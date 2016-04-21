Gutfeld: Pot's inert, but we've used it to enable our sloth

It's April 20 -- i.e., weed day -- where we mark the achievement that is pot smoking.

Now I get it: life is hard, and humans have every right to seek oblivion, whether they find it in a shot glass or a spliff.

But as more of us favor legalization, we must admit there's a price to pay

for things that indulge human weakness.

Legalization won't turn you into a pothead, but ambivalence and lethargy will. And pot loves that stuff. You cannot ban what feeds failure, but you can keep an eye on it.

The problem with the left: They never connect the dots so they embrace all change without thought of consequence. The problem with the right: We connect too many dots and we see only the bad, fearing we will become a nation of stoners. Who do you listen to?

Well, pot is inert, but we've used it to enable our sloth. Given the choice of punching up a resume or getting high, pot is the easy detour. You mustn't ban such choices, but you can strengthen your resolve. The best things in life are also best as frosting, not cake, Kimberly.

An exec doesn't have a martini in the morning; he has it after work. Alcohol always tastes better once you've earned it. Why should pot be any different?