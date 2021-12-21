'Gutfeld!' on CNN's ratings drop, Sandmann's NBC settlement

This is a rush transcript from "Gutfeld!," December 20, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: You're the one. I hate you all. Happy Monday, everyone. So there's big news over at CNN that doesn't involve a producer molesting children. For once, I guess even perverts take holiday breaks. Yes, it was announced that CNN has closed its offices to "non-essential employees." It's either for COVID or so law enforcement could have a break.



Meaning the only people at CNN are people that are necessary to create their product. We visited their offices to see who's left.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



(END VIDEO CLIP)



GUTFELD: Yes. But other than that the place was emptier than Joy Behar's bookshelves. But that's not the only news at CNN. Besides their usual arrests. Here's a delightful picture of what appears to be a mentally deranged, unstable freak, celebrating an act of arson. Yes, it's Jim Acosta standing with a group of CNN employees who thankfully aren't sex traffickers. They're all unmasked, of course, which is weird.



You think after the month CNN had, they'd all be wearing masks to hide their embarrassed faces. But what's he holding? Yes, a picture of the Fox Christmas tree surrounded by faces of Fox T.V. personalities. That's kind of creepy, you know. I mean, even for Acosta, that guy makes Dracula seem less dead inside. Let's take a closer look at it, shall we? Now obviously, it's hard to parse what a nutcase does.



But what could it mean? Anything. He could be mocking the fact that the Fox tree was torched in a disgusting act of arson, that would make the most sense, given that CNN has a penchant for not only making light of crime, but making crime itself.



CHRIS CUOMO, CNN ANCHOR: Crime is rising. Defund police.



DON LEMON, CNN ANCHOR: Crime is rising. Oh my gosh, it's so bad and they get defunding police. It's like -- if you watch a certain state TV and you listen to conservative media, you would think that, you know, entire cities are just, you know, in brawled in fights and fires and whatever. We went out had a great dinner in New York City tonight, people actually walked up to us and said thank you for -- I watch you every night.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



GUTFELD: Gets me every time. It's a classic, classic reminder of how wrong these chuckle bucket bozos are on everything that matters. And even the remaining anchors still have whiplash from looking the other way from people's misery. It's a pattern, what doesn't harm them, but harms you, they laugh that because laughing at horrible realities is a way of coping. For CNN and Kamala Harris, it's their version of a smoke bomb.



So now that that network is the face of crime, instead of covering it, they now cover for it. The upside at least we know where all these people are at any given time. The only reason why I'm glad Don Lemon is on the air is to know when it's safe to go drinking outside. That guy is more hansy than Big Ben. Who knew once the most trusted name in news is now a sanctuary city for sad sacks. Check out this screen grab.



How cute is this? Got to read that lower third. At CNN implodes under the weight of sex crimes and firings. They desperately try the look over at Fox News ploy as witness here with the general of gelato Brian Stelter. He can't even fool Democrats anymore. But I get it when you're now the hood ornament of media deceit and self humiliation. This is the only ploy but look at Fox. Their entire network is but look at Fox.



And it's working out for us. Like Brian himself. Our ratings are massive. On any given night, this show has four, yes, four times the viewing audiences Don Lemon. Yes. I will take it. Why not? Now I know that's like saying I'm four times better looking than the Elephant Man. Or four times a better shot than Alec Baldwin. But you think they'd learn at this point? I mean, it's like their audience got CNN COVID killing their ratings dead.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE DEVITO, COMEDIAN: Good evening. I'm not a doctor, nor do I play one on T.V. But on behalf of the medical establishment. We'd like to congratulate CNN on successfully vaccinating yourself against high ratings. I've never seen viewer number this slow. Now will you need a booster eventually, perhaps by giving a show to some previously unknown even less talented Cuomo variant? Only time will tell. But until then, anyone know what this thing does?



(END VIDEO CLIP)



GUTFELD: So, as they become the spokes network for mayhem, they send the remaining sensible viewers to us. But like me wandering into a Cinnabon store stoned, it's too late for them to turn back. Like George Custer they lead the charge and so many awful things. They spent a year letting one anchor deceptively defend his brother, as he sexually harassed and sent thousands of elderly people to their death.



His brother killed more old people than air horns. Joking about his brother's big nose with a giant Q-tip should have tipped off CNN's brass that this wasn't journalism. Then after much outside pressure, they fired him pretending they were disgusted by the behavior all alone. Yes. I guess that's why they let him do it for a really, really long time. They lied about January 6th and why not? They lie about the other 364 days a year.



They lied about border agents whipping Haitians. They lied about so many things they claimed was worse than Watergate and worse than the Civil War. Yes, worse than the Civil War, which ended slavery. Yet CNN thought it was bad. Go figure. They must have hated how World War II ended to. They claim to funding the cops didn't exist when it did. They claim no one could prove critical race theory existed and when people easily proved it did they called you racist.



They called you a terrorist but they already use that for January 6th. In the old days, media would defend their peer's rights to say something they disagreed with. But now CNN claims that freedom of the press no longer applies to anyone outside their building. They also felt the desire to punish anyone tangentially related to their perceived enemies or critics because their -- for ideological, ideological separatism, punishment included.



And that allows them to be blind to how outlandish stupid and biased their content is. Yet it wasn't enough to target Fox News. You got to go after Trump voters, parents, the police, anyone who dare question mask mandates. They became the mouthpiece for enforced conformity. As a mock real crime they happily tried to cancel you for a meme. They ignored mobs destroying cities while trumpeting phony hate crimes.



They'd be happy if we were all on terror watch lists. But there is bright side. And CNN is too busy focusing all their energies on Fox. At least maybe the kids are safe. Frankly, I'd rather have their hands on a picture of a tree that instead of -- instead of hiding in one with a pair of binoculars next to a middle school. So that's the silver lining to CNN's really (BLEEP) year. Just don't stand next to the anchors on New Year's Eve when they start looking for someone to kiss. You don't know where that mouth has been.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Period.



GUTFELD: Let's welcome tonight guests. He's a perfect way to start your day before it's ruined by Kilmeade. Fox and Friends First co-host Todd Piro. His shows have more empty seats than a laxative conference. Comedian Joe Machi. I don't know what that means. He's already smoked all our mistletoe. Fox News Contributor Kat Timpf. And trees decorate him at Rockefeller Center. My massive sidekick and the NWA World Television Champion, Tyrus.



Joe, how are you doing?



JOE MACHI, COMEDIAN: Well, I had a bad show at the laxative conference. That's why the people weren't there.



GUTFELD: Oh, really? I really. I'm sorry about that. But it was still a gig.



MACHI: It was still a gig. It's good to be working. I'll tell you what. If -- I have to defend Brian Stelter a little bit.



GUTFELD: OK.



MACHI: It's hard for Brian Stelter to report on CNN because he works for CNN. I wouldn't go to Brian Stelter for information on CNN, I will go to court reporters or eyewitness testimony.



GUTFELD: Yes.



MACHI: I just think he's in a tough space because when you have a job, it's a compromise. So you know, Brian Stelter has got a Brian Stelter defeat and I've got a Joe Machi defeat, so I know it's tough. You got to -- you got to make sure you make your boss happy.



GUTFELD: That's true. And I haven't heard you do any criticisms of this show. So far so good.



MACHI: It's pretty good.



GUTFELD: Yes. All right. Looks like Joe's going to eat again tonight.



MACHI: Oh, yes.



GUTFELD: Put some food in that belly of yours. What a delicious belly you have.



MACHI: Oh, boy. It's a bowl full of jelly.



GUTFELD: Todd, what do you think of Acosta's tweet? I don't find it particularly offensive. I just feel like it's bad trolling.



TODD PIRO, FOX NEWS HOST: It's totally creepy. It's not funny. This is that guy's whole shtick, but I believe -- correct me if I'm wrong. It was noted philosopher Plato who once said they hate us because aren't us. And I think that's a perfect example of what we're talking about.



GUTFELD: It was Dana Plato.



PIRO: Dana Plato.



GUTFELD: Yes. Facts of Life.



PIRO: from Facts of Life.



(CROSSTALK)



PIRO: So things happen with a --



(CROSSTALK)



GUTFELD: Yes, yes, yes.



PIRO: But going to Stelter for a second, the thing that I love so much about that. That whole thesis that was in that (INAUDIBLE) bad week for Fox was really based around a number of things, including the fact that our Sunday show is going to be different going forward. So what happens on the first Sunday show out of the gate, the biggest news story of the week, possibly the rest of the year comes out about Joe Manchin.



GUTFELD: Right.



PIRO: There you have it. Win for Fox.



GUTFELD: Yes, exactly. And nothing for CNN. You know, Tyrus, can be a troll, which is what I would say Acosta is actually troll people, or does that cancel each other out? Like, you know, a troll can actually troll.



TYRUS, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: I think in fairness for all the trolls out there, that's very rude and disrespectful of you to call Acosta a troll.



GUTFELD: All right.



TYRUS: He can't troll.



GUTFELD: No.



TYRUS: He's literally the guy like everyone goes around the room has a funny thing to say. He's the guy who ruins it.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TYRUS: You know, he's the guy who can't tell a joke. He tries so hard.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TYRUS: He had a -- you think about his day, he was -- he got up. He had his cup of -- I'm assuming coffee.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TYRUS: And he was sitting there and he was staring at the want ads. And goes, you know what, I'm going to -- I'm going to get Fox today. Honey, bring me a piece of green paper and photos of my secret collection of Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity that I just happened to keep underneath my pillow. And then he borrowed his nephew's glue and he made this thing. And he was like, oh, yes, I'm going to work today. It's going to be huge.



And then he went in there. And when he did the picture, you know their settings on cameras.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TYRUS: They went way back because they're like, oh, my god, he's really doing the Christmas tree. It didn't work there. So then he gets on air, and he breaks it up. And if you look at his thing, when he's telling jokes, he's waiting for the laughter.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TYRUS: So that's why it's so awkward because when he says something like, oh, looks like Joe Machi has a collar on the day.



GUTFELD: That's pretty good, though. I have to say,



TYRUS: That's Acosta, that creep moment of quiet. That's his stick.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TYRUS: He's just -- he puts the deep end creep. The dude is not funny. He - - at one time, I think he was a journalist. But he got so much attention from President Trump. And he wants that back. He wants that lightning in a bottle back and he just -- he's not the lightning or the bottle.



GUTFELD: Yes. You know what? That's funny. He's not the lightning or the buddy. You know what, I was thinking about this as a book idea. All the people that Trump broke, and it would be like -- it would just be called broken. And you'd have like Jennifer Rubin, you'd have David Frum you'd have Acosta, Avenatti, you'd have Oberman, Hillary, it would just be every chapter. There'd be like 100 of them, Kat. How are you doing over there?



KAT TIMPF, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: I'm doing great.



GUTFELD: Yes, your voice sounds a little better.



TIMPF: Yes. I was reading the Bible to orphans all weekend.



GUTFELD: Oh my God. No wonder you're worse.



TYRUS: Cheers.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TIMPF: So -- and I was so inspired by their stories.



GUTFELD: Right.



TIMPF: But I didn't want to stop, so now, listen, it's -- it was worth it.



GUTFELD: Yes, I know. I know. Those orphans were so happy.



TIMPF: Yes. This little -- what little I can do.



GUTFELD: Yes. Poor thing. Yes. What are your thoughts?



TIMPF: My thoughts? Yes, I agree with -- I agree with Tyrus because it's not trolling because trolling has to make some semblance of sense.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TIMPF: I don't understand what this was, just like OK, here's a picture of a tree that burned down.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TIMPF: And then for pictures of people that work at the place next to where the tree burned down.



GUTFELD: Right.



TIMPF: That's -- what is that?



GUTFELD: That -- exactly.



TIMPF: So also you should be very grateful for me because I would never let you do that. Put that on the internet.



GUTFELD: No, you would stop me.



TYRUS: No. I would punch you.



GUTFELD: Yes.



(CROSSTALK)



TIMPF: Those people, right? They all stood there next to him smiling for that photo and not -- one of them was like explain this to me. What is this?



GUTFELD: They're not friends. I got to ask you though because we got to -- we got to move on. Is there going to be a change at CNN in the New Year? I have a feeling that they have no choice. They got a clean house. A lot of criminals, a lot of weirdos, lot of freaks. Much like a week --



(CROSSTALK)



TIMPF: No. I was going to say as much as I enjoy all of those categories of people. No, probably not. I don't think so. I don't think so.



GUTFELD: Good. Good because we need these A blocks. We just got 17 minutes out of CNN.



TYRUS: It's going to be eight hours of Wolf Blitzer.



GUTFELD: You know, it's holiday.



TYRUS: All Wolf Blitzer all day.



GUTFELD: Holidays slow news. I mean, you got Manchin but everybody did that today. I didn't want to do Manchin but it (INAUDIBLE) you got to thank God for CNN and their implosion. All right. Up next. Their stories about him stack and now he's laughing all the way to the bank.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



GUTFELD: The Covington kid just made a lot more quid. That's British money. So let's just go with it. I'll take any kind of rhyme at this point. Yes. Another network's defamation may fund his graduation because they lied and called him racist. Now they have to pay cyst. Nick Sandman announced on Twitter he's reached a settlement with NBC. Sandman gets a pile of money. And NBC still has custody of Joy Reid. So win lose.



But just like his previous settlements with the Washington Post and CNN, this one's also confidential. Just like that police report when Kat got kicked out of Bret Baier's dressing room. Yes. Of course, you'd recall the lawsuits were the fallout over a confrontation at the 2019 march for life in D.C. Media reports said the incident was racially charged and blamed Sandman.



And racially charged it was with slurs shatter by the racist black Israelites groups who hate white people like AOC hates coherent sentences. Now the filing against him NBC Universal and MSNBC reportedly asked for $275 million. Nearly twice my yearly salary. But really we all want to know how much did he get? But he's not buying any stuff that would give us a hint, which is smart because if Goodfellas taught us anything, don't buy flat (BLEEP) after a windfall because then you get whacked.



Throw the strangle, yes. So how can we get him to tell us how much the settlement was without telling us what the settlement was? Nick, if you're watching, here's some things you can buy. So we know what you got. If the settlement is just like a few 100 bucks then you buy Jesse Watters' toupee. Made of alpaca hair. Now, but something in the six figure range, you could buy Brian Kilmeade's favorite mode of transport? Yes, this is exactly how he gets around.



I just like why it's very calming, just to watch her go down those steps. And if the settlement is anything over seven figures, you should really buy this. And if you can't afford that, call me, you can borrow mine. Though I would clean it. Tyrus?



TYRUS: I'm not ready yet.



GUTFELD: Should I come back to you later?



TIMPF: Yes. This --



GUTFELD: Kat, Kat, Kat, if you were confident -- if this was you, wouldn't you buy something to tell people how much money you got? What would you buy? What would you -- what did -- I would do this immediately.



TIMPF: Well, I mean, depends how much money I got. But yes, I would buy a bunch of stuff and be real (BLEEP) about it.



GUTFELD: Really? Yes, yes.



TIMPF: I would like post on my Instagram -- probably just like post on Instagram and be sitting there with wads of cash. You know, I don't -- I mean, look, I think that this is a good thing, not just for him. But for everybody because anyone who's been on T.V. you know, this happens where people will just -- they'll just make up a story. And they'll lie about it without checking. I know that everyone makes mistakes. Sometimes mistakes are more expensive than others.



GUTFELD: Especially if you deny it all the way which is what a lot of people did. I've made a mistake on that. And I've owned up to it, like within hours.



TIMPF: But they kept trying to push it and push and push it when really they just needed a watch all the footage.



GUTFELD: Yes, exactly. So Todd, here's why I'm not a legal mind. And neither are you. Got your question whether you have a mind. Why do you think this has to be kept secret? What mutual purpose does that hold for both parties? They both agree to keep it. What's the reason for that?



PIRO: Because you're trying to prevent future suits. That's what NBC is worried about going forward. And same with CNN. That's why all these things are going to be confidential. And to me, that's one of the downfalls of this. He's entirely in the right, he deserved to win for two reasons. One, the falsity. Two, he was not a public individual until they made him one.



GUTFELD: That's a good point.



PIRO: But the concern going forward is you're going to have a number of people who are semi-public who anytime there's a news article or news story that they don't like, they're going to sue. And anytime you're sued, even if you ultimately win the underlying suit, it's bad because you have to hire a lawyer. All that costs money. So, again, he was entirely in the right to do what he did. But this is going to have ramifications going forward.



GUTFELD: Interesting. So it could actually harm me.



PIRO: Yes, but I mean, if you apologize it and --



(CROSSTALK)



TIMPF: Oh, no, no, no, never apologize.



(CROSSTALK)



TYRUS: We just say my bad.



(CROSSTALK)



GUTFELD: I'm changing my mind on this now. Tyrus, how much money do you think he got and how should he show it?



TYRUS: OK. I think this -- all I can speak is Joe and I had talked about this before the show. We're hanging out by the --



(CROSSTALK)



TYRUS: Water cooler, Gutfeld. Don't make this Gutfeld, OK? Now, I don't want to go again.



PIRO: I'm sorry.



TYRUS: So, if he buys two pandas.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TYRUS: And flies them to the moon. And all the experts say you can't put pandas on the moon. They'll die.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TYRUS: And the pandas die. And he just goes well, I'm not a scientist. I'm just a guy with a lot of money. That to me says high seven, eight figures when you're sending pandas to doom and don't give (BLEEP)



(CROSSTALK)



TYRUS: Unpaid. And you do things like this. Oh, excuse me, and just throw money at somebody. Yes, exactly.



GUTFELD: Yes. Exactly. Joe, what do you think? Do you think -- do you think that it's smaller or larger than we would like?



MACHI: It's probably -- it's probably larger than NBC would like.



GUTFELD: Yes.



MACHI: But I'm mostly worried that your comment about Kat smoking all the mistletoe is going to affect my year-end bonus.



(CROSSTALK)



MACHI: I don't even know if you can smoke mistletoe. But --



(CROSSTALK)



TYRUS: I mean, you can if you get a horrible headache.



MACHI: Oh, OK. Fair enough. But my concern is how they keep lying about people. I mean -- I mean, just a couple months ago, Joe Rogan exposed how CNN called his doctor prescribed Ivermectin as horse medication which is kind of true but not really. It's been prescribed to hundreds of millions of people.



GUTFELD: Right.



MACHI: And I don't think that calling it horse medication is even that bad a thing so that might hurt him with a (INAUDIBLE) I've never seen a horse where I thought, well, I look healthier than that horse.



GUTFELD: Right.



MACHI: That horse just look pretty healthy. I mean they've been --



GUTFELD: Healthy as a horse.



MACHI: Healthy as a horse. I mean, they can run around a track with a Greg Gutfeld-sized human on its back. I'm not going to get that (INAUDIBLE) money.



GUTFELD: You know, but you can't lead it to the water, right?



TYRUS: Right. But --



GUTFELD: No, you can.



(CROSSTALK)



TYRUS: You just can't make it do the things you wanted to do (INAUDIBLE) stop you right there.



GUTFELD: I stop making those motion pictures ages ago, Tyrus. I learned my lesson. It's against the law and third --



(CROSSTALK)



TYRUS: And that's confidential.



GUTFELD: Yes, it is confidential. And you're right. I think Kat could sue me at this point. Or you have like --



TIMPF: This is exciting.



GUTFELD: Eight months. You have eight months --



TIMPF: Merry Christmas to me.



GUTFELD: Yes. All right, Up next. Four out of five employees think it's OK to hire from the (INAUDIBLE)



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: Should you fill your staff, with criminal riffraff? Most say, they wouldn't hate if their co-worker used to make license plates. A new survey by the Human Resources company, Checker, I guess they had to get out of the taxi cab business, says four in five American workers would actually support their job hiring people with criminal, criminal records -- former inmates. What the survey left out was that the four out of five workers were CNN employees, and the fifth one stocking up on pepper spray.



The poll also found that 47 percent would feel comfortable working alongside their convicted counterparts as long as their past arrest was not for violent crime which makes sense and that their teardrop tattoo means that they cried at weddings. Finally, the survey found that bosses who give second chances tend to be very forgiving, with 90 percent of managers saying employees with criminal records work just as hard as they're law- abiding colleagues. And you never know when you might need to shank a troublemaker in the accounting department. I, for one, have always pitied the down and out jailbird and I've never turned my back on hiring a criminal.



KAT TIMPF, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: I've never I've never been to jail. Because of my adorable privilege.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TIMPF: I'm too cute for jail.



TYRUS, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: You give out letters. You used to get a lot of letters from jail.



TIMPF: Yes, I get letters from people in the jail which is again because of how adorable I am.



GUTFELD: Does it upset you that people don't understand that?



TIMPF: How cute I am? No, everyone understands that. Look at me.



GUTFELD: I think the audience is turning against you.



TIMPF: No, I don't think so. I just saw at least one person shake their head, that I had known and that it's good enough for me to continue my behavior just as it is. I would -- I, look, working with a criminal would be far better than working with a one out of five people that was like, I only one work with a criminal. I can't work with someone who made a mistake. (BLEEP). Like, honestly, it's because there are so many crimes.



GUTFELD: Yes. It's true. It's true. Todd, there's a -- it's not the prisoner to ideas. It's either an inmate or not. And there's so many -- it's like, nobody wants to be near a violent person. But if it's like something like, you know, a safe cracker, I would love to work with a safe cracker.



TODD PIRO, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: It's like "The Italian Job," that movie was amazing.



GUTFELD: It was amazing with the little tiny cars?



PIRO: Those cars were ridiculous. That's the worst part of that movie. It was little cars of like the, the L.A. reservoir like --



GUTEFLD: Mini Cooper. Yes, the Mini Cooper.



PIRO: But to your point, I totally agree. Like everybody should get a second chance. I get it. I don't want a murderer, ex-murderer in charge of a daycare. I mean, I think that's a horrible idea. I don't think anybody's signing on to that.



TYRUS: Yes.



PIRO: But think about this, if you've been in prison, and you've had time to study all those books that they have in prison, you're learning way more than anybody in our colleges and universities, right?



GUTFELD: Fair point. Fair point.



PIRO: So --



GUTEFLD: Yes.



PIRO: You know what you're doing.



GUTFELD: You got nowhere to go. So, life just becomes a classroom, right. And you can hide things in the books, Joe. Joe, back in the 90s, you killed a family. And, you know, I -- when I found out about it, I was a bit shocked. I have to say that I didn't see that coming in your background check. But I decided to give you a chance. And since then, you have not killed anybody at Fox, or on our staff. And I want to thank you for that.



JOE MACHI, COMEDIAN: I'm having a good run, Greg. I've learned my lesson.



GUTFELD: Yes.



MACHI: Now, I'm down to petty theft. I steal a lot of my co-workers' lunches.



GUTFELD: Yes. Yes.



MACHI: The great part is it makes them weaker while I get stronger. But I think you know, criminal history should be weighed as one of many things that you weigh. For instance, if someone went to Dartmouth and they have 10 years experience, and the other employee went to Dartmouth and they have 10, 10 years experience, but one committed manslaughter --



GUTFELD: Yes.



MACHI: I say go with the one that hasn't slaughtered a man.



PIRO: Why didn't you pick my undergrad school?



MACHI: It was just a coincidence.



GUTFELD: And thank you for doing your Wikipedia background search on him because he actually going to Dartmouth is considered worse than murdering.



PIRO: It is true. It's like it's, it's, it's, it's called soul slaughter.



MACHI: I have to murder 10 families to equal one Dartmouth grad.



GUTFELD: Exactly.



PIRO: The alumni office is crying right now. They're all getting those tears.



GUTFELD: They're getting the tears. Tyrus, what do you weigh on this? Weigh in on this.



TYRUS: Oh man, you know what? I never, I never get to know anybody enough that I work with to know what their background is. So, for all I've know I've worked with murderers, criminals my entire life. I'm just --



GUTFELD: Well, you did work with these two.



TYRUS: Hey, what's up? Yes.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TYRUS: Yes, I believe at one time he was charged with murder, but acquitted.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TYRUS: A little different.



GUTFELD: That's true.



TYRUS: He beat the RAP pretty clean. No, but I think we put too much on the end and my argument would be to the murderer doing daycare I bet naptimes phenomenal.



GUTFELD: They're out.



TYRUS: I bet those kids --



GUTFELD: They're out.



TYRUS: When he says lights out there, you know, they're asleep. Nothing cuter than a baby sleeping with one eye open. But I mean, as long as they're laying down, I'm good with it. I think everything in life needs to be case by case. Generalizing sucks. It's not fair. You don't know what a guy went to jail for. There are a million things that people go to jail for. Sometimes, they, they took penitentiary chances because they were trying to keep the lights on the house.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TYRUS: Pointing it to yourself.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TYRUS: Did you see that? Oh, I would love to hear this. So, the Gutfelds were down and young Greg said don't worry my mom, I'm going to get those lights on and --



GUTFELD: Yes.



TYRUS: And he went off and knocked off a liquor store.



GUTFELD: No, no, I didn't do anything that glamorous, but I had to do some dirty things.



TYRUS: OK, never mind. You know what? I'm just going to say (BLEEP). You can, you can work even if you're a criminal. I'm good.



GUTFELD: You thought I was going to go somewhere.



TYRUS: I knew you were going somewhere. I should know better. Kat, how many times have we told me not to go there.



GUTFELD: I had to do some things that were embarrassing.



TIMPF: Can't help it.



TYRUS: So, you're still going to go there?



TIMPF: I'm just going to keep going.



GUTFELD: I didn't have to post them online.



TYRUS: There it is.



GUTFELD: Yes. So, there we go.



TYRUS: My New Year Resolution, no more open-ended questions to Gutfeld.



GUTFELD: All righty, coming up, he successfully advertised for women and to older guys.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



GUTFELD: He hung a sign up above to help him find love. A lonely single dad has erected an ad. People just always laugh at the word erected. It's not my fault. Change the word. Yes, his love life was ignored until he rented that billboard. Now, he beats the ladies off with a stick proving the lonely don't need to point or click.



In Texas, a Joe, it's not just the toads who are horny, a single gentlemen put up a billboard last month alongside the highway to help them land a date. The billboard quickly leapfrogged Nicole Wallace in viewership. The 66-year-old father of five's message reads: "Wanted a good woman, 50 to 55- ish for talks and walks in mutual acts of kindness." Yes, the old mutual acts of kindness. That's how I got banned from the airport bathroom at JFK. My smile was as wide as my stance. Well, there's always the lactating mother's room.



TYRUS: That's my fault, guys. I asked the question.



GUTFELD: Yes. Now, it turns out the billboard worked. The guy says, he's been on nearly half a dozen dates and received over 20, yes, 20 voicemails that's half of 40. This more proof that 66-year-old fathers of five get all the chicks. Who says print media is dead? Besides all those unemployed journalists? This goes to show that even a man desperate enough to rent a billboard will still expect a woman to be 15 years younger. It's so true, but I guess a billboard isn't the worst thing you could find on the side of the road.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Right at the bucket.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Don't let go. Don't let go. Don't let go.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



GUTFELD But the -- you know, the upside of that story is that they're now engaged. It's a -- I love a good happy ending, even involving an animal, Todd.



PIRO: Oh.



GUTFELD: What, you people are disgusting. It's not in my brain, that's in yours. That's it all in your brain. You should be, you should ashamed of your filthy cerebellums. Todd, I was asking you a question before their sickness interrupted me.



PIRO: Can I be like tires and pass already? I don't even want to hear the question.



GUTFELD: This isn't a game show hosted by Alan Ludden. Just answer the damn question, which I haven't asked. What do you think of this topic?



PIRO: It's great. I just thought this was cute. If you read the article, he goes on to say like, you know, if I'm shooting my shot here, I'm really into Jennifer Aniston. Why?



TIMPF: Who does this billboard guy think he is, but continue.



PIRO: I think that point is, is, is really well put. He's in his late 60s. He's like, you know, I'm not feeling the 60-plus. If you're that age, please don't call. Let's reserve this to the 50 to 55. I have a specific age group. Forget the fact that I've been married a gazillion times and I've got all these kids, and in the article, if you read it, like I worked too much to have a relationship. But I'm the ideal type for the 50-year-old



GUTFELD: Yes, yes. Yes. You know, Joe, you know, he's only going to attract women who know he can afford a billboard.



MACHI: Wow.



GUTFELD: He's basically peacocking.



MACHI: This made me mad because we're competing for the same gals. I'm just kidding, Greg. The women, the women flocked to me like moths to a flame. But, you know, I thought, I thought -- well, usually they give me their phone number turns out to be Lamar billboard company, but I, I thought it was it, it was -- he's shooting too high.



GUTFELD: Yes.



MACHI: Jennifer Aniston is his first choice. But anyone who can call him from the billboard number is his fallback.



GUTFELD: Yes.



MACHI: I mean, I like that. He's an optimist. That's what you need to get a lady, you need confidence. Yes, or things have not been going well for Jennifer Aniston. And now she's calling men on billboards after Brad Pitt.



GUTFELD: Well, she is in her 50s, right? So, I think she's in her 50s. You know, Tyrus, I'm old enough to remember the classified ads. You know, SWM, 6BW app for BDSM, and NYC ASAP so I met Lou Dobbs.



TYRUS: Yes, I don't want any part of that. Is there a question that would not going to make me vomit?



GUTFELD: Tyrus, he's got five kids.



TYRUS: Yes, and you know what, bro? I think you got to know when to fold them. Yes, and hold them and know when to walk away. Right? Because clearly, I would normally never say this. I think you're better served in the internet world with a good cat fishing, because you'll get your Jennifer Aniston, right. You'll get all the photos and you won't get the walks. But you'll get acts of kindness and long talks.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TYRUS: Because as far as 60, you are the most shout out six hats too big. It means I mean, just think about how bad it is. That you put your phone number on a billboard.



GUTFELD: I think it's charming.



TYRUS: And you only get 20 messages. I would be really embarrassed. Like how many messages you got? 20 and 10 for people going? Tires, did you seriously put your name on a billboard and your phone number? You know how stupid that is? Half of those or most of those are probably prank calls and jerks going? I got an act of kindness for you. Let's get a real job and find a real woman the old-fashioned way at a bar strip club like the rest of us. So, I just feel like this is just poor. He's not looking for love. He's looking for booty calls and even the ish, 50 to 55-ish.



TIMPF: Yes, by the way, he needs young girls, OK.



TYRUS: So, he's looking for 2021 --



TIMPF: Yes, exactly.



GUTFELD: You know, Kat, you know, the billboards is how your husband found you. You actually passed out under one.



TIMPF: If I did, that'd be cuter story. We met on a dating app.



GUTFELD: Yes, it's true.



TIMPF: I wish he found me under a billboard. Yes, this guy sucks.



GUTFELD: You guys are so mean. I mean --



TYRUS: He's mean. This is creepy.



TIMPF: Like, he's creep -- like, you know, and it's like, you're going to put the first, not just all thing he says the first thing he says like, you've got to be a minimum of 11 years younger than I am. Or I'm not answering your call. Like he doesn't know that women over the age of 55 can still talk and walk right?



GUTFELD: Right. Yes, yes.



TYRUS: Well, he's counting on the walking part, and the talking part.



TIMPF: Apparently. And it's like, go just go home. I agree. You have two divorces go hangout with your kids, which by the way range in age from 12 to 41. Yes, is a disgusting, man.



TYRUS: What is wrong with this guy?



GUTFELD: All right. We have to go. Poor guy. I support billboard, dude, I'm going to call you.



TYRUS: We should have called him live on the show.



GUTFELD: (BLEEP), you know what if we were a real show, we would have done that. But you know, it's Christmas. We're just mailing in at this point. I don't even know who these people are.



All right. Up next, he's been cast more times in a fishing net. My one on one with Actor Eric Roberts, the legend.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



GUTFELD: He's been in more movie theaters than hot buttered popcorn. Yes, my next guest has devoured more roles than a fat kid at KFC. Sometimes, he plays the good guy. Sometimes he plays the bad guy, but he always plays the handsome guy. He's even chasing the world record for appearing in more movies than anyone in history. Joining me now the Uber talented legend Academy Award-nominated Actor, Eric Roberts. Eric, how are you?



ERIC ROBERTS, ACTOR: I have never had a nicer intro in my entire career. Thank you so much.



GUTFELD: How many movies have you done?



ROBERTS: I have no idea. I lost count at 75.



GUTFELD: Wow. And some of them, I mean, obviously start with the legend star 80, which was -- I saw that when I was a kid. Holy Christ. Then, obviously "The Pope of Greenwich Village," amazing. "The Coca Cola Kid," and a favorite of a bunch of people on my staff is "The Best of the Best."



ROBERTS: Oh, that's so nice to you guys. Thank you for knowing old memories Eric Roberts was in.



GUTFELD: Yes. And you were also "In Entourage," weren't you? I kind of remember that, right? Were you in "Entourage"?



ROBERTS: That was so much fun. I, I watch that show.



GUTFELD: Yes.



ROBERTS: And, and they, they say my name about, about five times, five, five times a year on it. So, I heard him say my name one night. So, I call my lawyer who handles those writers. And I said, if they're going to talk about me, have me on the show, dude, I love this show.



GUTFELD: Yes.



ROBERTS: He said, "I'll call you back in five minutes." And he did, and he said, they want you on the show, but one thing will you sell mushrooms?



GUTFELD: Yes.



ROBERTS: I said yes.



GUTFELD: Yes. Thank God for that. It was all about doing mushrooms in the desert. A great plot.



ROBERTS: Who knew?



GUTFELD: Who knew? By the way. I got to ask you you're very passionate about police officers, the safety of police officers. Can you tell me what you're working on now when it comes to the cops and I find it interesting and helpful?



ROBERTS: Well, I'm a proponent of Invest USA, I-N-V-E-S-T-U-S-A.org is their Web site. And they, they give bulletproof vests to policemen. And when I found out that only 10 percent of all cops have chest protection. 90 percent don't. I mean, you know --



GUTFELD: Yes, that sucks.



ROBERTS: It's a job that requires dealing with people who aren't very nice and are sometimes armed. So, you know, we, we have to take care of our guys.



GUTFELD: Can I ask you, what do you, what do you think is behind the increase in homicides and say the kind of the negativity towards the police in the last few years?



ROBERTS: Well, I think, I think what has everybody freaked out?



GUTFELD: What are you reading, Eric? What are you reading? Are you reading a newspaper?



ROBERTS: No, I'm reading notes of mine of because I need the kind of stuff that you're going to ask me and I'm a night shoot, so I'm really tired.



GUTFELD: OK.



ROBERTS: So, I have notes.



GUTFELD: Oh, that's OK. That's OK. I'm just glad you're here.



ROBERTS: But, but, but I think it's just in desperation when nobody's going through. The, the, the, the system we have now financially does not work and you know, people live with no sense of security or peace and survival has become financially for most people, a virtual impossibility.



GUTFELD: Right.



ROBERTS: And people are terrified, so they're acting badly and we, we need to and -- the the pandemic has, has made everything like instant coffee. This is, this is all our fears, all our trouble. This is all our situation and it's bad for everybody. And there's been death, there's been lost has been all kinds of heartbreaking stuff going on. And everybody is very, very terrified right now.



GUTFELD: Yes.



ROBERTS: And the whole world is having trouble financially. So, I just want to help the guys who help you keep us safe, simple as that.



GUTFELD: Well, that's, I mean, that's a great, it's a great cause. And these are people that really, really could use help. And I admire you for doing that. Eric, it's great to see you and, and I hope you break the Guinness Book of World Records of most movies, because I think we're getting there. But we'll have you back on soon. Thank you, Sir.



ROBERTS: Thank you so much. Have a great evening, peace out.



GUTFELD: You too. Don't go away. We'll be right back.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



GUTFELD: We're out of time. Set your DVRs every night so you never miss an episode. Thanks to Eric Robert, Todd Piro, Joe Machi, Kat Timpf, Tyrus, our studio audience. "FOX NEWS @ NIGHT" with evil Shannon Bream is next. I'm Greg Gutfeld and I love you, America.



END



