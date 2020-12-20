Gutfeld on the mall Santa refusing the request for a Nerf gun

This is a rush transcript from "The Five" December 8, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

DANA PERINO, FOX NEWS HOST: The White House hosting a summit on the

Coronavirus vaccine, and we will continue to monitor it for any big

developments. In the meantime, hello, everyone. I am Dana Perino, with

Jesse Watters, Geraldo Rivera, Dagen McDowell, and Greg Gutfeld. It's 5:00

in New York City, and this is THE FIVE.



President Trump says America is just days away from the first COVID

vaccine. The president also signing an executive order and making sure

Americans will have first priority on any vaccine made inside the country.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: We are just days away from

authorization from the FDA, and we are pushing them hard, at which point we

will immediately begin mass distribution, sign an executive order to ensure

that the United States government prioritizes the getting out of the

vaccine to American citizens before sending it to other nations.



The work that's been done is incredible, and it will be incredible for the

next administration, and hopefully the next administration will be the

Trump administration.



PERINO (on camera): And the media being criticized for not focusing on

vaccine progress, but instead, asking the president questions like these.



UNKNOWN: I'm wondering what your message is to the American people given

all the increase in cases right now.



UNKNOWN: Across the street, you've been holding parties with hundreds of

people, many not wearing masks. Why are you following different behavior to

the American people?



UNKNOWN: Why not include members of the Biden transition team as part of

this summit you're hosting today?



PERINO (on camera): And while some Americans are pushing back against new

COVID restrictions, President-Elect Joe Biden touting his own plan for the

pandemic by calling on Americans to do this.



JOE BIDEN (D) PRESIDENT-ELECT OF THE UNITED STATES: My first 100 days

won't end the COVID-19 virus. I can't promise that, but, but, we did not

get into this mess quickly. We are not going to get out of it quickly. My

first 100 days is going to require -- I am going to ask for a masking plan.

It will start with my sign in order on day one to require masks where I

can, under the law, like federal buildings, interstate travel on planes,

trains, and buses.



PERINO (on camera): Geraldo, I thought I would start with you today and

just maybe take a look at the bigger picture at vaccine development and how

this incredible -- this progress has been. When the mumps vaccine was, you

know, rushed, it took four years to get done. And so there's been a lot of

advancements, and this is quite an achievement that America can talk about

today.



GERALDO RIVERA, FOX NEWS HOST: It's a spectacular achievement, Dana. And I

am really torn. I have a feeling of elation on the one hand, of course,

that they have done this Operation Warp Speed. And we now have two vaccines

ready to go. By the end of this week, Americans will begin getting their

inoculations.



And on the other hand, Dana, I feel a tremendous sense of regret and

melancholy. My elation is that the vaccine is there. My regret and

melancholy is the fact that Donald Trump is not going to get credit for it.

If this thing had been six weeks ago, we would've had an entirely different

presidential election. He drove this engine.



He pushed these people. He was relentless. Maybe he was doing it in part

for his own political fortunes, but he was the engine of the pace of this

remarkable breakthrough. And now all of us, if we are just patient, the

vaccines are coming. You know, I saw the President-Elect Joe Biden talk

about his three-point program, Dana.



And one of the points is he wants to deliver 100 vaccines in the first

three months. Guess what, the Trump administration, their team just

announced 20 million in December, 30 million in January, 50 million in

February, 20,30,50 add up to 100 million. I wonder where Joe Biden got that

figure from. I don't mean to be petty or partisan.



I just want you to know that as his friend, even if he may not be speaking

to me right now because of my position on the election being over. But I

think that -- I insist that we have to recognize the role he played, the

45th president in defeating a pandemic that has been so devastating to

America and the world, Dana.



PERINO: Absolutely. And in fact, while the summit was going on today,

Greg, I heard about Joe Biden saying that he wanted to do 100 million doses

within the first 100 days. And I thought, how does that match up against

what's currently planned, it turns out I can actually do that simple math.

I know you could do it more quickly than I could.



Because you are pretty amazing at arithmetic, but it was the same dose. And

we've been saying for a while that even if Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were

to win, they are going to be the recipients of this program, and they are

going to be able to carry it out out.



GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS HOST: Biden is just a slogan in a suit. And I think

Geraldo is bringing up a really important point. Why was Trump uniquely

qualified for this particular achievement? Nice guys don't do this. Nice

guys make a request, not nice guys demand it and expect it. Biden could

never have marshaled this effort. He lacks the interest.



He lacks the imagination and he lacks the will. But let's face it, he's a

lot of fun. He's a barrel of laughs. He'll pat you on the back. He looks

good in Aviators. The media, to show their selfishness, prefers the nice

guy who cannot solve the big problems over an abrasive brawler who could.

But here's the question.



To Geraldo's point, will history care who is naughty or nice to Don Lemon?

History will remember the deeds, but the personality traits will fade. And

history will have a lot of deeds to look at. I mean when you think about

it, once you remove the emotional hysteria of the media and you are 30

years down the road and you see Middle East peace plans, a crushed ISIS.



The invention of the Space Force, which is going to be bigger than you

think, reduction of the North Korea threat, and now you have Operation Warp

Speed. Any one of those achievements would be the apex of an eight year

run. Trump did all of that in under four, which is pretty good for a big

meanie, and that gets to my point.



Trump's a phenomenon, don't want to get greedy with a phenomenon. You kind

of wanted four more years. You got 12 years out of Trump, right? He gave

you 12 years, and you know this because the media is so relieved that he's

not the president-elect, because he showed that he was greater than them

that they couldn't control him.



You can judge the impact of a figure, a historical figure, by the

frustration he causes in the media. And I think -- maybe you saw it with

Thatcher but you will see it here.



PERINO: Over to you, Jesse?



JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS HOST: Well, I mean, I can't believe we are just

not talking about what Geraldo just said, and that is that Geraldo and the

president are no longer speaking with each other. That seems like pretty

juicy gossip to me.



RIVERA: He didn't take my calls the last two times I tried.



WATTERS: I mean, that is some salacious gossip right there. I do want to

say that I think all of America should get vaccinated. I just looked at the

potential side effects. They are trivial. Listen to these side effects.

Fatigue, I'm tired, muscle pain, check, joint pain, all over my body

already, chills, throw a sweater on, a headache, I mean, it can't be worse

than a hangover.



That seems small in terms of side effects to something that is 95 percent

effective against Coronavirus. And the Democratic politicians seem

downright giddy about the lockdowns. Now they are, like, reveling in the

show of force to send goons to arrest pub owners and salon owners and

things like that. So I mean, how many industries are you going to let the

Democrats destroy?



They have already destroyed the coal industry, the car plants, the steel

plants. You're going to letting them go after restaurants now, 20 percent

of restaurants have closed in this country for good. Where are we going to

go out to eat? Going out to dinner is like the greatest thing about being

an American. You want to cook. How did that go during the pandemic? Not

well.



I mean, you go to a restaurant, you get apps, the bread is free, drinks,

another round of drinks. You got dessert, I mean, it is one of the greatest

pleasures of the American experience. And if they start closing restaurants

down, I just don't know how much longer people are going to be able to take

this, and Biden has no plan to help these restaurants recover.



PERINO: Dagen, let me give you the last word.



DAGEN MCDOWELL, FOX NEWS HOST: I don't even know where to go with that.

But I do know that the Democrats are in a huge pickle, because they hate

the drug companies. They hate the very companies that have developed these

vaccines. And then also, it happened under President Trump. This is what --

you know, Trump voters were mocked over and over again about saying I voted

for him because he's a businessman.



I voted for him because he's not a career politician. He came from the

private sector. Well, this is what happens when you have somebody who has

not spent his whole life in government. He reached out, the administration

did, and worked with these companies. If you watch today, and I am the

nerdiest dork and a dorkiest nerd, I was tearing up watching a

demonstration of boxes that these vaccines are going to be delivered in.



I was just blown away by it, and I am usually glass half empty. Like, you

know, a sunny day is a bad thing, but I'm glass half full. I I want to

point this out really quickly. We found out today that with the Pfizer

vaccine, after the first dose, the vaccine is already 52 percent effective,

boom. We are coming out of this. We are saving lives and livelihoods, and

that is President Trump.



PERINO: Dagen, you are my very favorite cynic. Thank you so much,

everybody. Coming up, many Americans aren't going to be happy with Nancy

Pelosi over why she says the Congress still has not passed new Coronavirus

aid. That's next.



UNKNOWN: It will help the country to help us. We are always overlooked

anyway, and now even more so. We need help. We need help right now.



UNKNOWN: We have no federal money coming in. Our servers, our staff, they

have very little unemployment that's available to them. There will not be a

restaurant industry to reopen.



UNKNOWN: We cannot survive. My staff cannot survive, and we need your

help. We need somebody to do something about this.



WATTERS (on camera): Democrats now admitting they screwed over average

Americans like those business owners for pure political purposes. Nancy

Pelosi says she held up Coronavirus aid simply because Trump is president,

and she doesn't regret it.



NANCY PELOSI, HOUSE SPEAKER OF THE UNITED STATES: That's OK now because we

have a new president. That was not a mistake. It was a decision, and it's

taken us to a place where we can do the right thing without other, shall we

say, considerations in the legislation that we don't want.



WATTERS (on camera): And now, Bernie Sanders is calling out Democratic

leaders for stalling the entire process.



UNKNOWN: The Democrats walked away from that bill because they wanted 2.2

trillion, and they walked away from 1.8 trillion. Was that a mistake?



UNKNOWN: That's what I'm saying. That's exactly what I'm saying. Here was

the proposal, much, much larger. Democrats said no, that's not good enough.



WATTERS (on camera): All right. Greg, the Democrats have always fought for

the little guy. They have always fought for the mom-and-pop shops over the

big industries. They've always fought for waitresses and dishwashers. To

hear them talk about the minimum wage and health insurance, and now when

they really need it, they are MIA.



GUTFELD: Especially when going to restaurants, Jesse. It's the most

American thing you can do. Here's what you need.



GUTFELD: I think people do go to restaurants in Italy and Spain. But

anyway, here's what you need to know. Before the election, before the

election, they walked away from almost a $2 trillion deal. After the

election, they are getting a $1 trillion deal, around there, and we are

getting the liability immunity, temporary. So what was bad before the

election suddenly became OK.



How is this not a story worthy of investigation for our great investigative

reporters in every network? You have party leaders confessing to a pretty

devastating crime, which is withholding relief from suffering people to

gain political advantage. Right or left, you've got to admit admit this is

awful. Carl Bernstein, how is this not a thousand times worse than

Watergate?



We know Pelosi is a political ghoul, but the media has blindly accepted

this, because they, too, hated Trump. Therefore, they refused to

investigate what is clearly a blockbuster of a story. I mean, this is, like

-- think about all the lives that the Democrats and the media had to use to

delay this bill. They kept saying the bill wasn't good enough.



Everyday, they were lying while people were dying. There's a rhyme there

that they could've used, but they used on Trump instead. So how do you know

that the bill was fine? That they are doing it now, and it's not as good as

the bill as before. This is a pretty huge deal. It almost feels like a

criminal act.



WATTERS: Dagen, do we need a special counsel now to investigate a worse

than Watergate scandal, as Greg laid out?



MCDOWELL: Yes, absolutely. And I hope it lasts four years, because let's

remind -- actually, it only needs to last two years because that's how long

Nancy Pelosi is going to last in that job. Let's remind the voters over and

over again that she did, at a very bare minimum, put her own politics and

greed for power above the well-being of the American people.



Her calculation was that it would hurt Donald Trump if she withheld that

money. The suffering of the American people be damned. I -- do you know Mr.

Creosote, Meaning of Life, Monty Python? I would rather watch Mr. Creosote

on a loop than ever look at that woman again.



WATTERS: Geraldo, do you think this cripples Nancy Pelosi?



RIVERA: I think Nancy Pelosi is a colossal, colossal failure, and this is

one of the worst political moves ever. But I have to, with regret, announce

that the spring cord (ph) has done as I expected, as all legal scholars

expected them to do. They have denied the last minute attempt by Trump's

allies to overturn the election results in Pennsylvania.



So there will be other lawsuits, but remember today's Safe Harbor Day. I

think that this is essentially it. The Supreme Court, this is the first

case to get to the High Court, and they have denied -- they have denied the

last-minute attempt by President Trump's allies to overturn the election in

Pennsylvania, back to you.



WATTERS: Yeah. We are hearing the Texas lawsuit is still on the docket,

though. All right, Dana Perino, Nancy Pelosi, not good. But I don't know if

she will ever be held accountable by the media. I mean, I guess you did see

a little bit of that on CNN, but I don't think most of the American people

even realize what was done to them.



PERINO: I don't think it matters if she's held accountable in the media as

much as it matters if she's held accountable by voters. And I think that

people who, you know, basically break their backs in order to run

businesses, to have places of establishments where you can go to the most

American thing and go and eat at a restaurant, they are not going to forget

this.



They're just -- I really do think that there is a whole new generation of

people who -- maybe they are not going to call themselves Republicans. But

they remember this, and they will remember that government. And I took to

heart what Geraldo said yesterday about the complexities for what people in

elected leadership positions and the responsibilities they have to keep the

hospitals from being overwhelmed.



But I think that we should have a basic principle. If the government is

going to take away your job, that is a taking. And therefore, if you are

not going to have a job, you are going to have money. That seems like a

pretty simple thing for us to be able to do. My last point on this is that

Mitch McConnell, who the Democrats cannot stand, he climbed down from two

things today.



He said that he would accept some direct payments to people. He also said

that he would be willing to give up on liability protection in this round

if the Democrats come down from the state and local government money that

they want to put in this bill. Tonight, just breaking news here, the

Democrats have rejected that as well, so I don't know what they want at

this point.



WATTERS: Wow. That's pretty big, because that was kind of the linchpin for

the Republican position to keep those restaurants out of the hands of the

trial lawyers. All right --



PERINO: I still think something is going to happen but, you know.



WATTERS: All right. Thank you, guys. Coming up, Joe Biden's cabinet picks

causing major controversy like his choice to run Health and Human Services

who has no experience at all in health care, so how did even get the job?



RIVERA: Joe Biden taking new heat over two new cabinet picks, the

president-elect choosing California Attorney General, Xavier Becerra, to

lead Health and Human Services. Critics say that he has no health care

experience. The Wall Street Journal panning the move, saying quote, "Joe

Biden checked two Democratic boxes, Hispanic and lefty.



On Monday, by tapping California Attorney General Xavier Becerra to run

Health and Human Services, progressives are ecstatic. But Mr. Becerra's

views and lack of health care experience are cause for close Senate

confirmation scrutiny," end quote. And Biden's pick for Defense Secretary,

retired four-star Army general Lloyd Austin, also drawing scrutiny for

reportedly calling ISIS a flash in the pan in conversations with Obama

White House officials.



Not thinking (ph) reportedly led then-President Obama on 2014 to call the

ISIS terror group a J.V. team. You know, Dana, one of the big beats is that

this is identity politics, that General Austin is a black man, and Becerra

is a Latino, and that it's somehow inappropriate because of their racial

background. But, you know, this is a diverse country. Half of the country

is -- are people of color, what's wrong with that?



PERINO: I think that presidents should be able to have the team around

them that they want. And the Senate has the opportunity to do a check on

that, right, to advise and consent. Like, should we confirm these people?

Do we think they are a strong character? Can they carry out the job? Now,

Biden what has really done is they are playing what I call Democratic

coalition bingo.



So like, OK, I've got this group taken care of. I got that group taken care

of, and now this group is taken care of. All I care about are the

qualifications. And I think that's what the majority of Americans care

about, but he made some promises to a lot of these different groups within

the coalition.



And I sort of feel like, you know, the Lloyd Austin one is pretty

interesting. Because the idea with the Founders was that you had civilian

control over the Department of Defense, the military. There was a waiver

provided to General Mattis because he had not been retired more than seven

years. He came in more than General Mattis did.



The first thing he did was get to doing what President Trump wanted, which

was to destroy ISIS. I think that General Austin is probably a great

person. I know he has a great reputation. But I do think that the Democrats

who objected to Mattis getting that waiver are going to have some questions

as to why are we doing this again. They had a very qualified nominee in

Michele Flournoy, but apparently her bingo card did not come up.



RIVERA: Meaning that she wasn't a black woman or a Latina.



PERINO: Whatever it might be. She is a woman.



RIVERA: Whatever it might be.



RIVERA: Austin did a pretty good job. Hold on. General Austin, when he had

-- Central Command did a pretty good job supervising the awful war in

Afghanistan, and when he had the 10th Mountain Division, also, Jesse. So,

he's a pretty good soldier. Dana's point is he's not civilian enough. But

George C. Marshall, the commander in World War II became Secretary of

State, he was -- you know, he didn't have that, you know, division from the

military, either. It's been done. You know, we're big enough and mature

enough, aren't we, Jesse, to allow a general to be a Secretary of State or

Defense Secretary.



WATTERS: Certainly, I am big enough and mature enough, Geraldo. I don't

know about the rest of you insecure people out there. I don't like to

attack people that are much braver and stronger than I am, so I'm not going

to say too much about Austin. And I will say that it would be a huge

achievement for a Black American to become Secretary of Defense.



PERINO: Absolutely.



WATTERS: I do know two things about him. He did oversee those really

loyally rules of engagement with regards to ISIS, which dragged that battle

out for way too long. And he did oversee that half a billion-dollar Syrian

resistance training program. Remember how many soldiers they trained? Six.

So, I don't know. We'll see how that plays out.



Javier, they say, is like the Hispanic Joe Biden. To me, he looks like the

Hispanic Bernie Sanders. The guy is far left. He's for complete government

takeover of health care. He's pro-lockdown, pro-gun grab. The guy is sued

nuns to force them into covering contraception. He tried to throw pro-life

activists in prison for exposing the Planned Parenthood was trafficking

baby body parts.



And remember, he was the guy that was the chair of the House Democratic

Caucus when that mysterious Pakistani American IT guy hacks the server. He

was really silent about that. So, I don't really know about Javier.



RIVERA: Javier Becerra. Dagen, you know, is it --



PERINO: Are you getting arrested, Jesse?



GUTFELD: They're coming to get you. They're coming to get you, Jesse.



RIVERA: But Dagen --



WATTERS: Is it Javier or is it Xavier?



RIVERA: Javier. But isn't the -- isn't the beef about him specifically

ideological, it's not competence. They're saying that, you know, he doesn't

have medical experience as, if the head of that agency performed operations

in the emergency room for goodness sake, Dagen. It's an ideological

objection. It's the Democrats' turn, liberals. Of course, they're going to

pick a pro-choice person, for example.



MCDOWELL: No, it's not the -- it's not ideology, it's the walk that Becerra

has walked. The Wall Street Journal editorial refers to him saying his

claim to fame is suing the Trump administration. He has repeatedly tried to

confiscate the patents of drugs that were developed by pharmaceutical

companies. So, he's going to bully drugs -- bully drug companies, so we

don't get access to medicines at a time on a day that we're celebrating the

innovations of these drug makers? How does that make sense in this world?



Oh, it does make sense to a Joe Biden who opposed the Reagan arms buildup,

oppose the first Gulf War, was in favor of the Iraq war, and then turned

around when the tide turned, when he was against getting rid of Osama bin

Laden. That's the man who makes a decision about putting Javier Becerra

heading HHS.



RIVERA: Are you worried, Greg, that Jim Clyburn, the influential South

Carolina Congressman who played a big role in picking General Austin as

Defense Secretary?



GUTFELD: No. In fact, that's the first time I've ever thought about that. I

will say this, that saying that ISIS is a flash in the pan is like on par

with saying, you know, Boston isn't much of a college town, a little shout

out to spinal tap.



I think that what we should be looking at is you're going to -- you got to

get used to how the media is going to report these things because Gone are

the deep dives into people's pasts or their personal past or their tweets.

Instead, you're going to get this form of -- it's a catch or at least kind

of news bulletins, where they report this something that Joe does, and then

they take a nap, because their work is done.



So, it's like -- you know, it's like, they hit the -- they hit the news, he

just got this nominee, and then the news coverage will suddenly become

actual, believe it or not, this is a good thing, the news coverage becomes

actual news coverage, because it's a Democrat. So, the hyperbole suddenly

disappears.



And you just have so and so -- Joe Biden just nominated so and so for this

and that. It'll simply be that. It won't be anything about his ex-wives or

ex-husbands or the stupid thing he said on Twitter. What happens is the

reporting -- the reporters will return to the basics of their jobs minus

the emotionalism and then, I guess, I'm happy for it, but it's also kind of

gross.



RIVERA: OK, we got it. We got it. Up next, you know, Joe Biden's husbands -

- no, I'm kidding. A surge -- seriously, a surge in violent crime not

stopping one D.A. in one of America's biggest cities from outlining

sweeping criminal justice reforms. Cops there are warning it could have

deadly consequences.



MCDOWELL: Growing fears that far-left policies in Los Angeles County could

unleash a new crime wave. The new district attorney promising a series of

radical criminal justice changes like ending cash pail for minor offenses.

He also won't prosecute trespassing, disturbing the peace, driving without

a license, prostitution, and resisting arrest.



The L.A. Police Union saying this move is dangerous. Greg, this person is

going ahead with this despite the fact that we've seen what happens when

you implement these policies, nearly doubling in shootings in New York and

just 11 months.



GUTFELD: I think right now, he's doing this as there's a 20 percent

increase in homicides in Los Angeles. The problem with this whole thing is

the list. They make these things appear is equal, specifically bearing the

most heinous of them all which is resisting arrest. Resisting arrest is the

key that opens the -- that unlocks the door to society upheaval.



If it's not a crime to resist, then there's no point not to resist. And

resisting likely will result then in escaping and reoffending. So, you're -

- basically, you're telling criminal criminals that crime is just a game of

tag and you'll never be it. So, it's that's the -- that's the scary part.

The prostitution thing, I'm fine with it. Drug Possession, I'm fine. This

thing is huge, resisting arrest.



MCDOWELL: Yes. Geraldo.



RIVERA: I think that we have to remember America has more people in prison

than any other nation, as far as I know. Maybe China exceeds us, but that's

in secret with the -- with the Muslim population there. But it's -- we've

got to do something. And we have to support cops. They have the hardest

job. To minimize them or to go after them or permit attacking them, I think

that's where society falls apart, when the thin blue line is attacked by

people who are allegedly law-abiding.



But we've definitely had to look at criminal justice reform. The President

has -- to his credit, President Trump has taken a giant step in that

direction.



MCDOWELL: But this actually hurts people who are attacked, Jesse. What's

happened in New York is undone literally several decades in crime-fighting

because they turn their backs on the police officers in the citizens.



WATTERS: Yes. They had a guy in New York that was robbing four banks,

finally got arrested, got let out on bail, no bail, and then pop two more

banks. And the NYPD had to ask the feds to call him because their hands

were tied. And you know who the biggest donor this LA prosecutor is, George

Soros, $2.25 million.



And this guy's going to just run rampant over there. LA County's population

is bigger than the whole state of Michigan. Geographically, it's bigger

than Delaware and Rhode Island combined. So, we're about to witness a

massive spike in crime.



I like the idea of letting people hit rock bottom. And rock bottom for me

would be getting arrested for public intoxication or trespassing and go

into jail and having to pony up bail. If you don't prosecute that, then

rock bottom goes from here to here. And you don't even want to know what

you have to do to get that far down.



MCDOWELL: Dana?



GUTFELD: I don't think that's going to be your rock bottom.



WATTERS: That's my rock bottom at least.



PERINO: I'm just going to find a way to -- I'm going to find a way to bring

this back to the Georgia runoff elections. How? Well, Governor Newsome of

California and Los Angeles County Democrats yesterday were tweeting about

how important it is to get Mitch McConnell out of a job and elect Democrats

in Georgia.



Now, think back to what Senator Schumer said. First, we take Georgia, then

we change America. And I don't think that Georgians would want to import

this idea from Los Angeles into its state. They're a big -- the resisting

arrest thing is a terrible thing for cops, for citizens, for safety. It

absolutely should not happen.



MCDOWELL: It's the dogma of liberal zealots who never have to experience

the consequences of these decisions, and they don't care about the

outcomes. Ahead, Santa Claus gets politically correct. Find out what

happens after old St. Nick shut down a little boy's request for Christmas.



GUTFELD: So, boys and girls, here's a little secret for getting more

presents for Christmas than you could ever imagine. Ask for one from a

politically correct shopping mall Santa and then film the response.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: What do you want for Christmas?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Maybe, I want a nerf gun.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: No, no, no guns.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It's just a nerf gun.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: No, not even a nerf gun. No, if your dad wants to get in

for you, that's fine, but I can't bring it to you. What else would you

want? What do you think?



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It's OK, buddy.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It's OK if your dad --



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It's OK. It's OK.



GUTFELD: So, just to be clear to the kids watching at home, that was not

the real Santa. The real Santa got a cold and didn't want to spread it to

the kids, so Santa trusted the shopping mall to find a reasonable

substitute. The problem was it was on short notice and they ended up with

this glum fellow who spreads Christmas cheer the way I spread sobriety, not

well.



And so, instead of Santa Claus, they got a Santa Cause. But sorry, dude.

The little boy didn't ask for an AK-47, he asked for a toy nerf gun. If you

can't tell the difference, you deserved to get stuck in a chimney behind

Joy Behar. Thank God he had asked for a G.I. Joe the warmonger, or a gas-

guzzling Hot Wheel, or maybe an elf on a shelf. I tell you, I'm not for

sale.



Now, here's the good news. Millions of people have likely seen this PC

Santa reduce the boy to tears, which means given that this is America, the

greatest, most generous country on Earth, you could bet that little tyke

got more nerf guns than the Portland Police Department has, who by the way

are only allowed nerf guns. Heck, maybe the real Santa may pay him a visit.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Well, we're so sorry to bother you. I heard about this

from the North Pole.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: And I (INAUDIBLE)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: This is crazy, this thing.



GUTFELD: There you go. And as far as social justice, Santa, well that video

went around the world faster than Donner or Blitzen, which means all he's

getting for Christmas is coal also delivered by the real Santa. And you'll

know it's him because of the huge carbon footprint.



All right, Dagen, I'm going to say one thing in defense of the shopping

mall Santa. It might have been a policy. It could have been a policy of the

mall. Who knows?



MCDOWELL: No, it wouldn't have been a policy of the mall. And that mother

had an infant with her. She had to put the infant down to console the

little boy. In the meantime, if I had been a bystander, I would have taken

a dive across that desk and broken that fat ass' glasses.



GUTFELD: We don't know if he's actually fat. Don't fat shame. Hey, Jesse,

do you know the other big story about this? The enduring quality of nerf

products that we are still talking about nerf products. We've had nerf

products since we were like four.



WATTERS: Yes. I mean, I asked my parents for a nerf gun for Christmas and

they said no too because they're far-left. And look how I turned out. I'm a

Fox host, mom. I mean, that backfired, didn't it? But I mean, when I heard

this -- I heard your monologue, which was a great monologue, when I heard

this today, the first thing I did was look up how much mall Santas make,

obviously. And they make between $30.00 and $100.00 an hour.



So, in December, they can clear five to 10 grand. If I'm getting paid five

to 10 grand is sit there, that kid could ask for anthrax. I'm ho, ho, ho,

whatever you want, kiddo.



GUTFELD: Anthrax. I think that was a rejected reindeer name. Geraldo, what

do you make of this? You think any sympathy for the poor Santa?



RIVERA: You know, ever since the Billy Bob Thornton movie Bad Santa who

played a drunken reprobate Santa, I can't -- I can't get into Santa

anymore. I wouldn't let any small child related to me near a jolly old elf

and who knows what's in those red velvet --



GUTFELD: I was a shopping mall Santa. I was -- I was like the King of

Prussia. You've heard this story.



RIVERA: You were? Why am I not surprised by that?



GUTFELD: Yes. I was actually -- I was reprimanded for drinking wine at

lunchtime. Dana, you're -- you like -- you're more like a Smurf than a

Nerf.



PERINO: I think the shocking news here is that you are a Santa's not an

elf. Is that right?



GUTFELD: How dare you? That's true. You know what? Forget it. "ONE MORE

THING" is up next.



PERINO: It's time now for "ONE MORE THING." Greg.



GUTFELD: It's time for Greg's Christmas Sweater News. It's the only thing I

really like about Christmas. Check out this awesome sweater. It combines

two things I love, sweaters and the Melvins, the greatest metal band ever.



You have like -- you have deadly -- you have deadly ticks on the side. You

have like a killer demon beast on the front. And then you have -- it goes

all the way the back. It's got -- it's like all the way up there. There's

its feet. It's absolutely beautiful. You can find it at. I have

-- they have a new album coming out in a while, but this is the best

holiday sweater ever.



PERINO: I was thinking about you today when I did one of those peloton

holiday rides, all that Christmas music is so fun.



GUTFELD: That sounds like the opposite of fun.



PERINO: Jesse, you're next. Jesse.



WATTERS: All right, so one of the things I learned from being a television

producer is the way to hold an audience's explosions. Let's go to Russia

where New Year's Eve came three weeks early. That's right, a fireworks

warehouse caught on fire and that's all she wrote.



But the favorite part about this video for me, the video was released by

the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations. What a great ministry. I wish

we had a ministry like that here, the American Ministry of Emergency

Situations. It would probably have to be Senate approved though, and that

could be fun during those hearings.



PERINO: Yes, emergency situation, broadly defined indeed. Geraldo.



RIVERA: Melancholia day for me and millions of music lovers. Exactly 40

years ago today, my friend and neighbor John Lennon was shot dead in front

of his home in New York City. He touched my life in unforgettable ways. He

performed his last full concert for my charity to benefit the disabled.



A couple of years later, I was proud to testify on his behalf, fighting a

grotesque attempt to throw him out of the country because he opposed the

war in Vietnam.



RIVERA: John Lennon was a once in a lifetime friend, a wonderful, wonderful

person. Our friendship was really solidified when I became one of their

expert witnesses. I was very proud to be one of their four witnesses in the

immigration trial. But that's really what solidified the true bond.



RIVERA: John was just 40 years old when he was killed. His son Sean was

just five.



PERINO: Wow. That's interesting and a great story too. Dagen.



MCDOWELL: I will be brief. What happens when you test positive for COVID on

your wedding day? You get married anyway wearing full head to toe PPE.

That's what this couple did in India. And then they -- right after that,

they went into isolation, so good luck to them.



PERINO: Good luck with them indeed.



WATTERS: What about the honeymoon?



PERINO: That was like, great.



MCDOWELL: Well, make that work.



PERINO: We were not granted access with our cameras to the honeymoon,

Jesse. We couldn't get in there.



WATTERS: All right. Too bad.



PERINO: All right, I will do my "One More Thing" tomorrow. It had to do

with a bear. But right now, that's it for us. "SPECIAL REPORT" is up next

with our own Bret Baier. Hi, Bret.



END



