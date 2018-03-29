Gutfeld on 'Roseanne' revival

It was a sitcom without the sermon:

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

LAURIE METCALF AS JACKIE HARRIS: How could you have voted for him, Roseanne?

ROSEANNE BARR AS ROSEANNE CONNER: He talked about jobs, Jackie. He said he would shake things up. I mean this might come as a complete shock to you but we almost lost our house the way things are going.

METCALF: Have you looked at the news because now things are worse.

BARR: Not on the real news.

METCALF: Oh, please!

(LAUGHTER)

METCALF: You kept saying what a disaster it would be if she got elected. How I wasn't seeing the big picture. And how everything was rigged. And then I go into the booth and I voted for Jill Stein.

(LAUGHTER)

BARR: Who is Jill Stein?

METCALF: Some doctor.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

Perfect. The "Roseanne" reboot aired last night. It was huge, 18 million people watched. Sorry, Stormy, this other Trump woman trounced her interview in the key demo. I watched the show. It was messy and raw but it was also funny -- meaning it was human. Each character was likable, but flawed. The anti-Trumper was irrational. The pro-Trumper was sloganeering. And here's a first: Hillary was off her saintly perch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BARR: Aunt Jackie thinks every girl should grow up and be President, even if they are a liar, liar, pantsuit on fire.

(LAUGHTER)

METCALF: I think we know who is a liar and who is on fire, Roseanne.

(LAUGHTER)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

So why is this so refreshing? Well, people are desperate for a real reflection of the political discussion, minus the biased framing from Hollywood and the media. Both left and right were present on the show, but neither was based on their adversary's worst fears. In Roseanne's world, disagreement doesn't make you an enemy. Unlike her lefty peers in Hollywood, she found a way to shrink the political tribalism, replacing demonization with dialogue, which means it can only upset those who need division to keep their fading name in play -- meaning Tom Arnold.

Yes, after I tweeted about the show, saying it's the most honest assessment of recent times that isn't found in your own house, the has-been used his angry, stubby fingers to tweet "We sure as f aren't going to find it at Greg Gutfeld, Fox News."

Now I don't know poor Tom but we all know of poor Tom: A faded relic who lashes out at the mere thought of an ex doing well. It's that old rule: If you are upset someone is successful, it's because you aren't. But play nice, Tom, and maybe you'll score a bit part as a washed up comic, playing The Laugh Shop in Calgary on April 29th.