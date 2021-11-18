'Gutfeld!' on media's use of Twitter opinions

This is a rush transcript of "Gutfeld" on November 17, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS HOST: Happy whatever today is. We got a great show tonight. Jimmy Failla is here. You don't have to clap. And so is the jacket he founded at dumpster by the drug rehab clinic. Jimmy, he's an inspiration to filth and crusted hobos snacking on road and carcasses everywhere.



And Andrew Yang is with us for the very first time. See, I told you, Andrew, sending me sexy polaroids would always pay off. Andrew ran for president and lost, but it still makes him more qualified than Kamala Harris.



After Hillary, she's the worst Democrats ever wear a pantsuit. Andrew, his pantsuits fit like a glove. So what do we learn so far in this dying administration, that when it comes to villains, it's America first, baby.



This White House is repulsed by regular Americans as Brian Stelter is by fruit. President Biden is greeted as a general power by China's dictator. We learned that the FBI created a threat tag for parents, a threat tag. It sounds like something El Chapo would tie to one of his dead rival's toes.



This over alleged menacing statements made against teachers and administrators, according to a Justice Department, internal memo. Those damn internal memos. The next internal memo should say stop using internal memos. That's why Kat only communicates using lipstick on discarded cocktail napkins. It's how she sends out her Christmas cards.



Anyway, the e-mail is alleged proof that federal counterterrorism was being deployed against parents to go after moms and dads the way Andrew Cuomo chases down female staffers. They suggested using the tag EDUOFFICIALS to track related threats. EDUOFFICIALS, that's a lousy phrase for wheel of fortune.



By the way, since Biden took office, the price of vowels up 76 percent. But if you hear someone make up a word like EDUOFFICIALS, ban them from your home and your scrabble League. That such Newspeak that even George Orwell would say, that's a bit much.



The e-mail explains quote, "The purpose of the threat tag is to help scope this threat on a national level and provide an opportunity for comprehensive analysis of the threat picture for effective engagement with law enforcement partners at all levels." OK. Let's stop there.



That's the word threat three times in one sentence. They think if they repeat something enough times it makes it true, like a little train saying, I think I can or me saying that I'm five-foot-seven.



The threat orgy continues, quote, "We ask that your offices apply the threat tag to investigations and assessments of threats specifically directed against school board administrators, board members, teachers and staff. They got threat Tourettes. They can't stop saying it but they can't show the evidence for it. And yet they commonly ask to track citizens like their ISIS in cardigans and khakis. It's nuts.



But to be clear, we don't like people threatening other people. Unless it's Kilmeade's barber threatening to quit. But threatening people is wrong. And if you do threaten people, I'll kill you. That's not a threat. It's a promise.



Thanks to the Boy Scouts. I can incapacitate you just by using my tongue and a well-placed spork and then I'll call it restorative justice. Because that's what you call threats directed at businesses, police, parents and anyone else the radical left calls an enemy.



We live every day under the constant threat that if things don't go their way, cities will burn. The DOJ is fine with that. But parents asking questions who want their voices to be heard? You guys are the real danger, not looters, thugs, and arsonists. To them, a loving soccer mom is more dangerous than an anti-fog made Molotov cocktail.



And so, now, a whistleblower of the Biden administration claims that Attorney General Merrick Garland lied to Congress when he testified that the FBI wasn't targeting parents. Remember that?



MERRICK GARLAND, UNITED STATES ATTORNEY GENERAL: I can't imagine any circumstance in which the Patriot Act would be used in the circumstances of parents complaining about their children, nor can I imagine a circumstance where they would be labeled as domestic terrorism.



GUTFELD: In agricultural terms, that's called a load of (BLEEP) he's about as honest as me filling out a medical form. Garland had said that the DOJ supports the right of parents to complain, but now we know they see complaints as potential threats and they're using the Patriot Act once designed to fight terror after 9/11 to fight parents. What's next? A no fly list for kids who reject CRT?



Remember, this all started with a leak letter from the National Board -- School Board Association asking for help and intimidating parents. They since apologize for the letter likely because they got caught. I'd been there before when I sent that e-mail to Neil Cavuto. Like that's the first shirtless picture he's seen of me.



Don't use company e-mail. That's all I say.



Since then, more than half of the country state school board associations have run for the national group like they're a koala with chlamydia. They do have that. So, we're in a weird time where our president has a delightful chat with a leader of a country that may be responsible for the deaths of millions while his enforcement arm goes after moms and dads.



Biden doesn't just crap his pants, he craps on parents. Yes, another poop joke. Are you sick of those poop jokes? We asked tonight's audience to weigh in.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: So, the question of the night is, are you sick of Greg's poop jokes?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: (BLEEP) no.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Sir -- OK. The poop jokes in the show too many, too few, not enough?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I'm going to say too many.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: All right, sir. Do you love the poop jokes? Do you hate the poop jokes?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: No (BLEEP).



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Do we need more? Do we need less?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: More poop jokes, definitely. More poop jokes.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I want to see more.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Maybe the same.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Do we need more? Do we need less?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: A little less. That's what I think.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It doesn't -- I don't mind more. They're funny.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I love them.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You love them?



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yes.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Do you want more?



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yes.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: There's not -- there's no such thing as too many poop jokes?



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: No, no, not when Greg tells them.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Well, there you have it. Phyllis (PH) needs more poop jokes, Greg.



GUTFELD: Give it up for Phyllis. I think we found a new regular. They don't do that crap on Special Reports. So Americans have been called deplorables, irreparables, racists, white is hostility? Well, I said it before, as long as Americans are at each other's throats, we can address the a-holes in power.



Our government is like heavily drinking parents on the Fourth of July. They hand the kids a box filled with M-80s, cherry bombs, quarter sticks of dynamite and tell them to go outside and have a ball, knowing that will keep them busy. So, what if they lose an eye or a hand? If you're a terrorist, you might as well look like one.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Let's welcome.



GUTFELD: Yes, definitely finish in the top four panelists tonight, former democratic presidential candidate and author of the great new book, "Forward," Andrew Yang. This Mercedes is S-Class with S meaning smarty pants, American Conservative Union Foundation Senior Fellow, Mercedes Schlapp. He has the fashion sense of a 1970s rec room, FOX Across America host, Jimmy Failla. And finally, she's like a young Elizabeth Taylor, style, beauty and on her first marriage Fox news contributor, Kat Timpf.



Something just fell out of my mouth. Andrew, welcome to the show. And thank you for the book. It's called Forward. It's odd because I usually read it in reverse. I'm not in the index.



ANDREW YANG, FORMER DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Greg, it's because my first time on the show, you didn't invite me until after the book came out. You'll be in the next one.



GUTFELD: Excellent. That's all that matters. Although I see Jake Tapper is in this book a number of times. Jake Tapper, but not me.



OK, Andrew. The reason why you're so -- the reason why you gained so much traction in 26 -- 2020 debates was that you came off as reasonable compared to the other candidates, right? Is there anything reasonable about these actions? Like maybe this came up in a debate? How would you distance yourself from the other people?



YANG: We're talking about this threat tag?



GUTFELD: Yes, threat tag.



YANG: I've seen people get threatened, I've been threatened myself. And if you put yourself in the public arena, it's kind of par for the course, you know. But there are folks that are serving in a school board where if they get threatened, they're just not used to it at all. And so you can see that going to some official body and there's like a -- like a reaction involved. And then this is something that grows from it.



I'll say as a public school parent myself, the legitimate grievance that a lot of parents have, is that our schools were closed for too long during COVID. And there's a sense that the teachers unions in the Democratic Party were looking out for people other than parents and families.



GUTFELD: Right. No, that's a good point. That's a good point. You know what kills me is in their defense, Mercedes, the DOJ or whoever it was, said the tags are normal. They use them for human sex trafficking and drug smugglers. So, it's good that you're part of that group. We do it for parents too.



MERCEDES SCHLAPP, AMERICAN CONSERVATIVE UNION FOUNDATION SENIOR FELLOW: Greg, is there like tags online? You go to FBI tags online if you want to order it, and then you just put it on and be like, I've been tagged.



But look, this is an outrage. This is such a dangerous move by the FBI and the understanding that Merrick Garland is not taking any responsibility, basically saying, I don't know. This definitely -- this hasn't happened and it's just really -- he needs to resign.



This is a problem we've seen with the FBI. They have politicized, time and time again, a variety of issues. This has been the last straw. I'll tell you, the parents are outraged. They are done with the fact that you've seen the FBI targeting then.



And the mere fact that the National School Boards -- Board Association coordinated with the White House and multiple agencies, that in and of itself, calls for an enormous investigation into what has happened in this case.



GUTFELD: Tag them, I say, Kat. You know what -- you know what, it's kind of weird because I now have to believe that I was wrong about the Patriot Act. Because when we started the Patriot Act, that people were saying, it's only -- people like Glenn Greenwald and others were saying, like, it's only a matter of time before the uses on Americans. And I'm like, shut up. This is about terrorists.



KAT TIMPF, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Right. Because obviously, the government would never gain power and then abuse it.



GUTFELD: Show me that evidence.



TIMPF: It has never happened, ever. I mean, I've been concerned about it obviously this entire time, because I am more intelligent than some people at work give me credit for.



(APPLAUSE)



GUTFELD: I'll talk to him about.



TIMPF: It's just -- it's crazy what's happened in the past few years that now, you know, parents at school board meetings. Now, it's like lit in there now, you know. That's like the most boring stuff in the world. And now these parents are dangerous.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TIMPF: I got to say that things have taken quite a turn. But I mean, look, if someone's like truly threatened like making credible threats against a school board member, I'll -- I will take a firm stance and make a hot take and say that's bad.



But, yes, a parent that is passionate about their child's education, that's not a threat. I think that's normal and good.



GUTFELD: Yes, you get between -- it is kind of -- I mean, the parents must feel pretty good being seen as dangerous, right? I mean, when is the last time a parent was dangerous? Like it's very sexy. You know, they're in the khakis -- they're in the khakis. They got the readers right down here. You know, but they're as dangerous as James Dean smoking that reefer.



I'm looking at you.



JIMMY FAILLA, FOX NEWS HOST: You are.



GUTFELD: I'm looking at you. I'm on dress. You know what, I'm dressing you with my eyes. I'm not -- I'm dressing you. I'm dressing you because what you're wearing is disgusting.



FAILLA: Well, normally, I would have a witty retort, but I want to compliment you tonight.



GUTFELD: Oh, why?



FAILLA: I think you stole a nice pair of shoes from that Cabbage Patch doll.



(APPLAUSE)



GUTFELD: Fair enough. I can take that.



FAILLA: I love you, man. As a -- you know I do. As a parent, man -- as a parent, this pisses me off. I have one kid, 12-year-old, Lincoln Failla, which by the way has become a controversial name. So he goes by his middle name O.J. now.



(LAUGHTER)



But what we see going on here, for real, is the left is, I believe, a little scared because they're seeing education. They've had the grip on education, and specifically school boards and the teachers unions, and they've done so with very little parental oversight.



But what happened during the lockdown, as parents got access to curriculum in a way they hadn't gotten it before --



GUTFELD: Right.



FAILLA: And that's what this pushback comes from. And that's why you see the DOJ getting involved because they do feel threatened, not physically threatened but politically threatened by the monopoly they've had on education.



And the one thing about threats that drives me crazy though, is I get them all the time. Obviously, I'm Fox News radio host. Death threats used to mean something.



GUTFELD: Yes, they used to mean something.



FAILLA: They used to mean something because a person had to work to threaten you. They go to a payphone.



GUTFELD: Right.



FAILLA: They had to cut letters out of a magazine and paste them together. You're like threatening my life from your phone. I don't feel flattered anymore. I'm like, put some care into this.



GUTFELD: Yes. I think just go on Twitter.



FAILLA: But the one thing -- and this is what is infuriating as a parent is they're putting the same tags on parents, as we said, as drug traffickers and human smugglers, which this administration has no problem with coming across our border, but it stops if you go to a school board meeting, and that's where this (BLEEP) . Sorry.



GUTFELD: All right. It's OK.



FAILLA: OK, sorry.



YANG: Well, I just want to say, the tough thing today is that the polarization is so high that you don't know what is just a parent spouting off and then something more extreme. And so we have to bring the temperature of the country down. We have to cool off. We have to say look, we're all Americans, we love each other.



And then if someone says something at a school board meeting, you do just blow it off as like, you know, an angry parent. But, unfortunately, the political climate makes it hard to be able to tell the difference and that's what we need to take.



SCHLAPP: Andrew, go tell your party. That's -- that sounds like a good --



GUTFELD: He's not in the party. He's not a Democrat.



YANG: I'm a former Democrat. I've been an independent for five glorious weeks and I have to say.



(LAUGHTER)



GUTFELD: You know what? That's a good idea for the book, the great cool off. How do you do -- how do you do a national --



SCHLAPP: The climate change people will not like it.



GUTFELD: Yes.



SCHLAPP: They're not going to like that.



YANG: There is a way -- because right now, we reward our political representatives for kind of representing more extreme points of view. We got to have them be rewarded if they say something reasonable, centrist and are willing to work with each other.



GUTFELD: Now, you just getting boring.



YANG: I know. Don't worry. I'll bring it back.



GUTFELD: That's it. All right. We got to move on.



Up next, are you ready for a Times Square bash or a gnarly?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Please God make this end.



GUTFELD: You'll be murdered in the streets, but you're in for a New Year's treat. Yes, as thugs run amok Time Square revelers, they're in a luck. Petrified slab of elephant excrement. Bill de Blasio says Times Square New Year's Eve celebrations will be back at full strength this year, which means your streets will be filled with drunken tourists and their urine.



Mayor corpse face lurch monster made the announcement in a cheesy video.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BILL DE BLASIO, MAYOR OF NEW YORK CITY: We love New Year's Eve in Times Square. We want it to be big. We want it to be full of life. We want to be a great New York celebration. Guess what everyone, a big, strong full strength celebration. It's coming back this New Year's Eve, Times Square. Everyone come on down. We're celebrating.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



GUTFELD: That was amazing. I mean, it's so cheesy. It gave me gas. Sorry, Kat. But that was pretty amazing. I could watch that again. So, de Blasio is so consumed with throwing a killer bass that he's totally forgotten about the actual killers on the streets. It's a horrible idea. If there's one thing that needs to die, it's the New Year's Eve party in Times Square. New York is a crime-ridden chaos. So maybe focus on that before you skip town your ossified bison turd.



Meanwhile, it's shots all around for everyone. Anthony Fauci recently said a three-shot vaccine should be standard and warrants of a winter double whammy.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



ANTHONY FAUCI, CHIEF MEDICAL ADVISOR TO THE PRESIDENT OF UNITED STATES: If we do all the things that I said booster, people vaccinated or unvaccinated keeping mitigation. Don't pull back on masking on indoor situations. We can get through the winter reasonably well. If we don't do that, I think we're in for some trouble.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



GUTFELD: Geez. This guy wants more shots than Kat at happy hour. And more boosters than half the seats on "The Five." It's true. This is how Jesse Watters looks on "The Five." But this is how he looks when he's not sitting on his three pillows.



So, I guess I should -- Kat, both you and I have done Fox Times Square. It's an absolute stupid idea. It's a nightmare. This is the one thing that COVID should have killed once and for all.



TIMPF: It's a horrible experience.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TIMPF: I have had a horrible time. And I just look around and I'm like none of these people are even getting paid to be here?



GUTFELD: Yes.



TIMPF: I don't -- I don't understand it. And that's everyone has to be vaccinated. I said, you can -- if you're 3 years old, or you have to wear a mask, like as if an unmasked 3-year-old would be the worst thing to happen in Times Square. Like at least it's disgusting like you might get hit with a bottle of someone's piss, but like a 3-year-old won't breathe on you.



GUTFELD: That is the worst part.



TIMPF: I mean, what are we doing?



GUTFELD: Andrew the worst part about Time Square is I used to live in -- you know, I lived in on the -- on the West side and I would walk to Fox. The worst part is going through Times Square in the morning because there all the bottles that are left, the plastic bottles.



And that ain't Country Time Lemonade, Andrew. Maybe once. Maybe once was Country Time Lemonade. I know that's not a question.



YANG: I was wondering where you're going with that, Greg.



GUTFELD: I know -- Andrew, I never know where I'm going.



TIMPF: Welcome to the show.



GUTFELD: Yes.



YANG: You know, I'm no de Blasio fan. I remember running for president and he was off on the side of the stage when I was toward the middle. It's a good time.



GUTFELD: Nice.



YANG: But here's the thing, if you're the mayor of New York City, what you were trying to do is drive business and tourism because they're all of these bartenders and --



GUTFELD: That's the point.



YANG: -- the bars around Times Square that are hoping people to come.



GUTFELD: Right.



YANG: So, that video was terrible. If it had been me, it would have been actually like cool New York, like, people having a good time instead of whatever the hell that was.



GUTFELD: Yes.



YANG: But the idea behind is just, you know, come back to New York and have a great time. There are people in the audience who are doing just that. So that's something he just have to do in his role.



GUTFELD: That is true. That is true. Jimmy, what do you think? You're already dressed for New Year's Eve.



FAILLA: That's funny. I'll just take it. I might have some for the D-block, but I'll --



GUTFELD: Yes. I'll give you time to prepare.



FAILLA: For the best. This is why -- this is why de Blasio just sucks as a mayor though, because to your point, he is trying to drive tourism, but he was speaking to New Yorkers and no New Yorker is going to New Year's Eve. That don't do that. That's a great point.



Unless you're -- like to your point, unless you're working it, you're not going. You know what I mean? We're New Yorkers, a lot of us are Jets fans. We've been watching the ball drop all year. You know what I mean? We're not -- we're not doing this. We're not doing this.



But the idea that the idea that there's a vaccine mandate for an outdoor event, which is absurd, I mean, the nice thing is if you don't have a vaccine, there's plenty of needles laying around, which is absurd. But all of this piggybacking off the vaccine and Fauci making his comments about the booster, I have two points. I have to make them quick.



First of all, I love the idea that he's pushing a vaccine for Thanksgiving. You know, because when you're eating a 30,000 calorie meal and drinking like you're pledging a fraternity, heaven forbid you do something unhealthy. You're there. You know what I mean?



But this idea that he's out there telling you that there is a waning immunity from this vaccine, we know there is a finite amount of time that it's effective in your body, yet we're going to fire people from 30-year professions for not taking it, you know what I mean? Hey, Fauci, go (BLEEP) yourself. You know what I mean? I mean it though. I mean it.



(APPLAUSE)



GUTFELD: You went for the desperate applause like.



FAILLA: I didn't. I didn't want it. I mean it. I'm mad.



TIMPF: You don't want it, you need it.



FAILLA: I needed -- I needed a booster shot from the audience. Thank you. Thank you.



GUTFELD: Mercedes, try not to use the F word.



SCHLAPP: I use Let's go, Brandon because I think -- I think that's more effective.



GUTFELD: Yes. What do you like -- I made this analogy before that the war against COVID is like the drug war. We keep moving the goalposts, so it may never end. It's like the Afghanistan war. It could just keep going and keep going and keep going.



SCHLAPP: Right. And what I -- what I'd like to see is, well, Dr. Fauci go away. Let's just start from there. But I think that the CDC, they've misguided the people. They -- instead of saying, we just don't know. Let's go work together to, you know, figure out how we can deal with this problem.



But the mere fact that he's so absolute and trying to be like, Pope Fauci, where he's saying, if you do this, this is -- you're going to be fine, you're going to get through this, and it's not working. And so the muddled message that continues to get come out is really frustrating people and determining whether they should or should not get the booster. Does the booster work? You know, people thought that after they had the vaccine, they didn't have to wear a mask. Well, now, they have to wear a mask. And so that's where I think it's just we're COVID fatigued at this point.



GUTFELD: I'm looking forward to the therapeutic pill. I can't remember it, but it's just -- they're rushing it. That's going to -- I think that's probably going to be a -- I'm going to coin this phrase, game changer.



TIMPF: Oh, wow.



GUTFELD: Guys, good. Thank you. This guy's good. Yes. All right. We got to move on. We got so much stuff.



Quick reminder. You can come see me on tour in support of my book The Plus. It's almost as good as Forward by Andrew Yang. I'll be in lovely Newark, New Jersey on December 12. Go to ggutfeldgmail.com. for ticket info.



Up next, NPR missed a beat with a poorly worded tweet.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: NPR's obsession with race leaves them with egg on their face. A tweet in an article from NPR is being called out for its disappointment in Boston electing an Asian woman mayor. In a since deleted tweet, they wrote: "Michelle Wu, an Asian American, is the first woman and most -- the first person." I can't read that. "And first-person, color, of color elected to lead the city." Well, thank you. Well, many are hailing it as a turning point. Others see it as more of a disappointment that the three black candidates couldn't even come close.



Once again, high achieving Asians get tossed to the side like their Yale applications. She's a person of color but not the right color. Perhaps NPR stands for Now Promoting Racism, but after NPR got called out for downplaying her victory, they rewrote the tweet to soften their bigotry and added in a follow up, "We realize we don't always get things right the first time and our previous tweet headline misrepresents the story. We deleted it which was causing harm and have updated the story."



But the thing is, the tweet did actually represent their story, which implied the wrong type of minority one because when it's convenient, Asians go from non-white to white adjacent. What makes that happen? Well, how about seeing everything in life through a race-based filter? When a white doesn't win, that's good. But if it's Asian and not black, that's only slightly not much better. And to whom the stupid white liberals at NPR. It's enough to make you puke in their free NPR tote bags, am I right, God?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You're right, Greg, and I don't even own an NPR tote bag. But if I did, I'd throw up in it. By the way, are we still on for a delightful game of cornhole this weekend? I hope you don't mind I invited my son. We'll be bringing wine.



GUTFELD: Those guys can drink. It runs in the family, Andrew, I'm going to go to you first for no apparent reason. Here's the thing, though, when you when you live with a race filter -- this is my point. When you live with a race filter, you can make a good, take a good story about race, progress, and still make it a bad, make it a bad story about race. Does that make any sense?



ANDREW YANG, 2020 DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTITIAL CANDIDATE: It does make sense, sadly, Greg. And I ran for president, I campaigned all over the country: Iowa, Ohio, New Hampshire, I never had a negative experience based upon being Asian American. And the fact is, there's a media fixation on race that ends up dividing people pitting different groups against different groups, and this was painful for me because I know Michelle Wu. I was happy for her and then to see her victory diminished because it wasn't the right kind of victory, it sends a terrible message. NPR's tweet wasn't really the problem, the article substantively, was that tweet.



GUTFELD: Yes, it was. That was what drove me crazy, and say, oh, the tweet was wrong. No, don't throw the tweet under the bus.



JIMMY FAILLA, COMEDIAN: Yes.



GUTFELD: It was, it was the actual story. You know what's interesting to me, I -- this is probably a really stupid opinion, that's what I'm going to go to you, Jimmy. Why -- you know, everybody talks about being the first of everything. The first thing, why is it, why is it an achievement for it to be a first in a political realm? I'd rather be like the first Indy Five, IndyCar 500 champion.



FAILLA: Yes. I mean, yes. In politics, a lot of times you're a first just because, you know, that's what we're learning right now is we just had a female black vice president, just because -- and how was -- I mean, they were upfront about that.



GUTFELD: Yes.



FAILLA: He said he wanted a female woman of color. They didn't exactly run through the gamut of resumes to wind up with Kamala Harris, you know I mean? Clearly, you know, but this is the problem with this obsessive, you know, race baiting that's going on in the left right now is this is almost an effort to pit Asian Americans against Black Americans, which is disgusting. But this idea that the three black candidates are wondering what they'd have to do to do better. Apparently, the message here is people are not voting based on skin color.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Right.



GUTFELD: And right skin color alone, or they would have carried more of the black vote. I mean look at Glenn Youngkin flipping districts in Virginia.



GUTFELD: Yes.



FAILLA: He didn't, he flipped black districts, he flipped Hispanic districts. Identity politics works for no one except the people pushing them.



GUTFELD: And if they want it based on race, Mercedes, then, the -- if you have three black candidates, they would split the black vote three ways and lose.



MERCEDES SCHLAPP, FORMER WHITE HOUSE DIRECTOR OF STRATEGIC COMMUNICATION: Right, right. But you know what's even worse?



GUTFELD: What?



SCHLAPP: If you're Asian American and conservative, if you're Black American and conservative, if you're Hispanic American conservative, then you don't even -- I mean, NPR would like throw you wonder that bus at that point. They're like, wait a second, you're she's, she's black, but she's conservative, so that doesn't even qualify her as being black. And that's the reality that conservatives face when it comes to this identity politics. They try to say wait a second, you can be black but you better be liberal.



FAILLA: Yes, and to answer that really quick. They were Winsome Sears --



GUTFELD: Right.



SCHLAPP: Yes, yes.



FAILLA: A white supremacist.



GUTFELD: Yes.



SCHLAPP: That's right. Larry Elder.



FAILLA: She's a black woman. Jamaican.



SCHLAPP: Larry. Elder.



FAILLA: Elder has his moments, I'm kidding. But no, Winsome Sears, a white supremacist? Bananas.



GUTFELD: Yes, but that name Winsome.



FAILLA: Yes.



GUTFELD: I don't even know what that means, Kat. Did I actually --



FAILLA: It was Sears, is actually the problem. It's just going to get more white people than Sears.



GUTFELD: It's amazing. It's amazing a whole generation missed out on that catalog, Kat. Incredible. You don't know what I'm talking about, do you?



TIMPF: No, because I'm young.



GUTFELD: What are your thoughts?



TIMPF: I honestly just as a human Yes. I feel bad for her. Yes. Like, you know, she's like, on Twitter. She was she's feeling great in this tweet that she's like, people are really disappointed, but not because of anything she did just because she's Asian. Like, that's like a truly mind- blowing thing I would imagine especially because as you said, that is what the article said.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TIMPF: And so many news sources all over the place. They, they depend on the fact or they rely on the fact except the fact that people don't read articles, right? They look at tweets, they look at headlines, and they get outraged people rely on that, apparently so sure of it that even when a tweet gets this much attention, and is this controversial, they still don't think anyone's going to read the article. And I bet, still, most people didn't.



GUTFELD: I'm going to tell you right now, I didn't read it. But, I read something by somebody who said they read it. And I took that opinion because all of our opinions are basically you know, appointed, aren't they?



FAILLA: Yes.



GUTFELD: All right, I'm going to shut up. Coming up, we're giving you the scoop on people who tweet nothing but poop.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



GUTFELD: If you overuse Twitter, does it mean your life's in the (BLEEP)? Yes, they sent tons of angry tweets to make their miserable lives complete. Just 25 percent of Americans use Twitter and just 25 percent of those who use it are responsible for 97 percent of the posts, according to a new study from the Pew Research Center. Pew, so funny.



25 percent is a pretty small group, and it's likely much smaller when you remove people like me who only tweet to promote stuff. And don't forget, I'll be in Newark, New Jersey on December 12. Get your tickets at GGutfeld.com. And also, by Andrew Yang's book, it's called "Forward." Now, it's probably, it's probably more like 10 percent that's doing all the idiotic tweeting that the media keeps pretending reflects actual public opinion.



So, maybe, it might not be such a good idea that we keep using it as a parameter for who needs to be canceled, fired, and banished from public life? Why not do it the old-fashioned way by seeing if accused witches can float. Trolls shouldn't have more power in real life than they do in a game of Dungeons and Dragons.



The study also found that people who are the most active on Twitter are also more than twice as likely to experience abuse on the platform, which means they look for trouble the way Hunter Biden looks for chunks and parmesan cheese. Honestly, we've already solved this problem years ago.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Are you worried that your social network is mining your personal information and sharing it with political operatives?



TOM SHILLUE, COMEDIAN: I can't believe Facebook using my information to elect Donald Trump. How can they do this?



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It never ends with this (BLEEP) guy.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Maybe you should try Not Connected.



SHILLUE: Never heard of it.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It's the world's first offline/online social network.



SHILLUE: Huh?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It's on your computer right now if you want to give it a try.



SHILLUE: Hey, how did you get it on my computer?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Let's not worry about that now. Just give it a try.



SHILLUE: OK. I think I'll post a clever tweet about the President and see what happens.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The key to Not Connect, its highly advanced technology is that it looks just like most social networks, but you're not on the Internet. In fact, you're not connected to anything. Your posts, simply bypass Twitter and Facebook and end up here. Meanwhile, what do you see?



SHILLUE: Wow, it was retweeted 1000 times. Every one of my tweets is retweeted 1000 times. Thanks, Not Connected.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



GUTFELD: You know, Mercedes, how scary is it to think that like we believe, we believe that maybe it could just be 100,000 people that are actually tweeting. I mean, it's -- and yet, we give we, we amplify the importance of this network, and it actually does influence people's lives.



SCHLAPP: Well, you know, as a mother of five younger kids and talking to like the teenage kids and the college kids are like, we don't even use Twitter. They're like on Instagram. They're on different social media platforms. So, it makes -- and TikTok --



GUTFELD: Snapchat.



SCHLAPP: So, it makes it into this, they're not even paying attention. They think the adults are just insane for going on Twitter and acting like a bunch of school kids like bullying each other to school yard. Now, with that being said, said Matt Schlapp spends a lot of time on Twitter. And let me tell you, he gets into trouble all the time.



GUTFELD: That's your husband. Yes, it's, it's like it is mostly dudes.



FAILLA: Yes.



GUTFELD: Right. Which is, which is interesting, what's weird about it is, it's funny like I get -- none, like I will try to promote a book or promote a show.



SCHLAPP: Yes.



GUTFELD: It makes no difference. In fact, if I, if I don't tweet about this show or I tweet about it, you don't see the ratings change at all. It stays the same.



FAILLA: Yes.



GUTFELD: So, so, but however, Twitter can actually impact your life.



FAILLA: Yes.



GUTFELD: You can't do, you can't do the reverse.



FAILLA: Twitter is a fight club for people who don't want to get hit. That's what it is. You go on there and get called names and get beat up and stuff like that. It is, it's incentivized conflict, because it rewards the most extreme takes on the ideological opposite that people will give you like digital dopamine in your phone, you get a bunch of likes, but you're really just road raging with someone who's not on the same highway.



GUTFELD: That's true.



FAILLA: It's so stupid, like when you really think about it, but the dangerous part is that they do have say, like, you know what I mean? They're driving news narratives. Part of the reason we're watching the Kyle Rittenhouse trial right now is because people on Twitter had more empathy for a dirtbag who sexually assaulted a woman at knifepoint and got shot by the cops than the actual woman who got sexually assaulted in the kid who got potentially abducted. And in their worldview that made sense.



So, the whole country is on fire right now, because they have a say that they don't deserve. These people, we know who they are -- they're losers, you know. And there's nowhere in the world where there'd be a guy to be better off if only he spent another five minutes on Twitter. No one is writing that country song.



GUTFELD: You're not going to be on your deathbed going I wish I had another hot take --



FAILLA: If only I had one more.



TIMPF: I'll be live tweeting the whole thing.



GUTFELD: Well, yes. You know, you got -- you don't do as much social network.



TIMPF: You see, I do, I post but then I just don't look at it. I don't look at what people reply because I can logically understand these people like they're losers who would, you know, go after a stranger like this? Who would say that I can logically understand that, but still, when I see it, I'm like, oh, my God, why would they say that?



And like, I get upset, or in the case of my Instagram comments, disgusted, like, does your wife know you're on here doing this? I just don't look. I can still post but I just don't look.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TIMPF: (INAUDIBLE) that's because of my impeccable self-control.



GUTFELD: That is amazing. There are nice, there are people on Twitter who follow, who watch the show and tweet. I actually enjoy that more than I watch, because I'm already watching the show right now. So, I look at what Twitter's doing. So, I know everybody who's watching right now. Andrew, we talked earlier about the great cool off, can you actually have a cool off with, with it, with a social media platform that thrives on not cooling off?



YANG: It's tough. You know, what's fun, is I think you and I got in touch on Twitter.



GUTFELD: Yes.



YANG: The platform does have a lot of utility. And it drives a lot of press narratives to your point. Jonathan Haidt, who's a scholar at NYU talks about a setting where you could actually not see the stuff that's consistently more aggressive, inflammatory, derogatory. Imagine that, imagine if you could set that kind of filter, that's the kind of thing we're going to need. Because right now, again, the extremity gets rewarded, the more aggressive I am on Twitter, the more likely I am to get engagement, get a rise out of someone, reaction.



GUTFELD: Right. When I get on Twitter, and I'm on Twitter an awful lot because of my job. You do have to kind of put the hard hat on and go in and just interview see something just let it slide right off your back. Because if you engage with it, you're just going to end up heightening the visibility and rewarding the person who's like, ooh, let me see if I can stick it to somebody.



FAILLA: God loved the mute button, is what you're saying. The mute button is the greatest thing about Twitter because people keep yelling at you.



TIMPF: I used to mute, but now I block. They don't deserve me.



FAILLA: You're right. Like, there's so many -- it's so funny. There are so many broken people. Like, I can post a picture and be like, it's my dog's birthday and they'll be like, yes, but Trump. My dog didn't vote, you know what I mean? In fact, he --



SCHLAPP: Or did he?



FAILLA: Well, he's dead, so if he did, he's a Democrat.



GUTFELD: Voted in Georgia. All right. I don't even know what that means. If you do this, buy this book. That will have an impact. If you say, buy this book on Twitter, not so much. Yes, he's, he's impressed.



YANG: No, no, I believe it. We're going to see the sales; it's going to shoot up the charts.



GUTFELD: You're going to sell at least 100,000 tonight, I swear. OK, up next, he perched on shoulders and tumbled like a (INAUDIBLE).



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



GUTFELD: He performed for Jaguar's top brass then dumped the CEO on his ass. Yes, CEO of fancy cars fell on his head and saw stars. After performing at a recent Range Rover corporate event in L.A., I guess my invitation got lost in the mail. The rapper, Wyclef Jean, John? I don't know.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Jean.



GUTFELD: Thank you. Was filmed celebrating with company execs. In this video from TMZ, you can see them at the after-party dancing with Joe Eberhardt, the CEO of Jaguar Land Rover inexplicably on his shoulders. Tyrus and I used the same technique to change lightbulbs around the office. Except he gets on my shoulders and I love every minute of it. Without Tyrus' shoulders, I wouldn't see anything at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. But then this happened, take a look.



Now, while he was banged up from his spill, TMZ is reported that Joe is fine and that his airbag deployed. Wyclef says, he'll only be dropping beats from now on, but I still, I still support grown men carrying each other. Here's me and my roommate Rico just yesterday. RIP Rico. Kat, has this ever happen to you?



TIMPF: This is why I never carry elderly CEOs on much longer anymore.



GUTFELD: Fool you once.



TIMPF: And not anymore.



GUTFELD: Not anymore. Andrew, who's at fault here?



YANG: Well, clearly, it's whoever let this guy get on Wyclef Jean's shoulders. But I've been crowd-surfing and the fact is, it takes more than one person to bring you down gently.



FAILLA: This wouldn't happen if the Fujis didn't break up.



YANG: This is one human. Yes, Lauryn Hill need to be there along with Praz, and then the CEO would have been all right.



GUTFELD: You know, I never listen to the Fujis. No, no, not my thing.



FAILLA: They're solid. I mean, the headline shouldn't be Wyclef drops CEO, it should be CEO gets so bombed he gets on Wyclef's shoulders. Like, you don't, you know what they say in comedy: You don't open with your closer? Nobody has this happen on the first drink of the night.



GUTFELD: Yes, yes, yes.



FALLA: You don't open with, oh, my God, your shoulder. But let me tell you why -- let me tell you why nobody's mad and Wyclef is a hero because he dropped the Jaguar CEO and this time of year, everybody hates the Jaguar CEO because of those annoying commercials where you're unwrapping an Old Navy sweater or one sleeves that arm longer than the other.



GUTFELD: Yes.



FAILLA: And a woman, some yummy horrors, getting a Jaguar in the driveway. And then those commercials, you're just hoping she falls and breaks her neck on the way out to the driveway. Well, this was a little projection for all of us.



GUTFELD: Mercedes, I could tell you're nodding in agreement.



SCHLAPP: This looks like an ice skating, you know, competition fiasco. Like, the man is just tall standing there, and you've got you know, the Olympic Committee going, and this is a four -- no, no, a three. I mean, it was so horrific. What is this man thinking, seriously?



GUTFELD: I don't know. He's not thinking anymore. I hear he's fine. It's so funny that he's also the CEO of Land Rover, whose land roving now? It's all I came up with. I really had no opinion. I just liked the video. All right, don't go away, we'll be right back.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



GUTFELD: We are out of time. Thanks to Andrew Yang, Mercedes Schlapp, Jimmy Failla, Kat, and our studio audience. "FOX NEWS @ NIGHT" with evil Trace Gallagher is next. I'm Oprah, I love you America.



