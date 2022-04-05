'Gutfeld!' on Will Smith's resignation from Academy

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

GRIFF JENKINS, FOX NEWS CHANNEL WASHINGTON-BASED CORRESPONDENT: This is a Fox News alert. I'm Griff Jenkins live in Lviv. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is scheduled to address the U.N. Security Council just hours from now. It comes amid global outrage over the mass killings in Bucha on the outskirts of the capital Kyiv. Zelenskyy visited Bucha Monday telling reporters "We want you to show the world what happened here."



In a late night speech, Zelenskyy stressed the importance of seeking justice.



VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY, UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT: Necessary jurisdictional basis is being provided to bring culpable Russian troops to justice for every committed crime. I'd like to underline that we are interested in as full and transparent investigation as possible. The results of which will be known and explained to the entire international community.



JENKINS: Satellite images collected over Bucha contradicts Russia's claim that the bodies appeared on the city streets after Russian troops withdrew. The bodies of 410 civilians have been retrieved from Bucha in other areas around Kyiv. Meantime, the U.K. Ministry of Defense says Russian troops including mercenaries are now moving into eastern Ukraine. It's a sentiment echoed by the Pentagon.



JOHN KIRBY, PENTAGON PRESS SECRETARY: We have seen efforts by the Russian military to get more aggressive and go a lot more on the offense in the Donbas. This is on the ground as they -- as they push south from that town called Izium and try to close off Ukrainian armed forces in the Donbas as they now focus more of their airstrike activity on the Donbas area.



JENKINS: And the Red Cross says a team helping with evacuation efforts is being held about 12 miles west of Mariupol as many as 130,000 people remain trapped in the besieged port city where shelling has destroyed most infrastructure. Stay tuned to Fox News for your very latest out of Ukraine. I'm Griff Jenkins live in Lviv. Now we take you back to Gutfeld.



GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: Well, hello there. Happy Monday, everyone. Thanks for not watching that game. It's stupid. Hope you had a pleasant weekend. I know I did. And even better, there were no witnesses. So, what happens when someone admits to wrongdoing years after the wrongdoing has been committed? For me, it was getting the Menudo tattoo removed.



But I wonder, does it confession happen because the guilt became too much? Or did they realize their confession no longer carries any real consequence? They get to have their cake and eat it too. Or in Brian Stelter's case, two cakes and a bucket of corndogs. So easy, so cheap. But so true. I speak of this tsunami of people now admitting the media covered up Hunter Biden's laptop, nearly two years later with Joe as president, people are starting to admit what we knew all along.



BILL MAHER, HOST, REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER: He's a ne'er-do-well, I'm sorry, Hunter Biden, but you are. And, you know, you made a living being ne'er-do-well who was taking money just because you were the vice president's son and you had influence. He got, I think, 4.8 -- yes, $8 million from Chinese energy companies.



It looks like the left-wing media just buried the story because it wasn't part of their narrative. And that's why people don't trust the media."



GUTFELD: It looks like it. It's also like he's dare I say woke, but in a good way. Credit to Maher he's right, he's right. Anyway, it's not just bill, even the Washington Post is owning up. They claim the Hunter story is an opportunity for reckoning while finally reporting on the multimillion dollar deals the president's son was making with the Chinese. And that doesn't even include the millions that he spent on hookers or kung pao chicken.



If Hunter worked any harder for the Chinese, he'd spent his weekend sewing Nikes. The wild post admits the Biden family profited from trading overseas of his name. They say it doesn't mean Joe acted corruptly. You know, it's like corrupt people can't see corruption in other people, even when it's their job to do so and tell us about it. And if he's ne'er-do-well well son, suddenly earning millions is something he wouldn't notice.



Like the growing stain on the front of his trousers. But then the post asked the dumbest question of the year. Why is confirmation of a story that surfaced in the fall of 2020 emerging only now? (INAUDIBLE) post. Why don't you ask your own news bureau? The press asking why the story is only emerging now. That's like O.J. Simpson asking what happened to his ex-wife Nicole. Or Scott Peterson putting up missing posters of his wife all around the neighborhood.



Your hands were all over this. The Washington Post then noted that after the New York Post published a blockbuster piece "Twitter blocked the story altogether. Suspended the New York Post's account for sharing. Facebook downranked the story and the algorithms that govern user's news feeds." Well, thanks, guys. We already knew this. There was a disinformation campaign all right but the culprits weren't chugging vodka in Moscow, they were sipping lattes in Silicon Valley.



But now, the Washington Post and the New York Times have vouched for many of the e-mails, and cite the prompted allegations of a cover up or at best a double standard in the treatment of conservative and liberal politicians by mainstream media and social media sites. Well, hello there, sleepyheads. Did you have a nice nap? Of course, WaPo then offers a lame defense saying, we'd all been unwitting tools of Russian influence.



So, it was only prudent to suspect of a similar plot here. But these editors weren't unwitting. They were just a bunch of tools. Because I don't remember that being prudent about those other phony plots. They were only prudent about one real one. And they conclude with this solemn idiocy. The lesson learned from 2016 was to air on the side of setting aside questionable material in the heat of a political campaign.



The lesson learned from 2020 may well be that there's also a danger of suppressing accurate and relevant stories. So, you see what they did there? It was important to bury it then. But it's not to bury it now. Which means it's time for?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Greg's super deluxe double whammy conspiracy theory with 90 percent more conspiracy and also 40 percent more tinfoil with a drop of retsyn.



GUTFELD: Oh, the retsyn gets you. So, the media admits to the laptop now and not then. Why? Well, the Dems already got in, they won. It's like paying a small fine for behavior that earns you millions. Sure, paying it sucks, but it still means you got the millions in the first place. Although with Biden inflation that's not worth only thousands. But could it be that the media knows indictments are coming down so why not speed it up?



Get it over with away from 2024 while Joe is still in power. So, it's easy for him to pardon his son and maybe his brother. Before Joe is wheeled off on a two-wheel hand truck like Hannibal Lecter. Then the Dems can replace him with a candidate who doesn't need a cheat sheet to tell you his name and address. So, they suppress to win an election that confess to win another. I wonder what Joe has to say.



TOM SHILLUE, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: No, no, no. Come on, man. Look, there's no lying anymore. It's just we updated you. That's all. We said the story wasn't true. Now we say it's true. We updated it. That's all. It's like an old phone or computer. You got to give it an update or your house you do a makeover. You got to update it. This works great, man. Like when I said that Putin needed to be removed from power.



No, no, someone else came out and they said no, we -- they gave an update. That's not true. And then he asked me about I said, no, you got to go by the update. This update thing, I love it. It works great. You know what else I love? Ice cream.



GUTFELD: Who doesn't? So go ahead and laugh but the joke's on us. We knew the laptop was real, but we're punished for saying it. And not the good kind of punishment that involves a safe word. So don't buy this act of contrition. The media never admits to anything unless they're planning to do something worse.



GUTFELD: Let's welcome tonight's guests. His T.V. shows have inspired Americans to do more reading. Founder of the Loftusparty.com, Michael Loftus. She's more conservative than a turtleneck wearing another turtleneck. Fox News Contributor, Tammy Bruce. And he is more ripped than a grocery bag in the rain. Retired U.S. Marine Corps bomb technician and Fox News Contributor Johnny Joey Jones.



And she's like barbed wire. Skinny, sharp and a lot of felons can't seem to get over her. Fox News Contributor Kat Timpf.



TAMMY BRUCE, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Yes.



GUTFELD: Loftus, how're you doing there --



MICHAEL LOFTUS, FOUNDER, LOFTUSPARTY.COM: I'm hanging in. Feeling good.



GUTFELD: Yes.



LOFTUS: Fairly strong.



GUTFELD: You have no excuse to feel good. But -- OK. I don't see why. It seems like it would go against the evidence --



LOFTUS: Those are allegations.



GUTFELD: No.



LOFTUS: Allegations.



GUTFELD: I just go by how you look and you look terrible. No, I'm kidding. So, Jesse Waters of all people made a good point on "THE FIVE." He said that the Washington Post authenticated every single e-mail except the stuff that mentioned Joe. Like what are the odds of that? Like they walked -- they completely walked around it. What do you make of it -- the timing?



LOFTUS: Well, the timing is so they can look back two years from now and go look we're honest.



GUTFELD: Right.



LOFTUS: We admit mistakes.



GUTFELD: Yes.



LOFTUS: Like I'm tired of these mistakes. How many like -- it's like the Russia collusion mistake, all the COVID mistakes. All -- everything about Trump mistake, mistake, mistake, now the laptop is so. These are on purposes. These are 100 percent on purposes and I want somebody to get fired.



GUTFELD: OK.



LOFTUS: It's like let's -- after a while you have to send the bouncers in.



GUTFELD: All right.



LOFTUS: Like America is a strip club and the media keeps accidentally touching, after a while you got to bring in the bouncers. They got to go.



GUTFELD: That's an interesting analysis.



LOFTUS: Yes. America is a stripper in it.



GUTFELD: Yes.



LOFTUS: Get out to dollar bills, America. We're not going to --



GUTFELD: Yes. You know, this is -- you look like a dollar bill tipper. I don't know why I said that because I actually don't go to strip clubs. Tammy, what do you think of my theory? What do you think of my theory that this is -- they're, they're speeding this up, so they can pardon. I don't even think it's my theory but I'm going to take credit for it anyway to speed it up. And so that -- because they know Joe is going to be gone, so he can pardon his family.



BRUCE: That's possible. They're always thinking about that. But, you know, it doesn't have to be him to pardon. It can be anyone to pardon.



BRUCE: Sorry. Sorry. But you know what is -- nobody really discusses either is that we always knew about the laptop. We knew what was going on. And then suddenly, they're, you know, saying, oh, they're realizing it, because the newspapers are saying it might be true. They've known it all along.



GUTFELD: Yes.



BRUCE: They've known from the start, said nothing as everything was being blocked away.



GUTFELD: Yes.



BRUCE: Said nothing as it was being described as Russian of, you know, disinformation. And they knew it was different -- disinformation. And they said nothing in the process.



GUTFELD: Right.



BRUCE: That alone really indicts them when it comes to their intention. And why else would they do that? They wouldn't do it if it was just Hunter. It's never been about Hunter. It's always been about the big guy.



GUTFELD: The big guy.



BRUCE: it's always been about him that, you know, you can throw Hunter under the bus. It's not going to save Joe Biden. But all of this is about Joe Biden. That's the difference. And I think the, you know, look, Hillary just got fined for the dossier because they lied to the FBI. Lord knows we would love to just be fined for committing, you know, what the FBI might consider a crime. This is the crowd that thinks this is what will happen to them.



So, like you said, they have to pay a little bit of money and then they'll go merrily along their way. That has to change.



GUTFELD: You can't throw Hunter under the bus because in the bus will get hepatitis.



BRUCE: Oh --



GUTFELD: Joey, Tammy makes a really good point that it's -- there's something about telling the truth. And people know you're telling the truth and say you're a liar, and then later, say, oh, yeah, it was true. It's like -- it's like -- it's like, if you were a kid, and you'd went to a teacher and said that you were being bullied or something like that, and they just blow it off. And then it happens. You know, I don't know. That is my analysis.



JOHNNY JOEY JONES, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: No. I mean --



GUTFELD: Can I use a stripper analogy instead?



JONES: Oddly enough in the Marine Corps we called a stripper and update because like we're on a date but she just happens to be up there.



BRUCE: Very good.



JONES: Best I got.



BRUCE: Very good.



JONES: You know, but on this -- on this particular story with Hunter Biden -- and that was terrible.



GUTFELD: I liked it.



JONES: This is the most -- obviously, don't spit my face and tell me it's raining. I mean, no revelations here, whatsoever other than major media outlets are willing to say, oh my god, that they were telling the truth the whole time. What in -- what I love about this is the self-righteous spin. We must take account for ourselves, you know, like in The Washington Post article. No, you don't need to take account for yourself, you've got caught with your proverbial pants down, you have no choice.



And you're trying to buy back a little bit of credibility because I think - -- I think they're circling the wagons. What better opportunity to get rid of Joe Biden as Democrats and when he's at the bottom of the polls, you let the truth come out. And what you do is you hang all this baggage on his arms on his way out the door.



BRUCE: Yes.



GUTFELD: Exactly.



JONES: You know, then you let Kamala ruin it for a couple of years. The next Republican comes in, gives you four years worth of stuff to attack him or her on.



GUTFELD: Right.



JONES: And hopefully you find someone with a heartbeat, you know, that can -- that can be your next savior.



GUTFELD: I think they're going to unload both of them at the same time. I don't think that's possible. But I, you know, I've been talking to some insiders.



JONES: You can't find --



GUTFELD: Oh.



(BLEEP) Well, she may be appointed. Kamala may be appointed to some cabinet position because she knows that there's no support.



GUTFELD: There you go.



JONES: You can't fire a disabled veteran in a patriotic position, right? Like when I went to work for my old boss and look, make sure you want me because you can't fire me.



BRUCE: Yes.



JONES: You can't fire Kamala.



GUTFELD: I've been trying to fire Kat but she's half a veteran.



JONES: There you go.



KAT TIMPF, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Yes. That is why I got married.



JONES: We have that in common.



GUTFELD: What's worse? The contents on Hunter's laptop or yours?



TIMPF: Probably his.



GUTFELD: There you go.



TIMPF: There's nothing bad on mine.



GUTFELD: Don't we deserve some kind of like -- some kind of -- the press should pay a penalty to the people who were right. There should be a fine paid to me personally, like a large sum of money from the Washington Post should go into my pocket.



JONES: Just make it a compliment.



GUTFELD: Yes. Yes. A nice compliment. What do you think?



TIMPF: Yes, I would love that, a compliment.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TIMPF: I love compliments. But yes, early so like, admit it and rather than act like it's some kind of mystery.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TIMPF: Which they -- I guess they sort of admitted it like, hey, we have to do a reckoning here but they'll say like, why did the -- why did they take this -- take so long thing is absurd when you're talking about yourself. Like how about you ask yourself and then write about that? But I think a lot of these people would still say that trust in the media is low because of, you know, Donald Trump said don't trust the media.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TIMPF: Even though it's really low among Americans overall and independence.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TIMPF: Because they still don't get it. I don't think they want to get it because sometimes understanding things can be painful.



GUTFELD: And think about how many Hunter laptops metaphorically are representative of stories we never heard that are out there that have cost lives?



LOFTUS: Yes.



GUTFELD: That have been covered up because, you know, it would have -- it would have hurt, you know, a Clinton, you know, we're -- or anybody for that matter. You know.



LOFTUS: I want public firings. Because --



GUTFELD: You know what? You're fired, Michael. To start that up.



LOFTUS: I didn't lie about a laptop. I didn't do it.



GUTFELD: Yes. I'm firing you for the jacket. Up next. Jack from Twitter show some guilt for the social media monster he built. That's the next story, everybody. Isn't that exciting?



GUTFELD: Oh look, there you are. Did the billionaire without a care just buy Twitter on a dare? In an odd tweet over the weekend, Twitter founder Jack Dorsey says he's got a few regrets beyond his Neanderthal hygiene. " The days of Usenet, IRC, the web, even e-mail were amazing. Centralizing discovery and identity into corporations really damaged the internet. I realized I am partially to blame, and I regret it." So, I don't know what he said.



JONES: I don't understand --



(CROSSTALK)



GUTFELD: I don't either. So, let's move on. Apparently, Dorsey who left Twitter last year was lamenting how the internet's changed since the early days. Back when it was an exciting new industry that enabled nerds like him to get laid, but it's now dominated by a few giants like Google, Facebook and Twitter who are so morally bankrupt. They make me look like Mr. Rogers. So, enter Elon Musk.



After criticizing Twitter's lack of commitment to free speech on Twitter, the billionaire just bought nine percent in the company that he just crapped on. It makes him Twitter's largest shareholder, it's actually worth nearly $3 billion. To put that in perspective, that's $1 billion times three. Thank you.



BRUCE: Calculator.



GUTFELD: Kat, do you understand what Dorsey is talking about?



TIMPF: Of course not.



GUTFELD: No. Neither do I. But I think what he's saying is, Twitter has been worse for the world and better. I think that's what he was saying.



TIMPF: And that he regrets it. But if he did, he would give all of his money to someone.



GUTFELD: Yes, yes.



TIMPF: It's so easy to say that you regret doing something after you've already gotten all the good out of it and left everybody else with no problems.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TIMPF: So, I don't think he actually really regrets it. I don't believe him. But the Elon Musk thing is kind of exciting.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TIMPF: Because he was very specific, like about, you know, our concerns about free speech. And so, he wants to take it over. It'd be fun to see what happens.



GUTFELD: Yes, I --



TIMPF: I think the only reason I don't have more followers is because I'm like, shadow banned. And it's all bias.



GUTFELD: That's exactly --



BRUCE: Exactly.



TIMPF: It's not because I'm not the vet.



BRUCE: Right.



GUTFELD: Tammy, what do you think Musk is going to do?



BRUCE: Well, already, there's an impact. There's some Weiner who quit Twitter on Twitter.



JONES: Good.



TIMPF: Yes.



BRUCE: Yes. He was saying I'm not going to work for him because what we're doing is saving people from bigots and spam. I quit. I'm resigning. So, it's already having a fabulous impact. The only thing you can say to someone like that is Bye, Felicia. And hopefully it will -- it'll resonate. I think Musk is doing clearly the right thing. Just his presence makes a difference. There are certain specific things he can do.



Like, bring back the Babylon Bee. Bring back --



BRUCE: Bring back Trump and shadow banning. There's very some basic things that you can do, and still have a decent company. But yes, it is easy, as you were saying. You know, you can tweet against something you did from your mansion.



GUTFELD: Yes.



BRUCE: You know, it's like a really nice thing to be able to do. But this is a very good start. And this, by the way, I have to say is one of the reasons why there's a war on billionaires because they don't want guys like Elon to buy things. They want you to not be able to do stuff. And this is the kind of thing that makes the difference. So, good luck to him.



GUTFELD: You know, Joey, I think, you know, I think that Elon Musk kind of was activated by the fact that like social media platforms could curate and kind of manufacture stories, like they could hide the Hunter Biden laptop story. And I think what he's aiming for what I've read is that to make you -- make it available for you to choose your own algorithm as opposed to being manipulated. If that makes any sense to you, Joey.



JONES: It makes a lot of sense. You choose the flavor, you know, I tell people, I tell them, listen to the laws you want to hear, right? You're going to hear them anyway. I'll pick the ones you like. Tune in and listen to me talk if not, you know, come on. But no, I think Elon Musk is incredibly interesting figure in our society, in the world really.



GUTFELD: Right.



JONES: But what I love about him is more times than not he follows up with what sounds like a crazy promise or a crazy kind of quantification like -- last week's like, oh, looks like Twitter's off the rails. I may have to do something about that.



GUTFELD: Yes. He goes on Twitter and brings it up.



JONES: Yes. And he -- and then he becomes the largest shareholder. I don't know what owning nine percent of a company, I've never owned any percentage of any companies at all, like, you know, when you -- at all. I don't know what that means. I'm not invested. I'm not that -- like, you know, I'm a paycheck-to-paycheck kind of guy, I like it, you know.



GUTFELD: Yes.



JONES: But on that topic on Elon Musk, I went to buy a sport utility vehicle.



GUTFELD: Yes.



JONES: And that like reimagined Ford Pinto they call an SUV over at Tesla, not having. That hatchback. And so, for that reason, I'm not a big Elon Musk fan right now. OK? But the deal with Jack, here's the deal. Why don't they monetize tweets the way they do on YouTube?



GUTFELD: That's what I -- that's what they should do.



JONES: I would have made no less than $10.00 with three viral sweet spot now.



GUTFELD: No, it -- no. By the way, it's -- it -- we are all working for Twitter every time --



JONES: Absolutely, we are.



GUTFELD: that's why I only promote like people go, why don't you go with Twitter anymore? Because I go to locals and I get paid locals.



JONES: Yes.



GUTFELD: And I get, you know, and I get -- I mean, I must get about three or $4 million a year.



JONES: Easily.



GUTFELD: Easily off that. I'm joking of course. What's your name again? Loftus. You go on Twitter. It's --



LOFTUS: I do.



GUTFELD: Yes. You're not very good at it.



LOFTUS: No.



LOFTUS: It's a struggle. I heard it's a party.



GUTFELD: It's a struggle. What do you -- what do you think --



LOFTUS: Most of my thoughts are 141 --



GUTFELD: Yes.



LOFTUS: -- like damn it.



GUTFELD: Yes.



LOFTUS: So close.



GUTFELD: What do you think about Elon?



LOFTUS: I love it.



GUTFELD: Yes.



LOFTUS: I love the idea of him sitting around in his Bruce Wayne mansion.



GUTFELD: Yes.



LOFTUS: -- bomb rips just going. I think I'll buy it.



GUTFELD: Yes.



LOFTUS: That's great. That's the American dream.



GUTFELD: Did you hear -- and I don't know if this is true, but I'm going to pretend it's true. That he asked somebody how much it was going to cost to cure or to solve world hunger. And they said you need like, I don't know, $6 billion. And so, he did that -- he gave them $6 billion.



LOFTUS: Yes. That's -- that kind of stuff is incredible.



GUTFELD: Yes.



LOFTUS: Somebody theorized how many trees you would have to plant to offset global warming.



GUTFELD: Yes.



LOFTUS: And somebody's like, you need a trillion. And Trump jumped right on it. He gets like no credit for that. They're doing that as we speak. But with Elon Musk, I don't know -- with -- I don't own a business either. Can you go in and run a board meeting if you only have nine percent? Right?



GUTFELD: I don't think you can -- I don't think you can -- you can have -- is anybody here in business?



TIMPF: I am a business.



GUTFELD: You're a businesswoman.



TIMPF: I'm a business.



GUTFELD: You're the -- you were the 50 under 50.



TIMPF: Yes. Because I'm -- because I'm 49. I get it. Yes.



GUTFELD: Yes. You were named 50 under 50 Forbes minority within monthly.



TIMPF: Just in the nick of time too.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TIMPF: Right before I turn 50.



GUTFELD: You're the -- you're the 50 under 50 minority woman.



TIMPF: No, I'm a white 50-year-old lady.



GUTFELD: No. It's to identify. Anyway, where am I going?



LOFTUS: But with Elon, with Twitter, it doesn't -- nothing means anything if he can't get into that algorithm.



GUTFELD: Yes.



LOFTUS: He needs to walk in there with like Morgan Freeman and just do a total Bruce Wayne Batman. My friend is going to look at the algorithm. And then all of sudden Liz Warren sucks just trends every day.



JONES: Like I'm a -- here's the -- Facebook marketplace is like a godsend to me because I want to be at the flea market but I'm just a little bit too well known now to go --



GUTFELD: Oh, popular Joey.



JONES: No. But seriously. If you can develop an algorithm to where Facebook marketplace puts a used version of what I just said I wanted in life like I don't know a belt sander and it puts 10 versions of it up there. You should be able to kind of click on Twitter of like what you would prefer to read or be engaged.



GUTFELD: Absolutely. All right. And on that note, we shall move on. Get him a belt sander. I don't even know what that is. That sounds kinky though (INAUDIBLE) belt.



LOFTUS: Yes. A good belt sander be like 50 bucks.



GUTFELD: Ah. Shut up. He may have committed battery and now he's leaving the academy.



GRIFF JENKINS, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CORRESPONDENT: This is a Fox News alert. I'm Griff Jenkins live and Lviv. Ukraine's President, Vladimir Zelensky, is scheduled to address the U.N. Security Council just hours from now. It comes amid global outrage over the mass killings in Bucha on the outskirts of the capital, Kyiv. Zelenskyy visited Bucha, Monday, telling reporters, "We want you to show the world what happened here."



Meantime, satellite images collected over Bucha contradict Russia's claim that the bodies appeared on the city streets after Russian troops withdrew. The bodies of 410 civilians have been retrieved from Bucha in other areas around Kyiv. And the Red Cross says, a team helping with evacuation efforts is being held about 12 miles west of Mari --



GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: Aunt Bertha used to say, rub my feet, Greg, it's the only thing that brings me joy in this world.



KAT TIMPF, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: I get it.



GUTFELD: Yes, yes. What are you going to say, Johnny?



JOHNNY JOEY JONES, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: I'm not going to ask you to rub my feet. I mean, you can. I mean, I'll never know.



GUTFELD: Neither of us will get -- neither of us will get anything out of it.



JONES: You can give me a, you can give me nubhug.



GUTFELD: Oh, my God.



JONES: If you want to know what that is, see me after the show.



GUTFELD: You're terrible. Hollywood's gone nuts. But isn't this kind of about money now? Isn't it like, when consultants get inside a place? It's all about just getting paid.



JONES: This is a lot about running from yourself right now. Like, they are in a place where these are the people who told us that masculinity was toxic. That told us that violence is never the answer sometimes, it is. I hate, you know, sorry, but it's true. These are the people that have virtue signaled us out of our own culture.



GUTFELD: Right.



JONES: Acting like normal people for a minute. And I don't mean that to excuse Will Smith or anything, but this is what normal people do. Like I'm telling you sit at the house, or you're sitting on the front porch in the neighborhood and somebody yells, you know, something bad about your, about your girl, you go punch them in the face like. It may not be right. But it's --



GUTFELD: You understand it.



JONES: I can understand it. And so, I've come full circle on this. And I made it all the way around to the point that I'm mostly mad that people care.



GUTFELD: Yes -- no, there's I think I get, I always quote Armand White on this: "It is better on the Will Smith fiasco to be ambivalent." Like, like, do not like take any sides. Just look at everybody's dirty. Tammy, everybody's got dirty hands on the whole thing. It's a collision between, you know, a woke celebrity culture and hip-hop credibility. Just head first. You know, he had to, he had to like, he had to say it. He had slapped them. It was wrong.



TAMMY BRUCE, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Like Jerry Springer.



GUTFELD: Yes.



BRUCE: And Geraldo.



GUTFELD: Yes.



BRUCE: You'll never know what's going to happen.



GUTFELD: Yes. Well, I know what's going to happen with Geraldo.



BRUCE: But you know, nobody, nobody really knows what really how the Academy started. The film industry here started pretty much with people from Burlesque, from north from New York. And they thought they really needed to try to show the American people through the newsreels that would happen, that they're serious, and that they can dress up and that they can be trusted.



GUTFELD: Right.



BRUCE: And look, what is this, 100 years later, and we're back to smacking each other in the face on the stage?



GUTFELD: Yes.



BRUCE: What, what for me was shocking was I agree with you that sometimes you go -- we maybe need to slap somebody who offends your wife, if that's what you do. Did he not remember he was at the Academy Awards, right?



JONES: Well, that's probably how selfish --



GUTFELD: Well, this is, but and he was laughing. She got upset, apparently, from the -- and she looked at him and was clearly upset about it. And that's when he then decided to go and do that extraordinary thing. But it seems to be such a break from reality.



That is why Americans didn't get it. Because you know, you grew up loving films. And you, you want to have this be a break from reality. And suddenly, it's not. On top of that, nobody knows who won the Oscars except him.



GUTFELD: Yes.



BRUCE: There's no discussion about the movies or anything else, and there might have been some stuff.



GUTFELD: I don't know.



JONES: To be fair, I wouldn't have known.



TIMPF: I never do. Yes.



JONES: And like even with that bump, abysmal ratings.



GUTFELD: Uh huh.



BRUCE: Second worst.



JONES: And so, what is, what is --



GUTFELD: It would have been the worse if it wasn't for Will.



BRUCE: Yes, that's right.



JONES: -- from the Academy, maybe he has to give his trophy back? Or does that just mean like it's inconsequential?



GUTFELD: I don't know, I think he's, I think he needs to go away for a year, right, Michael?



BRUCE: They're still investigating him.



MICHAEL LOFTUS, COMEDIAN: It's also hilarious, like he had he's such like a control freak. And he's so full of self-importance that he quits the Academy. He can't wait for their judgement. He's like, I don't care. I don't need you.



JONES: Yes.



LOFTUS: And you're like, bitch, they just invited you to a party and you cried?



TIMPF: It happens.



GUTFELD: It does happen. Usually, you go to the broom closet.



LOFTUS: And not enough people are talking about what a fantastic job Chris Rock did. Just for like taking that slap and moving on with the show. Um, because I'm telling you I'd still be on the ground.



GUTFELD: Yes.



LOFTUS: I would still be there. Oh, I got whiplashed. I'm hurt. I'm going to sue. I'll be talking to lawyers.



GUTFELD: Kat, you know what I noticed that was interesting, do you find it weird that there were so many movies up for the Oscars? It's almost like Hollywood really didn't participate in the lockdown? Does it? Do you notice that? It was like, it was like, wait, what if we did an award show?



JONES: They didn't participate in lockdown, because they filmed the movies in Georgia. And our governor didn't have a lock down?



GUTFELD: Ah, there you go.



JONES: March 16th, 2020, that went away for us.



GUTFELD: That's interesting.



TIMPF: Yes, because the pandemic they didn't have -- if you're like a rich, famous celebrity, then it doesn't apply to you.



GUTFELD: Right. Tell me about it.



TIMPF: That's why -- yes, you get it. And that's also why Will Smith had the exact same apology as every other rich famous celebrity.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TIMPF: It was exactly the same as all of them. He said, I'm so sorry. There's no excuse. I accept every consequences, and I will do the work. And it was just so weird to see this apology over a physical assault be almost exactly like Chris Harrison's apology when he resigned from "The Bachelor" or it something he said.



GUTFELD: Right, it's so true.



JONES: Yes. You're right.



LOFTUS: You should print those out. You can sell both.



GUTFELD: Coming up, he's glad to be rid of Trump, no matter what you have to pay at the pump.



GUTFELD: Hello, he's glad Trump is out the door even if it makes you poor. It's a Hall of Fame tight-end who loves to condescend. On Sunday, a day of the week, Michael?



LOFTUS: Oh.



GUTFELD: Fox Sports Analyst evil, Shannon Sharpe, replied to a tweet asking him if he still hated Trump saying, "I'd rather pay 20 bucks a gallon than have Trump in office. Hope that answers your question." Well, it did. It also answered the question: is Shannon Sharpe a jackass? It's refreshing to see a millionaire that hates money.



But then that football player got dunked on like it was the World Series. The tweet almost got twice as many replies as it did retweet something the kids called getting ratioed. I know because that's what they told me when we were all hanging out at the park yesterday. It's OK as long as I stay 50 feet away.



Later, Sharpe tried to push back on the idea that he didn't care about the poor, "What part about 'I'd' didn't you see in my statement? I'd pay a million dollars for a car. Shannon hates poor people because they can't pay millions for a car. You see how dumb you and others are?" Wow, good thing he's rich because I think he just dumped more gasoline on the fire. That was incredible production value. Tammy.



BRUCE: High class all the way.



GUTFELD: Doesn't that encapsulate everything about the elites. It's like, you know what we can take, we can handle the suffering. So, we're happy to have a Democrat.



BRUCE: Yes, yes, that it matters, and this is why we're seeing so many awful things happen. It's like well, we've got rid of Trump, we've gotten rid of everybody else thinking that they can, you know, have a hand in government, and that that the, the rubes matter, and that the poor matter. And it's a reveal.



It's I think it's a reveal about the internal sensibility of who matters and if people really exist or if they don't, or if it's just their little bubble. It's a, it's awful. And I think you know, this is where you -- it's like knocking on, it's like going into a room without knocking on the door, you find out who people are. When they tweet before they think.



GUTFELD: You do that? That's disgusting.



BRUCE: You got to, you got to have people tweet before they think and then they think it's fine with their friends. And so, then they find out later.



GUTFELD: Yes. Kat, would you like you're a brilliant, brilliant irony or a thought of some kind that is brilliant? The only way to endure the consequences of Democrat economic policies is to be rich, which is what Democrats condemn as greedy. But Republicans proclaim, as everyone's right to pursue. Do you follow that?



TIMPF: I do.



GUTFELD: Oh, thank you.



TIMPF: Because I'm brilliant as well. I thought it was interesting that he doesn't see that though, because in his tweet when he was trying to defend himself, he actually just repeated the reason that other people were mad.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TIMPF: Because he is like, I still pay $20.00 for gas. He's like, no, you guys, you don't understand. $20.00 is no big deal for me. I'm really rich, and I could spend a million on a car.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TIMPF: It's like no, no, no, that's why people think you're a (BLEEP).



GUTFELD: Yes.



TIMPF: Because you're saying it's no big deal to you. But obviously other people are going to have to do that too. You don't get your individual gas prices.



GUTFELD: Exactly. I'll pay 20, you guys pay nothing.



LOFTUS: That's hilarious.



GUTFELD: The people who, the people who cause inflation are the people who can endure inflation.



LOFTUS: Yes. And then they rub it in your face. That's so funny. Him like you don't get it, I'm rich. But seriously -- it is, it is completely ironic, because that's how rich I want to be. I want to be so rich I can be a Democrat.



GUTFELD: Right. Yes, exactly. Exactly.



LOFTUS: And then make horrible decisions that makes everybody poor. So, then, I'd be like, oh, I should have made better decisions. It's just a, it's like a snake eating its own tail.



GUTFELD: Oh, that's -- it's very ironic.



LOFTUS: He's shining a light on this whole, like, the elite ruling class.



GUTFELD: Yes.



LOFTUS: We keep seeing it more and more like Nancy Pelosi eaten her million-dollar chocolate ice cream. And she goes --



GUTFELD: I don't think it was a million dollars. I think you're exaggerating. I think the refrigerator was very expensive.



LOFTUS: How much is three billion again?



GUTFELD: It's one billion times three.



LOFTUS: OK, just had to do that math check.



GUTFELD: Yes, yes.



LOFTUS: But it's like they want to make these rules, and then they don't want to live by them. And I just don't think it's going to last long with America. We're not going to dig it. Because we're the, we're the anti- feudalism country.



GUTFELD: The -- he's right there, Joey, what are your thoughts?



JONES: This guy's too stupid to understand to own and (BLEEP) of his tweet. Because no, I would rather pay 22 -- OK, fair enough. But the point of your tweet was you would rather have a president that makes gas $20.00 a gallon than one who ironically tweets things you don't like, and keeps gas below $3.00 a gallon? Listen, I get it. These are just dumb things people tweet because they get bored.



They don't know what else to do, or they want the attention. That means the guy likes attention. There are two experiences that like Democrat policies, policies, people that are too poor or not willing to change their circumstances enough that it doesn't affect like -- inflation doesn't affect you, if you're all the way at the bottom anyway, right?



GUTFELD: Right.



JONES: And I know that because I've been there. And inflation doesn't affect you, if you're insulated from it.



GUTFELD: Right.



JONES: It's all the people in the middle that are trying to start a business or trying to keep a job or working two jobs to get the benefits that one job would afford. It's the people that are really working every day and trying to build something with themselves that inflation is going to hurt the worst because they're almost at the bog gross product. They're almost have to make something to pay somebody to do it. And Shannon Sharpe never made anything but like, you know, a paycheck for catching throwing balls.



BRUCE: But it's the people in the middle who are the closest to making the difference to the people at the top. And that's, that's who it affects.



GUTFELD: I got to move on guys. Sorry. Oh, he works for Fox Sports? We have to kill this whole segment. Up next, are you too old for denim sleeves, if you're constantly popping a leave? Whoo -- that's a fun ride.



ANNOUNCER: "A STORY IN FIVE WORDS."



GUTFELD: We're short on time. So, here's "THE STORY IN FIVE WORDS": Jean jackets, not for adults. Kat.



TIMPF: I mean, this is a whole, this is a whole story. I think I put a lot less thought into what I wear than most people do. You can be too old for things. I've been the same size since I was like 14 and I just started throwing away everything I got it limited to.



GUTFELD: Oh, that's good. The story I believe, was just a New York Times piece because Sarah Palin wore a jean jacket so they thought, oh, time this time to screw over the jean jacket.



JONES: Sarah Palin's in the news because she's running for the one house seat in Alaska that hasn't been up for grabs in 50 years.



GUTFELD: Right.



JONES: That's, that's an interesting thing to know.



GUTFELD: That's an interesting think to know as opposed to the jean jacket.



JONES: I can't make fun of jean jackets. I'm wearing jorts.



GUTFELD: You are wearing jorts.



JONES: What can I do?



GUTFELD: I don't know what you can do. Was that, was that a rhetorical question? Are you yawning?



BRUCE: No -- I was just, in my mind was this blank between the middle of this conversation. I'll leave it there. I will leave it there.



GUTFELD: Is there, is there an age where it's no longer appropriate to wear --



BRUCE: Every lady, though, in the audience is also thinking lovingly about --



JONES: These are actually jeans that Greg, gave me that just rolled the cuff on them.



BRUCE: I know what they are. Yes, sir, what?



GUTFELD: I don't know. You weren't listening to me, that's on you.



BRUCE: I have, I have a jean jacket, but as one might mention about a leaf, I have a torn rotator cuff. And they are particularly difficult to get on if you can't move your arm back. And so, yes, depending I suppose on age, if you can't move your arms in a certain way, you literally can't get them on. So, I know Sarah Palin is ready for anything because she got her jean jacket on. Go, Palin!



GUTFELD: I saved you for last. I'm just going to let the camera be over your repulsive apparel. You're not, it's not like you're on "Brokeback Mountain," dude, why do you dress --



LOFTUS: Not anymore.



GUTFELD: No -- you're like, that's uh -- you know, how old are you 70?



LOFTUS: I'm 74.



GUTFELD: You, yes, you still wear that old jacket?



LOFTUS: I do. I love it.



GUTFELD: Why?



LOFTUS: Why not wear something that you like, that you're comfortable? There's no rule.



GUTFELD: I'm just being facetious. Why is it --



BRUCE: It's American too.



GUTFELD: We have jeans privilege, we have jeans privilege. It's OK to wear jeans on your lower body for weeks on end. But were the jean jacket?



LOFTUS: Oh, now you're in trouble with the New York Times.



GUTFELD: Exactly.



LOFTUS: Because they're so good at predicting the future.



GUTFELD: Yes.



LOFTUS: Oh, the Internet. That's just a fad. That'll go away. Russia collusion -- they're in the newspaper business. They can't see their own demise.



GUTFELD: Yes, there you go.



LOFTUS: It's like asking a dinosaur, who do you think's going to win the final four?



GUTFELD: Dude.



LOFTUS: They're not around.



GUTFELD: Well, you know, we're just talking about the jean jacket. You don't have to get upset about it, OK?



LOFTUS: I felt attacked. I lashed out. I was Will Smith in the scenario.



GUTFELD: there you were. All right, let's go to the break. We'll be right back.



GUTFELD: We are out of time. Thank you, Michael Loftus and your jacket, Tammy Bruce, Johnny Joey Jones, Kat Timpf. "FOX NEWS @ NIGHT" with evil Shannon Bream is next. I'm Greg Gutfeld and I love you, America.



