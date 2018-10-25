Greg Gutfeld on the Democrats' shifting stance on immigration

What happens when Democrats are in charge? Sometimes they grow up.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



SEN. CHUCK SCHUMER, D—N.Y.: Illegal aliens should not be treated the same as people who enter the U.S. legally.



HILLARY CLINTON, FORMER DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: I voted numerous times when I was a senator to spend money to build a barrier to try to prevent illegal immigrants from coming in.



BARACK OBAMA, FORMER U.S. PRESIDENT: We simply cannot allow people to pour into the United States undetected, undocumented, unchecked.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



Wow. Who are these bigots and why are they so mean to illegal immigrants? Actually, they were just being adults, because they were in charge once. Now, no longer in power, they depend on the Republicans to play grown-up and they be the kids, as thousands of migrants come our way. Fact is the Democrats need Republicans to be the bad guys, I.E., the adults. So the Democrat can hold dumb stances they don't even like. We've been watching the Dems offer emotionally lopsided views of the caravans, then, they smear you and me for bringing up any consequences. But imagine if there were no border constraints to stop the caravan. Imagine if we just hum John Lennon songs as we waved everyone through. Of course, you'd only launch a dozen new caravans, each filled with knowns and unknowns. It's obvious. Oh, wait, that's already happening. That's a consequence.



So why aren't the Democrats worried? Because they know the Republicans and the U.S. Border Patrol will end up being the bad guys, we always are, and bail them out. It's perfect for Democrats because, really, it's all about looking good by feeling really bad about telling the migrants they can't stay. It's all theater. And in this theater the evil characters are anyone who thinks critically, and a hero, the progressive who pushes emotion without consequence, and he wins because he can fake empathy, still have a border, and an orange villain to blame it on. It's great being a kid. You can demand the dumbest things and secretly hope your parents aren't listening.