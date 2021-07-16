‘Gutfeld!’ on trust in media, Kamala Harris

This is a rush transcript from "Gutfeld!," July 15, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

WHOOPI GOLDBERG, ABC HOST: What do you think, Joy?



JOY BEHAR, ABC HOST: Well, it's just -- it's all political. And I know that Republicans on a soundtrack for the 50s, I didn't know it was the 1850s. I mean, we are entering what I see as a new version of the Dark Ages.



GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS HOST: Do you mean 1854 when the Republican Party was formed to oppose slavery?



Happy pre-Friday, everyone. Almost the weekend or what Kat likes to call a two-day blackout. Speaking off, Lisa Boothe is back on the show. That's quite an achievement. Given -- yes, why? Sure. Why not? Somebody had a problem back there. But well, I guess we should be grateful given her and Kat's commute to the studio today.



LISA BOOTHE, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: What is it?



GUTFELD: I think that's bad. You should see them park. Chicks. She's a sexist. A sexist would say that. So, you know what I love more than world peace, red wine and light bondage? A poll on American distrust in the media. It's like injecting adorable puppies into my waiting veins. And lo and behold, we got one. It's true. A new Gallup poll shows that more than 75 percent of the public has very little confidence in legacy media, like newspapers and T.V. news.



So first, it's kind of interesting that people still use newspapers to get their news. I guess it's a good way to start the day before they spend the next 12 hours churning their own butter. But only 11 -- 21 percent of respondents said they had a great deal of confidence in newspapers, which of course they get from reading Cathy. It was worse for T.V. news at 16 percent which was only slightly less hated than Congress at 12 percent.



But that's like being told you're only slightly more popular than chlamydia. This after a Reuters survey show the U.S. media ranked last among 46 countries when it comes to public trust. We even ranked behind Canada, and they don't even have electricity. So, do you think in industry witnessing a collapse in their trust might try to figure out why? But not the media, because their profit model is always pointing fingers.



So, it's impossible for them to implicate themselves. So, if the public is sick of their lies, well, then that's the public's fault. So, they just assumed they can smear Americans and push policies meant to punish them, it will still be here for them later. Now they're creating a narrative that a domestic 9/11 is just around the corner.



JOY REID, MSNBC ANCHOR: f we don't do this, then what happens in your view?



STUART STEVENS, THE LINCOLN PROJECT SENIOR ADVISER: Well, look, I think it's our inability to imagine what will happen. Which is our greatest danger. It is a replay of 9/11. And we cannot imagine what -- this attack on America. And we have to get out of that. We call it the American experiment because it could have failed.



GUTFELD: So, what's it going to be you bozos? Are we terrorists, are we slave owners? Are we on the road to another civil war, or another 9/11? I'd say make up your mind, but you need minds to make up. And Joy and that freak can barely scrape four brain cells together. So, this is a great opportunity for me to explain how to assess the media, in a way that will change the way you look at it forever, or until the world ends in right years. Thank you, AOC. Yes, it's time for.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Greg's amazing and utterly helpful and no less sexy analogy. Now with 65 percent less body hair. Oh, yes.



GUTFELD: And thank you, Nair. Our new sponsor of Greg's amazing analogies. I use every product that sponsors my analogies.



BOOTHE: It could be dangerous.



GUTFELD: Yes. There are some places, Lisa. Anyway, here's the analogy. Imagine there's a website that keeps tabs on your body weight. You can plug your name into it and your weight pops up. It's simple. Type in Kat Timpf and just like that, it comes up, 170 pounds. But in fairness to her, that includes makeup and hair extensions.



BOOTHE: No.



GUTFELD: Now let's say you insert your name into the site's search engine and your weight comes up and it's way off base. You weigh 150 pounds, and it says 300. Immediately you learn this site is not to be trusted. And you worry that other people will search your name and be given the same bogus info about you. It's factually unreliable because you know the truth about your own weight. That, friends, is the red pill that exposes the media's fakery.



You don't know how wrong the media is until you're the subject of the article. It's like being a guy wrongly sentenced for a crime he didn't commit. Only he knows the truth. Once it's about you, then you can see the disconnect between reality and reporting. You become the world's greatest expert on bias because you're the world's greatest expert on the topic. You. Meanwhile, everyone else accepts the site's data because they aren't you.



But then that perspective changes when they see how their own reality is distorted by reporters who only want to find the ugliness.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Good evening kings, queens, and bishops. We are the chess news network outside the 2021 national championships. We're waiting for this year's winner, Larry St. Lawrence to emerge. Larry, Larry. So, what do you attribute to your great success this year?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Garry Kasparov is my hero, so I just do what he would do.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Garry Kasparov, a known Russian. Was there Russian collusion in your performance this year?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: No. I just -- I admire his style and I teach it when I play with my kids.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Larry St. Lawrence playing with children very inappropriate. Do you have anything else to say about these allegations?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Well, first of all, playing with kids, I don't do what you implying that I do with kids. And secondly, allegations. I have nothing to confess. OK?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Larry St. Lawrence, a series of confessions with inappropriate allegations.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I'm sorry. I -- this is over. I have to go.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: But wait. Well, what about holding the event indoors, you feel that negatively impacted climate change?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Well, what else do you know about Brazilian sex trafficking? Leave me alone. Leave me alone.



GUTFELD: Now, I've been in media for 30 years, which is pretty amazing since I'm only 36. I've written pieces on people and people have written pieces on me. I know how it works. It's never to help you. Their entire purpose is to slam their subject because in their world that's success. You don't win awards for doing a piece on Trump supporters that says wow, these people are decent Americans or even most Trump supporters are decent Americans.



You find one that isn't and then you smear the rest. Anger and fear sells. Whenever I'm interviewed about my job, I can easily sense the narrative some reporters have. It's not about success. It's always about rumors. I keep getting the same questions. Is it true? You got caught trying to put a camera in Jesse Watters dressing room? Is it true Dana Perino lets you try on her dresses after the show?



Yes, and yes, but why not -- why not stick to our amazing ratings? One piece actually claimed that I don't talk to people in the elevator, which is odd since I don't even take the elevator. I'm carried by shirtless Chippendale dancers up every single flight of stairs. The cost of the dancers is why my staff doesn't get dental, but they're OK with it. But it's like they'd already written the article and we're looking for quotes to fill in later.



Talk to anyone who's been the subject of media scrutiny. They'll say the same thing. The contrast between what's true and what's written is huge. The differences is as vast is what Lisa Booth tells her parents what she did last weekend and what she really did last week. So that's today's lesson in how to view the media. If you'd like to hear more on this topic, I'll be doing this for the rest of my life or until the world ends in eight years.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Period.



GUTFELD: Let's welcome tonight's guests. Like a lazy law student, she just can't pass the bar. Republican Strategist and Fox News Contributor Lisa Boothe. He's so conservative he sleeps wearing a CPAP machine, Washington Times opinion editor and Fox News Contributor Charlie Hurt. He finds money the way bears find honey in a forest while not wearing pants. Author of the upcoming book, There's No Free Lunch, Bahnsen Group founder, David Bahnsen.



Her blood alcohol level is hand sanitizer, Fox News Contributor, Kat Timpf. So, Lisa, I want to ask you a serious question. So I hope you're sober.



BOOTHE: It is Thursday, Greg.



GUTFELD: Yes. I know. I know. You're getting to that point. You -- I mean, have you ever been the target of a topic? I think that this is the only way people find out and I think that's becoming like as more -- as more people are written about in this era of social media, they understand how the truth is malleable. What do you think?



BOOTHE: Well, I agree with you also, I kind of match the Gutfeld logo. But no, I have not been the subject of that kind of attack piece. However, I worked in Republican politics on the communication side of things. So the people I worked for were constantly attacked by the media. And also you looked at the juxtaposition between the way the conservative was treated, and the way the liberal was treated and clearly there was a difference.



But look, the media are a bunch of lying liars. I mean, Trump was absolutely right when he said they're the enemy of the people. And, you know, we kind of joke and gloss over these things, but with the media has done significant harm to the country. I mean, no institution in this country has lied, more done -- more damage to this nation than the media. I mean, you look at the lies that they've pushed about police have led to some of the, you know, largest spikes in cities across America, deaths, significantly majority of them are African Americans.



I mean, you look at lies about the coronavirus giving China time to cover up and, you know, get rid of any kind of incriminating evidence. You look at the lies about the election with Hunter Biden's e-mails. I mean, they've done so much harm to the country. So like, why would you trust them at this point?



GUTFELD: I will give you a 97.3 percent on the red meat meter.



BOOTHE: Well, what -- how do I get -- how do I get it to 100?



GUTFELD: I don't think -- I think it's good. It's just a little bit below the 100 right now is where you want to be.



(CROSSTALK)



GUTFELD: No. You go a little -- you know, you don't want to get up there too much because then, you know, where am I, Charlie? You know where the point that the orange lady is making is that --



CHARLIE HURT, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: The Gutfeld woman.



GUTFELD: The Gutfeld woman. National news dropped the ball on crime because they don't have to report on things that happened locally. It's the local news that the stuffs happening outside their door, so it's like Philadelphia, another man shot blah, blah, blah. But it's like, what's his name? Who's the guy? Don Lemon will say like, I went out to dinner, I didn't see anybody getting shot.



I was recognized that shape (INAUDIBLE) and, you know, whatever. So it's like, there's a -- we almost need local news.



HURT: Oh, without it? No, I really do believe that a huge part of the disintegration of the media, is that the loss of the local news because of course, as you point out, they -- I mean, we spent a lot of time in local news. They don't have time for bias. They don't have time to make this crap up. They've got like car accidents and house fires and, you know, traffic jams or whatever to cover. And it's really hard to blame a traffic jam or something like that on whatever, global warming.



GUTFELD: Racism.



HURT: Yes. Or racism.



BOOTHE: They'll find a way though.



HURT: Yes, they will find a way.



BOOTHE: They can do it.



GUTFELD: They did -- he looked at the traffic jam and found that 53 percent of the cars are white.



HURT: Right, right. Exactly. But you make a really important serious point. And that is that -- I remember my, you know, when I first got into the newspaper business. The -- all of my editors, the mantra was, and I'm sure you remember this. The mantra was that every story you ever write somebody out there is an expert on it.



GUTFELD: Right.



HURT: And so every store, you have to make sure you don't get anything wrong because out there, every story has the potential to convince the -- all those experts for that story that everything else in the store -- in the newspaper is bull.



GUTFELD: Exactly.



HURT: And if you get it wrong, you ruin it for everybody. And so -- and so, we were like on a high wire every day, like you couldn't do anything wrong. You can get somebody -- you can spell somebody's name wrong.



GUTFELD: I learned that lesson in my -- in my job when I was at -- in prevention magazine, because I was writing health stuff.



HURT: Yes.



GUTFELD: And I would go into -- I'd be writing about diabetes. And then I would -- I would make one mistake and, you know, there'll be a lot of angry diabetics coming after me. What -- is this the only industry really that refuses to admit its blunders?



DAVID BAHNSEN, BAHNSEN GROUP FOUNDER: What I thought was fascinating is that 16 percent said they did trust it. And I was thinking I'm in the business and trying to find opportunistic investments. I want to do a deal with those people. The 16 percent that find the media trustworthy. I don't -- I don't think it's true that this all started three, four or five years ago.



GUTFELD: No.



BAHNSEN: I think it's hit a point where it's at new levels. And we -- it's heightened because of social media. But I don't think the media was trustworthy when I was a kid.



GUTFELD: Right.



BAHNSEN: And it just sort of progressed from there.



GINGRAS: We just didn't know.



BAHNSEN: Yes. I don't --



GUTFELD: Or we just assumed.



BAHNSEN: And I think that there was still at the final level, there was some sort of standard, where even when some of the writers would say things totally disingenuous. I think back with the Kavanaugh stuff a few years ago, I remember thinking about Robert Bork, which was in the late 80s.



GUTFELD: Right.



BAHNSEN: And it was abysmal. And I was a really cool 12-year-old kid at the time who was following this story very closely. But the media was lying like crazy about him. But there were -- it wasn't the same level with Kavanaugh where there was no accountability. At that point, people just quit, even trying to pretend they're being truthful or objective.



GUTFELD: I met Robert Bork once. Probably the best smoker I've ever seen. He would smoke a cigarette like this and it would get all the way down. And he just hold on to what you do.



BAHNSEN: He needed a roach clip?



GUTFELD: Yes. It was like -- it was like amazing. I don't know what else happened that night, Kat.



KAT TIMPF, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Yes.



GUTFELD: Have you ever been the victim of media misinformation?



TIMPF: Obviously.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TIMPF: I obviously have a first -- yes. I had a -- we were doing -- we're talking about like the Matt Gaetz stuff and then somewhat Liz Claman said something to me about sex work in general. And I replied to her and there was a headline saying that I thought like pedophilia was cool or something like that. That was like, I was sitting there at brunch, and I was like, wait, why are all these people commenting on my photos saying I'm a pedophile? I was like, oh, a completely false headline. Got it.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TIMPF: But when you mentioned that story that expos a about how you're a jerk saying anonymous sourcing that you don't talk people in the elevator, that was far from my favorite part of the article. My favorite part was they also use as evidence an anonymous source. I am not kidding that said, yes, he doesn't drink with me at the bar anymore.



GUTFELD: Yes. That was the best part.



(CROSSTALK)



TIMPF: They were like, he doesn't drink at the bar anymore in general. And I was like that -- isn't that good? Isn't that a good thing?



GUTFELD: Yes. It was like, yes, maybe I decided to have a home life.



TIMPF: Yes. Exactly.



GUTFELD: That was the -- that was the (INAUDIBLE) of the articles. It was like, I used to go out with people at Red Eye. And now he just doesn't go to the bar. I'm like, that's it?



(CROSSTALK)



TIMPF: I was like, that's the scandal?



GUTFELD: Oh. They missed that whole other thing where I killed those people.



BOOTHE: You're much better when you're destroying your liver.



GUTFELD: Yes, exactly. I didn't sacrifice my organs for my employees. Hell no. All right. Up next. Biden opens the door for the U.N. to criticize us more.



GUTFELD: Should we trust our race relations to the United Nations? Can America's issues be addressed by countries that oppress? Yes, thanks to buy in the U.N. has permission to sow racial division. Three rhymes there. Thank you. This week, the White House invited United Nations envoys to investigate racism and minority issues to conduct an official visit to the U.S. This after the U.N.'s Human Rights chief called on countries to address their histories of racism.



Not included in that report the U.N.'s own history of sexual misconduct and corruption. Secretary of State Antony, what were they thinking Blinken says the U.S. is striving to be more transparent, writing "Responsible nations must not shirk from -- shrieks, shrink or shirk? Can't see that. Shrink from scrutiny. I have a little ocular migraine, of their human rights record. Rather, they should acknowledge it with the intent to improve.



As usual, irresponsible nations on the council are totally off the hook. There's Indonesia where gay men can get publicly caned for having sex. And then like in a free society the caning wasn't part of the sex, Lisa.



Also Pakistan where there's an estimated 1000 honor killings a year, Libya is on the council too under the Libyan Penal Code, rapist can escape prosecution if they marry their victims, which makes their version of the bachelor tough to watch. But I guess that's one way to get the victims to drop the charges. In last October, the U.N. added China, Cuba and Russia to the Human Rights Council that worse records than Van Halen after Sammy Hagar left.



So yes, by all means, U.N. come judge the freest country in the world while you excuse the true barbarians. Joe, what gives man?



TOM SHILLUE, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Look, look, I don't know why no one has a problem with the United Nations. I mean, United States you like that, right? Well, United Nations. They're just like states, but they're bigger. That's a good comparison. That's my best comparison since the Civil War. And did you ever go to the United Nations? That place is cool, man. Everybody gets headphones.



We shouldn't do that. Because I can't hear these reporters sometimes. That's why I whisper.



GUTFELD: Charlie, can you predict what the U.N. is going to say?



HURT: Yes. It's the same thing that Democrats have been saying for the past like eight months or two years or longer than that for five -- no, it's truly, truly astonishing. And I think it's really funny that -- especially in the media, you get this like they present themselves as being really worldly people like they've been to Iran or something like that. And it's like, maybe you should get off the Disney Cruise boat and like go see what's going on.



There's literal slavery going on. There's a literal genital mutilation going on in these -- in these countries. And it's all under the auspices of the government and yet they're going to stand in judgment of, you know, you know, obviously, we have our flaws. But the great thing about our flaws is the central tenant of what we are is a way of working through all those flaws. So, everybody, like minority rights and stuff like that, which don't exist in 90 percent of the world.



GUTFELD: Yes. And meanwhile, we're going to pay -- we're paying for them to come over here and abuse our sex workers.



HURT: Yes, the whole thing is a financial boondoggle.



GUTFELD: Yes.



HURT: It's the whole point. They -- they're trying to separate money from wealthy people in wealthy countries and giving it to other places.



GUTFELD: David, though, this is part of like a greater ideology, right? It's like everything about America has to be relitigated. Our pasts, you know, our present, everything we do needs to be changed.



BAHNSEN: I think one of the problems I have with this is not just the hypocrisy, not just these people who are not qualified to be our moral arbiters getting involved. If they were perfect folks, I don't care what they think about our history. I was never one of these big like leading anti-globalization guys but I have to say this is the stuff that gets that -- those people fired.



GUTFELD: Yes.



BAHNSEN: I -- they should not be in a position of adjudicating anything about us. And at the end of the day, they're -- when they do they will find that actually our record will hold up quite nicely. Thank you very much.



GUTFELD: That is -- it's a really good point that if you had, you know, if you have that friend of yours who is an -- had this anti globalist fervor and says, mark my words, the U.N. -- they're going to have -- the U.N. come here and tell -- you're going like, dude, you're a little -- you're freaking out and now he's right. That's right.



(CROSSTALK)



BAHNSEN: Janet Yellen right now trying to get a globally agreed upon corporate tax rate.



GUTFELD: Yes. That's the worse.



BAHNSEN: My first thought was OK, it's bad policy and second, oh, this anti globalist.



GUTFELD: Yes.



BAHNSEN: They're going to lost it on this one.



GUTFELD: Oh, it's true. The anti-globalist, Kat. They're winning.



HURT: Yes.



TIMPF: Yes. Like I was going to say, I don't want to be too radical or too harsh. But the United Nations is a racket and a scam.



GUTFELD: Yes. It is.



(CROSSTALK)



TIMPF: It really is. I mean, a few years ago, the Associated Press, did, you know, a study on this. They got documents, they found that they regularly spend $200 million a year on travel.



GUTFELD: Right.



TIMPF: What the World Health Organization does specifically. Way more than they spend on AIDS or malaria or anything else because they're getting like five-star hotel rooms, even though they're not supposed to. We're going to investigate anything. Let's investigate where all this money is going. So you're just out there live in fancy lives. Of course, they want to come investigate this stuff.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TIMPF: Free vacation.



GUTFELD: Yes, you know, in the green room, Lisa, you're telling me you're looking forward to the U.N. coming because you love to party. And then you're going to just party like crazy on the U.N. dime. I think that's a little selfish.



BOOTHE: Have you been?



GUTFELD: No.



BOOTHE: I haven't got -- I haven't gotten the invites. But I think -- it begs the question of why do we have so many people serving in government who clearly hate the United States of America. And like, why are we taking advice from countries like China, they're committing genocide against their own population but it kind of shows you and underscores what a joke this whole systemic racism B.S. is.



The whole premise of it, that we're going to take advice from these people who have these, you know, horrific abuses to their own populations and how to invite them into America to tell us how terrible we are, as a country, you know, shows what a whole joke it is. And it's -- people like Colin Kaepernick who were saying they were pressed and they're making millions of dollars, not author of their athletic ability or being good at anything but simply just being anti cop and wearing socks that depict police officers as pigs.



So, I mean, it's all just complete B.S. And of course, these people aren't oppressed because they're making millions of dollars and, you know, live their part -- one percent of the population. So I think it underscores just how much B.S. it all is.



GUTFELD: So Lisa, you're about 80 percent in the red. But then you mentioned Colin Kaepernick --



BOOTHE: I keep trying to get to 100.



GUTFELD: You got it right up to 99.



TIMPF: Yes.



BOOTHE: What do I have to do?



GUTFELD: Because bringing in Colin Kaepernick was great.



BOOTHE: He sucks.



GUTFELD: I know.



(CROSSTALK)



BOOTHE: (INAUDIBLE)



(CROSSTALK)



GUTFELD: What are those things?



BOOTHE: What are those called? The --



GUTFELD: One of those things he hid. I should be getting this.



(CROSSTALK)



BOOTHE: No. That you had a whack-a-mole.



GUTFELD: A whack-a-mole.



BOOTHE: It goes up.



HURT: Oh, it's not a whack-a-mole.



(CROSSTALK)



TIMPF: Well, I don't -- I don't know. I'm not an expert.



GUTFELD: Yes, you are. All right. Enough of this insane conversation. Up next. Will working for the beep make you lose sleep?



GUTFELD: Did working for Kamala give employees trau-mala? Yes, she terrorized her staff with her diabolical laugh, unpredictable and demeaning, that's what ex-employees are screaming about their boss and phony rap music fan. Vice president Kamala Harris seen here. She reportedly helms a workplace, a work place more toxic than a poop smoothie.



And I know on the heels of a political article's that sexist on the heels. Last month calling her office rife with dissent, Business Insider caught up with anonymous staff, ex-staffers who shared bad memories of their own. They told Insider, "She often hung up on her aides berated them when she didn't think they were prepared enough for briefings and had a reputation for churning through interns and low level staffers."



I'm starting to like her. And another former staff member was so emotionally traumatized, they sought therapy to "resolve trauma" from the on the job abuse. I wonder how the V.P. responded to that.



KAMALA HARRIS, VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: What do you want to know?



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I want to give you, I want to give you the opportunity.



GUTFELD: Not quite the cackle of a Disney villain, but she's working on it. So, David, here's what I object to, in a big way. I am so tired of this language that people are -- it's like, I call it lawsuit language now. Like I was traumatized, right? I was humiliated. I had to seek therapy. It sounds, it's like when, when your lawyer in court is trying to get damages or something out of a divorce, they have to exaggerate it. She never touched them. She didn't like, like, what is -- I'm starting to root for her.



DAVID BAHNSEN, FOUNDER, BAHNSEN GROUP: Yes, that's one way to get people on the right more sympathetic of her, is this sort of snowflake rhetoric around it. But when -- look, I've been in California for 46 years, this is not a big story out there. Everyone knows that about her. She's a prima donna. She's very, very toxic. And as this temper with staff. But the one thing I thought when I was reading all this is who's leaking this? Because that's the only thing I care about. Who is benefiting from bringing her down, because it is not someone on our side? The Republicans leaking this would not be getting reported. There's somebody inside Team Biden that is trying to bring her down.



GUTFELD: No, I would say it's Jill Biden or somebody -- that's my anonymous source. Brian Stelter --



LISA BOOTHE, FOX NEW CONTRIBUTOR: Because she didn't toss in the elevator.



GUTFELD: Yes, exactly.



CHARLIE HURT, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: She stopped going to the bar.



GUTFELD: She stopped going to the bar.



KAT TIMPF, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: True jerk.



GUTFELD: No. OK. So, we were going to figure out who's leaking, it, it, could it be somebody that is seeking to be the nominee? Because if Biden's not going to run again, so that that poses some questions. What do you think? Why is nobody defending her? Except for me, Kat? Isn't that interesting?



TIMPF: Because it's because it's probably true. Yes. Like, even as a senator from 2017 to 2020. She was in the top 10 of the highest turnover. Nobody likes to work for her. It makes perfect sense. Because you watch her, you're like, I knew being the vice president wasn't that funny?



GUTFELD: Yes. Yes.



TIMPF: Like, if you feel like you're getting away with something, then maybe it's a little funny to you.



GUTFELD: True. You know, she's like a high volume bakery. A lot of turnovers. Lisa.



BOOTHE: Exactly. Exactly. What do you think?



GUTFELD: Yes, I just came up with that on the fly.



(CROSSTALK)



GUTFELD: She was over there talking. And she said turnover, I started thinking about turnovers.



TIMPF: It comes that quick.



GUTFELD: That's -- this is why I'm sitting there and you're sitting over there.



BOOTHE: Exactly, exactly, Greg.



GUTFELD: maybe you could learn something. All right. What's your red meat? Give it to me.



BOOTHE: Well, you know, you kind of turn the tables a little. I wasn't expecting you to come out pro-Kamala, that was a twist I didn't see.



GUTFELD: Because I've been in the situation that she's in, except it's probably real for her.



BOOTHE: But she, OK -- but, you guys, she sat there and said Joe Biden was a racist and a sexual harasser. And then when she was asked about it, she was like, well, it was a debate. Those are really heavy charges. Like, you're basically like, you might as well just throw pedophile on top of it. And then, uh, you know, it's like, those are very heavy -- so clearly, she's a terrible human being.



But I think this is coming from Joe Biden, because you've seen all those articles from leftists saying, you know, concerned that Joe Biden is putting this terrible portfolio on her lap and giving her impossible things that she's not going to be able to solve. So, she ends up looking like a failure, potentially heading into 2024 run, which I'm all about because I'm all about her looking like a failure. So, yes --



GUTFELD: She may not run out. Because I mean, if she, if there's a challenge to her, she's going to lose because she did so poorly in the primaries. You're a Washington Insider, you're inside the beltway, explain to people what the beltway is.



HURT: So, so I don't think that this has anything to do with Kamala Harris. I think it has to do with the media. And the fact that the media, after what they've done for the past five years, they have to like show that oh, look at us, we can go after Kamala Harris.



GUTFELD: And not Joe.



HURT: And not Joe. And they, and they tear into her. And by the way, this is the tamest stuff on Earth. You compare this to getting urinated on, on a hotel bed in hookers?



GUTFELD: That only happened once.



HURT: No, no, not you.



GUTFELD: I thought you were going to keep that a secret.



(CROSSTALK)



TIMPF: If they were getting paid, what's the problem anyway?



HURT: Says the libertarian.



GUTFELD: This is their way of appearing fair and balance but they're directing all those mindless fire to her --



HURT: Yes, exactly, but what's so funny about it, is it's like a WWF wrestling competition, where they're going up and it's all fake, and they're like doing like, all right, Kamala, I'm going to come down and do the power driver on the back of your head. And they all know the moves and they do it. And she's like, somebody's doing all this stuff to me, and it's just so stupid.



GUTFELD: You know, that's a really good point. I'm going to steal it for "THE FIVE" tomorrow.



HURT: Please do.



GUTFELD: Yes, because a lot of times people watch this show, but don't watch "THE FIVE."



HURT: At least somebody watches.



GUTFELD: So, I can actually read reused this, and I will take credit for it.



HURT: Good.



GUTFELD: Coming up is the only salvation to break apart the nation.



GUTFELD: Is the federal government so unfit states would rather split? And should Americans grieve if states want to leave? According to a new survey, 66 percent of Republicans and 50 percent of Democrats in the south would entertain the notion of secession while 47 percent of the West Coast stems back seceding compared to 27 percent of the GOP.



In the heartland region, that's in the middle, Kat, independent voters who want neighbor, want neighboring states to shove off, I don't even know if that made sense. But before you start designing a new flag for Wash-Alas- Go-Fornia, consider this from the poll creators they say this: "We caution that this survey item reflects initial reactions by respondents about an issue that they are very unlikely to have considered carefully."



Then why did you ask the question? "Secession is a genuinely radical proposition, and expressions of support in a survey may map only loosely to a willingness is, to act toward the end." Way to cover your asses pollsters. But can you blame people are feeling divided when you have a full time media trying to divide us? My hope is America may be a lot less split than we might think.



But it's like Winston Churchill once said, when there is no enemy within, the enemies outside cannot hurt you. But after he said that, he threw up all over the Queen. She didn't mind it was Churchill and they were a kinky bunch. Kat, it's natural inclination want to say when you want to split when people who hate you might be winning?



TIMPF: Oh yes, look, I've been wanting to start my own country for a while now.



GUTFELD: Yes, I can see that.



TIMPF: Katistan.



GUTFELD: What's it called?



TIMPF: Katistan.



GUTFELD: That's nice.



TIMPF: Yes, and everyone can do whatever they want as long as it doesn't hurt anybody else. And but if they you know get themselves into some trouble or they need some help, don't come talking to me about it like it's my problem.



GUTFELD: There, that's a leader.



TIMPF: And we don't do any wars.



GUTFELD: Yes, no wars.



TIMPF: Katistan. That's it. But also, I don't think --



(CROSSTALK)



TIMPF: I don't think so.



GUTFELD: You might want to check on that.



TIMPF: I'm going to get it trademarked. That's the first thing you do when you want to start a country. You got to get it trademarked first. Then you make the, then you make the merch.



GUTFELD: You should call it Walgreens.



TIMPF: Oh, no, I think that is taken. I don't believe this, I don't believe this is true. I think that people don't really think about it. They saw that they asked, they saw the question on the survey, and they were like, you know what, yes.



GUTFELD: That's what they're, that's what the posters saying, like, selling out their own polling. Charlie, here's a brilliant point that I came up with earlier. It's hard to keep track of them sometimes. You have a president, you have a president invoking the Civil War, and we're supposed to consider this idea extreme, right? Like, we're -- talking about peacefully seceding, and he's going, there's going to be a civil war.



HURT: My favorite thing about this is, as a southerner, I'm sensitive to the fact that every time any southerner talks about secession, you get called a racist.



GUTFELD: Right.



HURT: And so, I love how in the south, it's like, 60 percent, racist, but and in California, it's only 47 percent racist. But Kat, you're exactly right. That I mean, the answer to this is the golden rule of politics, which is you, you protect minority rights, going back to what we're talking about earlier, you everybody, you know, you can do what you want to do. Just don't make me pay for it. And we're cool. And you know, we actually have a system in place that is pretty good at adjudicating all of those things. I know we don't get to smoke as much weed out in like on the bus as you would like for people --



TIMPF: Oh, people will be smoking crack in Katistan if they want.



GUTFELD: I know where I'm moving.



TIMPF: Tim Phapine Islands, if everyone's taken.



GUTFELD: Lisa, I very pro-splitting the country as a trial separation. Why not try it for two years, red and blue. Let the let the Democrats do their Democrat thing. And the Republicans do the Republican thing and see what happens, who moves where? What could happen? You see how brilliant that is? And why I'm here and you're there?



BOOTHE: Well, I know I'm starting to see that. It's been, it's been, yes, now it's very clear. How can I not see it?



BOOTHE: You know, I'm probably going to get myself in trouble for this. But like, would it be the worst thing? I mean, I don't know, I'm sick and tired of people who hate this country. I'm sick and tired of saying the flag is some sort of this sign of evilness or oppression who despise the country that we live in. I'm tired of a government now, who, you know, people like Biden want to weaponize the government against people who supported Trump. So, I mean, I don't know like, is it -- would it be the worst thing, peacefully, but, I mean, is it?



GUTFELD: I did it. I lured you into a dangerous thought. I think you're despicable.



BOOTHE: This is the last time I'm on the show.



GUTFELD: You're despicable, you want to destroy this country? But things are you know --



TIMPF: You can come to Katistan.



BOOTHE: Yes, maybe I will.



GUTFELD: So, here's the deal. You know, why people --



BOOTHE: Is there like a safe place away from like, some of the crack stuff?



TIMPF: No, I mean, you don't have to do crack, you're not you're not forced to do the crack. Only if you choose to do crack.



GUTFELD: Can you guys work out your timeshare later. I got to get a question to David. David, I'm telling you, this is all about we have to get over the sunk cost of our history. OK, it was a good run. Like if you're in a loveless marriage for 200 years and you got to get out of it.



HUTS: You know, and for the kids.



BAHNSEN: I would take a little different view than, than Lisa on this because, you know, we've tried this once, and it didn't it didn't end well.



GUTFELD: Yes.



BAHNSEN: But this is what I would say. It is not one of the enumerated powers in the Constitution. Those of us on the right care about the Bill of Rights, the states are in, they joined and I have a bigger problem with the states that act like they already have seceded.



GUTFELD: Nicely put.



BAHNSEN: They don't care about flyover country, don't care about rural America, don't care -- and, and I'm speaking sometimes myself because I live in Newport Beach, California and in Manhattan, and, and you have to remember that the interests of the whole country matter. But I think that your problem with the red state, blue state secession doesn't work because we don't have a country divided red state and blue state.



GUTFELD: I know.



BAHNSEN: We have blue cities.



GUTFELD: Yes, that's how you do it.



BAHNSEN: And so, even within the states, you would have to have --



GUTFELD: Wall in the cities, like all -- like everybody who lives in the rural areas, they know how to put a wall together, right? Get all the cement and then one night we all get together. And we wall the cities, and then you have the red and the blue city.



(CROSSTALK)



BOOTHE: Can I say, moving from a liberal state to a red state is the most beautiful thing in the entire world. It's complete freedom.



GUTFELD: One of these days. One of these days. Up next, if Math is so easy, why are parents feeling queasy?



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



GUTFELD: Two plus two has parents ready to spew. Yes, their kids' homework is so hard that daddy barfed in the yard. A new survey finds that one in three parents say they feel physically ill at the very thought of having to help their kids with math and science homework. Even more half of the parents with kids ages five to 13 think their kids know more about science than they do.



I wonder which half, probably the mom, says that sexist. And 30 some odd percent said the same thing about math even worse, 48 percent of parents don't even know what stem stands for. So many numbers in this segment. I'm feeling sick myself. But this is why I don't help kids with their homework. It's like a wise man once said children should be seen and not heard. Unless they get sucked into a wood chipper. Then they definitely should make some noise or it could get messy. Charles, your thoughts, you have, you have kids.



HURT: Yes, no, it's true. It's agonizing. It's horrible. Whatever you get asked to do, even like really simple math stuff. It's just, it's --



BOOTHE: Like 2 + 2, who knows that?



HURT: Yes, well, it gets really complicated when you get passed that though.



GUTFELD: Yes, Algebra is hard --



HURT: But I'm really good at Science, like the birds and the bees. I'm great at that stuff.



GUTFELD: That's disgusting. I don't need to hear about that.



TIMPF: I'm having sex talks with my kids. I love it.



GUTFELD: David.



HURT: I mean, it's easier.



GUTFELD: Enough, you pervert. David, how do you feel about helping your kids?



BAHNSEN: First of all, I would never, under any circumstances, let my kids see me sweat. If I didn't know how to do something in their math and science, I would fake it. There's no way. But they said, they don't -- they get intimidated by stem. They're afraid of technology. Google.com, it will help you with a lot of the math work you're struggling with, with your 7- year-old.



GUTFELD: The only math I want kids to learn is the amount of feet they should stay away from me.



BOOTHE: But that's by law.



GUTFELD: Yes, it is by law. Shut up, Lisa. Don't go away. We'll be right back.



GUTFELD: We are out of time. Set your DVRs every night so you never miss an episode. Thanks to Lisa Booth, Charlie Hurt, David Watson, Kat, our studio audience. "FOX NEWS @ NIGHT" with evil Shannon Bream is next. I'm Greg Gutfeld and I love you America.

