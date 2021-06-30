'Gutfeld!' on media transparency, practicing common sense in reporting

This is a rush transcript from "Gutfeld!," June 29, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

ROGER BENNETT, HOST, MEN IN BLAZERS: -- for whom the act of becoming an American citizen is the single greatest achievement of my life.

I'm so grateful for all of it.

GAYLE KING, CBS NEWS HOST: It's so beautiful. Listen, you know, something that's not so beautiful. You write on page 56, you were a late bloomer with a tiny child penis.

GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS HOST: Oh, that was so beautiful. Now about your penis.

Gayle, really? Oh man. We got a great panel today. It's a first time for Harris Faulkner. She came in straight from her beach house to be here.

HARRIS FAULKNER, FOX NEWS HOST: I don't have a beach house.

GUTFELD: Oh yes.

FAULKNER: Oh. That's me on the Turnpike in Jersey.

GUTFELD: There you go. Slow down, little lady. And Dr. Drew's here. I invited him. Yes, I invited him here so I could show him my brand new tattoo. Take a look at it, Doc.

DR. DREW PINSKY, HOST, ASK DR. DREW: Wow.

GUTFELD: Yes, yes. I hope that doesn't creep you out.

PINSKY: A little bit.

GUTFELD: Wait until you see the one of my back. And you will. But we're less than a week away from the 4th of July. In the Fox Company picnic is going to be off the hook. We always play the greatest games like let's jump the Doocey family.

GUTFELD: One fewer Doocey every year. According to a new survey, the U.S. media is the least trustworthy in the world. Dead last. Think about that the wealthiest nation by far got creamed by places like Finland. Finland who just started getting the news a few months ago. So, will our media learn from this humiliating result? No. They buried it like Stelter's treadmill under six months of dirty laundry.

Now I bashed the media a lot outside of nude jazzercise. It's my favorite thing to do in front of an open window. See, the media is almost wrong on everything but like a middle school soccer game. They don't like to keep score. But I do. Of course there's the Wuhan lab lie, both the media and big tech bury that claiming even mentioning it was more racist than Sarah Silverman, Justin Trudeau and Ralph Northam in blackface singing mammy.

There's the I.G. report showing how the media lied about the Secret Service clearing Lafayette Park so Trump could have a photo op with the Bible. CNN ran with that B.S. especially this guy.

ANDERSON COOPER, CNN ANCHOR: You're watching this video now, the President walking through Lafayette Park. The United States government does not use the military against civilians in this country unless there's a damn good reason. And this just wasn't a damn good reason. And all we ended up with was what the President of the United States looking like a wannabe dictator.

GUTFELD: That guy got any slimy or he'd be a bowl of okra drooled on via St. Bernard. Remember when the New York Times said the first COVID vaccine wouldn't be ready until November at 2033? Of course they said that while Trump was president so it served a purpose. I haven't seen a prediction that wrong since I expected that cold sore to go away. There's the media embracing Jussie Smollett.

A story with more holes than a golf course full of pool tables. And that's one of many instances where the media played up hate crimes only to bury them later when they turn out to be false. You also remember all the final nail in the coffin stories about Trump? Arrest is imminent, they would cry and then like the inside of Joy Reid's head, nothing.

RACHEL MADDOW, HOST, MSNBC: It makes the worst case scenario really palpable. The worst case scenario that the President is a foreign agent.

CHRIS CUOMO, CNN ANCHOR: Many are saying this is a day that will live in infamy. That's true. They say it will be remembered as the day the presidency as a symbol of America's protection died.

ARI MELBER, HOST, MSNBC: The noose is tightening around the Trump campaign. Its activities, it's according to this evidence, its attempts to get inside information and according to one e-mail from Mr. Stone to direct the type of material information they wanted to get from WikiLeaks, which is according to Mueller alleged to be originally from Russia.

GUTFELD: What a delusion. You remember when the media joined together prior to a national election to disappear the Hunter Biden story to help their side win? And then when it was safe and Biden had won, the story just magically reemerged. It's all about timing. As even Time Magazine brazenly admitted that the media activist had big tech had joined forces in manipulating narratives and turmoil to sway an election.

Crap. Like Joe Biden talking about corn pop. I could go on forever. Collusion, obstruction, Kavanaugh, Covington, Julie freaking Swetnick, Michael freaking Avenatti, CNN slobbered all over that litigating lollipop. Remember the imminent slaughter of the Kurds or Trump golfing when he was really in Afghanistan visiting the troops? How about Russians putting bounties on U.S. troops under Trump or that non-stop (BLEEP) about tax returns?

How about when the phony bombshell book anonymous was falsely claimed to have been penned by a senior Trump official? Then you find out it was a nobody. Remember the media's mockery of rising crime after calling riots mostly peaceful? Those same people who defended looting are now psyched that a granny was sentenced for entering the Capitol building. And now they claim it's the Republicans, not the Democrats who wanted to fund the police. How rich.

The media has made so many mistakes, it actually helps them because like Kat's ex's, it's impossible to keep track of all of them. Now when I slam the media people say, but Greg, you are the media. Damn right. I've been doing this for 30 years. I've been all over men's mags, women's mags, political journals, nudism, advocacy. That's how I met Dr. Drew. But I was the odd man out. A gorgeous square peg and an ugly stupid hole.

But that meant I could watch the proverbial sausage being made. It was more disgusting than watching a snuff film. So, I've heard. The process is built on gathering eyeballs, not info to make a profit, you need a narrative so you cover only certain facts in a way that supports the preconceived view of reality. A story that doesn't have a villain does not rate. A story that doesn't unfold like a movie plot holds no interest for the reporter.

A story that doesn't make the reporter feel important. Well, like the first draft of a Jesse Watters book, it always gets rewritten and rewritten and rewritten. The media is a story making machine, so it's inherently false. The narratives are decided before the story is written. Obama is good Trump is bad. Sit on the kids in cages photos from the Obama administration report on them as though they were Trump's fault. Never correct the record.

Their narrative always Trump's truth. And now reporters must rely on the unstable crazies on Twitter for content. That's the thrust behind wokeism and canceled culture. The Twitter hive is the only thing keeping the media outrage machine afloat. Can you imagine getting ideas from a platform where the anonymous mob rules? It maintains fat salaries for executives in legacy media but imagine today being a young reporter.

All you do is write about tweets from losers. Local news is dead. Your story is judged on clicks. So, like a tick on a dog's nuts. It has to drop blood to survive.

FAULKNER: Wow.

GUTFELD: Yes. So these young writers never find satisfying work. The lowly Twitter trend monkeys toil in raging obscurity until the machine farts them out. Then they end up waiting on me at restaurants. Which is good, I never tip less than 25 percent.

GUTFELD: Let's welcome tonight's guest. She brings more to the table than a waiter on meth. "THE FAULKNER FOCUS" anchor Harris Faulkner. He believes in the mind body connection and I wouldn't mind having his body. Host of Dr. - - Ask Dr. Drew, Dr. Drew Pinsky. And she can light up a room with her cracked (INAUDIBLE) Fox News Contributor, Kat Timpf. And Paul Bunyan told him to pick on someone his own size. My massive sidekick and host of "NUFF SAID" on Fox Nation, Tyrus.

All right. I'm so excited to have you here, Harris.

FAULKNER: I'm excited to be here. I mean, if -

GUTFELD: I'm a big fan. You were one of the only people who was nice to me back in the good old days.

FAULKNER: That's not true.

GUTFELD: You're very nice.

FAULKNER: They love you.

GUTFELD: They love me now, Harris. Back then they didn't love me. They used to beat me in the hall.

FAULKNER: That's an expression of love.

GUTFELD: They would throw hot garbage on me. Anyway, you report -- unlike the most media, you report on facts every day. Why is it so hard for everyone else? You don't seem to come to something with a preconceived narrative. I actually see you go, what is the story?

FAULKNER: I do ask it a lot because there's so much out there now. And with social media, everybody thinks that they can do my job.

GUTFELD: Yes. Yes.

FAULKNER: So what they do is they just slap a little, you know, interesting lingo in there. For instance, this hour I had never heard tics dogs balls (INAUDIBLE) one thing. I mean, if people would bring it real like that, it would make my job a lot easier. But what I'm having to do -- when I report on The Faulkner Focus every day is like debunk all this stuff.

GUTFELD: Yes.

FAULKNER: So you even get started and try to figure out, you know, where's the truth that people are hungry for because they do want it.

GUTFELD: Yes.

FAULKNER: They do want people to be straight with them.

GUTFELD: You notice I have been shifting a lot of the rhetoric on Fox to include such phrases that you've just mentioned like dogs, nuts and balls and things.

TYRUS, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: Congratulations.

GUTFELD: On The Five today, do you know what I said?

TYRUS: Oh, boy.

GUTFELD: Eat a bag of spotted dicks. Which is a dessert. Dr. Drew.

PINSKY: It may be dessert but would -- that would really jumps to mind.

GUTFELD: It's a -- it's a bread pudding with currants and raisins. I used to eat it when I lived in London. I was not a fan of it, Dr. Drew. Here's the problem with CNN and you understand the CNN and all networks. They can't resolve the sunk costs of their past being wrong. So if you're wrong for a long time, you either stop, turn around and start over. Or you just pretend that it's a principle in being wrong.

Like, you know what, I got to maintain consistency in my narrow mindedness because that's a principle.

PINSKY: First of all, when you said sunk cost, I'm afraid where you were going with that (BLEEP) talk, but be that as it may. There seems to be one thing about, you know, today, I was looking at a list of all the things the press got wrong. And --

GUTFELD: The Sharon Atkinson one? That's a good one.

PINSKY: That was an amazing list when you see --

FAULKNER: It's 38 pages.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PINSKY: Thirty-eight pages.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PINSKY: And each one you're like, yes, I remember that. That was wrong. That was wrong. And they never adjust course ever.

GUTFELD: No, they can't.

PINSKY: And to your point, if you've ever been the object of a story on Twitter, Harris, you -- what you find is how fake news develops. You see it more.

FAULKNER: That is true.

PINSKY: And then once the fake news is the more juicy topic is sort of becoming viral, that gets reported as a fact. And it's a million miles from the truth in almost every case.

GUTFELD: No, it's true. Tyrus, I think that we are blessed with a smarter audience, right? Don't you think that our audience -- and I mean, generally Fox, like --

FAULKNER: (INAUDIBLE) amazing.

TYRUS: I'm stuck here. I don't want to support his pandering but I don't want them mad at me either. So I'm just going to say pass. Oh, come on. It's what do you expect? You know --

KAT TIMPF, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: I love you guys.

TYRUS: Oh.

TIMPF: All of you are so far.

FAULKNER: Yes.

TYRUS: I refuse to play. You know, it's -- one of the biggest compliments that I've gotten since I've took this job was what would normally be an insult in any other profession. You are blessed with common sense. He's a common sense guy. I love that he's a C student. Common is regular.

GUTFELD: Right.

TYRUS: Guy is the dude you don't marry. No one said I married that guy. They married that man. Like, literally just being room temperature and telling it without any bells and whistles is amazing. Here's the -- here's the secret. We all can do it. It's common sense.

GUTFELD: Right.

TYRUS: And if you don't have common sense, you really shouldn't be talking. But it's rare now. It's crazy.

PINSKY: Or hysterical instead of having common sense. So common sense is something we crave and -- or track like a --

GUTFELD: If you don't get clicks. Common sense.

(CROSSTALK)

PINSKY: That's true.

TYRUS: That's not true. I just went viral with common sense. If you hate the flag, why participate?

GUTFELD: Right.

TIMPF: I was researching this topic on Google. And I saw a headline on the economist that said trust in the media has increased in the past year. Then you have to click on it to see the subhead that says, in countries other than America that is.

TYRUS: Yes.

PINSKY: Wow.

TIMPF: Like the writing about this, and they can't not do this as they're writing about it.

GUTFELD: Exactly. They're lying about the thing that's accusing them of applying.

FAULKNER: Yes, but I mean, if you -- if you look at what people want, they want to be entertained.

GUTFELD: Yes.

FAULKNER: And so, if you're -- if you're not lighting it up, they don't really want to participate in that.

GUTFELD: It is.

FAULKNER: And you don't need to oversell the truth. To Tyrus' point, common sense. The facts you don't need to oversee. You don't have to shout a building is on fire unless you're actually at the scene trying to save lives. Like if you're in a studio or if you're on Twitter, you don't need nine zillion exclamation points with the truth. The truth is what it is, it sells itself.

GUTFELD: Yes. And the truth. I think I'm going to coin a phrase here, is out there. I just came up with that guys.

FAULKNER: Well, at Fox. The truth is in here.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PINSKY: I would say Greg nosh it.

GUTFELD: Nosh it. That's my new -- my new diet show. Nosh it.

FAULKNER: See, that's not what I thought --

TIMPF: You go anywhere without that sign?

GUTFELD: No. Up next. Will we need a moon base to win a war in space? I say yes.

GUTFELD: Is space the place for the next arms race? A new report from the Air Force Research Laboratory or AFRL, suggests the U.S. space force needs to prepare for the day when the moon becomes the next military frontier. Why? Because of the inevitable growth of government and private space travel including missions to the moon notes Air Force Colonel Eric Felt, that's commerce extends to the moon and beyond. It is vital we understand and solve those unique challenges so that we can provide space domain awareness and security.

And so simple terms. It's like when you're at a resort. If you want the best lounge chair on the beach, you got to get there first. There is going to be space pirates and our military needs to be ready. So here's another example of something Trump understood but the media didn't. They laughed at the space force but who's laughing now? Probably her.

GUTFELD: She never stop laughing the crazy lady. But we can't stop with the moon because China's sure is and China has reportedly announced plans for its first crewed mission to Mars with plans to build a permanent base there, but hopefully not a virus research lab. After that they want large scale Earth to Mars cargo missions so they can start developing the red planet and then force the Martians to make Nikes.

Mission launches are earmarked for 2033. A perfect gift for Kat's 50th birthday. Yes. For more. Let's go live to our space correspondent Joe Machi. Joe, how concerned should we be about war on the moon?

JOE MACHI, COMEDIAN: Of course we should be worried, Greg. China wants the moon but I already promised it to all of my girlfriends that spells conflict. It's weird. We covered for China on coronavirus. Then they threatened Taiwan. They're fake friends. All fake friends are good for screwing up your birthday parties. Your parents think oh, great, Joe's socializing with people his own age. And why I'm sharing this outside? It's 100 degrees. It's not like we're on vacation on the moon.

GUTFELD: For a guy.

FAULKNER: Is he OK?

GUTFELD: Not really. You know, that's why we don't let him into the building. Security we have them on a list, they get the picture in the mailroom. Tyrus, all right. So this thing drives me crazy. And you are going to agree with me. We were the first person to put a flag on the moon and we didn't declare it a 51st state. If we had and we had said this is our moon, who would have fought us over it?

No one's going to fight over the moon. It's like it's China or USSR that I'm going to, oh, no, no, no, because no one's -- no one's going to think I'm going to have a bunch and we're not going to kill over the moon. We could have just declared that our property. And now that was a big screw up on those astronauts if indeed they did land there.

TYRUS: OK. So, I'm going to ride with you on this one. Because it's -- this one wasn't creepy. So I'm going to with you. A couple of -- a couple of issues. A couple of issues. I think the reason why they didn't claim it as a state is because they landed there and go, huh, there was no oxygen, there's no life. Gravity sucks. Let's go home.

GUTFELD: You just described Vermont.

TYRUS: So -- well, the Vermont, you can still breathe.

GUTFELD: OK.

TYRUS: Who's going to fight when you can't even -- the bullets go up? Like this makes no sense to me. This sounds like really bad planning. You can build a base in Mars all you want.

GUTFELD: Yes.

TYRUS: But there's still no oxygen up there. There's still no water up there. So I'm going to stay focused down here. You all go ahead. Have a great time. Let me know the first time you step out and catch that sunrise in Mars. What's it like when your body implodes from the inside out because it's outer space. So it's a bad place to go. So go ahead, go build your base in there. Why don't we worry about Antarctica? Because that's pretty good property that's wide open right now.

FAULKNER: Why don't we worry about Chicago?

TYRUS: Yes.

FAULKNER: Seattle. Portland, Oregon. All those places that are on fire right now with violent crime. I mean, you're talking about looking for, you know, life on another planet. I'd like to find it here.

TYRUS: Yes.

FAULKNER: Like who's going to fight the crime? Have you walked through Times Square recently? It is like Mars.

GUTFELD: Yes.

FAULKNER: There's no oxygen there either by the way.

GUTFELD: You know, the fact is, though, Doc, I'm going to go back to what I said before. If we don't do it first, someone else will do it. And the first guy always wins.

PINSKY: Not necessarily. I mean, humans never changed, right? As soon as we walk on a piece of land and say, hey, this is mine. Immediately somebody wants to take it over or conflict with it, or you have to defend it or you have to put fences around it. I don't care if the land is on earth or moon, it doesn't matter. Humans are always the same. But interestingly, Mars already went red. So I guess China's got -- I guess they've got their sort of set up there.

GUTFELD: That's very clever. That's why I got the tattoo.

PINSKY: What is on your back, by the way?

GUTFELD: Well, it was going to be Dr. Siegel but (INAUDIBLE) I don't know. Dr. Drew.

PINSKY: Fauci (INAUDIBLE)

GUTFELD: I got -- I got docs all over my body. Always in one, I might add. I used to see my internal tattoos. You know, Kat, like a lot of women you love and understand astrology. But this is astronomy. So try to be focused.

TIMPF: See, you know, I don't -- I don't -- you can get it wrong. I don't believe in astrology because I believe in nothing, OK?

GUTFELD: Oh, yes, yes.

TIMPF: There's a big difference. I have not tried to fill the hole in my life. But religion should be with astrology. OK? Space, also doesn't interest me that much.

GUTFELD: Really?

TIMPF: Yes.

GUTFELD: Wow.

TIMPF: Because I just have --

GUTFELD: Because you're a millennial?

TIMPF: Don't ever do that again. Because I just -- there's so many -- you said there's so many things to enjoy here. I feel like there's so many things to have anxiety about here.

GUTFELD: Right.

TIMPF: Problems. I agree with you, Harris. But I don't even think of, you know, I don't even have room in my brain for that. I'm like, oh, what if I get the wrong toppings on my salad? You know, so I don't have room in my brain for space.

PINSKY: Well, also Teen Mom.

TIMPF: Teen mom. Oh, yes. Teen mom, Teen Mom 2, Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant, new season coming in August (INAUDIBLE).

GUTFELD: All right. All right. Well the great thing about outer space is that's another place for racism. Right? We got more space. Tyrus. Outer space race.

TYRUS: Yes.

FAULKNER: Is that a safe space?

TYRUS: Well, the clans -- well, the clans' rocket have a little hood on it when it heads up? Like, I mean, will -- I mean, will there be (INAUDIBLE) rockets. I mean, I don't think there'll be racist in outer space because I don't care if I was standing next to Jim Crow, if he had the one can have oxygen we're going to be friends. We'll be racist when we get back.

FAULKNER: Wow. Wow.

TYRUS: Oxygen brings us together.

GUTFELD: Nicely done. All right. Up next. Justice Thomas says what we don't need are more laws on weed.

GUTFELD: Justice has spoke, it's time for a toke. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas says it's time to end federal marijuana prohibition because the current laws and the books no longer makes sense and I agree. Especially after that brownie I had in the green room. Thanks, Harris. You got a great connection.

TIMPF: What?

FAULKNER: Oh, yes.

GUTFELD: It's too late.

FAULKNER: Not.

GUTFELD: Issue is the mixed messaging and legality between the state and federal level. Medical marijuana is available in 36 states in full recreational use in 18. Unlike my massive fan base, those numbers only continue to grow. Stop it.

Meanwhile, federal tax laws prevent weed businesses from deducting business expenses, like advertising or hydroponic lights and nachos. So, while weed growers want high customers, the government wants high taxes. Yet the feds have been told by the Department of Justice not to go after weed businesses that follow state law figure that out. It's just as Thomas explained, "The federal government's current approach is half in half out regime that simultaneously tolerates and forbids local use of marijuana."

Then he started giggling and stared at his hand for 15 minutes. But it's like my dad used to say, you know, maybe it's time to read the writing on the wall, which in our place was always please call the police I'm being held against my will. Stupid grifters. Anyway, um, where am I going with? Harris, I don't know where you stand on this. I believe that this is inevitable, and I think it's a good thing because then you're able to create quantifiable manageable products.

FAULKNER: All right, so I am not the authority that you may think I am on the weed. Not, even though I'm dressed like --

TIMPF: (INAUDIBLE) call it the weed.

FAULKNER: Yes, right? Exactly. And I'm dressed like a plant. But I you know, I'm curious about this, why does it get the same legal designation is like LSD?

DR. DREW PINSKY, ADDICTION MEDICINE SPECIALIST: Yes, it's ridiculous.

GUTFELD: Good point.

FAULKNER: Like heroin. I mean, again, I'm, I'm not although my dresses the exact same color as the word marijuana.

GUTFELD: Yes.

FAULKNER: I'm, I'm not really familiar with the inner workings of the weed, but I think it's not like LSD or heroin. So, I kind of get where the justice is going with this. I'm --

GUTFELD: All of them, though, you mentioned, Kat, if you mentioned heroin, or, or acid, all of these things, the solution is always the quantifiable, quantifiable measurement and purity of a drug always makes it safer.

TIMPF: Yes, harm reduction. Absolutely. And it's also, you know, a personal choice. And a lot of the problems with, you know, people talk about the opiate crisis without even mentioning that it's fentanyl that's in street drugs, because people like you said they don't know what they're taking. I think that, you know, it's marijuana certainly not the same as heroin or LSD. But I also think that they should all be, you know, completely legalized. And, you know, for the marijuana thing, most people I mean, 60 percent in a poll from just a couple months ago, they think it should be completely legalized. I think we just go ahead and do it, and the great news for the people who disagree is it will still be legal for them to not use it.

GUTFELD: Right.

FAULKNER: What would that do to the drug cartels? That's crazy.

TIMPF: Yes, exactly. Yes.

PINSKY: Look, the idea of a good chemical and a bad chemical is flawed. It's just flawed. They are just chemicals and the, the human relationship with them. If you have fentanyl and your pancreatic cancer patient, you're damn glad you got fentanyl. If you're a heroin addict, it will kill you.

GUTFELD: Right?

PINSKY: That's not because the chemicals good or bad, it's just a quality of the human relationship with it. And cannabis is no different. And it's - - you're exactly correct, it's inevitable. It's inevitable. And our states like California, where I harken from spiraling out of control, because we have recreational cannabis. No, in fact, I would argue that people are getting more realistic about it, because they've gotten all that political energy out of it. And now you can talk about it realistically, and the problems, the risk and the benefit.

GUTFELD: It's true. It's like pro when prohibition. I mean, there were people running for president under the prohibition name. It was that political. And then once it went away, it's just like this, that it was like a dream that just kind of ended. And I also think that the same thing is happening with Colorado, too. Is that Colorado when you were thinking, you're being told, oh my god, everybody's high, but then it was just like there was some kind of pot tourism and then everybody was like, it became as mundane as a martini. Tyrus.

TYRUS: Sure.

GUTFELD: Yes.

TYRUS: Yes, definitely. I don't know much about weed but I believe a kewpie a day keeps doctor away.

GUTFELD: What's a kewpie?

FAULKNER: I don't know what that is.

TYRUS: I know you don't, you said the weed.

FAULKNER: Wow!

TYRUS: I definitely know I wouldn't be knocking on your door going. You got a dime bag? Not that I would ever do anything like, but then again when I'm in California, you bet your ass I will. That's the confusing part.

GUTFELD: Yes.

TYRUS: If it's legal here, illegal there, you know, it's, it's tough, but here's the deal. If you take the history lesson back, why was it made illegal in the first place? Because the settlers wanted to make cotton and tobacco and they couldn't compete with Native Americans, so they made it illegal, because you could make Hampton close out of marijuana.

PINSKY: It was a racist history.

TYRUS: Yes, so here we go, so won't be woke. Free it up. And here's a great idea, tax it, it can pay for the infrastructure. Boom. Done. Flat tax across the board, put it into schools, put it in our streets.

TIMPF: The money in the schools, he means.

FAULKNER: Yes, that's what he meant.

TYRUS: You know what, at this point I'll take a high teacher. I'll be a really political one who's telling me that my neighbor is racist because he was born white. So, I rather see the high version where everyone's beautiful and cool in extra art class.

FAULKNER: And they're all psychedelic? Is that how it works? The weed?

GUTFELD: No, he's right. If everybody, look, it's hard to be angry after a really good edible, like you're seeing -- like the people, like I bet you could solve more.

PINKSY: No, no, I'm just saying the bar fights happen on alcohol not the weed.

GUTFELD: Not on pot, exactly.

FAULKNER: You talking about chemicals, I mean alcohol.

TIMPF: Martinis are not mundane.

TYRUS: You start businesses that never get off the ground.

GUTFELD: Yes. The worst thing about pot --

TYRUS: Yes, like our new show "Racist House" that was born from where? Probably some weed.

GUTFELD: By the way, "Racist Haunted House." I actually was going to bring it up in the e-block about how our progress is going. We're starting a racist haunted, haunted house for Halloween.

FAULKNER: Care to explain that to me?

GUTFELD: It's in the title, Harris. "Racist Haunted House." You just lineup.

TYRUS: It was never ghosts. It was always the racist house.

TIMPF: Welcome to the show.

FAULKNER: Thank you.

GUTFELD: Coming up, is life learning skills the real beauty of playing Call of Duty?

GUTFELD: It's not just for thrills, but for learning life skills. If you think video games are an antisocial waste of time, you need to wake up and smell the Monster Energy Drink. And the new poll of American video game fans have said that gaming has led to greater success in their lives, with 42 percent saying it taught them better life skills than they learned at school, which says more about their schools than the video games.

Guess that's what happens when schools teach junk like Critical Race Theory instead of old-fashioned skills like fighting zombies, killing hookers, and throwing coins at turtles. The poll found that players improved in time management, hand-eye coordination and getting to redoes into their mouths without using their hands. Said the steady sponsor, "Whether it's critical thinking problem solving or communication, we all have something to gain from gaming, the results show that one of the biggest benefits of gaming is collaborating with other players."

Now, I don't know about you, but I'm 100 percent certain this study was not paid for by a videogame company, not by that quote. So, thank you, video gamers for keeping your community on the path to self-improvement. Enjoy that microwave pizza, you earned it. Doc, this is it. I think that there is something true to this. If you look at your life as a video game, where you wake up and you face challenges.

PINSKY: Yes.

GUTFELD: You know, and instead of obstacles, you view you get up in the morning and something comes at you, it's a challenge and not a setback. If you think that way, which life could be then I this could be a pattern?

PINSKY: It's like anything, there have been risks, and there have been benefits and not so beneficial effects of these games, right? It's like anything else. I was reared on Pong. And I can't say that that really did much for me. However, my sons are avid video game players and they use it as the study suggested for really relaxation when they need to kind of relax and get you know get out of their own head.

They use it quite effectively for that and it's often social. But, but they're interacting with people you know, disconnected voices and you know, yes, it's not really a social thing. The reality is it's not as bad as we made it out to be over the years that was going to make people violent, sensitized to things. Turned out that wasn't so bad, but I think this study is a lot based to.

GUTFELD: You could say that it is correlating to a reduction overall and violence over the last 40 years. But that, that -- I don't know Tyrus. Tyrus, you said you don't even, you don't -- you stay away from them.

TYRUS: What?

GUTFELD: Didn't you say you stay away from --

TYRUS: No, it must have been another black Tyrus you were talking. I literally I play with my kids like I'm Minecraft monster, like I played Madden with my buddy stole from college like sports games was kind of went with athletics and we would play sports games that would we build a look at defenses and things like that different.

FAULKNER: We have like that.

TYRUS: It translated, it translated for athletics, you know, because you could simulate you and have to beat each other up on the football field and basketball.

PINSKY: When you did, what you really try to just relax, get out of your head.

TYRUS: No, I was trying to beat the hell out of my homeboy make him buy me lunch, and make dumb bets and stuff like that. But that was because it was a social gathering with friends. There's the other side of it. There's the person whose whole social status is based off a game that nobody gives a damn about. So, he is a five star general on Halo, but when he steps out of the house, he's assistant to the assistant at Subway.

That guy tends to have a problem with relating with what's going on. So, it just depends on and I go back to this, guns, knives, video games, cars, it's not them, it's the individual who's doing it. And you can have a responsible guy who can raise his kids play video games, pay his bills, get on a plane, go to work. And then you have a moron who's literally there 45 hours a day playing nothing but game and does nothing else.

TIMPF: Animal crossing --

TYRUS: You know, so it's just depends.

PINSKY: Animal crossing?

FAULKNER: I only heard one thing, Subway, I'm hungry.

TIMPF: This spring I got addicted for like a month to Animal Crossing, which is a game for three ages 13 and up, so definitely up where you're the animal and you create your little village, your little house, and then you sell turnips on the stock market, get it as T.A., OK. And then you can sell them for like a different price, but then like sometimes they go down. So, then I was getting on Reddit and going to A.C. Turnips Reddit and looking for prices.

And then my husband came in to talk to me and I just gotten into this island. I was like, I can't talk right now I'm selling my turnips, and then he was upset but I don't even care, I kept playing. He came out at three in the morning I was still playing the game. And I said look at this restaurant that I made and he said Catherine who eats there? So, I don't play anymore.

TYRUS: That's when video games go bad.

PINSKY: Yes, it is addictive.

FAULKNER: I felt like I was playing a game the whole time you were talking. I was like --

TIMPF: Oh, it's true.

FAULKNER: I'm scoring points just keeping up, I think.

GUTFELD: Did you ever play any games?

FAULKNER: No, no. I was no, not video games.

GUTFELD: What about you kids?

FAULKNER: You know I've got athletes, so we play games that are based on athletics like that's what we're into. And I just I can't went on the court with my, my 14-year-old and I can't be a gymnast with my 12-year-old so it's fun. I mean, you're in the virtual worlds you can do anything. My avatar wears a cape at all times.

GUTFELD: I have mixed feelings about video games mainly because I haven't played them in so long. I used to play Doom constantly through the night.

FAULKNER: What is Doom?

GUTFELD: Doom was amazing. It was one of the first person shooters.

TYRUS: Yes, you shoot up a bunch of monsters and get lost in a map.

GUTFELD: Yes, that's what it is.

FAULKNER: That's like television news in a news conference.

TYRUS: And you get mad, and you get mad.

GUTFELD: Then you get mad and you start having these weird twisted nightmares. You go to bed and think that there were monsters coming at you in your sleep, that's why I stopped.

TIMPF: I would have nightmares that might turn up spoiled before I can sell them.

FAULKNER: This just folded into the weed conversation.

GUTFELD: I know.

TYRUS: Oh, for sure.

FAULKNER: Bringing that back.

GUTFELD: You know why, Harris, because it's starting to hit. It usually takes 45 minutes.

FAULKLNER: Wow.

GUTFELD: All right up next, do guys in shorts made of denim deserves so much venom?

GUTFELD: Once again, it's time for the segment too gutsy for "SPECIAL REPORT."

ANNOUNCER: "TWO STUPID STORIES."

GUTFELD: First up, there are reports about the return of jorts. The Wall Street Journal, a paper, claims that men's jean shorts are no longer just for your dad to wear while he's grilling and talking about how they don't make plywood like they used to anymore. Apparently, they're making a comeback with retailers selling over 200 styles and designers Saint Laurent even offering pair for $850.

Meanwhile, and slightly less crazy news police say an Iowa man called in a bomb threat to a local McDonald's because they didn't give him any sauce for his Chicken McNuggets. He was arrested and charged with a felony which is almost as bad as having to eat a Chicken McNugget without any sauce. But you know, it's like my granddad used to say, give a man a fish you feed him for a day, teach a man to fish and you can bang his wife while he's out fishing.

TYRUS: Wow!

FAULKNER: Oh my.

PINSKY: Oh my, indeed.

GUTFELD: My granddad was a horny bugger.

FAULKNER: At least.

GUTFELD: Yes, so of the two stories what interests you Harris?

FAULKNER: I'm going to go with McNuggets for 10.

GUTFELD: Yes. OK, how about are bomb threats ever a good idea?

FAULKNER: No, they never are. However, dried chicken yes lead you to do some dangerous things.

GUTFELD: Yes, yes, especially when it tastes like a McNugget, Dr. Drew. Like you got to have the sauce, without the sauce, what good is it?

PINSKY: I just have to comment on the shorts story.

GUTFELD: Yes. OK.

PINSKY: Because --

GUTFELD: You have them, don't you?

PINSKY: No.

TIMPF: You're wearing jeans shorts under those --

GUTFELD: You're wearing cut off shorts.

PINSKY: Daisy, Daisy Dukes answer me.

FAULKNER: Wow.

GUTFELD: Pantyhose. He has pantyhose, Daisy Dukes under his slacks.

PINSKY: Not likely, but the stunning thing, the stunning thing to me about this story is that not only is it being covered on this show, but you did it on "THE FIVE" as well.

GUTFELD: Did we? I can't remember.

PINSKY: Yes, you did?

GUTFELD: Did I say anything?

PINSKY: Yes, you did.

GUTFELD: I don't remember.

PINSKY: And, and that just proves this is a very slow news day. That's how slow news goes right now.

GUTFELD: Are you questioning our story choices, Dr. Drew? How dare you?

PINKSY: No, no, of course not. No, no.

GUTFELD: No, you never had a slow day on Celebrity Rehab.

PINSKY: No. That was rare but, but, but it's just -- I think Scott Adams pointed out there was something might be coming like this things are getting so slow.

GUTFELD: That's true.

FAULKNER: You know what Dr. Drew's doing, he's deflecting.

GUTFELD: Yes.

FAULKNER: Because, Kat, you and I both know he showed up in shorts.

GUTFELD: Yes. Yes. I want to talk about jorts. And then, he doesn't want to talk about shorts.

TIMPF: Just like good (INAUDIBLE) would say.

GUTFELD: Yes, exactly. A George obsessed doctor. You know --

PINSKY: (INAUDIBLE).

GUTFELD: Tyrus.

TYRUS: I want to talk about your whole last grandfather for a minute. So, he would just send guys out with fishing lessons and he just raid the town. So, there's just a whole bunch of little bastard Gutfelds running around somewhere.

GUTFELD: That's how, that's where that whole a phrase came from which is teach a man to fish, that came from my granddad and it was all a ruse so he could pick up chicks.

TYRUS: Wow.

GUTFELD: Yes.

TYRUS: Wow.

GUTFELD: Yes. Never met the guy. Wasn't around --

TYRUS: Rolling Stone, he was busy. I mean, between teaching fish classes and banging wives. Wow, what a tradition. What a family tradition. You know, damn, Greg --

TIMPF: Just onto a pillow.

TYRUS: Damn. I don't know man. Jean shorts have been around forever. They're not going anywhere.

PINSKY: Yes, they're $50.00.

TYRUS: But let's -- if you threaten to blow up McDonald's over some sauce, thank god they got him now. Yes, I mean, damn. I've been mad. I might even circle back but then I'd have to confess to them that I'm eating fast food and I'm such a little fatty that I had to go back to get sauce. You know, you're not just going to get the sauce. While you're there, you're going to order a shake for your friend. So, there's a whole lot of what have us in Korea when it comes --

TIMPF: Have you ever done like a bomb threat threat, just like as a compliment.

FAULKNER: What?

TIMPF: Like, baby, like don't go to work. I'm going to call a bomb threat. I love you stay with me.

FAULKNER: Don't get it.

TIMPF: Me neither.

FAULKNER: That's a heck of a love life.

TIMPF: I am full of passion.

GUTFELD: Yes.

TYRUS: Dr. Drew, you got a few minutes after the show to talk to somebody?

PINSKY: Don't worry, I set aside a bunch of time.

TIMPF: We already have plans.

GUTFELD: But I thought you're going to check out my other tattoo?

PINSKY: I'm not sure I want to see it.

GUTFELD: But I want you to pose for my next tattoo.

FAULKNER: With your jorts on.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PINSKY: So glad I stopped by tonight.

GUTFELD: Yes, don't go anywhere. We'll be right back.

GUTFELD: So I'm sorry that I have to keep reminding everyone but just in case you forgot, let's do this.

ANNOUNCER: Animals are jerks. Animals are jerks. Animals are jerks.

GUTFELD: Set your DVRs every night so you never miss an episode. Thank you, Harris Faulkner, Dr. Drew, Kat Timpf, Tyrus, our studio. "FOX NEWS @ NIGHT" with evil Shannon Bream is next. I'm Greg Gutfeld and I love you, America.

