, where I am right now. Shameful.

We got safety problems in the borders, too, which was basically the narrative is false. It's about cartels trafficking human beings, that they're -- and successfully being done so they keep doing it, and they're bringing opiates along the border with them. That's 100,000 people who've died this year from opiates. And we're not making it hard because we are letting everything come across the border.

The second thing everyone is telling is they want their kids to thrive. They want their kids to do better than they did. I certainly want that for my children. The only way to get there, the path to success is kids is getting them educated.

So you need choice so you can actually make sure you can take kids where you need to be. You need local rule, why wouldn't you be involved in figuring the curriculum of your kids' education, and you got to have your values defended. Your parents and your -- and the teachers' values and the kids' values need to align or else the parents win because nobody loves the kids more than the parents.

The third thing everyone is asking about are jobs. And I tell you, it's interesting. Jobs are about dignity. They're about purpose, and they're also about savings, which are being eroded now by inflation.

But this is why I am excited, Sean, the prognosis is good. I think and a good example of this innovation is when President Trump had Operation Warp Speed that gave the world the mRNA vaccine, right, and I don't like mandates, but that was a big advantage and America did that. We had that can-do spirit.

And America's other great solutions, but we're suffocating them. I'm running to ensure that they see the light of day. I know we can do it.

And here's my pledge, my promise to everybody: I want to be your public servant and every choice I make will be serving the citizens of Pennsylvania and the United States, and none of them will serve a special interest in Washington, many of whom I've been at war with for most of my career.

Let's reinvigorate American and let's see that divine spark in each other because it's there.

HANNITY: Let me ask you this: the attacks have come in already, and allegations you don't even live in Pennsylvania. Care -- you -- I'm sure you probably saw that earlier today.

OZ: I saw it.

I grew up just across the border south of Philadelphia. I went to medical school at Penn in Philadelphia. I went to business school in Wharton in Philadelphia. I met and married my wife which was the best thing I ever did 36 years ago in Philadelphia and I bore two children or she bore them, four, in Philadelphia.

I came home a year ago. It feels good to be back, I love the state and I'll represent it honorably.

HANNITY: Let me ask you because I don't know how much money you make but syndicated programming that is successful usually tend to do very well. So, you're going to -- you're going to take a big hit financially.

So, I wanted to get a little deeper because I did say to you this is a blood sport and I warned other people. I said, are you prepared for this? I talked to Herschel Walker, for example, and Herschel is like, I'm ready. I can -- I'm willing to take whatever it takes. And all of this will come your way in the days to come.

What is it specifically -- I have a -- I'm a registered conservative. I'm not a Republican but I mostly end up voting Republican because we have a two-party system.

I could tell you in a minute what my political philosophy is, but rather than me tell you mine, what is yours?

OZ: Well, I'll tell you one thing for sure, any government that's large enough to give you everything is powerful enough to take it all away. So I don't want that. I want liberty and freedom and that to me means limited government. We can do it better than folks very far away from us who don't know our local problems.

The more that we can be local, the more we can trust the people in our communities, the better off we are.

I believe in energy independence. That's a big deal here in Pennsylvania, but we don't as a nation want to be begging other countries like we're starting to do to change what they're doing with energy because, you know, we're in hock.

I believe in capitalism, which means lower taxes and regulations, so people can really compete, and I respect the Constitution, a brilliantly written document that I think should be honored on the bench, and sometimes isn't. We have free market solutions that work.

And in healthcare, I'll tell you, this is my specialty area and I spent my life studying this, we can protect against pre-existing conditions and use premarket solutions to health care that makes it affordable, accessible for everybody.

I've got a little secret for you -- the worst medicine is bad medicine. The best way to save money is to give people high-quality care. They do better and you won't waste money.

HANNITY: You mentioned immigration earlier in your parent's status, where you stand on immigration?

OZ: Immigration is a big problem for a couple of reasons. For one, we're subsidizing cartels that are involved in human trafficking. I mentioned they're bringing opiates across the border but lots of other issues as well.

I think President Trump was right. People should wait on the Mexican side of the border to coming across illegally, let's deal with all the issues there and not put law enforcement in an impossible predicament where they are forced -- now that people in this country, to chase them down when we know they're not coming back for their follow-up visits.

HANNITY: I say I'm a conservative. I used to say I'm a Reagan conservative. I would say I'm an America First, Make America Great Again conservative.

How would you describe, in just a sentence, your political ideology, philosophy? You are running as -- in a Republican primary, how would you sum it up?

OZ: I match yours. I think this country has all the building blocks to be spectacular. The infighting is hurting our ability to do what's possible. I know as a physician that when you come together, you save lives. I think we can do that exact same thing in this nation.

There's nothing that should hold us back. If we focus on those three goals I mentioned earlier, focus on safe lives, so you'll feel comfortable, make sure your kids are at least is able to survive in the future world as you would have been, and to make sure we've got jobs so people have dignity.

HANNITY: You know, Dr. Oz, we need better people to run for office. It's become so vicious and hostile -- look at the way they treated Donald Trump for five years. I wish you luck in this race. I've known you for a long time. We've had a lot of private conversations. I know you're sincere in everything that you're saying.

I think people -- the one thing I really like that you said is you want to be a public servant of the people and a lot of people go to Washington really end up serving themselves. I don't suspect that's your motivation and we look forward to having you back. Thanks for being with us.

OZ: God bless you, Sean.

HANNITY: All right. Coming up, the left once again coming for your First Amendment rights. We'll check in with Clay Travis, Gregg Jarrett, they'll weigh in when we returned.

And later, Chris Cuomo suspended by CNN indefinitely. I have my thoughts on that story. We'll tell you about that, straight ahead.

HANNITY: Also developing tonight, more signs that Twitter is ramping up its far left censorship agenda with the New York CEO -- the new, sorry, excuse me, CEO of Twitter saying back in 2020 that the company, quote, is not to be bound by the First Amendment, making it clear that free speech is not a top priority inside the company.

And get this, Twitter is now even rolling out even more restrictions on content, writing that a new policy, quote, bans sharing images or videos of private individuals without their consent, claiming it can have a disproportionate effect on several groups, including activists. Oh, you mean like people rioting and throwing bricks at cops? I think that videotape is helpful, because then we can get the people that did it. But that's right, we're only investigating one riot, not the 534 other riots.

Translation, investigative reporting that exposes the far left will likely be at a higher risk of getting shut down. Of course, the media mob and big tech, they have forged a deep, unholy alliance to hide the truth, to protect Democrats, amplify lies, smear Republicans, take aim at the most basic democratic values they certainly do not believe in protecting key constitutional rights.

Listen to "The View's" Joyless Behar saying the First and Second Amendment need to be tweaked. Who's going to tweak? Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOY BEHAR, CO-HOST, "THE VIEW": When the Founding Fathers were busy with the amendments, the First and Second Amendments did not have AR-15s in their weapons of war and they didn't have Twitter. So both amendments I need -- I think need to be tweaked a little bit, you know?

(CROSSTALK)

BEHAR: We make our living on the First Amendment so we love it, but there's a lot of hate speech and misinformation needs to be dealt with.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Misinformation.

Here with reaction, FOX News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett, and Outkick founder, co-host of the Clay Travis, Buck Sexton show, Clay Travis.

Clay, is that the same twitter by the way that refused to allow anybody to even post the story about Hunter Biden's laptop in the lead up to the election? That would be -- I would say -- a campaign donation.

CLAY TRAVIS, OUTKICK FOUNDER: There's no doubt. Look, he the unholy alliance between big tech and censorship I think gave Joe Biden the 2020 presidential election. You consider 21,000 votes is all that kept Donald Trump from being re-elected. If we change Arizona, if we change Wisconsin and if we change Georgia, you don't think that the idea the in-kind contribution I agree with you there, Sean, in terms of its impact was not seismic.

And here's what I'm afraid of, Sean -- I think that Jack Dorsey did as much as he could to keep the imbeciles from the insane people from running the Twitter asylum, the blue checkmark so to speak. And what actually ended up going on there is the reality I believe is that Jack Dorsey helped to fend people off. Yes, he kicked Donald Trump and many other people, Alex Berenson, many people who were sharing truths, inconvenient truths often, off of Twitter. But he actually stood up to I think the more left-wing censorious elements of Twitter.

And my concern now is with Jack Dorsey gone, that Twitter and other social media platforms are going to become even more restrictive of real debate. Remember, they told us that COVID didn't come out of a lab. They told us which we know is probably true that it did come out of that lab. They told us that mass worked flawlessly.

All of these things that the vaccine worked flawlessly and you never need to wear a mask again, and if you said anything contrary to that, they tried to kick you off. I think it's going to get worse with the new CEO before it gets better.

HANNITY: Between Twitter not and Facebook and what we now know, they were involved in with the election, isn't that a donation in kind, Gregg Jarrett? Would that be legal?

GREGG JARRETT, FOX NEWS LEGAL ANALYST: It could arguably be made so. Look, I -- Clay makes a great point. I think, you know, what the new CEO of Twitter is really saying is we can do whatever the hell we want to do, and I think the only answer to this --

HANNITY: Right.

JARRETT: -- and I'm reluctant to say so is strict government regulation of social media. We've given them a chance to regulate themselves. They have failed miserably. Their censorship is politically biased, i.e., Hunter Biden's story. Their algorithms are politically biased and they lie about it.

They are a Petri dish of misinformation and disinformation and the tragedy is, that according to studies, two-thirds of Americans get their news and information from social media. So I think the first step is get rid of their blanket immunity under legal liability laws. The second step, Congress needs to set up an agency to strictly regulate social media, you know, limit these bots in automation. No more fake names and fake user accounts. Advertisement must be transparent and foreign actors who manipulate the system, they should be banned.

HANNITY: All right. Thank you both. Greg Jarrett, Clay Travis.

Outgoing New York City mayor, Comrade de Blasio, is actually making it easier for people to shoot up. We'll explain.

And I'll give you my take. CNN is now indefinitely suspended Chris Cuomo. That's straight ahead.

HANNITY: With only a month left in office, comrade Bill de Blasio, mayor of New York, one of his final acts is to open the first legal drug shooting galleries in the United States and what the city is calling, quote, an overdose prevention center. Now, the center will allow users to bring their own drugs, get high under supervision in what the far left officials are claiming is an effective way to combat the opioid crisis.

Ask yourself, should cities be enabling hard drug use?

Here with reaction "FOX and Friends Weekend" co-host, Pete Hegseth, along with former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Pam, you shut down the pill mills in Florida. This is about the dumbest idea coming from the dumbest mayor New York has ever had.

PAM BONDI, FORMER FLORIDA ATTORNEY GENERAL: That's right. Just added to his long list of failures, Sean. He's tried this before, and you know who blocked it, President Trump. This is de Blasio's parting gift to New Yorkers. What's he going to do next? Ask for vaccination cards from drug users, having kids step over needles on the streets?

It's unbelievable. The importance of drug rehabilitation cannot be overstated in our country. We have to get rehabilitation, which includes drug court, which is what the Trump administration was so great at promoting, not letting addicts commit crimes on the streets. That's what he wants to do.

It's truly unbelievable and that's his parting gift to New York.

HANNITY: Your reaction, Pete Hegseth?

Well, Pam's right. It's the perfect exclamation point on an absolutely utterly failed socialist mayoral tenure. So, you've crushed small businesses. You've demoralized the police. You've allowed criminality.

And now, you're going -- you head in the banner, it's now bring your own drugs. Like we'll -- just bring your own drugs, here's the place where you can shoot up, and it incentivizes anyone to go to the base level of their character, and the city suffers as a result. And he thinks it's a good thing.

By the way, hopefully, Eric Adams in four weeks time will reverse this. We'll see how sane, you know, liberals as opposed to leftists are. But ultimately, this is BYOD and this is what -- this is what Bill de Blasio brought, and it's why we're all glad he's soon gone (ph).

HANNITY: How about we, number one, stop the 90 percent of heroin that comes across the border, the fentanyl that comes across the border? If you want to help people addicted to drugs get them off that crap and don't facilitate their use of it, Pam.

BONDI: That's right. That's right. That's right, Sean.

And it's coming through our borders and he is promoting this. What message is he sending to these drug dealers, that hey, let it go in New York because it's going to -- people are going to continue to take it. And this heroin can be laced with fentanyl. It's even more deadly than anyone can imagine, and that's why rehabilitation is so important, meaning drug courts.

It's a crime in our country to take heroin, to shoot heroin, to do drugs, and we've got to set that example, and we've got to help addicts, not promote what they're doing, because he's worried about stats, about people overdosing, not getting them the treatment that they need.

HANNITY: Last 30 seconds, Pete Hegseth.

HEGSETH: Sean, he claims he's saving lives, that's what they always claim they're saving lives.

BONDI: No way.

HEGSETH: But what they're sending is a giant signal that come to New York and do drugs, it's fine. It's legal. Bring your drugs, we'll make it easy for you.

In what world does this make anyone's lives better? There is -- this is the lunacy of left-wing thinking manifests in one man and thankfully he's gone.

HANNITY: All right. Pete Hegseth and Pam Bondi, thanks for being with us.

When we come back, my thoughts. CNN's Chris Cuomo has been suspended indefinitely at CNN. My reaction next, straight ahead.

HANNITY: All right. Some thoughts on Chris Cuomo, CNN indefinitely suspended. You in this audience, you know, I don't ever call for boycotts, firings, cancellings of any kind.

I've actually defended a lot of people that I don't like or agree with. Comedians, Don Imus, even people that I really don't like that much, Bill Maher, Joy Reid, but I believe in their right to exercise their freedom of speech. It's a right I deeply believe it.

Well, it's clear that Chris totally mishandled the mess with his brother. We don't know what the governor told him from the start, and honestly, he probably, my guess, that he wasn't honest with his own brother. But it's easy to support people when things in life are going well. It's always easy.

Chris' brother, Andrew, was in big trouble. Helping a brother and a friend in the worst moment of their life is probably not the worst offense and he probably was lied to himself even though he handled it wrong in terms of his work.

If Chris does get back on the air, I assume he will apologize. But I believe in second chances when sincere apologies are made, but it's you, the audience. You decide if an apology is sincere.

Nobody forces you to watch or listen to any show. We owe our careers to all of you. I can't thank you enough to give me this opportunity every night and radio every day.

Thank you for watching every night. You decide.

Let not your heart be troubled. Laura Ingraham takes it from him.

Laura, big show tonight.

Content and Programming Copyright 2021 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2021 VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.