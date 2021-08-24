'Gutfeld!' on Biden's Afghanistan withdrawal, increased drinking during COVID pandemic

This is a rush transcript from "Gutfeld!" August 23, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS HOST: People around them are wearing masks to keep

from throwing up.



Talking to myself. Happy five days from Friday everyone. Hope you all had a

relaxing weekend filled with great friends, delicious food. Or in Julie

Bandera's case a night in the drunk tank.



JULIE BANDERAS, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: Yes. Well there was a storm.



GUTFELD: Yes. Of course.



BANDERAS: I had to have a lot of dark and stormy.



GUTFELD: I bet she did. All right. So I wonder, is this the greatest

humiliation I've ever seen?



DONALD TRUMP, FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: This is the greatest

humiliation I've ever seen. By this botched exit in Afghanistan is the most

astonishing display of gross incompetence by a nation's later.



Vietnam looks like a masterclass in strategy compared to Joe Biden's

catastrophe. And it didn't have to happen. All he had to do is leave the

soldiers there until everything's out. Our citizens, our weapons, then you

bomb the hell out of the bases. We have five bases. And you say bye- bye.



GUTFELD: Bye-bye. Let me ask you. Do you think that General Patton was

woke? I don't think so.



TRUMP: Let me ask him. Do you think that General Patton was woke? I don't

think so. You know what woke means? It means you're a loser. Everything

woke. Everything. It's true. Everything woke turns to (BLEEP) OK?



GUTFELD: I'm sorry, we had to bleep (BLEEP) what if Biden, do you think

they would have covered it? If I fell on the Air Force One?



TRUMP: Do you think they would have covered it if I fell on the Air Force

One? He fell three times. Down goes Frazier, remember that? He kept going

down and up, down and up. I said what the hell's going on? He was watching

that. What's going on with our president? And I did the ramp, the long

slippery ramp. I said, General, it was pouring out, pouring. I said

General, it is a bad deal here. I got leather shoes on the bottom.



And I'm going to fall, I'm not going to let them if I'm not. So I walk down

tiny little steps. What's wrong with the President is the biggest story?

Normally they have like some little groups. Nothing was like an ice skating

rink. I think it was a trap. But with him falling down the stairs three

times he was down. No he's up. No he's down again. Oh my god. No, he's up.

He's down again, he's down for three times. You know, if that were a fight,

they'd stop it.



GUTFELD: You know, we don't deserve him. But that wasn't the big news. The

big news you didn't hear because it doesn't align with the legacy media's

highbrow corruption infused narrative. According to the FBI, there was

scant evidence the January 6th capital riot was part of a plot to overturn

the election. We knew that, you knew that. All it took was one look at the

role playing insurrectionist to tell you.



They were more interested in organizing a game of Dungeons and Dragons than

a government coup. There was far more evidence to overturn the election on

Hunter Biden's laptop. But it didn't lead any newscasts because like one of

Hunter lap -- Hunter's laptops. It was one of those stories that just

disappears. For seven months, hacks lectured us on the big lie. Hacks

you've been wrong more times than Chris Cuomo playing patty cake.



Oh, they screamed insurrection every day. It being worse than 9/11 or the

Civil War combined. Except it was preplanned as Biden's evacuation of

Kabul. Yes, well, Biden yakked on and on about evil Trumpers. He completely

bypassed a mass evacuation of Americans and allies, fearing it would signal

the imminent collapse of the Afghan government, which is kind of exactly

what happened.



The collapse of the Afghan government as well as Biden's presidency. So

like his spouse has been cheated on. We've been lied to an awful lot about

masks, inflation, law enforcement, China, race, whether our president has

enough mental capacity to dress himself. And God forbid we question it.

From morning Hello to Don Suck a Lemon. They reserved their disdain for

you, the person who dare question the liars.



Meanwhile, these cretins, hobnob with the real liars. How some of them most

meatheaded are related to the liars? This swirling swamp mixture of media

and government elites gave us Afghanistan, as well as bedridden Grandpa Joe

from Willy Wonka, who's now our president. And what are they really trying

to cover up besides our maskless faces and their own asses? The realization

that they covered up a mess of a war so that it would continue.



We've been part of a divisive game they created to keep us powerless. It's

us versus us. So it's never us versus them. The construct of Democrat and

Republican as distinct leadership's turns out to be as fake as the teeth in

the President's mouth. Afghanistan's a perfect example. In overwhelming

majority of left and right wanted us out. The war is the only thing less

popular than Chrissy Teigen.



Yet it lasted 20 years. Even the Spice Girls couldn't last that long. They

tried. And it was made possible by the lie that our -- that since our

politicians were behind it we had to be too. And maybe for a year or two or

three, we were. But after that we filed it away is something our competent

government is taking care of which is like trusting your kids with Uncle

Hunter for the weekend.



Oddly we were putting our trust in institutions run by mouth breathing

morons who hate you. George W. Bush's CIA Director General Michael Hayden

retweeted a photo labeling Trump supporters, our Taliban and replied, good

idea when a Twitter user suggested sending the quote MAGA wearing unvaxxed

on planes to Afghanistan. That's (BLEEP) among an aristocracy of that

(BLEEP)



Now President Biden is pretending that he was always saying this was a bad

war, a war that he backed strongly. Someone needs to put smelling salts in

a pretty woman's hair. So when Biden sniffs it, he wakes up to reality. But

a president before him was different. That was Trump. He said it before he

even was president. He knew it was becoming a waste of blood and treasure

these foreign wars.



So once again, Biden is like that student that cheats off the smarter kid

sitting next to him, and yet he still gets an F. But the swamp didn't care.

So Biden came along like an untrained magician and pulled out the

tablecloth from under the table --from out from the table falsely thinking

everything laid on top would magically stay in place. But that can only be

done by someone who knows what they're doing.



Now the Taliban is giving us a deadline. Seriously, how is it up to them?

But maybe with the clowns we have in power. They are.



GUTFELD: Let's welcome tonight's guests. She has three kids, one for each

seat to the wind she is right now. Fox News Anchor Julie Banderas. He's

done more man on the streets than Kat has dated men on the street. Fox and

Friends Enterprise Reporter Lauren Jones. She shattered the glass ceiling

with the sound of her voice. Fox News Contributor Kat Timpf. And hedge

trimmers are his nail clippers. My massive sidekick and the NWA World

Champion Television Tyrus. Oy vey, Julie.



BANDERAS: I say the same.



GUTFELD: I don't even know what it means. But I'm saying I feel like we

just created the new Taliban army with the largest transfer of weapons in

history. And it's like we're just watching this happen.



BANDERAS: I mean, what's really weird is that the President was watching

this happen but never even said anything about it.



GUTFELD: I know.



BANDERAS: And then when he finally did say something he's like, well, I

knew it was going to (BLEEP)



GUTFELD: Yes.



BANDERAS: But I just thought I'd sit back and watch it go to (BLEEP) and

then once it went to (BLEEP)



GUTFELD: Yes.



BANDERAS: How many bleeps is that so far?



BANDERAS: All right. I'm trying to (INAUDIBLE)



BANDERAS: All night long. But what I mean, and then -- and then finally he

comes out and says, yes, no, we didn't -- we knew this was going to happen.

It was going to be planned badly. And --



GUTFELD: Yes. And it's completely contradicts what the -- what the military

brass were saying where they said we didn't expect this to happen. And he

was oh, I did. And just like, who are these people, Lawrence? We were

talking in the green room. There's a big difference between Trump and Biden

when it comes to dealing with people like the Taliban.



LAWRENCE JONES, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: Yes. It's crazy.



GUTFELD: Yes.



JONES: Right? So, I know crazy as according to my mom, that's all our data

is crazy. So, you know, Trump scared a lot of the world leaders. He scared

the Taliban. They didn't like him, but they were afraid of him.



GUTFELD: Yes.



JONES: He made them pay up. And now, look, the leaders know they can get in

-- they can get whatever they want out of Biden. He's not going to make

them pay up. They can get him to go along with their foreign policy. The

same with the people that are writing the note card, you know, everyone

keeps talking about the number. Who's writing the note cards? Who's putting

the notes on there?



Because all the think tanks and all that. And so now we have a leader that

is incompetent. He doesn't know what to do. Doesn't know where he's at half

at a time. And look, I'm no doctor, but you see what you see?



GUTFELD: Yes.



JONES: And it's become a tragedy for the country. You know, the most sad --

the saddest part about all of this is the fact that the Brits and the

French are getting their people out.



GUTFELD: Right.



JONES: And our president is saying, just get to the base. If you can just

get there. Despite there's going to be people, there's going to be

checkpoints and they may kill you. They may murder your family, but just

get there.



GUTFELD: Yes. Get there if you can.



GUTFELD: They're acting like you're trying to get to the JFK Airport in

rush hour. Right? It might -- leave extra time.



JONES: Right.



GUTFELD: Try to get to the airport --



JONES: Two hours.



GUTFELD: Two hours, try to get there two hours before the airport, you

know, and don't use any of those Gypsy cab drivers, Tyrus.



TYRUS, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: Yes.



GUTFELD: It is -- it is interesting that like the decision to leave

Afghanistan is universally popular. But yet Joe Biden still screwed it up.



TYRUS: Well, you know, there's a lot to unpack in your monologue. And I

think we got to start the beginning. Of course, it's always -- it's always

-- it's always great to have some straight talking. And one of the things I

used to -- I used to agree with people that President Trump in his Twitter

stuff was annoying and defeated the purpose of whatever but the one thing I

missed was straight talk.



GUTFELD: Right.



TYRUS: We -- he just gave us the most concise plan for how he would deal

with Afghanistan.



GUTFELD: Yes, yes, yes.



TYRUS: We're still waiting for anything from the woke administration. The

problem is that we have a moderate Democratic president who's under a woke

administration. So they're more concerned with saying things like stranded

in words, opposed to actual actions. I don't care what you say, an American

is postponed from being there, Is that better than saying there are

Americans stranded? That there's three groups.



And we don't even know how many there are of each one American citizens,

Afghans who helped us and then you have ones with work visas who are trying

to get to? How many do we got left?



GUTFELD: Yes.



TYRUS: No clue. No anything. And all you have to do is just -- as long as

you answer woke and worried about optics, you don't have to give the

American people a plan. This is just another example of the woke

administration, not realizing that Americans live in a really real world

and focusing on stranded as a talking point. And your media -- your major

news networks are having concerts, concerts.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TYRUS: That was -- if you needed information this weekend on what happened

you weren't getting to CNN unless you want to hear Bruce Springsteen song.



GUTFELD: Yes, that's right.



TYRUS: You know what I'm saying? In the two-hour interviews beforehand. And

the post afterward. Meanwhile, people were throwing babies over walls

trying to get their people out.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TYRUS: I mean, it's just -- that's where we're at. It's a woke

administration.



GUTFELD: Yes. Kat, what do you make of this -- what do you make of this

term -- Trump did was he told you that the order -- what the order it would

have been -- which would have been successful? And what we're seeing is the

exact opposite. Have you ever had less trust in your government than now?



KAT TIMPF, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: No, honestly, like, I always get

upset about paying taxes, because it's my money.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TIMPF: But now I'm going to be more upset knowing that the last few times I

did it, I paid -- help pay for an Air Force for the Taliban.



GUTFELD: Exactly. Michael Malice, great tweet, great tweet. Said like, I

wish I had the same Second Amendment rights that the Taliban already has.



TIMPF: I can't -- no, like, I cannot -- you have a gun in New York City but

I won't -- can be forced to purchase an Air Force for the Taliban.



GUTFELD: Right.



TIMPF: Which is why - I mean, it just -- one of many examples of why this

narrative of, you know, if you don't want to pay huge amounts of taxes,

you're some kind of jerk like, no, like, it would have been better if I was

just allowed to keep that.



GUTFELD: Yes. No, it's -- it -- that blows my mind that we're actually --

we've just created an incredible powerful army.



JONES: It's all because of the media though.



GUTFELD: Yes.



JONES: I mean, if you had a legitimate press, I'm going to pull it Greg

like he does on "THE FIVE" because the media's --



GUTFELD: You know, if you have nothing and you're -- nothing going blame

the --



JONES: Go for the media.



GUTFELD: Yes.



JONES: If they would have taken him through the wringer and gone through

policy position during the campaign instead of just allow him to sleep in

the basement.



GUTFELD: Right.



JONES: Every single day that we would know where he stands on these issues.



GUTFELD: Yes.



JONES: Unfortunately, I didn't do that. And now we got him --



GUTFELD: No. Now it's just -- and you know what, it's not going to go

anyplace better. By the way, I know that we're not experts in this, like,

we're not experts in the military. And so you always feel but we can talk

about this. Why is it that non-experts in the military are doing better?



JONES: It's common sense



GUTFELD: Yes.



BANDERAS: Why isn't our president listening to experts in the military?



GUTFELD: Exactly.



BANDERAS: I mean, I don't say he should get his advice from me.



GUTFELD: Yes.



BANDERAS: Or you.



GUTFELD: God forbid.



JONES: And I don't like the generals.



BANDERAS: Yes. But he's not taking any military advice.



GUTFELD: Yes. All right. Up next, he was the master of the Jeopardy board

until his comments struck the wrong chord.



GUTFELD: He spent a week as host, but now he's toast. Yes, it's been a

train wreck replacing Trebek. He thought he'd hit the Daily Double, but old

comments got him in trouble. Chuckle. Producer Mike Richards is out as the

new permanent Jeopardy host. Apparently he made inappropriate remarks about

Jews, women and other groups on a podcast in 2013 and 2014, which are dug

up by a writer for theringer.com.



That's got to be the worst thing a man named Michael Richards have ever

said in public. Am I right? Please, said Rich, what's with that name?

Richards in his statement said "It is humbling to confront a terribly

embarrassing moment of his judgment." Thoughtlessness and insensitivity

from nearly a decade ago. Looking back now there is no excuse. Of course

for the comments I made on this podcast that I am deeply sorry.



Richards did tape a few episodes as hosts and they'll air next month. And

for now he'll remain his executive producer. As for the new host. LeVar

Burton seems to be the internet's choice. He's a decent pick I guess. My

vote is for Betty White, but she'll never pass because of a racist name.

But if you -- if you look hard enough, you can find something terrible from

everyone's past. If they want someone who's never tarnished by their past

actions, they should just hire Hunter Biden, right?



Anyway, our own Kat Timpf was also in the running until this video

surfaced.



TIMPF: Yes, I think I'm a shoo in for this Jeopardy job. Let me call you

back. I have to dispose of this guy I murdered.



GUTFELD: You know, there's actually a security camera footage of that too.

Should we play that? Here you have it. But when this breaks, it's going to

be a big deal. I have -- I'm extremely worried that this might affect your

career, Kat. You know, generally when you murder people, you've been pretty

safe. This is really the first time that you've done this.



TIMPF: I got too comfortable.



GUTFELD: You got too comfortable in your murdering.



TIMPF: Yes.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TIMPF: This is my like version of BTK and the floppy disk.



GUTFELD: Yes, that's true, that's true. So here's my problem, Lawrence. We

can -- OK. He did say a lot of crass things.



JONES: He did.



GUTFELD: But we know -- it's weird that we no longer accept apologies. It's

like the guy apologized and we can't move on from that. It's like some --

this -- his -- always on a podcast and crass things that said it's

(INAUDIBLE)



JONES: Yes. OK. So I'm the wrong person to ask about this. Because I'm more

-- I'm the type of -- I like dark humor.



GUTFELD: Yes.



JONES: All right. I like all those type of comedians. And so, I would be

banned because I laugh at their jokes. I'm a part of the problem.



GUTFELD: Yes.



JONES: Number two. I think the people that are a part of the council

culture, they're very vengeful. They wait until your arrive and then I want

to counsel you.



GUTFELD: Yes.



JONES: It's like -- it's not enough to just say, hey, say sorry. They want

to -- they want to make you suffer.



GUTFELD: Yes.



JONES: The third thing that I found very interesting is that they're going

to let him be the EP still.



JONES: They're like, no, no, no, no. He's too good, right?



GUTFELD: Yes.



JONES: He know how to make a star. He just can't be the face of the

franchise.



GUTFELD: Exactly.



JONES: Meanwhile, people don't understand. It is the producers behind the

talent that makes the show.



GUTFELD: Whoa, whoa, not so fast.



JONES: Yes. Oh, yes, I bet it was Greg.



GUTFELD: How dare you? Lawrence, you're a rising star.



JONES: Well, you know, I got a lot of good producers.



GUTFELD: Tyrus, it's really the host that makes the show.



TYRUS: That -- is that where you're going with? OK. We'll stick with that.

I'll stay in crazy land. Why not? I don't know this guy from Adam.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TYRUS: Nothing about him is interesting to me. It isn't.



JONES: He is kind of bland.



TYRUS: He is kind of bland. But do you realize that if he would have

committed a crime back then, served his time for an actual crime.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TYRUS: When this brought it up, he'd be like, well, I served my time. I'm

sorry, I assaulted those three children outside the school bus. But I did

my three years and I'm moving on.



GUTFELD: Right.



TYRUS: And people would be like, yes, you're right. He was crass on a

podcast. Kat, you've ever heard Tyrus (INAUDIBLE)



TIMPF: Yes.



TYRUS: Damn. You know what I'm saying Like the fact that this was allowed

and shame on him. You're the E.P. How about you say, you know what? I made

some mistakes 10 years ago. Kiss my ass. Add that to it.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TYRUS: Write that in the show. Because even the apology -- the apology was,

I hate -- if you're not -- like I always tell my kids if you are not sorry

just take the whooping.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TYRUS: Because it's less I got to hear. But the point is, is like, you

don't get to say I'm extremely humbled and I'm sorry. Even though it was a

decade ago. Make up your mind. It was a decade ago. Get over it.



GUTFELD: Exact-- and that's the thing. And so here's the lesson, Kat. Why

apologize if it doesn't matter? Why -- he lost his job. He lost the job,

even after apologizing. And we saw this with the Bachelor dude.



TIMPF: Yes.



GUTFELD: And we see that -- if apologies -- if we no longer accept that as

currency, then screw it. Don't apologize. I will never -- I -- like --



BANDERAS: Don't ever admit when you're wrong. That's my motto.



GUTFELD: That is your motto.



TIMPF: Julie is huge on gaslighting.



TYRUS: So no. Don't and never admit when they say you're wrong.



BANDERAS: Yes. Absolutely. Deny, deny, deny.



TIMPF: It doesn't do any good because now they're talking about that woman

was --



TIMPF: Yes, yes. They're talking about her being the host of it now. And it

didn't take long before Mother Jones headline. Who is Mayim Bialik? A

terrible choice for Jeopardy host.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TIMPF: Saying that like decades ago, she adds like, you know had some, you

know, questions about different vaccines.



GUTFELD: Right.



TIMPF: Maybe some concerns about birth control pills, so nobody will ever

be good enough. This guy said some creepy weird stuff. I mean, like if

somebody like I was working with us ever like, oh, is that picture of you -

- of your boob, you know, boobs? Yes, right. Like no picture of me has

boobs in it but --



GUTFELD: Your point -- your point is taken that he would not be a guest on

our show, like we would have him on our show.



TYRUS: He's bland.



GUTFELD: Yes, he's bland and he's cheesy.



TIMPF: Yes.



GUTFELD: He's like a generic form of cheese puffs.



JONES: No seasoning.



GUTFELD: Not the quality kind. Just the kind that you, you know, you get in

a vending machine at a private airplane.



JONES: Are you just saying this because he's white?



GUTFELD: Yes.



TIMPF: He's with Five at this weekend. So, congratulations, Greg.



GUTFELD: You know what, Julie, I love how these reporters are -- like CNN

treated the person that harpoon this guy as like a Woodward and a

Bernstein.



JONES: Yes.



GUTFELD: Like he broke an unsolved murder.



TIMPF: Yes.



BANDERAS: Like they just uncovered a deep dark secret.



GUTFELD: Yes, yes.



BANDERAS: Which by the way, Sony did no vetting whatsoever.



GUTFELD: Yes, yes.



BANDERAS: So I mean, Kat could have totally gotten the job. And that's how

she got this job clearly because you didn't vet her --



TIMPF: You did not vet. You did not vet.



GUTFELD: I knew. If I knew half the stuff that I knew now about Kat I would

not have been in the same room with her.



BANDERAS: Yes. I mean, I just think you should own it, like hey, I have a

legitimate question. Have you taken naked pictures on in his mind boobie

pics but who says boobie aside from like a breastfeeding trial?



GUTFELD: Yes, yes, yes.



BANDERAS: So I don't know.



TYRUS: Hold on. He doesn't get vetted?



BANDERAS: Yes.



TYRUS: He gets vetted every time I come in the building.



GUTFELD: We -- I'm getting vetted right now as I -- as I sit here. It's

quite -- well, anyway, I got (INAUDIBLE) my brain is out working. Nice

working on the "THE FIVE" though, Tyrus.



TYRUS: Oh, thanks.



GUTFELD: You're welcome. Up next. They hate a man who's smart and black

because he refuses to be a liberal hack.



GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: Does the brother from South Central

have liberal media going mental? True, the media must be terrified for

they're treating a conservative black man like he's in the Ku Klux Klan.

According to the L.A. Times California Gubernatorial Candidate Larry Elder,

is the black face of white supremacy?



Of course, that premise only makes sense if you're a stupid jackass. As a

successful black conservative, Elder defies every stereotype the race

hustlers need to advance their toxic agenda. The article was the usual

trash talking session between black activists on the left and black

activists on the far, far left. To the liberal media, that's called

covering both sides. To normal people, that means the leftist boobs,

there's that word, who've run California into the ground are getting

scared.



Gavin Newsom's hanging on by one hair gel slicked hand. And judging by the

new probe into Elder's finances, the state in the media coming after him

with everything they can dig up. Just take a look at this clip from CNN's

Puckered Fisher, Jim Acosta.



JIM ACOSTA, CNN HOST: Larry Elder, he's made a number of disparaging

remarks about women. I want to ask you, I want you to listen to this. Let

me ask you about this on the other side.



LARRY ELDER, CALIFORNIA GUBERNATORIAL CANDIDATE: When you look at all these

women that have marched, something like two million women, Donald Trump has

probably gotten more obese woman off the couch and in the streets working

out than Michelle Obama did in eight years.



ACOSTA: That's discussing, what he said is disgusting.



REP. DARRELL ISSA (R-CA): In tens of thousands of hours if that's the best

you have, you don't really have anything on Larry Elder.



GUTFELD: Yes, Jim, if there's one thing Democrats can't stand, it's a

governor who disrespects women, you idiot. And that, by the way, was a

classic roast joke. All right, the good news for Larry is Liberals can be

very forgiving. After all, Democrat Governor Ralph Northam, who wore

blackface next to a guy in a Klan hood still has a job.



Come to think of it. So does Ebony enthusiast Sarah Silverman and Jimmy

Kimmel. Looks like there's a lot of black faces on the Liberal side of

white supremacy too. All right, I'm just going to shut up now. Tyrus, and

Lawrence, you guys can you know, have a conversation.



TYRUS, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: Wow, Greg.



GUTFELD: I know.



TYRUS: Just wow. You know what though, I think we're missing the point

here.



LAWRENCE JONES, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: I like when he does this,

though, I really do.



TYRUS: You know, but, you're missing.



GUTFELD: You guys are black? I'm going to go have a smoke.



TYRUS: You know I'm going to be honest, though, we're missing a really

like, wow, in my lifetime, growing up as a kid, and I never thought that

white supremacist would appoint a black man is the head of their charter.



I mean, that is progress. We made it. You know, I mean, David Chappelle, he

did the same thing but even David, they still made him wear a hood. You

know what I'm saying, white supremacists have come a long way. And I would

just, like you guys. We made it. We're everywhere.



GUTFELD: You know what, you're taking all the jobs.



TYRUS: Here's the deal, I'm not Larry Elder's fan. I think he talks too

fast. It's just I can't stick with him. So, here's the deal, I don't agree

with his politics, but I would never question him as a black man because of

what he thinks about fiscal responsibility, money and policy.



That has nothing to do with the color of his skin, but it has everything to

do with the person doing that reporting and attacking him because they

can't beat him intellectually, and it's the desperate attempt when you have

when you scare somebody and they come down. The last thing that got is a

little ignorant, broken heart is all they can do is say, look at him, he's

Uncle Tom, or he's (BLEEP).



That's literally that's what all they got. That's when the argument is

over. And they try to bring you in and he's not clean, not going to fall

for that. But that says a lot more about them than him.



JONES: I agree with everything Tyrus said, but you got governor, literally

black face, literally, literally. He can do it. And then you got governors

all across the country now. And mayors that are Democrats, banning black

people from going to restaurants and they're not vaccinated.



GUTFELD: Right.



JONES: And so, when you see this happening across the country, this is

desperation. This is the Democratic Party realizing that they're losing

black folks. They're doing it. They're taking our civil liberties away.

They don't care about -- they're allowing violence just run rampant, and it

has nothing to do with liking Larry Elder.



You can choose another black conservative, somebody who is a libertarian

help. Go vote for the Democrats. I don't care. It's just a matter of that

they're losing on the ground. And so now they're going to bash him.



GUTFELD: Yes. I think they're scared, Julie.



JULIE BANDERAS, FOX NEWS CHANNEL ANCHOR: Yes.



GUTFELD: I think the, the Democratic Party is scared.



BANDERAS: I think they're afraid of a black person disagreeing with them

and actually taking the other side, which I think is absurd. Every time

that somebody takes aside, that's a little bit against something they

believe. Critical Race Theory --



GUTFELD: Yes.



BANDERAS: A lot of people in this country believe it's B.S.



GUTFELD: Right.



BANDERAS: Teachers included. So, if a black teacher speaks up against it,

she's going to be considered white supremacist. I mean, it's -- I've never

heard of such an awful use of using the race card against a black person.



TYRUS: It's a control.



BANDERAS: Being racist.



TYRUS: There's a lane that we're supposed to be in. He's Uncle Tom, I'm

Uncle Tom, because we're free thinkers.



BANDERAS: Right.



TYRUS: And we don't want governments paying our way. That's not the norm.

You're, you need us.



JONES: I still got my street cred.



TYRUS: I have two chips. I'm a champion. I asked backwards. (BLEEP),

nothing has changed about me. Nothing.



GUTFELD: I would like to see any of these activists who were quoted as

saying this to any of you. I don't think they would last more than three.



TYRUS: They won't. That's now how they work.



GUTFELD: Yes, yes.



TYRUS: It takes courage to confront even ignorant courage. They'll do it on

a T.V. show or in a newspaper article. Yes.



GUTFELD: You know, Kat, it must be hard for you, as the face of white

supremacy, see that it's being handed over to somebody else.



TYRUS: Just go with it,



KAT TIMPF, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: I'm not an expert. Like he looks

black to me. I don't have a degree in it. But this -- the woman who wrote

this article to her bio, which says, you know, she's that she writes about

diversity. She's an expert in diversity. But so I'm surprised she doesn't

know that you know, the phrase, but we talk about black people that

actually represents a group of unique individuals that have unique

perspectives as individuals.



GUTFELD: All right.



TIMPF: See, I don't even need to get that degree.



GUTFELD: Coming up, well, Tesla's new A.I. make boring jobs go bye-bye.



GUTFELD: In case you forgot, Tesla made a bot. But will these new androids

become cheap labor on steroids? Elon Musk, if that's his real name,

recently unveiled plans for a humanoid robot that operates with the same

A.I. software as Tesla's self-driving cars.



I wonder if it beeps when it backs up. Little car humor there. Relax

audience, I don't want you to fall out of your chairs. Elon says, it's

designed dangerous physical jobs, but also boring, repetitive tasks like

writing for The New York Times. However, don't think the robot apocalypse

is happening anytime soon.



The bots are only five-feet and eight inches tall, so I tower over them.

And at 125 pounds, they're designed to make us all feel fat. But I guess

like the locks on Brian Stelter's fridge they were designed to be quickly

overpowered.



TYRUS: Damn.



GUTFELD: That was a long road for a satisfying joke. Joe, is this a glimpse

into humanity's future? Will robots become the new working class? Or is

this just some big publicity stunt? After all, instead of showcasing a

working prototype, Tesla hired a dancer in a costume, and this is real.



Good to see Don Lemon finding work to supplement his income. But maybe

robot, robots will be put to good use, like hosting "Jeopardy." At this

point, at this point, they're the only ones without our trouble pass or are

they?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Peep-poop-boop. Oh, four slides really turned me on?

It's wrong, but it feels so right.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Joe, what the hell is going on here? What is none of

your damn business?



GUTFELD: So, I think we can pretty much forget if we catch the robot having

sex with a T.V. and a toaster, Kat, that's the end.



TIMPF: Or the beginning. Foreplay.



GUTFELD: Yes, foreplay.



TIMPF: I'm not worried. Look, I, I'm not worried about this. I am inspired

by the confidence of Elon Musk because there's nothing there's no progress

on this or that he knows what it's going to look like. Which is going to

look like a human, which doesn't take much creativity because we already do

have humans and know what those look like. So, I mean, good for you. And I

think I'm going to start trying to do that.



GUTFELD: Good. You know what --



TIMPF: I, I have a book coming out.



GUTFELD: He's, he is -- to you?



TIMPF: No.



GUTFELD: So, I had this theory, and I don't know which one -- I'm not, I'm

not going to go to Tyrus, because he always shoots down my theories. So,

I'm going to go to you, Julie, my theory is, since this is about the death

of actual labor, right? Will now be an option to lift things, so it raises

the question: will there be an arms race for your robot, so it's no longer

whether you and I can fight? It's like whether my robot can take on your

robot? I've been thinking about --



JONES: That was deep.



BANDERAS: That was really deep.



GUTFELD: Yes.



BANDERAS: It made no sense. But I thought it was interesting that Musk

describes this human replacement bot as such, and this is what sold me:

human level hands. I love that. And it's going to eliminate dangerous,

repetitive boring tasks. Right. So with that said, I'm wondering how this

technology might affect like the, you know, future of blow up dolls.



GUTFELD: Right.



BANDERAS: Or husbands?



GUTFELD: Yes.



BANDERAS: Because why need them? I you don't need either.



GUTFELD: It's true, especially if it's good looking.



BANDERAS: It's going to wipe out marriage, I think.



GUTFELD: It's good. It's like what pornography has done to like, I won't

get into it. But Lawrence, Lawrence, let's talk about race. Let's talk

about race.



JONES: Yes. Why not?



GUTFELD: Is there, there's going to be no racial component to robot.



BANDERAS: And why the white uniform? White Leotards? It's a racist bot.



GUTFELD: It is racist bot.



TYRUS: But his head was black.



BANDERAS: Oh that's true.



GUTFELD: He covered every base.



BANDERAS: He was biracial.



JONES: I don't like this at all.



GUTFELD: It's an international intersectional robot, Lawrence.



JONES: No, because the one thing I got is that everybody loves chocolate.

So, robots out there you go steal from my thunder. Look, I am scared -- no

matter what is wrapped.



TIMPF: That's should be the name of your book.



JONES: I'm seeing a fan club already.



GUTFELD: It should Jonezing.



TYRUS: Price itself.



JONES: But here's the deal. All right, so I knew this was coming. I knew

the robots are coming. I just wanted to be dead, before -- I thought the

only solution, let's do the after the chocolate series. That was the money.

OK, so the only way I'm down for this is what if I volunteer for them to

put the robot parts on me?



GUTFELD: Oh, yes. So, you're --



JONES: Because then I'm still chocolate.



GUTFELD: Yes, you're still chocolate.



JONES: I'm just wrapped in metal.



GUTFELD: Yes.



JONES: So, I'm down. I volunteer.



GUTFELD: There you go. That's interesting. Half man, half machine, Tyrus.



TYRUS: Aren't we all?



JONES: Terminator.



TYRUS: Yes, well, you know what, as long as we have a cup of water, a cup

of water, any sweat, no robot, he gets mouthy. Boom! My problem would be

not for the ladies, because they'll download the model and just and then

guys get a virus and you'll get the nagging virus. You know what I'm saying

over possessive virus. Or the critic outsized everything virus. You know

what I'm saying? Every time you want to get pizza, like you really think

you should be having pizza. I mean, you can only, I mean literally --



TIMPF: I have all those viruses.



TYRUS: Or just be dumping. That's all the reasons why you don't want a

robot.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TYRUS: The good news is, they're so close. They had to use a dance model,

which means that it's not happening ever. But the fact that everyone was

getting nervous about it just shows how spoiled this country is that literally that there will be somebody who will have a safe space, talking

about fear of the incoming humanoid robots, doing our job and dancing

better than all of our sprite commercials. What are we going to do? Like

when is it coming? Facts don't matter. It's here. And I'm saying, guys,

don't worry.



GUTFELD: Yes, cup of water.



TYRUS: I got.



GUTFELD: We can beat the entire robot force with just a garden hose.

Awesome. All right, up next, did mothers hit the bottle when the pandemic

went full throttle?



GUTFELD: The pandemic blues make moms turn to booze. A new study finds that

mothers with young kids were drinking 323 percent more between the start of

the pandemic and the end of last year. I'd give a more precise figure but I

was drunk too. Bottom line drinking was up across the board in 2020 but

spiked the most with moms who had kids under five.



Researchers even interviewed one mother who had been boozing so much that

she had no idea that the pandemic even existed. We went to her for comment.



BANDERAS: (BLEEP). What an idiot. I have so much to say about this.



GUTFELD: Go for it.



BANDERAS: I'm guessing you probably knew that.



GUTFELD: Yes.



BANDERAS: I think they went about this study completely wrong. First of

all, I want to know of the 323 percent increase how many of those

functioning alcoholic moms which by the way, there's nothing wrong with

that. A is for quitters. And I have a random list that I don't have time to

go through as to why I drink as much as I do.



I want to know if those functioning alcoholic moms had working husbands at

home because that number would have tripled easily from my professional

opinion. Because if my husband would get out of my basement, I probably

would drink. Well, I'd still drink but maybe not 323 percent more.



GUTFELD: You hate your husband.



BANDERAS: No. I love alcohol.



GUTFELD: Kat, I did the math here, basically, 323 percent is basically like

going from zero to three drinks. So, just, it when, it's talking about day

drinking, which is not a bad thing. Day drinking is the best kind of

drinking.



TIMPF: It's a great thing.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TIMPF: And you know what, it's also not my fault. I drink more during the

lockdown. Like, it didn't -- what didn't just last a month or two. It kept

going kept, people, it's like yes, because we were still locked down. I'm

sorry, but you don't let me go anywhere, I'm going to go somewhere in my

mind.



GUTFELD: Yes, exactly.



TIMPF: I feel like I should be able to write off all my blackouts on my

time.



GUTFELD: I like drinking in the daytime, Lawrence, because it turns the day

to two days.



JONES: Yes.



GUTFELD: Because you can sober up and then drink again at night.



JONES: That's exactly right. Pass amigos? A little soda in there.



GUTFELD: Yes.



JONES: Or a little whiskey. You can take your pick, but I believe this

story. I believe it because the, the moms have to deal with the badass

kids, right?



GUTFELD: Right.



JONES: Now, I know why they were really upset with the teachers union.



GUTFELD: Yes, it's because they made them drink.



JONES: They have to experience what the teachers have been experiencing all

along. Your badass kid.



GUTFELD: You've been around these brats. They make you drink, Tyrus. Do you

have any thoughts on this?



TYRUS: You know what, I'm just going to take the bullet for the team. Oh,

of course, it's the pandemic. You know what, can I just, could women just

have one glass of accountability? Like the dads don't get to save the

pandemic, that's why we're drinking. They can't say that, it's the drunk

wife making us do all the chores in the house and yelling at us because

they were going to be prom queen, and they had big plans and they ended up

with you. Like that's, that's not fair. No one else takes us

accountability.



JONES: That's why you're sleeping on the couch right there.



TYRUS: I sleep on the couch with a badge of (BLEEP) honor. I Take

responsibility for my actions. I am so sick of every time women do

something, there has to be a 320 percent? Pandemic had nothing to do with

that. Nothing. It's what happens when you got to be home for more than four

hours, you drink wines and criticize everybody in the house.



JONES: Why is he married? I'm not. I said all the right things and he says

this --



TYRUS: Because I know she don't watch the show. I'm Shawshank right now.

But it's real man, just your own damn fault quit blaming us for every damn

thing. We didn't open the bottle. Well usually, yes, we do, we have to open

the bottle, pull the cork, pour it for you and bring it to you.



JONES: So, now, it's our fault.



TYRUS: It's always our fault.



BANDERAS: I uncork all dozen bottles daily, I don't need help.



TYRUS: Even if your -- if your wife cheats on you, it's your fault, because

you didn't make her feel pretty good and didn't listen to her. You try that

story with her. Well, dear, I felt unattractive. I met you fat.



GUTFELD: Oh my gosh! Don't go away. We'll be right back.



GUTFELD: All right, thanks to Julie Banderas, Lawrence Jones, Kat, Tyrus,

studio audience. "FOX NEWS @ NIGHT" with evil Shannon Bream is next. I'm

Greg Gutfeld and I love you America.



