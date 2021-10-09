'Gutfeld!' on Biden always blaming Trump

This is a rush transcript of "Gutfeld!" on October 8, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST (on camera): All right. Happy Friday, everyone. It's almost the weekend which means, Michael Loftus heads to his local Goodwill and digs through a fresh container of recently to last hobo clothes.

And Kat tried to actually leave early today to go to happy hour.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Do you know how to (INAUDIBLE)?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: No.

GUTFELD: Couldn't wait a few hours. And because I care about my health, I'll be working out.

GUTFELD: You know, a disgusting person would say he gives great head. But I'm not that kind of person.

MICHAEL LOFTUS, FOX NATION HOST (on camera): It was a fun little roller coaster of reaction.

GUTFELD: Yes, it was shocked, disgust, and then approval.

LOFTUS: Which is where you want to land when you --

GUTFELD: Exactly. Let's do that joke again. Do not edit that out.

So, Joe's approval ratings dropped to 38 percent, according to the latest poll. That honeymoon, it did faster than Ilhan Omar and her brothers.

It's no surprise the presidency is unraveling faster than a cardigan cotton of power drill. Just look at the key variables. Foreign policy has been a disaster unless you're the Taliban, they're doing donuts on a soccer field in a U.S. Army Jeep.

As Vice President Joe went to funerals, as president, he causes them. Yes.

It's amazing, this joker has been in politics forever. And the moment that he's put in charge, he wets the Oval Office rug like a nervous puppy.

I would not trust him with the keys to a rascal scooter. I think that's one of our sponsors.

KATHERINE TIMPF, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: Yes.

GUTFELD: Inflation now hits American households for an extra $175 a month, which is exactly what Hunter pays the masseuse for a happy ending at the local Super Eight.

Meanwhile, gas prices are higher than Kat.

LOFTUS: Just rhythmically.

GUTFELD: Yes. It didn't work rhythmically, but he didn't have to.

But that's another tax targeting the working stiff. You know, the people who have to drive to pay their bills instead of selling arts and crafts for half a million. But of course, the guy who says the buck stops with me, says it's not his fault that the buck is worth a lot less than it was a year ago.

You've heard about the homicide numbers. Even cartel members from Tijuana won't visit Baltimore. In Chicago, more people are getting their shots from a Glock than a syringe.

You got a dead domestic agenda. The only thing Joe seems capable of passing is gas from the Gerber's pureed vegetables he had for lunch.

Also, there is more COVID deaths under Joe in just 10 months with three vaccines than all -- than of all of last year. Good luck blaming it on Trump, but, of course, they will.

Yes, remember that constant body count that showed up every day like Stelter at Krispy Kreme, gleefully attributing every casualty to Trump, even if the COVID victim was 600 pounds, 9 years old, and had a crowbar through his head.

They hope the list would cost Trump the election. And it did. Biden promised to shut the virus down. Instead, the only thing he is shutting down is the early bird buffet.

Now, when Biden wins, the body count disappears, much like CNN's fact- checking department, which they put into cold storage along with their ratings, and Chris Cuomo's career.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes.

GUTFELD: Yes.

So, what do you say about all of this, Joe?

TOM SHILLUE, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR (on camera): Look, look, look, this is simple. I'm saying this the other day on the telephone, the television, the radio, 8-track player. All right?

It's so simple. If it's good, I did it. Bucks stops here, It's me. All right? If it's bad, it's the other guy that you know, you know who I'm talking about. All right?

So, just look at. If you got COVID, OK, that's him. If you got no COVID, that's me. OK? I did that. OK?

The border, that's him. Crime, that's him. High taxes, that's him. OK. Now, what's me? Let me think of some good things here.

Raindrops on roses and -- That's it. Both of those, those are me.

GUTFELD: Yes.

The Quinnipiac Tim Malloy summarizes the brutal polling findings. "Battered on trust, doubted on leadership, and challenge on overall competency.

President Biden continues a downward slide to a number not seen since the tough scrutiny of the Trump administration."

So, did you notice something there? He says they haven't seen findings like this since the tough scrutiny of the Trump administration. So, what's the difference here? There is no tough scrutiny of the Biden administration at all.

The press looks away like they've been shown erotic photos of Joy Behar.

This suggests -- this suggests that if the scrutiny were equal, brains would explode. Either Trump would have been the greatest president ever if they treated him fairly, or Joe Biden would be the worst president ever. If they treated them fairly. It's mind-boggling.

With Biden, its parents at school board meetings who are to blame, right?

Or the unvaccinated, or Fox News. Joe will be blaming the ghost of Ronald Reagan whom he talks to every night at the White House.

Meanwhile, there are no comparisons between Joe and Trump on any variable.

Economy, foreign policy, COVID, crime, the border. And why? Because if you did that, you would see that Trump would destroy Biden, which returns us to two key points.

First, the media didn't care that President Trump improved the country. Why would they? Most of them hate this place anyway. But he had to go. His late-night tweets gave all of them early morning anxiety. And even with all his cash, he still wasn't one of them, he was one of us.

Also, he was a Republican. So, he starts off as Hitler. We're on like three Hitlers now. One more Hitler and we have a box set.

Clapping for Hitler.

So, they gladly handed the country's keys to some doddering old mess who goes to bed at 4:00 p.m. but doesn't send mean tweets. But this happens almost every time a Democrat is in the White House.

It's like we keep punching ourselves in the face to see if it really hurts as much as we thought it did four or eight years ago. It does. And what happened to that unity pledge? Joe is about as unifying as farting in an elevator.

Just asked, Kat.

So, to protect the media's precious mental health, we screwed our country over. So, what happens when you realize that reassessing Trump only makes Biden look even worse? If Biden is worse than what the media called an existential threat, then, what do you call Biden? A super-duper accidents -

- existential threat?

And if the media can't compare Biden to Trump's achievements, then what do you do? You talk about January 6th, and white supremacists. Suddenly, concerned parents become domestic terrorists. And surprise, amazing.

The Facebook whistleblower who just miraculously showed up on "60 Minutes, will now be testifying at the next January 6th hearing. So, once again, the media and the Democrats are in cahoots, which is necessary. With these polling numbers, if Biden got any more underwater, he'd be Aquaman.

Let's welcome tonight's guest.

ANNOUNCER: Period!

GUTFELD: They said it couldn't be done. But we booked Miss Florida Citrus 2002. Former State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus.

Her name's Lithuanian for helping Greg reach stuff from the top shelf. Fox News "HEADLINES 24/7" host Carley Shimkus.

I would hate to see what this guy wears on laundry day. TheLoftusParty.com founder Michael Loftus.

And when she is not being a diva -- I'm sorry. She's not being a diva when she yells. Do you know who I am? She honestly can't remember. Fox News contributor Kat Timpf.

So, Morgan, I almost wore the same thing.

Yes, yes, yes. But I talked to Fox, we can't wear the same thing on the -- on this show. So, here is -- here is the amazing thing.

(CROSSTALK)

MORGAN ORTAGUS, FORMER SPOKESPERSON, UNITED STATES DEPARTMENT OF STATE:

You

can borrow.

GUTFELD: This guy has been in politics for half a century, right? And he sucks.

TIMPF: Yes.

GUTFELD: So, that tells me that no matter how long you're in politics, it doesn't improve with experience. It actually protects incompetence.

Whereas, you have somebody like Trump, who had no experience actually do a better job. So, what does that say about politics in general?

ORTAGUS: Ah, it sucks probably. But he has been around forever and you know it's funny because he was sort of the butt of the jokes of the Democrat -- Democratic Party for a long time, right?

GUTFELD: Yes.

ORTAGUS: But you remember in the 2008 debates, when he was on stage, and they were like, can you stop talking Joe?

GUTFELD: Yes.

ORTAGUS: And he was sort of the joke who just stayed around long enough and then actually got elected.

But you know, his poll numbers are terrible today. And also the jobs numbers, I think that women lost 20,000 jobs. We didn't gain any jobs, we actually lost 20,000. And it's not just because I think, you know, Biden, you know, bless his heart It seemed better years. I think the policies are really bad.

Like, it's really funny to read the business headlines today. They were like, women are having to stay at home because the daycare and schools are closed. No -- right?

Who else is going to?

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: Yes.

ORTAGUS: I mean, you know, the husband's help, but like, of course, it's disproportionately affecting women, these bad policies.

GUTFELD: Yes. You know, Michael, her point about Joe, it's kind of like your strategy at a bar. You know, stay around long enough and you might get lucky.

LOFTUS: Yes, yes. Right around 2:00 a.m., everybody is hammered, like, go, Joe's feeling good America.

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: Yes. He was --

(CROSSTALK)

LOFTUS: Who wants a good screwing?

GUTFELD: Last call Joe. He was last call, Joe.

LOFTUS: Yes. And it's these poll numbers like who's shocked by these? A guy who's been absolutely horrible for 48 years.

GUTFELD: Yes.

LOFTUS: Oh, now, he's horrible at this job too. Well, let's put them behind the wheel of a Ferrari. He wrecked it. Who knew? Yes, his numbers are dropping fast. They are dropping fast, they --

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: How fast?

LOFTUS: They are dropping faster than the Nancy Pelosi's granny pennies at a Chardonnay tasting evening.

GUTFELD: How fast?

LOFTUS: Faster than Hunter Biden dropping to his knees at a parmesan carpet cleaning contest.

GUTFELD: One more? How fast?

LOFTUS: Faster than Gavin Newsom's mask, at the French laundry buffet.

GUTFELD: All right.

CARLEY SHIMKUS, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: That is his skill.

LOFTUS: Oh, it's fun.

GUTFELD: Yes.

LOFTUS: But are -- it's funny like these numbers are not a shock to like half the country.

GUTFELD: Yes.

LOFTUS: Half the country is just -- we just started. We're eight months into the longest game of we told you so.

GUTFELD: Yes.

LOFTUS: Ever in the history of mankind.

GUTFELD: That's true.

Carley, you look very sparkly today.

SHIMKUS: Thank you.

GUTFELD: What do you make of this? You might -- my prediction is the worst that Joe gets, the more intensely the media will focus on domestic terror.

SHIMKUS: Absolutely. And you know, it is interesting, because, as you know, there are T.V.s all over the floors here at Fox News that show what's on our air. FBN, CNN, MSNBC

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: Yes.

SHIMKUS: And as we're covering the news of the day, it is really fascinating to see how all the other networks are still really stuck on January 6th, and it's really because that's all they have.

And President Biden, if you think about why he was elected into office, it's really to be a placeholder president. Nobody voted for him because he inspired the masses, the people who did just didn't want Trump. And I think that there's a lot of buyer's remorse there.

Because like you said, the poll numbers on the economy, Afghanistan, foreign policy, crime, those are obvious, because we're obviously doing bad in those areas.

But the poll numbers on Biden's personality are really interesting. Is he honest? That dropped 20 points over the last eight months. Does he care about the average American? That dropped 11.

And his personality was his bread and butter.

GUTFELD: Yes.

SHIMKUS: The fact that he was going to be a moderate also, both things, that's not the reality right now.

GUTFELD: I don't think he eats bread and butter. I think it's usually --

(CROSSTALK)

SHIMKUS: Metaphor.

GUTFELD: Yes. It's got to be something smooth.

SHIMKUS: Softer.

GUTFELD: Easily digestible, softer. So, I'm speaking from experience Kat.

Yes.

What do you make of this -- these polling numbers for Joe? Will the administration change course? That's a "SPECIAL REPORT" kind of question.

TIMPF (on camera): I've never been on that show, believe it or not.

Let's see how I do. No, I don't think they'll change course. Because, first of all, I don't think he is the one thinking about it at all. I think that whatever people tell him to do, he says, OK.

GUTFELD: Right.

TIMPF: He reads off the prompter, and that's all he does. But they still keep going back to the Trump thing, because that's where they set the bar.

They said if you don't vote for this guy, and Trump is the president, all of civilization will collapse, and everyone will die.

And as dumb as that is, people believed it.

GUTFELD: Yes.

TIMPF: People were really concerned that, that would happen. So, I think that there's still going to be people hanging on, saying, well, at least, civilizations not collapse. But at this point, we're getting kind of close.

GUTFELD: Yes. No, it was apocalypse every day.

TIMPF: Yes.

GUTFELD: And what is it now, it's like -- it's like, it's doom, but everybody is just pretending like it's --

(CROSSTALK)

TIMPF: It's not our fault, though.

GUTFELD: It's not our fault.

TIMPF: It's not -- they -- everything that goes wrong, instead of focusing on fixing it, they focus on the P.R. strategy of why it's not their fault.

GUTFELD: Exactly. All right, more stuff ahead. Hunter's art sells at a premium, even though it should be freemium.

GUTFELD: Yes. As Joe Biden's leadership sucks, Hunter's paintings are making bucks. At least five of Hunter's paintings have already been sold for $75,000 each. That's according to the New York Post, which is owned by our parent company, Crisco.

Apparently, the Georges Berges Gallery sold the prints prior to a show opening last week in L.A., where Hunter welcome 200 celebrity guests and prospective buyers.

Yes, he's a modern Warhol, emphasis on hole.

The identities of the buyers remained anonymous, perhaps, because they're not allowed to buy art as a condition of their parole.

TIMPF: Yes.

GUTFELD: But clearly, the idea of keeping a veil of secrecy around all this isn't happening. And as former White House Ethics chief Richard Painter, Painter. He's name is Painter, points out this is an ethics problem for the president.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

RICHARD PAINTER, FORMER CHIEF, WHITE HOUSE ETHICS: This is an ethics problem for the president.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: See, I told you. I told you he was going to say that. Continue.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PAINTER: Cannot have the impression that the executive branch will be doing favors for anyone who does business with the president's family.

Transparency is the answer, not trying to keep things secret.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: This guy has got to move back from the camera.

LOFTUS: It's a first day on Zoom.

GUTFELD: Yes. Acts like a muppet. All right, so, now a team of lawyers is reportedly vetting patrons for Hunter's upcoming gallery show in New York City, which has been delayed until spring or as Hunter calls it, fresh cocaine season.

Loftus, his art is almost as bad as your wardrobe. Do you feel bad that somehow he is making money off his terrible talent and you can't?

LOFTUS: Yes.

GUTFELD: Thank you.

LOFTUS: I do. And you know what, and I'll probably be investigated by the FBI before he is too.

GUTFELD: Yes.

LOFTUS: It's really crazy. Every time I see something about like Hunter Biden, anonymously, you know, people are buying his paintings because he has such a wonderful talent. I'm just like, is the FBI ever going to do anything?

They've had this guy's laptop since 2018. Seriously, it's like it's just a horrible embarrassment to the country, to the FBI. Good lord. They're out investigating PTA parents --

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: Dude, I'm trying to get a gun permit, which I talked about all the time. That guy broke every gun law with -- remember he threw the gun away in a garbage can, which is --

LOFTUS: Yes, leaves rental cars in the middle of a desert with cocaine and pipes and badges.

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: Yes.

LOFTUS: Like I -- get out of here.

GUTFELD: Like I say, when I hear more about him, Carley, I like him.

SHIMKUS: You too.

GUTFELD: But you --

SHIMKUS: Maybe the only one.

GUTFELD: Yes. No, but he is like the only person benefiting under the Biden economy.

SHIMKUS: Yes. Yes. So, what was it? 75,000 a painting?

GUTFELD: Yes.

SHIMKUS: 75,000 a painting?

GUTFELD: Yes.

SHIMKUS: I think that Hunter Biden is probably the best example of how really the media is still aggressively trying to protect President Biden.

Because it's not just that he was a crack addict or failed to pay child support or tried to profit off his dad's political career. But we live in a time that is so hyper-focused on race, and he used the n-word in a series of racist texts, and the media didn't even cover it.

GUTFELD: That's a good point. I forgot. You know, there's so many things about Hunter, we forgot that he is a racist.

SHIMKUS: I know. Yes. So, if you buy that artwork, you're buying the artwork of a racist.

GUTFELD: Yes.

SHIMKUS: Or something that's comfortable with using that kind of language.

GUTFELD: By the way, that reminds me, Kat. Do you remember when the police came because he dumped his gun into a -- or his wife had dumped the gun into a trash can, and when they were interviewing him, he said see those Mexicans? Remember he said see those Mexicans over there? Prolly illegal.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yes.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Prolly.

GUTFELD: Do you remember that? I mean, you remember that story?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yes, that's an --

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: All right. Did I dream this?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: No.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: On Google. I Google it.

GUTFELD: No, it's real. It's real, trust me.

TIMPF: That's an interesting response to protect yourself from cancel culture.

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: Yes --

TIMPF: Right? OK, I'm a horrible racist. What am I do? Become a crackhead and don't pay child support. Because nobody will care about that. I mean, like, it's obvious that these paintings aren't, you know, a way to peddle influence. Either that or he's like the greatest artist of all time for this first try, which that's not true.

One of those paintings look like something came out of my nose after my surgery.

GUTFELD: Yes.

TIMPF: Truthfully. But the sad thing is that we even live in a political system where having the favor of the executive son is even worth anything.

Because that's not how it was supposed to be. Like, when this country was set up, you could be the president's best buddy in the world. And it wouldn't matter because they didn't have all this power and control over all of our daily lives. Those decisions are supposed to be made by the individual.

GUTFELD: Good point.

TIMPF: Yes, thank you.

GUTFELD: I actually posed this idea to 45 month ago, he -- Trump's kids should start selling their own art. And -- but give it -- I mean, think about this, but give it all to charity, which makes -- so, what that forces Hunter to give away all of his money.

They shouldn't do that, like tomorrow. Make good stick figures, whatever.

Clown, clown arts, spin arts.

LOFTUS: That's a brilliant idea.

GUTFELD: No, it is. And it -- but they would -- we didn't have it in the interview because it was -- the interview was too long.

But anyway, we will get into the behind-the-scenes stuff. But that's -- I think that's should be the solution to this. What do you think?

ORTAGUS: I like that idea. I also think that if Hunter Biden wanted to be transparent, that he's -- he should just release the list of who's buying it? Because what concerns me from a national security perspective is what -

- is foreign Intel buying it? Or our -- you know, our Russian oligarchs?

GUTFELD: Yes.

ORTAGUS: I mean, you -- those are the list of things that we don't know.

But what I really miss hearing this whole segment being the last one to talk, I miss George W. Bush's art.

Remember his like -- his first one, the painting, it was like a selfie of him in the bathtub, and it's really weird.

GUTFELD: Yes, yes.

ORTAGUS: You're like, why did you paint? Why was that?

GUTFELD: Yes, it was -- It was so basic almost by the numbers, though, I don't think it was by the numbers that it was surreal. It was just a very -

-

ORTAGUS: Doesn't his art going to help veteran?

GUTFELD: Yes.

ORTAGUS: I don't think it makes profit off of it.

GUTFELD: Yes, yes. That's right. But Hunter's like, no, it's just coming to me. Hookers don't pay for themselves.

All right. Up next, Brian Stelter is obsessed with Fox, and bitter because our ratings rock.

GREG GUTFELD: The portly pundit still stocks a place called Fox. Yes, bitter Brian won't turn the other cheek to the network that beats him every week. And our birthday had Stelter ready to break, but he's still first in line for a piece of that cake.

We are the Dr. Seuss of politics. As Fox News celebrated 25 epic years this week, we reminded you every three minutes. No heartfelt birthday wishes from CNN's chubby, grubby, Teletubby -- only smug words of dismay and disgust.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BRIAN STELTER, CNN HOST: Fox wasn't always the political beast it is today, but the network evolved or devolved into the beating heart of the GOP. The heart with clogged arteries and weak muscles.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: Clogged arteries and weak muscles. Talk about projecting. He's the only guy to eat crow and then ask for a second helping, anyway, anyway, it gets better.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

STELTER: Executives might say they're merely holding a mirror up to America's divisions, but the political science research is clear. Fox is not just a mirror. It's an accelerant. For the families who feel like they've been torn apart by Fox, this week is not a happy anniversary.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: Oh, he's so funny. You want to talk about tearing the country apart? CNN has been sewing division for years stoking a race war, smearing the police and helping to maintain a rise in crime by justifying its very existence calling a protest.

Sadly, the only way to get CNN or Brian to address Chris Cuomo is accusations or his brother Andrew's harassment of staffers is if Fox News talks about it. Without us, the reliable rotundo wouldn't have a show.

Literally, I discovered you, pal.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: You do look just lovely in person as opposed to you in the magazine, I must say. And to my left --

STELTER: 200 miles away.

GUTFELD: Exactly. Brian, I like to play a little game where I just stay in my apartment, and I don't pick up the phone and see if anybody, anybody will come and check on me. Have you ever thought about doing that?

STELTER: And no one no one pays the rent. I mean, the landlord came after seven years to evict them.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: He's kind of adorable back then. But that was back when you could make me laugh with you instead of at you. I often think about what we could have had together.

That could have been could have been us. Could have been us, Kat. You know, without, without Fox, Stelter would be working at Cinnabon.

KAT TIMPF, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: Right.

GUTFELD: Which is like the fox guarding the henhouse.

TIMPF: All he does is talk about Fox. He needs Fox News more than you and I need Fox News, and we work here. He wrote a whole book about Fox News. Him saying that Fox News should not exist would be like Rudyard Kipling complaining there's a such thing as the jungle, let a literary joke.

GUTFELD: It is. How do you pronounce his name?

MICHAEL LOFTUS, COMEDIAN: Rudyard.

GUTFELD: That's not how you pronounce it.

TIMPF: Rudyard, whatever. I learned it.

LOFTUS: Rudyard. It's like he's like -- Rudyard, like that's his rap name.

GUTFELD: Yes, it's Rudyard.

LOFTUS: In the house.

GUTFELD: Sorry, I just -- it just hits me the wrong way Kat.

TIMPF: That's OK. That's OK. You know I do my best and that's all I can do.

GUTFELD: Well, we're going to -- we're going to have to meet afterwards.

No, you can applaud her mistakes. It's me who have to -- who has to deal with it. You guys get to go home, but I got to deal with -- I got to clean up these messes. Speaking of messes, Loftus.

LOFTUS: Every time, every time you're three for three.

GUTFELD: Isn't Stelter guilty of being unaware of him or his network's blind spot? It's like when you -- everybody sees how funny this is except them. They, they become this nation scold while everybody else has fun.

LOFTUS: It's like he's begging people to really go at him so he can complain. Look how they came at me.

GUTFELD: Yes.

LOFTUS: And it's, I don't know you usually see this dynamic like in junior high or high school where the little fat kid goes up, you're going to bully me and like tries to pick a fight and after a while you're like, I'm going to hit you, you know. Like, look at that picture, I every time I see that, it's like when they took off Darth Vader's mask, like right before he died when Luca, he's, we'll take off his mask, that's the guy under the makeup.

Like he -- and then and during the clip like he's longing for the old days of Fox, and these time -- oh remember when they had Shepard Smith on there and he --

GUTFELD: Yes, you know it's B.S. He didn't like Fox back then. What he, what he's trying to do is, is, is play this game. Like, oh, it's changed.

No, it just, it got better and it always gets better.

LOFTUS: Yes.

GUTFELD: Yes, you know Morgan, he seems to be saying that everything went to hell in a handbasket when an alternative was created to their leftist point of view. It's like that's tearing families apart, another path.

MORGAN ORTAGUS, FORMER SPOKESPERSON FOR THE UNITED STATES DEPARTMENT OF

STATE: Yes, I don't -- I can't even like cable news telling. If cable news is tearing your family apart, you have a bigger problem than watching Fox or CNN. Like you have issues.

GUTFELD: Yes.

ORTAGUS: I'm also like, why are you so obsessed?

GUTFELD: Yes.

ORTAGUS: Right, like that went from the (INAUDIBLE) and maybe like why are you so obsessed with me? The thing that, that's like scary about it whenever I watch these sorts of things, it's like not everyone thinks the way you do, not everyone believes the way you do. That's why there's choices, that's why we have television remote. We can turn the channel if we don't like it. So, it's more like when I look at it this way, I think it's sad that you think so poorly of your fellow Americans that you must be brainwashed into watching your television.

GUTFELD: Yes, we almost think the same. We might -- in any, in any, any deviance from that part is wrong. I don't want him to stop doing this, Carley, because this gives me so much material.

CARLEY SHIMKUS, FOX NATION HOST: I can't believe that clip. What was that, 2007?

GUTFELD: I think so, yes. Yes. I don't know who looked worse: me or him?

LOFTUS: Rocking that Siegfried and shirt.

SHIMKUS: You're aging like a fine wine.

GUTFELD: Oh, thank you.

SHIMKUS: You're very welcome. You know, when I was coming in, just to do the show, I met this couple taking pictures outside of Fox News, and they're so sweet. They're from Pennsylvania. And I was thinking the reason we celebrated 25 years of Fox News was for the viewers. It was for the studio audience.

Because before Fox, there was -- half of the country didn't have a voice.

And it's a celebration of that and giving our viewers a voice and the support of us and what we've -- it's all a big hat. We keep on talking about how Fox is a family but we also mean the viewers as well because they're the ones who are supporting and allowing this happened.

I think it's really sad that Brian Stelter, a member of the media, doesn't see that. He should be the one that's celebrating freedom of speech, freedom of the press, and he's filled with so much hate that he can't even see it.

GUTFELD: I wouldn't say, I wouldn't say hate, I'd say biscuits. Carbs, which are like hate --

LOFTUS: That's taters and gravy.

GUTFELD: Carbs are the devil. All right, coming up, the evolutionary reasons why women like warmer season.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

GUTFELD: Is there a scientific reason why women are always freezing? It's a story as old as time itself. That colder temperatures make women whine. A new study out of Israel suggested that women get colder than men due to evolution. That explains why so many give me the cold shoulder. I would never write that.

The study was based on bats and birds. And although previous research, research suggests that women get colder for metabolic reasons. Women's core temperatures are higher than men's, and women have a lower metabolic rate so they experienced the temperatures of their environments differently. But also, decades of meticulous research shows that women just like to complain.

But Kat, a sexist wrote that, I'll just have you know. But can we stop messing around with bats, for Pete's sake? Any more research with those winged demons and we'll be wearing masks on our hands and feet. In the meantime, I've teamed up with NASA to create a highly technical device that will eliminate the differences in temperature sensitivity between men and women. Here it is.

Called a shawl. I think there'll be available, Morgan, in most department stores by the end of the year. You're a woman, I believe.

ORTAGUS: Last time I checked.

SHIMKUS: How dare you gender her.

GUTFELD: Yes, I cisgender --

ORTAGUS: I do identify, yes.

GUTFELD: Yes.

ORTAGUS: Thank you.

GUTFELD: I also identify as Morgan Ortagus. You cold right now? It's very, very cold.

ORTAGUS: But I think this is why that we steal the covers in the bed. But, but I was just telling the girls, one of the things that was amazing last year about being pregnant is that I was hot all the time. And it was so hot, I remember one night it was like 40 degrees and I opened the glass door in the bedroom.

My husband walked in he's like it's freezing in here. It's like if you touch the door, you die. It was like really nice. It's for like nine months, he got to experience what it's like for me to be cold all the time.

And I was like, yes, this is amazing. You get to see what it's like, finally.

GUTFELD: Why do you think, I believe it's because you know, women have to be more sensitive to temperature, nutrition, and other health variables because they are the, they are the, the, the sex that carries the baby. The guy --

SHIMKUS: Furthermore, important sex.

GUTFELD: Exactly. The guy takes the risks. He goes out and kills things.

SHIMKUS: Naturally.

GUTFELD: So, the guy has to endure cold temperatures, because he goes out and, and goes after the what are those large animals --

SHIMKUS: Mammoth.

GUTFELD: Mammoth.

SHIMKUS: Yes. I think it's just because women wear fewer clothes. I mean, look, look at what we're wearing versus you.

GUTFELD: In my neighborhood.

SHIMKUS: I really, I don't know if there needed to be a study. But I love this segment because I think it speaks to so many couples because this is probably the only fight that my husband and I have on a consistent basis.

GUTFELD: Really.

SHIMKUS: Temperature.

GUTFELD: That's amazing.

SHIMKUS: Yes, we have a good relationship.

GUTFELD: That's pretty good.

SHIMKUS: Not to brag.

GUTFELD: How long you been married?

SHIMKUS: Five, six years. I'll give it another -- You know, Kat, I believe that this happened because a female researcher commissioned this just to send a message to her co-workers.

TIMPF: Yes, she's probably cold all the time.

GUTFELD: Yes.

TIMPF: We are all cold, all of the time.

GUTFELD: You have a hole in your dress.

TIMPF: Yes, I do.

ORTAGUS: I know but it's cute.

TIMPF: I have to look good. I don't want to be cold, and not look good. I'm cold all day everywhere I go because all the, you know, research, I've researched this a lot because it affects me very deeply. And you know they set the thermostats for men, so you're cold all day then I get home, boom, there's a man there too.

I'm like, I know he will be, like I married him on purpose but still doesn't mean I can't bet about it. I'm freezing. I sometimes -- I have a blow dryer that I just plug in and sit next to at home.

GUTFELD: Really?

TIMPF: You're damn right what else am I supposed to do?

GUTFELD: What are you going to do Loftus?

LOFTUS: It's crazy. You just put up with it.

GUTFELD: Yes.

LOFTUS: You just got to put up with it.

GUTFELD: You know what, I'd I rather have research on bats than this conversation.

LOFTUS: You know it's weird how this, this, this? I'm too cold thing usually sets in like right after you get married.

GUTFELD: Yes.

LOFTUS: Right. When you're living with a girl, with your way -- oh, everything's great, and you put on that wedding ring and he's I'm freezing.

TIMPF: No, no, no -- no, no, no, I was a nightmare the whole time. He did it anyway.

LOFTUS: Are you one of those that have to prove it. You're like feel my toes, feel my toes, feel my toes.

TIMPF: Only in a different content.

LOFTUS: It's great. But it's I It's horrible. Like when you -- they do that all the time. I'm freezing, feel this. I trust you.

GUTFELD: Or they put them against your leg and you're like, stop it, OK.

TIMPF: Oh, is that how (INAUDIBLE) for a second.

LOFTUS: (INAUDIBLE) dagger's woman.

TIMPF: I've been cold since the day I was born.

GUTFELD: Oh my god.

LOFTUS: My wife and I used to sleep naked, then we get -- that, that'll change.

GUTFELD: Why?

LOFTUS: Because we got married and she was freezing all of a sudden.

We moved to L.A. I'm trying to keep romance alive. I'm sleeping naked. And she's like putting on hoodies and sweatshirts, like she's suiting up for an away game.

ORTAGUS: Michael, Michael --

LOFTUS: And then, and then we had an earthquake. We had an earthquake there and she was just gone. Go bang! Didn't even look back. I'm naked in slow motion. Help me God, my pants!

GUTFELD: All right.

TIMPF: Should've turned the temperature up a little bit. Maybe that wouldn't have happened.

LOFTUS: There you go.

GUTFELD: Up next, some jokes we reheat for a Friday night treat.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

GUTFELD: Not every glorious joke makes it into this show. But those jokes get a second chance in their own Friday segment called.

ANNOUNCER: "GREG'S LEFTOVERS."

GUTFELD: All right, so these are jokes that we had to take out for time's sake. I have not seen these jokes, so I'll just read them. You'll be the first to hear them along with me. Senator Kyrsten Sinema was berated by activists in a bathroom at an Arizona State, at Arizona State University. I guess the immigrant activist was hoping the two of them could have a sit down.

Parties this year, the CDC recommends using a window fan they're also recommending that friends and family celebrate Christmas on Zoom, unless you're a member of Jeffrey Toobin's family.

A new report says the IRS wants to look at your bank account and the plan to review every account with a balance of at least $600. In other words, Michael Loftus is off the hook.

Facebook has apologized for its recent mass outage. The outage was scary for hours. I had literally no idea what my friend's ugly children were doing.

You're ugly. (INAUDIBLE) your children were ugly. You don't have cute kids.

You only think they're cute. That's an evolutionary trick.

No Facebook for hours. Thankfully, I had already printed and laminated photos of my exes years ago.

William Shatner will fly to space next week aboard Jeff Bezos Blue Origin rocket. Usually when Shatner hears the words lift off it means he's having his toupee cleaned.

The launch could have arrived tomorrow, but Shatner doesn't have Amazon Prime.

Shatner will spend about 10 minutes, approximately 66 miles in space and then plummet back to the earth surface by parachute. In other words, he's flying Spirit Airlines.

Hunter Biden held his first art show this week. Critics agree that as an artist, Hunter is in his blow period. But was, was the art show a scam to peddle political influence? You'd have to ask attendees like L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti, Sugar Ray Leonard, and Musician (INAUDIBLE) who coincidentally are now all our new ambassadors to Aruba.

Havana syndrome, a painful unexplained illness plaguing the hearing of American diplomats. The White House insists the screeching groggy noise isn't a hoax. Who needs a punchline? It's just the vice president laughing.

Officials also tonight -- Havana Syndrome is the name of a stripper Hunter Biden knocked up in Miami.

Sometimes scientists claim the noise is actually caused by crickets, specifically those exposed to Michael Loftus' act.

LOFTUS: Damn it, Greg, when are you going to stop?

GUTFELD: A report from Japan cites a man who complained of anal pain after recovering from COVID. Doctors reminded him to remove the thermometer every time he checks his temperature.

Mayor Bill de Blasio is phasing out New York City's gifted and talented program. Well, that's one way to preserve his job. CNN Medical Analysts Dr.

Leanna Wen says you shouldn't travel to see your family on Thanksgiving if you're unvaccinated. OK, then when?

LOFTUS: You knew it was coming, it was just out. I love this segment. This is the best.

GUTFELD: In a recent "Tonight" show appearance, Madonna, lied across Jimmy Fallon's desk and flash the studio audience. In a related story, Fallon's microphone has gone missing.

Also, in a related story, the Guinness Book of World Records announced it was the largest number of people to vomit simultaneous.

Finally, the Fox News Channel celebrated its 25th anniversary this week.

LOFTUS: Was that this week?

GUTFELD: Yes, I know. We've had more number ones than a urology clinic.

That's right, Fox is home to some of the biggest most popular stars in the history of cable TV news, and also Brian Kilmeade. We'll be right back.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

GUTFELD: We are out of time. Thanks to Carley Shimkus, Michael Loftus, Morgan Ortagus, Kat Timpf, our studio audience. "FOX NEWS @ NIGHT" with evil Shannon Bream is next. I'm Greg Gutfeld and I love you, America.

