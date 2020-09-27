Hannity: In Joe Biden's America the rules only apply to you

This is a rush transcript from “Hannity", September 15, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: All right, Tucker, great show as always. Thank you.

Welcome to HANNITY.

And tonight, we are tracking multiple major breaking stories, including history made at the White House for the groundbreaking peace accord between Israel, the UAE and Bahrain. President Trump is calling at the dawn of a new Middle East.

Media mob, Democrats, predictably, noticeably upset. Apparently, their hatred of all things Trump is clearly more important than world peace, especially in the Middle East. We'll explain all of this coming up tonight.

Plus, Hannity 2020 election correspondent, our own Lawrence Jones, in Florida, on the ground, outside of a Biden event where Trump supporters turned out in full force to give Joe a warm welcome.

And also, yesterday, in a truly unhinged speech, Biden predicted that manmade climate change and fossil fuels that he will eliminate will soon destroy the world.

And today, a -- well, he boarded a massive private jet, of course. A lot of carbon emissions, for a short one-day trip down to Florida.

In Joe Biden's America, the rules only apply to we, the people, you. Not him.

But hey, maybe we should give Joe the benefit of the doubt, maybe, just maybe, maybe he forgot all about yesterday's insane climate change speech. And he's so obviously having cognitive issues, that's being polite. After all, he's having more and more trouble recalling basic facts -- what day of the week it is, what office he's running for, and whether he is calling for reelection or election.

You know, for example, his running mate, by the way, Kamala Harris -- yeah, I think it's the Harris-Biden ticket now. Take a look.

JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: It says daily troop updates. U.S. troops died in Iran and Afghanistan. The Harris-Biden administration is going to relaunch that effort.

If you could take care -- if you were a quartermaster, you can surely take care of running, you know, a department store, you know, we're in the second floor of the ladies department. You know what I mean?

HANNITY: No, I don't know what you mean.

In case you're keeping track, Joe mixed up Iran and Iraq yet again. He went on a bizarre rant about quartermaster's and department stores, and someone should really start reminding Joe that he's not running mate for vice president under the Harris-Biden ticket, even though his running mate is already plotting a Harris administration. Take a look.

SEN. KAMALA HARRIS (D-CA), VICE PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: A Harris administration, together with Joe Biden as president of the United States, the Biden-Harris administration will have access -- provide access to $100 billion in low-interest loans.

HANNITY: So, with just 49 days until you become the ultimate jury in Election Day, do you trust Jo and Kamala Harris?

Let me ask you this question. Would you hire Joe to manage and run even a busy McDonald's restaurant? That's a hard job. Lots of orders and you have to race around. Let me see, French fries, and a quarter pounder, let me go back and look. What was it again, quarter pounder with cheese. Hang on.

I don't know. Biden can barely leave his basement without having a full on public meltdown, while constantly refusing to take questions from even his adoring fans on the media mob, and all for -- you know, all these events he does are all scripted, complete with his trusty teleprompter.

In an interview today, Biden's campaign manager seemly confirming her candidates' dependence on the teleprompter but she also lied and said he takes questions from reporters every day. No, that's a lie. Take a look.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: How do you respond to the criticism -- we've seen this all over -- about the vice president using a teleprompter during these interviews?

CAMPAIGN MANAGER: Well, I mean, first of all, I would say very clearly, the vice president uses the teleprompter, on occasion, you see that giving a speech. But he is also out there every day taking questions from reporters.

HANNITY: No, he's not. In truth and reality, Joe Biden doesn't take questions from reporters because he doesn't seem too capable of speaking freely without saying, move it up -- move it up, yeah, yeah -- to answer a simple question, without making a fool of himself.

Two weeks from tonight, we'll have the very first debate. In 49 days, you the American people will be the ultimate jury. You will decide the fate of this great country. I cannot confidently predict tonight what will happen and nobody else can either.

But let me put it like this. The election, I use the analogy of a football game. Two minutes left in the game, fourth quarter, no timeouts and it's a two-minute drill. You are on your own 20. You need to march down the field 80 yards, you need to cross the plane, hit the extra point to win.

It won't be easy, it never is. For a Republican, nothing is certain, but if you care enough about this country and liberty and freedom and capitalism and energy independence and better trade deals and peace through strength and not appeasement, and hard work, and risk and reward and invention and innovation. Yeah, a lot of the ballot in 49 days.

We ultimately look at the government that we do deserve, won't we?

Joining us now with a full report from Biden's campaign events in Florida, our 2020 election correspondent, he's been all around the country for us. Lawrence Jones, also an investigative reporter.

LJ, great job, as always. So, what was happening down there today? I heard you got a warm welcome from Trump supporters.

LAWRENCE JONES, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: They were nice to me, Sean.

Good evening, and thanks so much for having me on.

Today, the vice president was here in the swing state of Florida. Now, this is coming on the heels of that new NBC poll showing that the president is leading with Latino voters, 50 to Biden's 46 percent.

I wanted to talk to those Latino voters and see why exactly are they supporting the president over Joe Biden.

Now, if you remember, Hillary Clinton won with those voters by 30 percent, but there is a change right now. They say because the Democratic Party is going to socialism.

Take a look at what they had to say.

JONES: Does that surprise you that at a Biden event, there's way more Trump supporters than Biden supporters?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: No, this is Florida. We are Trump country here.

JONES: Why is there so much support for the president here?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Because he's true. I mean, he speaks our language, and he does so much for the people.

JONES: Are you surprised that the polling is showing now that the president is surging with Latino voters in Florida? Are you surprised about that?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I am not surprised at all, because the Latinos come from socialist countries, many of them out there, they would not support the socialism that the Democrats are pushing.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: They all support the president because people from Venezuela and Cuba, they lived through socialism. They know what it is. They don't want it to repeat in this country.

JONES: Do you believe that Biden has a shot here in Florida?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: No. He is going toward socialism. People, wake up.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

JONES: Sean, as you can see, those voters were passionate and you can tell that Democrats are really scared about Florida right now.

Mike Bloomberg, the former presidential candidate, also a billionaire, committing to raise over $100 million to dedicate to Florida so Democrats can win.

Also, another report behind the scenes, Sean, in "The Washington Post" saying that Bernie Sanders is privately expressing some doubt in Joe Biden saying he is not being progressive enough, also not talking about those kitchen table topics.

Back to you, Sean, in New York.

HANNITY: Well, also, apparently behind the scenes, Obama people and also Clinton people are saying the same thing.

Lawrence Jones, you've been traveling the country for us, great job as always. Thank you.

Today, President Trump ushered in a historic Middle East peace deal at the White House. Israel, the UAE, and the Kingdom of Bahrain have now agreed to normalize relations in what is a burgeoning new friendship between the Israelis in two major Arab states. That's now the fourth.

The UAE's foreign minister said the deal would not have been possible without President Trump. But remember, a few short years ago, the self appointed experts, and the mob and the media and the Democratic Party, they mocked President Trump for proposing a Middle East peace plan. They said it would never happen. They said it was impossible.

And by the way, President Trump would never accomplish such a feat. As he continues to move towards even more Middle East peace agreements. Remember this.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: He said the president-elect's campaign pledge to move the U.S. embassy to the disputed city of Jerusalem would inflame the Arab world.

JOHN KERRY, FORMER SECRETARY OF STATES: You would have an explosion, an absolute explosion in the region.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: For sure, the president's unilateral action will get people killed.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: And equally, importantly, it's going to stop any hope of Middle East progress in the peace talks.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: What he has done as thrown in a diplomatic bomb into the Middle East peace process.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: This would put Egypt and Saudi Arabia in a very awkward position.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: And if you think Benghazi and what happened there was a low point and a violent act, imagine this with a bigger magnitude.

HANNITY: You know, ironically, it is the Biden-Obama appeasement policy of dropping $150 billion in cash and other currency in the tarmac for radical mullahs that were chanting, oh, "death to Israel, death to America" -- well, that led to a genuine fear all throughout the Middle East that has created a paradigm that was unthinkable in the Biden-Obama years, which is, all of a sudden, you have massive cooperation between the U.S., Israel, the Jordanians, the Egyptians, the Saudis, and yes, UAE, and Bahrain and Emirates.

Why? Against Iranian hegemony because Biden-Obama gave them the money and got nothing in return. Please be nice to us. No anyplace, anytime inspections, no U.S. inspections at all, and they get to continue to build their nuclear weapons program.

That was the dumbest deal in the history of mankind. Peace in our time, appeasement, or peace through strength? Well, Trump's policies -- well, he's proved them wrong again.

And also, look, he made them look stupid, all while fulfilling yet another major campaign promise. The administration is now taking giant strides towards peace in a tumultuous region of the world nobody thought possible. This was the first major Middle East peace deal in over 25 years. Anyone would half a brain would know this is really good news, a massive accomplishment, something that is good for the world.

And, by the way, the reason that we are able to do it from a position of strength is Donald Trump now made us energy independent for the first time in 75 years and made us the largest producer of energy worldwide in the first time in over 75 years. The mob, the media, they are not pleased. They wouldn't be pleased of Donald Trump -- well, gave every American a million dollars in cured cancer.

Dirty dossier, conspiracy theorist, that idiot David Corn calling this a joint con between Prime Minister Netanyahu and President Trump. CBS News White House correspondent Mark Knoller, he was too distracted with, quote, "the lack of social distancing" at today's ceremony.

And that's not all. Look at how the mob and the media tried to do anything and everything they could to put a negative spin on what is nothing but a historic peace deal that -- well, they said would never happen. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Of course, on a week where we have seen the president really throw caution to the wind when it comes to these COVID-19 precautions, John, we are seeing it amplified here once again on the south lawn of the White House.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The campaign already putting ads up on Facebook that describe this as the achievement of a peace deal. Of course, there was no actual conflict, no war between these countries.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It is a big agreement, cannot divert the fact that there's another major headline here, and that is a coronavirus lockdown with record-breaking numbers. That is a headline that Netanyahu wants to get away from.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: This deal is a bit uncomfortable for a lot of observers to watch because it seems so transactional, as if pulling out of the Iran deal is what got these Gulf States on board.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Yeah, the Iranian deal where we've paid mullahs to chant "death to America, death to Israel" money for nothing in return. Yeah, those days are gone. The hate Trump in this case, is so vile and repulsive, they can't give this guy credit for killing Soleimani, defeating the caliphate in Syria, taking out Baghdadi and associates, and even killing the al Qaeda leader in Yemen. Not even a generational Middle East peace accord is good enough for the mob or the Democratic Party.

Their rage, their psychosis is that twisted and extreme. Now, needless to say, Nancy Pelosi, she wasn't exactly excited about the deal. She actually said it was a distraction for President Trump, bringing historic peace is a distraction, and Nancy -- Crazy Nancy's messed up world.

Take a look.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: These are dramatic development in the Middle East. How much credit do you give the president of the United States for these peace agreements?

REP. NANCY PELOSI (D-CA), SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE: Well, hopefully, they will be beneficial to the region. So, good for him for having a distraction on a day when the numbers of people who are infected and the numbers of people who are dying from this virus only increases.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Oh, maybe you should have had your own private salon opened up for you or that designer ice cream stuff, as you were delaying aid to the American families and businesses. Remember that, Nancy?

It's now more clear than ever before, hating the president is more important to Democrats, the media mob, than anything else in this world.

Here with reaction, the author of the new book, "Three C's That Made America Great: Christianity, Capitalism, and the Constitution," FOX News contributor Mike Huckabee, along with the radio host of "The Rubin Report", Dave Rubin.

I read your book, Governor, cover to cover. I was -- I'm thankful and grateful you gave met an early copy of this. Boy, I guess saying those three things in this day and age might be considered controversial, just like talking about American goodness and greatness, apparently to some is controversial.

MIKE HUCKABEE, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: I don't know how it could be, but it is to some people who hate this country. But to those of us who love it, we recognize that what the president has done is to maximize a sense of America being a great country and acting like it, and what we saw today on the lawn of the White House was a seminal event.

And when Nancy Pelosi and the other Democrats, including Joe Biden and Kamala Harris can't celebrate it, my question to them is, what can you celebrate? If you can't celebrate the fact that you bring two Arab nations to the table with the Israeli prime minister and the American president, and you start building trade and economic cooperation, and you resolve the fact of where the embassy is, and the Golan Heights and respect for Judea and Samaria, and recognition of Jerusalem as the capital, if you can't celebrate that, what do you celebrate? Chaos, war, Iranians killing Americans through proxies?

This is what people are going to be voting on in 49 days, Sean, they need to be very alert, this isn't about tweeting, this is about the future of not just America, but the world.

HANNITY: You know, Dave Rubin, I guess the critics of the president are right, in a sense, this president is a fighter. This president battles -- he fought for better trade deals, he fought for the money to build the wall, he fought for Supreme Court justices, other presidents would have caved under the pressure that was brought to bear unfairly against Justice Kavanaugh.

I guess the fact the president just acted and took off the rules of engagement handcuffs at Biden and Obama put on our military so we can beat the caliphate and take out Soleimani and Baghdadi and al Qaeda leaders -- yeah, I guess Donald Trump is a fighter. But he seems like he's fighting for the American people, and maybe that's what they seem to hate the most.

DAVE RUBIN, HOST, "THE RUBIN REPORT": Well, that is what they hate the most, and what they really hate the most is a Republican who fights for the American people, right?

So, the Republicans tried it the other way. They tried it with Romney. They tried with McCain. You can say what you want about those guys, but Trump decided, hey, I'm not just going to fight the Democrats, but I'm also going to fight the media.

But, you know, as far as what just happened today with these peace agreements, I mean, this is beyond imagination stuff, stuff that none of us thought could happen, and I thought -- the one thing we all kind of agree on is this idea that, oh, maybe one day, there could be peace in the Middle East.

Well, now I am hearing in the last couple of hours that there could be as many as nine other nations that are about to sign peace deals with Israel and Saudi Arabia, possibly. I mean, the world is changing, and it's changing for the better. But these guys are just trying to hold onto the old world, trying to hold onto a lot of field policies. And it's like, look, you may not like Trump, but if you don't think what he is doing here is good, the problem is not Trump, the problem is you.

HANNITY: You know, Governor, I look at the president, I look these institutional forces, and you address a lot of this in your book, it's like 99 percent of the media mob. It's almost every Democrat, every major newspaper, all broadcast networks, every other cable network, except for this one. And this is hardly a network where we don't have a wide -- a varying range of opinions.

And I'm looking at a lot of powerful forces, they are invested in destroying this man as they have been from the beginning. Forty-nine days, what do you see happening?

HUCKABEE: I think people are going to start recognizing that they have ay fundamental choice. You know, you mentioned the book. The fact is Steve Feazel and I who wrote this, we say that you can't have an America that is not founded on the Judeo-Christian worldview.

Capitalism is the economic underpinning of our country. Without it, we collapse. And the Constitution is that document that gives us a framework in which the government is limited and the people are empowered. A lot of people think the purpose of law is to throttle the people, like we see in places like California and Michigan where the governors say, you can have a riot but you can't go to church.

That's the opposite of the Constitution that says the government has to sit down and shut up, and it's the people who should have the power. If people believe that and if they think that that's what America is about, they better vote for Donald Trump, because if they vote for Joe Biden, he's going to come off Air Force One and he's going to look out there, and he's going to do what I am doing now, waving at people who aren't there, and that is a tragedy that we cannot afford in this country to have.

HANNITY: Will Americans, Dave Rubin, vote for a presidential candidate that is obviously weak, obviously frail, and obviously struggling cognitively? Will Americans vote for that? Americans see what I see, everyone talks about it, but they are just being polite, I guess, you know, being protective -- I call it the candidate protection program on the media.

RUBIN: Yeah, it's protected, not polite. I mean, I've been saying for about 16 months now, the scandal is not that something is wrong with Biden cognitively, which everyone knows. The scandal is no one in mainstream media will talk about it except on FOX News.

But as you pointed out in your monologue, both Harris and Biden today either accidentally or intentionally said, the Harris-Biden ticket, so I think they might be setting up what is coming up the next couple of weeks.

HANNITY: Well, powerful statement.

All right. Congratulations, Governor, great book. I enjoyed it.

Now, when we come back, a lot of news tonight. A live update from -- on the two deputies that were ambushed in an assassination attempt in Los Angeles, the suspect still remains at large at this hour.

Also, Alan Dershowitz, he just dropped a major bomb lawsuit, 300 million bucks against fake news CNN. He'll explain why, exclusively.

Later, CNBC's Jim Cramer called Speaker Pelosi "crazy Nancy" right to her face. She's a little nuts. Sorry, my humble opinion. You don't have to agree.

We'll play you the tape, straight ahead.

HANNITY: New developments tonight in the ambush and assassination attempt up to L.A. deputies over the weekend in Compton, California, as a manhunt intensifies for the gunman.

Here with the very latest from Lynnwood, California, is FOX 11 reporter Bill Melugin is with us.

Bill, what's the latest there?

BILL MELUGIN, KTTV REPORTER: Sean, good evening to you.

The latest from here the hospital where those deputies are both being treated is that they are both still in intensive care but the good news is -- good news, excuse me, they are both stable which is exactly what we want to hear. They are expected to survive which is incredible considering the fact that they were both shot in the face on Saturday night.

So, here's what we know about those two deputies. One is a 31-year-old mother. She's got a 6-year-old son. The other is a 24-year-old deputy. They are both very brand-new. They just graduated from the academy 14 months ago.

They worked at Transit Services Bureau. They were just sitting in their car on Saturday when a gunman walks up and ambushes them and shots them both in the face. Female deputy hit in the jaw, the male deputy hit in the forehead. Thankfully, though, miraculously, they are both going to survive.

The reward money to catch the suspect has been exploding. It started off at $100,000 and talking to you right now, it has gone up to more than $300,000.

I just got off the phone with the sheriff a short time ago, donations coming in from all over the place. He said he just found out private law firm from back on the East Coast has now pledged $25,000. So, again, that total amount over $300,000, and the sheriff made national headlines yesterday when he challenged NBA superstar LeBron James to match that amount, match the award money. We have not heard anything from LeBron just yet.

Now, when we're talking about the search for the suspect tonight, the sheriff says, again, they got the A-team working on this, more than a dozen homicide detectives, FBI involved, U.S. Marshals involved. He did tell me a coupled of hours ago they are working some very promising leads. They expect to have some promising developments.

It sounds like they are potentially circling in on potentially be shooter or maybe an accomplished, we might be getting some news in the next couple of days or so. But he did say some very promising leads are being worked.

Right now, it's just a waiting game. Really, it's a matter of when, not if the suspect is going to be caught -- Sean.

HANNITY: Is there any talk -- any discussion about Biden's comments, the police become the enemy, and, of course, I support redirecting funds away of the police, or Kamala Harris' praise of Mayor Garcetti's $150 million cut to the LAPD?

MELUGIN: You know, not right now. I understand, you know, with the sheriff's department, they're focused on one thing right now, which is getting those -- getting those most deputies on the road to recovery and tracking down the person who did this.

There are, obviously, a lot of politics at play behind the scenes, in terms of defunding the police, the movement, with all that, but that's not something people are talking about right this second in terms of this investigation with the sheriff's department. They want to make sure they get this guy in custody first. They'll let, you know, pundits elsewhere talk about that sort of a thing.

But two of their members were -- it was an attempted assassination the other night, and, you know, people are going to speculate on what the motive was, what the reasoning was for that attack, but they're not going to worry about that right now. They just want to track down whoever did this come and get them off the streets to make sure none of their other deputies have a target on their back.

HANNITY: All right. Bill Melugin, in L.A. tonight, thank you.

Also tonight, Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz, today, he filed a blockbuster defamation lawsuit against fake news CNN over their coverage of his remarks in the impeachment trial and argument in defense of President Trump.

On January 29th, Professor Dershowitz said this.

ALAN DERSHOWITZ, HARVARD LAW PROFESSOR: The only thing that would make a pretty comic quid pro quo unlawful is if the quo were in some way illegal.

Now, we talk about motive. There are three possible motives that a political figure can have. One, a motive in the public interest. And the Israeli argument would be in the public interest. The second is, in his own political interest. And the third, which hasn't been mentioned, would be in his own financial interests, his own pure financial interest, just putting money in the bank.

I want to focus on the second one for just one moment. Every public official that I know believes that his election is in the public interest. And mostly, you're right. Your election is in the public interest.

And if a president does something which he believes will help him get elected, in the public interest, that cannot be the kind of quid pro quo that results in impeachment.

HANNITY: Fake news CNN decided to deceptively edit those remarks and make it seem like Professor Dershowitz was saying something he did not say.

Now, because the network on many occasions aired just the second half of that quote, which you can now see on your screen and took those comments purposely out of context. Now as a lawsuit lays out, fake news CNN and their actions were part of an alleged effort to smear the professor and destroy his credibility.

We reached out to fake news CNN for comment. They're too busy sucking up to Joe Biden right now and they have yet to get back to us. Shocker.

Here to explain more, Professor Alan Dershowitz is with us.

By the way, he has a new podcast called "Der Show" on Apple, Spotify, other platforms.

Also with us is FOX News contributor Dan Bongino.

Professor, it's a very high bar Times V. Sullivan. Charles Harder is my attorney, Lin Wood is my attorney. However, both of them have convinced me that it may not be as high as a bar maybe once thought. There are a number of cases now that are -- let's just say, Palin versus "The New York Times" and a few other ones that convinced me that things might be changing and that this reckless disregard or absence of malice standard, if you purposely edit somebody out of context, it seems like there's malice involved, doesn't there?

DERSHOWITZ: Oh, yes. I was one of the law clerks in "New York Times" versus Sullivan in the Supreme Court. So I'm very much aware.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: By the way, I blamed you then for that. I think it's a horrible decision.

DERSHOWITZ: Justice Goldberg wrote a concurring opinion. He didn't join the majority opinion. But I have litigated cases under "New York Times" v. Sullivan.

But what CNN did here, and it pains me to say this because, you know, I have friends over there. What they did is they just totally doctored the tape. It's as if I said, I don't believe a president can do anything and they just had me say a president can do anything. Leaving out, I don't believe. They left out when I said about the legality.

And then you get Joe Lockhart getting on the station after they showed just part of the statement and he says, well, Dershowitz says that a president can do anything, he can commit any crimes and what he said is just like what Hitler and Mussolini would say.

And others on the show said that Dershowitz says that he can do everything. He can commit any criminal act, bribery, extortion, he can do anything if they had just show the part where I said, if he does anything illegal he can be impeached, but they doctored the tape to take that out. That's not covered by "New York Times" versus Sullivan.

There is another Supreme Court decision against "The New Yorker" in which the court said if you take quotes and distort them and make the person say the exact opposite of what he said, that can be defamation.

So I'm not doing this for myself. I'm going to contribute whatever CNN has to pay me beyond the legal fees to charities and to good causes, I'm doing this to hold them accountable. They made a deliberate, willful decision, we believe from the very top, to purposely doctor the tape and make it look like I said something that was crazy, that a president can do anything, he can commit crimes.

Of course I never said that. I don't believe it. I spent an hour in front of the Senate two days earlier saying if the president commits a crime, he can be impeached. That was the whole thesis of my presentation.

CNN knew that and they doctored the tape, they edited the tape to make me say exactly the opposite. Shame on them. And they're going to have to pay and some good charities are going to benefit from CNN's willful, deliberate and malicious effort to destroy my credibility as a constitutional scholar.

HANNITY: You know, Dan Bongino, look, we know this is informational crisis. We know that fake news CNN is what it is. They're state-run television, you know, Humpty Dumpty and Mr. Potato Heads network.

I mean, all they do is hate-rage against Donald Trump, every second, every minute, every hour of every day. That is their mandate. You don't get to work there unless you toe that left wing, state-run TV line.

OK, they're allowed to do whatever they want, but if they edit like this, this is different.

DAN BONGINO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, this is an ongoing problem, Sean, and I believe social media has a lot to do with it. I'm not necessarily one of these guys was down on social media. I -- you know, people were down on the printing press when it first came out. You know, people argue wars were started because of that.

But I think social media, the liberal blue check mark brigade, really has taken "The New York Times," CNN, other media outlets, left-wing media outlets, hostage.

Sean, just to be straight with you, they're just afraid. They are afraid of the social media mob coming for them. I mean, think about it, Sean, how do you get the two biggest stories of our time wrong, and then get a Pulitzer Prize for it, right? How do you claim collusion was real, despite literally, not a shred of evidence that it even happened, and that spygate scandal was a hoax, when it was real.

They got these two big stories wrong and they got a Pulitzer prize for it, why? Because they're afraid to tell people even to this day the truth. Hey, we really screwed up, these stories are all made up. They just don't want to lose their maniacal, fanatical subscriber base, and they don't want to enrage liberal, blue check mark Twitter. It's really that simple.

(CROSSTALK)

DERSHOWITZ: This they did deliberately and willfully and with malice of forethought, and I believe that will come out of the trial itself, and the First Amendment will be well protected and some good charities will be benefited.

HANNITY: The thing about Alan Dershowitz is this, you're not playing around here, you're taking this to the mat, and I respect you for it. Good for you.

DERSHOWITZ: Absolutely.

HANNITY: All right. Thank you both.

When we come back, ready despicable, Democrats are now willing to negotiate on a COVID relief bill, but only because they are worried about the election in November, of course.

And, by the t way, they don't care about their constituents, it's all about power, I'll explain.

And, later, far left agitators are finally being held accountable. Full report, coming up.

HANNITY: All right. Today, Speaker Pelosi telling Democrats the House will remain in session until a COVID deal can be reached. Oh, finally working.

Why the change of heart?

According to reports, this came after some, quote, centrist Democrats -- I don't know they existed -- sounded the alarm and the impact this could have come November. And while Democrats play political games, Republicans, they have laid out a bold new agenda, what they are calling commitments to America.

And here now to explain this, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

All right. I've got the copy here, I'll put it up on the screen, this is -- you have 435 members, or people that want to be members, 435 candidates.

Are they all going to sign this commitment page?

REP. KEVIN MCCARTHY (R-CA), HOUSE MINORITY LEADER: I just left doing a Zoom with all of our candidates that are not current members, and they're all saying yes, because they are making a commitment to America. If your viewers want to learn more, go to https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=http-3A__CommitmenttoAmerica.com&d=DwICAg&c=cnx1hdOQtepEQkpermZGwQ&r=tgDLkJy54PfJyWJwul3dKe54qGxqO7b7d5vjo7RcZds&m=WNYhLwbVoIY2da_dC64dK1HWKQuca6Pmd7HhIEzEwFs&s=mEioChgedWaRfv0O8D2oQaXbn1I8IXWwr9LN2YKs8To&e= , because what we're going to do here is we're going to restore our way of life. We're going to defeat this virus and keep America healthy. We're going to create a safe and effective vaccine.

We're going to triple our rapid COVID testing. We're going to protect pre- existing conditions. We're going to modernize our stockpile, because what Joe Biden and Obama left us was putting us in a tough situation.

But the other thing we are going to do, Sean, is we're going to make our communities safe and secure again. We're not going to defund the police. We're actually going to add $1.75 billion for police training, community policing, teaching on when to use their weapon and what type of weapon to use. But more importantly, we're going to add 500,000 body cameras.

And then, the other thing that we'll do here is protect our rights under the Constitution. Free speech, religious freedom, the unborn, the Second Amendment.

Then, we're going to come and rebuild the biggest economy. We've done it once, and we'll do it again. We do that by a tax proposal that lets you keep more. We're going to add 10 million new jobs.

And we're going to create an infrastructure plan that's five years of rebuilding our roads, our airports. We're going to make sure high-speed Internet goes to every household in America.

Then, we're going to renew the American dream. And by that, we're going to allow every child to go to an excellent school. We're going to invest in mathematics and science.

And then, we're going to be able to build those who --retraining through jobs that they need. This is ability to restore, rebuild, and renew, and what it will do is reunite this nation once and for all.

Because if you compare that to what the Democrats are doing, they want to defund the police, they say it. We saw what happened on the streets of L.A. They want to dismantle this nation. They have wasted their majority, putting up impeachment on a partisan basis simply because they didn't like the outcome.

And they're going to destroy our economy because on day one, Joe Biden said he's going to raise taxes.

HANNITY: Well, if you're going to --

(CROSSTALK)

MCCARTHY: Yes.

HANNITY: So, this is your promise, and all 435 Republican candidates for the House will find this. And you're promising you'll do these things -- well, it would be nice if the president didn't have to face impeachment every three seconds and never ending, nonstop, hysterical hatred and investigations and abuse of power.

GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy, where do people read it again?

MCCARTHY: They go to https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=http-3A__CommitmenttoAmerica.com&d=DwICAg&c=cnx1hdOQtepEQkpermZGwQ&r=tgDLkJy54PfJyWJwul3dKe54qGxqO7b7d5vjo7RcZds&m=WNYhLwbVoIY2da_dC64dK1HWKQuca6Pmd7HhIEzEwFs&s=mEioChgedWaRfv0O8D2oQaXbn1I8IXWwr9LN2YKs8To&e= . But we also need you to go to one other site, Sean. I need you to go to https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=http-3A__TakeTheHouse.com&d=DwICAg&c=cnx1hdOQtepEQkpermZGwQ&r=tgDLkJy54PfJyWJwul3dKe54qGxqO7b7d5vjo7RcZds&m=WNYhLwbVoIY2da_dC64dK1HWKQuca6Pmd7HhIEzEwFs&s=hQfA_imx_1F4c5rq_adOxuQrr0OtUdXkW9EjEHaA7bQ&e= , because we need to fund these candidates. We know what Bloomberg is doing, putting that $100 million just into Florida.

Go to https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=http-3A__TakeTheHouse.com&d=DwICAg&c=cnx1hdOQtepEQkpermZGwQ&r=tgDLkJy54PfJyWJwul3dKe54qGxqO7b7d5vjo7RcZds&m=WNYhLwbVoIY2da_dC64dK1HWKQuca6Pmd7HhIEzEwFs&s=hQfA_imx_1F4c5rq_adOxuQrr0OtUdXkW9EjEHaA7bQ&e= and help us retire Nancy Pelosi once and for all. She only delays COVID because she despises President Trump. She's done every time.

The president was signing these agreements today, and she thought it was a distraction.

HANNITY: All right. Thank you, GOP Leader McCarthy.

Here now with more reaction, Senator John Kennedy.

I think the Senate should sign on to this, Senator.

SEN. JOHN KENNEDY (R-LA): Sean, with respect, there are times, particularly recently, when I think Speaker Pelosi is one of those people who tried Tide Pods (ph).

I want you to think about what she proposed today. This is what the speaker is threatening to do. She is threatening to keep the House Democrats in session and prevent them from going home and running for reelection unless the Senate Republicans agree to the speaker's $3.4 trillion coronavirus bill.

And when she made that statement, my Republican colleagues in the Senate, we just looked at each other, and said, OK. Let me get this right, we -- on the one hand, we can vote for Pelosi's $3.4 trillion bill, or we can agree to allow her to put the House majority -- Democratic majority -- into jeopardy. I mean, that's just bone, deep down to the marrow, foolish.

Number two, the speaker knows where we stand. The Republicans in the Senate are unified, 52 out of 53 Republicans last week voted to give the American people unemployment compensation, to help small business, to provide more testing, to provide money for child care, to provide money to get our schools open. And we're united. And no Democrats would vote for that bill in the Senate.

The third point I'll make is, let me tell you what this is really about. Senator Schumer and Speaker Pelosi aren't going to agree to anything until we agree to spend a trillion dollars bailing out New York and California, and that's not going to help -- happen, rather, in your or my natural life.

HANNITY: Good. I'm glad to hear that. By the way, that means it will cost me more money because I'm an idiot and I've stayed here. My work some makes me.

KENNEDY: Move to Louisiana.

HANNITY: I'd love to. And, by the way, our thoughts and prayers with the people of Louisiana, Mobile, Alabama, the Panhandle, Pensacola, Destin, Fort Walton Beach tonight.

Thank you for being with us, Senator.

Up next, left-wing agitators finally being held accountable, I'll explain.

Plus, the video that explains why I call Leo Terrell Leo 2.0. Actually, Larry Elder named him that.

HANNITY: So, as left-wing agitators continue to plague cities all across the country, some are finally being held responsible. Now, that includes several rioters in Lancaster, PA, who are now being held on a whopping $1 million bail. Wow. They don't allow that in New York, and Joe Biden, if he becomes president, he'll eliminate bail just like New York did.

Meanwhile, three agitators seen in the now viral video harassing diners in Pittsburgh, you know, going over, drinking their drink, eating their meals, are facing charges over that incident. Nine protesters, part of the group that stormed, well, Mark and Patricia McCloskeys' property in St. Louis on June 28th, they have been cited for trespassing.

Here with reaction, civil rights attorney Leo Terrell.

All right. Leo, I got to get this out of the -- I see the hat

LEO TERRELL, CIVIL RIGHTS ATTORNEY: What's wrong? What are you laughing about? What are you laughing about?

HANNITY: I'm not laughing. I love Leo.

TERRELL: Because I support Donald Trump. I support Donald Trump.

HANNITY: I see that.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Larry Elder just labeled you Leo 2.0 -- did the president sign that?

TERRELL: OK. Huh? Yes, look, okay, I support Donald Trump. I want everyone on "Hannity" to know I support Donald Trump.

Don't play that tape. Do not play any tape. I support Donald Trump, please do not play that tape.

HANNITY: Leo, can I not -- can I not take a fun trip down memory lane? And show Leo 2.0?

TERRELL: No, no, I'm begging you. I beg you, ladies and gentlemen, I support Donald Trump, I am campaigning in battleground states. Do not play that tape.

HANNITY: So, you do not want me to play the times you ripped off your earpiece and microphone and left the show?

TERRELL: No, let's get Donald Trump elected. This is what we're here for. I'm here --

HANNITY: I'll tell you what we'll do.

TERRELL: OK.

HANNITY: Starting tomorrow, on my website, https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=http-3A__hannity.com&d=DwICAg&c=cnx1hdOQtepEQkpermZGwQ&r=tgDLkJy54PfJyWJwul3dKe54qGxqO7b7d5vjo7RcZds&m=WNYhLwbVoIY2da_dC64dK1HWKQuca6Pmd7HhIEzEwFs&s=uZxvCRLqjfVuecAF0vx_xSI-iUZLszFOkkLhwuv2URE&e= , we will do a poll and let the viewers decide.

TERRELL: Fair enough. But right now, right now --

HANNITY: And if they decide that they want to see the tape, you agree we'll play it.

TERRELL: I agree, but let's do a poll.

HANNITY: On https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=http-3A__hannity.com&d=DwICAg&c=cnx1hdOQtepEQkpermZGwQ&r=tgDLkJy54PfJyWJwul3dKe54qGxqO7b7d5vjo7RcZds&m=WNYhLwbVoIY2da_dC64dK1HWKQuca6Pmd7HhIEzEwFs&s=uZxvCRLqjfVuecAF0vx_xSI-iUZLszFOkkLhwuv2URE&e= . Let the people decide. If you want to see evidence of Leo 1.0.

TERRELL: No, I support Donald Trump. OK, I support Donald Trump.

HANNITY: Yeah.

TERRELL: I got to tell you in your face.

HANNITY: What do you make of these agitators, they've not been held accountable. You know, we always have these whole -- high profile incidents, Ferguson, Baltimore, all of the videotape and people involved in crime, and we never arrest them. We never follow-through. Well, that's stupid to me.

TERRELL: I agree. And let me tell you right now, it's too little, too late. The polls are leaning in favor of Donald Trump, the American public gets it. What happened in Compton with those officers, this token arrest in Lancaster, in Pittsburgh, those are token arrests. And the McCloskey's, those trespassers, it's like a parking ticket. The journal press -- the premise is simply this, Sean: the Democrats are worried because the American public is rejecting crime, and Donald Trump is supporting law and order.

So, this is just a token response, too little, too late, the tide is turning in favor of the president, and the Democrats know it.

Let me tell you one other point. Kamala Harris, you should be ashamed of yourself. You went to Jacob Blake's family house, you are the senator from California. Go to those officers' house right now and feel sympathetic for those two officers who got shot and ambushed, it is outrageous.

And Kamala Harris has not responded, and she is a senator from California.

HANNITY: All right. We'll try and get it up within the hour. All right. You can vote.

TERRELL: Well, see this hat? See this hat?

HANNITY: I do. Is that really the president's signature?

TERRELL: I'm just here. I'm here with the hat.

I changed the programming tonight.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Who signed the hat? Who signed the hat?

TERRELL: I changed your programming tonight. I am so glad. I'm so glad I changed your programming. I changed your programming tonight.

HANNITY: All right. When we come back, the video everyone is talking about, Jim Cramer calling Nancy Pelosi "Crazy Nancy." Well -- next.

HANNITY: The video everyone is talking about, well, Jim Cramer, CNBC, the crazy guy over there, called Nancy Pelosi "Crazy Nancy," right to her face. Watch.

JIM CRAMER, CNBC HOST: I mean, what deal can we have, Crazy Nancy? I'm sorry, that was the president. I have such reverence for the office, I would never use that term. But it is hard, isn't it?

PELOSI: But you just did.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Yeah, just -- blame Trump, I said it, OK. It's always Trump's fault. Dog bites, bee stings, feeling sad.

Let not your heart be troubled.

Laura, Trump made him do it.

