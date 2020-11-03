Gutfeld on the Trump rallies

This is a rush transcript from “The Five” November 2, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS HOST: Before I got someone's watching it but me.

Hi, I'm Greg Gutfeld with Bret Baier, Juan Williams, Jesse Watters, and a

cherry tomato is her yoga ball, Dana Perino, THE FIVE. Last night's Trump

rally ended at 1:00 a.m., nine hours past Dana's bedtime.



DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Wow, what a crowd, what a

crowd. Nobody gets crowd like this. You know what gets crowds like this?

Making America great again, that's what gets crowds like this, the only

thing that will get a crowd like this.



GUTFELD: Yup, the crowd is huge. The Trump train is longer than that wall

in China. But where is Joe?



BARACK OBAMA, FORMER UNITED STATES PRESIDENT: The next president of the

United States of America, Joe Biden, Joe Biden, Joe Biden.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



GUTFELD: The media as usual is spooked by Trump's crowds, a concern that

missing when cities were burned by leftists attacking cops. To them,

American flags are scary unless they are on fire. Meanwhile, who is having

fun -- all these white people. They are not white, there goes that

narrative.



The contrast between that excitement and what was heard from the media is

stark, something's up. The Dems are already questioning the election, a

stunt they pioneered in 2016.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I suspect we will find out in 48 hours how successful

these suppressing tactics have been. That is the one concern that I have.

The only way, in my opinion, for Joe Biden not to be successful is for

voter suppression to be successful.



GUTFELD: Oh, boy. So even though 100 million already voted, he screamed

suppression, which assures more violence if Trump wins which they will

blame Trump for. But it was the media that started the, what if he stays in

the White House BS which Trump into a joke, chanting 12 more years. And all

this crap is coming from the same dopes who started it all with the Russian

collusion hoax.



First they called Trump's win a foreign concoction. Schiff had proof they

claimed. They also claimed Trump wasn't there president so they held

massive protests. Maxine demanded that you get into people's faces,

ignoring Trump's work for minorities from prison reform to black colleges

to jobs, they embraced mind-reading.



His deeds may not be evil, but we know his thoughts are. And what did that

bring? Well, they chased Trump staffers at restaurants. They showed up at

homes. They docked supporters, celebs called for assassination and bombing

the White House. And the capper, hey, let's defund the cops. Then when the

violence worsens, we can blame it on Trump again.



Leftist leaders blamed their cities mayhem on Trump and not their own

cowardice. Then came the arson, the looting. Media on Twitter shouting burn

it all down until it reached their homes. Democrat mayors hid behind the

cops they wanted to defund. And soon, media hacks defined looting as

acceptable.



The pathetic phrase mostly peaceful became the mockable defense. Joe Biden

called Antifa an idea. As Plato understood, when you live in a cave,

everything is just an idea. So now, we have these huge rallies and caravans

of thousands. And the press, they ask in fear who are all these people?

Well, to quote your idol, sorry, you built that.



So Dana, last night at the club, you said this to me. You said you know

Greg, elections are like taking drugs. You wanted to peek exactly at the

right time which Trump is a master at.



DANA PERINO, FOX NEWS HOST: I mean, I have a lot of experience with drugs.

And that's why you listen to me when it comes to that, because honestly, if

you are going to ask somebody just when you want that high to hit. I'm the

perfect person to come to. And you know, President Trump is closing, like,

maybe he's at the right place at the right time.



I was been thinking about how another narrative that you heard over the

year was that President Trump doesn't really want to win. This is all for

publicity and for a possible thing that he wants to do in the future, and

to build hotels around the world. And there he is at 1:00 a.m., the fifth

of five rallies with a crowd like that.



So I think obviously he wants to win. Stirewalt reminded me of something

earlier today, and that is in the last two re-elections both for Bush and

Obama, remember as I said. Incumbents are hard to beat. They'll usually win

again. It's only happened twice since World War II that a president didn't

win a second term.



And for Bush and Obama, they got a push of about 2.1 percent at this late

stage, and it made the difference. So it possibly could be happening.



GUTFELD: All right. You know, Jesse, Trump is pulling out all the stops

while hitting all the stops.



GUTFELD: Again, isn't it that kind of reciprocity that makes voters think?

He's really working for my vote so maybe I should get up and do it?



JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS HOST: And he believes the base is strong and

really fired up to vote, and the models are indicating that they are going

to show up. And the votes that the Democrats have put in the bank so far

with early voting and mail-in voting are just not enough they believe to

withstand a strong Trump turn out.



And everything we've seen about the Trump base, it's never wavered in four

years, it's never cracked. Enthusiasm is at record high. And you could

argue that it's even growing. When you think about all the rallies he's

done, all the new registrations that they've added, if he can maintain

strong numbers with white working class, cracked 30 percent with Hispanics.



Maybe 10 percent with blacks, you punch your ticket back to the White

House. And other indicators are really strong for the president, too. Just

look at his approval on the economy, the number one issue in this election.

Very strong, Rasmussen has him at 52 percent approval. Also very strong

there, I was looking at the polls today, Juan. I know you like looking at

the polls, Real Clear Politics average.



WATTERS: I like looking at certain poles, Dana. Real Clear Politics

average two weeks, Biden was up five in the battleground. His lead is now

is 2.7 in Pennsylvania. He had a seven-point lead two weeks ago in

Pennsylvania. The the lead is now 2.9. That's kind of scary. So if you just

look at how the campaigns are finishing, Trump looks optimistic.



Well energized, focused, hitting a lot of those populists, very, very sharp

contrast with Joe Biden. Joe Biden looks like he's making a lot of

mistakes, not a lot of enthusiasm on that side. I think the Trump campaign

feels good.



GUTFELD: All right, Juan. You can respond.



JUAN WILLIAMS, FOX NEWS HOST: I'm allowed to respond? This is news. But I

will say -- I just think Jesse, you know what? I have a lot of trust in Fox

News polling. I know the president said somebody here doesn't like him. Tim

Murtaugh was on Fox and said the Fox polling was terrible. I think our

polling is pretty good.



And I think our Fox polling has a great record, in fact, of accuracy. And

what the Fox polls says is that Biden is up eight nationally, right? And I

think if you look at the fact that their data has been so consistent, I

think there's a reason to think, oh, yeah, people might show up at 1:00 to

have some fun and be entertained.



But it doesn't necessarily transition then in your mind into, oh, that

equals votes. The big question for me is who would you rather be looking at

those polls on election eve tonight? Which side is better positioned to win

the Electoral College? That's what it all comes down to. And I don't think

there's any doubt.



I don't think if you are in the club or you are in the rafters doing the

Macarena, you'd say, oh, I'd rather be Trump -- no. You'd rather be Joe

Biden tonight. And you know when you see that incredible turnout, and by

the way, Greg, people who turned out and stood in line, they did in

defiance of voter suppression.



They are in fact overcoming something. And there's a tremendous history in

our country, especially with black Americans, of having to fight for their

right to vote. So I think it's triggered something. In any case, when you

see those lines with an incumbent running, an incumbent, it means people

want change. That's not good news for the incumbent.



BRET BAIER, FOX NEWS HOST: So heading into Election Day, Juan's right.

Biden has an advantage heading in. But we don't know what the electorate

looks like on Election Day. And we've already seen 95 to 97 million people

vote, it's truly amazing. It's a staggering number. To Dana's point, Donald

Trump outperformed battleground states from 1-7 points.



So you look at just some of those states and how much that can's shift, we

have a long night ahead tomorrow.



GUTFELD: You guys do. I don't know what I'll be doing.



BAIER: Are you going to bed?



WILLIAMS: I know. He'll be on the club.



PERINO: I have the right formula for the whole night.



GUTFELD: I love that we ended up with drug humor.



GUTFELD: All right. Coming up, we're less than 24 hours away until

Election Day. But the fight over who wins could be far from over. Both

sides are ready for a legal battle.



BAIER: It's amazing what happens in the commercial here. Welcome back, a

live look as President Trump and Joe Biden gear up for doing campaign

rallies this hour. The election is tomorrow, but finding out who wins could

take a lot longer, both sides preparing for the legal battles after the

campaign officially ends.



And President Trump doubling down on his call to have all the votes counted

by tomorrow night.



TRUMP: You know what would have been really nice, though? If our Supreme

Court could have ruled that everything has to be counted by the evening of

our election, our great Election Day. Wouldn't that be nice? Instead of

waiting around six days, eight days, nine days giving them more time. If

they want more time, let them put their ballots in early.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



BAIER: Over the battleground, Pennsylvania the mayor of Philadelphia

warning that counting mail-in ballots will quote, "easily take several

days." This honestly, Dana, could last, if we think that Pennsylvania is

going to be as tight as it may be, you remember or Tallahassee in 2,000, it

could be Harrisburg in 2020.



PERINO: You remember Tallahassee better than all of us here, because you

were there for 36 days? The interesting thing about the 2,000 recount which

people think about as obviously a big moment in history is that you could

have a few different Tallahassee's. Because if they are going to challenge

ballots in Pennsylvania, you also have the situation in North Carolina.



The other thing is, though, some of these mail-in ballots, people get

Florida in that count. Mail-in ballots have been coming in strong from

Republicans. So I know that the president would like to have this done by

tomorrow night. But in some of these places where it's going to be close,

those mail-in ballots or absentee ballots could actually benefit the

president as well.



BAIER: In other words, after tomorrow night, Jesse.



WATTERS: I think both campaigns will know tomorrow night who's going to

win, whether a network declares victory or not. They will know if their

voters showed up, which ballots are outstanding and from where. So if the

president believes he is winning or will win, he will declare victory

tomorrow night or Wednesday morning. You can be sure of that.



BAIER: And do you think that's OK before the thing's wrapped up?



WATTERS: Listen, I guess he will say we know how many votes are cast this

many states, and we know the mail in ballots are at a small margin where

even if they all go Democrat they won't be enough to overcome his lead

somewhere in the state. So yes, I do believe he will declare himself

victory.



But do we really want that? Do we want a contested election? Does this

country, after all we've gone through, deserve a contested election?



WATTERS: It's like you can almost see it coming. And I don't want it to be

decided by the courts. And you don't want conspiracy theories flying,

because right now you can see the Democrats have already put out talking

points that this will be a red mirage tomorrow night when Donald Trump is

going to be ahead in some of these swing states.



And they will be suing in some of these battlegrounds to change the rules

and the deadlines. Because right now, the deadlines and the rules have been

set, they've been set through courts and legislatures. So if you fly in

lawyers and then change the rules and delay and say ballots that have been

sent out that haven't even been returned need to be counted, because every

vote needs to be counted. You are playing games.



BAIER: And what makes it even more complicated, Juan, is every state

handles it differently. Some states have a Democratic secretary of state,

and Republican legislature which is a battle yet to come.



WILLIAMS: Well, each state has the right to decide how they do the vote

counting. And I think that's something that somehow people don't appreciate

that it's nothing of a conspiracy. It's not left or right. It's just

history. That's the way it's done. It's like a Tenth Amendment argument

about states' rights.



And states are in charge of the election in their jurisdiction. You know,

even today, you saw in Texas, you saw a Republican judge say to the

challenge coming from the Trump campaign about people who had cast votes at

a drive-through situation, more than 100,000, no. Those people had the

right to vote and that was set up long ago.



You could have challenged earlier. You didn't. And so leave them alone.

Many of these challenges are coming from the Trump campaign, so it's ironic

to see the president out there saying don't you wish the Supreme Court

would rule that we could -- no, listen. People historically in Florida and

Pennsylvania and here in New York, these votes have taken days.



It's just that they haven't made any huge difference, except of course in

Florida in 2,000. But the point is that this is the way America runs. It's

not any conspiracy. It's just the way things are done. But right now, in

this heightened polarized political atmosphere, you see people pointing it

out and say, oh, there goes the other side. Well, that's just not

realistic.



BAIER: And it's possible either way that you don't get to that point where

the legal challenges don't have to be used but somebody is declared the

winner.



GUTFELD: I hope so, because I don't want to get involved in this. The

problem here is time. It's like the more time in which we don't know the

more unrest can occur. And we know that could happen and what we knew --

smart people do as they plan ahead, and we were talking about this in the

break.



Every place in Georgetown and every place in New York is being boarded up,

why, because they are preparing for the worst. But somehow, the politicians

couldn't get together to prepare for the worst if something is close. I

mean, if you see something coming, can't you do anything about it? And I

mean, let's face it.



Trump was ridiculed for talking about, like, the problems with the mail-

ins. And now, you have the Democrats talking about it. It's like, you know

what? Maybe we should have listened to the guy. He hasn't been wrong yet,

ever, ever, ever.



BAIER: What about Clyburn saying about suppression yesterday, talking

about suppressing the vote?



PERINO: Well, I think to Juan's point, for black voters, it has been very

true for them in some places, right? And we know that from history. But I

also think a lot of states have taken great measures to make sure that

doesn't happen. And also, I would say this in terms of suppression. Like,

the Democrats have turned out so many voters already.



That to me, it seems like we need to wait until this turkey is cooked to

see if that is actually true, because the Democrats are turning out.



WILLIAMS: Well, I think we had a situation just over the weekend in North

Carolina, a small town, where the police are using pepper spray on people

who are marching and being taken to the polls. You think what is going on?

Or you think about what's going with the Postal Service, obviously more

than just Democrats are upset about what's been taking place there and the

delays that are already in place to transport people who voted -- to the

ballot box.



GUTFELD: Now, it's OK to criticize the Postal Service?



WILLIAMS: No, it's not a criticism, it's the fact that what you have is a

--



WILLIAMS: We are going to cut back in terms of overtime and the steps

necessary to make sure those ballots are in place.



WATTERS: That's on you.



WILLIAMS: All right.



BAIER: Ahead, Bernie Sanders with a message to the so-called Squad about

what they will need to do if Joe Biden becomes president.



WATTERS: More evidence of far left is ready to hijack a Joe Biden

presidency if he wins. Bernie Sanders with this message to the Squad.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We understand that electing Biden is not the end. It's

the beginning. Biden's proposals in this campaign are much stronger than

they were in the primary. Do they go as far as we would want to? No, they

don't. We are not giving up on our agenda. We are going to introduce

Medicare for all.



Green New Deal, we aren't giving up on that. We organized our people to

make sure that Biden becomes the most progressive since FDR.



(END VIDEO CLIP)





WATTERS: Not so fast, Bernie. Joe Biden is reportedly mulling a plan to

keep all current senators out of his cabinet, meaning Liz Warren and

Sanders will be out of luck. Dana, this is kind of a crafty move by a

presumptive president-elect.



PERINO: Yeah, when I first thought that's really smart, because it does a

couple of things. One, it gives them a clear line. Like, here's a clear

line. We're not having any senators, so stop calling. Don't have your

people call. Stop putting it in The Hill newspaper. Stop putting it on

Twitter. Stop having your friends call us because we are not going to have

any senators.



Just a moratorium on that, another thing for Elizabeth Warren is she would

be up for re-election in 2022. There is a Republican governor in

Massachusetts. If the Senate is going to be held by Republicans, barely

even, but if the Republicans are going to hold on, then why would they risk

having the governor of Massachusetts replace Elizabeth Warren with a

Republican so that she could be the secretary of the treasury when that

will give them no end of headaches? I thought it was super smart.



WATTERS: Greg, you know what would be really smart is if the Trump

campaign just cuts an ad of that far left that Zoom call and says this is

coming.



GUTFELD: I was looking at Bernie with the (Inaudible) it was like a

communist version of Charlie's Angels. Sanders is Charlie and those are the

Angels. And every hour, there's like a little plot where they try to

undermine America with socialist principles. Let's tax, let's steal. By the

way, just a --



GUTFELD: And ban fracking. Just to clarify, Joe did say there was no way

he was going to put Bernie and Liz in the cabinet, but he was thinking

about an actual one. You have to be clear. But Bernie looks at Joe the way

Dr. Frankenstein looked at his monster. He sees it as his creation, just

cobbling together of all these left-wing body parts.



And maybe it will kind of a move down into the city and change things

before it collapses and Kamala Harris takes over.



WATTERS: The Biden campaign, Bret, can't be happy when they see a Zoom

call like that. These people plotting for how they are going to influence

the new administration?



BAIER: No. As you are making you close that you will be the president of

all America, and the progressives are fighting over what policies they are

going to effect. I think the secretary of treasury Elizabeth Warren pitch

really was not the best close with the Biden campaign, especially for

independents.



I do think that Attorney General Amy Klobuchar could be upset with this

decision if, in fact, Joe Biden becomes president. I'm saying Senator

Klobuchar being considered. But I think that this is a reminder for people

in the middle or center left or disaffected Republicans that that is a

possibility. And the Biden campaign had to stop it and they had to do

something quickly, and they did.



WATTERS: Juan, was there anything the Biden campaign could have done to

kind of stop these people from jockeying for position so openly on the eve

of this election? I mean, they could have waited a week or two, right?



WILLIAMS: No. I don't get it. Why would you want to stop them?



WATTERS: It just doesn't look very good when you have all these socialists

plotting to take-over your administration.



WILLIAMS: Well, look, what did I -- I must say -- I must say, I noticed,

you know, the stock market today. I know you're very concerned about your

riches, Jesse. And I noticed the stock market --



WATTERS: I'm not as rich as you, Juan.



WILLIAMS: -- the stock market went way up. And I thought to myself, I think

they factored in the chance that Joe Biden might win this election and

they're not upset about it. And they're not upset about the idea --



PERINO: Maybe it went up because they've said Elizabeth Warren want to be

Treasury Secretary.



WILLIAMS: I'm sorry. Go right ahead.



WATTERS: No, go ahead, Juan. I don't know why that's the stock market the

reason that went up.



WILLIAMS: No, because you guys were saying, oh, imagine Elizabeth Warren

and the -- let's say he said, Elizabeth Warren for Treasury Secretary. You

know, would that somehow cause capitalism to fail? Would it upset America?

Answer, no. Answer, no.



Answer, in fact, you know, right now we have a big Wall Street guy as

treasury secretary. Maybe people would be working -- and America is a

little upset, hey, they're always looking out for the rich guy, not for me.

Maybe Elizabeth Warren would be atonic.



I think that what you got to understand is, Donald Trump is not running

against Bernie Sanders. He's not running against the squad. Bernie Sanders

and the squad, in fact, are identified by Joe Biden as the guy I beat for

the nomination among Democratic voters. Maybe that tells you something

about who Joe Biden is.



And I just would say to you, look, in fact, at Joe Biden. He's not for

Medicare for all, right? Joe Biden is the guy who would put more people in

jail in the 80s and 90s. It doesn't sound to me like he's some liberal

puppet.



BAIER: OK, but do you think it is helpful, Juan?



GUTFELD: That's a good thing.



WILLIAMS: Right. Now, it's a good thing. Go vote Joe.



GUTFELD: That's what I'm saying.



BAIER: Do you think it's helpful on the close?



WILLIAMS: Well, I think -- I think they have a right to voice just like the

freedom caucus, just like the Tea Party. You're going to get people who are

saying things. Is that helpful in terms of the political messaging at this

point, probably not great, but not bad, because you want to make sure that

people on the left are willing to stand in line tomorrow and vote for Joe

Biden.



WATTERS: It may not even be an issue, Juan, because Joe might not even win.



WILLIAMS: It could be.



WATTERS: And you don't have to worry about it. Coming up, Joe Biden says

Trump is the virus America needs to defeat. Now, the President is hitting

back against that attack.



WILLIAMS: Welcome back. Joe Biden and President Trump trading blows over

the pandemic for most of this campaign. The former vice president saving

one of his sharpest attacks for last night. Watch this.



JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: The truth is (INAUDIBLE) to beat the

virus, we first got to beat Donald Trump. He's the virus.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WILLIAMS: And President Trump, he's hitting back with these insults.



DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: This election is also a

choice between a deadly Biden lockdown. He wants to have you locked down.

Joe Biden is promising to delay the vaccine and turn America into a prison

state.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WILLIAMS: Bret, last night the President was at a rally and as they began

chanting fire Fauci, fire Fauci, he suggested he might do that after the

election. Is that a good strategy?



BAIER: As good as talking about Secretary of Treasury Elizabeth Warren.



WILLIAMS: OK.



BAIER: Yes, I think it's about equal to that. Yes, Fauci, if you look at

all the polls has a pretty good polling average as far as people and their

thoughts about him. That's probably not the close. Listen, President Trump

is though moving people, I think, on the lockdown, no lockdown. And I do

think that especially some of these battleground states, that is moving

some people.



And. you know, we may just be seeing the beginning of this. Again, it's all

about the electorate tomorrow.



WILLIAMS: All right. So, Jesse, take a look here at Mayor Pete talking

about that very issue that Bret Baier just raised.



JAKE TAPPER, ANCHOR, CNN: If Joe Biden wins, should another lockdown be on

the table?



PETE BUTTIGIEG, FORMER PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Well, hopefully it doesn't

come to that because we will see swift action coordinating with and

supporting public health authorities telling us what we can do as citizens

without requiring any kind of mandates. But everything has to be on the

table in order to keep Americans safe. Look, we should never have got to

this point. It should never have been allowed to get this bad nothing.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WILLIAMS: So Jesse, I think the corollary to that is OK, so if we're

talking about a possible lockdown once again, although, you know, Mayor

Pete said that might not be the case, what's the President's plan after all

this time? What's his plan to get the virus under control?



WATTERS: People say Pete is so brilliant on television. He needed a little

discipline there. Why would you answer a hypothetical like that? Joe Biden

already got hammered for letting the door open to future lockdowns and got

crushed the whole fall over it. And now he has surrogates out there opening

the door for more lockdowns.



You may look back if Biden loses and see Biden's association with the pro-

lockdown wing of this country as being probably one of the dumbest things

he did. You can still slam Donald Trump for his handling of the Coronavirus

and not be for lockdowns and be for masks and do all that.



But he hasn't been able to pull that off and it's really hurting him in

specially in states with Democratic governors, North Carolina,

Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Minnesota states that are -- still

have very strict regulations about restaurants and schools and sports. It's

a really bad message.



WILLIAMS: Well, you are disciplined because you didn't answer my question.



WATTERS: You see how I did there?



WILLIAMS: Yes, I really. That was excellent, excellent.



WILLIAMS: All right. So Dana, in fact, the seven-day average for new cases

in the United States hit a record high on Sunday. And one of the things we

see politically is that seniors who were strong for Trump in 2016 are not

this year, and a lot of them disapprove of his handling of the virus.



PERINO: Yes. So, like, when we finally get to pick through all the election

results, the Coronavirus is going to weigh very heavily one way or the

other. But, you know, I mentioned in the A-block about the Bush reelection

and Obama reelection getting that push of about two percent at the end.



One of the things that Bret just mentioned is like, in the suburbs, for

parents of children who are still not in schools -- and this issue of

parents versus the teachers' unions, they might not they might not like

President Trump at all. But the thought of locking down again for another

year when they watch their children spiral downward, both from mental

health, their physical health, their inability to compete on a global level

because they're not in school when the private schools are open, that --

you know, that could be one of the factors.



WILLIAMS: All right, so Greg, I was -- remember, when I was listening to

the monologue watching you talk about the rallies, I know that lots of

Trump critics call those rallies super spreader events where the virus.

Biden obviously likes to have a distance with the cars and the honking.

Which image do you think has worked best in this campaign?



GUTFELD: Well, the media loves the phrase super spreader. But I just want

to point out, when we do a show, we get these files, and we get these

things, and they have all of our -- all the stuff that we're supposed to

read. Every day that we do this about COVID, there's a very important

detail in there nobody brings up, the infection fatality rate keeps

dropping.



PERINO: Yes.



GUTFELD: That's the most important thing. Now, the media won't tell you

that because that doesn't help Biden. And if you report that, then you help

Trump, that the infection fatality rate is going down and will continue to

go down. A lot of that is because as this -- OK, so you go well, there are

all these new cases. Well, there's new cases because we're testing. Testing

is finding the new cases. The infection fatality rate drops.



That has to be told again, and again. It drives me crazy that we really

don't. But I want to give THE FIVE a slap on the back because we talked

about -- that's good, right, a slap on the back?



PERINO: A pat on the back.



GUTFELD: A pat on the back. That comes later. We predicted that -- we

predicted this debate would come down to the lockdown versus no lockdown

probably five months ago when the lockdown started. We said sooner or

later, we're going to have to calculate how many lives are saved by a

lockdown versus lost. And it was such a cold calculation that nobody likes

to do it.



But we actually argued about it. We said like, OK, here's an adult

argument, drug overdoses, right, suicides, depression, what does

unemployment lead to? What about rising crime which we saw? Oddly enough,

ironically, car accidents have gone up in some cities, because people are

speeding more. Pedestrian deaths are at a high in New York City because

pedestrians are getting hit by the speeding cars.



So, we have actually had this discussion many times. And Trump has always

been kind of one step ahead because as an optimist, he thinks that we're

going to get back to work, we're going to get back to work, because we

will. It is time for us to have this discussion. But Joe can't have it

because he's stuck on one variable. He's the generic candidate that can't

come up with a plan.



And we need to have somebody who says we're Americans, we're going to get

back to work. There are costs and there are benefits. We have to embrace

that. That's the -- that's what adults do.



WILLIAMS: Right. But is there a Trump plan?



GUTFELD: I think we've seen it. It was -- the Trump plan was, I've said it

before, it was like a -- it's like a transmission in a car. You get moving

forward, and then you change the gears when you run into stop. You might

even have to go in reverse, or maybe you take a left, but you move forward.



WILLIAMS: All right, Bret is got to run. He's going to get ready for that

terrific show "SPECIAL REPORT" at 6:00. Bret Baier, thank you so much for

joining us here on THE FIVE. We hope that you had a good time.



BAIER: I did. I survived.



WILLIAMS: You survived. Some people look at it that way. Coming up, there

are other big issues on the ballot tomorrow. More states could be

legalizing marijuana. Next on THE FIVE.



PERINO: Welcome back. Tomorrow's election isn't just about President Trump

and Joe Biden. Yes, there are plenty of other hot button issues that voters

are going to decide on. New Jersey, Arizona, Montana, and South Dakota --

South Dakota will vote on whether to legalize recreational marijuana.



And Oregon could become the first state to decriminalize hard drugs instead

of jail time. Possession of small amounts of heroin, cocaine, and LSD would

result in fines or attending addiction recovery centers. Voters could also

legalize so-called magic mushrooms in that state, which I've just learned

the technical term for that.



Now, I thought a 60 minutes piece about magic mushrooms and there's --

their help for people that have PTSD. Is that correct, Greg?



GUTFELD: What's the technical name, Dana?



PERINO: Psilocybin?



GUTFELD: Psilocybin?



PERINO: I don't know. It starts with a P-S-I-L-O --



GUTFELD: Yes, it's a lot of words -- a lot of letters. I'm sorry. What were

you saying?



PERINO: I don't know. I mean --



GUTFELD: I'm so high right now.



PERINO: Is the magic mushroom -- is that the one that help PTSD.



GUTFELD: Yes, no, it's got -- OK, here's the thing, and I'll walk -- I'll

give you my argument using psilocybin as an example. Psilocybin is an

incredibly powerful hallucinogenic. And if you take it with your friends

and have a good day, it could be the worst possible night of your life. But

if you take it under supervision, and it's a controlled substance, it could

be the most amazing time of your life.



And that's why decriminalization I think is important because once you take

substances and regulate them by -- not by law, but by packaging and dosing

so that there's an enterprise that is actually doing the right measures and

making sure it's pure and clean, you have a substance that is effectively

safe, almost, I would have -- I haven't done the research in like two

years, but almost all of the opiate overdoses were due to fentanyl-laced

drugs purchased on the streets from China. It wasn't prescription Percocet

or Oxycontin that were killing people.



So, just one analogy, imagine if -- imagine if nicotine was illegal and you

couldn't buy 20 cigarettes, but you could go on the street and buy one

cigarette that had the strength of a carton. That's how we buy drugs on the

street. And we, I mean, Dana and her husband Pete.



PERINO: So, I was -- I have long been conflicted about legalization of any

drug. I've never done drugs. And I wonder, Juan, like, I guess, how do you

feel about it that you have grandchildren? Have your views evolved on this

issue at all?



WILLIAMS: So, as you know, I voted early. And in the District of Columbia,

I voted against proposal, a referendum that would say, you know what, we're

going to not police this, not deal with it, because I just I worry about

that very issue, Dana, about kids.



I must say that I'm a little bit of a hypocrite on this because as a kid, I

was involved with some of this. So, I will say this, though. What strikes

me is Michael Moore's thesis, which is that none of those states that you

listed in the open are swing states, none of them. And what you see is

whenever you put legalizing marijuana, not so much the psychedelics, but

marijuana on the ballot, wow, you get a boom of young people turning out to

vote.



So, it could have made a difference. I mean, certain people in certain

races in the past have put it there for just that reason. They want the

younger people to vote. And the younger people are behind this 100 percent.

Greg is on target.



PERINO: I know that -- I know that for some people who say that it's been a

great thing, but you know, I have really good friends that live in Colorado

they think it's been really not good for that state and that it wasn't well

thought out.



WATTERS: I just love how this is such a typical cable news eve of the

election crazy ballot initiative story. It's like you know, like your shark

attack in the summer story --



PERINO: I love ballot initiative stories.



WATTERS: Or like, the Monday after the Super Bowl be a holiday type of

story. Sexy Halloween costume, this is like right in the wheelhouse.



GUTFELD: It's like pork barrel -- pork barrel topic.



WATTERS: Yes, like you know, $500.00 for shrimp running on a treadmill.



PERINO: I do love this topic but what I love more is corny jokes, "ONE MORE

THING," which we have. That's coming up next.



GUTFELD: "ONE MORE THING." Dana.



PERINO: Well, that's not on the ballot. All right, It's time for this. OK,

so this is an Election Day version of corny jokes. And some of these corny

jokes were written by our producers, and they're very good. OK, are you

ready?



GUTFELD: All right, I'll be the judge.



PERINO: All right, why did the founding fathers have good breath?



GUTFELD: Good breath?



PERINO: Founding fathers have good breath, why?



WATTERS: Mints?



PERINO: They all had amendments?



WATTERS: Yes. Oh, I almost had it.



PERINO: Very good. Very close. Why wasn't Mitch McConnell invited to the

kegger?



GUTFELD: Because Brett Kavanaugh didn't know him?



WATTERS: Because he's doing cocaine instead.



PERINO: OK, those are all -- those are all very good responses. The answer

was a house party.



WATTERS: Oh, it was thoughtful.



PERINO: Why did the senator keep his bike -- how did the senator keep his

bike from getting stolen? The senator kept his bike from getting stolen,

how?



GUTFELD: He --



PERINO: He used gridlock. He use gridlock. That's OK. Why does the Midwest

have the best playgrounds? There are so many swing dates.



GUTFELD: Swing states.



PERINO: OK. And the last one, how come the president never picks up the

tab?



GUTFELD: Because he just writes the bill.



PERINO: Because Congress can't pass a bill. There we go. Those were pretty

good.



WATTERS: Those were pretty good. Those were pretty good.



PERINO: Everybody up on the 21st floor, congratulations.



GUTFELD: Jesse.



WATTERS: All right, Happy Halloween, everybody. As you know, Halloween was

Saturday night and we have some pictures of the twins. Here are the twins

in their costumes. You have -- Ellie was a football player. I don't know

why she wasn't an Eagles player. I guess she went with the Bucks instead.

And then Sophia was Snoopy. And she -- who was Snoopy his little friend,

like that little bird?



PERINO: The Woodstock?



WATTERS: Yes. Woodstock is not in the shot, but there they are. And they

got a lot of candy. And they're all hyper on sugar right now.



PERINO: Super cute.



GUTFELD: All right, let's do this quickly, my friends. Greg's Election

Tips. All right, you know what? I am trying to take my own advice like this

fellow right here. I really just need to chill out. I need to chill out. I

don't know if this is going to help me. I got to -- I got to turn out all

the lights in my apartment so people don't throw rocks through it. That's

what I'm going to be doing tomorrow.



GUTFELD: Yes.



PERINO: And get -- and turn that fan on.



GUTFELD: And turn that fan on. I often -- I often have the fan on, but not

for my face, Dana. I exercise a lot and I smell. Juan?



WILLIAMS: All right, so talk about bird brained ideas. Take a look at what

an expert in artificial intelligence did with the neighborhood birds. Yes,

those are magpies picking up bottle caps and then dropping them in a hole

to trigger the release of food.



It took a week but according to the scientists Hans Forsberg, the birds got

the idea and began cleaning up the neighborhood streets by grabbing every

bottle cap they saw. But as you watch this, keep in mind that not every

bird can do this.



Magpies are the most intelligent. Their brain to body mass ratio is bigger

than any creature except a human. In fact, magpies are one of only five

species that can recognize their own reflection, so you can't call them

bird brains.



GUTFELD: No. Magapies. That's what I call them.



WATTERS: Nice.



WILLIAMS: Oh, there you go.



GUTFELD: I think I've used that before. All right, that's it for us.

There's a show up next called "SPECIAL REPORT" starring Bret Baier.



Hi, Baier.





