'Hannity' on Biden's first 100 days

But, first, after more than 100 days in office, one overreaching theme is

dominating now sippy cup Joe's administration. And that theme is complete

weakness -- weakness abroad, weakness at home, a weak commander-in-chief

who believes that full scale appeasement, even, of our enemies will bring

peace in our time.

Now, Joe's cowardly response to the Russia's hack of the Colonial Pipeline,

it is beyond embarrassing. It's also self-disruptive. And not only did

Biden gave Vladimir a free pass on the Russians hacking the Colonial

Pipeline, but then five days later, get this, Joe rewarded his pal,

Vladimir, by removing Trump era sanctions on what was a key Russian

pipeline that helps our allies in Germany and elsewhere in Europe.

And not only is America First's strategy is gone, completely dead, energy

independence is now gone. That's dead.

But now, Joe is literally adopted, oh, Vladimir Putin and Russia first

policies. And to make Putin and Russia rich again, closing down our

pipeline, and giving a waiver to Vladimir Putin to build his. And it turns

out, I guess, that the real Russian collusion, yeah, that would be leading

Democrats.

Remember Obama -- tell Vladimir I'll have more flexibility after the

election. Hillary Clinton paying for the dirty Russian disinformation

dossier then used as the basis to spy on a presidential candidate and a

president with premeditated fraud on a FISA court.

And then don't forget, Hunter Biden's $3.5 million he got with a -- from a

Russian oligarch, the first lady of Moscow.

And now, Joe destroys in America high-paying career jobs in the energy

sector by shutting down our pipeline with the stroke of a pen, ending our

energy independence, allowing a waiver so Putin can build his pipeline to

supply energy to our allies.

Now, when it comes to Russia, Joe gave the green light, two thumbs up. Here

we go, one of our biggest geopolitical foes who relies on oil and gas in

Russia to fund all their proxy wars, all the nefarious activities they've

been involved in, including sabotaging America at every chance. And it's

even worse than that, because now, the same can also be said about sippy

cup Joe and Iran, as Joe is working hard again to lift sanctions against

the mullahs in Iran, you know, that want to wipe Israel, wipe America off

the face of the planet.

Remember, the last time, they gave $150 billion in, let's see, cash and

other currency on the tarmac to mullahs in Iran. So, the question is why

would Mr. Sippy Cup, warm milky, bedtime story Joe be so willing to lift

sanctions on Russian oil and Iranian oil, all while limiting American oil,

destroying American jobs, American energy independence right here at home?

Well, we can answer with one word: Joe appeasement, two words. Appeasement

is the main word. Appeasement for our enemies abroad, appeasement for Joe's

radical base here at home.

Now, we're watching this play out in Israel. First, Biden reinstated

American funding to the Palestinians with no strings attached. Donald Trump

had cut it off. Soon after, Hamas, well, they began launching thousands of

Iranian-supplied rockets right into Israeli cities. Now, Joe apparently

wants Israel to stop defending itself with a unilateral ceasefire.

What would he do if those rockets were being fired into American cities? In

other words, that word, one word, appeasement.

Now, meanwhile, back here at home, Joe is also appeasing his radical anti-

Semitic base. One example, Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, obsessively hitting

Israel, and of course, the Jewish people who live there. She once retweeted

a statement calling for Israel's elimination.

Earlier this year, she held a fundraiser with a notorious anti-Semite who

once referred to Jews as satanic. She also openly complained about the

Biden's administration decision to appoint a Jewish secretary of state.

Tlaib apparently worried that Blinken, the secretary of state, would be too

pro-Israel because he's Jewish.

Worst of all, Tlaib once talked about -- I don't know how this happened,

her calming feeling she gets when she thinks about the Holocaust. Now, the

statement goes on to explain it in more context. But never once did she

mention the millions of Jewish people that were slaughtered in the

Holocaust.

Take a listen.

(BEGIN AUDIO CLIP)

REP. RASHIDA TLAIB (D-MI): Well, there's a kind of a calming feeling I

always tell folks when I think of the Holocaust and the tragedy of the

Holocaust, and the fact that it was my ancestors, Palestinians, who lost

their land and some lost their lives, their livelihood, human dignity,

their existence in many ways have been wiped out, in some people's past. I

mean, just all of it. It was in the name of trying to create a safe haven

for Jews post the Holocaust.

I love the fact it was my ancestors that provided that, right, in many

ways. But they did it in a way that took their human dignity away, right?

And it was forced on them.

(END AUDIO CLIP)

HANNITY: Clearly, Tlaib is a maniac. She's an anti-Semite, spends most of

her time obsessing over the state of Israel. She should not be in any

elected office frankly ever.

Yesterday, she meets Biden on the tarmac in Michigan, according to numerous

reports, chewing him out for him supporting our closest ally, only

democracy in the region in the Middle East and their right to defend itself

the way we would defend ourselves. Remember, the same woman who had to be

forcibly removed from a Trump rally back in 2015, this is not a rationale

peace-loving individual.

But Biden -- gives her ten minutes on the tarmac, refuses to condemn the

anti-Semites in his party. Same goes for Pelosi, same goes for Schumer. And

it's clear now more than ever, the radical Green New Deal, socialist Squad,

they now rule the Democratic Party along with Bolshevik Bernie who

honeymooned in the former Soviet Union, praised Castro and Daniel Ortega

and Chavez.

Its leaders cower before this radical Squad. The president even, he praised

on Tlaib after -- just hours after that encounter on the tarmac. Perhaps he

was intimidated.

Joe Biden is beyond anything else weak and he's spineless, clearly afraid

of the radical Squad. And pretty much does everything that they say.

What else did you expect from a guy that can be blown over three times so

they tell us from a gust of wind?

And today, during a rare appearance outside the White House, Biden

embarrassed himself again in a speech that was frankly, yeah, painful to

watch. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I brought with me a former

academy grad who now serves as my Coast Guard Mil Aide, Lieutenant

Commander Jayna -- I'm going to embarrass here -- Jayna McCarron of the

class of 2007.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Well, the name -- you know, we're endowed by the -- the thing.

You know, the thing. Endowed by our Creator, God, the creator of

everything, Joe.

Unfortunately, it got worse. At one point, Biden attempted to deliver a

joke. Got his words mixed up.

And after nobody laughed, well, Joey came very angry. He wanted a sippy

cup. Take a look.

(BEIGN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: I can only assume that you will enjoy educating your family about

how the Coast Guard is, quote, the hard nucleus around the Navy forms in

times of war.

You are a quiet -- you're a really dull class.

(LAUGHTER)

I mean, come on, man. Is the sun getting to you? I would think you'd have

an opportunity when I say that about the Navy to clap. But being here

together --

(APPLAUSE)

But all kidding aside, being here together is a victory in and of itself.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: We did get the signature "come on, man." Now we know why his team

orders him not to take questions.

And true to form, Biden's attempt at a joke was not an original. But unlike

Joe, President Ronald Reagan, well, about the same age as Joe at that time

in his presidency, he could actually deliver a punch line for comparison.

Let's just take a look at President Reagan and Biden back-to-back. We'll

let you decide if you see a difference.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

RONALD REAGAN, FORMER PRESIDENT: My Coast Guard aides have been excellent.

One of them taught me that -- and I quote -- the coast guard is that hard

nucleus about which the Navy forms in times of war.

(CHEERS AND APPLAUSE)

BIDEN: I can only assume that you will enjoy educating your family about

how the Coast Guard is, quote, the hard nucleus around the Navy forms in

times of war.

You are a quiet -- you're a really dull class.

(LAUGHTER)

I mean, come on, man.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Come on, man. You're a dull president that can barely string a

few sentences together.

Piece of advice, Joey, stop insulting our soldiers when they don't laugh at

your terrible jokes. You might remember this.

(BEGIN VDIEO CLIP)

BIDEN: And I want you to know not withstanding who you may hear about me,

I have incredibly good judgment. One, I married Jill. Two, I appointed

Johnson to the academy. I want you to know that.

(APPLAUSE)

Thank you all. It must be slow here, man.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: That guy looks better than that guy today.

Anyway, I have another piece of advice, Joey, step telling jokes. You're

not funny. You never will be and you're as bad as most of the lame late

night shows on television now.

Also, you might want to invest in some golf lessons if you're going to

play. Look at your screen there. Watch that very closely.

Biden struggles on the golf course. In that case, the ball went backwards.

I don't have time to play a lot of golf. I played a few rounds in my day,

but I never hit it backwards. Hit it out, hit it left, hit it right,

they're never backwards.

More seriously, Joe is also reportedly having trouble with Vice President

Kamala Harris, a new book is out claiming that doctor -- the first lady,

Jill Biden, said that Harris can go bleep herself after that debate when

Harris called out Biden's history of racism in the first Democratic debate.

As a matter of fact, she went silent after that. Don't worry. We'll carry

the torch and remind people for you, Kamala.

Now, meanwhile, Vice President Harris, she's getting criticized for hiding

her tremendous wealth behind a family trust. This article on foxnews.com,

quote, the trust assets are not reportable, effectively obscuring some of

the vice president's holding from public view.

This clearly violates the hollow ethics pledge that she and Joe made in the

campaign trail. But remember, rules don't apply to Democrats. Only

Republicans get charged with lying to Congress.

They're the only ones lucky enough to get 28 guys in tactical gear, guns

drawn, predawn raids, frogmen in the backyards. CNN cameras there, exactly

at the right moment, to capture the event. Only they get in trouble for

process crimes like lying to Congress. Not Democrats.

For example, Democrats, they're obsessed with something they call, well,

institutional racism. We hear it all the time.

Look what's happening in Chicago. Mayor Lori Lightfoot -- I kind of call

her a lightweight considering she doesn't seem to have any interest in

stopping the violence, 46 people shot this past weekend in Chicago.

By the way, quick exam, quiz. Do you know the names of any of them?

Anyway, she now instituted a policy banning white people. They're not

allowed to interview her, only people of color. The mayor's office will now

only grand one-on-one interviews with black or brown reporters because

Lightfoot believes there are too many white people working for the city's

news outlets.

Not only is this official policy, obviously racist, but the major -- well,

wouldn't be the mayor's time be better served looking for ways to stop the

shootings, every weekend in her city? Yeah, again, nearly 50 people this

weekend shot.

Anyway, Mayor Lightweight is more concerned about the amount of white

people working, where, at "The Chicago Tribune", at a local TV station,

this is really pathetic and sad.

To react to it, we'll bring, FOX News contributor, Leo 2.0 Terrell, and

nationally where's your hat? Nationally syndicated radio host Larry 1.0 who

never changed.

Where is that, Leo, where is the hat? It's a signature.

LEO TERRELL, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: I'm in Washington, D.C. I left the hat

at home. I'm in Washington. I'm right next door to you.

HANNITY: No, you're not next door to me, and no, there's no excuse for not

bringing the hat. There's no excuse that you didn't make Larry his hat as

you promised.

All right. Larry, start with you tonight. How is it possible -- I thought -

- I think everybody agrees racism is abhorrent, it is evil, it is ignorant.

Discrimination is abhorrent. It is wrong. It is evil. We want to become

that more perfect union. We made plenty of strides. We have plenty more to

make.

The question is, if you want to end discrimination, is this

institutionalizing discrimination?

LARRY ELDER, SYNDICATED RADIO TALK SHOW HOST: Well, of course, it is. It's

an absurd thing that the mayor is asking. And it's all designed to divert

attention from the problems in the city. The city's finances are in the

toilet. They're unfunded pension liability contribution is one of the

largest growing items on their budget.

You got violent crime up year to year, homicide is up year to year. The

city is a third black, a third white, and a third Hispanic. Yet, between 70

and 80 percent of the homicides are black on black, and the majority of

those are unsolved.

The school system is horrific. Thirty-nine percent of Chicago public

schools teachers with school age kids put their own kids in private school.

They're four times higher than the national average.

So, the mayor has problems to deal with, and I think yelling and demanding

that a reporter be a certain kind of race is one of the least of her

concerns. All designed to divert attention from the disaster that is known

as Chicago.

HANNITY: Leo?

TERRELL: Let me be very clear. I've been waiting all day for this. Lori

Lightfoot is a racist, not a covert racist, an overt racist. The reason why

she gets away with it is because she is black and she got that D in front

of her name.

You want to know what systemic racism is? When the mayor of a city

institutes a policy, this is systemic racism, but she gets away with it.

Rashida Tlaib is anti-Semitic, but because she got a D in front of her

name, and people out there listening, we got to stop this, because this

race card is being used exclusively by Democrats because they are

minorities, you've got Joe Biden afraid to challenge Tlaib. They put Kamala

Harris who basically called him a racist because she's black? She gets a

pass?

Lori Lightfoot, I want everybody to hear this, is a racist regardless of

her color. And she is implementing systemic racism in the city of Chicago.

Sue her.

HANNITY: Well, Larry, we'll give you the last word.

ELDER: And, Sean, this hostility towards Israel began with the Obama

administration. Let's remember, Obama criticized the so-called building of

settlements. One of Obama's top aides referred to Bibi Netanyahu as chicken

bleep. And a Democrat king maker is one of the leading anti-Semites in this

nation, his name is Reverend Al Sharpton.

And all of these candidates, including Joe Biden, kissed his ring in order

to get their nomination and to run for president. So they've got serious

problem with anti-Semitism, hostility towards Israel within the Democratic

Party. It's going to inure to the benefit of Republicans when more Jews

realize this and more Jewish donors stop donating so much money to the

Democratic Party.

HANNITY: Thank you, Leo. Thank you, Larry.

Joining us with more, FOX News contributor Dan Bongino, FOX News

correspondent at large, Geraldo Rivera.

Geraldo, your reaction to that policy. And more broadly, to Biden's

weakness abroad. Biden -- what Biden is going to lecture Israel? When

Israel had thousands of rockets fired into their cities to destroy the

people of Israel with a stated charter that says and calls for the

destruction of Israel? You don't support that, Geraldo, do you?

GERALDO RIVERA, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT-AT-LARGE: You know, Sean it's

shocking and outrageous of what is happening in Israel, the fact that

Palestinians are being killed at the rate of 15 or 20 times the death toll

among the Israelis, including children, is absolutely --

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Geraldo, Geraldo, let me stop you. Whoa, whoa. How about they

stop the -- how about --

RIVERA: -- the collapse of their buildings.

HANNITY: How about the terrorist organization Hamas stop firing those

rockets from hospitals and schools and heavily -- densely populated areas -

-

RIVERA: Why don't we --

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: No, no, because they're the ones that fired first. If American

city got hurt, it would be all -- America all hands on deck. And if

innocent people die, you blame the people that start the war.

RIVERA: Dozens of Palestinian children dead. There are dozens of

Palestinian children dead.

(CROSSTALIK)

HANNITY: And whose fault is that? Whose fault is that?

RIVERA: With ammunition provided to Israel by the United States without

even a demand for a ceasefire.

HANNITY: Geraldo, whose fault is that?

RIVERA: I demand a ceasefire. I demand --

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: I demand that Israel win the war. Israel needs to win the war

against terrorism.

(CROSSTALK)

RIVERA: By killing all the Palestinians? Let's kill them all. Kill all the

children.

HANNITY: Dan Bongino? Dan?

DAN BONGINO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Geraldo, you do this every time, this

is garbage. And I'm really -- I'm really getting sick of it.

You play this emotional game with the audience and use your position of

responsibility to put out misinformation --

(CROSSTALK)

RIVERA: Stop attacking me, punk. Address the issue. Do you have the guts

to address the issue --

(CROSSTALK)

RIVERA: This is not about me. You didn't come here to attack me. You came

here to talk about the issue--

(CROSSTALK)

BONGINO: You're using of position of authority here to say things that are

--

RIVERA: I'm sick of you, Bongino. I'm sick of you. You're a punk. You're

punk.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Geraldo, let him talk. Geraldo, let him talk.

BONGINO: You're an uncontrolled lunatic because you can't go on the air --

RIVERA: I'm an out of control lunatic?

(CROSSTALK)

BONGINO: Will you calm down? Yes, you really need to calm down --

RIVERA: I'm a ten-time Emmy winner with deep experience in the Middle

East.

HANNITY: Guys --

(CROSSTALK)

RIVERA: Have you been there? I covered every war since 1973.

(CROSSTALK)

BONGINO: Sean, I want to make my point when he stops talking. When he

stops talking, I do have a point --

RIVERA: If your point is about me, I'm not going to stop. If your point is

going to be about me, I'm not going to stop.

HANNITY: Dan?

BONGINO: Geraldo Rivera does not understand that Hamas doesn't believe in

Israel's right to exist. Hamas wants the Jews dead.

What does he do? The same thing with the police issue, he makes this an

emotional thing and he says the Palestinian children. Of course, we care

about Palestinian children.

(CROSSTALK)

RIVERA: Yeah, I haven't heard you say it. I haven't heard you say it.

BONGINO: We incentivize the terror group Hamas to not fire rockets

indiscriminately into Israel and it would stop immediately. Your debate --

you're so misinformed on this. It's pathetic. It's a blood thirsty savage -

-

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Let me calm the waters here. Let me -- guys, let me calm the

water. Geraldo, let me calm the waters here.

Geraldo, who started this war? Who started firing the rockets? And whose is

firing --

(CROSSTALK)

RIVERA: You want to go back to 1948? 1967? 1973?

HANNITY: You want to go back to the '48, the '67, '73 war -- yes, I've

been to Israel. I've been to -- you know what? I've been to the border with

Gaza.

RIVERA: I've covered every war since 1973 until 2012. I was there when

they put Iron Dome missile system in.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Kids can't play in an outdoor playground because they can't get

in a bunker. They played in indoor bunker playgrounds. I've seen the

rockets, 10,000 in one city in ten years.

Here's my question though --

RIVERA: A Palestinian life is exactly equal to an Israeli life or American

life.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Let me get me question in. Who do you blame for firing the

rockets first? Who do you blame for firing it from densely populated areas

and hospitals and schools?

RIVERA: This started -- this current chapter of this ongoing violence

started when Israeli cops raided the Aqsa mosque in the old city of

Jerusalem.

BONGINO: Oh, get out of here. You're just lying.

(CROSSTALK)

RIVERA: It is one of the most sacred places in the most --

BONGINO: You don't know what you're talking about.

RIVERA: Listen to this guy. This guy doesn't -- have you ever been? Have

you been at war? Have you been at war at all?

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: I've been there many times. I'm showing video of me there.

BONGINO: But you haven't either. That's the interesting thing.

HANNITY: I have been there multiple times. That tunnel right there, that

was filled with Israeli and American money and cement.

That's -- that cement was meant for hospitals and schools, guys. That

cement right there, 60 feet underground tunnels so that these terrorists

can sneak in the dark of the night and kill Israelis.

RIVERA: Why don't you ever show the dead Palestinian children? Why don't

you ever show the video of the deal Palestinian --

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: If I ever stepped foot in Gaza, I'll be dead.

RIVERA: They don't count, they don't exist.

BONGINO: Geraldo, you don't even understand the history. This is

embarrassing.

(CROSSTALK)

RIVERA: The Palestinian children are being killed and they don't exist.

BONGINO: Geraldo, you don't understand your own history. Geraldo, who

controlled that Palestinian area from '48 to `68? The Jordanians.

(CROSSTALK)

RIVERA: Ceasefire now. Ceasefire. No American weapons used to kill

children. Stop it.

BONGINO: Ceasefire so they can kill more Jews? Are you nuts?

RIVERA: I demand a ceasefire.

HANNITY: All right. We'll leave it there.

BONGINO: Demand -- right, so they can rearm and kill more Jews. This is

great.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: All right, all right, all right. Enough. Mediaite has their

headline. We'll move on.

All right. Coming up, special message from me to Barack Obama that I

promise you don't want to miss. But, first, Biden, the left continue to

push their dangerous America last agenda. And the latest much more with Ted

Cruz, he's next straight ahead.

HANNITY: All right. Here to respond to Joe Biden's appeasement abroad,

Texas Senator Ted Cruz.

Energy is very important in Texas. So with the stroke of a pen, high paying

career jobs wiped out. With the stroke of a pen, energy independence is

wiped out.

And then Joe Biden gives a waiver to Russia and Vladimir Putin to build a

pipeline to supply energy and get rich to our Western European allies and

others.

Now, Senator, maybe you can help sort that out. I didn't graduate from

Harvard. You did.

SEN. TED CRUZ (R-TX): Well, Sean, sadly, I can't shed a lot of light on

it. It's absolutely crazy what Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are doing.

On day one in office, Joe Biden shut down the Keystone pipeline. He

destroyed 11,000 jobs, high-paying jobs, including 8,000 union jobs.

Then Biden sat by and allowed Russian hackers to hack the Colonial

Pipelines, producing gas lines up and down the Eastern Seaboard. He did

nothing to defend it. He sat by while they paid a ransom to hackers.

And now, his reward to Russia for Russian hackers shutting down a major

infrastructure pipeline in the Eastern Seaboard, is today he signed a

waiver basically greenlighting the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, a pipeline from

Russia to Germany.

Congress has twice passed bipartisan sanctions to stop this pipeline. I

authored those sanctions. We stopped it. For a year, it was shut down. It

was a piece of metal at the bottom of the ocean. Putin began rebuilding the

pipeline right after Biden was elected. Today, he issued a waiver.

And basically what Joe Biden has decided is pipelines in America, bad. Jobs

in America, bad. Pipelines in Russia, good. Jobs in Russia, good.

And this is exactly backward. It is asinine. And four months into it, Joe

Biden is crawling in bed with Putin and Russia and the enemies of America.

It doesn't make any sense.

HANNITY: And then you got Russia now aligned with China providing arms to

Iran so that they can ship them to Yemen so that the proxy war can continue

in the Middle East there as well.

Let me get to the issue of Iran because we got some problems there, too. He

wants to get along with the mullahs in Iran again. As we know that they are

number one, world sponsor of terrorism.

And what is it with this idea that Joe Biden is going to lecture Prime

Minister Netanyahu from doing the right thing, which is defending his

country that is under attack and assault by a group whose charter calls for

the destruction of Israel?

CRUZ: Sean, you're exactly right. What Biden and Kamala Harris are

pursuing is exactly backwards. Our friends and allies, the people we should

be standing alongside with, he's alienating, undermining, insulting,

lecturing and attacking. Our enemies, the people who want to kill us, he's

sending money to, supporting, praising and kissing their rear ends.

So whether that is Russia and Biden signing off on the Putin pipeline,

whether that is China and Biden nominating pro-China cabinet nominees who

are unwilling to stand up to Chinese aggression, or whether it's Iran and

Biden wanting to send billions of dollars to the Ayatollah Khamenei who

chants "death to America".

You know, if you think about it, Sean, nine months ago, in the Middle East,

we had peace flowering everywhere. We had the Abraham Accords. I was at the

White House for the signing of the Abraham Accords. Incredible victories

that President Trump had won by standing strongly and unequivocally with

Israel.

Joe Biden came in and in just four months, he's frittered all of that away.

He's undermined Israel and Prime Minister Netanyahu. He sent over 100

million to the Palestinian Authority, the P.A., which is in bed with Hamas.

Hamas, the terrorists that are firing the rockets you're showing right now,

they fired over 4,000 rockets into Israel.

And every one of those rockets might as well have Joe Biden's name written

on the side of it, because it is his weakness, his appeasement, his moral

relativism and ambiguity, his lack of backbone to stand up and stand with

Israel that is causing this war in the Middle East.

Let me tell you, Sean, what he ought to do, he ought to stand up and say

rather than lecturing Netanyahu, rather than being arrogant and attacking

our friends, he ought to say America stands unequivocally with Israel,

period, the end.

The Hamas terrorists need to stop right now. Israel has an absolute right

to defend itself. If Hamas terrorists attack Israel, they will be -- they

will be dealt with and they will be killed.

And he needs to right now replenish Israel's Iron Dome missiles. They're

firing missiles to intercept these Hamas rockets. They fired thousands of

Iron Dome missiles.

But, you know, Instead, Joe Biden is appeasing --

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: OK, but then, Senator --

CRUZ: -- AOC and Tlaib and the radical left.

HANNITY: All right. It's clear to me and it's inexplicable to me, neither

Biden, nor Pelosi, nor Schumer condemn the Squad, and virulent anti-

Semitism that has existed among some of the members that we've chronicled

in detail on this program.

My question now is, okay, with the instability created in the Middle East,

the new unholy alliance Russia, China and Iran fighting the proxy war,

eliminating energy independence here at home, the price of oil is already

going up, knocking out high-paying career energy jobs for people in your

state of Texas and elsewhere.

CRUZ: Yeah, yeah.

HANNITY: Okay. What is the net result? We hurt our national security and

we pay more for everything we buy in every store coupled with inflation.

And also we pay more for gas to fill up our tanks, more for heating, more

for cooling our homes. Who wins here?

CRUZ: The bad guys and enemies of America. This has been the most

disastrous first four months of any presidency in history.

Joe Biden has handed the Democratic Party over to the radical left, to

Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders and AOC.

We've got a border crisis, of an absolutely unsecured border and over 2

million projected to come here illegally this year.

We have a gas crisis of gas lines and skyrocketing energy prices.

We're on the verge of an inflation crisis as the inflation numbers are

rising up and up and up, and we got war in the Middle East.

We're four months in. It's a little terrifying to think what's going to

happen in the next four months. All of these are failures of the Biden

administration. I've got to tell you what this -- this is a reprise of the

1970s. You and I are both old enough to remember the 1970s.

Joe Biden is Jimmy Carter 2.0. Kamala Harris is Walter Mondale, and the

disasters they're producing are failing at home, economically, domestically

and abroad. And we got to stop it.

We need to stand with Israel, stand with our friend, and I'm leading the

fight to do exactly that. And I'm headed to Israel very shortly to stand

with Israel and ensure that they have what they need to defend themselves.

HANNITY: It's only one sentence. Even Joe can probably do it and not mess

it up.

Senator, thank you for being with us.

When we come back, more COVID hypocrisy from the left as they continue to

contradict themselves. It's never-ending. A bombshell report from

Congressman Devin Nunes that's set to be released about the origins of the

coronavirus. That, Dr. Nicole Saphier and a special message I have to

Barack Obama.

HANNITY: All right. Now, Dr. Doom and Gloom, flip-flop Fauci caught in yet

another act of COVID hypocrisy, saying the quiet part out loud yesterday,

admitting that him wearing a mask after he was vaccinated wasn't based on

science but for show.

Now, because remember, Fauci told Senator Rand Paul back in March that mask

weren't theater, and last year was telling they shouldn't be wearing a mask

at all. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. RAND PAUL (R-KY): Isn't it just theater?

DR. ANTHONY FAUCI, DIRECTOR, INSTITUTE OF ALLERGY AND INFECTIOUS DISEASES:

No, it's not.

PAUL: You got the vaccine and you're wearing two masks. Isn't that

theater?

FAUCI: No, it's not. Here we go again with the theater. Let's get down to

the facts.

Let me just state for the record that masks are not theater.

I'm more comfortable people seeing me indoors without a mask. I mean,

before the CDC made the recommendation change, I didn't want to look like I

was giving mixed signals.

Now in the United States, people should not be walking around with masks.

One mask is good. Two masks are better.

A year or two from now during certain seasonal periods when you have

respiratory borne issue that's like the flu, people might actually elect to

wear masks.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: So Dr. Fauci said masks aren't for show, but then you admitted

you wore one for show. Look, it's time for someone else -- I've had it. I

tried to defend you in the beginning. Give up everybody, you know, some

allowance that nobody understood, mistakes were going to be made.

But we now reached the point that, you know what? We need someone else in

charge of COVID response. Considering most of it has been handled thanks to

Trump, Dr. Fauci's credibility has now completely collapsed. Fauci flip-

flopping on every major issue all throughout the pandemic and he's shown

himself to be political -- masks, and ventilators, the risk of transmission

outside, the threshold needed for herd immunity, school reopenings and so

much more.

All we get are mixed signal after mixed signal. And that has created, not

from conservatives, but from the flipping and flopping and flailing and, of

course, mixed messaging, what they call vaccine hesitancy. Joe Biden played

a big part in that, too.

We know now the CDC wasn't following science. They were taking dictation

from the teacher's union who wields massive power inside the Democratic

Party, said it time and time again. Can't politicize science, nor vaccines.

Warp Speed, Donald Trump, it worked. We got three of them. We got

therapeutics, like Regeneron and others and still mixed messages.

I am very pro-science, very pro-vaccine. We can't have politics infecting

important medical decisions that affecting our ability to get back to

normal and affecting our ability to learn everything we can about the virus

including its origins.

Last year, you may recall the mob and the media, anybody that dared talk

about or question the wet market theory or the idea that somehow this was

made in a Wuhan lab, you're a conspiracy theorist. Well, there's now

growing evidence, a body of evidence showing and supporting the Wuhan lab

leak theory.

A report from Devin Nunes and the Republicans on the House Intel Committee

finds there's significant circumstantial evidence that the coronavirus may

have originated from the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Joining us with reaction, Congressman Devin Nunes and Dr. Nicole Saphier.

Congressman, start with you. Tell us about what you found.

REP. DEVIN NUNES (R-CA): What we've been doing is we've been investigating

for the last year. And we put together all of the open source reporting

that we could find, and it begins to tell a very clear picture of

overwhelming evidence, multiple reporters across multiple countries that

talk about the origins of this virus. And all signs point to the lab.

That's all we have to go on because our intelligence community once again

has failed us. We're not sure that we even got all the information, and

we're getting mixed signals from the Biden administration.

You may recall, Sean, that Donald Trump was very clear, Secretary Pompeo,

Director Ratcliffe, they were saying the same types of things that I'm

saying that everything points to the lab. Yet despite spending tens of

billions of dollars a year on the most -- supposedly the most capable

apparatus on the planet, we still don't -- we still can't get to the bottom

of it.

So, look, we compiled this report. I think it's clear. We've laid out 25

clear questions to the administration. If they answer `em, we might begin

to get to the bottom of where this virus originated from.

HANNITY: Let me get to you, Dr. Saphier.

I tried to give Dr. Fauci the benefit of the doubt. Tried to understand

that -- I felt people were trying to do their best. But they've never been

this wrong on this many -- on these profound level on so many issues. At

this point, I think we need new people. Thoughts?

DR. NICOLE SAPHIER, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, Sean, I can tell you that,

you know, adding to what Congressman Nunes is saying, I did a lot of

research for the origin of the virus for my forthcoming book. And I can

tell you that any time that I was asking questions about the origin, I was

immediately cancelled as anti-science and having that contrarian opinion to

what was the popular thought right now being put forth by Dr. Fauci when he

said that there was no evidence of anything other than just the natural

evolution of this virus.

But that's been the problem with this pandemic all along is the suppression

of contrarian thought. When Dr. Fauci answered that question saying that he

was continuing to wear a mask because he didn't want to send mixed messages

after -- before the CDC updated their guidance, my question is why not?

Dr. Fauci, at this point, has enough influence on the CDC, on the American

people and on the president. The reason he's been in his role so long is

because he's an excellent bystander. He refuses to push back about the FDA

-- to the FDA when they're dragging their feet. He doesn't push back to the

CDC when they're not following science. That is extremely frustrating.

And when you see him arguing with Senator Rand Paul --

HANNITY: Yeah.

SAPHIER: -- about the efficacy of the vaccines, you know, Senator Rand

Paul said I've recovered from COVID-19. I'm protected.

But Dr. Fauci says he only feels safe being out again because he's fully

vaccinated, despite the fact that all evidence shows that natural immunity

is providing the same protection from severe COVID-19 reinfection as

vaccination.

Why aren't those questions being answered?

Unfortunately, we're continued to be suppressed. Any form of contrarian

thought that goes against what Dr. Fauci and the CDC says.

HANNITY: All right. Let me go back to what I thought was the biggest

indicator that China knew. Devin Nunes, okay, China had a travel ban.

Couldn't fly out of Wuhan province, anywhere else in China, couldn't travel

from anywhere in China to Wuhan province. But you could travel from Wuhan

to the rest of the world.

Doesn't that seem to you like they knew how bad it was and didn't care

about anybody but themselves?

NUNES: But, Sean, also the Chinese communist party put out through their

propaganda machine that this originated from some Chinese dude that ate an

animal in a wet market. But there's no evidence of that other than what

they told us.

Now, I also should note, let's remember to go back in history here.

Remember when the virus was spreading, remember where Nancy Pelosi was. She

was in Chinatown in San Francisco, telling people to come out, and that all

Republicans and Donald Trump, that we were -- they were all racists, racist

against the Chinese people.

The reality was, they built a narrative. I think what you're seeing is,

just like we saw in the Russia hoax, they're continuing to build out

narratives. The deep state people here, the intelligence apparatus, they

follow suit and they just refused to actually look at the real origins of

this virus.

HANNITY: Fascinating, too. Thank you. We're going to watch this report

closely.

Dr. Saphier, thank you. Congressman, thank you.

When I come back -- when we come back, my special message for former

President Obama. You don't want to miss it.

HANNITY: All right. A new book is out. It's called "battle for the soul."

Barack Obama quoted saying Donald Trump is a mad man, a racist, a sexist

pig, an effing lunatic, and a corrupt mother-effer during his candidacy and

presidency.

So, tonight, we have a special message for Barack.

First off, I never thought that we'd ever have a president that started his

entire political career in the home of not one, but two unrepentant

domestic terrorists whose group, the Weather Underground, bombed the NYPD

police headquarters, the State Department, the U.S. Capitol, and more.

And don't forget, by the way, one of his domestic terrorist pals, Bill

Ayers, he was quoted in "The New York Times", of all days, 9/11/2001, that

morning saying he wish they did more. I don't regret setting bombs.

Obama, they were your friends. That's sick.

I never thought we would have a president that sat in the pews of a radical

pastor for 20-plus years who the Sunday after 9/11 said, no, no, no, not

God bless America. G.D. American and America's chickens coming home to

roost.

Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REV. JEREMIAH WRIGHT: No, no, not God bless America. God damn America.

It's in the bible.

Now, we are indignant because of the stuff we have done overseas, they're

now brought back into our own front yards. America's chickens are coming

home to roost.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: I never thought, Barack, that we'd have a president that brought

black liberation theology and bought into that. I never thought we would

elect a president that hid for his entire presidency his relationship with

that radical, racist, anti-Semite from the Nation of Islam, Louis

Farrakhan.

They hid that picture from America for nine years. What a disgrace.

Or a president that recounted Reverend Wright's sermon, white folks greed

runs the world in need. Here's Barack saying it.

(BEGIN AUDIO CLIP)

BARACK OBAMA, FORMER PRESIDENT: It is this world, a world where cruise

ships throw away more food in a day than most residents of Port-au-Prince

see in a year, where white folks' greed runs a world in need, apartheid in

one hemisphere, apathy in another hemisphere.

(END AUDIO CLIP)

HANNITY: I never thought we'd elected a disciple of radical Saul Alinsky

or a president bragging about doing drugs with his chum gang and said that

he even tried drugs enthusiastically. Great message for kids.

(BEGIN AUDIO CLIP)

OBAMA: I spent the last two years of high school in a daze, locking away

the questions that life seemed insistent on posing. I kept playing

basketball, attended classes sparingly, drank beer heavily and tried drugs

enthusiastically. I discovered that it didn't make any difference whether

you smoked reefer in a white classmate's sparkling new van, or in the dorm

room with some brother you'd met down at the gym, or on the beach with a

couple of Hawaiian kids who had dropped out of school and now spent most of

their time looking for an excuse to brawl.

(END AUDIO CLIP)

HANNITY: And you lied. Millions of Americans lost their doctors, their

plans and we're paying about 200 percent more. Your presidency was a

failure.

More HANNITY after this.

HANNITY: All right. Pretty interesting that promise, keep your doctor,

keep your plan, the average family saves $2,500 per family per year. No,

none of it is true.

All right. That's all the time, though, we have left this evening. We hope

you will set your DVR. We hope you'll never miss an episode. We love that

you join us. You make this show possible.

And in the meantime, let not your hearts be troubled. Laura Ingraham takes

it away now with the news you need to hear -- Laura.

