Haley: They didn't think Trump was a rogue president, they just disagreed with his policies

SEAN HANNITY, HOST: Welcome to "Hannity."

By the way, happy Veterans Day. And thank you to the brave men and women, all that have served this country with honor and distinction, and you give us our freedoms and liberties, and we can never repay you. And tonight, we honor you.

Also tonight, we're going to break down all of the insanity, the madness that is going to enfold us we. All of that hypocrisy, you've got the do- nothing, hypocritical, socialist Democrats, everything they've got planned for the week and frankly beyond, in the next 358 days or so until election day, I can only get my volume up here, somewhere, it's not working.

Anyway, we will also break down what Republicans need to be doing and just how dangerous and how disastrous it would be to be -- you know, to elect to this radical group of extremists.

The bottom line is this: you know, here we go again. This is witch hunt 2.0, Ukraine. OK, but on human growth hormone and steroids.

No due process again, rampant hypocrisy again, while his conspiracy theories, lies, a hoax again, and all led by a corrupt and a compromised, a coward and congenital liar. His name is Adam Schiff. He has been hell- bent on smearing this president now for three long years and no matter what lie he has to tell, he will tell it. No matter how corrupt, no matter what lacking of due process, he's going to let it all happen.

Now, let not your hearts be troubled, he has lied to this country for three straight years. Now, we know how this is going to play out in the end, and that is in 358 days, you, we, the American people, we ultimately get to decide how this ends.

And former Democratic mayor of San Francisco, he actually sums it up pretty nicely, Willie Brown, writing, quote: Democrats who spent the next few precious months acting out a pretend cliffhanger to which everyone actually knows the script and the ending. And come next year, Trump will have an impeachment victory and quite possibly, likely, I'd say, solid economy. The Democrats will have -- what? Absolutely nothing.

Look at what Senator Lindsey Graham said. Impeachment in the Senate will be dead on arrival. Watch this.

SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM, R-S.C.: It's impossible to bring this case forward in my view fairly, without us knowing who the whistle-blower is and having a chance to cross-examine them about any advices they may have. So, if they don't call the whistle-blower in the House, this thing is dead on arrival in the Senate.

HANNITY: All right. The corrupt, congenital liar, Schiff show trial, this is one big huge scam, hypocrisy on a level that is breathtaking.

Now, here's why: there is no due process. They tried to create the impression of due process. There's no due process whatsoever, because every single piece of evidence, every rule, every witness, called in this whole procedure, every question asked, is the description of that guy, that big liar, the congenital liar, which is the exact opposite of what Newt Gingrich gave Bill Clinton in 1998.

Now, Adam Schiff, the congenital liar, and he alone, will have the power to deny any request from the president or his attorneys, ranking members of the Republicans were on the committee, they have no real power, they have no real say. This is really a corrupt circus. This is beyond a show trial, beyond the kangaroo court.

Schiff can deny any witness the opportunity to testify. He can prevent any piece of evidence from being presented. Remember how he lied about having all of the evidence, all of this time about Trump, Russia collusion? He lied about Robert Mueller's findings, he lied about the president's phone call with Ukraine, even fabricating the entire transcript, and then he lied about his involvement with the hearsay non-whistle-blower whistle-blower.

Now, despite Schiff denying having any contact with this individual -- well, we've learned that in fact, his office had been, quote, closely advising the whistle-blower before even filed the complaint, which brings us to our second point, and that is that man running the show trial starting tomorrow publicly is totally compromised. He is a material witness in this charade, and a case he is now appointed himself judge, jury and executioner.

And then third, Schiff, his radical, extreme, socialist base, and the mob the media, none of them are impartial actors that really care about truth and justice. Just the opposite. This is a -- and has been for the get-go -- a political hit job, and we know this because they had been planning this before the president was even sworn in.

Take a look at this.

SUBTITLE: 2016.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: If he takes the risk of going to trial and he's convicted, that could be seen as an impeachable offense.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: If Trump were caught on a video camera snorting cocaine in the White House, maybe with one of his children, there was at least a chance he'd be impeached.

SUBTITLE: 2017.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: There are tools that Congress has.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I don't see how that wouldn't be an impeachable offense.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Impeachable offense.

REP. MAXINE WATERS, D-CALIF.: Impeach 45!

CROWD: Impeach 45!

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Grounds for impeachment.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It's an impeachable offense.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Impeachable offense.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Impeachment.

RACHEL MADDOW: Impeachment.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: All of that may be impeachable.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: That's an impeachable offense.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Impeachable offense.

SUBTITLE: 2018.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Impeachable offense.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Impeachment.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Impeachment.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Impeachable offense.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Grounds for impeachment.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Impeachable.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Grounds for impeachment.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Impeachment.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Impeachable offense.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Impeachment.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Impeachment.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Impeachable.

SUBTITLE: 2019.

REP. RASHIDA TLAIB, D-MICH.: We're going to go in there and we're going to impeach the mother (EXPLETIVE DELETED)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Impeachable.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Impeachable.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: If that's not impeachable, I don't know what is.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The president shall be removed from office on impeachment.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Is it impeachable?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: A hundred percent, it is impeachable.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Guilty of high crimes and misdemeanors.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Grounds for impeachment.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Talk of impeachment.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: None of us came to Congress to impeach a president but now we have to do our duty.

HANNITY: Now, after the Russia hoax, conspiracy theory lies blow up in their faces, four separate investigations, FBI, nothing, House Intel, nothing, bipartisan Senate committee, nothing, Mueller, nothing. All right, we won't waste three more years, we go to a backup plan involving President Trump and this phone call with Ukraine. There were eight examples of quid pro quos, we were told. Yes, that's a lie too.

And you know what? It just shows where their mindset is at this time. Now, while the public involved in this, we got the transcript of the president's call. No quid pro quo, no misconduct whatsoever, just on the other hand, the president doing his job, faithfully executing the laws of this land.

And the current front of the Democratic Party, that would be sleepy creepy crazy Uncle Joe Biden, he is on tape, just like the only Russian interference was Hillary's bought and paid for dossier, oh, the only quid pro quo is Joe Biden on tape bragging about shaking down the very same country of Ukraine with a real billion-dollar tax money, we saw it on tape.

He's bragging, telling the country of Ukraine, you have six hours to fire your top prosecutor. Well, what he was told was investigating his hero, zero, non, experienced son, the son who is paid millions. Fire the prosecutor at six hours, you get a billion. You don't fire the prosecutor, you don't get a billion. Well, son of a B, they fired him.

And at the very same time, the very same prosecutor, yes, we now know he was investigating his son, Hunter, zero experienced Hunter, along with Hunter's company come in Ukrainian and gas giant, Burisma Holdings.

Now, no experience Hunter, no experience in oil, gas, energy, or in Ukraine. So, now, why would somebody with no experience be paid millions and millions of dollars by a company in Ukraine when his father is the vice president in charge of the Obama administration policies in Ukraine? Great question.

And according to a brand-new report from "The New York Times," even Biden's own aides were concerned about Hunter's Ukrainian business dealings. Quote: They were so worried about the objects that they listed State Department officials to gather facts to determine how to handle the story.

So, let's recap. You've got a congenital, compromise, back quickness liar, leading this circus show trial against a duly elected presidents of the United States that he personally has been trying to get rid of for three years, lying about for three years. He's offering no new process, all while the president's political opponent is on camera bragging about the very thing that we're all supposed to be upset about and the exact same country for which President Trump is wrongfully accused. You can't make this up.

Read the transcript. President Trump was rightly performing his constitutional sworn duty. That's right. He is sworn to uphold the laws of this land.

And, by the way, we have an agreement with Ukraine in terms of cooperation on criminal matters and election interference between with Ukraine we know happened. By the way, when did we start caring about foreign countries interfering in our elections? Because the same interference detailed by "Politico", January 11th, 2017, detailed how a real DNC operative working with the Ukrainian embassy trying to dig up dirt to smeared Donald Trump and his associates, bolstering the Clinton campaign. It actually happened.

And, by the way, that was a court decision on Ukraine that actually told that story. There's real collision, just like the real Clinton bought and paid for Russian dossier, there really was Russian interference, and now, we see Ukrainian interference to help Hillary.

And for good measure, President Trump is planning now to release the transcript of another call with Ukraine which I think is a great idea and should be a new standard because it's time to demand that all of Joe Biden's transcripts, of all of his phone calls with Ukraine be made public.

And I think while we're at it, I would like to see President Obama's transcripts with the country of Russia and Vladimir Putin after he promised to Medvedev more flexibility after my election. And let's also see the transcripts perhaps from Obama's conversations with Iranian leaders and the lead up to him giving that hate America mullahs of Iran $150 billion of our cash and other currency. After all, we have to make sure there is no quid pro quos.

Now, it's right time for Republicans to get tough. Senator Republicans need to pay attention. We all know Schiff is going to beat up pretty much any and all witnesses that will hamper his narrative, his hoax, his witch hunts, in the House.

So, Republicans have the power in the Senate, that means you have the power to subpoena people. There are witnesses that need to be subpoenaed immediately and I would start with the non-whistle-blower whistle-blower who is complaint was based totally on hearsay.

We know he was close to Joe Biden. We know he's a Democratic activist. We know he had contact with Schiff's office before he filed a complaint.

Now, he needs to answer some important questions. Where did you get your information? Did Schiff's office help write the complaint? Did they advise you to get an attorney, go to the inspector general?

What are your ties to John Brennan? Your former boss. What was the nature of your relationship with Joe Biden in this campaign? Did you collude with anybody in Schiff's office?

By the way, we should also bring in Adam Schiff and Schiff's office. He should have to answer questions. And, by the way, members of his staff -- by the way, they don't have privilege paid staff to show up. They can be subpoenaed and they can all be put under oath in the U.S. Senate.

They need to answer for their involvement with the phony whistle-blower. It's also time to put Hunter Biden under oath. Did he speak with his father about his Ukrainian business deals? Their statements we already know and it pointed out are in conflict with each other.

We know "The New York Times" tipped off Joe Biden that his son was being investigated by the prosecutor in Ukraine. So, that would mean Joe -- well, he come too, should be subpoenaed, like Adam Schiff and Hunter Biden should be subpoenaed, like the whistle-blower should be subpoenaed.

By the way, what did Hunter say to his father? Did he ask for favors? Did Hunter Biden know that Burisma paying him millions for no experience was in fact using his name to get the Obama State Department to do favors for Burisma Holdings?

Now, the next president would need to go under oath is former vice president, yes, Joe Biden himself. He should be subpoenaed. What did he really know and when he did he know that his son was being investigated? How many people warn his son was being investigated? When was he aware that the Ukrainian prosecutor that he got fired was investigating his son and how many times was he told his son was in fact investigated? What role did his son play in U.S. policy in Ukraine, if any?

And next, Hunter's business partner, a fellow Burisma board member, Devon Archer. What did he say to Vice President Biden about Burisma? We have a picture of them all golfing together.

Also, Nellie Ohr needs to be forced to testify under oath in the U.S. Senate. She worked for Fusion GPS, along with Christopher Steele. Her husband, the fourth ranking highest number of the DOJ. What was her role in proliferating Russian misinformation throughout the highest levels of government? What did she get from Ukraine?

Also, we need to bring in, well, former DNC contractor, operative, Alexandra Chalupa. Remember "Politico" in January 2017 detailed her efforts to meet with Ukrainians in the Ukrainian embassy. Did she collude on behalf of the DNC and Hillary Clinton? Did they actually get dirt from Ukraine? So, did she enlist the efforts of this foreign government on Hillary Clinton's behalf who awarded her to do it?

Also, Ambassador Volker must be called to answer questions under oath as well. Did he have any direct evidence of aid to Ukraine being tied to a political campaign? Was the aid actually delivered? Do you think corruption in Ukraine is a legitimate concern for a president of the United States?

Everything that you witnessed this week is all about the upcoming election. The Senate Republicans have the power to bring in all of these people and they should issue those subpoenas. They've got to reject House Democrats that are corrupt, hypocritical, abusing their power, dividing the country, and really they need to get to the truth in the Senate.

The truth about the fake whistle-blower who clearly had a political agenda, the truth about the compromised, corrupt Adam Schiff, the truth about quid pro quo Joe. It's time to expose this witch hunt for what it is.

Now, we'll have more of my monologue in just a minute, including an important preview of the upcoming FISA abuse report, we expect one week from today.

But, first, joining us now with more on the Democrats' witch hunt is FOX News chief national correspondent, Ed Henry.

Ed, what do you got?

ED HENRY, FOX NEWS CHIEF NATIONAL CORRESPONDENT: Sean, good to see you.

Well, think about it. You just play that clip of a bunch of Democrats calling for impeachment months, in some cases years before these televised hearings start this week. We look back, Watergate, those televised hearings for 14 months before the House Judiciary Committee even voted on articles of impeachment. So, that means there was a thorough investigation, not a Russian judgment, where and how you see Democrats talking about these public hearing, starting this week, and then voting on articles of impeachment by perhaps Christmas. So, weeks, not 14 months, before they move forward on this.

As for the question of bipartisanship, one Republican Devin Nunes proposed those witnesses that you mentioned. I interviewed Nunes over the weekend. He said the whistle-blower, for example, would be material to how this whole investigation started. It was immediately dismissed by Democrat Adam Schiff.

Hunter Biden, you talked about him, also dismissed by Schiff when, in fact, the phone call the President Trump with Ukrainian counterpart, was all talked about corruption in Ukraine. In fairness to Hunter Biden and his father, we do not have direct evidence of corruption tied to them. But remember, as you noted, Joe Biden, as vice president, was overseeing all Ukrainian policy while his son was making over $80,000 a month from Burisma, that energy company you mentioned.

And one of Schiff's own impeachment witnesses, who we're going to hear from this week in public, career diplomat, George Kent, has already testified under oath that in 2015, he went to the vice president's office and said this was a big conflict of interest, that Hunter Biden was making all of his money from the Ukrainian company, while his father was overseeing the policy.

And, currently, Republican Senators Chuck Grassley and Ron Johnson are demanding documents from the State Department that they believe will show Burisma was using ties Hunter Biden to get meetings at the Obama Biden State Department to lobby on Burisma's behalf as you suggested a moment ago, Sean.

So, the bottom line is that you're not going to see Adam Schiff at these impeachment hearings digging into Hunter Biden and Burisma, but you have Republicans who run the Senate talking about starting their own investigations whether it's Grassley and Ron Johnson or maybe even Lindsey Graham as chairman of the of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Sean.

HANNITY: It's amazing. It's like boomerang number two. Amazing how it works out.

By the way, nice haircut. Good to see you, Ed Henry. Thank you.

We have been asking for months, we are now told, I told you last week, my patience are pretty much shot and frayed but hopefully it will pay off. The long-delayed Horowitz FISA abuse support we are now hearing could be as early as one week from today. They are telling me, my sources, the findings and it will shock the conscience, time will tell.

In other words, preventative front against the FISA court, exculpatory evidence purposely withheld, circular reporting to deceptively bolster their warrants and their lies in the FISA, their unverified so-called evidence that they put in there, the bulk of evidence they present to the FISA court, material showing that James Comey's FBI knew that Steele's dirty dossier was never verified, it was unverifiable garbage but they used it anyway.

And according to a brand-new report from Sara Carter tonight, criminal referrals, she believes, are likely.

Joining is now with the details, Fox News contributor, Sara Carter.

We were told we were going to get this back in May from the attorney general. Why so long?

SARA CARTER, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, it's been a long time coming, Sean. And the main reason is, remember, there's been ongoing investigations. While Horowitz was conducting his report, it is believe that evidence that he stumbled on led Attorney General William Barr basically to appoint John Durham. That's the prosecutor from Connecticut, to continue the investigation and expand the investigation.

And now we know it's a criminal investigation and that Durham who's conducting his own separate investigation can now impanel a grand jury. He can subpoena witnesses. This is very important and very significant because of the same time that I.G. Michael Horowitz, behind the scenes, was conducting his own investigation since the beginning of the FBI's probe into President Trump, now the now-debunked a theory that there was collusion with Russia.

What's going to be so important about this report when it comes out, and I have been told that the possibility of it coming out before Thanksgiving is very likely, it is that there will more than likely be criminal referrals associated with a report, Sean, and that could be several criminal referrals. Another thing that's very important, as we've been waiting forever, just to get our hands and be able to see into the American public looking forward to seeing those documents that President Trump gave to William Barr to declassify.

Well, more than likely, those documents were used in this report, and remember, this report is going to be declassified. To the most part, very little will be redacted in Horowitz's report. So, this is another significant development.

That means that the foreign intelligence surveillance act warrant, those two pages that we've been looking forward to seeing, as well as other documents, emails between -- possibly between James Comey and others in the Justice Department that will reveal and sculpture evidence was withheld, are going to be revealed to the public very soon.

HANNITY: All right. Sara Carter, thank you for that update and report.

Here with reaction, author of the best-seller, "Power Grab", Fox News contributor, Jason Chaffetz, along with Freedom Caucus chairman, new chairman, Congressman Andy Biggs.

Congressman Chaffetz, I've got to be honest, this has taken way too long. Michael Horowitz has over 600 people. We have been promised this again and again and again. There is no other conclusion based on what we know then there was premeditated fraud committed on the FISA court because it says "verified" on the top of the FISA application. We know now that it was unverifiable based on the Steele dossier as the Grassley-Graham memo says. Why so long and will it be what Sarah just said?

JASON CHAFFETZ, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: I think Sarah is absolutely right. I don't think you can justify it going on this long. I think anything past Thanksgiving is highly suspicious.

I do think that originally, there was an anticipation that as much as 20 percent of the report would be redacted. Now, the anticipation is that it would be sentences and paragraphs, not nearly the 20 percent of people originally thought. And I also think it's going to now envelop people outside of the Department of Justice, people like John Brennan and others, into other agencies.

And I think that will be, as we look back, the reason why it took months and months longer because this tangled web was much further and deeper than just the people at the Department of Justice and I also think it will show how they manipulated and used the media here in the United States to move forward a political agenda to those of the top of top of the FBI.

HANNITY: And, Congressman Andy Biggs, we really don't have any ambiguity here because we already know the bulk of information and that those applications, three of them signed by Jim Comey, three of them, was based on unverifiable material. We also know that everybody was warned that number one, Steele had an anti-Trump bias, that Hillary paid for it, and they were all warned it wasn't verified. So, there really is no other possible conclusion.

So then the next question is, do you see crimes here and who would you expect should -- I guess Durham has -- you know, this is a criminal investigation, the right to subpoena, convened grand jury's and press charges, who would you expect might be facing that in the near future?

REP. ANDY BIGGS, R-ARIZ.: Well, I'm concerned for people like McCabe, call me, even Rod Rosenstein, anybody who signed off, Sally Yates, anybody signed off on one of those FISA warrant applications. I'm concerned that they -- I'm not really concerned but I believe they are comparable in some way.

I also believe the sources are comparable, anyone who suppressed information. But, you know, part of this is, Sean, the reason I think this got delayed so very much, is remember what Horowitz did the last report he did, which gave us people like McCabe, Strzok and Page, he kept getting whistle-blower information at the last minute. So we have been promised this report for literally months, which tells me that he had to broaden the scope of his investigation and I think there's going to be a world of hurt for people, perhaps even Brennan, perhaps even Clapper. The highest levels of the intelligence community, I think are potentially coupled here.

HANNITY: All right. Thank you both for the report. We appreciate it.

We have a lot of ground to cover tonight. So, the 2020 Democrats are imploding. What they want is the blood of the president and what are they going to do to the country? We'll get to that.

My one-on-one interview with Nikki Haley. She talks about Rex Tillerson and, well, General Kelly, not doing a great thing to the president, straight ahead.

HANNITY: We do have a Fox News alert at this hour. Jimmy Carter has been admitted to the hospital. He is reportedly resting comfortably, and we wish the former president the best. We'll keep you updated.

Three hundred fifty-eight days until Election Day, so the new, extreme, do- nothing socialist Democratic Party, they are just fixated on one thing, pushing never-ending conspiracy theories, impeachment hysteria, lies, smears, besmirchments. That's what we watch every two and four years. They have done nothing in the last years except hate and oppose Donald Trump.

Now, of course, if their far left extremist economy killing agenda is ever implemented, well, American capitalism, freedom as we know it, would probably die with that election. Stock market would tank, say bye-bye to your 401(k), your taxes will be raised beyond any apprehension to pay for these policies they are pushing and, of course, they want to abolish the lifeblood of our economy which is oil and gas, and, yes, pretty much the world's economy.

Their ideas to eliminate the combustion engine, along with borders, open borders, sanctuary cities, will be yet another disaster. They want to make sure that everything is free -- free retirement, free education, free health care, free childcare, free government-guaranteed healthy food, free cash for those willing or unwilling to work, and the list goes on and on.

By the way, how did Obamacare work out for you? Remember, we were all promised to keep your doctor and keep your plan. Everybody is going to save, what, on average $2,500 a year?

As of today, 37 percent of the American people only have one health care exchange option. Only one. Millions lost their plans and doctors and family plans are up an average whopping 174 percent. None of those promises made repeatedly ever panned out.

Look at Elizabeth Warren's $52 trillion Medicare-for-All plan, along with the Democrats $93 trillion Green New Deal over ten years. Yes, that is unsustainable. We only take in $4 trillion a year. That is a promise that could never be capped.

Add that, for example, to Bernie Sanders new immigration plan that would include not only mass amnesty, halting all deportations, tens of thousands of, quote, climate migrants, whatever that means, free education, free health care, for every illegal immigrant, and it looks like Warren is trying to be even more radical because as of recent event, she backed her own plan to give health care to anyone and everyone.

Look, let me break it down this way. Let me be clear. What they are proposing is just mathematically impossible. No border control is a recipe for a national nightmare. It's the exact opposite of President's America First agenda the exact opposite of freedom and capitalism. Look at Bernie doubling down on all of this, even promising if he wins, yes, Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez, is going to have a big role in this White House great. Remember she wants government to tell businesses exactly how they should run. Take a look.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: What about a cabinet position should be elected?

SEN. BERNIE SANDERS, I-VT., PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Again, at the end of one year, she is the leader of the United States Congress and her ideas have resonated all over this country. If I am in the White House, she will play a very, very important role, no question in one way or the other absolutely.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Now there are some Democrats that are beginning to panic because deep down they know they have a weak bench and a toxic agenda. Senator on hundreds of trillions of new spending with no plan actually pays for it. Maybe that's why Michael Bloomberg is - ought to one because somebody needs to run and we're told even Hillary Clinton is fielding calls about jumping into the race.

Remember if you want to get on board with this new extreme socialist party that would mean you have to abandon all common sense, rationality, and all simple maths. There is no way to punish the wealthy without also punishing you and your investments and your retirement savings.

By the way, I love the Democrats hoping for recession. It is no way to grow the economy by making it harder to start a business and higher workers. There is no way to ensure safety and security of the country by opening up our borders and paying for health care for illegal immigrants. Here is the biggest problem.

At the end of this whole predictable process, you might impeach the President and he will not be convicted but then they will run on this insanity, they are running against the strong economy, they are running against the President who has an American First agenda that is working with a record low unemployment.

As a matter of fact, the lowest job has been claimed since 1969. Look at this, record number Americans now employed, a new high in household median income, a new low record unemployment for African-Americans, record low unemployment Hispanic-Americans, Asian-Americans, women in the workforce, youth unemployment.

We have 3 percent wage growth. We have energy independence and so much more. As you watch this impeachment madness this week, you're going to know that that is what they want on the other side of this crazy socialist that want to undo all of the success and go back to not only the bad years of Biden/Obama, but even worse than that.

They never got the results they wanted in 2016, Mueller never gave them what they wanted, so again, rather than fighting for jobs, strong economy, peace, security, they just obsess overturning the will of the American people and everything they now accuse Donald Trump of, kind of interesting to watch this boomerang effect. They themselves are guilty of.

Russian interference, the dirty Russian dossier that was Hillary Clinton's. DNC officials colluding with a foreign country, in this case Ukraine, oh, yes, that would be the Democrats. If you look at a quid pro quo, just look at Joe Biden he's Mr. Quid Pro Quo Joe bragging on tape about firing the prosecutor he knew was investigating his zero experienced son Hunter who is being paid millions of dollars and basically says on tape well, we will give you the billion dollars if you fire the guy investigating my son.

Fire the prosecutor, you get a billion, you don't fire him, you don't. That's real corruption, now that's real collusion, and also a real agenda that would destroy the country as we've outlined on our show night after night. And get this even Ocasio-Cortez she's now trying to defend poor Hunter Biden. By the way, he is not a young kid he's almost 50 years old. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I do want to ask you, we had some news that broke earlier today. Your Republican colleagues announced that they intend to call on Hunter Biden as a witness in his impeachment probe. Is he an appropriate witness?

REP. ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ, D-N.Y.: No. I don't think he's an appropriate witness and not only that but I think that the reason they are calling for these witnesses, these new witnesses, is because they want to make a spectacle and a circus out of this entire preceding. They want to distract the American people.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: The hypocrisy is obviously breathtaking, show, circus, a kangaroo court. Of course, selective moral outrage from the far left, that's nothing new radicalism, socialism, unhinged hysteria, not only mainstream in the new Democratic Party, it is their new litmus test.

We will have more on this later on the show but first, all right, joining me now the author of the brand-new book out today with all due respect, "Defending America With Grit and Grace" Former U.S. Ambassador to the UN and Former Governor of the great state of South Carolina, Nikki Haley is with us. Governor, how are you? Good to see you again.

NIKKI HALEY, FORMER U.S. AMBASSADOR TO U.N.: Great to see you Sean and happy Veterans Day to my husband, Michael, my brother and all the veterans and their families who have sacrificed for the heart and soul of America.

HANNITY: Amen. Because of all of these interviews and books are sure, you do give a great life story that I really want people to read they'll know a lot about you. I found out things about that I found quite inspiring actually and your rise to be the Governor of South Carolina then U.N. Ambassador.

What has gotten a lot of people's attention is the conversation about an hour, Rex Tillerson, General Kelly, and I guess tell that story and out of it, I was wondering why did you not feel or did you at any point feel a need to tell the President hey, this is what these guys are doing?

HALEY: I did tell the President. Keep in mind Sean this is one page out of 250 pages of the book. But I did tell the President and I tell the National Security Advisor, H.R. McMaster, there were others that knew of my concerns in the process. And let's keep in mind, I mean, what I have said is this wasn't that these guys thought this was a rogue President.

This was that these guys disagreed with his policy. They disagreed with us getting out of the Paris Climate Agreement. They disagreed with us getting out of the Iran deal. They disagreed with moving the Embassy to Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. So when the President was charting a different course and really giving us a strong hand for Americans for our friends, they just thought that he was going in the wrong direction.

And so when they sat me down that day, they were attempting to tell me that if I would work with them, they were trying to save America and keep people from dying but we saw when the Embassy moved from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, this guy is still up there, it didn't fall, and we didn't see casualties what we saw was a courageous moment by the President that many Presidents have tried before that was very successful and it acknowledged the fact which Jerusalem is the capital of Israel.

HANNITY: Let me - it's very interesting because I look at your relationship with the President and on one hand, it seems great, Trump and I understood each other, you talk about how much freedom he gave you to do his job and what his mandate was in his governing style was one that you liked. When you were first asked about the impeachment issue, you said that's like the death penalty for a public official but you commented you didn't think it was a good practice to ask a foreign country to investigate an American.

I want to take up little issue with that part because I read this transcript, Americans read this transcript. And we have - the President has an oath to faithfully execute the laws of the land. A Ukrainian court said Ukraine interfered in our 2016 elections. The President is asking to get to the bottom of it. We also have Joe Biden on tape basically bragging about a quid pro quo.

If you fire the guy, you get a billion dollars, you have six hours, a guy that he knew was investigating his son. To me that sounds like a crying. What does it sound like do you?

HALEY: I said before, if you look at the transcript, it's very clear that the President was not demanding that this be done. The Ukrainians didn't do the investigations, the President released the agency should, I'm practiced that I don't think it's good for us to ever ask foreign governments to investigate Americans but I think it goes to the fact that Americans should be investigating Americans and American should be asking the questions of Joe Biden and asking the questions of his son and finding out exactly what was going on with that situation and getting down to the bottom of it.

There have been a lot of investigations that have been very one-sided against the President and they haven't been looking at the other side which is all of the other issues. And you know, whether it was the Russian situation, I would like for them to go back and say what was President Obama's role in that situation and the fact that all that stuff happened.

And in this situation, what was Joe Biden's role and what was Hunter Biden's role in that process as well? So there are a lot of questions that need to be asked.

HANNITY: As you look at the - as we now head into this 2020 election and you know, you talk to lot about your relationship, it seems like mostly a good relationship with the President when you worked for him, and you look at the Democratic candidates and you talk about Trump the disrupter but yet he always listens to you and you would tell him how you felt? But that's the person I'm known for over 25 years, do you think that the President's misunderstood?

HALEY: I do think he's misunderstood. I can tell you from the first day to the last day that I worked for the President. He always listened, he was always conscious of hearing other voices, allowing people to debate out the issues and then he made his decision. He is a disruptor and this is the time in our country where we needed a disrupter but there wasn't a time where I called him and said look, I think we should look at this another way where he didn't say will how do you see that playing out?

And we have a great discussion over it. I still consider him a friend today and I will tell you that that is what has been so hard. They've been trying to impeach him since the second he was inaugurated and I think that if you look at the results of what this President has done, you are seeing record unemployment; you are seeing an economy that's booming, look at the stock market from last week.

But you are seeing real hard decisions that were made, getting out of the Iran deal, moving the Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, getting of us out of the Paris Climate Agreement, which was an unfair situation, getting actually Kim in North Korea to come to the negotiating table, there has been really tough, courageous stances that have been made and in all scenarios, I saw President who was very thoughtful.

Looked at all of the issues, made decisions, and it was a pleasure and honor to work with him and I will tell you that it's not what people per tray, this was someone that the reason we got along so well was because I told him the truth. And he was always willing to listen to that.

And so I think it's too bad that a lot of people don't want to see what you see on TV is what you get but what you see behind the scenes is someone who really cares about America and wants to do everything he can to strengthen it.

HANNITY: You know it's funny because the disruptor, I guess in today's language for a politician, means actually keeping your promises which I think will be a big part of his reelection campaign.

HALEY: That's right.

HANNITY: Congratulations on the book. Ambassador, thank you for being with us. Straight ahead, the Republicans they have big plans for the impeachment hearings on Wednesday. Devin Nunes will lead up the Republican effort. He is next with a preview and Rush Limbaugh, a huge prediction about what this week will be about. And then later, San Francisco elected a new prosecutor but apparently doesn't want to put anybody in jail, nobody. I will tell you that shocking story later on.

HANNITY: Rush Limbaugh has a bold likely correct prediction about how this impeachment hearing week will go. Take a look.

RUSH LIMBAUGH, THE RUSH LIMBAUGH SHOW: Oh, and the impeachment hearings this week will have some analysis, commentary about that. I really think that the model for what's going to happen this week is the Kavanaugh hearings. It was a never-ending parade for about a week and a half as every person they brought forth to try to destroy Kavanaugh failed, there was another one waiting in the wings. And I will guarantee you that it is the same strategory they are going to employ here this week getting started with public impeachment hearings.

HANNITY: Here with reactions, Ranking Member of the House Intel Committee, Congressman Devin Nunes and the author of "Witch Hunt" and Fox News Legal Analyst Gregg Jarrett. We already know that the process is flawed because at the end of the day, Congressman is it true or not true that Adam Schiff was compromised in this case. He gets denied the witnesses you call. He gets to make the final decision on everything, doesn't he? So there really are no rights for the Ranking Members or the President and his attorneys?

REP. DEVIN NUNES, R-CALIF.: As you know, nobody likes to disagree with Rush Limbaugh but I think in this case, Rush Limbaugh only has it about half right. At least during the Kavanaugh hearings, the Republicans had the ability to bring up people who were supporting Kavanaugh. We don't even have that.

So Adam Schiff and his team, whoever, met with there with a whistleblower, we have had no access to the whistleblower. Number two, we want to know what was the DNC's involvement and the Clinton Campaign's involvement in Ukraine and why did the Ukrainians interfere in our election?

We also have out there the situation with Hunter Biden, how did he get 80,000 something dollars a month? These are just questions that we deserve to have the answer to before any of these circuses is set to begin on Wednesday. We should have those answers.

HANNITY: Now you have a list of people, including Adam Schiff, the whistleblower, Nelly Orr, Hunter Biden, Joe Biden, will any of your witnesses be allowed to testify?

NUNES: As of right now, we have none of our witnesses. Look, we even put on Ambassador Volker. This guy was the Democrat's first witness came in, it didn't go very well for them, you've all seen the transcripts he came involuntarily, the transcript out, why on earth would Volker not be there? He was the Special Envoy to Ukraine.

We are having the top people at the State Department who handled Ukraine and now the Acting Ambassador that is coming in on Wednesday, why would you not have Volker on the same panel? Why would you not give the Republicans a witness? As of right now we have no witnesses and we have no knowledge of the foundation of this case and of these accusations.

HANNITY: Fundamentally, like everything else, you outlined this in both of your books, Gregg Jarrett. Everything boomerangs back. The only Russian interference we know of was the dossier. It's a little ironic. Now Ukraine election interference, I thought that would matter, that's the Democrats and the only quid pro quo was Hunter Biden you get the billion if you fire the guy investigating my son, you don't get the billion otherwise.

GREGG JARRETT, FOX NEWS LEGAL ANALYST: If this were an equitable process, both sides would be able to call their own witnesses but Adam Schiff won't allow it. He can only and will only allow witnesses that he likes. It reminds me of the old Henry Ford "Any customer can have a car painted any color as long as it's black".

Look at the first two witnesses that will be called on Wednesday, Bill Taylor and George Kent. They admit they have no direct knowledge of a quid pro quo and instead they heard it from a guy who heard it from a guy who heard it from an original guy and in both cases, it is diplomat, Gordon Sondland. Sondland admits he has no direct knowledge of a quid pro quo and instead he testified he presumed it so this is opinion built on hearsay constructed on speculation and conjecture.

HANNITY: The Senate, Congressman Nunes, they would have the ability to call all of these witnesses. Lindsey Graham said this is dead on arrival without the whistleblower and he wants Hunter Biden to testify. Tell us what the Senate can do and what would you recommend they do?

NUNES: Let's see how this goes this week. My guess is it's going to be a complete circus we are not going to get any of our witnesses the mainstream media is going to say how damaging it is to the President. That is just going to be the storyline but the fact of the matter is, if you actually read these transcripts and Gregg Jarrett was just going through them.

Byron York has a piece out tonight talking about Vindman their star witness. These transcripts, as we were saying when the Democrats were slowly leaking these out to the friends of the media, that's what we've been doing for the last six weeks, but now that the transcripts are out, they are devastating to the Democrats so let's see where it goes but at the end of the day, the Senate should be calling all of these people in as soon as possible.

HANNITY: OK. I hope the Senate is listening. They have got to do their job now. All right, just when you thought San Francisco couldn't get crazier, they now elect a prosecutor who apparently doesn't want to jail anybody and was raised by Bill Ayers and Bernadine Doran, you just can't make this out. Trace Gallagher has this crazy report next.

HANNITY: Wild, crazy situation in the city of San Francisco. They have now elected a D.A. who does not want to enforce any laws for people in jail. Chief Breaking News Correspondent Trace Gallagher, he joins us live from our West Coast Newsroom with the latest on this nutty story, Trace.

TRACE GALLAGHER, FOX NEWS CHIEF BREAKING NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Hey Sean, Former San Francisco D.A. George Gascon was considered the most liberal prosecutor in the country. The new D.A. Chesa Boudin is even more progressive. In fact, despite San Francisco having the highest property crime rate in the country, Boudin wants to reform the criminal justice system by ending cash bail allowing criminals to remain free until their trial date and ending gang enhancement. So if you commit a crime is a gang member it won't increase the penalty.

Boudin also won't prosecute quality of life crimes like public defecation, urination, offering or soliciting sex. The San Francisco Police Officer's Union calls Boudin the number one choice of criminals, the Boudin supporters don't care on election night City Supervisors Sandra Lee touted the new D.A. by saying "F" the Police Union.

Finally, Chase Boudin's parents were members of the domestic terrorist group weather underground and were convicted in the 1980s armored car robbery that left two police officers and a guard dead. Boudin was then raised by underground leaders Bill Ayres and Bernadine Doran. Sean.

HANNITY: Pretty unbelievable as goes San Francisco and crazy California so goes the rest of the country, God forbid. All right, that's all the time we have left this evening. The madness begins tomorrow. We will cover all the hypocrisy we'll never be the psychotic hate Trump media mob, happy Veterans Day. Hannity.com for more, let not your heart be troubled, Laura.

