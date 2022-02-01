'Hannity' on COVID vaccine mandates, Joe Rogan

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," January 31, 2022. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: Welcome to HANNITY.



Without a doubt, there is a lot of bad news out there, but tonight, we're going to begin with something good, the spirit of free will of the American people still very much alive and well.



Look at this scene from Kansas City. Fans, they took over the national anthem. There was a bit of a mic technical malfunction. Some difficulties. Take a look.



(SINGING OF THE NATIONAL ANTHEM)



HANNITY: Beautiful voice, the crab added so much to it. It was a great moment.



Anyway, coming up, we'll have much more on how sports, especially football, can bring us together especially in deeply troubled times.



We'll cover the very latest rumors surrounding Tom Brady's future in the NFL. Guess what? We'll talk with a friend of his that just spoke to him within the last hour. He's personally close to Brady. We'll give us Tom's direct answer on, is he staying or retiring? That's straight ahead tonight.



But, first, we'll hear from Canadian and American truckers who are taking a stand for freedom, a convoy of freedom. And as we speak, thousands of big rigged drivers in Canada's capital city are there to protest the government's restrictive COVID-19 mandates. They're simple messages: no, we've had it. No more vaccine mandates. No more mass mandates. No more draconian measures against essential workers who will never ever be able to work remotely or lock down.



A similar movement is now also taking shape in the U.S. A massive envoy of truckers, they could soon be making their way from California to Washington, D.C. Unsurprisingly, the left is now very angry with these workers who have chosen to organize and stand up for the things they believe in and their rights.



Now, Canadia -- Canada's cowardly Prime Minister Trudeau used to dress up, you might remember, in blackface, now broadly accusing these truckers -- how ironic of racism -- and he tweeted that there's no place in Canada for their behavior. How is that racist?



Anyway, Joe Biden meanwhile missing in action, probably doesn't even fully realize the extent of these demonstrations. After all, he didn't know what "let's go Brandon" meant. But Donald Trump is speaking out as per usual. He's not mincing any words.



Take a look.



DONALD TRUMP, FORMER PRESIDENT: The Canadian truckers, you've been reading about it, who are resisting bravely these lawless mandates are doing more to defend American freedom than our own leaders by far, and we want those great Canadian truckers to know that we are with them all the way. They are. They've really shown something. It's time to move on.



HANNITY: Innovator Elon Musk also praising the truckers and stating a very simple but controversial truth quote freedom is being stripped away one piece at a time until it's gone. That's what this is about.



Make no mistake, I believe in science. All of you believe in science. I believe in the science of vaccines.



But guess what? I also believe strongly, first and foremost, in freedom, and medical privacy, doctor-patient confidentiality. Yeah, a nice dose of common sense will help and a bit of reality.



But let's be clear, without truckers to truck, guess what? Other critical supply chain workers, you know, farmers to farm, packers to pack, truckers to truck, you know those people that produce all that PPE, all the food that we eat -- yeah, all these workers, our shelves would be empty. No more cleaning supplies, building supplies, no more food to eat, oil, gas, everything would be missing in action.



We all depend on these truckers and we depended on them at the height of the pandemic. They were some of the heroes of the pandemic. Just like we depended on doctors and nurses and other health care professionals.



Americans on the left and right treated them rightly so like the heroes they are, not were, are. Take a look.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Before, we never noticed the shift changed. We didn't see the nurses, the doctors and hospital workers at home. We didn't notice the first responders leaving their stations after a long day. But now, we do.



At 7:00 p.m. in New York, at 8:00 p.m. in Los Angeles and France and Italy and all around the world, with deafening applause and humble salutes, we stopped to say "thank you".



Now, how do we say thank you to all those people that jumped on covert grenades every single day in 2020 and 2021. Well, now, they're being treated like second-class citizens because some of them -- well, they don't quite fall in line and they don't want to get for example the shot or the boost or whatever it happens to be.



By the way, most of them got COVID, working in the COVID Petri dish that they worked at every day. How do we repay the heroes of the pandemic? The nurses, the doctors, you know, people with natural immunity, now being forced out of their jobs because they won't get the vaccine?



Truckers, members of the military, other essential workers, more heroes of the pandemic now being treated like total complete Adam Schiff, you know, basically being told to shut the hell up and do what they're told or get fired. Anyone voices the wrong opinions, ask too many questions, they face censorship and expulsion from all major social media platforms.



For example, look at podcaster Joe Rogan -- by the way, the most listened to podcast in the country. By the way I don't have a clue, I don't know what his politics are I don't know if he's a Republican a conservative a liberal or Democrat, I don't know. But now, many on the left are trying to de-platform his podcast. Why? In part because Rogan dared to interview Dr. Robert Malone.



Who's Dr. Robert Malone? I've interviewed Dr. Robert Malone. He's a world renowned physician who is the chief architect of the mRNA technology for the vaccines. Let me be clear, Dr. Malone, that guy right there, played a key pivotal role in developing the technology so we can have mRNA viruses. And, by the way, no Dr. Malone, then that means likely no Pfizer or Moderna vaccine would exist, you know, the ones that people put in their one-size- fits-all medicine practice by politicians that never went to medical school, the media mob elite that never went to medical school, that they push on you every single day.



Now, Malone is a frequent critic of mass hysteria surrounding COVID-19. He has more stringent guidelines in terms of who should be getting the vaccine, older people, people with comorbidities, people that are obese, et cetera.



Well, now, we have old washed up rock stars around the country. Neil Young, Joni Mitchell demanding Spotify censor Joe Rogan or they can't play their music. What happened to Neil Young anyway? What happened to rocking in the free world you might remember? Not so free anymore.



(VIDEO CLIP PLAYS)



HANNITY: Yeah, okay, I'm sure he's vaccinated. I'm sure he has his booster, and I'm sure he wears his mask. But fully vaccinated, boostered people with masks, yet, they can still get COVID too. Those who once tried to buck the system, Neil Young and all these other old has-been musicians and rock stars, weren't they the ones against the Vietnam War, pro-women's rights, hating Richard Nixon, now they want to silence in in artistic fashion any dissent, any disagreement?



How did we get to this point? How do we get to the point -- I can't believe it. I grew up listening to Howard Stern, what happened to him, saying F your freedom, F our freedoms? Howard Stern?



Have these people not read fully vaccinated people with boosters, they're getting and they can transmit the virus, just like unvaccinated people. It's no longer a problem of the unvaccinated only. You could have full natural immunity and still pass it on and get it a second time. I know people that have had it twice.



So, you know, let's follow the science but only when it's convenient, like shoving shots into five-year-olds arms when the science shows that they're not anywhere at risk like older adults at all. For them, it's like the same numbers that influenza every year. None of these people ever mentioned therapeutics, like monoclonal antibodies. Why is that? Especially when fully vaccinated, boostered people are now, yeah, having breakthrough cases.



It started with delta. Now, omicron. For many on the left, fear, hysteria surrounding COVID-19, it's now their religion. Truth, statistics, facts don't matter. Science only when it's convenient. Debate not even allowed.



Vast majority of the American people, by the way, do not subscribe to their new religion. Look at this new Monmouth poll, 70 percent of Americans believe covet is probably here to stay and it's time to get on with our lives without draconian mandates and restrictions.



Now, if you don't like Joe Rogan or what a guest on a show or podcast has to say, you don't have to watch. He can't force you. You don't have to listen. He can't force you.



And by the way, if we're going to talk about misinformation, we can't -- we can't have that discussion without Joe Biden and Fauci both telling us, oh, if you got vaccinated, you'll never get COVID, or Fauci or Walensky or Biden or sake and the rest of them all saying, oh, we'll never have a vaccine mandate either. Really?



Do you trust any of these people? Do you trust the CDC, the NIH? Every politician? They've all gotten every single thing pretty much on COVID wrong, called misinformation the very thing they're attacking Joe Rogan over.



Joe Rogan has nothing to apologize for. Now, he got COVID. He went public with what his doctor and he decided would be his treatment, what would be best for him. And his answer was they threw everything they had at him -- monoclonal antibodies, HCQ, ivermectin.



My answer to Joe Rogan and his doctor is, I'm glad you're better. Thank God he's okay. We've lost enough people to COVID, we don't need to lose any more.



Joe Rogan doesn't need to apologize for interviewing a doctor who has a different point of view than that idiot flip-flopper Fauci. Here with more is Canadian truck driver from the Freedom Convoy, Harold Jonker is with us, along with Freedom Convoy spokesman Benjamin Dixon is with us -- Dichter is with us, and the co-founder of the convoy is Brian Brase is with us.



Let me start with you, Brian. Let's -- well, actually let me start -- yeah, I'll start with you, Brian.



Tell -- this is getting bigger by the day. The thing that fascinates me the most about this though are all the people out in the street supporting you. They don't have to support you, and by the way, their shelves are going to be empty in a couple of days or a couple of weeks. If you guys don't, you know, get back to hauling all the things we buy in every store we go to. I thought that was pretty cool of all the people to stand up for you guys.



BRIAN BRASE, CO-ORGANIZER FOR "CONVOY TO DC 2022": Well, let me start quick by saying that I'm actually a co-organizer of one that we are putting together for the United States to go to California to D.C. The other two guys, they can speak a lot more from that but I'll say on my side, we are so very proud of them up there.



I think many Americans probably the majority of Americans are watching very closely to what's going on up there. The truck drivers of the United States are watching what's going up going on up there, the health workers, the educators, even law enforcement and federal employees are all watching what's going on up there and we're extremely proud of them.



And you know, somebody's got to fight this great reset and right I think teamwork with our northern neighbors and us we got it.



HANNITY: Do you have -- well, some truckers are actually joining their fellow truckers in Canada and they're joining their convoy. Do you have any idea how many rigs you expect from California to D.C. or maybe people joining along the route and --



BRASE: Well, what we're expecting right now, I don't want to get into too many details for certain reasons out there, as you could probably imagine, that we could talk about offline potentially. But what I can say is that we expect it to grow exponentially over the next several days, next couple weeks here.



We do have a start date, but we're hoping to start sooner. At this point, we're looking at launching California to D.C. beginning March 1st. But we are hoping that we can go sooner.



At this point, it's a very fluid situation and we have a lot of groups coming together. I've been fielding phone calls for the last two days, along with some of the other co-organizers here at "Convoy on D.C. 2022" is what it's called, and we've got a lot of work ahead of us and we need a lot of reinforcements. But it's coming together. It's coming together very quickly. A lot of public support on the American side.



HANNITY: Let me bring in Brian.



Brian, and you're the spokesperson for the Freedom Convoy in Canada. I'm amazed at the response of the people and the number of truckers. How long does this go on because you're taking on Trudeau? And my bet is, if there's enough of you and you stay out long enough and stores shelves start getting empty, I think you guys will win and he'll cave.



(CROSSTALK)



HANNITY: Brian, can you hear me?



I'm sorry. Benjamin, can you hear me?



BENJAMIN BJ DICHTER, SPOKESMNA FOR THE "FREEDOM CONVOY 2022": Yeah, I can hear you perfectly. We have got all the time in the world. What's interesting is we've had regular communications with law enforcement in one of the things we were told last night is they are shocked and how peaceful, how calm and how reserved we've been, and how many people have managed to come together without incident despite the various things the mainstream media is trying to push on to people.



So, one of the things that the officers said to us, they said, look, you guys have been really good, really, really good. We are not moving your trucks. Just keep it up. Your beef is with the government, not with us. And many of us have family in law enforcement.



So, we have this camaraderie between each other and we will wait it out. Trudeau, one day he says, I have a negative test, I need to self isolate. The next day he was going on vacation. The next day he has COVID, and he needs to isolate for ten days.



Okay, that's fine. We have the world behind our back. The world is funding us. We just crossed nine and a half million dollars or $9.4 million, sorry.



Our largest donor, by the way, I'll give you a scoop, was $42,600 by a gentleman -- gentleman who names himself liar.com. And if you go to liar.com to the registrar, it belongs to a gentleman by the name of Elon Musk, I think is his name, yeah.



HANNITY: Good for him. I like Elon. He's an iconoclast, he cracks me up, and by the way, a brilliant innovator.



Let me go to you Harold. Good to see you again, Harold. How are you holding up? How long are you guys going to hang in there?



Because if you do, forget the supply chain crisis. In a few weeks, we won't be able to buy anything and the fact that the public is supporting that, knowing and understanding it could impact all of us for the short term, I think speaks volumes that this movement really isn't about COVID. It's about government overreach and people have now had it. Your thoughts?



HAROLD JONKER, CANADIAN TRUCKER: Yeah, what -- what the government doesn't realize is we have -- we don't even know how many trucks we got parked. I'm trying to get a count the other day, there's probably about 250, 300 trucks just sitting on Parliament Hill.



And when I left there on Saturday to get a little bit of break before I had a nervous breakdown, I tried to get my captains to -- my co-captains to get a count and I heard then that they're still working on getting trucks in Alberta showed up and Quebec and -- I mean this -- these guys are committed. And the reason why they're committed is because of the -- the videos we're seeing there with beside me here.



I mean, on Saturday, it was a party, a joyful party. I was signing autographs. I had a young couple come up to me sign a football and her the nurse had her uniform on and I looked at her and I said, you're here because you're not working and she pretty much started crying. And she gave me a hug like my four-year-old does and you just you're crying with these people.



We have police officers that are in our crowd that are not working. This is a committed crowd and when we we've seen those bridges and when we seen that party that we had with Canada and the development, and they were giving us truck drivers, my trucks right behind that Canada sign, it just hit us that we're not -- we're not going.



I had guys that were going to leave. I have 12 big trucks in there. One had to go to work, the rest and the rest --



HANNITY: I have to say this --



JONKER: (AUDIO GAP)



HANNITY: Yeah, because I don't know for whatever reason, I'm -- you're breaking up in my ear.



But every single thing all of us get in every store we go to is because of you guys and you never got the recognition you deserve and I think people are now realizing how important you are to not only the economy in Canada but the entire world. Thank you for what you do. We're cheering you guys on from over here and we look forward, and it's peaceful and it's a party atmosphere. It's great. Thank you both -- thank you all.



All right. Now, we turn to one of the worst parts of the left's COVID-19 hysteria, the hypocrisy. You know, while many Democratic governors and mayors and school boards forcing your kids to wear a mask all day long in school -- well, the same rules don't seem to apply to elected politicians.



There's Gavin Newsom yet again at the football game yesterday surrounded by thousands of fans -- there he is with Magic Johnson -- no mask.



And despite his own universal mask mandate, oh, and there's the mayor of Los Angeles, no mask. Yeah, they have a mask mandate there too. Here are all the other many celebrities totally ignoring the mask mandates. Keep in mind, school kids in California are the least likely to become seriously ill from COVID, and yet they're the ones being forced to wear the masks, not the politicians that put the policies in place.



Here with more, the author of the upcoming book, "Here's the Deal," Kellyanne Conway, along with the co-host of "Outnumbered," Kayleigh McEnany.



You're both moms here. So I want to look at it from the -- from a mother's perspective.



You see these phony hypocrites, Kayleigh.



By the way, congratulations, Kellyanne, on the book. We'll talk about that.



And I'm like -- and then we put our kids in school all day. They have to wear this thing.



KAYLEIGH MCENANY, CO-HOST OF "OUTNUMBERED": Yeah, that's it. I've seen kids on planes. We've all seen the videos of kids being forced off of planes their parents as well, because of these onerous mask mandates two- year-olds, three-year-old.



Sean, I have a two-year-old. I can tell you two-year-olds will not wear masks. But all you have to do if you want an exemption from the mask mandate is go to a swanky football game like Gavin Newsom did, go to a swanky DC book party like Anthony Fauci did where he didn't wear his mask. He was pictured not wearing his mask. He was asked why aren't you wearing his mask -- your mask, and he said, oh, well I put it up if I didn't know someone. That's called a sham excuse.



We have sacrificed America's children on the altar of COVID-19. It is a shame while the elites, the swampy elites have gone out and partied, gone to football games, gone to restaurants and time after time, Sean, we've seen the hypocrisy we've exposed it here on this show.



HANNITY: By the way, Kellyanne, the real reason Kayleigh and I wanted you on the show tonight to see if we made the cut and here's the deal, we in the book at all?



(LAUGHTER)



KELLYANNE CONWAY, FORMER COUNSELOR TO FORMER PRESIDENT TRUMP: Until you buy it, I'll never tell. It's pre-sale now. I got to buy it to find out. Thanks a lot.



CONWAY: You got it. You got to read it, and I hope there's no index in it because people in Washington, New York love to look for their name first. They think that's the most important part of this book.



HANNITY: Okay, that's the least important part, trust me.



(CROSSTALK)



HANNITY: All right. Speaking as a mom, as a parent -- I mean, but my daughter's dealing with this.



CONWAY: That's the most aggravating thing. Sean, the toughest thing about this entire COVID debate as it rages on is really what we're doing to the children.



I have four school-aged children, middle school and high school. And every day, we wake up wondering if we're going to get an email, there is school, there isn't school. Stay home, don't stay home, you're a close contact, wear a mask, get vaccinated. Do one or the other do both, and then they turn on the TV and they see hypocrisy.



And it's not -- you know, Gavin Newsom and Magic Johnson -- I think it's funny because Gavin Newsom doesn't really understand that you're supposed to take the mask off if you're drinking, not lie about why you're not wearing a mask because you have been drinking. He mistakes that mandate completely, and it wasn't just him at the French laundry back in 2020 that caused that very righteous uproar about him locking down the whole state of California and going out and having a nice meal at a five-star restaurant with people not in his household.



But what about -- let's review. Does everybody remember the mayor of Denver, the Democrat who literally recorded saying to constituents in Denver saying, please shelter in place, don't have Thanksgiving with your loved ones, and then flew to Mississippi to join his wife and daughter for thanksgiving. Rules for thee, not for me.



Then my favorite of course was uh was the mayor who -- the mayor of Austin who recorded a video telling people not to go out or not to stay home and he did it from Cabo San Lucas where he had flown the night before.



So these are -- this is Democratic hypocrisy. I think people understand it. The poll you quoted a while ago, Sean, before you had those wonderful truckers, 70 percent, according to the Monmouth poll today say that we probably just have to get used to living with COVID and get on with our lives. They are willing to -- they are willing to get used to COVID, they're not willing to get used to Joe Biden and the way his team handles COVID.



His numbers are still upside down, scathing knives out piece on his HHS secretary today for, quote, not having health experience and not having much of a role even though we're in a global pandemic. So people know this, they see that, and I think it's all reflecting the numbers. Our kids, the mental health effects, the isolation, everything we're doing to them. That part bothers me the most.



HANNITY: And the fact that -- Kayleigh, I'll give you the last word. We've got about 30 seconds. Joe Biden runs out of tests after Christmas. He runs out of monoclonal antibodies. He -- we can't get the antivirals, that they didn't have Operation Warp Speed for anything, but they learned nothing from Donald Trump.



MCENANY: Yeah, we in the Trump administration left Joe Biden the most advanced, most sophisticated testing system in the modern world. In Western Europe, we were all testing all of Western Europe combined, he destroyed it and he was offered a plan as "Vanity Fair" said to create 732 million COVID test, he rejected it.



This guy's an utter and incomplete failure. It's why he has a 39 percent approval rating on COVID and his marks are far lower on other issues.



HANNITY: Thirty-three percent overall. Keep going, Joey, you're doing great.



All right. We look forward to Kellyanne's book, Kayleigh had a great best- selling book herself.



When we come back -- well, Trump held a massive rally in Texas over the weekend, estimates over 80,000 people. How many people can Joe get?



Anyway, we'll have Biden's endless blunders, they never stop. Eric Trump.



Tom Brady just broke his silence to a good friend of ours about his retirement rumors. We'll tell you what he said in the last hour. As a matter of fact, we'll let you hear Tom Brady from himself, his own lips, one hour ago.



HANNITY: Now, speaking from an absolutely massive crowd, estimates over 80,000 people, unbelievable, anyway, outside of Houston this weekend. Look at -- look at your screen. Look at the size of these crowds.



Just -- this is just the people along the route, you know, saying hello. They're not even going to the -- to the rally of Donald Trump, but they're waiting along all outside.



Anyway, the 45th president, Donald Trump, of the United States slamming Joe Biden's failures, which is pretty much everything he's doing now, exposed to self-inflicted preventable disasters. He made clear what is at stake this midterm election year in November. Take a look.



TRUMP: The way they withdrew from Afghanistan was catastrophic and image- changing for the United States of America -- image-changing. That did so much to hurt our country. That was a moment that was so embarrassing and so horrible.



And Joe Biden's weakness and incompetence is creating a very real risk of World War III.



If you care about your future, your family and your country, then you have no choice this November, you have to throw these raving lunatics the hell out of power and elect strong, smart, tough Republicans.



HANNITY: Ask yourself this question, could Joe Biden -- we'll show you more video of this -- ever got a crowd like that? I mean, it went on and on. I think he could ever give a speech and be that coherent for that long. We all know the answer.



Meanwhile, the ever struggling Joey Biden, his handlers are once again telling him, Joe, you can't take questions. Watch this exchange from earlier today.



JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: But having said that, why don't I stop and take any questions you all may have and they tell me I'm supposed to call on Governor Cox first great.



(CROSSTALK)



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Thank you, guys. Let's go. Thank you, guys. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you, guys.



HANNITY: In come racing the handlers, and they pushed the reporters away. Get away, no, he's not allowed to -- I'm not -- oh I'm not allowed to answer questions. They told me I'm supposed to go to.



Okay, somebody tell Joe when he wakes up in the morning at 9:00, tell him tomorrow morning before he's allowed to have one sip of milk that he's the president and he's allowed to take questions if he wants. I don't know whether to laugh or cry.



Eric Trump is with us with reaction.



You know, I was thinking about this today. I was thinking about a different question because I ask you, do you think your dad is going to run, do you think your dad's going to run? I don't think I've ever asked you, do you want your dad to run, considering the hell that that your family I would argue unfairly has been put through? Every member of your family, very close associates of yours? Who would want that again?



ERIC TRUMP, EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT OF THE TRUMP ORGANIZATION: They have, Sean. They put us through hell, and that's because they know my father's most effective president in the last hundred years in this country, maybe longer. You know, I mean, what you just saw on that screen right now there was the difference between total weakness -- when you look at Joe Biden. He can't get through a sentence his handlers are pushing him around as you say, and then you look at my father.



I mean, I couldn't be more proud of the man. He had 85,000 people. And by the way, Sean, this isn't -- this is an election year for my father, right? I mean, he would be three years away from -- you know, another election. This isn't election year for him, and you have 85,000 people, a movement like never before.



And, by the way, Sean, you always know in this country that the media is scared about something when they don't cover it. You know, it's funny, mainstream media wasn't talking about the fact that there were 85,000 people that showed up to see Donald Trump three years before an election. They totally ignore it, right?



They're not talking about the truckers that you mentioned before and these convoys that literally are going to go hundreds and hundreds of miles. They're not talking about the freedom rebellions all over the country. They're not talking about all the things, right?



I mean, all the things that are happening under Joe Biden's watch that are literally pulling this, you know, country apart and -- you know, I was really happy to see my father out there and to answer your question, I would love to see him run because I love this country, I love our flag, I love what we stand for as Americans, and this guy is absolutely flushing our toilet down, you know, our country down the toilet.



HANNITY: There's no doubt about it. You know, I know the left all they ever want to talk about is January 6th.



I have a question. We saw the riots of 2020. We saw -- we have video of looting and arson, loss of property damage estimates in the billions of dollars. We have dozens -- dozens of dead Americans and we have thousands of injured cops.



And we have a lot of video of all the people that committed those crimes. How come there has been no committee form, no effort established to put those people in jail? And why do they only want to focus on one riot that every conservative I know condemned and not the other 574 riots? Why is that?



E. TRUMP: It's because there's a war in this country, Sean. They've weaponized every single system that we have in this nation. They've weaponized education. They've weaponized the media.



They've weaponized technology. They've weaponized the DOJ. They've weaponized the FBI, the military in this country.



Look at, you know, Milley, you know, he's more concerned about renaming bases in this country than he is with the fact that, you know, China's launching hypersonic missiles and the fact that, you know, the Taliban beat us in Afghanistan and totally disgraced our country.



You know the answer is they've weaponized all the systems. And you know, the fact that you know you had Antifa members burning down churches across the street from the White House didn't fit their narrative. Yet, you know, Joe Biden is absolutely imploding and they're a little shiny object to go after, you know, and to kind of distract the whole world from the absolute mess that is the Democratic Party right now is you know this kind of shame committee that's January 6.



And that's why, Sean, the whole system's weaponized and it's -- it's unfair, it's unbalanced and thank God we have somebody like Donald Trump to take them on.



HANNITY: It's sad to -- we we've lost. I don't believe we have equal justice under the law or equal application of our laws. And sadly, I think we have criminalized political differences and the evidence is mounting and obvious to anyone with eyes to see.



Eric, always good to have you.



E. TRUMP: I live it every day, Sean.



HANNITY: You do. No doubt about it. It shouldn't happen in this country.



When we come back, breaking news, the U.S. federal prison system, the entire system now has just been put on a nationwide lockdown. We have a report.



Also, Biden proves he has no clue about immigration what's really happening his border agents just absolutely massacred the border patrol chief right to his face and Mayorkas also.



And by the way, a friend of Tom Brady's, a very close friend, just spoke to him an hour ago about his retirement. I have the answer. Tom Brady's voice on tape, we'll play it for you exclusively, straight ahead.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



HANNITY: All right. This is a FOX News alert. Breaking news out of Texas, where two inmates believed to be MS-13 gang members were killed at a federal penitentiary in Beaumont, prompting a nationwide lockdown for the entire federal prison system. We're going to continue to monitor this story.



Now, Biden's border neglect is getting worse by the second, as the president today claimed that all we need to do to solve the border crisis is figure out, now, why do illegal immigrants come here in the first place? Are you really that dumb, Joe?



And it gets worse because we have more evidence of growing tensions inside the border patrol amid the Biden administration's all-out disregard for the rule of law, aiding and abetting law-breaking.



Listen to this exchange between the border chief and rank-and-file standing up to him last week in Laredo, Texas, as the failed DHS Secretary Mayorkas visited the area. Watch this.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



CHIEF RAUL ORTIZ, BORDER PATROL: I get it you come to work you're frustrated you're upset because you didn't get the desired outcome that you want. Doesn't mean you give up, right?



AGENT: We're not.



ORTIZ: I know you're not. That's why I'm saying, we don't give up. I've been doing this job as long as y'all.



AGENT: That's the problem.



ORTIZ: What's that?



AGENT: That's the problem, Chief. For evil to triumph is for good men to do nothing.



ORTIZ: I can't hear you.



AGENT: For evil to triumph is for good men to do nothing. That's exactly what's happening here. Good men are doing nothing. You're allowing the illegal aliens to be dropped off in the communities.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: Wow.



Here with reaction, Leo 2.0 Terrell, along with America First Legal founder Stephen Miller, who's doing some great work with this legal firm.



Leo, we'll start with you. When you think -- that that never happens where an agent will stand up to a chief, a boss like that and be that bold and that blunt. But it really was warranted.



LEO TERRELL, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: It was necessary because, Sean, there's a disconnect between the Biden administration that wants open border and the border rank and file officers who was who signed up to control the border and prevent illegal aliens from coming in.



They, the Biden administration, have turned the border officers into travel agents. They have basically now accommodating criminals, illegal aliens, to designate them to any place in the country. They have flipped it around.



The Border Patrol agents are frustrated. They don't want to be travel agents. They want to keep illegal aliens out of this country and they are being denied by the Biden administration and the progressive left.



HANNITY: Stephen Miller, if you or I decide -- this is actually a joke, not even a great lawyer like Leo 2.0 Terrell could save us -- if we pick and choose the laws that we obey and those we choose not to obey, we would go to jail. If you and I were helping illegal immigrants crossing to this country, I think we'd probably be charged with something like human trafficking.



Is that not true?



STEPHEN MILLER, FORMER SENIOR ADVISOR TO PRESIDENT TRUMP. Yeah, there would be severe and lengthy prison sentences. In fact if you as a U.S. citizen present your arrest warrant to a law-enforcement officer, you'll be placed in handcuffs. Not bordered on the planes and taken to their destinations of their choice. I know because I speak to border agents. I know but I still have good contacts inside DHS.



They are enraged. They signed up. They put on the green uniform because they wanted to protect this country and enforce our laws. This administration is ordering them to violate the laws they swore to uphold.



For Joe Biden to say we want to find out why they are coming here, people from 160 nations are coming here for the very simple reason that Donald Trump's policies of detain and remove were replaced with Joe Biden's policies of catch and release into the United States of America.



HANNITY: Why are they coming here? It's simple. They are coming from countries they don't provide hope, opportunity, and this dream that we all take for granted. How hard is that to figure out?



TERRELL: It's not hard. See, the Democratic Party sees it as potential Democratic voters. That's the reason they are being allowed in. Let's be clear.



These are the future Democratic voters. Chaos, criminals, people who are coming over here illegally, breaking the law.



HANNITY: Something of great value, it's called citizenship.



Last word, Stephen Miller.



MILLER: Joe Biden is diluting and damaging citizenship by allowing people to come into this country in violation of our laws. Their first act on this soil is to disrespect our sovereignty rather than people who come here, take the oath, do it right, and join our family and community.



All citizens of all backgrounds from all places should be deeply outraged.



HANNITY: Yeah. You know what, I support immigration, legal immigration, like my grandparents came here legally.



You know what? I don't care where you come from. If you go through the process, you come in legally. We do a background check. We do a health check. Make sure you can provide for yourself. Welcome to our family. Do it the right way.



Stephen Miller, thank you. Leo 2.0, thank you.



When we come back, Tom Brady in the last hour broke his silence to Jim Gray about these retirement rumors. Well, we are going to play what Tom had to say and Jim Gray joined us next, straight ahead.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



HANNITY: All right. Now, more confusion tonight surrounding the status of Tom Brady, as ESPN reported that Tom Brady will retire from the NFL after 22 incredible seasons. But here's what -- well, Tom Brady himself told our friend Jim Gray about an hour and a half ago.



Take a listen.



JIM GRAY, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: So, were you surprised when these reports came out, when you haven't made a decision that seemingly others say you have?



TOM BRADY, NFL PLAYER: There's always a good line that, you know, I'm responsible for what I say and do and not responsible for what others say and do. So, I think one thing I've learned about sports is you control what you can control. And what you can't, you leave to others.



HANNITY: Here to break it all down, legendary sportscaster, friend of the program, FOX News sports analyst, the host of the podcast "Let's Go with Tom Brady", available, by the way, on Apple, wherever you are streaming podcasts.



Jim is friends and has been friends with Tom Brady. By the way, Jim is friends with everybody, because Jim is like the nicest guy you'd ever want to meet.



There's a lot of good guys in sports. Jim Nantz is a great guy. You're a great guy. Al Michaels is a great guy.



I'm sure I'm forgetting some people here. But, you know, it's an interesting crowd.



All right. So you are friends with Tom. You do this podcast with him. How often do you do it?



GRAY: We have done it the past 12 years together, on Monday night football and now on Sirius XM. "Let's go" on Sirius XM. The podcast is available. It's with Tom Brady, myself, and Larry Fitzgerald. We have done it for a long time.



HANNITY: All right. So, the speculation comes out, that reports came out, I'll be honest I was surprised. He had one of the best seasons statistically he's ever had and I'm picking why is he retiring? He's at the top of his game.



I know he wants to be the Super Bowl. It was such a great comeback. He came back close. I couldn't believe it. He was one of the more exciting -- all these playoff games have been amazing.



And I just -- it's like the Rocky moment when he says "I still have stuff in the basement." I am hoping Tom has stuff in the basement. What did he tell you?



GRAY: Well, he said that he's not come to a decision. He is taking it day- to-day and when he makes a decision, he will let us all know. He said last week that he has two loves and obviously we've all known that for a long time.



He loves football and he loves his family. He also said those family needs him and it's not just about what he wants to do but what they all want to do as a family. So he is weighing this all out. He's number one in all the statistical categories. Possibly as an MVP, probably Aaron Rodgers and Tom will finish second in the voting, but at 44 years of age, he said he would quit when he sucks. He certainly doesn't suck.



But certainly, all these other things come into play. He's been in 10 Super Bowls. He's played and won seven of them. So, you know, he will decide whether or not he wants to go through the entire process again.



And at 44 years of age, he's entitled to do that. He's earned the right and the respect of all of us to let him make his own announcement.



HANNITY: I listen to this, a lot of the podcast. You sent me clips. And he gave you pretty good answer on why no decision yet. And he also responded to the unfortunate speculation.



Tell us what he told you.



GRAY: Well, he didn't want to upstage or have this upset all the guys in the NFL who worked so hard to be in the AFC championship and the NFC championship game. He doesn't want to be the center of attention. He would be the center of attention if he was in the game but unfortunately for him, the Buccaneers lost last week to the Rams and the Rams have not advanced.



So he's not about upstaging anybody. He's had more attention than anybody could have for the past 40 lifetimes. So it's not about all of that to him. And he's just on his own timetable.



You don't do something for 30 years and be as proficient and as great as he has and then all of a sudden reach a decision overnight. He needs some space. He needs some time.



He doesn't want to make an emotional decision. He wants to think it through and discuss it with his family. He has teammates obviously. He has an organization. He has a business.



So, everybody has to be taken into account, so there is no rush. The Buccaneers don't have to know for quite a while here as to what the plans are for Tom. So he'll take his time.



And he may end up not coming back or he may end up playing. Neither would surprise me, but he certainly, certainly once again, Sean, has earned the right to make his own decision on his own timetable and not to be pushed into something or have to respond to everything that comes out at every moment.



HANNITY: He didn't sound angry or bitter. He just said that it was unfortunate the media rushed with the news that wasn't news. So he had a pretty good, I found a pretty objective attitude. We have about 20 seconds.



GRAY: He understands what's going on and he understands what's going on in the media landscape and he also understands that these guys are doing their jobs and they are probably doing their jobs to the best of their ability and that the information that they have.



That doesn't mean that it's right and it doesn't mean that it's right at this moment. It may turn out right. We don't know. I don't know.



All I know is that when he makes a decision, we will all be informed, and he hasn't done that yet.



HANNITY: Selfishly, I love watching him play. I'd like to see them come back. Jim gray, good to see you, my friend.



When we come back on a shocking road rage incident you have to see to believe, wow. All caught on dashcam, straight ahead.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



HANNITY: Before we go tonight, shocking video. Road rage incident near Miami, Florida, obtained and released by talk show host Andy Slater. Take a look at your screen.



The man you see here opens fire on I-95 after a traffic dispute with a fellow driver, peppering the victim's car with 11 rounds. God help us.



All right. Let not your heart be troubled. Laura takes from here. Thank you for being with us -- Laura.



