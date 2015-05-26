Greta: Leadership matters, Mr. President - Where are you?

By Greta Van Susteren

Let's all go "Off the Record" for just a minute. Sometimes putting things in very simple terms makes the point. Remember grade school, or even high school, when the teacher would leave the room for about three seconds? There would be calm to make sure the teacher wasn't coming right back and then all hell would break loose?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Food fight!

(END VIDEO CLIP)

Kids would yell, throw stuff, food, spit balls, you name it, and then, of course, the bullies would take over and there would be total chaos. That's what happens when the teacher, the leader vanishes. All hell breaks loose. Well, we got that now. Only the classroom is the world stage and this is dead serious. The teacher, President Obama, has left the proverbial classroom.

Think about it. Presidents of the United States, when they are doing their job, are the leaders of the free world. Their influence, stabilizing, effective, powerful, and calming. It's called leadership. And now, chaos. Every place you look - Ukraine, Israel, Iraq, and even our own border. And even our allies are now rolling their eyes at us.

Leadership matters. Mr. President, where are you? And that's my "Off the Record" comment tonight.