Graham: Barrett proved her qualifications to sit on Supreme Court

MARTHA MACCALLUM, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: Good evening, everybody, I'm Martha MacCallum in New York and this is "The Story." Of an election that is now 19 days away.

It is October in every way, folks, and both sides are slugging it out.



The Former Vice President ahead and double digits in the polls, meanwhile

the president continues to draw crowds in battleground states, and

Republicans claim that they have added 140,000 new voters to the rolls

through a massive registration effort nationwide.



And now after the president's brief battle with COVID-19 at the beginning

of October, and October surprise for the Biden Campaign, reporting being

done by "The New York Post" puts the spotlight once again on the Biden

family finances.



Purported emails and photos raise new questions about how the Biden's have

made their money during a lifetime in politics. And why Hunter Biden would

have actively sought business deals with countries with whom his father was

negotiating foreign policy as vice president at the time.



And those countries were not the U.K., France or Italy. They were billion-

dollar arrangements, reportedly, with Russia, Ukraine, and China. We have

known for some time that at least Hunter's Ukraine deals troubled the Obama

Administration.



Then in a whole another side and layer to this story you've got Twitter and

Facebook blocking "The New York Post" stories they did actively again today

and these are ongoing investigative pieces and you can't find them on

Twitter or Facebook. So that's another element all of this.



But first to break it all down here now is the person who was at the center

of all of this, the Former New York City Mayor and Attorney to the

President Rudy Giuliani. Mayor Giuliani, good to have you with us tonight

and thanks for being here.



RUDY GIULIANI, PRESIDENT TRUMP'S PERSONAL ATTORNEY: Good to be with you,

Martha. How are you?



MACCALLUM: I'm doing fine. Thank you.



GIULIANI: Healthy?



MACCALLUM: I'm healthy. I'm glad you are not coughing like last time and

you had a negative, so that's good news.



GIULIANI: Oh, that created a heck of a thing.



MACCALLUM: Yes, sure it did. All right, so I want to get to the origins of

all this in a moment but last time we talked about Ukraine.



GIULIANI: Sure.



MACCALLUM: We showed the Ukraine emails and tonight I want to ask you some

questions about the China side of this story in particular.



GIULIANI: Sure.



MACCALLUM: And what the deal was, as you understand it, that Hunter Biden

struck there that involved the State Bank of China run by the Communist

government there and explain the players in this deal and we have a full

screen here that shows one of the emails from James Gilliar, so explain to

people what you think was going on here.



GIULIANI: We have two deals that I've analyzed in China and they are two

very big ones. One was the investment in the Hunter Biden, Chris Heinz, and

Bolger Private Equity Fund that was owned by the vice president's son, the

Secretary of State's stepson, and the nephew, believe it or not, of Bolger

and - is the name of it.



And the Chinese government over a period of time through the Bank of China

committed $1.5 billion and became a partner. So essentially while Joe Biden

is vice president was negotiating with China and I might say getting his

head kicked in, contemporaries reports will tell you that, even "The New

York Times" he was losing on every point to China.



His son, the Secretary of State's stepson, and the nephew to one of the

biggest organized criminals in America got a $1.5 billion commitment to

their totally useless private equity fund. At a time in which this - the

emails and the pictures and that will demonstrate that Hunter Biden was

seriously suffering from drug addiction.



There's no doubt that China had all the pictures that I now have of him as

a drug addict. He was continuously a drug addict from 2014 until as

recently as 2020. He got kicked out - remember he got kicked out of the

navy after only two months.



His father pulled all kinds of strings to get him in at 40. You usually get

in for some kind of specialty. They put him in public relations, hardly a

specialty. Within two months he couldn't stop taking crack cocaine. He

failed and his rebound was his father getting him the deal with Nicole

Zinoleesky who was one of the most crooked men in Ukraine. This China deal-

-



MACCALLUM: OK. Go ahead.



GIULIANI: This China deal happened when his father took him over on Air

Force 2. His father was going to try to negotiate with China to get them

out of the islands they were disputing with Japan. He failed to do that. In

fact they expanded their military presence there. But Joe came back with

nice, good words about China. He's the one who said China is not a threat,

China is not a competitor.



MACCALLUM: All right.



GIULIANI: He's the only man in the world who would say that. Was that

influenced by the fact that the son, who is a serious drug addicts, got

$1.5 billion in commitments from China? That's an extraordinary amount of

money--



MACCALLUM: I want to put up a piece of email that you are talking about.

And just show everybody this email that this one was part of "The New York

Post" investigation that is all coming off of this laptop.



And it says you know at the moment, they have a provisional agreement that

the equity will be distributed and it says 20 will go to H and it goes

through different initials, I suppose. There is one that says H I assume

that you believe that means Hunter. At the bottom it says 10 will be held

by H for the big guy. Tell me what this means?



GIULIANI: You've got to guess who the big guy is? If you need any guessing

about who the big guy is all you have to do is take a look at the

arrangement made for the office of this business where the Chinese

Communist government was up partner.



When the offices opened, Hunter Biden sends a memo in the first two people

he puts down to have keys to the office are Joe Biden and Jill Biden. So

Joe Biden and James Biden were all going to have offices with the

government of China essentially. This business we're talking about now is a

different one.



MACCALLUM: Yes. Do you have evidence that this guy means Joe Biden? You

know just to lay it out quite clearly do you evidence that that is--



GIULIANI: The only evidence - the only evidence I have right now is here it

says big guy and here it says that he's the first person to get a key in

the office that this business is going to occupy. We've got to put those

two things together. But I haven't finished yet with the hard drive. There

are some extraordinary things on it and I don't know.



MACCALLUM: Let me ask you this--



GIULIANI: If I was in court I would put these two things together. There's

a certain amount of unbelievable, unbelievable expansion of reality that's

given to Biden. I mean, who would up about the big" be?



MACCALLUM: All right. Let me ask you one more thing because I thought this

is very interesting. I understand the point that you're trying to make.

This is a text message that I saw you talk about this morning, that you say

is from Hunter Biden to his daughter Naomi.



And on this text message it says I love all of you but I don't receive any

respect and that's fine I guess works for you, apparently. I hope you all

can do what I did and pay for everything for this entire family for 30

years. It's really hard. But don't worries, unlike pop I won't make you

give me half your salary.



Now this, obviously - I just want to point out that your main argument here

appears to be, not that there was a quid pro quo, that there was policy

impact from what he is doing, but that he was the moneymaker for the Biden

family and that is at the very least unethical in terms of the way the

money was being made, attaching himself to the his father the vice

president in order to get these deals and you're argument is that, that's

the only way--



GIULIANI: No, not quite correct Martha.



MACCALLUM: In what way?



GIULIANI: No, it isn't. My argument as this is a racketeering case that

went on for 30 years. I mentioned 30 years a year ago probably on your

show. I said for 30 years the Biden family has been selling Joe's office to

the highest bidder.



MACCALLUM: So let me ask you this, where did this text message come from?

This text message is not used in "The New York Post" investigation which is

based on the hard drive that you gave them.



Also, people who claim that have concerns about the origin of this hard

drive and whether or not it's some form of Russian disinformation, which I

want you to reply to claim that there is no metadata attached to it?

There's no address on this text message, so prove to everybody right now

that this text message is legit. Can you?



GIULIANI: Yes, I can. I mean, I can't right now I don't have the hard drive

with me but it comes right off the hard drive. "The New York Post" has

possession of it; they just elected not to publish it. Its right in the

hard drives those two messages. I don't know if you had the two messages

above it.



MACCALLUM: We do, we have it on the screen right now.



GIULIANI: His daughter's name. I mean, look, the hard drive will eventually

be out if it's not, put me in jail. I'm telling you it's on the hard drive.

That's where I took it from.



MACCALLUM: How do you know the hard drive definitely belongs --?



GIULIANI: You think a Russians gave it to me?



MACCALLUM: I am asking because there are all these questions that I know

you are aware of so I'm giving you a chance to--



GIULIANI: --Martha they have been feeding us this garbage for years. This

isn't from Russia! Look, this is a deal, every witness told me existed.

Hunter just wrote it out for us. This is the deal that is outlined in the

first chapter of the book "Secret Empire." This is the way that Chinese do

corruption. They don't pay the principal.



They paid the relatives so they don't have to file around him. This is what

Chinese Bank paid a billion dollars in fines for.



MACCALLUM: Look, there is no doubt, none of this looks good and none of

this--



GIULIANI: Of course it doesn't look good!



MACCALLUM: --the way anybody should operate in relation to the Vice

President of the United States and a family member who is making money off

that position. I'm just merely asking to explain some of the origin so that

you can put to rest some of these things that are out there that are trying

to shoot down your evidence here.



GIULIANI: Sure.



MACCALLUM: And I was just asking if you can identify them and answer for

that.



GIULIANI: I can. The answer is it's on the hard drive. The hard drive will

eventually be examined by anybody who wants to examine it. I wouldn't

invite - you want to send somebody from Fox to my office? They can look at

this. They can look at the hard drive. I will show it to them tomorrow.



MACCALLUM: OK.



GIULIANI: I actually have it memorized as to exactly where it is on the

hard drive. I have to tell you, I've only been able to go through a third

of the hard drive. And my people have only been able to go through a third

even I think "The Post" has probably only gone through 20 percent of it.



It's huge. And the reason I hate bringing up the fact that he's a drug

addict because I feel sorry for him as a drug addict. But there is

something really important about that. The first thing is it's a national

security risk. I mean, do you remember how the Democrats were all worried

that the Russians had all these bad tapes on Donald Trump?



MACCALLUM: I sure do and you saw that all over Twitter. Nobody blocked any

of that.



GIULIANI: And the Chinese have those tapes on Hunter Biden and Joe Biden's

family.



MACCALLUM: All right.



GIULIANI: And the tapes are horrendous.



MACCALLUM: We want to continue to being into this - go ahead.



GIULIANI: They could squeeze Joe at anytime they want. They could squeeze

Joe with this anytime they want. The second transaction we are talking

about was actually, in my view, set up for the purpose of squeezing Joe

Biden because--



MACCALLUM: All right, let me as you one last question from those who are

challenging this and that's on Andre--



GIULIANI: Sure please.



MACCALLUM: He has now been determined by investigation of the U.S. Treasury

Department to be a Russian agent who is waging a covert influence campaign

to affect the U.S. election by releasing information about purported Biden

wrongdoing. He someone that you spent several months with he's a former

member of the Ukraine parliament. What do you say to that?



GIULIANI: Well, first of all, I didn't spend several months. I met with him

three times over three to four months. Second he gave me no relevant

information about Joe Biden. His information relates to $5.3 billion in

foreign aid that's missing in Ukraine, $3 billion of which is American,

which he alleges the Obama Administration covered up.



It's already led to the prosecution of two people for embezzling about $140

million who were closely associated - he actually worked for George Soros.

He gave me no information on Hunter Biden, Joe Biden--



MACCALLUM: So nothing connected to this at all?



GIULIANI: He doesn't know about that case, zero, and zero.



MACCALLUM: All right. Just wanted to ask you because that is some of the

reporting that is out there in reaction to this. We always go overtime

whenever we talk. I want you to come back so we can do this--



GIULIANI: They are going to throw every piece of dirt they can Martha.



MACCALLUM: Rudy Giuliani, thank you very much.



GIULIANI: Every piece of dirt they can but I can take it.



MACCALLUM: Yes, I know you can. Thank you very much, good to have you here

sir.



GIULIANI: Sure.



MACCALLUM: Good to see you. So with the hearings over now, President Trump

is confident today that his third Supreme Court pick will be confirmed and

Senate Judiciary Committee Lindsey Graham when "The Story" continues.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JUDGE AMY CONEY BARRETT, SUPREME COURT NOMINEE: It's not the law of Amy;

it's the law of the American people.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



MACCALLUM: We have the votes; those are the words of the Senate Majority

Leader Mitch McConnell as the hearing for the Supreme Court Nominee Judge

Amy Coney Barrett come to a conclusion. Today, the Judiciary Committee

heard from witnesses and then they set a date for their vote which is

October 22nd, 1 week from today. Democrats did continue to lambaste the

process, calling it a sham.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



SEN. AMY KLOBUCHAR (D-MN): Not only do you have your own precedent, not

only do you have the example of Abraham Lincoln, but you have the fact that

because of what this president has been saying, it undermines this process,

undermines the court, and that is why we should delay.



SEN. TED CRUZ (R-TX): Senator Klobuchar and Senator Harris before her both

pointed out the fact that Abraham Lincoln did not make a nomination in

those 27 days. What both of them omitted was that the Senate wasn't here.

This was not the age of communing every weekend, jumping on a united

flight. "The Washington Post" conclusion was that Senator Harris' argument

"Wasn't exactly true."



(END VIDEO CLIP)



MACCALLUM: Joining me now is Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey

Graham. Chairman Graham, good to have you with us today. I'm sure it's been

a long week for you.



SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM (R-SC): Thank you.



MACCALLUM: So thanks for joining us tonight. We appreciate it. I just want

to put up a moment between you and Senator Feinstein this morning hugging

it out on the way out the door as we take a look at that. Overall, she

commanded you on your handling of this across the board. How do you think

it went?



GRAHAM: I think it went very well. Judge Barrett proved to the country any

fair-minded person she is qualified to be on the court. As to Senator

Feinstein she is going to vote against the nominee. She has opposed the

process at every turn.



I respect her, she respects me. And the people criticizing her they are in

charge of the Democratic Party. In their world you can't even have mutual

respect, so it's mutual destruction. So I hope people understand that the

folks pushing the Democratic Party object to Senator Feinstein saying

something nice about me. God help us all if they get in control of the

government.



MACCALLUM: You know there is occasionally a yearning for the cordiality

that used to exist in these forums and I think we saw a little bit of that

bubble up from Feinstein. But then there is a whole another side that seems

to want to dig in their heels and not go back there. I thought you said

something interesting, you said the qualification test to me seems to be

dead and buried with everybody but me. What did you mean by that?



GARHAM: Well, I voted for Stoudemire (ph) and Kagan understanding they had

a different judicial philosophy. Justice Scalia got 97 votes, I think.

Justice Ginsburg got like, 96. They are polar opposites in terms of

judicial philosophy. It used to be in the Senate that you looked at

qualifications, understanding elections matter, but why is it always

conservative's elite, Thomas, Kavanaugh.



So what I would say to my Democratic colleagues, I respect you, I want to

work with you but you try to destroy Judge Kavanaugh's life. I don't need

any lectures from Democrats on this Committee about fair.



So I would love to do it differently. When it was my turn to be where you

are at I voted for Stoudemire and Kagan and how do we get repaid? You tried

to destroy Judge Kavanaugh. Here is the good news there was no Kavanaugh-

like attacks on Judge Barrett. I think they've learned their lesson and I

hope this sets the tone for the future time will tell.



MACCALLUM: That's what I was going to ask you because you know if - as we

all remember we were at this stage when the Kavanaugh allegations began.



GRAHAM: Yes.



MACCALLUM: Now you talk about October 22nd that 7 long days when everyone

looks at this process and says it was handled well. Do you sense that there

is anything in the works to try to gum up this vote?



GRAHAM: I don't know but after the Kavanaugh experience I don't sleep well

at night. I sleep with one eye open. There are groups out there who are

attacking Senator Feinstein for just showing common courtesy to me. Only

God knows what they would do?



I can tell you this, when it comes to this election cycle, Democrats have

raised about $400 million since the passing of Justice Ginsburg to destroy

people like me. My opponent raise $57 million because I dare stood up for

Kavanaugh and I'm trying to help Trump.



I've got Amy's back and she

needs to have my back that there is a lot at stake here. So they are trying

to gin up Democrats to destroy this fine nominee in Judge Barrett. They do

so at their own peril. If Senator Schumer and this crowd do this again I

think it will blow up in their face even worse than Kavanaugh.



MACCALLUM: Yep. You know that's what I wonder. I mean, there's definitely a

political assessment to be made, whether or not it's worth it?



GRAHAM: yes.



MACCALLUM: And there were indications that it was politically a mistake.

When you look at the polls in South Carolina and you just mentioned you

were in a tight race. I think your opponent has raised $20 million more

than the highest racing Senate candidate which was Beto O'Rourke before

that.



So there's a ton of money going into this race to end your time in

Washington, but look at this, in South Carolina, 52 percent support Amy

Coney Barrett, 30 percent oppose and 17 percent apparently, I don't know,

doesn't know or hasn't decided after the course of this week. Do you think

this has a positive impact on your campaign overall? The latest numbers I

saw for you are up a 6.



GRAHAM: Oh, my God, does this have a positive impact for me, yes

absolutely. Thank you President Trump for nominating a qualified

conservative pro-life unashamedly religious woman who has the

qualifications and the disposition for the court, to all the young women of

the world wondering is it OK to be pro-life? If it is OK to embrace your

faith, the answer is yes.



This is a historic moment for the country to have somebody like Justice

Barrett to go on the court but when it comes to South Carolina, we want

conservative judges, we don't want liberal judges. Judge Barrett will play

very well in South Carolina and I think she's playing very well throughout

the country. She is unashamedly religious but she will not impose your

religion on you or me.



She is going to view the law through the lens of an originalist, which

should be comforting to everybody. She will not be a legislator in a robe.

She will apply the lot of the facts and we should all be pleased. But

finally, to all the young women, there's a place at the table for you.



MACCALLUM: I heard you say that a couple times through the course of these

proceedings and I think that it was heard across the country by a lot of

young women who may be sometimes feel like they are shut out of the

conversation and it's not OK to feel the way that they feel.



And of course everyone should have the freedom to say and think what they

feel and be able to have friendships on both sides of that equation. So

let's play this, just a quick moment from you today and I want to get your

thoughts on it before we say goodbye.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



GRAHAM: You all have a good chance of winning the White House. I don't know

where the polls are going to be?



SEN. AMY KLOBUCHAR (D-MN): Thank you for acknowledging that.



GRAHAM: Yes, I think it's true.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



MACCALLUM: So what you think of this race? 19 days to go, it sounds like

you like it could - you sound like it could go Biden's direction.



GRAHAM: Well, here is what I think. I think President Trump is going to win

because the people who are trying to destroy Dianne Feinstein's well lived

life because she gave me a hug are driving the Democratic Party to pat

court, add more justices beyond nine to make it liberal, to change the

rules of the Senate, to do away with Electoral College.



The most radical agenda in modern political history is being pushed. I

think that's why think President Trump is going to win. I know that's why

he's going to win in South Carolina. I know that's why I'm going to win. So

yes, is it close? Close but I like the way this race is trending. President

Trump is coming on at a time that matters. And President Trump you got to

hell of a first term and talk more about it.



MACCALLUM: Senator Lindsey Graham thank you very much sir. Good to see you

tonight.



GRAHAM: Thank you.



MACCALLUM: 19 more days, that is how long undecided voters have to make

their choice for president. We are going to talk to three of them from

three battleground states after this.



MACCALLUM: Two of the big stories dominating the campaign trail this week

Hunter Biden's e-mail revelations, purported e-mail revelations that we

were just talking to the former mayor of New York about and also the big

hearings that dominated this week for Judge Amy Coney Barrett for the

Supreme Court.



Both of them unfolding just two weeks since the president confirmed his

COVID diagnosis which surprised a lot of people and made a lot of news.



Here now on how all of this can play out over the next 19 days. Three

undecided voters from crucial battleground states. We have Christopher

Formoso of Florida, a financial analyst -- analysis manager who voted for

Gary Johnson back in 2016. He is a registered Republican.



Caitlin Singleton, Democrat from Wisconsin, is a rental housing site

manager, mom of three, she voted for Hillary Clinton last time around. And

Andrew Rodney of Michigan, COO of a plastic manufacturing company. He voted

for Gary Johnson in 2016. And he is an independent.



Thank you so much for all of you for being here tonight. Caitlin, you spoke

with us several weeks back and so since the last time we spoke, a lot of

things have happened and one of the biggest stories as I said this week has

been hearings for Amy Coney Barrett. Did you watch them and did they have

any influence on how you are thinking now?



CAITLIN SINGLETON, UNDECIDED WISCONSIN VOTER: Yes, so I did watch them. I

taped them and watch them when my kids went to bed, all of the hearings. I

don't think they necessarily had an impact on how I will be voting. I'm

still undecided at this point. You know, I was hoping the debate would

clear that up for me. They did not. I'm crossing my fingers that the next

debate coming up will clear it up for me as time is definitely taking now.



I have mixed feelings about the hearing. I support the appointee, I think

she's incredibly skilled, I think that was very evident in the hearing, I

am also a Catholic and pro-life so I do -- those personal aspects resonate

with me.



I have mixed feelings about the process though, and the double standards

that I've kind of seen from what happened the last time around with the --

with Garland. So, I have mixed feelings about it. I do support the

appointee the SCOTUS appointee, though, and it does not have any impact on

my voting. Yes.



MACCALLUM: OK. Christopher, what is playing large in your mind as you look

at some of these big stories lately?



CHRISTOPHER FORMOSO, UNDECIDED FLORIDA VOTER: Well, with ACB, I think she's

a fantastic woman, she has more character than anyone probably in this

country. She adopted two kids from a third world country, gave them a great

life here in Haiti. My wife used to serve in Haiti and I've heard stories

of how rough it is there.



And the fact that she's -- just treated kind of ported back is expected.

But the packing of the court, that is absurd. One of the three major powers

of this country, and what's going to happen when a presidential -- a

Republican becomes president down the road? They are going to repack it?

They are going to have like 100 judges at one point to keep getting power,

it's ridiculous.



MACCALLUM: It's a good point. Andrew, what about you, with the news that

you are hearing and the things that are the input for your decision? How is

that all playing out right now?



ANDREW RODNEY, UNDECIDED MICHIGAN VOTER: It's a lot of noise. You know,

it's just that they are just shoving everything at you now and attacking

everybody. But Amy Coney Barrett, I, again, high character. She doesn't

have a lot of legal experience but she's going to get appointed, so move

on. It would be great if the Senate could do, you know, more effective

business than just have this political theater.



So, and that's how a lot of this feels. The debates were certainly

disappointing. Trump just embarrassed himself, and Biden didn't really

bring anything new. So, I think and the Hunter Biden revelation is, you

know, is nothing new. This is the way it's been, influence peddling.



But, so, no real change in my perspective except probably more disenchanted

with Trump. But Biden has done nothing at all except make himself look --

you know, make Trump look worse. That's about it. So, it's a disappointing

election. We need to fix the political system that's causing this cancer to

our country.



MACCALLUM: So how do you think you'll vote if you had to vote today,

Andrew, work what would you do?



RODENY: I'm probably leaning to vote for a third-party candidate for the

libertarian party or writing somebody and, actually, and then I worry about

Democrats taking full control of the entire government. So, I might vote

for a Republican Senate campaign -- candidate, for the sake of avoiding

that.



And our House candidates. I'm uncertain. You know, to be honest and a lot

of elections, I don't vote. If I don't know somebody, I don't know their

background or anything, I don't vote.



MACCALLUM: Yes.



RODNEY: And I wish that more people who didn't really understand the

details wouldn't vote. It's like Amy Coney Barrett. You know, if you are

not a legal expert, you don't know the background of those things, to sit

there and express your opinion, it's good for people to know but let the

more important people in the position. So.



MACCALLUM: I thought it was a good education and a lot of that, just

listening to it over the course of this week. And she's a, you know, a

circuit court judge for three years so she does have quite a bit of

experience and also as a legal professor.



Caitlin, tell me about Wisconsin right now. How do you think, what's your

feel for which way Wisconsin might be leaning?



SINGLETON: You know, it's hard to tell. Where I'm at, in Middleton, there

are -- I don't see a single Trump sign. Maybe one or two. Everything is

Biden. One thing I'm noticing that's very different from the last year or

the last election, I should say, in 2016, is when I go through rural

Wisconsin, I'm seeing a lot of Biden signs on farms, and in 2016 that was

all Trump.



MACCALLUM: That's right.



SINGLETON: So, that is definitely a change, although you go to different

counties and it's all Trump. So, it's really hard to tell. It's hard to

tell.



MACCALLUM: Before, just real quickly, Christopher, just about 20 seconds,

what's your feel for Florida?



FORMOSO: I think Trump is going to win it. We're -- I think Cuban American

population, I'm a first-generation Cuban-American. We feel proud of this

country. The Democrats seem to hate this country. I think it's an

impressive country for us. We are all minorities and we made it to this

country, so I think it's going to be Trump in Florida.



MACCALLUM: Great to have all of you with us. Thank you for sharing your

viewpoints this evening and for being here. Thank you all.



RODNEY: Thank you for having us.



SINGLETON: Thank you.



MACCALLUM: Twenty days to go. All right. So, chairman Ron Johnson of the

committee now investigating these alleged Biden e-mails. He is coming up.

His committee also looked into this, so we'll see what he thinks now.



And next, Dr. Shelby Steele as cancel culture strikes his new documentary

exploring race relations in America. Glad to have him back on the show. He

is next.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



SHELBY STEELE, FILMMAKER: Absolutely, race played a significant part of the

reaction.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: What happened in Ferguson was more about America, the

very same America that would explode in 2020.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



MACCALLUM: Writer and filmmaker Shelby Steele is focused on race in America

for decades. He has a bold voice that is not always welcome in the current

BLM dominant look at the root causes of the conditions of black lives in

our country today, so the subject of the new film is an event that sparked

enormous controversy over what happened and what did not happened in the

shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson.



As you look at this trailer, keep in mind that Amazon, which is owned by

Jeff Bezos which also owns the Washington Post, has declined to stream this

movie on their platforms, a move that the Wall Street Journal editorial

board is now decrying. Writing, quote, "by canceling important dissenting

voices like Steeles on such a vital subject, Amazon is inviting a political

backlash." Watch this.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: What happened in Ferguson was more about America, the

very same America that would explode in 2020. Where every black was George

Floyd and every cop was Derek Chauvin.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You can do better next time by doing the right thing.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Since the '60s whites have lived under the accusation

that they are racist.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The Ferguson really became a destination for successful

African Americans.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: We were not part of white flight. No.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Some people want to be angry at someone. Michael Brown

had tried to buy cigarillos the night before with pot.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: He put his hands on the earth, but the officer still

approached with his weapons drawn and he fired seven more shots.



GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS, CHIEF ANCHOR, ABC NEWS: Some witnesses have also

said that they actually saw you stand over him.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Not being correct.



STEPHANOPOULOS: What did you see in that face?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Aggression, there was nothing. It was like hollow just

looking through me.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: What demons might have been at work within him and to

make the final fateful charge against Officer Wilson.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



MACCALLUM: Joining me now, the film's writer and narrator Dr. Shelby

Steele, a senior Hoover fellow on race relations. Good to have you with us

as always, Shelby. Thank you very much for coming back.



You received an e-mail --



STEELE: Thanks for having me.



MACCALLUM: -- that said that your title doesn't meet prime videos content

quality expectations, not eligible for publishing on the service and we

won't be accepting a resubmission of this title so don't try to come back

around again. What do you think about all this, sir?



STEELE: I think what they are saying really when it's all over with is they

are saying dare to look at blacks in America as something as human beings

rather than as victims. And we are invested as this huge massive

corporation in the political correctness of seeing blacks as victims.



You see them as more complex than that and that's intolerable. We are going

to, no matter what you do, we're going to insist that they remain in the

American, sort of cultural world. We are going to make sure that they

continue to be seen as victims who are old things.



I like to say Amazon, this is one of a classic example of white guilt

coming out, and I now can claim to be a victim of white guilt.



MACCALLUM: I want to play another piece --



(CROSSTALK)



STEELE: So, I can waive -- I can waive my flag and ask for redress too.



MACCALLUM: I want to play another piece of this that may have also, you

know, provoked to this action. Listen to this part of the documentary.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



STEELE: Perhaps the most insidious feature of liberalism after the 1960s is

that it dismisses individual responsibility as an agent of black uplift.

Problems are always the fault of a systemic enemy, like racism.



Let's ask a daring question. One that a group like Black Lives Matter would

forbid. Is Michael Brown in any way responsible for his own death?

Liberalism invisibilizes (ph) all of black America. It leaps over our

actual problems to highlight racism as the source of all our ills.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



MACCALLUM: I mean, in 2020 those are very strong words. And in many

corners, they don't go down well. Kamala Harris had tweeted about the

murder of Michael Brown at one point and the Washington Post gave that four

Pinocchio's. You know, you had school children across America doing hands

up, don't shoot exercises and you are undercutting and shedding light on

that in a different way, sir.



STEELE: All of these incidents, Freddie Gray, Trayvon Martin, Michael

Brown, the fascination with them again is that -- here's the idea of blacks

being victimized by whites. That is an -- that is our avenues as a

minority. That's our avenue to entitlement, to power.



Our power in American life as blacks is in our victimization. We haven't

invented the computer, we didn't do a number of other things, we are,

though, victims of American evil. And that gives us a moral authority that

constitutes raw power. And we'll do anything to protect it, and we then use

that power to shakedown institutions like Amazon, who need are in premature

in order for their brand to seem to be innocent of racism, so it's a

symbiotic sort of problem that we -- that then all of America has to deal

with.



MACCALLUM: Well, I think, you know, people should know that Reverend Al

Sharpton is in this documentary, the NAACP. There's a lot of different

viewpoints presented here and --



STEELE: Yes.



MACCALLUM: -- it is called what killed Michael Brown. Dr. Shelby Steele,

thank you very much for bringing it to us and we look forward to talking to

you again soon. Thank you, sir.



STEELE: Thank you.



MACCALLUM: Chairman Ron Johnson on the plan to investigate a brand-new

trove of alleged Hunter Biden documents and a new Washington Post story

about this just coming out tonight after this.



MACCALLUM: Minutes after our interview with President Trump's attorney Rudy

Giuliani about his involvement in these Hunter Biden e-mails, the

Washington Post has now reported tonight that the White House was warned

last year that Giuliani, quote, "was being used to feed Russian

misinformation to the president."



Senate Homeland Security Committee Chairman Ron Johnson has been very

deeply involved in this whole issue as well, and he joins me now. Senator,

thank you very much for being here tonight. Are you aware of those reports?

The report is that Robert O'Brien, the national security adviser went to

the president and said that he had information from our intelligence

services that Rudy Giuliani was possibly the target of being fed some of

this Russian information? Are you aware of those?



SEN. RON JOHNSON (R-WI): I'm aware that Russia continues to try to

influence and interfere in our election, there's no doubt about that. I'm

also aware that Democrats created a false intelligence product falsely

accusing Chuck Grassley and I of accepting Russian disinformation which we

did not do from that same individual, Andrii Derkach. We didn't know who

the guy was, had not accepted any information. So, I also know there's a

fair amount of falsely allegations being thrown around this issue as well.



MACCALLUM: So, you know, this whole story and we didn't even get into this

part of it with Rudy Giuliani but this guy who owns a computer store who

claims that Hunter Biden dropped off his laptop there and he was concerned

about it, it was left there indefinitely so he then basically owned the

laptop under an agreement. And that laptop information was also sent to

your office, why didn't you bring this story out? Did you have concerns

about the nature of this information?



JOHNSON: Well, we were contacted by the whistleblower, normally I wouldn't

even be talking about this because we maintain the anonymity of

whistleblowers, but the day after we issued our reports we were contacted

by the whistleblower. We talked to the individual and you know, we started

our due diligence process of validating and verifying the information he

provided to us.



One of the steps we took is we reached out to the FBI, and it took them

over a week to get back to us and basically give us no response. Now, in

public reporting we know the FBI apparently obtained this computer through

a warrant or through a subpoena in December of 2019 and I think the FBI has

to come clean in terms of did they receive this, have they done forensics

on this computer, what did they know about it?



Have they tracked this town? Have they investigated this? Have they gone

and tried to verify some of these e-mails? In other words, were the

recipients or the senders -- or the senders, have they verified that these

are true e-mails, are these true photos, true videos?



The FBI had this in December of 2019 right in the midst of the whole

impeachment process, there might be information relevant to our

investigation, there might have been information relevant to the

impeachment. If the FBI just sat on this computer and did nothing with it,

they need to explain to us why, but they also need to explain to us what

they did with it.



This is important information for the American public to sift and sort

through.



MACCALLUM: Yes, absolutely. I mean, absolutely, it is. And I think people

need to know whether or not this is a, you know, whether they verified, did

the FBI verified, whether or not this laptop ever actually belongs to

Hunter Biden. I mean, that's a very basic thing that I would imagine they

would be able to figure out, so we need to go through this every step of

the way and determine whether or not this information is verifiable.



Very quick thought, I got to go in about 20 seconds, Senator.



JOHNSON No, they do. And this isn't a normal criminal investigation where

if they investigate somebody and they find nothing they completely -- they

completely keep that confidential. This is wrongdoing in the political

realm and the American public really deserve to know the truth.



(CROSSTALK)



MACCALLUM: We need to know one way or the other. Absolutely. Senator, thank

you very much, sir, you're so great tonight. Senator Ron Johnson.



JOHNSON: Have a good night.



MACCALLUM: More of The Story right after this.



MACCALLUM: That is The Story of this Thursday night, October 15th, 2020.

But as always, The Story continues so we will be back here with you

tomorrow at seven o'clock. Have a great night, everybody. Tucker is up

next.



