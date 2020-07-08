Gutfeld on Harvard going online

This is a rush transcript from "The Five," July 7, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

DANA PERINO, FOX NEWS HOST: Hello, everyone. I'm Dana Perino, along with Greg Gutfeld, Jesse Watters, Juan Williams, and Emily Compagno. It is 5:00 in New York City. This is THE FIVE. New fallout after a bloody weekend of gun violence in America's cities, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp calling in the National Guard after 31 people were shot in Atlanta and an eight-year- old girl was killed.

New York City is seeing a spike in crime, shootings up 130 percent last month compared to the same time last year. And a shocking video shows a father gunned down crossing the street in broad daylight with his six-year- old daughter as he holds her hand. Mayor Bill De Blasio under pressure to act, The New York Post telling him to do something, the cover very similar to the 1990s when Mayor David Dinkins experienced a crime wave.

All of this happening in the backdrop of the de-fund the police movement. Relatives of victims of gun violence are saying we need more cops to prevent violence.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We can't take money from the police department. We need the police. You take the police from here and we wind up having less police officers in the street. It's not going to work. And the crime is going to get worse. So we're going to go after the police officers when they hurt someone that look like me. We need to go after the people that look like me that hurt people that look like me.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: And CNN's Don Lemon causing controversy for lecturing actor, Terry Crews over black lives matter. (BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Black people need to hold other black people accountable. I said this -- the same thing -- this is the -- the black America's version of the MeToo movement.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The black lives matter movement was started because it was talking about police brutality. If you want an all black lives matter movement that talks about gun violence in communities including, you know, black communities, then start that movement with that name, but that's not what black lives matter is about.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: So we will get to all of this. Juan, let me start with you. So we have the worst violent crime wave in years, just about days after city officials took $1 billion away from the NYPD to appease some pretty violent people that were outside demanding that $1 billion be kept from the NYPD. And now you have this violent crime.

If you think back to the 1990s and how bad it got then and how long it took to get things back to a safe place so that New York City could be that thriving safe city. What do you think should be done and what the papers are calling for Mayor De Blasio trying to finally do something, will he listen to those communities that are asking for more police, not fewer?

JUAN WILLIAMS, FOX NEWS HOST: I think they want better police, Dana. I think that, you know, first of all, I think let's debunk this theory that somehow there is this crime wave going on out there. The reality is crime is down in the top 25 American cities, five percent violent crime is down two percent. But what you have is murder up about 16 percent in those 25 big American cities.

But no, even as we are talking about that, you should keep in mind that the murder rate that we're experiencing now in a place like New York is the same as it was in 2015. So there's a lot of politics loaded in to the way that people are looking at what I see as an explosion in terms of gun violence. And why is that? I think it's -- according to the experts.

They pointed a lot of these gangsters, a lot of these drug dealers, even a surge in terms of domestic violence cases, and it's all really being accelerated by easy access to guns. We're looking at gun violence. So to me, what we have here is a mixed situation. And it comes in the aftermath, of course, of the George Floyd case.

But I just really object to the suggestion that the police aren't doing their job or that somehow because of increased scrutiny on police after the George Floyd murder that police are backing off. But police aren't committing these murders that are resulting in the spike. This is black on black crime in poor neighborhoods done by hoodlums.

And that's why I say of course. Every community wants better policing, but it's not to be somehow used to dilute people who are upset over police brutality in America.

PERINO: All right. Emily, let me ask you about that, because how do you -- you can't solve other problems in terms of getting even if you wanted reform or better policing, if you were in the middle of a situation where you have -- what I'm looking at is pretty shocking statistics when it comes to increase in crime.

EMILY COMPAGNO, FOX NEWS HOST: That's exactly right, Dana. This requires a cohesion that a lot of these big cities are missing to include two really important elements, which are enforcement and follow through. So what does it matter if we call for more cops or we bring in the National Guard to augment local departments if they are not able to make any arrests.

Or if they are, but then there isn't a prosecution. Or if there is a prosecution but there aren't actual deterrent consequences or judicial discretion to say withhold bail, or to make an exception to a pre- classified, non-violent crime if he or she feels that that situation warrants detainment or extended custody. And all of that falls flat also if state and local leadership aren't engaging in messaging of a zero tolerance for violence and crime.

And also support for law enforcement, both conceptual and also for the rank and file. I just seen overarching problem that at every juncture, there is a lack of follow through. And so, of course, it's going to embolden criminal behavior, both at the organized level that Juan mentioned and also the local petty level. And it also stymies them that workable solution that depends on all of those interrelated factors that I just talked about.

PERINO: Yeah. Sorry about that train. It's like really loud today and it's early as well. Jesse, down in Georgia where Brian Kemp, the governor, has just called in the National Guard in a state of emergency in the state, the Democratic Senate candidate, Jon Ossoff, is calling for gun control, not urging calm in the streets.

JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS HOST: Well, just to go back to what Juan said. Juan said crime is flat but homicides are up. Well, homicide is a crime, Juan. And I'm going to go out on a limb and say that homicide is probably the worst crime there is, so let's just get that straight. The other thing is everybody with a brain knows that in a violent neighborhood with a lot of drug trafficking, you need a strong police presence.

Because what the police do, they pull people over and they take illegal guns and narcotics out of the car. They also serve warrants and take dangerous guys off the streets. They use task forces, informants, and under covers to stop drugs and illegal gun trafficking. So when the police pull back, crime surges. It also doesn't help when there is a pandemic that squeezes drug profits and the by-side falls out onto the bottom and prices dropped so people are fighting violently over a smaller piece of the pie.

So now, you have people fleeing cities because of the pandemic, fleeing cities because of a crime wave, and you're going to have what we saw in Manhattan, which is a gritty, ungovernable city where no one wants to live in because it's a low quality of life. Everybody knows blacks don't hate the police and the police don't hate black people. Yes, there are issues.

But we can deal with them through mutual respect. And I don't think it's too late for the president to make a speech on the teleprompter that says I feel the suffering of certain sections of black America. I understand the police take a lot of risk when they police these dangerous streets. I support both the black community and the police community.

And I will pour all of the resources of the federal government to help save every single American life, because every single American life is precious. And safety is not a political issue. That could go a long way. And I don't think it's too late for him to deliver a speech like that.

PERINO: Also Greg, I do want to get back to this issue of -- the -- last night when CNN's Don Lemon had actor Terry Crews on. And you ever have a situation where a guest is invited on or you've been a guest somewhere and the host won't let you talk? I will stop talking and allow you to talk about what happened last night on CNN.

GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS HOST: Well, the -- we didn't show that clip, which was Terry Crews is an eloquent person trying to make a very important point that black lives matter isn't about police brutality. It's about remaking America, because they keep talking about systemic racism without specifics. And what they are trying to tell you is that we need to throw everything out.

And I am not exaggerating this, OK? Their leaders will tell you this that they want to get rid of capitalism, patriotism, and replace it with identity politics, which pits race versus race. The belief behind that is that we are irredeemable as a country, and that we're guilty of deeds of ancestors. It's incredibly poisonous.

But he -- but Don Lemon couldn't let Terry make that point. So what he did is he race-plained to Terry Crews. He talked over him and through him because he was terrified the viewers might actually hear the truth. And he didn't want a black man's voice that wasn't Lemon's. And it's a comparison worth noting. You know, Terry Crews has been around. He played in the NFL. He's an artist. He's an activist.

He's an actor. He's got five kids. I mean, Lemon is just a media mouthpiece. And if you take the contrast larger, as this violence explodes across the country, and by the way, Juan, nobody is saying here that the cops aren't doing their jobs. We're saying that politicians and leaders aren't letting them do their jobs. It's a very fine detail that you love to gloss over.

Back to Terry Crews, right now, what does Terry Crews care about? He cares about the suffering in his community, the real problems, the black on black crime. But Don Lemon is in the media. So what does he care about, de- funding the police, the destruct -- destroying monuments, perceived racism of products and people. So he's chasing the symbolic crap.

And Terry Crews is actually trying to solve the bigger problems. And it makes you wonder why is it that people like Don Lemon and the media don't actually want to address the real problems, because maybe they realize that those real problems are caused by them, i.e., Democrats and liberals who run the cities, who put out these policies, who make the police stand back and prevent the police from doing their jobs and helping the people in minority neighborhoods.

Maybe that's why Don Lemon doesn't want to talk about it, because it's the cities, Democrat cities that we are seeing hell unleashed. And he doesn't want to have their viewers to see the truth. And that's why he talked over Terry Crews.

PERINO: Right. I'll never talk over you. That's for sure. Coming up next, Greg takes on Harvard for charging students full tuition, even though they won't be allowed to show up for class. I can't wait for this discussion. Stick around. We will be right back.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

GUTFELD: Yes. Thanks to COVID, Harvard's offering online classes for students, but at the same price as the old grift at 50 grand. Does it matter? After all, a Harvard education really isn't for the education. It's for the name. Harvard is the ultimate virtue signal for the elite. They're selling authority, same way the New York Times does. So wherever you go among the corners of pretension, you find these clowns always trying to act casual when they drop Harvard into a conversation.

Instead, you see how an overpriced, overvalued education leads you with overbearing drips who wear bowties but still can't tie them. But this is where COVID helps. Because online classes will make college way better for parents, for it'll be easier to see how professors who were indoctrinated a decade before are indoctrinating now.

The parent can see what garbage is being ladled into their offsprings skulls right from their very laptop. They'll soon realize that college is vocational training for idiots on how to throw tantrums on TikTok. Academia is exposed for what it is, a scam. And so you where your cash really goes, not to education but to administrators who balloon costs from kindergarten to grad school.

The fact is our education system doesn't make people smarter. It makes some people richer and others poorer. And judging by the nature of today's leftists, dumber, infantile, and obviously unstable, tuitions are at an all-time high but carry out intelligence is at an all-time low. So I say go online. The best part, no weird college roommates unless you count mom and dad.

So Dana, I have a theory that I think you will like. Once we combine online courses with actual talented performers, college is dead. Meaning if academia mimicked palatine (ph), which basically took the gym out of the gym and brought it online and then hired extremely charismatic, talented performers to exercise. The gym becomes irrelevant. If they apply that model to college and put it on YouTube, who needs Harvard?

PERINO: I totally agree. Education, I think, has been forever changed, because of Coronavirus. I don't think that is being too extreme either. I mean, look at a place like Purdue University. In the last, I believe, seven years, they have not raise tuition at all. Their graduates do very well. They have connections to employers that help pay for tuition for lower income students.

And the education is superb. I remember when I was a kid, Greg. I wanted Guess jeans so badly. And my mom and dad were like no. Levi's will do just fine for you. And I was so upset, because I wanted that brand. And the truth is Levi's were excellent jeans. And I think that's what people are going to start to find out that if Harvard -- part of the thing of going to college is the experience, right?

It's not just going to class. It's -- you get to meet people. You hang out. You get to go to lectures. You get to go to parties. You get to go to -- how in the world Harvard could not have figured out how to lower the tuition price for people in this situation makes me think that they're just -- they don't even want to. Remember, they tried to get the PPP loans as well.

So I think that education has forever changed. And I do hope that some new institutions are built out of this. What about somebody like Peter Thiel who had that great program to offer people some money if they didn't go to college? But what about something more structured and a new institution that people could look to, because we're in a whole new world. Why don't we just -- we should all just go for it.

GUTFELD: Exactly. You know, Jesse, Dana brought up the point about, you know, people go to college because for its part of -- for the experience. I believe -- and I know you disagree that the college experience is completely overrated. But I'm sure you feel differently.

WATTERS: Well, I don't know what you did in college, Greg, but I thought the college experience was pretty helpful. But everybody knows the hardest part about Harvard is getting into Harvard. Once you are into Harvard, it is like impossible to get below a B. What do they say? Like half of life is just showing up? Well, same with Harvard.

But now, you don't even have to show up. So it's like the University of Phoenix Cambridge campus. So what you need to do somehow quantified the Harvard experience and then lop that cost off of the tuition. And I don't see why people aren't burning up the trustee's phones right now with that very idea, because if you're Harvard, you probably don't want to open because of litigation, or because some of the professors are 65 and over.

And they don't want to sit in the classroom with a bunch of young carriers. So in that case, slap on the mass, crack the window, and separate the desks six feet. Or do what everybody loves, hold classes outside. In the quad, on the football field, I'm sure Yale is doing that.

GUTFELD: But I think Yale is changing their name. So that's another story. Juan, it's --

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: It's going to be great for parents because they might be able to see exactly what's being taught, right?

WILLIAMS: Sure. I'm not sure I'd understand. I mean, you know, gosh, you get into some of these more theoretical classes. It's tough. I went back and read my thesis a couple of years ago. I didn't understand a word. But I mean, to your point, though, here is where I come down, Greg. I've got to tell you. You know, Harvard's a private institution, right?

If you get into Harvard and you don't want to go, don't enroll. Don't pay the price. You can make that call. I just don't think many people are going to make that call on a very practical level. Most people understand that it's not just about the credential, which is very impressive, a Harvard education. But it's also about associating with other very smart people who are going somewhere in life.

It's a very select group of people. And even if they aren't able to come together initially next year because of the COVID virus situation, that doesn't mean they are not going to get back together come 2021 -- late 2021, 2022 sand beyond. The thing that I -- of course I'm reacting to today is the president saying everybody's got to have schools open in the fall.

And of course, it's not only the professors. It's the teachers at the elementary and high schools who say they worry for themselves. Its parents who worry about what happens if, you know, it's hard to have social distancing on a school bus. There are real issues that we have to deal with. And instead of making it political, I think we should really talk about how can we get schools to work this fall.

GUTFELD: I don't think anybody made it political when you said you want to open the schools. That's actually making a statement. Politicizing is saying but you didn't think about the health problems. Everybody's -- everybody knows the health problem. By the way, I think parents will be kind of relieved that their kids are going back to school. If I was a parent, I'd want them out of the house, Emily, last word to you.

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: You don't want to get sick, you know?

COMPAGNO: Right.

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: Really, I never thought of that. Thank you.

COMPAGNO: This doesn't surprise me at all, you guys. Remember when the University of California hiked tuition and then it was -- you know, it became known that 85 percent of that hike was because of pensions. Like, sure, this is that association with the exclusivity. But it's also just bad math. Harvard has the largest endowment in the country, right?

Last year, it was almost 41 billion. And yet, they pay out 70 percent of their student body, get some financial aid in some way, so it makes all the sense to me that they wouldn't lower costs even if there is no operating overhead anymore, of course, because they have to pay all the bills. All of those things that the pensions, the professorships, everything, all of their extended obligations and debts. Those are not going anywhere. It's just bad math.

GUTFELD: Excellent point, Emily. All right, coming up, Biden taking a page out of Hillary's playbook, will it cost him? We will find out next

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

WATTERS: Is team Biden overconfident? An internal campaign boasting that President Trump is sinking, the memo is claiming that Trump's attacks on Sleepy Joe are backfiring and hurting both his re-election chances as well, as other Republican candidates running in down ballot races. Biden also asking anti-Trump celebrities like Debra Messing to boost him on social media, because Hollywood's endorsements were so helpful to Hillary in 2016.

Emily, it seems like the exact same thing is happening that happened in 2016. Like, they believed the polls. They don't think they need to visit swing states. They're expecting this high black turnout, union votes in the rust belt, and celebrity endorsements. Remember what happened in 2016, though.

COMPAGNO: I remember. But maybe they don't. I will say that other than worlds colliding with these celebrity messaging and endorsements, as you pointed out, it doesn't move the needle at all. And I think, frankly, in COVID times, it leaves people with a bad taste in their mouths. Remember in the beginning of quarantine.

Everyone was so turned off by celebrities posting photos of themselves, you know, poolside and in these like 10,000 square foot homes in the lake.

And just remember that, you know, campaign memos are messaging documents. It's exactly what they want the media to repeat, which we're doing here. But I will say that given the polls lately that the Biden campaign has sided, it does make sense to now come out with one given that they have some positive data to cite in their eyes.

WATTERS: Dana, do you think that Biden looks weak by relying on celebrities, by relying on big tech, by relying on the media by relying on James Clyburn, everybody except himself to win this election?

PERINO: I don't know. I guess if they believe the numbers, then I think he probably feels like he's in a pretty good position. Now, what I hear is from Democrats that they are so worried about being overconfident, that they're vacillating, and they're like worried about making like very serious, crazy course corrections when this race starts to tighten which it absolutely will.

Do you remember during Hillary Clinton's campaign when she got all of these celebrities to sing fight song, and they splice it all together, and meanwhile, her campaign manager in Wisconsin was using blocks of cheese to spell out SOS in the cornfields like, begging them to come and help her because she said it was not locked up.

So, I think that the Biden team knows that maybe they feel like if the election were held today, they'd be in great shape. But it is not being held today, and there's a lot that could happen between now and then including, you know, some possibly of the economy coming back. But also, I think the more you see violence in the cities across America, it will make people do another take about what they think he would do about it.

And to your point, Jesse, he hasn't said much. You know, he's pretty, pretty quiet about that. So we'll have to wait and see if he decides to come out.

WATTERS: All right. How long can he hide there, Greg?

GUTFELD: Well, it seems to be working. I think, you know, I have to say he should be overconfident. The numbers look good. And -- but I agree with everything that Dana said. There's a lot of time between now and November, and things will tighten up. And when you think about the economy, and you think about crime and law and order, that only helps Trump because all of those things play into his ideas.

But I think what I'm -- what bugs me is people keep talking about -- and including even -- I've said this and I believe I'm wrong on it, is we keep talking about the silent majority. You wait, the silent majority is going to come out and vote. And I'm beginning to think that waiting patiently for the silent majority is a big mistake, because while we wait for the silent majority, or the silent -- yes, the silent majority, all of culture, all of our all the progress in basic humanity is going out the window.

We are really -- while we're -- while we're having all this chaos and violence, the country's really quiet. And I'm wondering if you know, waiting for the silent majority is like flashing a bat signal when there's no Batman. It's like, what if they don't show up?

Because man, everybody's at home -- everybody's at home watching Netflix, you know. It's like we have some real honest to God problems right now. And there's an entire swath of this country that is not saying a damn thing about it, perhaps because they're scared of being canceled, and maybe that's why there's a silent majority. But I'm a little worried because I think -- I agree with Dana. If the election was held today, I think Biden would win.

WATTERS: Yes. You can't wait around. You got to seize it, and it's going to be about turnout. Juan, I think you would agree it's going to be a very close election.

WILLIAMS: Well, I can't say that based on the current numbers, but I think overconfidence is not the problem for Biden. I've never known a politician who ran for office who wasn't confident that he or she was going to win.

The problem, I think is complacency. And Democrats have to keep in mind, Jesse, that President Trump, he's the incumbent and incumbents always have the advantage. So to me, the problem for President Trump is how he's been using that incumbency. Clearly, the failures in handling Coronavirus, the failure to pick up on the whole cultural shift around racial justice in the country. These things have not helped President Trump.

And you see it in the Gallup numbers that are out today. They have him down around 39 percent approval rating, 33 percent among independents. That's a huge problem for him. And if you go directly against Biden, it's like 8.7 percent plus for Biden in the RealClearPolitics average. And in the swing states, again, it's all Biden.

So right now, you know, you guys like to talk about Democrats in disarray, but I see Bernie behind Biden, I see Obama behind Biden, I see Elizabeth Warren. All these people are supporting Joe Biden. The bad signal apparently is being answered by Joe Biden at this very moment.

WATTERS: No, Robin, Robin is doing all the work. Batman doesn't know what's going on. Coming up, what secrets will Epstein confident Ghislaine Maxwell reveal.

GUTFELD: Robin is going to be president.

WATTERS: Stay tuned for that and more.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

WILLIAMS: The fallout continues after the arrest of longtime Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell. Prison officials making sure she stay safe in jail before her bail hearing next week on child sex abuse charges.

And a friend close to Maxwell now claiming she has access to potentially compromising videotapes of powerful people. These tapes were made by Epstein. It reportedly includes footage of Prince Andrew that Maxwell may be willing to share with authorities.

Emily, let me begin with you. you've dealt with a lot of prison situations as a lawyer. Do you think we can be confident that she's going to be safe and not end up suffering the same end that Jeffrey Epstein did?

COMPAGNO: According to the BOP, which currently has her in custody, then we are to maintain our full faith and confidence in them. But I will say that I don't trust anybody and least of which anyone who has an inmate in custody. I want to point out a couple things I think are important for viewers to remember, that it's not just about Prince Andrew, it is about potentially if she has, as has been reported, copies of "everything Epstein had."

And he had thousands of nude photographs, including minors and CDs that were absolutely in specific labeled down to the tee and had "copies of every single houseguest he ever had" their sexual proclivities, their recreational drug use, that it's important for us to maintain pressure, so that this is preserved in some way right. That this illegal, international sex trafficking operation involving minors is so much larger than just Prince Andrew or Ghislaine Maxwell at this point.

And final quick point. The Deutsche Bank find that has just been levied, remember, HSBC has a $2 billion fine in 2012 for cartel drug money laundering, essentially, for looking the other way. This is one of those things that deserves our attention and advocacy. These fines are slaps on the wrist, and it is the money that enables these people to maintain their power and to maintain these trafficking operations.

WILLIAMS: Greg, do you think that she'll spill the beans? Do you think she'll come clean?

GUTFELD: Well, I don't know. I mean, who knows? Two points. The source -- about the sex tapes, the source is a journalist ex-friend. Those are two descriptions that basically scream not to be trusted. So the bigger angle here I think is that she better not meet the same fate as Epstein did. And that's easy if you keep the Clintons away from that Brooklyn prison.

If one of her prison -- if one of our prison guards shows up wearing a pantsuit, you got to call the U.S. Marshals.

WILLIAMS: Dana, the U.S. Justice Department has wanted to talk to Prince Andrews now having Ghislaine Maxwell in custody. Is that going to put more pressure on him?

PERINO: Possibly, but I really don't -- it'll be interesting to see if that actually goes anywhere. I'm very much looking forward to Friday when we finally see her in court because it's been such a mystery. And I think sometimes, you know, you need to be able to read somebody's body language to see what she's thinking and maybe she'll say something more on that day.

I also think it's interesting that this is being handled by the public corruption unit in DOJ, which means there has to be some sort of public corruption nexus, which we don't know what that is yet. But hopefully, we'll find out soon.

WILLIAMS: Hey, Jesse. Emily mentioned $150,000 fine from New York State on Deutsche Bank. I'm wondering about the ramifications for institutions that protected Epstein and the sex trafficking. Do you see much coming there?

WATTERS: No, I don't. I think they're pretty well insulated because they took a lot of his money and then they can say, I don't know anything about it. But rarely do people get second chances in life, Juan. I've gotten three or four, but usually you don't get your second chance. And the Bureau of Prisons has the second chance to protect Ghislaine Maxwell. We can't let anything happened to this woman. This is the most important person in federal custody in 2020.

The FBI gets a second chance. Remember, they have a lot of evidence at a palm beach that they were ready with, but for the Department of Justice lawyers cut that sweetheart deal with all those high priced attorneys in the mid-2000s, they need to dust that evidence off and re-examine that.

And again, the Southern District of New York prosecutors, they have a second chance here. They have another shot at this, and they can really rebrand themselves because this is a highly politicized office. They need to follow leads if it goes to Democrats, if it goes Republicans. They need to really blow the lid off this thing and make sure there's justice for the victims.

WILLIAMS: Yes, baby. All right, ahead a man named COVID Corey potentially putting hundreds at risk by partying, partying on the beach, even though he knew he was infected. That story is next for you on THE FIVE.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

COMPAGNO: Welcome back. A man the internet is calling COVID Cory taking heat on social media after publicly revealing he had COVID-19 the same day he went partying at the beach. Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You know what, I do have COVID. Everyone knows I have COVID. And you know what I did? I sat in my (BLEEP) myself for eight (BLEEP) days and suffered through COVID. And now I'm out celebrating. (BLEEP) yourself. I hope all of you get (BLEEP) COVID.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

COMPAGNO: All right, of course now, COVID Cory is apologizing.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I would never maliciously go out there and infect people. I'm not a murderer. I'm not a bad person. Again, I apologize. These videos were never supposed to be leaked.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: All right, Jesse, so he first blasted his trolls and said I hope they all get COVID. Is this heat now just desserts for that?

WATTERS: Of all the nicknames that have been bandied about the last four years, I think COVID Corey might be the best or the worst, depending on how you look at it. I don't know. I've been to Fire Island. It's a lot of fun. I hope he had a good party, his last party for a long time.

But I'm not going to cope in shame. I didn't participate in the COVID shaming when Greg went after Chris Cuomo. You know he did that for me and plus Cuomo is bigger than me. I don't like to do that.

I didn't COVID shame when the University of Alabama players were contracting COVID to get an edge in the season. I kind of respected the hustle there. I didn't like having to lecture the Spring Breakers. I merely advised them. And I never thought it was a good look when CNN was mask shaming, and then the next week they were encouraging maskless protests.

So COVID shaming is beneath me, if you can imagine something beneath me, so I will not be COVID shaming. I will be shaming other things, so don't worry.

COMPAGNO: All right, Greg, what say you about COVID Corey?

GUTFELD: Well, there are three things I want to say, but I can't. So I'm just going to think them, and then I'm going to say that I would -- I would love -- I would love to buy a DVD that has a collection of all the before and after viral videos. The one that -- where the person to say, yes, man, I'm going to do the -- and the next one, I was very immature at that age and I'm very sorry about what I said. If I could take everything back, I would.

I would buy the hell out of that DVD. Because that shift, that before and after makes this story worth it just to see that. Social media is wonderful.

COMPAGNO: You got to play that on the "GREG GUTFELD SHOW." All right, so Dana, now, the problem is here. There's fatal consequences potentially to irresponsibility. What are your thoughts?

PERINO: Well, it is just all about -- it is about judgment. And of course, we -- you've heard the comparisons to, you know, his grandparents or great grandparents of the silent generation, we're asked to do really hard things. We're being asked to do things like drink at home or drink in smaller groups and try to do smart things, and he has terrible judgment and he, you know, pay a little bit of price for it, but probably not much. I feel like Things get forgiven pretty quickly around here.

Hopefully, maybe for him, he will be a better friend to people in the future. Greg, I think that your idea though should -- that should actually be a show like talk soup used to be.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: Remember? And then you could just show all those and you can like have us commentate on them. That'd be great.

GUTFELD: Exactly.

COMPAGNO: Yes, that's a great idea. All right, Juan, take us home.

WILLIAMS: Well, I think that's clearly irresponsible behavior. That's -- he's a narcissist beyond because he's putting everybody else's -- literally putting our health and life in danger. I will say, I think that Jesse was so honest here because, you know, a lot of the outbreaks we've seen, the surge in the numbers have come in places where people were partying especially down south Florida. You look at Texas, you look even across in Arizona.

So you know, to me, it's like we don't know what will come from COVID Corey's actions if New York will then see a spike. We haven't seen it yet. But this is just unnecessary and I think he is worthy of derision.

COMPAGNO: All right guys, stay with us. "ONE MORE THING" is up next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

PERINO: It's time now for "ONE MORE THING." You got to love the Scottish people. They're just wonderful people and they love their dogs. Here -- take a look at this guy Ethan Berman. He works at -- Dearman, excuse me, Ethan Dearman. He works at a shopping center. And if you can zoom -- I don't - Can you see? There's a little dog there that is being poured on. The rain is just pouring all over him. So he sat there with his umbrella covering the dog.

The dog's name is Freddy, and one of these owners was wearing his Ghostbusters outfit because he's just been trying to cheer people up with everything going on over there. So I thought that was really cute. Ethan Dearman. What a dear man. Get it? All right, Jesse, you're next.

WATTERS: Weird stuff happening over there in Europe. All right, Jesse's Friendly Neighborhood Dispute News. Let's see that. You guys remember the dog poop incident? Well, I'm still reeling from that. This one does not involve me, but also a friendly neighborhood dispute.

So, this guy posts on Twitter. Look at the little plot of land he shares with his neighbor. Notice how the neighbor mowed his section of the land, but then he left off like two square feet of the neighbor. Now, is this passive aggressive and inappropriate, or is this totally legit?

So, go to the Fox FIVE Instagram page and vote. Tell me. Can you really pull off this mow job like this and just leave that tiny strip of your neighbor's grass like that? Yes or no. We will read the results tomorrow. And I have no idea what the results will be.

PERINO: What do you do, Jesse?

WATTERS: I will tell you tomorrow because last time I was burned.

PERINO: OK, Greg, you're next.

GUTFELD: All right, let's do this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: Animals are great. Animals are great. Animals are great.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: This is going to be beautiful. You know what's -- the best feeling in the world is when you got an itch you can't reach and then you find something that scratches it. Check out this hairy fella. You know that feels good. That might be the best feeling in the world. He was waiting forever.

WATTERS: Oh, my God.

GUTFELD: Oh, look at that. Yes, he was pole dancing.

PERINO: Just a little to the right.

GUTFELD: There you go. All right.

PERINO: Just a little to the right. All right, Juan, we got 30 seconds.

WILLIAMS: Well, I just have a quick note, Dana. One of the titles on Forbes list of must-read books for executives this summer is my biography of former Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall. As you see there, Thurgood Marshall: American Revolutionary. So thank you to Forbes I really appreciate that.

PERINO: Congratulations. That's a great honor indeed.

COMPAGNO: That's awesome, Juan.

PERINO: And Emily, we owe you one, Emily. All right, that's it for us. Good show. "SPECIAL REPORT" is up next.

Hi, Bret.

