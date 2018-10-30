Gov. Scott: Sen. Bill Nelson has nothing to run on

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," October 29, 2018. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SEAN HANNITY, HOST: And welcome to "Hannity."

Terror strikes Pennsylvania. Over the weekend, a vile anti-Semitic racist murdering 11 people, injuring six more during what is literally a baby- naming ceremony at a Pittsburgh synagogue. Hate crimes charges have been filed against the monster responsible, who should be punished to the fullest extent of the law.

And predictably and sadly, without skipping a beat, the mainstream media and their friends on the left are once again twisting the strategy and literally rushing to politicize this tragedy. Now, when we thought it couldn't get any worse -- well, they are now blaming president Trump for the senseless actions of a madman who actually hates President Trump.

Now, we're going to show you the most despicable coverage of the weekend's attacks, including a new low for CNN and humpty dumpty. And we are also going to call out to a glaring double standard of the media surrounding the Democratic Party, their love fest with radical racist anti-Semite Louis Farrakhan and others.

And with just eight days to go into the midterms, we have a brand-new undercover Project Veritas video. We will debut right here on the show, showing just how radical -- and we always knew she was radical -- Arizona Senate candidate Kyrsten Sinema really is. And we'll give you updates on so many of the races across the country, so many important elections. They are neck and neck as we now head towards the finish line. It's your choice this election. Not the media's, not the pollsters.

All right. Sit tight. A lot of news. Time for our breaking news opening monologue.

HANNITY: All right. The face of evil, sadly, once again, rearing its ugly head. Over the weekend, a despicable anti-Semite named Robert Bowers open fire inside a Pittsburgh synagogue, killing 11, wounding six other innocent people. Among the victims were two siblings, a primary physician, a husband, a wife, who were killed in the very same synagogue where they were married more than 60 years.

This is the deadliest attack against Jewish community on American soil in our history. President Trump immediately condemned this heinous act of evil over the weekend.

Let's take a look.

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: This evil anti-Semitic attack is an assault on all of us. It's an assault on humanity. The scourge of anti-Semitism cannot be ignored, cannot be tolerated, and it cannot be allowed to continue. We can't allow it to continue.

It must be confronted and condemned everywhere it rears its very ugly head. Through the centuries, the Jews have endured terrible prosecution, and you know that. We've all read it, we've studied it. They've gone through a lot.

And those seeking their destruction, we will seek their destruction.

HANNITY: Their destruction. The president's right. Evil, anti-Semitic, racists have no place in this country and perhaps no president in modern history has demonstrated more support for Israel, the Jewish people, than President Trump.

It starts with a personal connection. His daughter Ivanka, his son-in-law Jared, both are Jewish, his grandchildren also Jewish.

As president, he deported a known Nazi death camp guard, even after President Obama failed to do so. And he is the most pro-Israel president since, well, the U.N. partition plan, 1947-'48. Even moving finally the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to its rightful capital, Jerusalem, a promise made by many past presidents, never fulfilled.

Israeli Prime Minister, well, Bibi Netanyahu just thanked President Trump for his leadership and condolence letter to the Pittsburgh community and the Jewish community in America.

Also, Israeli Ambassador Ron Dermer, he had this to say. Let's take a look.

RON DERMER, ISRAELI AMBASSADOR TO THE U.S.: I have to tell you, Victor, I've been following anti-Semitism all of my adult life. I have never heard a stronger statement than the statement the president of the United States made yesterday. He said at his rally in Illinois that if you are going to try to destroy the Jewish people, we're going to destroy you.

I have never heard a non-Israeli figure anywhere, not a European leader, not an American president, ever say such a strong statement, condemning anti-Semitism.

HANNITY: And it was the right thing to do for the president.

Now, despite what you just saw from Ron Dermer and what you heard from the prime minister, of course, the mainstream media, Democratic Party, they are now speaking with one voice, literally condemning President Trump for this weekend's horrific attack.

In Washington, and The Washington Post, Dana Milbank writing, quote, Trump's America is not a safe place for Jews. Also in The Post, an editor writing that Trump has, quote, stoked the fears of those like Bowers, and according to a columnist in New York Times, quote, Trump has flirted with the deepest racists and Nazis and it has not gone unnoticed, least of all by then.

This is beyond despicable, beyond low, beyond disgusting, obviously in the lead up to an election.

Not only is President Trump historically supportive of the Jewish community and Israel, but the monster responsible for Saturday's act, they tend to omit this, of terror, actually hated Donald Trump. Why? In large part for being so close to our closest friends and allies in Israel. Robert Bowers postings online about his contempt for the president and the fact that he has this close alliance with Israel.

Still, the mainstream media's coverage was even worse on air as they tried to spike some type of political football over a story that is so serious, so horrific, fake news CNN, a GQ correspondent, on their network, actually said President Trump was worse than ISIS. Watch this.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I think, you know, this president, one of the things that he really launched his presidential run on is talking about Islamic radicalization and to this president has radicalized so many more people than ISIS ever did. I think the president has far more supporters who espouse an equally hateful ideology.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: CNN fake news president Jeff Zucker is lecturing the president on rhetoric? Civility?

Now, she's since claimed her remarks were, quote, exaggerated.

This is the kind of hateful, observant rhetoric. It's nonstop. All weekend on CNN, fake news, conspiracy TV MSNBC. Take a look.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Tweeting about baseball or talking about his bad hair day, that was done intentionally, to send a message to white nationalists. This doesn't bug me that much.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: These aren't dog whistles at this point, they are bullhorns.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Anti-Semitic comments, anti-Semitic tropes seem to follow him everywhere.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: He has an obligation to try to rid as much of this tribalism. And I think what he has done over the course of the last few years is help foment this.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The president has not been dabbling in the elimination of this rhetoric. At some point, he doesn't dog whistle, he uses megaphones to tell these tribes that they belong to him. And this is leading to violence. Directly.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: How do you marry the situation with the president last week saying he's a nationalist? All he has to do with a white nationalist.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: He does have to take some responsibility for the type of racist, vile climate that we find ourselves in.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The president is obviously a racist. He's obviously a demagogue. He obviously condones anti-Semitism, stokes up nationalist hatred.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Now, remember, this comes after days of the media's quest to pin the mail bomb scare on President Trump, again, politicizing tragedy, something that all Americans should be united on.

Take a look.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Evil lurks in the hearts of men and it does. And what Trump has tapped into his evil. This is now become a struggle about good versus evil, and the president of the United States is evil.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: He created the atmosphere where a sick person, a criminal, somebody like this terrorist, would actualize Trump's clear intent.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: That sounds like he is not condemning the bomber. It sounds to me like he is partnering with him.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: The president's inflammatory and violent rhetoric inspires these murderers and bad guys.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Trump is evil, partnering with the attempted bombing.

And that brings us, by the way, to fake news is CNN humpty dumpty himself, that basically is CNN's poster boy, and pretty much the stenographer for Jeff Zucker, Brian Stelter. Over the weekend, he and a guest for The Washington Post tossing around an idea that this show, "Hannity," responsible for violent actions of a deranged individual.

Now, we are crossing into legal territory. Take a look.

BRIAN STELTER, CNN CORRESPONDENT: Margaret, you wrote about this this week with regards to the bomb attack, the suspicious packages. You said, look at all the targets. It reads like a list of Sean Hannity's pre-broadcast crib notes. This is the way you put it in your Washington Post columns. Again, are you blaming the Hannitys of the world?

MARGARET SULLIVAN, WASHINGTON POST: Well, I think they have a share of sort of this, you know, revving up of hatred.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: What you are hearing from Jeff Zucker, humpty dumpty, fake news CNN, other members of the media, this is crossing lines into slander, this is libelous, and, by the way, with obvious malice. They refuse to tell the truth about what my loud positions have been against all violence, purposely lying about my positions.

Over and over again, go back to the Kavanaugh hearings, it's been recalling for security of every American regardless of their political opinions, constantly denouncing violent actions. You have heard me say this a million times. America's issues must be addressed at the ballot box, saying over and over again, and I have posted the tapes on Hannity.com, when Barack Obama was president, we must protect America's presidents.

And, by the way, I even said I would physically defend CNN reporters or anyone else if I saw any physical act of aggression against them, and I meant it. You know, if you call out lies, call fake news for what it is, if you point out a political agenda under the guise of so-called news, that is not a call for violence. It is a simple, fundamental truth. The media doesn't want to hear it. There is a reason the American people are chanting "CNN sucks!"

They are earning that chant, literally minute-by-minute, second by second, 24/7, hatred of all things Trump! Of course, the media's purposely lying and it's downright reckless. It's irresponsible. You know what? If something happened to me, think about that, under other Fox News employee, by that twisted standard and paradigm, they would be held responsible.

And with all due respect to a lot of people, I have likely had more threats against me in my career than any one of them, real threats to me, to my family, to people that work for me.

And today, during an interview with Laura Ingraham, which will air right after this show, President Trump responded to the media's blame game and here's what he said. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

LAURA INGRAHAM, HOST, "THE INGRAHAM ANGLE": You put bomb in quotes, they went crazy over that too over the weekend, because you use the word bomb in quotes. Would you like to kind of --

TRUMP: No, look. He was insane a long time before -- you look at his medical records, he was insane for a long time. Bernie Sanders had a fan who shot a very good friend of ours, Steve Scalise, and other people. He was a total maniac. No one puts his name in the headline, Bernie Sanders, and the headline.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Now, not only is the media's blame game a disgusting example of gutter politics, at its worst. It's also an example of a shameful double standard. While the media, their friends and the left, predictably vilify everyone on the right, and they say nothing about top Democrats. We were like a lone voice here when Democrats and their connections to some of the most despicable, racist, anti-Semites in America today, let's go for one example.

Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, a virulent, racist anti-Semite. Here's what Farrakhan thinks about the Jewish people. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

LOUIS FARRAKHAN, NATION OF ISLAM LEADER: Here the Jews don't like Farrakhan, so they call me Hitler. Well, that's a good name. Hitler was a very great man.

The satanic Jews, they control everything and mostly everybody.

There were many Israelis and Zionist Jews in key roles of the 9/11 attack.

See, the Jews have control over those agencies of government.

The powerful Jews are my enemies.

Farrakhan, by God's grace, has pulled a cover off of that satanic Jew.

Call me an anti-Semite. Stop it. I'm anti-termite.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Now, that disgusting hatemonger, racist, anti-Semite, has been revered by many top Democrats. Here he is smiling, posing for a picture with former President Barack Obama.

By the way, prior to Obama's run for president, this photo was purposely hidden from we the people, for eight years when Obama was president.

And just a few weeks ago, Farrakhan actually appeared on stage, this is a few weeks ago. Look who is there? Bill Clinton, beloved by the Democratic Party, Al Sharpton, Jesse Jackson.

Then there is the DNC deputy chairman, Minnesota candidate for attorney general, Keith Ellison. He wants reportedly work for Farrakhan and allegedly met with the hate preacher several times since.

Now, sadly, the Democrats' radical ties don't stop at Farrakhan. The far left activist Linda Sarsour, she actually issued public support for the Muslim Brotherhood, Sharia law, praised also Farrakhan's Nation of Islam. And she blamed the Jewish, quote, media for her negative image.

And despite this, she was honored by the Obama White House as a champion of change in 2011. And more recently, she introduced Democratic Senator Kirsten Gillibrand of New York at a rally.

By the way, you won't hear about any of this from the mainstream media. Why? Well, it's eight days before an election. The media desperately wants the Democratic Party to win the midterms. They want to Trump to lose. The gloves for them are off.

There is nothing they will not say or do to help the Democrats win. They have a political agenda. They always have, since day one, they have hated Trump. The day he came down the escalator. They will stop at nothing to vilify those they disagree with while shielding all of those they support.

This is the same reason you want to hear about the constant stream of violent acts that we have covered on this program carried out by left-wing mobs against conservatives. By the way, CNN says you can't call them mobs. And recently, gunshots were actually fired into a Florida GOP campaign office. Thank God no one was hurt.

And meanwhile also in Florida, a man there has just been arrested for threatening to kill a Republican congressman. At a rally for Republican Senate candidate, Marsha Blackburn, with Lindsey Graham this weekend, multiple members of the let's angry mob dragged out by security after trying to derail her event.

And in the lead-up to the midterms, so many serious acts of violence and incivility have been documented, two local Republicans punched in Minnesota, one a woman, another cold-cocked from behind, had a concussion. GOP campaign manager in Nevada was also assaulted, threatening packages purportedly containing ricin were sent to, let's see, President Trump, Secretary of Defense Mattis, FBI Director Wray, CIA Director Haspel.

We know what happened with the president's son, Don Jr. He was targeted with a suspicious package sent to his home, forcing his ex-wife to become hospitalized. A truck with a Trump bumper sticker, well, that was set on fire. So many prominent Republicans have been run out of restaurants, airports, and more.

And I've almost been saying daily and nightly, all of this has got to stop. While every person definitely is responsible for his or her own actions, we have been calling for calm, peace, security. Americans can settle their differences at the ballot box in eight days. Violence is not an acceptable answer to any political disagreement. By the way, Hillary says we can't be civil. Eric Holder says kick ‘em.

And we've had far worse. What, Maxine Waters saying create a crowd, followed them into restaurants, department stores, grocery stores? Create a crowd, tell them they are not wanted anywhere anymore.

Eight days from now, you, we the people have a chance to settle our differences in a peaceful, Democratic way. And tonight, we have so many updates from so many important races around the country, including even more shocking developments out of Arizona tonight.

Remember, we first showed you Democratic Senate hopeful Kyrsten Sinema calling Arizona the meth lab of democracy, calling Arizonans, who she was to vote for her, crazy. That the state was famous but only in a Lindsay Lohan kind of way. She once said it was okay for Americans to go fight with the Taliban after 9/11?

Arizona, think about that tonight. And Sinema even once promoted an event at Arizona State University featuring a radical lawyer who represented the blind sheik. And meanwhile, Martha McSally, her Republican opponent, 28 years of service, six tours of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan, while Sinema was leading as, quote, McSally said, anti-war protesters with a pink tutu on.

Now, it gets even worse. We have tonight exclusively video from projectveritas.com. Sinema campaign staffers caught on tape, openly admitting just how far left she really is, and they are now hiding it from the voters in Arizona.

Just take a look at the footage. You decide.

MICHELLE DAVIDSON, SINEMA'S CAMPAIGN MANAGER: I mean, I think you have to look at this why Kyrsten approach is so, I think, important.

We can't be talking about this with Republicans now.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: No.

DAVIDSON: We can't, right?

LAUREN FROMM, SINEMA'S FIELD ORGANIZER: There's a lot of very conservative people in Arizona and so she can't alienate the conservative or moderate conservative voters by being super pro- she is pro-choice. She is very liberal, she's progressive.

But she doesn't, in this election, want to draw too much attention to being progressive because she's trying to be more -- that's why I think she took so much Democratic help, too. Otherwise she wouldn't have won also.

(INAUDIBLE)

REP. KYRSTEN SINEM, D-ARIZ., SENATE CANDIDATE: I believe that we should offer citizenship to every person in this country who isn't bad. You know, if you haven't committed a bad crime, you know, then you should get a path to citizenship. That's what I believe.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Somehow polls show Sinema still neck and neck with McSally. The people of Arizona need to ask themselves, who do you want representing you? A war hero who supports the president, put her life on the line for her country, and for all of you in Arizona? Or somebody think that's okay to join the Taliban and thinks you're crazy? A radical left-wing activist who has far left views and clearly act hatred for the people of her own state?

This is the most radical crop of Democrats to ever seek elected office. There are no more moderates. Remember Claire McCaskill, Missouri, now pretending, she was caught on tape admitting support for a widespread gun restriction by Project Veritas, taking a very different public stance. Thankfully, Republican Josh Hawley is now surging.

Tennessee Republican Marsha Blackburn taking up momentum over Phil Bredesen after people for him said that he was just lying to the people of Tennessee about his support for Kavanaugh and his campaign referred to people in Tennessee as ignorant, the people they want voting for him.

North Dakota, Heidi Heitkamp also caught by Project Veritas on tape. Her campaign admitting on video that while she campaigned as a moderate, she, like every other Democrat, he's really just another far left Schumer senator. And other Republicans were also gaining momentum around the country.

Look at West Virginia, Patrick Morrisey, now, aw two-point lead against incumbent Joe Manchin. Remember, Joe was against the tax cut, supports Obamacare.

John James in Michigan now a chance. It's outside, but he was down 20. He's only down six against Debbie Stabenow.

And if you look at Republican Rick Scott, he is tied neck and neck, 46 each, with Bill Nelson down in Florida. Governor Scott has been great for the state of Florida. He will join us tonight along with Ron DeSantis, who is running for governor.

Meanwhile, Republican Mike Braun in Indiana, he is now beginning to build a lead over incumbent Democrat Joe Donnelly. If you are in Indiana, remember, a vote for the libertarian is pretty much a vote for Donnelly.

And Democrat Jon Tester, he's feeling heat in Montana, still holds a slight lead.

And even Democrat Bob Menendez is in the fight for his life, believe it or not, in New Jersey. Granted, it's an outside shot, but he's within the margin of error. The New York Post now releasing a blistering editorial, telling voters to oust this corrupt senator.

And over in the House, according to Real Clear Politics, Republicans now are projected to keep at least 200 seats, Democrats, 205. That means Republicans are down. That means control of the House and whether Nancy Pelosi becomes a speaker comes down to 30 toss-up states and most toss ups are being held by Republicans. I listed them all at hannity.com.

So, we are eight days away from the midterms. That balance of power rests in your hands. Democratic Party, their agenda is, what, impeach the president, they want their crumbs back, rescind the tax cuts, they want Obamacare, how did that work out for you? They want to block Supreme Court nominees, they want open borders, they want to eliminate ICE, sanctuary cities, and, by the way, launch every investigation into Trump they can ever think of.

Tonight, there are three potential outcomes. Republicans can maintain control of both the House and pick up seats in the Senate. That's option one. Option two, Republicans, it will be a split decision. Nancy Pelosi becomes speaker, but Republicans pick up the seats in the Senate.

Finally, the final outcome, the Democrats take both the House and Senate. Pelosi and Schumer leading the way.

God, help us if it is the latter. You have the power to shock the world.

When we come back, Sean Spicer, Matt Schlapp, Lieutenant Colonel Michael Waltz reacting to my opening monologue and much more.

Stay with us, a lot of breaking news straight ahead.

SARAH SANDERS, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: The very first thing the media did was blame the president and make him responsible for these ridiculous acts. That is outrageous that that would be the very first reaction of so many people across this country. I'm not finished.

The only person responsible for carrying it out, either at these heinous acts were the individuals who carried them out. It's not the president, no more than it was Bernie Sanders' fault for the individual who shot up a baseball field of congressional Republicans. You can start putting the responsibility of the individuals on anybody but the individual who carries out the crime.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: That was White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders criticizing, rightly, the media for trying to tie President Trump to the horrendous, vicious anti-Semitic shootings in Pittsburgh and the mail bomb scare. Are they that desperate?

Here with reaction, American First Action senior advisor, Sean Spicer, American Conservative Union chairman, Matt Schlapp, Florida Republican congressional candidate, Lieutenant Colonel Michael Waltz. And, by the way, Colonel Waltz has been active at the Florida GOP office that had gunshots fired into it over the weekend.

Michael, tell us what happened down there.

LT. COL. MICHAEL WALTZ (RET), R-CONGRESSIONAL CANDIDATE FOR FLORIDA: Well, apparently, someone decided to shoot up the local party headquarters where I also have a campaign office. I was just speaking there last week and the podium and the wall where I was speaking is now riddled with bullets, Sean.

So, this is personal. The campaign volunteers had just left before this happened. I got to tell you, as a combat veteran, you know, this is what we deal with over in the third world, over in places all over the world. You know, in America, we resolve our political differences with debate, with votes, not with guns and bombs.

And, Sean, this is why we need, in my view, more combat veterans in office, on both sides of the aisle, because, you know, we have perspective. Our enemies have names, like Osama bin Laden and like Mullah Omar, you know, not to names like Nancy or Chuck. We understand who their real enemies of the United States are. And this is no way to resolve our political differences.

HANNITY: And this is something we should all now.

WALTZ: This has to stop.

HANNITY: You know, and, Sean Spicer, I never blamed Bernie Sanders -- as a matter fact, I went out of my way to say he's not responsible for what one of his supporters dead on that ball field. I was clear when Obama was president, when somebody walked into the White House and literally didn't get caught, we got to protect our president. And I agreed with very little politically with Obama.

SEAN SPICER, REPUBLICAN NATIONAL COMMITTEE COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTOR: You're right. But you also have been very clear that anybody who wants to use violence or any type of threatening activity as a way to get their means is not something that you find acceptable. You've even gone so far as to talked about protecting other journalists from networks that are rivals.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: By the way, Jim Acosta. I said I'd defend him and defend him if anyone laid a hand on him. I don't particularly like him but it's the wrong -- it's the right thing to do.

SPICER: Right.

HANNITY: Just because somebody chants fake news doesn't call -- that's not a call for violence. It's a calling out of their horrible coverage.

SPICER: Right. And what troubles me right now, Sean, is that there is a tremendous tragedy experienced in Pittsburgh just a few days ago. There was another tragedy when so many of these individuals all be on the other side of the aisle had threatening pipe bombs sent to them. I can't imagine the level of anxiety and concern that that puts those individuals and their family.

This should be a time of healing this should be a time of concern. Instead, we see this finger pointing. Mostly in the direction of President Trump trying to figure out how much blame we can assign to him. As opposed to comforting those who were injured or who lost loved ones in Pittsburgh.

This should be a time when we come together as an American and talk about how great we are as a country. I've heard that rabbi make so many great statements about what a great country we are and how his synagogue is going to be a place of prayer.

(CROSSTALK)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: He did a beautiful prayer today, I would say that.

SPICER: He did.

HANNITY: Yes.

SPICER: And that's who we are as a country. It's about the people who rush to the scene not that all the individuals that shot up.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Let me go to Matt.

SPICER: And yet, we are talking too much about -- we're talking too much about the media and their role in assigning blame than those who suffered a loss.

HANNITY: But it's despicable. The rush to -- look, they hate Trump on these networks. Every second, every minute, every hour of every day and then they can't understand why they get criticized. It's warranted that's why.

You know, Matt, for example, the media only cares about Russian collusion and not about Hillary's bought and paid for dossier.

MATT SCHLAPP, CHAIRMAN, AMERICAN CONSERVATIVE UNION: That's right.

HANNITY: Used to lied commit frauds on FISA courts and influence an election. They only care about Kavanaugh 40 years ago but not about Keith Ellison or ill Clinton.

SCHLAPP: Right.

HANNITY: And similarly, you know, all of these people that have been, you know, attacked in restaurants by mobs, they were virtually silent. So, their hypocrisy is on display.

SCHLAPP: Well, I know what it's like because I go on some of these networks and some of these shows. And I will tell you, Sean, that the--

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: You have my sympathy.

SCHLAPP: The American people are fair and they see through this. If you look at the polls. You know, some these media personalities like to talk about the president's polls which are actually pretty stout especially heading for with the week to go before the election. If you look at their own polls they're terrible.

People will actually will be called the fake news or the left leaning news, whatever you want to call it, they are not held in highest esteem by the American people. Because they believe they have an agenda and they're dishonest about that agenda and so they try to spin everything that happens in society, in this case, into Donald Trump's fault.

He is responsible for everything that's going wrong in the country. The problem with that is that the polls show that the American people actually feel better about this country than in all the eight years of Barack Obama. So, we are on the right track. And they see the president as leading and they don't believe these lies.

HANNITY: All right. Let me ask all three of you. Michael, we'll start with your predictions. It's either going to be Republican wins House and Senate, extra seats. Split decision on the House and the Senate or Democrats win? Prediction?

WALTZ: Sean, I've knocked hundreds of thousands of doors over the last year. The people--

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: I am not asking that. Give me a prediction.

WALTZ: People want results. They don't want resistance. Period. And I think we're going to see a Republican win and Republican turnout. The red wave is coming.

HANNITY: What do you think, Sean Spicer?

SPICER: Republicans pick up seats in the Senate. We have a 55-seat majority. We maintain a two-vote majority in the House. Maintain both Houses.

HANNITY: What do you think, Matt?

SCHLAPP: Three seats in the Senate or more and I think it's a coin flip on the House. It's getting better for Republicans every day.

HANNITY: I say Republicans pick up at least three in the Senate. And if the vote were today, I say they are down five and that Pelosi is winning as of now. That means people have to get out to vote. All right. Thank you, all.

When we come back President Trump and first lady Melania traveling to Pittsburgh tomorrow. Kristen Fisher will join us from the White House for the full report. And over 5,000 troops as of today headed to the border. Jason Chaffetz, Sara Carter. A lot more news as Hannity continues.

HANNITY: All right. Joining us now from the White House with the very latest on the president's upcoming visit to Pittsburgh tomorrow, as well as an update the president sending troops to our border. Fox News Washington correspondent Kristen Fisher tonight. Kristin?

KRISTIN FISHER, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Well, Sean, President Trump says that he is going to Pennsylvania to really grieve with the Pittsburgh community. He has been welcomed by the rabbi at the Tree of Life synagogue which is where this deadly attack took place.

But there are about a dozen other Jewish leaders from a national organization for progressive Jews who were saying that President Trump is not welcome in their city until he fully denounces white nationalism.

Well, tonight, in an interview airing 30 minutes, Fox's Laura Ingraham asked President Trump if he'd like to clarify what being a nationalist means to him. Here's what he said.

TRUMP: To me, I don't have to clarify it. It means I love the country. I look at two things, globalists and nationalists. I'm somebody that wants to take care of our country. Because for many, many years, you know this better than anybody, our leaders have been more worried about the world than they have about the United States.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

FISHER: Now she also asked him why he decided to take the rare step of sending more than 5,000 active duty military members to the southern border when he deployed the National Guard which is something that both Presidents Bush and Obama did to little effect.

TRUMP: This is the -- I mean, I am sending up the military. This is the military. And they are standing there. And one thing that we'll have--

(CROSSTALK)

INGRAHAM: No lethal force?

TRUMP: When they are captured we don't let them out. What has been happening, and we're not as of pretty recently, we're not letting them out. What happens is they would catch and release. We are catching. We are not releasing.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

FISHER: Now the White House is also considering some kind of executive or regulatory action. One idea that's being tossed around is to only allow migrants to only make asylum claims at official ports of entry, which means that any migrants who cross the border illegally would not be able to claim asylum in the United States.

Now, Sean, that is an option that is still being considered. It is still on the table by, being considered by the White House tonight. But that decision to send the military to the border that is already happening, Sean.

HANNITY: All right. Kristin Fisher in our nation's capital tonight at the White House, thank you.

Joining us now with reaction the author of the book "The Deep State," Fox News contributor Jason Chaffetz, also Fox News contributor Sara Carter. She just returned from Guatemala for an independent investigation into the caravan.

Sara, I'm assuming that 99percent of those people, you know, estimate anywhere from five to seven or 14,000. Some see, to think that the crowd has gone down in size a little bit. I'm assuming 99.8 percent are good people that want a better life for themselves and their families.

But there is nobody on television that can vouch for any one person there. You reported that you ran into people with MS-13 tattoos on. And the danger is, we are a nation of laws. Our sovereignty needs to be respected, as well our Constitution and you have to do it legally.

SARA CARTER, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, absolutely, Sean. And when you look at, you know, being in Guatemala and being there when the second wave of the members of the caravan were coming through. I mean, the majority were over 1,500 men. I'm not saying that, you know, the people there shouldn't be trusted or aren't suffering. What we're saying is that we don't know who these people are.

They're coming across the border. The majority of them were men like I reported. Some of them were former or current MS-13 gang members. They had tattoos to show it. Some of them were very young. I asked a lot of the men, who were at family age, where is your families, where is your wives, where are your children? Some of them said, well, they're in the front of the line. They went ahead of us. Others said well, they are back home. We are coming to look to work. We expect to find jobs.

This is a very dangerous situation, Sean. Remember, nobody crosses through Mexico to the United States borders without paying the drug cartels.

HANNITY: Yes.

CARTER: The drug cartels and the Norco traffickers on all the routes into the United States. These people are in a very precarious dangerous situation. They are coming to the U.S. border. And I think the president is sending a direct message to Central America, to the Central American governments, take care of your people. Make sure that they are safe in their homelands and stop this migration from coming forward.

When he sends the troop to the border, he is sending that message. And I've been told that that message is being well received. Not by all. But for example, the Guatemala government has turned back people. The Mexican government has asked people to return home too.

HANNITY: And as Mexico should have stopped this from day one. They did not, you know, if you look at Podesta, congressman, Jon Podesta Center for American Progress they are telling Democrats just get off immigration. Don't talk about it.

The silence of the left has been deafening here. Similarly, Maxine Waters even said, they keep tone down. Don't talk about impeach 45. Let's keep it secret.

Then we got Phil Bredesen, a candidate from Tennessee, Claire McCaskill, Heidi Heitkamp and now Khrysten Sinema all saying one thing privately and caught on tape that we are acting like moderates, but we're really left hard left swing Schumer supporters. The Democrats can't tell the American people what they want to do. So, they've got basically they have a strategy of lying with eight days to go until the midterms.

JASON CHAFFETZ, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: That's right. They don't have the policies that America agrees with. On immigration they don't have a single bill that they can point to that they're supportive of. They want to abolish the Immigration Customs Enforcement, ICE. They don't want a wall.

Some of them want to take down the existing wall. They are encouraging what is, essentially human trafficking. Let's call it what it is. If you're taking people from Honduras and Guatemala and who knows what other countries north through Mexico, that is human trafficking.

You would think that somebody in the Democratic side of the aisle would stand up and say enough is enough we're not going to do that. But they want that gavel so bad. They want Maxine Waters to be the chairman of financial services. They want to make sure that Nancy Pelosi is the speaker of the house and I think they are willing to do anything they can to get there.

HANNITY: I think that's what the media now why they ratcheted up the way they have. I mean, what they have been doing to the president over this horrific evil synagogue shooting and blaming him. The guy that shot up the place hates him in part, because of his strong support for our closest allies. Our friends Israel.

All right. Thank you both. When we come back, eight days to go until the crucial midterms. Things are tight in Florida. Rick Scott and Ron DeSantis, they will join us next, straight ahead.

HANNITY: All right, eight days until the important midterms. We now turn our attention to the important state of Florida. Joining us now, Governor Rick Scott who is now running for the Senate. Forty-six, forty-six, why do you run this notoriously close elections in Florida? Can you give us a 10- point lead? It's a tight race there.

GOV. RICK SCOTT, R-FLA.: That would be nice. But you know, this is a 50-50 state. So, we work every day. But, look, we're going to have a big win and here's why. I'm running against a guy that has never done anything. He's been in office for 42 years and he has absolutely nothing to run on.

We just had a horrible hurricane and he goes up to the Panhandle, does photo-ops and says nothing else for me to do. I'm going to the campaign. I mean, we federal resources, state resources, local resources, we all have to work together to take care of those families. But not -- my opponent he is just worried about his job.

HANNITY: You know, I watched you during the hurricanes. And I will say this. Because people in Florida need to know. I see you in New York all the time. Because you come up and you come on my radio show. Because you were there enticing business to Florida.

If you look, Nelson didn't support the tax cuts. Now you've got, I think of a single accomplishment this guy has ever had or what he's ever done for the people of Florida. And you know, you roll up your sleeves every time there is a hurricane or natural disaster and you are out among the people not sleeping you know, five days at a time.

SCOTT: You know, somebody said to me what is the difference? I said I work. Senator Nelson doesn't work. We added 1.6 million jobs, we've cut taxes. I call on companies every day. Nelson -- I mean, he doesn't -- he doesn't do anything.

Here's the latest, Sean. You'll love this. We put an ad up today. But here's what Bill Nelson did. In a prior race his campaign manager says I need some money. So, Nelson sells a house for $2 million than what its worth, he puts the money into his campaign. That's D.C. That's D.C. -- you know, that's D.C. corruption. He needs to explain this. Of course, he doesn't. There's no explanation.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Will be the people of the Panhandle be able to get out and vote and get absentee ballots? I know so many people are devastated and please send my best regards and prayers to them.

SCOTT: You know, Sean, we, when I worked hard to make sure they got the power back on, they got their food, their water and tarps on their houses. We're down about 15,000 homes and businesses without power.

Here's the nice thing about the panhandle. People came from all over the country. They brought food, they've been feeding families. They've volunteered and put tarps on homes. They are buying generators from people.

HANNITY: Amazing.

SCOTT: This shows you how nice this country is. This a beautiful country. They are going to -- but they are going to get to vote. We've opened up and make sure opened up polling booths. They're going to vote.

HANNITY: All right, senator, I know it's a close race. I'm hoping for good results for you on election night. Thank you for the good job you've done. You've done a great state -- job for the state of Florida, brought a lot of jobs. We'd love to see you in the Senate. Thanks for joining us.

SCOTT: We'll be there. See you, Sean.

HANNITY: And joining us now, Florida Republican gubernatorial candidate, Ron DeSantis who would like to replace Rick Scott.

You know, I'm looking at your opponent, if you don't mind me going through. Supported by Bernie Sanders, which is interesting. Financed by all of these rich billionaires on the far, far left. A 40 percent increase in the corporate tax rate he supports. Wants to eliminate stand your ground. Against all of the president immigration policies, wants to abolish ICE, and supports the impeachment of Trump and he is corrupt. Didn't he take free tickets from the FBI undercover guys?

REP. RON DESANTIS, R-FLA.: Yes. Actually, he's taken more than that. There was a $1,000 ticket to a show to a Broadway show he took--

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Hamilton, that's right.

DESANTIS: yes, from an undercover agent posing as c contractor with the city. But then the lobbyist who arrange that junket also paid for Gillum to go and have this luxury stay in Costa Rica which is worth about $1,000. And then what happened was Mayor Gillum turned around and gave that same lobbyist a contract with the city for $2 million. So, it's quintessential pay to play municipal corruption.

And by the way, that undercover FBI agent, new documents that came out the other day, he actually under-wrote a Gillum fund-raiser for $4,300. Gillum never disclosed that but these documents prove it. So, there is now doubt that there's corruption in Tallahassee. It is one of the most corrupt cities in Florida. It also has the highest crime rate in Florida. And this is a guy who has taken a pledge attacking our men and women in law enforcement. He will not standby them.

HANNITY: One of the reasons Florida has prospered, no state income tax. I know Rick Scott brought a lot of business to Florida. If you got a 40 percent increase in your business taxes, you're not going to have anybody coming into Florida. They're all going to leave to friendlier tax states.

DESANTIS: We'll lose jobs. We'll lose jobs, we'll lose businesses. And all of the flow of investment that we're prime to get particularly on the heels of the federal tax bill in getting rid of the SALT that will come to a screeching halt. But here is the thing, Sean. He would raise more taxes than just that. That's just what he's touting you--

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Well, let me ask you his. What did he say about the police, he is not a big fan of the police I read?

DESANTIS: He said police and prisons have no place in justice. It's outrageous.

HANNITY: My gosh. All right. Ron DeSantis, another close race. Florida is very tight. These are two races I'm paying close attention to. Wish you all the best, congressman as you run for governor.

More "Hannity" after this.

HANNITY: All right. That's all the time we have left this evening. We are now eight days away. One week from tomorrow you have the power to shock the world. Three outcomes. You can help Republicans win back the House and Senate or just pick up seats in the Senate, lose the House, split decision, or it could be really bad day. I don't even want to think about that. All right, so let not your heart be troubled. The news continues.



