Greg Gutfeld, Ben Shapiro interview each other on their new books

GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS HOST: They called it a hearing, but the idiocy was deafening. It was like "Lord of the Flies" meets early onset dementia, and no, that's not meant to be funny.

REP. HAKEEM JEFFRIES (D-NY): That was not a question. That was a statement.

REP. MADELEINE DEAN (D-PA): I did not ask you a question yet, sir. May I ask you to please refrain from interrupting me.

REP. STEVE COHEN (D-TN): It was necessary that the park be cleared and it was done. And you said get it done.

WILLIAM BARR, U.S. ATTORNEY GENERAL: For things like church.

REP. DEBBIE MUCARSEL-POWELL (D-FL): Mr. Barr, we have the facts. I'm going by the facts.

REP. PRAMILA JAYAPAL (D-WA): Mr. Barr, I just asked for yes or no, so let me just tell you -- I'm starting to lose my temper.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I want you to provide the answers that you're either unwilling to provide us or don't have answers to.

GUTFELD: I haven't seen that many dumbbells in one place since my gym closed, and yet, we pay those people to pull this crap on other people.

America, the land of the taxpayer funded witch trials. That was the Bill Barr hearing held by the House Judiciary Committee. But it's really a contest between Democrats and who could sound the most like an oxygen deprived imbecile.

I'd call them birdbrain, but I don't want to offend the Audubon Society. So who won? Was it this bozo?

MURCASEL-POWELL: I'm not going to lie to my constituents. I am going to tell them that President Donald Trump and the Attorney General working together are not following health guidelines. They are letting Americans die needlessly because of political reasons.

GUTFELD: Or this bozo?

REP. JERROLD NADLER (D-NY): You are projecting fear and violence nationwide in pursuit of obvious political objectives. Shame on you, Mr. Barr.

WILLIAM BARR, U.S. ATTORNEY GENERAL: Can I just say --

NADLER: Shame on you?

GUTFELD: Shame. Or this bozo?

REP. DAVID CICILLINE (D-RI): The Justice Department is responsible for protecting the constitutional rights of Americans not to serve as the President's personal bully or political director.

GUTFELD: Or this bozo, part two.

BARR: Could we take a five-minute break, Mr. Chairman?

NADLER: No.

BARR: That's a common courtesy.

NADLER: Miss Dean is --

BARR: That's a common courtesy, Mr. Chairman of every witness. I waited 45 -- an hour for you this morning. I haven't had lunch. I'd like to take a five minute.

NADLER: Mr. Attorney General, we are almost finished.

BARR: You're a real class act. You're a real class act.

GUTFELD: What a jackass. The trick question is -- all of them won. And bonus, they introduced a new catchphrase for the numb-skulled.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Reclaiming my time.

REP. SHEILA JACKSON LEE (D-TX): And I'm reclaiming my time, Mr. General --

CICILLINE: Reclaiming my time without political bias.

BARR He said, the evidence --

CICILLINE: Reclaiming my time, Mr. Chairman.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Mr. Attorney General, I am reclaiming my time. I am reclaiming my time.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I am reclaiming my time.

BARR: Yes, I am answering your question.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Well, you've got to let him answer.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I am reclaiming my time.

JEFFRIES: That's a myth. That's a lie.

BARR: It wasn't until this administration. It wasn't until --

JEFFRIES: Reclaiming my time.

BAR: They are not peaceful.

DEAN: Reclaiming my time. I am surprised at your lack of respect.

GUTFELD: I'm really surprised. Yes, that didn't look planned. No, they certainly didn't get together beforehand and say, hey, let's call the guy a murderer, a traitor and then forbid him from responding, using a phrase that purple-haired protester might hurl at the Portland Police.

"Reclaim my time," it's like something a creepy doll found in an attic might say when you pull its string, except they just kept pulling their own string over and over again. Check out how Barr dispenses with this halfwit chuckle bucket.

REP. JAMIE RASKIN (D-MD): Are you aware that the Director of the Church, the Episcopal Archbishop of Washington and the Presiding Bishop of the Episcopal Church nationally along with the Catholic Bishop of the Archdiocese of Washington all denounced this police assault on the Civil Rights and civil liberties of the people.

BARR: Did they do that before or after the fire was put out?

RASKIN: Well, all that I know is that they denounced what you did.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: Bill Barr should check his front fender for a hairpiece because I think he just ran over something really stupid.

So how did the media cover it? Well, so seriously that this enraged anchor had to take her glasses off to talk about it.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: What does holding him accountable look like though? Are there any actual consequences?

DEAN: There -- we have many options for consequences. What I want people to know is we actually have to hold him accountable to the American people.

You saw his affect yesterday. He was disrespectful, spoke overtop of every one of us. In particular, he spoke over women.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: That's so sexist. So, the media watches a large group of angry power mad freaks target a person voluntarily offering to answer their questions, and they see the lone individual as the oppressor.

Yes. Today, we have a media and a party that endorses intolerance not only on the street and online, but in governance. The whole thing approached mob rule.

No wonder these clowns spent almost all of their time defending the unbending violent mobs. You can't tell them apart, and to protect the roving ravel and demonize police, these hacks kept doing the bait and switch with peaceful protesters.

So when Barr tries to point out that the cops are trying to stop violent offenders, they go, how dare you go after peaceful protesters? And that's their only defense. The overwhelming majority were peaceful protesters.

But that really doesn't matter. You don't need a majority of something awful to create something truly awful. You know, there were only four people in the Red Hot Chili Peppers, and I guess if there's only one serial killer in your hot tub, that's not a problem.

But it was fun to watch Mr. Barr swat these idiots away like buzzing flies. He barely flinched. Could any of us had kept our cool, like Bill Barr?

I mean, just change one vowel and imagine if it was Bill Burr.

NADLER: Shame on you Mr. Barr.

BARR: Can I just say --

NADLER: Shame on you.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Can you guys just [bleep] grow up and just sit down and write your own horse [bleep] and come up with it. Quit waiting around for other people to do [bleep] for you. That's the [bleep] problem.

I'd start my own [bleep]. You guys have got to start your own [bleep]. You've got brains in there, right?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: Yes, that's right. I can dream. But Bill Barr could only grin. He reminded me of law enforcement dealing with the rioters. They appeared stoic as these cowardly and disguised losers chucked metal objects, explosive devices at them and who actually had blinded three officers permanently with lasers. Yet the police did the job risking life and limb.

It's amazing this courtship between the committee and the mob. The committee not only defended these anarchists, they were inspired by them. They became them right before your eyes.

The Democrats went one step closer to removing the barriers between peace and civil war in order to placate the homely horrible, defiling our streets.

Hold on a second. Hey, Kat.

KATHERINE TIMPF, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: Hey.

GUTFELD: What's that on your finger?

TIMPF: My engagement ring.

GUTFELD: Ah, cool. So it's no surprise that over a hundred law enforcement agencies have withdrawn from guarding the Democratic National Convention, and why should they guard those creeps?

Of course we know protests will come and turn violent. What if the Dems expect the cops to protect them though and they do? They'll get demonized, sued and arrested.

If they're expected to respond to violent riots and not respond to violent riots, it's a lose-lose situation for the cops. Fact is, what you saw this week was the mob virus spreading through a party and taking control of the host.

As they shut down speech on social media and shut down speech on the streets, they are now moving on to the justice system. And if that's what they do in public, can you imagine what they do when the camera is turned off?

God help us if these people decide to come after you or me. If we don't stop them by voting in November, then it won't be Bill Barr in that seat. It could be all of us.

ANNOUNCER: Period.

GUTFELD: Let's welcome tonight's guests. He is young, fun and a Harvard alum. His new book is called "How to Destroy America in Three Easy Steps," https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=http-3A__dailywire.com&d=DwICAg&c=cnx1hdOQtepEQkpermZGwQ&r=tgDLkJy54PfJyWJwul3dKe54qGxqO7b7d5vjo7RcZds&m=ndtUgTsTOCUFanwXqfOFXmSck87rMgYlHbLHoCOukfw&s=PtpGqTKOTKvM6deVA6ebFV3MihV_5I0kLkjgbAeqriY&e= editor-in-chief, Ben Shapiro.

He makes more sense than an arcade change maker, "Washington Times" opinion editor and Fox News contributor, Charlie Hurt.

Her biceps look like flea bites on a white piece of spaghetti, host of "Sincerely Kat," on Fox Nation -- look at that -- Kat Timpf.

And a Ferris wheel is his unicycle, my massive sidekick and host of "Nuff Said" on Fox Nation, Tyrus.

All right, Ben, what was your take on the hearings? How is this good for America?

BEN SHAPIRO, https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=http-3A__DAILYWIRE.COM&d=DwICAg&c=cnx1hdOQtepEQkpermZGwQ&r=tgDLkJy54PfJyWJwul3dKe54qGxqO7b7d5vjo7RcZds&m=ndtUgTsTOCUFanwXqfOFXmSck87rMgYlHbLHoCOukfw&s=mv2ygzfFsu40nAD1MzPnE5bUiZZHozoN8eC7rEvlV-U&e= EDITOR-IN-CHIEF: Well, it isn't. I mean, I think that we did see some new pretzeling. I didn't know that people could fit their head so far up their own asses it started to come out their face again, but we did see that repeatedly from these Democrats who are sitting there and making fools of themselves.

I've never seen anybody tried to reclaim their time from a witness. That's actually not in the Robert's Rules of Order. You can reclaim your time from another Congressperson, you can't do it from a witness.

An attempt to shut up a witness you're asking a question just makes you look idiotic. But I guess when you're so used to looking idiotic, then a little bit more doesn't hurt.

GUTFELD: Yes, that's true, and they keep doing it. Every hearing gets kind of worse. Charlie, I don't think I could hate a group of people more. I hated the violent activists in Portland, but I think I hate these people more than I hate the violent activists.

CHARLIE HURT, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: That's a good point. I think I share that condemnation with you. No, but I do think that it's an indication of just how effective Bill Barr has been.

The big tell with these people, these Democrats in Congress is always you can always -- you can always tell who it is that they fear the most, by who it is that they attack the most ridiculously. The way they attack Donald Trump, for example, or the way they attacked George W. Bush back in 2004. They called him a war criminal. They called Dick Cheney a war criminal.

The more ridiculous the attacks, the more effective that person is, and nobody in the Trump administration has been more effective than Bill Barr.

You know, the reason that Bill Barr has done what he has done is because he's trying to protect protesters' right to free speech, right to free assembly. But you can't do that if you have people firebombing police stations, blinding police officers and burning down storefronts.

GUTFELD: Yes. You know, Tyrus, I always like -- whenever I look at these situations, I always envision this fantasy of you being involved in the situation, like in the riots from we were talking last week, in this case, I would -- what would happen if someone denied you, if Nadler denied you the opportunity of going to the bathroom? What would you have done?

GEORGE "TYRUS" MURDOCH, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: Oh, they would have got a special show. I would have -- I would have taken a knee on that one either. I would have stood at attention and see -- and I will tell them, why it takes me five minutes.

They would have -- it would have been a minute. It would have been an awkward, awkward, long, five minutes. That's the only thing I wish that the A.G. would have said, you know what? I tried to be cool saying it was lunch, but excuse me, you know, and leave his mic on when he does it.

But it just -- you know, the, the seriousness of this besides me peeing in front of the house is that they're painting this picture, the country -- they're painting this picture. We're getting that look of this totalitarian government, you know, that they're against the people. They're using the police as storm troopers, not actually protecting Federal buildings and that narrative is starting to get a lot of traction.

A lot of people are just seeing where it looks like the evil Barr and the evil President Trump and anyone who supports them, doesn't care about the people during a time when we're in the middle of a pandemic where everyone should be caring about the people.

So we have to be real careful with how we respond to that. I think Barr did a good job considering he was literally accused of everything except spreading coronavirus himself. You know, that's the only thing that he didn't do at the end was connecting him.

Because when you argue with ignorant, you can't because they can connect anything, you know, so it was really unfortunate to watch. I think it would have been better if he would have peed on them.

GUTFELD: So, Kat, you're a libertarian.

TIMPF: Yes.

GUTFELD: When you're watching this. Does that make you more of a libertarian or an anarchist? Or just violent?

TIMPF: Yes, well, I've been an anarchist for years. I just say libertarian so I can keep this job. No. Okay, I'm kidding. Right. And that's the entire point.

That's the entire point because I look at Democrats like why are you handling this this way? I mean, civil liberties, we don't have - I'm a huge advocate for civil liberties. I get called radical for how big of an advocate I am for civil liberties.

Burning buildings down is not among those liberties, right? Any one of them could have said hey, things are bad in Portland. Still, let's not let this distract us from the need for Criminal Justice Reform, from the need for police reform, which we also do need and those are two issues that I've been passionate about for years as well.

But they don't do that. They can't do that. They just say, it's all good in Portland. Everything is fine in Portland. When we can all see videos of things on fire and it really just distracts from the real conversation.

If they really do care about these issues, let's focus on the solutions and talk about it in a real way. You're just politicizing it and the way that you're doing is just so stupid because we have eyeballs.

I don't call anything okay if anything is you know, even starting to smoke, you know, engulfed in flames. That's not okay.

GUTFELD: Yes, I'm just noticing that for some reason tonight, Kat is using our hands a lot more when talking. It's just so weird.

TIMPF: Hell froze over.

GUTFELD: Don't forget. Congrats.

All right, don't forget about my upcoming live show, Sunday August 16th, the Yarmouth Drive-in in Cape Cod, Massachusetts. We will be safely socially distanced in cars. Talk about my new book, "The Plus." Tickets on sale now. Head over to https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=http-3A__ggutfeld.com&d=DwICAg&c=cnx1hdOQtepEQkpermZGwQ&r=tgDLkJy54PfJyWJwul3dKe54qGxqO7b7d5vjo7RcZds&m=ndtUgTsTOCUFanwXqfOFXmSck87rMgYlHbLHoCOukfw&s=UmM6s0vPKGuTcC4B1y2qcakDG1x449XCkkCqt3skHHg&e= for information.

Coming up, how are bondage clubs affected by COVID? The story "Special Report" ran away from.

GUTFELD: Time once again for --

ANNOUNCER: Pandemic-Con.

GUTFELD: Yes. I adore the Bor -- Boris Johnson that is. The U.K. Prime Minister launched a campaign against obesity this week after admitting he was way overweight when he was hospitalized with COVID-19 back in April, when he went into ICU where he was really ill.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BORIS JOHNSON, BRITISH PRIME MINISTER: But when I went into ICU, when I was really -- I was very way overweight. I'm only about 5'10'', you know, to the outside, and you know, I was too fat.

I start the day by going for a run with the dog, and quite a gentle run, but actually getting faster and faster now as I get fitter.

What we're doing now with our better health strategies, just trying to help people a little bit to bring their weight down.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: Even the dog looks British, so in other words, Johnson singled out a huge problem, but he put it on himself. So he's leading by example. And in doing so, he does a real service for the world by placing necessary focus on a risk factor of a disease, one, the media won't touch with a 10- foot thermometer.

Meanwhile, in Germany, bondage clubs in Berlin have been given permission to reopen if everyone wears a mask. You know, I think you saw this coming when I said, meanwhile in Germany, but it's odd wearing a mask to a bondage club, the one place where everyone is kind of already wearing a mask.

It's about as redundant as a sweater on Alec Baldwin. He has got a very hairy back. Don't ask me how I know. Isn't that right, Klaus?

GUTFELD: Thank you, Klaus. Charlie, everybody is debating over going back to schools, but what about going back to your S&M dungeon? Why are we leaving that out?

HURT: Yes, how did I know you were going to come to me with this? You know, there goes your nightlife, I guess. You're going to have to make some changes and we all hope that you make the wise right changes because we want you to stay safe and stay healthy.

But you know, the really depressing thing about the Boris Johnson thing is that, you know, it's another example. After we watched the William Barr hearing, it's another example -- we fought a war because we had a better political system than Great Britain and here we are, 200 years later, and the monarchy still does it better than we do it a lot of times.

And you've got Boris Johnson leading from the front, not leading from behind, leading from the front, trying to be a good example. My goodness, what if Jerrold Nadler took up the cause of America losing weight and lay himself out there as an example of someone who probably should lose a few pounds? It would do wonders for his health and for our political discourse.

GUTFELD: I don't want him to lay himself out anywhere. Tyrus, you and I both used this opportunity, this COVID pandemic to actually focus on our weights. And I think that it's something that the media will not talk about because I guess they're afraid of offending people.

MURDOCH: Well, yes, well, that goes without saying. I mean, actually asking people to be responsible and take care of themselves is ridiculous.

You know, and as far as the mayor goes, I mean, if he identifies as a pillow, who are we to tell him how to change his body? Shame on any of us for saying that. But no matter what it means for his health.

GUTFELD: That's true.

MURDOCH: I think a couple things though with Boris Johnson, I think he is great that he is, you know being fit, but when he said he was going for runs with the dog. He is wearing slacks that was walking and he covered it up with my runs are a little gentle right now very English for I'm walking still.

If you look at the video, that is not running, that is gently walking and if you make it slow motion, it makes it look like he is working harder than he is. The dog is like, seriously, you said run.

Second thing, Greg, I don't think you're looking at the bondage thing the appropriate way. Are the red balls going to count as a mask? Will the red ball being mask? That'd be my first question.

And second --

GUTFELD: That's a good point.

MURDOCH: If it is going to be safe for everyone, you can put the safe words on your mask. Now, you could have woodchuck or conundrum whatever your safe word is on your mask and you just point and your experience will still be fulfilling without getting into the awkward.

I stutter because of the spike or whatever it is you do in your basements on your weekend in that cabin that no one is invited to. Now, they can certainly point and you go, okay, you have to take your gas mask off, and get awkward and ruin the moment.

So you know, it's really a win-win for everybody.

GUTFELD: Yes, that's a good summary of my life. Kat, bondage clubs really aren't getting the attention they deserve. They seem really strapped right now.

TIMPF: Congratulations, I knew you wanted to make that joke. That's great. So --

GUTFELD: Now, that I heard it out loud, I feel sad. I feel sad I made that joke.

TIMPF: No, I want to move to Berlin. This story makes me want to move to Berlin and not because I'm into bondage, and again, if you are, that's fine. I'm not kink shaming. Never would.

But we're in this pandemic, okay, and there are people who are very into bondage and Berlin is saying, hey, man, we see you guys. You can still do your thing. Just wear a mask.

I feel like if they're that cool with bondage, they're not going to be judgmental about a lot. Okay? And I wouldn't go to the bondage place but I probably could. I'm guessing, go somewhere where I could buy some mango flavored nicotine. Can't do that in this country.

GUTFELD: Yes.

TIMPF: So you know what? Berlin you've got the right idea.

GUTFELD: Yes. All right, Ben, I leave the last word to you and a choice. You can talk about the bondage, or you can talk about bodyweight. Both are kind of -- they both have a minefield.

SHAPIRO: You know, Greg, asking the Orthodox Jew about German bondage clubs is a bit weird. I will say that at least it sounds like they're whipping people into shape over there.

And I mean, I'm frankly, I chat with Boris Johnson that he has really cut so far against the body positivity movement. I don't know what -- we've been told for years, if you object that people are obese, then that's your problem.

But really, we should see everybody's body is beautiful, but COVID does not everybody's body as beautiful. This is really on Boris Johnson, I think. He needs to start saying everybody is beautiful, even if it means that you're more likely to be a corpse.

TIMPF: COVID is fat phobic.

GUTFELD: Yes, exactly. It is. It is. But it's the risk factor that they don't mention when they show like a victim and it's -- I mean, we understand, the very elderly and infirm, that's overwhelming.

But then anybody in the lower range you see things like obesity and diabetes, and sometimes that often goes together.

All right. Coming up, how was Biden's week? Weak.

ASHLEY STROHMIER, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CORRESPONDENT: Live from "America's News Headquarters," I'm Ashley Strohmier.

Tropical Storm Isaias is barreling toward coronavirus-ravaged Florida. The deadly storm was downgraded earlier today, but is expected to regain strength overnight becoming a Category 1 hurricane. This, as it approaches the Southeast Coast of Florida. The Governor declaring a state of emergency.

Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina are also in the storm's path. Isaias weaved a path of destruction across the Bahamas, parts of Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.

And the nation's first face transplant recipient has died. Connie Culp died of complications from an infection unrelated to her transplant. The Cleveland Clinic performed her transplants back in 2008.

She was shot on the face in 2004 leaving much of it severely damaged. Culp was the world's longest living face transplant patient. She was 57.

I'm Ashley Strohmier. Now back to THE GREG GUTFELD SHOW.

GUTFELD: Biden ain't hiding his notes. On Tuesday, POLITICO falsely published an article declaring Kamala Harris had been chosen as Joe's running mate. They've since taken it down and apologized for that premature publication. I think there's a pill for that.

He was also caught displaying his talking points in case the press would bring up Kamala. There weren't any notes for anyone else however, can I get a hmm?

Meanwhile, at a recent campaign event in Delaware, Joe got confused about where he was and tried to play it off as a joke.

JOE BIDEN (D), PRESUMPTIVE DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Kingswood Community Center. Actually, that's the one down I used to work -- that's a joke. You know, where we are anyway.

It's great to be here.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: That went over really well. During that same speech, Biden said he'd be one of the most progressive Presidents of all time. Really?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: Lastly, I think that notwithstanding the fact, I think I have laid out the most detailed plans on the economy, and on issues relating to healthcare and the rest of any President in modern history, I mean, it's awful detailed.

If I'm elected and this passes, I'm going to be -- going to go down as the most progressive President in American history.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: Maybe Joe doesn't know where he is because he has moved so far to the left, and speaking of leaning too far left.

GUTFELD: Somehow, I saw that ending differently. Tyrus, you travel a lot. Do you have any advice for Joe on how to remember where you are? Should you write the city down on your hand? Something like that?

MURDOCH: Yes, that would probably be a good idea or seeing how you're only allowed to go four to five miles from your basement. Just, you know, maybe take a Polaroid or ask before you go out there or have somebody introduce you. What he needs to do is he needs a height man. He comes out before him and go Welcome. Hey, Delaware. What's up? Are you ready for your next President?

You know what I am saying, so all of that's cleared before he goes out there and doesn't have to do that. But you know, I think -- I'm about to hit the Republican Party with some tough love right here.

Joe Biden is maybe the craftiest old white man of all time and we thought that was President Trump. No, it's Joe Biden. He is playing this game well. Trump's a fighter, and he's very good at fighting and he's very good at engagements.

Joe just kind of steps out the basement, looks around, throws a jab, goes back in, closes the door, and doesn't talk to anybody. And it's driving the President crazy because nobody will fight with him.

He's so mad he started picking on Dr. Fauci. You know what I'm saying, like, he is looking for a fight. Hillary tried to fight. Every time Hillary got in a fight with him, she lost. Biden then, he might be not the same Joe Biden he was 20 years ago. But he's not that senile, to where he knows fighting with President Trump is a bad move, so I won't, so I refuse to fight.

And whenever he's hit with a jab or attacked or anything, he doesn't fight back, and I think it's driving the Republican Party crazy because they want to fight, instead of just rolling up the sleeves and work on our policies.

GUTFELD: I have this image of Biden as a little bird and a cuckoo clock that comes out and he goes back in.

MURDOCH: He does this. Wear a mask, and runs out.

GUTFELD: Hey, Ben. Ben, what -- do you think it was just a coincidence with the whole, he has the note and there's POLITICO talking about Kamala Harris or saying that it's already happened.

SHAPIRO: I think he despises Kamala Harris, and I think Kamala Harris despises him. So, I would not be surprised if it's a bit of misdirection.

He is just sort of wandering around and sound is coming out of his face. And that's -- that is actually a pretty good campaign tactic. I mean, if he can make this a referendum on Trump as opposed to on him, then he'll probably do pretty well.

GUTFELD: I still think Kamala is going to be a VP. But she's a cop. So how does he swing that?

HURT: Oh, I think it's a real problem, and I think in insane times, that would be a real hindrance. And of course, let's not forget the reason that the POLITICO misfire was a misfire is because the campaign hasn't yet told Joe Biden who his VP nominee is going to be. That's the whole problem.

And it really does sort of reveal just how cynical the Democrats have become. I mean, in any other sort of circumstance, this would be nothing short of elder abuse. What they're setting him out there to do every day.

He even kind of sort of has these moments of clarity, where he realizes that everybody is snickering about the fact that he doesn't ever know where he is. So he makes a joke about it. He makes a bad joke about it and then he talks about how progressive he is going to be.

It is a hostage situation, and he is like saying what the hostage takers are telling him to say. And sadly, like you guys said, it's probably a pretty good campaign tactic in this current environment.

GUTFELD: Yes, Kat, I saw you almost jump out of your chair to Charlie's question. So why don't you answer it? It's what -- if Joe is saying he is the most progressive, and we're in these events where everybody is demonizing police, how can he pick a police officer? Unless the police officer disowns the police.

TIMPF: Exactly. Well, it just goes to show even with everything going on, identity politics is still such a driving force in the Democratic Party. Because yes, Kamala Harris is a black woman, but she's also not just a cop.

I have written about her prosecutorial record, okay. Most chances that she had to stand on the side of the accused, she did not do so. She would lean on legal technicalities to uphold convictions that any reasonable person would have some concern about.

And she would only sort of backtrack on that when there was public pressure on her to do so. So, it was really more about her keeping her power than any sort of, you know, concern for these people.

That's not progressive at all. That's draconian. Okay. It's completely ridiculous and also, speaking of ridiculous, the Joe Biden thing, the fact that he gets to just walk around not know where he is all the time and play it off as a joke.

If I came to work, and I did not know where I was, I would not be able to make a joke about it because I would be too busy having to answer the very serious question, hey Kat, would you like to be fired or take a few months off and go to rehab for your exhaustion, right? The rest of us don't get to do that.

GUTFELD: It's true.

MURDOCH: I am telling you, this guy is crafty.

GUTFELD: And of course, they would be --

TIMPF: Exhaustion.

GUTFELD: It would be exhaustion. It's always exhaustion.

TIMPF: Exhaustion. No time to sleep up in the quarantine.

GUTFELD: I've made it to age 55 without ever having to use that excuse, which is kind of amazing when I think about it.

TIMPF: Congratulations.

GUTFELD: All right. I know. That is -- I consider that an achievement in my life that I haven't had to leave for three weeks.

TIMPF: I hope the same for myself.

GUTFELD: Suffering from exhaustion.

TIMPF: Yes.

MURDOCH: I didn't know you could do that. Nobody told me.

GUTFELD: All right. Don't go anywhere. Lots more show to come.

GUTFELD: Does each passing summer become more of a bummer? A new survey finds that the average person had the best summer of their life when they were just 14 years old. That's like 30 years ago for Kat.

About two thirds of Americans say summer loses its magic as we get older. Once you add in adult responsibilities, like getting a job, but mostly the best part of those young summers was having, quote, "spontaneous adventures with friends." I can relate.

When I was 14, I toured with New Kids on the Block. I was the only one with chest hair. Anyway, lots of people say they hope to recreate some of their favorite childhood activities this year. Stuff like camping in the woods or swimming in a pool and dismembering and dissolving a drifter you met while riding a boxcar through Lexington, Kentucky in 1986. Wow, that was specific.

Though I'm not sure kids have all the summer fun, right, Gus?

GUTFELD: All right, Kat, what was your -- what's your favorite summer and why?

TIMPF: You know it's hard to pick one favorite, right. They all have --

GUTFELD: Get to the point.

TIMPF: They have their good and bad like 2016 I was in this horrible situation ship with this guy that was lying to me and didn't like me. He was abusive, also a lot of trauma going on, however that was also the summer when we were all playing Pokemon Go and I loved when we were all playing Pokemon Go.

So it's like trauma, Pokemon Go. You know, it's like this one there's been good things. You know there have been adventures for me emotionally like how far can the state of the world, you know push me before I mentally break. That's been an adventure.

So you know good and bad all around. I like to not be cold outside. Summers the best okay. The End.

GUTFELD: All right, Ben. Ben, what's your take best summer?

SHAPIRO: Well, definitely it wasn't when I was a teenager because I was already in college and being beaten up. So, I'm going to go with when I became an adult and grew from being five foot two to being a solid stocky, five foot nine, finally got married and then had a life. I'll probably go with that.

So anytime in the last 12 years, but yes, childhood wasn't great for me.

TIMPF: Sorry.

GUTFELD: That's -- I forgot about that. You spent your childhood in college where people who were in college acted like children. You were like the adult. You were like Michael J. Fox on steroids.

SHAPIRO: I had the same height, too. Yes.

GUTFELD: Yes. Charlie, what was your favorite summer and why?

HURT: I was not in college when I was a young man, to be sure. College was not good for me. But when I was 14, I had a great summer, a really great summer when I was 14. But if I had to pick the best summer, I would probably say this summer is the best summer of my life.

Kids are home. I mean, there's been a lot of challenges obviously and a lot of misery. But kids are home. I've probably done more fishing with my kids than I've done since I became an adult. It's been sort of an unexpected blessing in a lot of ways.

GUTFELD: Interesting, the glass half full so to speak, in my case with scotch. Tyrus, favorite summer and why?

MURDOCH: First of all, congratulations, Kat on getting engaged.

TIMPF: Thank you.

MURDOCH: You can let it go now. You're engaged.

TIMPF: No. I am not going to let it go.

MURDOCH: Let it go. It's over. You're home clear. You're in the home. You're good. You know, but I always went fishing in the summertime in the river, camping.

TIMPF: It's been a matter of minutes.

MURDOCH: You know, just -- you let it go, Kat, but camping in the Kern River when I was 14 was fun. But you know, honestly, all my summers keep getting better though. The more grown you get and the more money you make, you have way more fun.

And the cool thing is, you had to have summer when you were a kid stuck in school. It's summer all year round for me now. I travel the world. So I'm on summer vacation permanently and then I show up on Friday for about 30 to 35 minutes. Talk some bull [bleep] with you guys, get a paycheck and go back to my summer vacation.

So I'm literally living the dream. So, you know summers just keep getting better.

GUTFELD: You are. That is true. I was going to say the best summer always is the one in which you lost your virginity. So for me, that would be 2013.

TIMPF: Not yet for me.

GUTFELD: Amsterdam.

MURDOCH: Amsterdam.

HURT: You have a lot to look forward.

GUTFELD: Yes, my credit card took a hit.

TIMPF: Yes, I am still waiting.

MURDOCH: It was all downhill from there though after Amsterdam.

GUTFELD: Yes, that's true. Coming up, I interview Ben about his book, and he interviews me about my book that we all make s'mores. Don't miss it.

GUTFELD: So you may have heard, I was once a highly paid underwear model, but also I have a new book out. It's called "The Plus: Self-Help for People Who Hate Self-Help." But our guest, Ben Shapiro has got a book out, too. It's called "How to Destroy America in Three Easy Steps."

So we're going to do something that's never been done before. Read both of these books out loud at the same time for 12 hours straight.

No actually, we're just going to interview each other. So you get twice the benefit in half the time. You don't get this on "Fox and Friends." What do you get on "Fox and Friends"?

All right, Ben, I get to go first. So what are the three steps to destroying America?

SHAPIRO: So destroy America's philosophy, destroy her culture, destroy her history. Destroy the philosophy of the Declaration of Independence, a culture of entrepreneurship, end adventure and tolerance of other people's rights and destroy her history rooted in the Declaration of Independence, the attempt to rectify the basic principles of the Declaration of Independence over time, despite stumbling and falling.

Okay, Greg, I have a question for you. So none of my books have my face on the cover, and yet all of your books have your face on the cover, is that just because you're unbelievably handsome, or because your ego has no limits?

GUTFELD: I will tell you that I have never wanted my face on the cover. But when I tell that to the book publisher, they say, you idiot, you're on television. They recognize you. Do you think they're going to buy your book with your name on it? No, they're going to see your face.

And yes, I am gorgeous, Ben. It's true. It's true. But it has to do with the fact that I'm on television. And they think that it would be a tremendous waste if my face wasn't on it. So, I do it every time.

But you're right. I'm tired of seeing my face and even in mirrors. All right. So are you worried -- are you worried at all that people are going to compare our books because they're both out at the same time? Are you not worried at all? Because you're such -- your book is so much smarter and better?

SHAPIRO: Well, I'm super worried because your book has your face on it. You're an unbelievably handsome man, whereas mine just has sort of a logo and some words on it and people don't like reading words and don't understand logos.

So I feel like I'm screwed a little bit to be honest with you, Greg. Question for you, you've written a self-help book. Are there any other genres that you would like to explore? Say teen girl fiction?

GUTFELD: You know, I think I can be -- I think I could do any kind of genre. I think, like adult erotica is going to be my next one. I've already kind of have some experience writing for "Penthouse" letters back when I was unemployed and that is not a joke. I did write "Penthouse" letters for a brief period of time, about -- maybe for about two weeks in like three to five minutes spurts. It was kind of depressing.

All right, your book is super timely. I mean, when did you finish this book? And did you notice that when it was going to come out, we were going to have pandemics and riots and discontent?

SHAPIRO: So I finished the book in January, and I thought that it would probably be timely for the election. I didn't realize quite how timely but then again, I thought about it and since I'm an actual God touch Prophet, it made more sense to me that I'd actually scouted that out beforehand.

Okay, question for you, Greg. In your book, you call yourself a wisdom leech. What is the difference between a wisdom leech and an actual physical leech?

GUTFELD: Well, you know what, there might not be one. A wisdom leech as defined is somebody who collects kind of a menagerie of friends and influencers who help them in different things.

So like, if you need a philosophical answer, you've got somebody who's really good at philosophy. If you have somebody who is really good with fitness, you have that person.

So you kind of like rely on like an entourage of intelligence. Isn't that a good answer? That's a really good answer.

But you know what, I've never seen an actual -- I've never seen an actual leech before. So they might be identical.

Anyway, Ben, we've run out of time. Your book is excellent. It's going to do great and I can't plug my book anymore because frankly, I'm sick of it.

Final Thoughts, next.

GUTFELD: We are out of time. Thanks to Ben Shapiro. Buy his book. Charlie Hurt, Kat Timpf and Tyrus. Congratulations, Kat.

I am Greg Gutfeld. I love you, America.

