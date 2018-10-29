Gorka, Kerik on media double standard on political violence

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," October 26, 2018. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

And tonight, a suspect believed to be responsible for this week's mail bomb scare has now been arrested. In moments, we're going to tell you what we know about this deranged individual.

Plus, we are now on day four of what is the media's shameful attempt to connect President Trump, Fox News, talk radio, even me, to those horrible actions of a mad man.

And coming up, we're going to take on the left wings smear merchants. We'll call out their hypocrisy and respond to all of this outright slander. Now, once again, the left is trying to score cheap political points in the victory by vilifying all Trump supporters. It's beyond disgusting.

And also tonight, we have a very important update on the migrant caravan and we are only 11 days away until the all-important midterm elections.

So, stay tuned, buckle up, it is time for our breaking news opening monologue.

HANNITY: All right. So, tonight, President Trump announced that the person allegedly responsible for the mail bomb scare is now thankfully in custody. Let's take a look.

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: I am pleased to inform you that law enforcement has apprehended the suspect and taken him into custody.

It's an incredible job by law enforcement. We have carried out a far- reaching federal, state, and local investigation to find the person or persons responsible for these events. These terrorizing acts are despicable and have no place in our country. No place.

I have instructed authorities to spare no resource or expense in finding those responsible and bringing them to swift and certain justice.

We must never allow political violence to take root in America. We cannot let it happen. I'm committed to doing everything in my power as president to stop it, and to stop it now.

HANNITY: Amen.

And tonight, federal officials, they are continuing their important investigation, but thanks to their hard work, their dedication, their determination, here's what we know about the suspect. His name: Cesar Sayoc. Now, he's a middle aged Florida resident with an extremely long criminal track record, including multiple counts of theft, drug charges, illicit steroid use and much more. He's even charged with making a bomb threat back in 2002 and throughout his life, Sayoc has accumulated dozens of felony and misdemeanor charges, and he reportedly filed for bankruptcy in 2012 when he lived with his mother.

Now, his van was covered with dozens of bizarre bumper stickers, including many that were derogatory, some threatening to Democrats. His multiple social media accounts were equally odd, very disturbing. As you can see, this is the picture of an irrational man who is deeply, deeply troubled.

Like the president said, we want anybody, anybody responsible for this heinous bomb scare to be held responsible to the fullest extent of the law. If Sayoc is found guilty, he should go to prison for an extremely long period of time. These actions are deplorable and inexcusable. There is no room for political violence in this country. We solve our problems, like in 11 days, at the ballot box.

And as I have said many times, this is a very serious story but over the course of this week, what we have seen, what we have witnessed, in the mainstream media and the left, has been downright disgraceful. Before ever even knowing who was responsible for this heinous act, the media started playing the blame game, rushing to judgment as usual. They put facts last. They rushed to judgment and they did anything and everything possible to link President Trump and anyone who supports him to this act of terrorism.

Even the graphics on fake news CNN blaming Trump, calling the would-be bomb victim, quote, Trump's targets. Trump's targets, believe it or not, the vitriol was far worse on air. Now, watch from just the past 24 hours, it should make your heart, well, sink.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Well, the list of targets was right out of Trump's relentless rhetorical playbook. The bomber's enemies were his enemies. He has said so again and again and again.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Everybody should stop pretending that Trump really doesn't know what he's doing. That when he says these things, he knows exactly what he's trying to encourage.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Donald Trump fails the country. He doesn't just fail Democrats. He feels Democrats and Republicans and all-Americans in between.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: He's refused to do in any way acknowledge what role his rhetoric may have played in cultivating the current political climate.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: This president has an obligation to stop picking on reporters.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: The president has created a culture of comfort for violent rhetoric and actual violence.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: And he spends most of his time at his rallies throwing verbal bombs at all of the people that received these bombs in the mail.

HANNITY: And one fake news CNN political analyst even blaming yours truly for the bomb scare, especially as it relates to Robert de Niro. This is a disgrace. Watch this.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Just want to go back to that because everybody said, why Robert de Niro? He hasn't criticized the president since the Tony Awards in June. But you found that what Sean Hannity says has a direct link.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It may have. We don't know who it is. We don't know what the motive. But what was fascinating is, you see a direct pattern between the president's attacks on Twitter and stage, being echoed and amplified by FOX News and other folks in the conservative agencia (ph).

But de Niro is not like the others, right? Why Robert de Niro? Well, one of the things I found rose, October 15th, Sean Hannity was doing a whole segment blasting de Niro for things he said on the Alec Baldwin show of all things, in which he said that Trump allies will regret it because they made a deal with the devil. So, that all of a sudden becomes Trump -- Robert de Niro's calling the president a devil and us devil worshipers in effect, you know? It's playing the victim card, but it was top of mind 10 days ago.

And it's usually going to be seen. What is that? When we find out who this is.

HANNITY: Now, John Avlon is both lying and he's ignorant. And, frankly, recklessly irresponsible. Now, he's the walking embodiment of why so many Americans just don't trust the media, why they chant "CNN sucks."

Maybe you should watch a full episode of "Hannity" or listen to my radio show and he would actually see how I have been repeatedly calling on political vilification in this country to stop, especially the confrontations. How I deplore, disavow all incivility and acts of violence from the left and the right.

By the way, if Avlon ever watch my show, listen to my radio show, he would know how much I value law and order and the safety of everyone, including people I disagree with passionately. For example, when President Obama's security was threatened in 2014, I spoke out over and over and over again how we need to protect our president, even though I had strong disagreements with him.

Watch this.

HANNITY: We have three incidents. We have the fence jumper, made it much further into the White House, even past the stairs going into the residence, which is scary. We have the second incident in 2011, six shots fired at the White House, took them four days to determine they thought it had nothing related to do with the White House, which I disagree with. And then a guy with w a gun got on an elevator with the president of the United States. ISIS, our enemies, are watching this. We got to protect our president.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Every elected official, every cabinet member, and every member of Congress, the Senate, deserves security. Everyone deserves a safety.

And, by the way, my heart goes out to anyone who has ever been threatened or harmed because you know what? I know firsthand how it feels. I have been through more, frankly, I am willing to make public, including white powder mailed to me, telling me it's anthrax. I had an assistant of mine scared to death, put in isolation for hours as a result of one incident. I had numerous other real threats in my career to both myself and my family.

Lunatics, they have no political boundaries. And to suggest that honest, vigorous, hard-hitting debate and criticism is somehow the motivating force behind one fringe violent individual is intellectually lazy, John Avlon, and frankly, nothing but a cheap attempt to capitalize off a series incident. You should be ashamed of yourself.

Now, remember, I never blamed Bernie Sanders because one of his loyal supporters shot Republican lawmakers, nearly killed Steve Scalise on a baseball field last year. As a matter of fact, I said the opposite. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

Remember that Bernie Sanders supporter, the one that targeted Republicans at baseball practice, leaving Congressman Steve Scalise fighting for his life? Well, was the media blaming Democrats for that? No.

And, by the way, they shouldn't have. I don't blame Bernie either.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: I don't blame Bernie either. It would be irresponsible to tie him to what one nut supporter does. I have said many times. there are deranged people on both sides of the aisle, and they, and they alone, are responsible for their evil actions.

And, by the way, this brings us to our next point, the left's double standard. While the mainstream media condemns what they see as destructive rhetoric from only the right, they may want to reflect inward first. Per usual, and just the past 24 hours alone, the anti-Trump vitriol from the mainstream media, destroy Trump media, has been down right despicable. And we've got the tape.

Take a look.

GOV. ANDREW CUOMO, D-N.Y.: When you keep stirring that pot, and you have leaders, the president of United States, people listen to him. He is no longer on the talk show. He's the president of the United States. This is whipping up people and you will see people respond.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: He was elected to be president of the United States, not a mental patient.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: This is just escalating. And it's only going to get worse if he doesn't change his tone.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Maybe they should be lecturing Maxine Waters and company, you know, create a crowd, follow them to grocery stores, department stores, gas stations, they are not wanted anywhere, anymore.

What you just saw is nothing new, because the left's hatred of all things Trump has been boiling over since the day he and Melania came down the escalator. Here is just a small sampling of the insanity.

REP. MAXINE WATERS, D-CALIF.: If you see anybody from that cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd. And you push back on them. You tell them they are not welcome.

HILLARY CLINTON, D-FORMER PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: You cannot be civil with a political party that wants to destroy what you stand for, what you care about.

ERIC HOLDER, FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL: Michelle always says that, you know, when they go low, we go high. No, no. When they go low, we kick them.

ROBERT DE NIRO, ACTOR: How dare he say the things he does. Of course I want to punch him in the face.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I want to send the military to the White House to get him.

(LAUGHTER)

MADONNA, SINGER: Yes, I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: When was the last time an actor assassinated a president? It's been a while. And maybe it's time.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Tyrants, number one, want to denigrate the people that go about the fourth estate, the journalists who go out and try to determine what the truth is.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I want to read the definition of treason.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: When did we see almost a shadow government come out and say, we cannot side with the government?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: We are oddly influential with the guy who wants to kill us.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: There is a sign that has been hung up in the White House or outside the White House saying, if you're not white, you're not especially welcome.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: So, you know what? Yes, with rhetoric like that, it is kind of odd they are now blaming Donald Trump and his allies for the actions of a lunatic, especially since multiple deranged far left individuals have been -- we've been watching now for weeks, harassing, attacking, threatening, Republicans all over the country, just in recent weeks. We have been warning you, Rand Paul has been warning you, something horrible is going to happen. It doesn't matter if it's left or right. But the left's silence when it's their side has been deafening and worse.

And some elected officials actually sent out marching orders to harass, intimidate cabinet officials, elected officials, and candidates. White powder mailed to the president, President Trump, Secretary of Defense Mattis, FBI Director Wray, CIA Director Haspel, that's just three weeks ago. The president's son who was also targeted with a suspicious package, Don Jr.'s ex-wife hospitalized because of that package.

A truck with a Trump bumper sticker, that was set on fire. You have two Republican candidates in Minnesota were punched. One, a woman, another, a man, with severe injuries, he's cold cocked from beyond, six weeks, bad concussion.

Republican campaign manager in Nevada that he was assaulted. There were dozens more incidents of vandalism, assault, harassment, including top Republicans stalked in airports, run out of restaurants repeatedly. We've shown you this videotape.

Now, while we constantly condemn acts of violence on both sides of the aisle, when something happens to a conservative, Democrats have been missing in action, noticeably silent. We're going to have a lot more on this throughout the show.

But first, more big news in the looming crisis at our southern border tonight. The migrant caravan continues to move north, even as we speak. Defense Secretary Mattis just approved a request to send even more troops to the border. Now at least 800 soldiers have officially being dispatched to bolster to efforts of our border patrol agents.

President Trump recently told the migrants and the caravan, said it again tonight, turn back. And now, he is reportedly mulling an executive order to bar entry of all migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border, which he has the authority to do. We're going to keep you posted as this situation continues to unfold.

But, first, we get back to the top story. Joining us now is FOX News national security strategist, Dr. Sebastian Gorka and former NYC Police Commissioner Bernie Kerik.

Welcome, both of you. Congrats on your book, "Why We Fight," a bestseller, Dr. Gorka.

Bernie, from day one, you said they catch and you thought between 48 and 72 hours, you were dead on the mark. You even told me last night, your gut was telling you based on what you are witnessing, that it was imminent.

BERNARD KERIK, FORMER NEW YORK CITY POLICE COMMISSIONER: Right. Look, there was an enormous amount of evidence. The packaging, the devices that should have a trigger mechanism to explode upon opening, that didn't work.

So, when you take this, you take the technology that we have today and the unbelievable work and ability of the Joint Terrorist Task Force, the FBI, the New York City PD, the other federal agencies and New York state police, you can't beat it. You can't beat it. They did a phenomenal, tremendous job.

HANNITY: You know, I want to -- how did you -- you know, the thing is, we are talking about 13 bombs. So, the big question to me, I will ask you this, and we will talk about the politics with Dr. Gorka, 13 times, these bombs are designed, the minute you open it, they are supposed to explode. Now, we are told by FBI Director Wray that they had powder and shrapnel and the glass and other shrapnel inside these bombs, using PVC pipe, simply made, can even see this garbage on the Internet, sadly.

KERIK: Right.

HANNITY: How is it none of them exploded? Just we're lucky? He didn't know what he was doing? Or may be designed not to explode?

KERIK: Sean, did you see the guy? Did you see his van? I mean, come on, I don't think this was an EOD expert. This is somebody that says something in a magazine or wanted to create something that looks heinous, if you will.

The bottom line is, I know EOD guys that work for me and look at this stuff, and they burst out into laughter and said it's never going to happen. The bottom line is, it was in the device itself. There may be material that could be explosive, which is what the FBI director may be talking about.

And, keep in mind, Sean, for charging instruments in DOJ, by a U.S. attorney, they want to make sure that the elements are there for a crime for them to charge this guy.

So, it's going to be a while before they make a determination exactly what they consisted of, their ability to detonate. But we are lucky, one, the guy he was a dud and he had a bunch of duds that he sent out to the country.

HANNITY: Oh, thank God because nobody -- thankfully, nobody got hurt. Gorka, in the lead up to this, I have been saying it, Rand Paul said it, we saw in the Kavanaugh hearings, things are getting hot in the halls of Congress. I suggested we may have to clear the halls of the congress, not the Republican, it was getting too hot.

Then we had Pam Bondi, she's run out of a movie theater. Secretary Nielsen, ran out of a restaurant, Sarah Sanders and her kids run out of a restaurant. Then, it gets worse, and it continues. Ted Cruz and his wife, then it's Mitch McConnell in the airport, Mitch McConnell last weekend, boulders sent through Kevin McCarthy's office.

The left's silence here was deafening. Then something happens and they said, well, we think this guy might be a Trump supporter, now we will speak out. It is his hypocrisy -- it doesn't matter where that I violence comes from. We settle differences like we can in 11 days in the ballot box.

DR. SEBASTIAN GORKA, FOX NEWS NATIONAL SECURITY STRATEGIST: That list that you showed in your monologue is shocking, even for somebody like myself who isn't hypnotized by the fake news industrial complex. The list of incidents should be shocking to all Americans. It tells you one thing, Sean. Violence against those you politically disagree with is okay for one party in America, and one party alone, and it's the Democrats.

There is no equivalent of Antifa on the right. And I'd just like to see a fraction of the coverage devoted to what the commissioner calls the duds that this dud shipped out by the mail. I'd like to see a fraction of that coverage for the president's former daughter-in-law, who was sent to hospital because of that white powder device that was sent to her --

HANNITY: Dr. Gorka, one other thing, though. The media is -- they have been waging war to delegitimize this president before he got elected.

GORKA: Since the beginning.

HANNITY: And the president, if he says, fake news, they are fake news, you know what? He's not advocating violence against news people. That is their big claim to fame, it's sad that they are so sanctimonious and narcissistic that they think that they're the most important people and can't be called out for their bias. But the bias itself is so evident every day.

GORKA: Fake news is exactly what we have to call these outlets, when you have these outlets talking about the Russia collusion delusion for two years, when you talk to you -- when you hear them talking about the racism of the president, a man who in one of his first actions, pardoned an African-American heavyweight boxer, who was prosecuted for racial reasons. He pardoned a black grandmother who was put in prison for being a drug dealer.

They peddled fake news and, Sean, I'm going to use that phrase until they act like journalists and I can guarantee you, so will the president.

HANNITY: All right. Last word, Bernie Kerik.

KERIK: You know, I just -- one thing I want to touch on. You know, fake news, CNN, the mainstream media, every single day, they delegitimize the president's complains and his frustration and his anger by their own coverage. So, it has to change.

HANNITY: You walked off the set, didn't you, of CNN recently?

KERIK: I did. Two nights ago, I walked off.

HANNITY: Why?

KERIK: Well, you know what? I went on to talk about the events, talk about the bombs, to give the American public some insight, and they let John Brennan on the air for 10 minutes rant about the president.

HANNITY: Yes, unbelievable. This should be a moment we all come together, and it should be one thing we all agree on. But -- all right. Thank you, both.

When we come back, busy breaking news night. A live update on the mail bomb suspect.

Also, more on the abusively biased media blaming the president and conservatives and talk radio and Fox News for this cowardly, dastardly deed. Joe Concha, Tammy Bruce are next as we continue.

HANNITY: All right. So, in the midst of the mail bomb scare, the media is proving just how abusively biased they really are. Now, for days, they have been blaming, oh, talk radio, Fox, and, of course, the usual go to, President Trump.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: His natural state of being is to pick the political fight and not to worry about the greater consequences of things.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You think that he is knows what he is doing in rhetoric, encouraging people to take action, like the person who sent the bomb.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Everybody who is apparently in Trump's scope, his focus, are in now danger, critical danger, their lives threatened.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: These people ever watch their own shows and the vitriolic language they use every day?

Now, in a truly surreal moment, fake news CNN's John King went on the air yesterday, he was actually saying with his words, no one is blaming President Trump, even as the lower third banner on the screen was blaming President Trump. You can't make this up. It's true.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOHN KING, CNN ANCHOR: No one is blaming the president. Is anyone blaming the president? The president wants to make this about him.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Oh, excuse me.

Joining us now, Fox News contributor Tammy Bruce and from "The Hill," media reporter Joe Concha.

Tammy, I see you laughing and shaking your head. I don't know whether to laugh or cry.

TAMMY BRUCE, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Right.

HANNITY: I don't think these people even watch their own shows.

BRUCE: Yes, look, yes, it's remarkable to watch this unfold. Look, while these are all very distinctively different dynamics, this horrible situation with a man arrested in Florida, right, a violent national -- attempted violent crimes, sexual assault in the Judge Kavanaugh case, in the caravan, the plight of people around the world looking for a better life, matched with our national security, a need for a strong border.

What the media has done in every single one of these, and this, of course, is attached to the American left, and some liberals, certainly the Democrat Party, is to use these incredibly important issues against us, to twist them, not report them as they truly exist, and to use them to simply politically, every single thing they see is through the prism of this dynamic of trying to destroy one man because they simply can't stand the fact that they lost an election.

Now, for the American people, as we come up to the midterms, and this is why it's gotten more absurd by the moment, is to not be duped when they hear these things. And this is the problem for regular liberals, the regular base, when there is something perhaps that the media needs to address with the federal national government, perhaps the president, no one will take them seriously because they have beclowned themselves in addition to harming everyone across the board, all of these issues are -- you know, they transcend politics. They are nonpartisan.

And yet, this is with the media has done, destroying their own industry while at the same time harming every American who cares about violent crime. These are criminals. This guy arrested for the mail bombs, he's a career criminal. They will always find an excuse, as was the man who did the GOP shooting at the baseball diamond. He had a history of domestic violence, assaulting his daughter, his foster daughter.

These are people who will find an excuse to exact their violence, has really ultimately nothing to do with politics, and everything to do with violent individuals who, in the midst of 350 million people in this country, it is remarkable that so few people in fact act in this matter as they view it through a political prism.

We should be proud of this country, proud of every single American. And remember that.

HANNITY: You know, Joe unfortunately, your job, you get paid to watch a lot of this garbage. I wouldn't want your job to be very blunt.

So, you got this idiot on CNN suggesting, well, I think I figured out why is Robert de Niro on the list because on this day Sean Hannity was critical. I was critical of De Niro for saying he wants to punch the president of the United States in the face and calling him a punk, a dog, a mat and words that I can't say on TV.

He should've joined me in that criticism. I never told that he would go after De Niro nor would I four weeks on this program, Joe. Weeks I've been saying people need to calm down.

JOE CONCHA, REPORTER AND COLUMNIST, THE HILL: De Niro made the f-Donald Trump comment on CBS for the Tony's, or he made other comments to Alec Baldwin on ABC. In other words, De Niro's comments were everywhere. Just because you talked about it and criticize him.

So, to connect that dot and say that somehow you are responsible for De Niro receiving one of those explosive devices that is obviously reckless. And we keep having pundits on cable news playing psychologist and medical experts from afar, psychoanalyzing people like the president when Joe Scarborough said he had early onset dementia.

And you're not a doctor, you're not a psychologist so how do you know these things? But let me get back to that chyron for a second, Sean, if don't mind. You know, with John King and the chyron is obviously the headline that you see in your screen on the news.

One of them was Trump has no plans to bear any personal responsibility for inciting serial bomber. That assumes a lot, doesn't it? And we've seen this movie before and what's frustrating for the American people at home that don't trust the media, and many of them don't is that our media doesn't learn from the mistakes.

Two thousand eleven, Gabby Giffords she is that horrible shooting in Arizona. Sarah Palin is blamed because she put out flyers that were targeting that district politically. In other words, take it back. The accusations always get a huge stage.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: People thought (Inaudible) do it.

CONCHA: Yes, always get a huge stage and megaphone, the exoneration barely makes some people -- and later we found that Gerald Walker (Ph) had no political affiliations and was not incited by Palin but you didn't hear that part because that's after the fact.

(CROSSTALK)

BRUCE: Can I add one point?

CONCHA: So, you think we've learned from that situation and we haven't he. Go ahead, Tammy.

BRUCE: One element of this especially with before they even knew who was going to be arrested. We had no idea who is sending these bombs around. The media as we see whether it's the Capital Gazette or even the Boston bombers or this situation they know they've got a window no matter what the end result will be. They feel that they've window to where they can change and create the narrative.

And of course, once again, they misunderstand what the American people want. They certainly are disconnected with who we are and how we view this. And that's abandonment of their job of the American people and of the importance of the delivery of real news so that the American people can feel, though, that we are able to come to decisions about it.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: And calling them, Tammy, fake news is not a call to violence.

BRUCE: No, it's not.

HANNITY: Frankly, it is a--

(CROSSTALK)

BRUCE: It's a statement of fact.

HANNITY: -- get on truthful statements.

BRUCE: Yes.

HANNITY: And all these people, Joe, real quick, were silent when all of these Republican cabinet members and Republican officials will run at a restaurant by mobs, CNN even said you can't say that it's a mob.

CONCHA: Yes. Look, you can't have it both ways and say President Trump rhetoric is triggering people to incite violence and then ignore Maxine Waters or Cory Booker or Eric Holder anybody who said get up on people's faces, run them out of restaurants tell them they're not welcome and kick them. You cannot have it both ways, Sean.

BRUCE: Great point.

HANNITY: Yes. They are intellectually lazy and bitterly partisan, but they claim they're fair and they're not.

All right. Thank you both, tammy and Joe. When we come back, the migrant caravan continues to make its way north through Mexico headed towards our border. Reports that President Trump is contemplating now an executive order that will hold asylum-seekers migrants from ever entering the southern border. Sara Carter, Gregg Jarrett, they're next, and much more news straight ahead.

HANNITY: Fox News is now reporting that President Trump is mulling an executive order that would halt asylum-seekers and migrants from entering our southern border.

Let's get more reaction to today's big breaking news. Joining us the bestselling author of "The Russian Hoax" the number one New York Times bestseller, "The Elicit Scheme to Clear Hillary Clinton and Frame Donald Trump" Fox News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett. Also, Fox News investigative reporter contributor Sara Carter. She just got back from Guatemala during an exclusive investigation of the caravan.

I'm also hearing with the military been set up on the border that their plans too are to create barriers of some kind as quickly as possible in case there is some type of rush on the border. Sara?

SARA CARTER, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Yes, that's exactly, Sean. So not only are they going to be concerned about a rush coming across the border. We saw that in Mexico. We've seen it in Guatemala. It's very dangerous. It is an enormous problem, but the military is also there to conduct logistics.

Remember our resources even though they've grown over the recent years they are limited. Border patrol, ICE is overwhelmed. And with this mass of people coming over it's going to be a potentially big problem.

Speaking to sources both in ICE, as well as border patrol over the last few days there's a reason why the president wants to initiate or find a way to kind of halt this asylum process. There's been a big problem with credible fear application where they've been prospecting people through over the last eight years and not even questioning some of the circumstances around their credible fear.

HANNITY: Yes.

CARTER: Pretty much anything from a political prisoner to a, my husband beats me up, to, I mean, I even heard a story where my neighbor was a witch. Everybody was processed in. So, there's a big problem with that. And the president really needs to take a look at.

HANNITY: Nobody can vouch for anybody that is coming across the border. Even if we assume 99 percent are good people that want a better future. They still have to do it legally. What's interesting to me, Gregg Jarrett is the silence on the left. All Democrats it's been deafening on this.

We know they want to eliminate ICE, they want open borders, they don't want the wall built, we know that part, and they want sanctuary cities and states, but their silence is deafening.

Let's talk also, legally, though, the president has the authority on every aspect of this--

GREGG JARRETT, FOX NEWS LEGAL ANALYST: Yes.

HANNITY: -- to do what he needs to do.

JARRETT: It is not a violation of the Posse Comitatus Act of 1878, because that bars the military from performing domestic law enforcement functions. That's not what this is. Look at the pictures.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Invasion.

JARRETT: This is a threat of an invading--

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Of potential invasion.

JARRETT: -- force that already with force bashed through the Guatemalan fence and are marching to our border. You're right, Sean, to point out we don't know who these people are individually. They may have criminal records. Some of them may be armed.

So, the president has the absolute legal authority to order troops down there and they are logistical support, as Sara pointed out, the president would be derelict in his duty as constitutional authority if he didn't do this.

There the pictures right here going through the fence. There are other pictures that are even more graphic. This is what they are threatening to do to the United States.

HANNITY: Well, I would imagine as part of this we have a few weeks now before they get up here, Sara.

CARTER: That's right.

HANNITY: It would seem to me not only do we don't want to have on one side of the border 14,000 people that would be willing to do what we just saw them do in Mexico which is knock down on a fence there and literally rush across. They would be then precipitating a confrontation. In the weeks leading up to what I've got to believe there's going to be some type of barrier installed that possible.

CARTER: Well, I think what they are going to try to do is and I know they're doing is, they're working very closely now with the Mexican government, they're trying to see what can be done on Mexico's part to turn some of these people around.

Remember, Sean, I was down there interviewing them. These people one, had been lied to, some of them. Others were part of this movement because they had been bust in by groups by leftist groups in Honduras and by people who said look, this is your chance. Walk straight, the Americans will let you in, there's no way that they can stop you. They've been trained on what to say to our asylum through to get to our asylum process.

So something had to be done. This is the reason the Guatemalan government under President Morales, this is the reason why the Mexican government right now, why President Trump is being so tough on them and saying look, you need to turn these people around. We are not going to let them into our country this way. There is a process to coming into the country legally and we are not going to allow our border to run over. Period.

HANNITY: I can -- I can -- and we know President Trump. I can pretty much guarantee you this is not a Barack Obama redlining the sand.

CARTER: That's right.

HANNITY: This caravan will be stopped if they -- if Mexico allows them to make it to our southern border. And I actually pray it doesn't happen. I don't want to see anybody hurt here.

CARTER: No.

HANNITY: Or nor do I want to see our country invaded by 14,000 people. None of whom have been vetted.

CARTER: Sean--

HANNITY: And not of whom we can vouch for.

(CROSSTALK)

JARRETT: The alternative -- the alternative for the president is to shut down the border completely which would be economically devastating for Mexico and would get their attention to stop this caravan before it gets to our border.

HANNITY: It seems like that's going to happen, right?

JARRETT: The president has the authority to do it. Reagan did it. Bush did it.

CARTER: He does--

JARRETT: It can be done again.

CARTER: Absolutely.

HANNITY: yes.

CARTER: And we got to remember this, Sean. People are already being hurt. A lot of those people in the caravan and the children that are there, some of them are being trafficked. Some of these women have already been trampled, some of the children have already been trampled in these rushes, they've been putting the women and children in the front of these line. This is mostly men.

So, people are already being hurt, nobody should be supporting this type of organized type of movement. This is a threat both to Central America, as well as the United States and to the people that are in these groups.

HANNITY: And the great irony in all of this is we did have a wall it would not only create safety for America but it would be safer for the people that will end up on the other side wall. It would be far safer situation for everybody.

All right, guys. Thank you. When we come back, only 11 days until the midterms. Senator Lindsey Graham campaigning with Senator Dean Heller in the great state of Nevada. That is a must win Senate seat for the Republicans. They will both join us straight ahead.

HANNITY: All right. It's only 11 days until the most important midterm election in our lifetime. Republicans now continue to rally voters in key battleground states. For example, new polls show Republican Senator Dean Heller is continuing to gain momentum in Nevada. And Senator Heller joins us from Vegas along with, the man of the moment, Lindsey Graham who single- handedly, I could say save Judge Kavanaugh. Good to see you both.

(CROSSTALK)

SEN. DEAN HELLER, R-NEV.: Thank you.

SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM, R-S.C.: Thank you.

HANNITY: Dean Heller, Senator, I saw you out there. yes, he's OK, Lindsey, but you know, he's doing all right.

(CROSSTALK)

GRAHAM: (Inaudible) if I face him myself.

HANNITY: Listen, I like it better when you are on our side when you're on my side but you are great and I applaud -- I applaud you for your efforts.

HELLER: Yes.

HANNITY: I was out there I saw the crowd when I was in Vegas and I got to see you out there, senator, and I got to tell you there seen a lot of enthusiasm, but the reality is and I know you are up seven in one poll. Nevada is tight all the time.

HELLER: Yes, yes. Sean, as you well know Nevada is a purple state, so all my races, this is my fifth state I race in. You know, they all seem to come down to a lot of couple of weeks that we're on the bubble with the wind to our backs and you know that's why it's working out now.

And to have guys like Lindsay come out and campaign for me, I tell you Lindsey get a bigger crowd than Biden gets here in the state of Nevada for that matter--

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Better not say it's a better crowd that Trump because you're both in trouble. I'm warning you right now.

GRAHAM: (Inaudible) I won't--

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: You know, but Senator Graham, this is really important. I personally think the only state I'm really worried about is little bit in Florida but I think Rick Scott will come back. He's up by two in the latest poll and Ron DeSantis for governor. But I think Marsha Blackburn will win Tennessee, I hope. I don't think Claire McCaskill is going back to the Senate. We caught on tape lying to the people of Missouri about who she really is.

We see the same in your adjacent state and Krysten Sinema. I mean it's OK to join the Taliban. I can't imagine the people of Arizona voting for that. Heidi Heitkamp I think is a pickup, a possible pickup in Montana. And the people in Indiana stay away from the Libertarian candidate Joe Donnelly. He will be saying goodbye in January.

Senator Graham, what are the top issues?

GRAHAM: Well, I think one, attitude he has a great attitude. Dean Heller to me just represents a happy warrior. He will cross party lines when it makes sense for Nevada. I think that the big issue is what you were talking about before is what kind of country we're going to be. The way we respect elections or do we destroy a conservative candidate no holds barred and call that an honorable endeavor. Your pocketbook is an issue, your safe is an issue, but how Kavanaugh is an issue.

All I can say is if you really were disgusted by what happened to this fine man destroying at all cost you got a chance to send a signal they will never stop this until they lose. And I hope if wins it's over. We're going to hold the Senate. He is running a great race but there's an attitude you're going to see at all.

HELLER: It's a big one.

HANNITY: And Nevada is very key. Same with Tennessee I would argue as well. You know Newt Gingrich had been saying that it's about Kavanaugh, this caravan that is making its way to our southern border but I would add two other things about the mobs confronting Republicans and cabinet members and women and families, which is been pretty despicable.

GRAHAM: Yes.

HANNITY: And the last thing is we have record low unemployment in 14 states, record low unemployment for African-Americans, Hispanic Americans, Asian-Americans, women in the workplace. Senator Heller, I don't want that progress to stop if the Democrats get in power.

HELLER: Yes. Well, let me add one more thing to that, Sean. And it's probably the combination of everything that you just said. What we've noticed for the first time in the first 19, 20 months of the Trump presidency. His numbers are starting to move in Nevada. He stayed pretty consistent, 47, 48 percent per approval. He is above 50 percent now.

When he jumped and I'm just telling you within the last 30 days you're starting to see Trump movement and that's helping all of us.

HANNITY: Senator Graham, putting aside the Senate for a minute, you're way, way back in your past or once a House member.

GRAHAM: That's right.

HANNITY: A much harder read on the House.

HELLER: I can remember.

HANNITY: And it seems like with all the retirement, you got 45 retirements.

GRAHAM: Right.

HANNITY: History not working with us. The House is a little bit more of an uphill climb. What are your thoughts on the House?

GRAHAM: Well, I just left California we got 14 Republicans in the party chairman in California Republican Party chairman, so if the election were held today we went 13 up. There's a post Kavanaugh vamp.

If you're a Republican and you're not energize by Kavanaugh and the caravan you're probably legally dead. So, our people have every reason to vote. Kavanaugh reminded us what they would do with power. The caravan reminds us of how weakness invites aggression and this caravan needs to be stopped and President Trump is going to stop it.

The better we do in the Senate, the better we do in the House. I think -- I think we got a good chance of holding the House.

HANNITY: It's funny, though, those seats in California, you're right. I've identified six on my list of the top 30 in the country--

GRAHAM: Right.

HANNITY: -- that I put up on my web site and Dana Rohrabacher and Duncan Hunter those are very important seats.

GRAHAM: Yes.

HANNITY: As is your seat, Senator Heller. We wish you the best. The key to a great night--

(CROSSTALK)

HELLER: Sean, thank you.

HANNITY: -- on election night is going to be watching you hopefully get reelected in Nevada. All right.

HELLER: Right.

HANNITY: Thank you both. When we come back, the video of the day, we have a preview of the great one, Mark Levin. And a preview of his show for Sunday night.

HANNITY: All right. This weekend and the great one Mark Levin is back and he is hosting Newt Gingrich on her show. You don't want to miss it. Here's a sneak review.

NEWT GINGRICH, FORMER SPEALER OF THE HOUSE: I would say 60 percent of them are great party today. There's a radical party. Kevin McCarthy had it exactly right that when he said this is now a campaign between America and socialism, it's not between Democrats and Republicans, and I think this is now the socialist party of the United States.

And you look like places like Venezuela which is disintegrating and you have to ask yourself when how can any rational person favor the kind of socialism that every time it's tried is a disaster.

MARK LEVIN, FOX NEWS HOST: So, you think this election like McCarthy is about Americanism?

GINGRICH: Yes.

LEVIN: Versus socialism.

GINGRICH: Which country are we going to?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Two intellectual conservative heavyweights Life, Liberty, and Levine Sunday. The great one is back 10 p.m. Eastern right here on the Fox News Channel.

All right. Unfortunately. that's all the time we have left. We'll always be fair and balance. We are not the destroy-Trump media. Let not your heart be troubled. Laura Ingraham is next. Have a great weekend. We'll see you Monday.



