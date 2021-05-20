'Hannity' on Biden's first 100 days
TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS HOST: And here's Sean.
SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: What an introduction. All right, Tucker.
Thank you.
And welcome to HANNITY.
Tonight, in just a moment, I'll have a special message. You're not going to
want to miss this -- I promise you won't want to miss it -- for former
President Barack Hussein Obama. That's straight ahead.
But, first, after more than 100 days in office, one overreaching theme is
dominating now sippy cup Joe's administration. And that theme is complete
weakness -- weakness abroad, weakness at home, a weak commander-in-chief
who believes that full scale appeasement, even, of our enemies will bring
peace in our time.
Now, Joe's cowardly response to the Russia's hack of the Colonial Pipeline,
it is beyond embarrassing. It's also self-disruptive. And not only did
Biden gave Vladimir a free pass on the Russians hacking the Colonial
Pipeline, but then five days later, get this, Joe rewarded his pal,
Vladimir, by removing Trump era sanctions on what was a key Russian
pipeline that helps our allies in Germany and elsewhere in Europe.
And not only is America First's strategy is gone, completely dead, energy
independence is now gone. That's dead.
But now, Joe is literally adopted, oh, Vladimir Putin and Russia first
policies. And to make Putin and Russia rich again, closing down our
pipeline, and giving a waiver to Vladimir Putin to build his. And it turns
out, I guess, that the real Russian collusion, yeah, that would be leading
Democrats.
Remember Obama -- tell Vladimir I'll have more flexibility after the
election. Hillary Clinton paying for the dirty Russian disinformation
dossier then used as the basis to spy on a presidential candidate and a
president with premeditated fraud on a FISA court.
And then don't forget, Hunter Biden's $3.5 million he got with a -- from a
Russian oligarch, the first lady of Moscow.
And now, Joe destroys in America high-paying career jobs in the energy
sector by shutting down our pipeline with the stroke of a pen, ending our
energy independence, allowing a waiver so Putin can build his pipeline to
supply energy to our allies.
Now, when it comes to Russia, Joe gave the green light, two thumbs up. Here
we go, one of our biggest geopolitical foes who relies on oil and gas in
Russia to fund all their proxy wars, all the nefarious activities they've
been involved in, including sabotaging America at every chance. And it's
even worse than that, because now, the same can also be said about sippy
cup Joe and Iran, as Joe is working hard again to lift sanctions against
the mullahs in Iran, you know, that want to wipe Israel, wipe America off
the face of the planet.
Remember, the last time, they gave $150 billion in, let's see, cash and
other currency on the tarmac to mullahs in Iran. So, the question is why
would Mr. Sippy Cup, warm milky, bedtime story Joe be so willing to lift
sanctions on Russian oil and Iranian oil, all while limiting American oil,
destroying American jobs, American energy independence right here at home?
Well, we can answer with one word: Joe appeasement, two words. Appeasement
is the main word. Appeasement for our enemies abroad, appeasement for Joe's
radical base here at home.
Now, we're watching this play out in Israel. First, Biden reinstated
American funding to the Palestinians with no strings attached. Donald Trump
had cut it off. Soon after, Hamas, well, they began launching thousands of
Iranian-supplied rockets right into Israeli cities. Now, Joe apparently
wants Israel to stop defending itself with a unilateral ceasefire.
What would he do if those rockets were being fired into American cities? In
other words, that word, one word, appeasement.
Now, meanwhile, back here at home, Joe is also appeasing his radical anti-
Semitic base. One example, Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, obsessively hitting
Israel, and of course, the Jewish people who live there. She once retweeted
a statement calling for Israel's elimination.
Earlier this year, she held a fundraiser with a notorious anti-Semite who
once referred to Jews as satanic. She also openly complained about the
Biden's administration decision to appoint a Jewish secretary of state.
Tlaib apparently worried that Blinken, the secretary of state, would be too
pro-Israel because he's Jewish.
Worst of all, Tlaib once talked about -- I don't know how this happened,
her calming feeling she gets when she thinks about the Holocaust. Now, the
statement goes on to explain it in more context. But never once did she
mention the millions of Jewish people that were slaughtered in the
Holocaust.
Take a listen.
(BEGIN AUDIO CLIP)
REP. RASHIDA TLAIB (D-MI): Well, there's a kind of a calming feeling I
always tell folks when I think of the Holocaust and the tragedy of the
Holocaust, and the fact that it was my ancestors, Palestinians, who lost
their land and some lost their lives, their livelihood, human dignity,
their existence in many ways have been wiped out, in some people's past. I
mean, just all of it. It was in the name of trying to create a safe haven
for Jews post the Holocaust.
I love the fact it was my ancestors that provided that, right, in many
ways. But they did it in a way that took their human dignity away, right?
And it was forced on them.
(END AUDIO CLIP)
HANNITY: Clearly, Tlaib is a maniac. She's an anti-Semite, spends most of
her time obsessing over the state of Israel. She should not be in any
elected office frankly ever.
Yesterday, she meets Biden on the tarmac in Michigan, according to numerous
reports, chewing him out for him supporting our closest ally, only
democracy in the region in the Middle East and their right to defend itself
the way we would defend ourselves. Remember, the same woman who had to be
forcibly removed from a Trump rally back in 2015, this is not a rationale
peace-loving individual.
But Biden -- gives her ten minutes on the tarmac, refuses to condemn the
anti-Semites in his party. Same goes for Pelosi, same goes for Schumer. And
it's clear now more than ever, the radical Green New Deal, socialist Squad,
they now rule the Democratic Party along with Bolshevik Bernie who
honeymooned in the former Soviet Union, praised Castro and Daniel Ortega
and Chavez.
Its leaders cower before this radical Squad. The president even, he praised
on Tlaib after -- just hours after that encounter on the tarmac. Perhaps he
was intimidated.
Joe Biden is beyond anything else weak and he's spineless, clearly afraid
of the radical Squad. And pretty much does everything that they say.
What else did you expect from a guy that can be blown over three times so
they tell us from a gust of wind?
And today, during a rare appearance outside the White House, Biden
embarrassed himself again in a speech that was frankly, yeah, painful to
watch. Take a look.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I brought with me a former
academy grad who now serves as my Coast Guard Mil Aide, Lieutenant
Commander Jayna -- I'm going to embarrass here -- Jayna McCarron of the
class of 2007.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HANNITY: Well, the name -- you know, we're endowed by the -- the thing.
You know, the thing. Endowed by our Creator, God, the creator of
everything, Joe.
Unfortunately, it got worse. At one point, Biden attempted to deliver a
joke. Got his words mixed up.
And after nobody laughed, well, Joey came very angry. He wanted a sippy
cup. Take a look.
(BEIGN VIDEO CLIP)
BIDEN: I can only assume that you will enjoy educating your family about
how the Coast Guard is, quote, the hard nucleus around the Navy forms in
times of war.
You are a quiet -- you're a really dull class.
(LAUGHTER)
I mean, come on, man. Is the sun getting to you? I would think you'd have
an opportunity when I say that about the Navy to clap. But being here
together --
(APPLAUSE)
But all kidding aside, being here together is a victory in and of itself.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HANNITY: We did get the signature "come on, man." Now we know why his team
orders him not to take questions.
And true to form, Biden's attempt at a joke was not an original. But unlike
Joe, President Ronald Reagan, well, about the same age as Joe at that time
in his presidency, he could actually deliver a punch line for comparison.
Let's just take a look at President Reagan and Biden back-to-back. We'll
let you decide if you see a difference.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
RONALD REAGAN, FORMER PRESIDENT: My Coast Guard aides have been excellent.
One of them taught me that -- and I quote -- the coast guard is that hard
nucleus about which the Navy forms in times of war.
(CHEERS AND APPLAUSE)
BIDEN: I can only assume that you will enjoy educating your family about
how the Coast Guard is, quote, the hard nucleus around the Navy forms in
times of war.
You are a quiet -- you're a really dull class.
(LAUGHTER)
I mean, come on, man.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HANNITY: Come on, man. You're a dull president that can barely string a
few sentences together.
Piece of advice, Joey, stop insulting our soldiers when they don't laugh at
your terrible jokes. You might remember this.
(BEGIN VDIEO CLIP)
BIDEN: And I want you to know not withstanding who you may hear about me,
I have incredibly good judgment. One, I married Jill. Two, I appointed
Johnson to the academy. I want you to know that.
(APPLAUSE)
Thank you all. It must be slow here, man.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HANNITY: That guy looks better than that guy today.
Anyway, I have another piece of advice, Joey, step telling jokes. You're
not funny. You never will be and you're as bad as most of the lame late
night shows on television now.
Also, you might want to invest in some golf lessons if you're going to
play. Look at your screen there. Watch that very closely.
Biden struggles on the golf course. In that case, the ball went backwards.
I don't have time to play a lot of golf. I played a few rounds in my day,
but I never hit it backwards. Hit it out, hit it left, hit it right,
they're never backwards.
More seriously, Joe is also reportedly having trouble with Vice President
Kamala Harris, a new book is out claiming that doctor -- the first lady,
Jill Biden, said that Harris can go bleep herself after that debate when
Harris called out Biden's history of racism in the first Democratic debate.
As a matter of fact, she went silent after that. Don't worry. We'll carry
the torch and remind people for you, Kamala.
Now, meanwhile, Vice President Harris, she's getting criticized for hiding
her tremendous wealth behind a family trust. This article on foxnews.com,
quote, the trust assets are not reportable, effectively obscuring some of
the vice president's holding from public view.
This clearly violates the hollow ethics pledge that she and Joe made in the
campaign trail. But remember, rules don't apply to Democrats. Only
Republicans get charged with lying to Congress.
They're the only ones lucky enough to get 28 guys in tactical gear, guns
drawn, predawn raids, frogmen in the backyards. CNN cameras there, exactly
at the right moment, to capture the event. Only they get in trouble for
process crimes like lying to Congress. Not Democrats.
For example, Democrats, they're obsessed with something they call, well,
institutional racism. We hear it all the time.
Look what's happening in Chicago. Mayor Lori Lightfoot -- I kind of call
her a lightweight considering she doesn't seem to have any interest in
stopping the violence, 46 people shot this past weekend in Chicago.
By the way, quick exam, quiz. Do you know the names of any of them?
Anyway, she now instituted a policy banning white people. They're not
allowed to interview her, only people of color. The mayor's office will now
only grand one-on-one interviews with black or brown reporters because
Lightfoot believes there are too many white people working for the city's
news outlets.
Not only is this official policy, obviously racist, but the major -- well,
wouldn't be the mayor's time be better served looking for ways to stop the
shootings, every weekend in her city? Yeah, again, nearly 50 people this
weekend shot.
Anyway, Mayor Lightweight is more concerned about the amount of white
people working, where, at "The Chicago Tribune", at a local TV station,
this is really pathetic and sad.
To react to it, we'll bring, FOX News contributor, Leo 2.0 Terrell, and
nationally where's your hat? Nationally syndicated radio host Larry 1.0 who
never changed.
Where is that, Leo, where is the hat? It's a signature.
LEO TERRELL, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: I'm in Washington, D.C. I left the hat
at home. I'm in Washington. I'm right next door to you.
HANNITY: No, you're not next door to me, and no, there's no excuse for not
bringing the hat. There's no excuse that you didn't make Larry his hat as
you promised.
All right. Larry, start with you tonight. How is it possible -- I thought -
- I think everybody agrees racism is abhorrent, it is evil, it is ignorant.
Discrimination is abhorrent. It is wrong. It is evil. We want to become
that more perfect union. We made plenty of strides. We have plenty more to
make.
The question is, if you want to end discrimination, is this
institutionalizing discrimination?
LARRY ELDER, SYNDICATED RADIO TALK SHOW HOST: Well, of course, it is. It's
an absurd thing that the mayor is asking. And it's all designed to divert
attention from the problems in the city. The city's finances are in the
toilet. They're unfunded pension liability contribution is one of the
largest growing items on their budget.
You got violent crime up year to year, homicide is up year to year. The
city is a third black, a third white, and a third Hispanic. Yet, between 70
and 80 percent of the homicides are black on black, and the majority of
those are unsolved.
The school system is horrific. Thirty-nine percent of Chicago public
schools teachers with school age kids put their own kids in private school.
They're four times higher than the national average.
So, the mayor has problems to deal with, and I think yelling and demanding
that a reporter be a certain kind of race is one of the least of her
concerns. All designed to divert attention from the disaster that is known
as Chicago.
HANNITY: Leo?
TERRELL: Let me be very clear. I've been waiting all day for this. Lori
Lightfoot is a racist, not a covert racist, an overt racist. The reason why
she gets away with it is because she is black and she got that D in front
of her name.
You want to know what systemic racism is? When the mayor of a city
institutes a policy, this is systemic racism, but she gets away with it.
Rashida Tlaib is anti-Semitic, but because she got a D in front of her
name, and people out there listening, we got to stop this, because this
race card is being used exclusively by Democrats because they are
minorities, you've got Joe Biden afraid to challenge Tlaib. They put Kamala
Harris who basically called him a racist because she's black? She gets a
pass?
Lori Lightfoot, I want everybody to hear this, is a racist regardless of
her color. And she is implementing systemic racism in the city of Chicago.
Sue her.
HANNITY: Well, Larry, we'll give you the last word.
ELDER: And, Sean, this hostility towards Israel began with the Obama
administration. Let's remember, Obama criticized the so-called building of
settlements. One of Obama's top aides referred to Bibi Netanyahu as chicken
bleep. And a Democrat king maker is one of the leading anti-Semites in this
nation, his name is Reverend Al Sharpton.
And all of these candidates, including Joe Biden, kissed his ring in order
to get their nomination and to run for president. So they've got serious
problem with anti-Semitism, hostility towards Israel within the Democratic
Party. It's going to inure to the benefit of Republicans when more Jews
realize this and more Jewish donors stop donating so much money to the
Democratic Party.
HANNITY: Thank you, Leo. Thank you, Larry.
Joining us with more, FOX News contributor Dan Bongino, FOX News
correspondent at large, Geraldo Rivera.
Geraldo, your reaction to that policy. And more broadly, to Biden's
weakness abroad. Biden -- what Biden is going to lecture Israel? When
Israel had thousands of rockets fired into their cities to destroy the
people of Israel with a stated charter that says and calls for the
destruction of Israel? You don't support that, Geraldo, do you?
GERALDO RIVERA, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT-AT-LARGE: You know, Sean it's
shocking and outrageous of what is happening in Israel, the fact that
Palestinians are being killed at the rate of 15 or 20 times the death toll
among the Israelis, including children, is absolutely --
(CROSSTALK)
HANNITY: Geraldo, Geraldo, let me stop you. Whoa, whoa. How about they
stop the -- how about --
RIVERA: -- the collapse of their buildings.
HANNITY: How about the terrorist organization Hamas stop firing those
rockets from hospitals and schools and heavily -- densely populated areas -
-
RIVERA: Why don't we --
(CROSSTALK)
HANNITY: No, no, because they're the ones that fired first. If American
city got hurt, it would be all -- America all hands on deck. And if
innocent people die, you blame the people that start the war.
RIVERA: Dozens of Palestinian children dead. There are dozens of
Palestinian children dead.
(CROSSTALIK)
HANNITY: And whose fault is that? Whose fault is that?
RIVERA: With ammunition provided to Israel by the United States without
even a demand for a ceasefire.
HANNITY: Geraldo, whose fault is that?
RIVERA: I demand a ceasefire. I demand --
(CROSSTALK)
HANNITY: I demand that Israel win the war. Israel needs to win the war
against terrorism.
(CROSSTALK)
RIVERA: By killing all the Palestinians? Let's kill them all. Kill all the
children.
HANNITY: Dan Bongino? Dan?
DAN BONGINO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Geraldo, you do this every time, this
is garbage. And I'm really -- I'm really getting sick of it.
You play this emotional game with the audience and use your position of
responsibility to put out misinformation --
(CROSSTALK)
RIVERA: Stop attacking me, punk. Address the issue. Do you have the guts
to address the issue --
(CROSSTALK)
RIVERA: This is not about me. You didn't come here to attack me. You came
here to talk about the issue--
(CROSSTALK)
BONGINO: You're using of position of authority here to say things that are
--
RIVERA: I'm sick of you, Bongino. I'm sick of you. You're a punk. You're
punk.
(CROSSTALK)
HANNITY: Geraldo, let him talk. Geraldo, let him talk.
BONGINO: You're an uncontrolled lunatic because you can't go on the air --
RIVERA: I'm an out of control lunatic?
(CROSSTALK)
BONGINO: Will you calm down? Yes, you really need to calm down --
RIVERA: I'm a ten-time Emmy winner with deep experience in the Middle
East.
HANNITY: Guys --
(CROSSTALK)
RIVERA: Have you been there? I covered every war since 1973.
(CROSSTALK)
BONGINO: Sean, I want to make my point when he stops talking. When he
stops talking, I do have a point --
RIVERA: If your point is about me, I'm not going to stop. If your point is
going to be about me, I'm not going to stop.
HANNITY: Dan?
BONGINO: Geraldo Rivera does not understand that Hamas doesn't believe in
Israel's right to exist. Hamas wants the Jews dead.
What does he do? The same thing with the police issue, he makes this an
emotional thing and he says the Palestinian children. Of course, we care
about Palestinian children.
(CROSSTALK)
RIVERA: Yeah, I haven't heard you say it. I haven't heard you say it.
BONGINO: We incentivize the terror group Hamas to not fire rockets
indiscriminately into Israel and it would stop immediately. Your debate --
you're so misinformed on this. It's pathetic. It's a blood thirsty savage -
-
(CROSSTALK)
HANNITY: Let me calm the waters here. Let me -- guys, let me calm the
water. Geraldo, let me calm the waters here.
Geraldo, who started this war? Who started firing the rockets? And whose is
firing --
(CROSSTALK)
RIVERA: You want to go back to 1948? 1967? 1973?
HANNITY: You want to go back to the '48, the '67, '73 war -- yes, I've
been to Israel. I've been to -- you know what? I've been to the border with
Gaza.
RIVERA: I've covered every war since 1973 until 2012. I was there when
they put Iron Dome missile system in.
(CROSSTALK)
HANNITY: Kids can't play in an outdoor playground because they can't get
in a bunker. They played in indoor bunker playgrounds. I've seen the
rockets, 10,000 in one city in ten years.
Here's my question though --
RIVERA: A Palestinian life is exactly equal to an Israeli life or American
life.
(CROSSTALK)
HANNITY: Let me get me question in. Who do you blame for firing the
rockets first? Who do you blame for firing it from densely populated areas
and hospitals and schools?
RIVERA: This started -- this current chapter of this ongoing violence
started when Israeli cops raided the Aqsa mosque in the old city of
Jerusalem.
BONGINO: Oh, get out of here. You're just lying.
(CROSSTALK)
RIVERA: It is one of the most sacred places in the most --
BONGINO: You don't know what you're talking about.
RIVERA: Listen to this guy. This guy doesn't -- have you ever been? Have
you been at war? Have you been at war at all?
(CROSSTALK)
HANNITY: I've been there many times. I'm showing video of me there.
BONGINO: But you haven't either. That's the interesting thing.
HANNITY: I have been there multiple times. That tunnel right there, that
was filled with Israeli and American money and cement.
That's -- that cement was meant for hospitals and schools, guys. That
cement right there, 60 feet underground tunnels so that these terrorists
can sneak in the dark of the night and kill Israelis.
RIVERA: Why don't you ever show the dead Palestinian children? Why don't
you ever show the video of the deal Palestinian --
(CROSSTALK)
HANNITY: If I ever stepped foot in Gaza, I'll be dead.
RIVERA: They don't count, they don't exist.
BONGINO: Geraldo, you don't even understand the history. This is
embarrassing.
(CROSSTALK)
RIVERA: The Palestinian children are being killed and they don't exist.
BONGINO: Geraldo, you don't understand your own history. Geraldo, who
controlled that Palestinian area from '48 to `68? The Jordanians.
(CROSSTALK)
RIVERA: Ceasefire now. Ceasefire. No American weapons used to kill
children. Stop it.
BONGINO: Ceasefire so they can kill more Jews? Are you nuts?
RIVERA: I demand a ceasefire.
HANNITY: All right. We'll leave it there.
BONGINO: Demand -- right, so they can rearm and kill more Jews. This is
great.
(CROSSTALK)
HANNITY: All right, all right, all right. Enough. Mediaite has their
headline. We'll move on.
All right. Coming up, special message from me to Barack Obama that I
promise you don't want to miss. But, first, Biden, the left continue to
push their dangerous America last agenda. And the latest much more with Ted
Cruz, he's next straight ahead.
HANNITY: All right. Here to respond to Joe Biden's appeasement abroad,
Texas Senator Ted Cruz.
Energy is very important in Texas. So with the stroke of a pen, high paying
career jobs wiped out. With the stroke of a pen, energy independence is
wiped out.
And then Joe Biden gives a waiver to Russia and Vladimir Putin to build a
pipeline to supply energy and get rich to our Western European allies and
others.
Now, Senator, maybe you can help sort that out. I didn't graduate from
Harvard. You did.
SEN. TED CRUZ (R-TX): Well, Sean, sadly, I can't shed a lot of light on
it. It's absolutely crazy what Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are doing.
On day one in office, Joe Biden shut down the Keystone pipeline. He
destroyed 11,000 jobs, high-paying jobs, including 8,000 union jobs.
Then Biden sat by and allowed Russian hackers to hack the Colonial
Pipelines, producing gas lines up and down the Eastern Seaboard. He did
nothing to defend it. He sat by while they paid a ransom to hackers.
And now, his reward to Russia for Russian hackers shutting down a major
infrastructure pipeline in the Eastern Seaboard, is today he signed a
waiver basically greenlighting the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, a pipeline from
Russia to Germany.
Congress has twice passed bipartisan sanctions to stop this pipeline. I
authored those sanctions. We stopped it. For a year, it was shut down. It
was a piece of metal at the bottom of the ocean. Putin began rebuilding the
pipeline right after Biden was elected. Today, he issued a waiver.
And basically what Joe Biden has decided is pipelines in America, bad. Jobs
in America, bad. Pipelines in Russia, good. Jobs in Russia, good.
And this is exactly backward. It is asinine. And four months into it, Joe
Biden is crawling in bed with Putin and Russia and the enemies of America.
It doesn't make any sense.
HANNITY: And then you got Russia now aligned with China providing arms to
Iran so that they can ship them to Yemen so that the proxy war can continue
in the Middle East there as well.
Let me get to the issue of Iran because we got some problems there, too. He
wants to get along with the mullahs in Iran again. As we know that they are
number one, world sponsor of terrorism.
And what is it with this idea that Joe Biden is going to lecture Prime
Minister Netanyahu from doing the right thing, which is defending his
country that is under attack and assault by a group whose charter calls for
the destruction of Israel?
CRUZ: Sean, you're exactly right. What Biden and Kamala Harris are
pursuing is exactly backwards. Our friends and allies, the people we should
be standing alongside with, he's alienating, undermining, insulting,
lecturing and attacking. Our enemies, the people who want to kill us, he's
sending money to, supporting, praising and kissing their rear ends.
So whether that is Russia and Biden signing off on the Putin pipeline,
whether that is China and Biden nominating pro-China cabinet nominees who
are unwilling to stand up to Chinese aggression, or whether it's Iran and
Biden wanting to send billions of dollars to the Ayatollah Khamenei who
chants "death to America".
You know, if you think about it, Sean, nine months ago, in the Middle East,
we had peace flowering everywhere. We had the Abraham Accords. I was at the
White House for the signing of the Abraham Accords. Incredible victories
that President Trump had won by standing strongly and unequivocally with
Israel.
Joe Biden came in and in just four months, he's frittered all of that away.
He's undermined Israel and Prime Minister Netanyahu. He sent over 100
million to the Palestinian Authority, the P.A., which is in bed with Hamas.
Hamas, the terrorists that are firing the rockets you're showing right now,
they fired over 4,000 rockets into Israel.
And every one of those rockets might as well have Joe Biden's name written
on the side of it, because it is his weakness, his appeasement, his moral
relativism and ambiguity, his lack of backbone to stand up and stand with
Israel that is causing this war in the Middle East.
Let me tell you, Sean, what he ought to do, he ought to stand up and say
rather than lecturing Netanyahu, rather than being arrogant and attacking
our friends, he ought to say America stands unequivocally with Israel,
period, the end.
The Hamas terrorists need to stop right now. Israel has an absolute right
to defend itself. If Hamas terrorists attack Israel, they will be -- they
will be dealt with and they will be killed.
And he needs to right now replenish Israel's Iron Dome missiles. They're
firing missiles to intercept these Hamas rockets. They fired thousands of
Iron Dome missiles.
But, you know, Instead, Joe Biden is appeasing --
(CROSSTALK)
HANNITY: OK, but then, Senator --
CRUZ: -- AOC and Tlaib and the radical left.
HANNITY: All right. It's clear to me and it's inexplicable to me, neither
Biden, nor Pelosi, nor Schumer condemn the Squad, and virulent anti-
Semitism that has existed among some of the members that we've chronicled
in detail on this program.
My question now is, okay, with the instability created in the Middle East,
the new unholy alliance Russia, China and Iran fighting the proxy war,
eliminating energy independence here at home, the price of oil is already
going up, knocking out high-paying career energy jobs for people in your
state of Texas and elsewhere.
CRUZ: Yeah, yeah.
HANNITY: Okay. What is the net result? We hurt our national security and
we pay more for everything we buy in every store coupled with inflation.
And also we pay more for gas to fill up our tanks, more for heating, more
for cooling our homes. Who wins here?
CRUZ: The bad guys and enemies of America. This has been the most
disastrous first four months of any presidency in history.
Joe Biden has handed the Democratic Party over to the radical left, to
Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders and AOC.
We've got a border crisis, of an absolutely unsecured border and over 2
million projected to come here illegally this year.
We have a gas crisis of gas lines and skyrocketing energy prices.
We're on the verge of an inflation crisis as the inflation numbers are
rising up and up and up, and we got war in the Middle East.
We're four months in. It's a little terrifying to think what's going to
happen in the next four months. All of these are failures of the Biden
administration. I've got to tell you what this -- this is a reprise of the
1970s. You and I are both old enough to remember the 1970s.
Joe Biden is Jimmy Carter 2.0. Kamala Harris is Walter Mondale, and the
disasters they're producing are failing at home, economically, domestically
and abroad. And we got to stop it.
We need to stand with Israel, stand with our friend, and I'm leading the
fight to do exactly that. And I'm headed to Israel very shortly to stand
with Israel and ensure that they have what they need to defend themselves.
HANNITY: It's only one sentence. Even Joe can probably do it and not mess
it up.
Senator, thank you for being with us.
When we come back, more COVID hypocrisy from the left as they continue to
contradict themselves. It's never-ending. A bombshell report from
Congressman Devin Nunes that's set to be released about the origins of the
coronavirus. That, Dr. Nicole Saphier and a special message I have to
Barack Obama.
HANNITY: All right. Now, Dr. Doom and Gloom, flip-flop Fauci caught in yet
another act of COVID hypocrisy, saying the quiet part out loud yesterday,
admitting that him wearing a mask after he was vaccinated wasn't based on
science but for show.
Now, because remember, Fauci told Senator Rand Paul back in March that mask
weren't theater, and last year was telling they shouldn't be wearing a mask
at all. Take a look.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
SEN. RAND PAUL (R-KY): Isn't it just theater?
DR. ANTHONY FAUCI, DIRECTOR, INSTITUTE OF ALLERGY AND INFECTIOUS DISEASES:
No, it's not.
PAUL: You got the vaccine and you're wearing two masks. Isn't that
theater?
FAUCI: No, it's not. Here we go again with the theater. Let's get down to
the facts.
Let me just state for the record that masks are not theater.
I'm more comfortable people seeing me indoors without a mask. I mean,
before the CDC made the recommendation change, I didn't want to look like I
was giving mixed signals.
Now in the United States, people should not be walking around with masks.
One mask is good. Two masks are better.
A year or two from now during certain seasonal periods when you have
respiratory borne issue that's like the flu, people might actually elect to
wear masks.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HANNITY: So Dr. Fauci said masks aren't for show, but then you admitted
you wore one for show. Look, it's time for someone else -- I've had it. I
tried to defend you in the beginning. Give up everybody, you know, some
allowance that nobody understood, mistakes were going to be made.
But we now reached the point that, you know what? We need someone else in
charge of COVID response. Considering most of it has been handled thanks to
Trump, Dr. Fauci's credibility has now completely collapsed. Fauci flip-
flopping on every major issue all throughout the pandemic and he's shown
himself to be political -- masks, and ventilators, the risk of transmission
outside, the threshold needed for herd immunity, school reopenings and so
much more.
All we get are mixed signal after mixed signal. And that has created, not
from conservatives, but from the flipping and flopping and flailing and, of
course, mixed messaging, what they call vaccine hesitancy. Joe Biden played
a big part in that, too.
We know now the CDC wasn't following science. They were taking dictation
from the teacher's union who wields massive power inside the Democratic
Party, said it time and time again. Can't politicize science, nor vaccines.
Warp Speed, Donald Trump, it worked. We got three of them. We got
therapeutics, like Regeneron and others and still mixed messages.
I am very pro-science, very pro-vaccine. We can't have politics infecting
important medical decisions that affecting our ability to get back to
normal and affecting our ability to learn everything we can about the virus
including its origins.
Last year, you may recall the mob and the media, anybody that dared talk
about or question the wet market theory or the idea that somehow this was
made in a Wuhan lab, you're a conspiracy theorist. Well, there's now
growing evidence, a body of evidence showing and supporting the Wuhan lab
leak theory.
A report from Devin Nunes and the Republicans on the House Intel Committee
finds there's significant circumstantial evidence that the coronavirus may
have originated from the Wuhan Institute of Virology.
Joining us with reaction, Congressman Devin Nunes and Dr. Nicole Saphier.
Congressman, start with you. Tell us about what you found.
REP. DEVIN NUNES (R-CA): What we've been doing is we've been investigating
for the last year. And we put together all of the open source reporting
that we could find, and it begins to tell a very clear picture of
overwhelming evidence, multiple reporters across multiple countries that
talk about the origins of this virus. And all signs point to the lab.
That's all we have to go on because our intelligence community once again
has failed us. We're not sure that we even got all the information, and
we're getting mixed signals from the Biden administration.
You may recall, Sean, that Donald Trump was very clear, Secretary Pompeo,
Director Ratcliffe, they were saying the same types of things that I'm
saying that everything points to the lab. Yet despite spending tens of
billions of dollars a year on the most -- supposedly the most capable
apparatus on the planet, we still don't -- we still can't get to the bottom
of it.
So, look, we compiled this report. I think it's clear. We've laid out 25
clear questions to the administration. If they answer `em, we might begin
to get to the bottom of where this virus originated from.
HANNITY: Let me get to you, Dr. Saphier.
I tried to give Dr. Fauci the benefit of the doubt. Tried to understand
that -- I felt people were trying to do their best. But they've never been
this wrong on this many -- on these profound level on so many issues. At
this point, I think we need new people. Thoughts?
DR. NICOLE SAPHIER, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, Sean, I can tell you that,
you know, adding to what Congressman Nunes is saying, I did a lot of
research for the origin of the virus for my forthcoming book. And I can
tell you that any time that I was asking questions about the origin, I was
immediately cancelled as anti-science and having that contrarian opinion to
what was the popular thought right now being put forth by Dr. Fauci when he
said that there was no evidence of anything other than just the natural
evolution of this virus.
But that's been the problem with this pandemic all along is the suppression
of contrarian thought. When Dr. Fauci answered that question saying that he
was continuing to wear a mask because he didn't want to send mixed messages
after -- before the CDC updated their guidance, my question is why not?
Dr. Fauci, at this point, has enough influence on the CDC, on the American
people and on the president. The reason he's been in his role so long is
because he's an excellent bystander. He refuses to push back about the FDA
-- to the FDA when they're dragging their feet. He doesn't push back to the
CDC when they're not following science. That is extremely frustrating.
And when you see him arguing with Senator Rand Paul --
HANNITY: Yeah.
SAPHIER: -- about the efficacy of the vaccines, you know, Senator Rand
Paul said I've recovered from COVID-19. I'm protected.
But Dr. Fauci says he only feels safe being out again because he's fully
vaccinated, despite the fact that all evidence shows that natural immunity
is providing the same protection from severe COVID-19 reinfection as
vaccination.
Why aren't those questions being answered?
Unfortunately, we're continued to be suppressed. Any form of contrarian
thought that goes against what Dr. Fauci and the CDC says.
HANNITY: All right. Let me go back to what I thought was the biggest
indicator that China knew. Devin Nunes, okay, China had a travel ban.
Couldn't fly out of Wuhan province, anywhere else in China, couldn't travel
from anywhere in China to Wuhan province. But you could travel from Wuhan
to the rest of the world.
Doesn't that seem to you like they knew how bad it was and didn't care
about anybody but themselves?
NUNES: But, Sean, also the Chinese communist party put out through their
propaganda machine that this originated from some Chinese dude that ate an
animal in a wet market. But there's no evidence of that other than what
they told us.
Now, I also should note, let's remember to go back in history here.
Remember when the virus was spreading, remember where Nancy Pelosi was. She
was in Chinatown in San Francisco, telling people to come out, and that all
Republicans and Donald Trump, that we were -- they were all racists, racist
against the Chinese people.
The reality was, they built a narrative. I think what you're seeing is,
just like we saw in the Russia hoax, they're continuing to build out
narratives. The deep state people here, the intelligence apparatus, they
follow suit and they just refused to actually look at the real origins of
this virus.
HANNITY: Fascinating, too. Thank you. We're going to watch this report
closely.
Dr. Saphier, thank you. Congressman, thank you.
When I come back -- when we come back, my special message for former
President Obama. You don't want to miss it.
HANNITY: All right. A new book is out. It's called "battle for the soul."
Barack Obama quoted saying Donald Trump is a mad man, a racist, a sexist
pig, an effing lunatic, and a corrupt mother-effer during his candidacy and
presidency.
So, tonight, we have a special message for Barack.
First off, I never thought that we'd ever have a president that started his
entire political career in the home of not one, but two unrepentant
domestic terrorists whose group, the Weather Underground, bombed the NYPD
police headquarters, the State Department, the U.S. Capitol, and more.
And don't forget, by the way, one of his domestic terrorist pals, Bill
Ayers, he was quoted in "The New York Times", of all days, 9/11/2001, that
morning saying he wish they did more. I don't regret setting bombs.
Obama, they were your friends. That's sick.
I never thought we would have a president that sat in the pews of a radical
pastor for 20-plus years who the Sunday after 9/11 said, no, no, no, not
God bless America. G.D. American and America's chickens coming home to
roost.
Take a look.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
REV. JEREMIAH WRIGHT: No, no, not God bless America. God damn America.
It's in the bible.
Now, we are indignant because of the stuff we have done overseas, they're
now brought back into our own front yards. America's chickens are coming
home to roost.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HANNITY: I never thought, Barack, that we'd have a president that brought
black liberation theology and bought into that. I never thought we would
elect a president that hid for his entire presidency his relationship with
that radical, racist, anti-Semite from the Nation of Islam, Louis
Farrakhan.
They hid that picture from America for nine years. What a disgrace.
Or a president that recounted Reverend Wright's sermon, white folks greed
runs the world in need. Here's Barack saying it.
(BEGIN AUDIO CLIP)
BARACK OBAMA, FORMER PRESIDENT: It is this world, a world where cruise
ships throw away more food in a day than most residents of Port-au-Prince
see in a year, where white folks' greed runs a world in need, apartheid in
one hemisphere, apathy in another hemisphere.
(END AUDIO CLIP)
HANNITY: I never thought we'd elected a disciple of radical Saul Alinsky
or a president bragging about doing drugs with his chum gang and said that
he even tried drugs enthusiastically. Great message for kids.
(BEGIN AUDIO CLIP)
OBAMA: I spent the last two years of high school in a daze, locking away
the questions that life seemed insistent on posing. I kept playing
basketball, attended classes sparingly, drank beer heavily and tried drugs
enthusiastically. I discovered that it didn't make any difference whether
you smoked reefer in a white classmate's sparkling new van, or in the dorm
room with some brother you'd met down at the gym, or on the beach with a
couple of Hawaiian kids who had dropped out of school and now spent most of
their time looking for an excuse to brawl.
(END AUDIO CLIP)
HANNITY: And you lied. Millions of Americans lost their doctors, their
plans and we're paying about 200 percent more. Your presidency was a
failure.
More HANNITY after this.
HANNITY: All right. Pretty interesting that promise, keep your doctor,
keep your plan, the average family saves $2,500 per family per year. No,
none of it is true.
All right. That's all the time, though, we have left this evening. We hope
you will set your DVR. We hope you'll never miss an episode. We love that
you join us. You make this show possible.
And in the meantime, let not your hearts be troubled. Laura Ingraham takes
it away now with the news you need to hear -- Laura.
