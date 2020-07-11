Goya Foods CEO Bob Unanue refuses to bow to leftist cancel culture mob

This is a rush transcript from "The Ingraham Angle," July 10, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

LAURA INGRAHAM, FOX NEWS HOST: I'm Laura Ingraham and this is The Ingraham Angle from Washington tonight. Goya Foods. It's a true Hispanic American success story and one of the most charitable companies in the country, but because its CEO stood side-by-side with President Trump yesterday some vicious and powerful voices on the Left, they're calling for a boycott naturally. Goya's CEO Robert Unanue is here on why he won't back down. But first, the madness of voting against yourself. That's the focus of tonight's angle. Some Americans may be thinking that voting for Joe Biden in November will be a vote against Trump, but maybe it's time to look at things a different way, namely if you vote for Biden what exactly will you be voting for. How will America change?

First thing, you have to realize is that anything Biden says about being tough on China, about pushing Made in America stuff is a total lie. Biden has spent nearly half a century in politics including eight years as Vice President to show us that he was an economic populist suddenly. I don't think so.

Well, this latter-day attempt to rebrand himself as some sort of liberal Pat Buchanan on trade manufacturing is a complete and utter farce. Instead of America first Biden's policies have always put American workers last. And after Biden's speech yesterday the day before, come on, you might have been wondering where have you heard all that before.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN (D), PRESUMPTIVE PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: When the federal government spends taxpayer's money, we should use it to buy American products and support American jobs.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: We will always live by two simple rules Buy American and hire American.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Well, Trump of course sees right through what Biden is trying to do.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: He plagiarized from me, but he can never pull it off. He likes plagiarizing. (END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Of course, a little joke about Biden's problem with that Neil Kinnock speech all those years ago. Biden's progressive cheerleaders. They know that Trump's full-throated embrace of economic nationalism. It's one of his strongest appeals, thus they've tried to co-opt the message. (BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. ELIZABETH WARREN (D-MA): He's being very intentional about who's been left out of this economy. We are really encouraging everybody and giving them opportunities to participate in this economy. It will be transformative (END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Transformative. Any cursory look at Biden's long record demonstrates he's a staunch unrepentant globalist on trade, on immigration and of course on foreign affairs. He's been on the opposite side of Trump on every major policy battle, a President Biden will install globalists in key positions in the State Department and the Pentagon taking us back to the Obama days of constantly apologizing to the world for our past sins and giving China and Europe basically whatever they want.

Remember back in 2011, Biden was actually rooting on China.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: There's a debate here in the United States and quite frankly throughout most of the West is whether a rising China was in the interest of the United States and the wider world. As a young member of the Foreign Relations Committee, I wrote, and I said, and I believe then what I believe now that a rising China is a positive, positive development not only for China but for America and the world writ large.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Just that line alone should completely disqualify him from the presidency. How does that work out for Hong Kong, Joe? Could have been more wrong on more issues and do not think for a second that things are going to calm down on the domestic front if Biden is elected.

The Left will be emboldened not chastened by a Biden win. Retribution will be a dividend for the squad in the Biden era and it's just going to get worse. They don't want you to worry about cancel culture in fact AOC says, check your privilege tweeting, the term cancel culture comes from entitlement. Odds are you're not actually canceled. You're just being challenged, held accountable or unliked. Well, tell that to those who lost their livelihoods. We're going to talk to a man who is being subject to the cancel culture in just a few moments.

And I think it's all bad now just wait until a Biden administration. If anyone including any company does something the Left doesn't like, they'll come under DOJ scrutiny and the Bill of Rights, it's not going to do much good for you. After all, that was written by a bunch of old dead white slave holders. Moments like the Tea Party will be treated, I don't know, like moments for domestic terrorists.

Black Lives Matter, they'll be treated like heroes. Religious people, least the ones that don't go along with the radical left will be Investigated for hate crimes. Heck, Biden already threatened to rescind the Obamacare exemption for groups like Little Sisters of the Poor after that Supreme Court decision the other day. And, homeschoolers, forget it. You're going to fake face such strict controls; you'll just go back to public school.

College and high school sports teams, they're going to be in trouble. And media companies will face pressure by the FCC and other regulatory bodies. And if you take the Biden administration to court because you want to challenge any of this stuff, well, you're going to find that it has at least five justices in Washington to act as its rubber stamp.

Meanwhile, laws that are on the books that they don't like will become meaningless. No more enforcement of the immigration or drug laws, bienvenidas to los. Of course, crime will rise as cops are taken off the streets and replaced with Left-wing social workers and therapists. Biden has already moved away and way, way, way to the Left on that issue. (BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: The last thing you need is an up armored Humvee coming into a neighborhood. It's like the military's invading. They don't know anybody. They become the enemy.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: And we agree that we can redirect some of the funding?

BIDEN: Yes, absolutely. (END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Wow. And good luck complaining about any of this to the press. After all, they've got nothing more at this point that the propaganda arm of the DNC, if Biden actually wins, they'll work even harder to protect him. (BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: There is no scenario where Donald Trump even competes with Joe Biden, who drips empathy. UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: We were talking about this recently on TV with a different speech. And you point out, you know, just the empathy that the Biden empathy--

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: We really heard from him. He was trying to say to people, look, I see you. I'm feeling your pain. (END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: But wait. I know what you're saying. How could the wealthy actually support Biden if it's a virtual certainty that crime will skyrocket, taxes will go up? Come on. The rich are always going to figure out a way to, you know, squirrel away their money and they're always going to figure out a way to be shielded by private security and their gated communities. That's why that's the way it works in countries like Mexico and in Guatemala. And that's where we're headed under Biden.

For a long time, many of you have been very happy that you don't have to live in Left-wing cities like Baltimore, New York, or San Francisco. But in just a few months, you may find out exactly what it's like.

Finally, let's not forget that a vote for Biden is a vote to erase our history, our national memory, and our traditions, which brings us to the riots. Most people on the right, they're frustrated about the ongoing destruction. But for now, it's mostly contained in areas where the rioters feel safe.

The mayors of Chicago and St. Louis are never going to arrest and prosecute these thugs. Yet that's only true so long as Republicans hold the White House. If the Left gets control of the DOJ, the rioters are going to feel safe from prosecution almost anywhere. In fact, they'll know that anyone who interferes with them will risk federal investigation. Biden won't have to order people to do much of anything like what like blow up the Mount Rushmore. No, he's not going to do that. He just won't do anything to stop or punish the folks who try to, as Nancy Pelosi says. (BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. NANCY PELOSI (D-CA): I don't care that much about statues.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Done by a commission or the city council, not a mob in the middle of the night, throwing it into the heart.

PELOSI: People would do what they do. (END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Being a citizen is a duty, and duties aren't always easy or fun to carry out. Well, these days when there's so much hatred toward our country and the media, I know it's really tempting to tune it all out and say, I'm not looking at it. Hide our heads under the covers and wait for the storm to pass. But this isn't a storm and it's not going to pass. It's a vicious and well-funded movement to take away your power and your money and give them to people who want to crush you.

But patriotic Americans are starting to resist this unconstitutional series of edicts and actions of their mayors and their governors. And young and old alike must respectfully refuse to submit to this new normal that keeps us out of work, out of churches and out of schools. We have to teach the Democratic Party once and for all that attacking us and aligning with the radical socialist fringe is going to cost them dearly. And we can absolutely do this. We've beaten the Left many times before and we can do so again. In November, a vote for Trump is a vote to preserve the thing that makes America the best country on earth, our freedom. And that's the angle. The president's re-election prospects, well, they rest in large part on how well he can do with women voters, especially suburban women voters, this November. A Washington Post ABC News poll from May showed that Biden's lead among that group was even stronger than Hillary Clinton's four years ago. 56 percent of that voting block favors Joe Biden compared to just 42 percent for Clinton.

Now, this is where Trump is in trouble. But it's not all gloom and doom. Have the Democrats needlessly boxed themselves in on two key issues that are important to women? Now, Democratic politicians, lefties, school administrators and teachers are the main impediment to schools opening in the fall, especially teachers' unions.

Parents know that the science says that the kids should be back in school. But Democrats seem to be ignoring that. Now, the other area is the burgeoning effort to defund, dismantle or just further weaken the police.

Now, surprisingly, empowering lawless mobs to roam the streets isn't exactly appealing to we women voters, especially women raising families. So, I think Trump has a real opportunity to peel off some of this crucial support away from Biden and, of course, to the Trump campaign. He needs to focus on three things. Reopening our schools. You saw a little bit of that this week. Reclaiming our safety, going after those people who are lawless in the streets. And rebuilding our economy. And he's well on his way to doing that.

Joining me now, Sarah Carter, Fox News Contributor, host of the Sara Carter Show Podcast. Also, with me, Tom Bevan, co-Founder and President, Real Clear Politics. And Lara Logan, host of Lara Logan Has No Agenda on Fox Nation.

Tom, let me start with you. This is a kind of seems like a conundrum for Republicans. Certain election cycles. But are suburban women among the persuadable at this point in the election or is it all baked in already? They're immovable. TOM BEVAN, CO-FOUNDER OF REAL CLEAR POLITICS: I don't think that they're immovable. They have strong opinions about Trump and more with his style than with his actual policies. As you point out, there is support. There was a poll that just came out this week, Maris poll of New York. And get this, 62 percent of folks in the suburbs of New York and 60 percent of those upstate disagree with the defund the police movement.

55 percent of people in New York City approve of that. So, you have this real disconnect between folks in New York City and folks in the suburbs and upstate on the issue of defunding the police and that's New York, which is a very blue state. What do you take that to the swing states and in the Midwest? I think there is a real opportunity for Trump, if he can do it stylistically in a way that would appeal to suburban women to push his law and order message and make that a positive for him. INGRAHAM: Sara is part of the point here for Trump to say something like, well, you might not at times like my tone or maybe even my tweets, but no one will fight harder for your safety at home, in the streets and your economic security and your ability of your kids to go to school. It's almost like he has to do a little bit of that. It seems in order to, you know, convince these women that they're not voting against him, really, if they vote for Biden, they're voting for more chaos. SARA CARTER, THE SARA CARTER SHOW PODCAST: That's absolutely true, Laura. I think that's such a great point. And that's something that I brought up in the past before is reaching out to female voters, is saying, look, I know there's things about me, like you said, that you don't like. But I am here. I'm a president of Law and Order. I'm going to get your kids back to school. These are the facts. The Democrats are playing you and they really are. They're putting our kids in the middle of this political football. Laura. And it's so unfair.

Our children have been through enough. They need some semblance of normalcy so that they can move forward. And so, do the families. And the two most important things for female voters and for mothers and for women in the United States of America is their children's education and the security of their families. And if the president can move and just walk across that line and say, look, I'm here for you, I'm going to make this happen. I know you don't think I'm the most perfect guy. But if you vote for Biden, you are going to lose this because the Democrats have been giving way too much up to the radical leftists. And we can see that from Seattle to New York. INGRAHAM: And Lara, I think I get the sense from the moms in my mom group who aren't political. These aren't political people that they sometimes the tweet they don't like from Trump, but they're really turned off by some of these Democrat leaders who are excusing the mobs like Nancy Pelosi is what she said about the Christopher Columbus statues being torn down.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: In Little Italy, the status of Christopher Columbus was removed.

PELOSI: Well, you know, I don't even have my grandmothers hearing. I'm not one of those people who's wedded to a statue to somebody, some place is an important thing. I don't care that much about statues. (END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: She basically went on to say, people are going to do what they're going to do. Lara, what about that? Vandalism in the street, does that sell for women? LARA LOGAN, INVESTIGATIVE JOURNALIST: Well, you know, Laura, you hear about it all the time, right? Every channel you watch, every newspaper you pick up. You're pretty much getting only one perspective on this constantly day and night. And so many of the women that I speak to are extremely frustrated.

And because they feel that they're being completely ignored, there's a lot of talk about the silent majority. And what they're doing is screaming from the rooftops. We're not silent. We're just completely and utterly disregarded. We're just being overlooked. There's nobody out there that's standing up for these values and standing up for what it is that we care about and what we believe in.

And when you see all the talk online about, for example, The New York Times had an editorial where one of their opinion writers, Charles Blow, I mean, under a headline that said how white women use themselves as instruments of terror against black men. There's an entire editorial about that. I mean, he wrote here, there are too many next, charred bodies and drowned souls for these white women not to know precisely what they're doing. They're using their white femininity as an instrument of terror against black men.

So, there's a real sense and a real feeling amongst some women in this country that the values, the things that they hold dear, the things they hold on to, the things they've known all their lives, that these are being torn down. And there's a real opportunity here for the leaders to want to stand up and stand up for all women of all races. This isn't a black, white thing. This isn't even in many respects a Republican-Democrat thing.

I speak to many women who are moderate women from both sides of the aisle, who are very concerned about really what the direction that they see the country going. And just frustrated that they're not being heard. In fact, no one's even talking to them, right. No one cares about them. They just completely disregard it. INGRAHAM: And I think this is an opening. I really do for Trump. He ought to comeback for suburban women and some of the pollsters, Tom. Break it down, suburban white women. I know. That's how sometimes they break down these polls. But I think safety, security, prosperity, reopening schools, reestablishing order, the home. The idea of home is very powerful, especially for women. And to me, those themes, they need to be hit and hit harder and more effectively by the Republicans if they're going to make up some of the ground they've lost, Tom. BEVAN: I think that's right. And I think, you know, if Trump style isn't exactly right, this is where someone like Ivanka could really be a real asset to the campaign going out and making that argument.

Just one more thing to Nancy Pelosi's comments, I mean, that plays exactly into what Donald Trump wants to do, which is that he wants to make this not a referendum on him, but a choice between him and Joe Biden and say, look, the Democrats are not willing to stand up to the mob. And that's exactly what she did right there. She just was not willing to say. Joe Biden in his press conference tried to split the baby and basically say some monuments are bad and some are good, and we need to protect them. But he really hasn't been very forceful in this. And Trump is really sort of is laid out and staked his claim on this issue. And to the extent Democrats are unwilling to stand up to the mob, it plays to his advantage. INGRAHAM: They can't. They got to ride that mob, the energy all the way they think, to the election. I think people say, Sara that the Republicans have gotten themselves in a trick box here with a pandemic. I think the Democrats are just as much of a trick box with the Far Left because they do not resonate, I think, with most women. And to that one of the more shocking developments has been watching some of these big city mayor's gaslights the country over these recent crime spikes. (BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: There's not one cause for something like this, there's a lot of different pieces.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: We have in some ways the perfect storm. We have almost three months of COVID-19. UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It's just this perfect storm of distress in America. People are obviously anxious and even angry about COVID-19. UNIDENTIFIED MALE: If you look at the gun laws that are on the books. We saw that just over the weekend and many American cities. It's that same kind of death cult mentality.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: The death cult, Sara, because, you know, only Republican churchgoers can spread the virus or cause a situation where it encourages violence. OK, come on. CARTER: Yes. But rioters. But rioters, Laura. Protesters, thousands of people marching in the streets. There was no cause for concern when that was happening. But look, they have box themselves in a corner. We see that in democratic cities that are run, we see with the crime and violence in Chicago, we see what's happened in New York. We see what's happening in San Francisco, in Los Angeles, you know, the Democrats have really put themself in a corner.

And I agree with Tom. This silent majority, you know, is not silent anymore. And I think Americans are starting to speak up. And if the President can cross that line, if he can get a Ivanka Trump out there to talk more to the women and he himself deliver that message because it's such an important message, he just needs to pound on it a little bit harder and tell people, look, you've got a choice here in November. You can go in this direction with Joe Biden and see utter chaos. Your children will not be in school. Look at what's happened in Democratic run strongholds.

Or we can build this economy back up again. We'll have your children back in school. And we're going to be the government of law and order here. And we're going to stop this from exacerbating itself. That's the real challenge right now. And that's what the Republicans need to do as well.

INGRAHAM: Yes. Lara, really quickly, is it essential that the voters decide electing Biden will calm things down or electing Biden is going to embolden the rioters, the chaos? I mean, that's kind of what Biden is banking on. And I think the message he's trying to put out there. LOGAN: It's interesting you make that point or because what I've heard from many women that I've spoken to is that this election for them isn't even about Trump, it's about the principles. If you believe in the principle of, you know, the right to practice your religion, whether you're a Muslim or whether you're Jewish or whether you're Christian, that you don't have those rights at the moment.

In California, you are not allowed to sing in church, that if you believe in freedom of speech, you're not allowed to speak out and say what you think these days. You're a racist and a bigot if you vote for Trump. You're a racist and a bigot if you say anything that goes against the grain, if you talk out, if you question the pandemic, if you question climate science, you're a denier. You're endangering people's safety.

There's a real sense among many people in this country that freedom of speech, freedom of religion, these things are at risk right now as they in a way that has never been experienced in previous lifetimes.

Now, those issues are going to be there, regardless of whether Trump is president or not. You're still going to be voting on those issues in the next election, no matter who wins this one. So that's what I'm hearing from lots of people. That's what Biden has got going against him right now is that he's not seen as standing up for those things.

INGRAHAM: Yes, liberty versus lockdown. What is it going to be, freedom or intimidation? Panel, fascinating discussion. Thank you so much. Great to see all of you tonight. With the FDA refusing to take down its warning over hydroxychloroquine, two doctors have taken matters into their own hands. What they told President Trump, next. (COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: Now, despite the media and the medical establishment's claims otherwise, hydroxychloroquine has been found to be so effective in a recent study that it cut the mortality rate in half for COVID.

Now, one wonders how many lives have been lost due to these political teeth gnashing and purposeful politicization of the drug by some of President Trump's political adversaries. And it's a drug that's safe and has been used for decades and decades.

And although the FDA still issues a warning about using the drug, two prominent doctors that are now pushing for it to be offered in small over- the-counter doses. Now here to tell us more is Dr. Simone Gold. She's a board-certified emergency physician working on the frontlines during the pandemic. And Dr. Richard Urso, an ophthalmologist, practicing in Houston, Texas.

Dr. Gold tell us about your plan and why it's so important to get this done fast. DR. SIMONE GOLD, EMERGENCY MEDICINE SPECIALIST: Thank you so much, Laura, for having me on the show. You know, I've been tracking the progress of this pandemic and the reaction to the pandemic for months, long before maybe January, February. And initially, I was very excited about hydroxychloroquine, and it was very distressing that the media pounced all over this as though it wasn't a good option after the President endorsed it.

So, we've known for decades as physicians that hydroxychloroquine is safe. And the evidence is pouring in that it's also effective as well. In early and in prophylactic treatment for COVID-19, you know, the President didn't pick hydroxychloroquine out of thin air. There was a lot of evidence to suggest that it would be helpful. And now that this evidence is coming in like a tsunami, it's going to be unstoppable. But because there has been so much politicization of the drug, I just suggest that we make it over-the- counter simply like we do in the rest of the world. INGRAHAM: Oh, I can hear them. I can hear heads exploding across the country tonight by your advocating for that. Now, I just want to remind everybody, this is what Dr. Fauci, who wants us to lock all down again. What he said about back in May. (BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DR. ANTHONY FAUCI, DIRECTOR, NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF ALLERGY AND INFECTIOUS DISEASES: Clearly, the scientific data is really quite evident now about the lack of efficacy, fraud, and even the possibility that there could be not could be. But there is, you know, the likelihood that under certain circumstances might be rare. But you'd see it adverse events. (END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Well, I could hear plaintiffs' attorneys, if this were a practicing physician with all the data we have now, Dr. Urso. The new Mount Sinai study that found it associated with reduced mortality, as well as the Henry Ford study, that this these comments about the drug seem almost akin to malpractice. How does Fauci, and why does Fauci seem to want to deny its efficacy? Dr. Urso. DR. RICHARD URSO, OPHTHALMOLOGIST: Laura, thank you. The political back story, I always have a hard time trying to figure out, but he is clearly wrong on what he said. Hydroxychloroquine is super safe. I particularly have a lot of experience with it. I've several thousand patient visits to discuss specifically the toxicity of this drug over my last 30 years. It's a super safe drug. It's safer than Tylenol, aspirin, Motrin. It's been around, a billion prescription. In the largest analysis ever there is probably 50 patient deaths all time that have been attributed to the drug.

So for him to make claims like that -- the only thing I can say is he's right in some respects, if you give toxic doses, if you give 34 milligrams per kilograms instead of giving like 6.5, yes, you probably will have adverse events. And in those studies he's citing, they gave massively high dosages and what I would considering to be inappropriate dosages.

So I think, if I can add just one little thing, Laura, it's that this QT interval that everybody is so scared of -- the heart recharges every time it beats, and it recharges. And the only thing I can tell you is I've been working with this drug for 30 years, OK, and I've never had a patient taken off of it from a heart issue. And I've went out of my way to talk to cardiologists about this over the last four months. Not a single one has taken a patient off for this reason.

INGRAHAM: I want to get into this, and I don't mean to interrupt, but Dr. Gold, I have heard repeatedly that doctors who are pushed to prescribe this to patients, knowing it works and knowing it's safe, have been targeted. This is like a medical cancel culture applied to this particular medication. No one is saying it is a cure, by the way, but it reduces the viral load in all of the patients that Dr. Smith has treated, most all of the patients he has treated at an early level. The Turks have had incredible success, obviously, in India, and other countries. But doctors being targeted now and being threatened, Dr. Gold, what about that?

DR. SIMONE GOLD, EMERGENCY MEDICINE SPECIALIST: Well, for sure. I absolutely myself have experienced that. I know many doctors who have been targeted and threatened and sanctioned, risk losing their jobs. Absolutely, they're brought up by the state medical board. And I'll come close to saying, more than you -- it is a cure. If somebody says I can give you the best chemotherapy agent or give you the option of not getting cancer in the first place, I will take not getting the cancer.

So you have to understand that the COVID disease is really two different problems. If you get the virus and you treat it early, it's one problem. But if you get it late and treat it late, it's a whole different disease. So hydroxychloroquine given early, prophylactically treated, prophylactically before you get sick or for early treatment when you early are sick, it's very effective.

INGRAHAM: Doctor, so really quickly, really quickly, Peter Navarro has pointed to the national stockpile of hydroxychloroquine, that that needs to basically be moved out and used where, the indication is used where it's most effective. Is that a good sign?

URSO: That's a good sign. I'm glad they're doing that. The problem is the fear factor for physicians of reprisals. So that's what we have to get past. The fear of reprisals and also, basically this misinformation campaign when they gave toxic, massive doses has really tainted the drug in some respect. So we've got to get past those two issues. The drug is super safe in its normal doses.

INGRAHAM: The FDA, the president has got to step in here. The FDA, the good people there I know, they are disserving him right now. I've got a frog in my throat talking about this.

URSO: Agreed.

INGRAHAM: All right, thank you so much doctors. Great to see you.

And has Biden met a new public speaking enemy? We're going to show you how nature rained on his parade. And who do you think has more fashionable face masks. Raymond Arroyo, "Friday Follies," next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: It's Friday. And that means it's time for "Friday Follies." Joining us now with all the details, Raymond Arroyo, FOX News contributor. Raymundo, I never thought I'd say it, but maybe Joe should have stayed down below. A union event and a speech this week, what did you see?

RAYMOND ARROYO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, more of the same, Laura. Even in very controlled environments with preplanned questions and prompters, Biden has a knack for losing his train of thought and getting, you know -- I'm going on too long, I'm sorry.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: I believe this with every fiber of my being. We're posed -- what I propose is, is -- it can be done. I think we are in a position to really make it happen. Critical laws like the PRO Act to strengthen collective bargaining, on politics like prevailing -- look, I guess I'm getting -- I'm taking too much time, but you know?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: He is taking too much time.

INGRAHAM: Yes, yes. I like the posed. I'm posed. What? What is the squinting? He needs toothpicks. He needs little toothpicks to open his eyes, poor guy.

ARROYO: He is reading things he doesn't understand. It's such a shame.

But this is why there is such fear in the Biden camp about a debate with Trump. Contrary to the spin, he stumbled through nearly every primary debate as well, Laura, with Kamala Harris and Beto. If you can't beat those people, Trump is going to come out looking like Rocky when this thing is over. And even when Biden attempted to steal some of Trump's America first thunder during a speech yesterday, nature intruded, as he started. There were more birds than a Hitchcock film.

(LAUGHTER)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: These are not somebody else's children. They are all our children. They are children, those children are the kite strings.

And given a chance, just a chance, ordinary Americans can and have done extraordinary things.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: Was Tippi Hedren part of the advance team there, Laura? I don't know what was going on. But look, I know this. And I guess it might have been at the Philly Aviary. I'm not sure. But then Biden broke, or tried to invoke, rather, unions, and the skies turned dark.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: The only way to deal with abuse of power is with power. And labor, unions, are the only ones that I have capacity to do it. If it's raining outside, come on, guys. I don't want anybody out there -- are you guys the rain? Or is that not rain?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Jelly, jelly, jelly, it's time to get out of the shower. My speech is -- I'm posed, I'm posed to be ending but the chickadees aren't believing my America first thing. The sparrows weren't even buying it.

ARROYO: No, there might be a weatherman future in Biden's basement. We'll see.

INGRAHAM: Very odd the rains came and the birds tweeted.

Biden isn't the only one trying to mask his policies. Dr. Deborah Birx tried to turn Wednesday's Coronavirus Task Force doom and gloom session into a runway event.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DR. DEBORAH BIRX, WHITE HOUSE CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE COORDINATOR: I know some of you watch what I wear, so I'm wearing this especially today. This came from the Salt River Tribe. Masks can be a fashion statement.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: Laura, now she is the Anna Wintour of the virus set I guess. Not to be outdone, Assistant Secretary for Health Admiral Brett Giroir, he made his own fashion statement.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ADM. BRETT GIROIR, HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES ASSISTANT SECRETARY: Since we are breaking on our face coverings, this was made by a small religious community in Pennsylvania who are helped by the public health service, and they hand sewed these for a lot of our officers to match our operational dress, those blue uniforms.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: Laura, I guess we all now have to do our own faux couture masks, is that routine now?

INGRAHAM: What are you wearing? Raymond, what are you wearing?

ARROYO: I'm wearing a Brooks Brothers piece. Look at this, you just put this on, and not only are you fashionable, but you look like an oompa loompa or something, I guess. The head gets cut off. I see people wearing these without the nose in, so maybe this will work. What do you have on?

INGRAHAM: Mine, do you see what mine says? It's hard to, I don't know if they can zoom in. It's from the Alamo. It says come and take it with the Alamo canon.

ARROYO: I love it.

INGRAHAM: So that's my couture statement.

ARROYO: Laura, a very underground group made this for me. It's the Wayne family. How about this one?

INGRAHAM: Oh, what a goofball.

ARROYO: I'll protect monuments on weekends, Laura.

INGRAHAM: You are defeating on purpose.

(LAUGHTER)

INGRAHAM: All right, up next, attempting to boycott Goya, a true American success story. We'll bring you the story with the CEO next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: Now, the left will have you believe that cancel culture isn't a real thing. Judd Legum, the founder Think Progress and former Hillary Clinton campaign staffer, tweeted "Cancel Culture is something that does not exist but is a very popular concept among people who do terrible things and don't like to be held accountable." You can tell that to Goya CEO Bob Unanue for his mere presence and praise of the Trump administration's Hispanic Prosperity Initiative yesterday. Powerful left-wingers including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are now calling for boycotts of this incredibly successful company.

Not only is AOC attempting to destroy a Hispanic success story, she is spitting in the face of someone who has likely helped her and her constituents get fed. In the past few months alone, Goya has donated millions of pounds of food to the U.S. food banks, including 100,000 pounds to the New York City Food Bank to be distributed to families in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Goya CEO Bob Unanue joins me now. Bob, this does not surprise me at all. I was so gratified to see you at the White House and speaking candidly about what your thoughts are about what the president has tried to do here in this difficult time for the country. What's the real cause of all of this backlash we are seeing against you and your company today?

BOB UNANUE, CEO, GOYA FOODS: Well, thank you, Laura, great to be with you. The United states is the largest Hispanic country in the world after Mexico. And every ethnicity is present in this country from South America to the Central America to Spain to every country, every Hispanic country on the planet.

Goya has been in business for the last 84 years. Since 2000 the U.S. Hispanic population has doubled. The Goya brand is extremely iconic, and it means something to every ethnicity. That's very powerful. And that can't be taken down, I don't believe, in a moment.

But the fact of the matter is, our country is very divided. I'm 66 years old, and I have been through a few decades, let's say. And in my lifetime, I've never seen the country more, unfortunately, divided. I like the saying there are those who are born to love and build and others to hate and destroy. And unfortunately, there is a movement of hatred and destruction. Who wants to see houses of worship burn, businesses people have put their whole lives savings and to build the business, and to only have people come along and destroy it. They have no right to do that.

And we have to stand for prosperity. We are the most prosperous country in the world. Pre-COVID, we were the lowest Hispanic and black unemployment in history. And even post-pandemic, we are still the most powerful and most prosperous country in the world. And so we have to remain positive, we have to continue to build and grow.

INGRAHAM: Bob, will you be one of these big figures in American life -- you have seen it in Hollywood, you've seen it in sports -- who is forced to apologize for standing with President Trump or next to President Trump? Will you do that?

UNANUE: The White House has an issue on Hispanic prosperity, and I was asked by the White House to attend a roundtable and even be part of a new commission, which is yet to be named. But of course, when you are called to service, to serve our country in whatever way possible, I am blessed to have the fortune of being ahead of a company that is iconic. And so --

INGRAHAM: So the answer is no. The answer is no, you are not going to apologize for standing next to President Trump.

UNANUE: Hell no. Hell no.

INGRAHAM: And Bob, what do you say finally to young Hispanics in the United States, may be going to college or may be coming right out, who want to start a business and who are being pulled into this direction of socialism or just destruction of American history and tradition? Just very quickly, a message from you given your experience to them.

UNANUE: By 2050, the United States Hispanic population will be one-third of the population. So we have before us a past. And we can either take a path of building and loving and producing, being prosperous. That is what my grandfather came, 18 years old from Spain, to the land of opportunity to live the American dream and to prosper. Hispanic businesses are growing at three times the rates of any other business. And so the future is in our hands, and we have the opportunity to either do well or to destroy. And let's do well.

INGRAHAM: Socialism or capitalism, freedom or subjugation, it's a pretty obvious choice. But Bob, I just really want to thank you for standing up for what you believe in and your incredible success as a CEO and as a charitable officer of that CEO and everything that you have organized for people in need. It should be held up as an example to the rest of the country. And I want to thank you personally, and I know all our viewers do as well. Thank you so much.

UNANUE: I want to thank you, Laura. God bless you.

INGRAHAM: All, and up next "The Ingraham Angle" gets results? I'll explain.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: "The Ingraham Angle" gets results. Just look at this week. Tuesday, we brought you details of the outrageous choices parents in Fairfax County, Virginia, were being given about how their kids were going to attend school in the fall. Well, the next day, the county said that it was looking at reducing these restrictions so kids could maybe get a little more in-person instruction. The whole thing is an outrage, but we had an effect.

We also asked Secretary of State Mike Pompeo about whether the Chinese app Tiktok would be banned in the U.S. over security concerns. Since that interview, one of the Tiktok's largest influencers has left of the app.

What should we be watching out for next week? Let us know your thoughts.

That's all the time we have tonight.

