TRANSCRIPT
Published
Last Update May 10, 2017

Grapevine: Maryland pulls ballistic fingerprinting program

Fox News
After 15 years and millions of dollars spent absolutely zero crimes were solved

And now some fresh pickings from the Political Grapevine…

Back to The Drawing Board

After 15 years-- millions of dollars -- and absolutely zero crimes solved --  the state of Maryland is pulling the plug on an idea to chronicle ballistic fingerprints for gun buyers.

The Baltimore Sun reports -- since 2000 -- the state has forced manufacturers to fire every handgun sold in Maryland.

The state collected more than 300,000 bullet casings -- which were photographed in the hopes of ultimately uploading the images to a computerized system.

That system cost an estimated $5 million dollars to set up.

Maryland Democratic state senator Bobby Zirkin said of the situation--

quote --  "If there was any evidence whatsoever -- any evidence -- that this was helpful in solving crimes -- we wouldn't have touched it."

Climate Change Controversy

A top French TV weatherman is out -- fired -- after writing a book critical of climate change theory.

The news channel France 24 reports -- Philippe Verdier-- writes that the U.N.’s global warming panel has politicized the issue -- and intentionally published false data.

The Frenchman announced his dismissal in an online video.

A petition on change.org calling for Verdier's-- reinstatement -- has received about 18,000 signatures.

Picture This

The Washington Nationals' lackluster season is over --and yet it seems -- they can't stop losing.

The team's 2016 calendar was released -- with a gorgeous picture of a baseball stadium on the cover.

The only problem. It's not their stadium.

The editors mistakenly used a picture of Boston's famous Fenway Park on the cover -- instead of Nationals Park.

The league has tried to take the team off the hook.

Quote -- "Our licensee used an incorrect photo in its 2016 Nationals calendar -- a product that the Nationals were not involved in producing. We are working quickly to rectify the situation -- including recalling the calendars from retail."