GOP obtains over 900 affidavits highlighting voting irregularities

SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: Welcome to HANNITY.

Now, we're tracking several major breaking news stories tonight, including a big announcement from Moderna. Its phase three vaccine trials has been hugely successful. Get this -- 94.5 percent effective rate.

Now vaccines from Moderna, Pfizer could be available for emergency use in just a few weeks. That would be great news for the country. We have the details.

Also tonight, we're following the Trump campaign's legal efforts all across the country, and the ongoing hand recount in Georgia. Now, just hours ago, what was at? Two weeks ago, Election Day, right? But just hours ago, 2,600 uncounted votes were uncovered with the majority going to President Trump.

How was this even possible, nearly two weeks after Election Day, we're still now finding ballots?

There is no excuse whatsoever for this total, complete shift show. We are the United States of America. We the people deserve better. And that's why people don't have faith and trust in the system. How can they?

And Democrats, the media mob, they could care less as Congressman Jim Jordan pointed out, after spending four complete years on the Russia hoax, not accepting the results of 2016 you think they'd be OK with spending just four weeks ensuring the integrity of the 2020 election. But, of course, election integrity doesn't seem to matter today media mob or Democrats.

We'll explain that.

But let's turn to this other important story that the media mob refuses to cover and that is far left violence in America's major cities that are getting out of control. By the way, those who now openly support President Trump, like 72 millions of us, those that dare to wear a MAGA hat or Trump apparel in public are frequently targeted.

We saw this all unfold over the weekend in Washington, D.C. Saturday, of course, kicked out the very positive note, massive crowd. Donald Trump supporters traveling to D.C. from all over the country, they held what was a huge and peaceful and spirited rally on the streets of D.C.

At one point, the president even greeted his supporters and toured the rally in his motorcade. That was pretty uplifting event for the thousands upon thousands of Trump supporters, 72 million strong.

But later in the day, as the crowd dispersed, then violence and harassment then began to ensue. Look at your screen. This lone -- right there, Trump supporters surrounded, knocked off his bicycle as drinks were hurled in his face. What liquid, I don't know.

One family with kids surrounded by an angry mob chase them all the way down the block to their hotel. You can see the kids. They looked terrified, visibly upset. This woman was targeted over her American flag and also chased down the street.

Meanwhile, other individuals ripped this Trump flag -- or Trump supporter's flag out of his hands and then proceeded to stalk him for several blocks.

Violent left wing protesters also shooting off fired fireworks into restaurants where Trump supporters were stopping to eat, like they should.

Trump supporters were targeted for their political beliefs all night all over the city. Watch this.

(VIDEO CLIP PLAYS)

HANNITY: Well, you could see what life is like if you're a Trump supporter or a conservative. It's become dangerous to express your views in our own capital city. Now, the same can be said of every major city in the U.S.

It's a disgrace and it seems like something a fair and honest media would probably want to cover, right?

But, of course, 99.9 percent of the mob and the media, they're not fair, they're not honest. They are far left messaging. The propagandists, Pravda, if you will, for all things Democratic socialist and Joe Biden. So, naturally, they would rather not discuss the violence carried out by their most rabid followers. In fact, almost everyone in the media mob has been pretty done silent about all the chaos in D.C.

Meanwhile, over there and fake news CNN, their professional hall monitor, full-time FOX News Hannity hater, Humpty Dumpty, he seems to think the only real problem with the violence that we are covering it out of context.

Okay, what's the context of that makes those scenes of violence and harassment okay? Ever? Is it ever okay for families to be chased in streets? Is it ever okay for elderly Trump supporters to be surrounded and assaulted?

And today, during a rare Biden presser, well, the Bill Hemmer, by the way, referred to rightly as a love fest, Joe was not asked a single question about the weekend's far left violence in our nation's capital. Not one.

The mob, the media, the Democrats, their far left comrades, seemingly not caring about, oh, freedom of assembly anymore. They don't care about protesting anymore. They don't care about your freedom of speech, your freedom of thought, your freedom of assembly.

Their only concern is power and they will try to crush anyone that gets in their way. We have a lot more coming up.

All right. Joining us now, FOX News contributor Ari Fleischer, and House Minority Whip Steve Scalise.

You know, Ari, a lot of people show up. So, a close election, we got thin margins.

Really, you know, they're looking for like four weeks to make sure all these ballots showed up apparently, magically two weeks -- how did 2,600 ballots show up magically two weeks later, Ari? Does that instill confidence in the American people?

ARI FLEISCHER, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: No, of course, it doesn't instill confidence, and Georgia has got some explaining to do. The people in charge of that county have some explaining to do. I'm glad they announced it. I'm glad they didn't try to sweep it under the rug. It looks like the president might pick up a net 800 votes as a result of this.

Can he pick up more? Are there other similarities in other counties? That's why it's important to pursue this. The margin is still a high margin, but it's important to pursue it.

HANNITY: I totally agree.

All right. Steve, as you look at what the efforts that are going on here, you've been there for the last four years. Democrats the ones that were pushing the phony Russia hoax or the impeachment hoax, did they ever accept Donald Trump selection win in 2016? I don't recall that they did. I don't remember that they did.

REP. STEVE SCALISE (R-LA), HOUSE MINORITY LEADER: No, Sean, and in fact, if you saw the first few months they denied the fact that he one night the election and the next four years they tried to reverse the will of the people by, first, this impeachment hoax.

And there was a search for a crime for months and months, and they never found a crime, so they impeached him anyway because they didn't like him or the fact that millions of people showed up who had voted before.

And so, forgotten men and women of this country haven't gone away. There's still a lot of anger out there about the fact that there were widespread irregularities in the select number of states. You know, they're boarding up windows, not letting poll watchers watch what's going on, even though the state laws say that. And then they wonder why people question the results or the integrity of the process.

Look, if Florida can have a full count of a large state with a lot of absentee ballots and the result was known by 10:00 p.m., why can't a state like Pennsylvania or Georgia do the same thing?

And I think that's the question a lot of people are asking. And why they stop counting and a few of the states when Trump was way ahead and then mysteriously the next morning, all of a sudden, that lead shrinking and shrinking until it goes away? That's what really gets a lot of people raising these kind of serious questions.

HANNITY: I think, Ari, one of the more frustrating things to me is, you know, all the election laws, the statutory language talk about partisan observers being allowed to observe. Now, obviously, with COVID, they could have made accommodations for social distancing so that Democrats and Republican partisan observers, by law, would be allowed to do it. They didn't do it in so many states.

I don't even see any remedy for that, do you?

FLEISCHER: No, not ex-post facto. I mean, what you have to hope is that people are literally in the room and they have to be in the room to see the nitty-gritty. They have to see actually if the signatures do indeed match.

That's how you build faith and confidence.

The other issue that doesn't involve human eyeballs are these machines. The machine in Nevada that would verify whether or not a signature matched the signature on file had settings on it and they could be set up to 100 percent which would rule out any little deviation of a signature or if it could be set at zero percent which everything gets in. It was set at 40 percent.

It was set -- so, you wouldn't have to really work hard to throw out a ballot because you can have a substantial deviation from the signature on file and they would still counted. Why was it preset at 40 percent? Why not 50, 60, 70?

Why was it not set any level where you really did have a lot of confidence and the only signatures would be the one that matched and particularly since Nevada had never before mailed ballots in the general election to all its voters? So, these are some of the legitimate questions that we should learn from it so that the next election both sides could say, yes, we have confidence.

HANNITY: And there were two signature verifications standards in Georgia.

You know, Congressman Scalise, last word for you. You know, you are a victim of violence. You nearly lost your life on that ball field that day.

And you watched what happen this weekend, what are your thoughts when you see this? What's going on here and it's been happening all summer.

Democrats mostly ignore it.

REP. STEVE SCALISE (R-LA): Yes, you know, everybody in America should be alarmed. The mainstream media should be covering this regardless of who you're going after buried by the way, you don't see these wide scale Trump supporters going attacking other people, but if Trump supporters were attacked, it's almost like trees falls in the forest that nobody hears and they don't want to report it.

But it's still disturbing and it's not what America is about. The fact that you disagree with somebody, you know, this cancel culture needs to be pushed back against, where, you know, if you're on the college campus, they won't let you talk if you're a conservative because they're so insecure and the belief that they don't want to hear an alternative thought that actually talks about and promotes free market, capitalism, individual freedoms and the abilities of us to control our own destiny.

That's -- that's what's the most disturbing is that these local mayors that let the stuff happen. The defunding police thing is a real concern. It's why Democrats have so many problems. They're still trying to ignore the fact that they got beat in large part in a lot of these House seats because they supported defund the police.

HANNITY: Yeah.

SCALISE: But you can rename it whatever you want. People want law enforcement at the local level. Some of these mayors that are allowing this kind of mob violence to go on are only hurting their cities because people are fleeing. Go look at New York City. Look at Los Angeles, California.

HANNITY: Well, remember, and they have the whole "defund the police".

Scary.

All right. Thank you both.

We turn now to an important update from the Trump campaign's effort to count every legal vote and ensure the integrity of the 2020 election. Now, according to the RNC, there are now at least 923 sworn affidavits alleging voter irregularities in five critical states -- Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Wisconsin.

Additionally, over 15,600 incident reports have been filed in the states since Election Day, and, meanwhile, as I said, just hours ago, 2,600 uncounted votes discovered in Georgia. A majority of which were cast for President Trump.

And, tonight, there are also serious concern surrounding the consent agree in Georgia which allowed for two different signature verification standards in that state. Ari was talking about Nevada.

Now, one for in-person voting and a different, more relaxed standard for mail in ballots application.

I don't think it's brain surgery to figure out that there should only be one standard for every person who votes in Georgia. And they should be checking signatures against the same database that Election Day voters had to meet with those that are requested mail in ballots. It's that simple.

The Republican governor, Republican secretary of state seemed completely clueless, have no motivation apparently whatsoever to change the obvious double standard before the Senate runoff election on January 5th. And that may end up being the biggest Senate races in the country's history.

Now, coming up, we're going to have much more on Georgia's recount which is riddled with issues, especially the signature verification on mail-in ballots. But as we previously reported, Georgia now is one of 28 states.

Now, you heard all weekend, hearing now for a week about these Dominion voting machine systems. We've already gone through this. That is the system that was used in Georgia's primary that then was then prone to some technical user-related issues.

The same system, by the way, used in that one Michigan county -- remember we saw the 6,000 votes that were for Trump, get switched to Biden before the issue was corrected. Dominion claims that the issue is caused by human error. So far, no one's presented any evidence to the contrary, but a big but here.

Now, when you have liberal "A.P.", the "Associated Press", the liberal "New York Times," I'm sure probably guessing a tenured professor at Princeton than actually has a specialty in these voting machine systems, all have been criticized in recent years, 2018, 2019, today.

Over the years, for security and usability concerns, even several high- ranking Democratic lawmakers have raised issues about it, about the funding and security of Dominion, including Senator Warren, Senator Klobuchar. And then the state of Texas in 2019, they rejected Dominion voting systems twice. Once in 2013, a third time. Why? Because they didn't meet Texas'

security standards for election.

Now, let me be upfront. I can barely download the app appeared to drive the answers? I do not. But if all these varying media organizations and you've got liberal souls and conservatives all critical, Texas politicians, liberal politicians, "The New York Times," all critical of one single system. Then I have a question, how are the American people that confidence in that system that was used in 28 states?

We are the USA. The American people do deserve the best system whatever that is. Not one where people on all sites expressed issues with. I will say the only real way -- I'm just guessing to confirm the reliability of the machines and the integrity of the vote, how about an audit conducted, technical experts from both sides of the aisle? How hard could that be, if you want to get to the truth?

Now, sadly, Democrats want no part of the election audit, they don't want a recount, they don't, you know, want to investigate the affidavits of the American people. Instead, Barack Obama would much rather lecture President Trump. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BARACK OBAMA, FORMER PRESIDENT: My advice to President Trump is if you want at this late stage of the game to be remembered as somebody who put country first, it's time for you to do the same thing.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: In your view, it is time for him to concede?

OBAMA: Absolutely. I will, I mean, I think it was time for him to concede probably the day after the election, or the late two days after the election.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: All right, Barack. Save us your lectures, because you and your party spent four years trying to invalidate President Trump's election with your phony Russia hoax. And, by the way, what happened that January 5th

2017 meeting in your office, the Oval Office, at the time?

Now, he spent another year trying to remove this president from office based on this phony Ukraine impeachment hoax. You never accepted the results of the 2016 election. But now, Obama is going to lecture Americans and take a few days and a few weeks to investigate the accuracy of what is a very close election. Spare us the phony, feigned indignation, Barack.

And this weekend, Congressman Jim Jordan summed it up pretty comfortably.

Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP))

REP. JIM JORDAN (R-OH): We need to investigate. I mean, look, the Democrats spent four years investigating the Russian hoax but they don't want to take four weeks to investigate the integrity of this election when you've had all the affidavits, you have all these concerns, you have a situation where 6,000 votes in Michigan went for Biden but there were actually supposed to go for President Trump. So, we need to investigate.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: All right. Joining us now with the very latest, Kayleigh McEnany.

All right. So, you know, four years -- Russia, Russia, Russia, OK? Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine. Four separate investigations and, by the way, did Barack Obama ever once speak out against any of that? Because I don't recall that.

KAYLEIGH MCENANY, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: Yeah, I don't recall that either, Sean. But as you noted, four years of investigating, we had a special counsel, we had the FBI, Peter Strzok looking into this before the president was even president trying to frame him essentially. And then we barely scratch the surface when it comes to asking questions about voter fraud in our system.

And I had the whole White House press corps tell me mail-in voting is airtight. How dare you not trust the system?

But we barely scratch the surface, and we get hundreds and hundreds of affidavits, real, credible allegations of fraud. And meanwhile, we're criticized for just saying, let's shine a light on the system. Meanwhile, they get four years of peddling baseless conspiracy theories that turn out absolutely nothing.

HANNITY: OK. So, as we now -- we want -- the American people deserve confidence that integrity and the voting in this country. You know, when you don't obey laws that allow partisan observers and when you're changing laws two days before an election, you know, it doesn't instill a lot of confidence in anybody.

Where is the latest in the effort to get to the bottom line here?

MCENANY: Yeah, pretty significant development as I was coming to air with you. You had a county in Nevada, where you had the Clark County Commission saying that they do not have confidence in the results of a commissioner election involving 153,000 votes. And the reason they cite for redoing this race is anomalies that cannot be explained.

So, we'll wait to hear more from them, but it's significant. Paired with what you showed us in Georgia where we found these 2,600 ballots that just weren't submitted and it was a net 800-plus votes for President Trump, these are the kinds of things we find when we shined a light on the system.

This was a chaotic election where you had mass mail-out voting in Nevada where a pandemic was seized upon to go to a system for which no one had tried, mass mail out voting, and now we are seeing some of the anomalies that had the race overturned.

You mentioned the Dominion software controversy where 6,000 votes swung the other way, and then the instance in Georgia -- thank goodness we're asking these questions.

HANNITY: Why are we having the signature verification issues? Why is there not one standard in Georgia? And why isn't the governor there and the secretary of state there, apparently, they're angry why anybody is asking why they went that consent degree went down the way it did?

MCENANY: It's a really important point you make, Sean. And this is at the heart of what we're talking about. The Constitution Article One Section Four says legislature determined the time and manner and place of an election. They had determined in Georgia the legislature and certain prospects of the way you go about signature verification.

It was flouted with this consent degree with Stacey Abrams and the secretary of state who decided on a new unconstitutional system and what's the result? In the normal election, 3 percent of ballots are disqualified because of signature issues. In this election in Georgia, 0.03 percent.

What was the difference? More mailing ballots but less signature disqualification doesn't make much sense.

HANNITY: Seventy-two million Americans need answers. And they need to have at this point, on certain issues, we will never get answers, because partisan observers as the law requires weren't allowed.

But, all right, Kayleigh, thanks for the update.

When we come back, Governor Palin will join us. She'll react to the vicious attacks by Barack Obama against her.

Also, great news, Moderna, Operation Warp Speed, COVID vaccine, 94.5 percent effective. We'll explain an update straight ahead.

HANNITY: Now, following the brutal acts of violence against the president's supporters, this weekend, Joe Biden refused to actually denounce left-wing extremists by name and despite the massive rioting, looting, destruction that we saw from the new extreme socialist, lawless left all summer long, prominent Democrats like Congresswoman Omar actually tried to blame Republicans for the constant chaos. Excuse me?

Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. ILHAN OMAR (D-MN): Think about allowing ourselves to get the Republicans to decide how we are to function as a caucus. It's really painful because this is, you know, a party that has lied, that has smeared it, that has used everything they can to attack us. It's a party that has been against their social and economic justice that we've all been fighting for. It's a party that's allowed for chaos to reign for four years.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: OK, whatever.

Now, ask yourself, remember before the election, Rodeo Drive, Beverly Hills, Fifth Avenue, New York. Remember they were boarding up all those expensive shops and places.

Now, who are the businesses are afraid of? Because I don't take it was Trump supporters who are out there rioting and looting all summer long.

Now, these business owners who were preparing for more left-wing violence and more left-wing agitators and more left-wing chaos. We saw it play out over the weekend after a peaceful MAGA march, massive crowds, president's supporters, left-wing radicals, there they are attacking innocent men, women, old people, children, all across D.C.

And here to explain more from "The Daily Caller", Shelby Talcott, and FOX News contributor Katie Pavlich.

Shelby, you were there. You saw a lot of it. You're in the middle of a lot of it. What did you see?

SHELBY TALCOTT, DAILY CALLER REPORTER: Sean, so what we saw, just like you said was, you know, thousands and thousands of Trump supporters came out in the afternoon for this Million MAGA March rally. And as the march sort of ended, people were walking back to their hotels, they had to at times walk through Black Lives Matter plaza to get to their cars or their hotels wherever they are going. And that is where these group of counter protesters were waiting for them.

And I mean, at one point, it really was just assault after assault. I remember filming and there was somebody screaming behind me. It was another incident going on and I would run over to see what was going on there and there's another one going on. It really was just crazy.

HANNITY: Yeah. Katie, you know, you watch like the ever weak, frail, cognitively struggling Biden, et cetera, you know, all of this happens, we know who these groups are. They were silent all summer long. And, you know, I'm thinking, why don't you step out?

He says he was brought -- he decided to run because there were good people on both sides, the president. But he forgot, knitted it out, the president condemning in that very speech the extremist groups.

KATIE PAVLICH, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Uh-huh. Yeah, Sean, the double standard in terms of the expectations for Donald Trump versus Joe Biden, Donald Trump was asked repeatedly over and over again, including in the recent debates that we had whether he condemns white supremacy. He did so every single time. Joe Biden is asked -- not even asked the question about necessarily Trump supporters being beaten and assaulted in the nation's capital, and his response is a lukewarm, well, I condemn all kinds of violence, refuses to name Antifa, refuses to name Black Lives Matter.

And the reason for that is because the Democratic Party has openly endorsed Black Lives Matter for years. Remember going back to the DNC in 2012, they practically put to the Black Lives Matter platform into the DNC platform.

And, Sean, I think what's most frustrating for Americans watching this to take place, not just in Portland, not just in Seattle, but in the nation's capital, is if the nation capitals belongs to all Americans.

There are a number of people all around the country who want to bring their families to visit the city. They cannot do that. They cannot bring their children to go out up because they're worried about exactly what you're seeing on your screen happening when they are out just having dinner with their families. They're worried about their children being attacked.

That's a real shame that Americans can't come to their capital city, the nation's capital to see the Lincoln Memorial, the Washington Monument, the nation's capital, without feeling like they are going to literally come under attack.

And if you're going to be a leader in this country you should be condemning it. President Trump has been condemning this all summer long. Joe Biden decided to try, maybe tip around the edges when the polling started looking bad for Democrats as lawlessness broke out all over the country.

But again, this is America's capital. This place belongs to everybody and the fact that people cannot come here because they are too scared of getting attack by these left wing radicals, that's a real problem that should be addressed.

HANNITY: Nicholas Sandmann, MAGA hat, need I say anymore?

All right. Thank you both.

PAVLICH: Right.

HANNITY: Shelby, thank you. Katie, thank you.

All right. Now, also tonight, Barack Obama beginning yet another round of softball interviews to promote a whopping 768-page book and is rewriting history all along the way.

And he goes on "60 Minutes" and Barack compared the president to a dictator, while lamenting the lack of, quote, "institutional norms."

All right. Barack, time for a quick HANNITY history lesson. In fact, it was you who targeted journalists. That's right, because remember 2013 revealed your administration secretly spying on journalists, including then FOX News reporter, colleague James Rosen.

You want to talk about institutional norms, Barack? Because how about spying on the incoming administration, framing Michael Flynn, using a fake Hillary Clinton bought and paid for Russian disinformation dossier to spy on a candidate of president-elect and then president Trump to fuel a Russia hoax, because Barack, I don't remember you or frankly any Democrat speaking out about that. Save us the lectures, Barack.

And where was your voice when it was needed? For years, your parties never accepted the election results. For years, never-ending harassment, unprecedented, and your party and you, your silence was deafening.

So, your feigned outrage today pretty meaningless to everyone except maybe for the sycophants that actually made the 780-page bore.

And, by the way, did you hear one question from Scott Pelly about any of that? No, crickets. Any questions about Russia? No.

Ukraine? No. Quid pro quo Joe? No. Zero experience Hunter? No.

Lawless acts, violence against police, defunding the police, abuse of power, corruption, biggest one in the history of the country? Not a word.

The mob, the media, the Democrats, they're all united as one. And they're no longer interested and have not for a long time been interested in getting to the truth, facts, or any serious investigation. They take on the broadest hypocrisy and double standards.

All right. Joining us now, former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin.

You know, Governor, I'm looking at -- man, you're living in Barack's head.

I thought for a while I lived in Barack's head because he kept mentioning me for a while during, you know, his run for office.

And through Palin, it seemed as if the dark spirits that had long been lurking on the edges of the modern Republican Party, xenophobia, anti- intellectualism, paranoid conspiracy theories -- coming from the Democrats, so that's in rich statement -- antipathy toward black and brown folks who was finding their way to center stage, and she had no idea what the hell she was talking about.

All right. And I'm like, didn't they peddled the conspiracy theory on Russia for nearly four years?

SARAH PALIN, FORMER ALASKA GOVERNOR: Yeah, that's true. There (ph), Barack Obama with his 700-and-some-page "Promised Land" book. I guess, evidently, he thinks he is going to lead us to the Promised Land. So, let's refer to him as Moses.

Moses is the master of the politics of personal destruction, which people were so fed up with that a movement began and they elected someone to hopefully get us on a path to get rid of that politics of personal destruction. But Barack Obama, he just doesn't get it.

First of all, personally, Sean, in order to let a man's opinion hurt, you have to give a little bit of value to that man's opinion. So, I'm good there because no, I -- he does not represent truth.

HANNITY: But there are 72 million people -- this is a record for any Republican to ever get an election.

All right. Razor-thin margins, he was elected twice.

And, you know, when you hear a smelly Walmart Trump supporters and irredeemable deplorables, back when you are running, bitter Americans that cling to God, guns, Second Amendment, bible, religion -- I think it's revealing because what is he saying about we, the people? That -- it seems like it's against any American that doesn't support him or his views, which are radical.

PALIN: Right. And I think that the media, lamestream media has been pretty successful in trying to make this whole issue an issue of attacks on Donald Trump and his personality, or his tone, or his mannerisms, whatever. But really, America has to remember that the left led by Barack Obama and still Hillary Clinton, and Biden, they're after us, they're after those whom -- yes, they call us deplorables and chumps, and bitter clingers and all that.

They're after what it is that we represent.

What I hope it is that we represent because I want to represent it is truth. And that is what Barack Obama is so absent from embracing, because of his false accusations and his unfounded criticism, there's proof after proof after proof that he is a purveyor of untruth.

Our country has to love truth. We have to be seekers of truth, we have to be willing to follow truth, and there are so many untruths that Barack Obama is leading people toward still. For instance, a truth is that only law and order will usher in peace and prosperity.

The sanctity of life, that's a truth is that we should protect life. The Democrats' platform is the antithesis of that, the provisions about it's okay to kill a baby in the womb.

There are so many things that Barack Obama stands for still and he just doesn't get it, that the solution to our problems in this country, it all comes down to simply loving truth. He does not represent or love truth.

HANNITY: All right. Governor, good to see you again, thank you for being with us.

And he did sit in the pews of the church of GD America for over 20 years.

And Ayers and Dorn started his political campaign -- some guy in the neighborhood, George.

Anyway, even though signs of hope in the race for a vaccine tonight, this is good news for everybody. Moderna announcing its vaccine candidate now has a 94.5 efficacy rate in clinical trials. Great news for this country.

And now, the pharmaceutical giant says they expect emergency authorization within weeks along with Pfizer and the head of Operation Warp Speed, today, president's program, 20 million Americans could begin receiving a coronavirus vaccine during the month of December.

This is huge, groundbreaking, never before accomplished and an amazing achievement in less than a year. We're on track to that vaccine. It really

-- our medical researchers, doctors, scientists deserve a tip of the hat.

The president celebrated the news. He tweeted, quote, for those great historians, please remember that these great discoveries which will end the China plague all took place on my watch.

Meanwhile, left wing leaders continue to stoke more gloom, doom, dark winter lockdowns and can't even follow their own rules. We had Chicago Mayor Lightfoot recently spotted out a large crowd celebrating Joe Biden while she canceled Thanksgiving in Chicago.

Here's Gavin Newsom out in California, he had to apologize after he violated coronavirus restrictions by re-attending a party in the famous California restaurant. Started to notice a trend.

Here with reaction, Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz, along with the host of "The Rubin Report", Dave Rubin. "Renegade" is Matt Gaetz new book, which is appropriately titled.

That fits you perfectly. Congratulations.

REP. MATT GAETZ (R-FL): "Firebrand", Sean. It's "Firebrand".

HANNITY: I'm -- "Firebrand", not renegade.

GAETZ: I am a renegade but the book is "Firebrand".

HANNITY: Correct, and you are, and you're one -- you're both.

I mean, what do you say -- it's sort of like Governor Whitmer's husband going out and using his boat, right?

GAETZ: I don't want to cancel Thanksgiving or Christmas. I want to cancel the lockdowns that are choking the life not out of the holiday bird, but out of the businesses in this country, not of the dreams of our fellow Americans.

But here's the deal with these pharmaceutical companies. There's not a single drug on the market in America that the American taxpayer hasn't funded some part of the research and development for.

But then they go and sell those drugs for pennies on the dollar in other countries and jacked up the prices for our fellow Americans. President Trump blew the whistle on that. He said that we have to get the best deals in our country.

And then, lo and behold, he still works with them. They run millions of ads against them and we get Operation Warp Speed generating these magnificent vaccines. And I think, ultimately, additional cures.

And we don't learn about those days or weeks before the election. We just happen to learn about them days or weeks after election because big pharma knew that Donald Trump wasn't going to allow them to screw our fellow Americans.

HANNITY: Now, Dave Rubin, I often said that the president cured cancer, they'd still hate him.

Well, now, you know, Warp Speed worked. We got not one but two vaccines. I haven't heard a single Democrat say, you know what, Mr. President, great job with Operation Warp Speed.

I know. I don't hold my breath.

DAVE RUBIN, "THE RUBIN REPORT" HOST: Sean, I'm pretty sure there aren't going to be any historians over on CNN tonight, great historians giving Trump credit for this.

But, you know, as to the other part of the story about the progressive politicians who act one way as they tried to lock the rest of us down -- I mean, this is so consistent with what they do about virtually everything.

Gavin Newsom, the governor of the state that I'm in, California, he was the mayor of San Francisco. He reacted. There is nobody that wanders around going oh, San Francisco is doing well. There's nobody that wanders around now going California is doing well.

He's locking us down while he's at a private party at a restaurant indoors with -- I believe 12 people, $400 a plate, while he's telling us that we can't have indoor Thanksgiving in our own houses. I mean, these people are completely out of control.

And until we either start ignoring them or somehow taking away their power, it's just going to get worse because they prey on the fact that they give us edicts and for some reason we listen to them. But I think people have just had it.

HANNITY: Listen, I'm all in favor, you know, if you think you've been exposed, you have this thing, wear your mask, socially distant.

RUBIN: Of course.

HANNITY: You know, protect grandma and grandpa and mom and dad.

Matt, you agree with that.

GAETZ: Undoubtedly, but what we've seen is that the impact of these lockdowns in many cases can be just as harmful to our fellow citizens as the virus itself -- when you look at the metal health consequences, the drug abuse, the physical abuse and the lack of development, particularly with young people. That's why the smart strategy is to protect the vulnerable and encourage sanitation, but then free our fellow Americans are the right strategies for the country.

And it's Operation Warp Speed under the Trump administration that has delivered more hope to this country than any lockdown or any Dr. Fauci press conference ever could.

HANNITY: What's the name of the book again? I forgot. I can't remember.

GAETZ: "Firebrand".

HANNITY: Oh, "Firebrand".

GAETZ: "Firebrand", available now.

All right. Dave, good to see you again, too. Thank you.

When we come back, Trump supporters continued to be demonized by the radical left. You won't believe -- oh, Alec Baldwin had a great message.

Vernon Jones and Leo 2.0 next as we continue.

HANNITY: All right. Now, the far left continues to smear the president, his supporters, as racist. For example, President Obama, this new book claiming President Trump exploited millions of voters who are, quote, his words, spooked by a black man in the White House.

Earlier today, radical squad member Omar actually compared the president's rallies to KKK rallies. And Hollywood, liberals, failed radio talk show host Alec Baldwin said President Trump should be buried in a Nazi graveyard with a swastika on his grave. Okay, shocking.

Here with reaction, civil rights attorney,, we call him Leo 2.0.

You know, those hats, they're probably as popular and dangerous as a MAGA hat. I'm just saying.

LEO TERRELL, CIVIL RIGHTS ATTORNEY: These hats are referring to the new Leo Terrell who is a major Trump supporter who is going down to Georgia and become a Hannity correspondent when I support the two Republican senators.

But I will tell you this, Sean. Omar's comments are outrageous. I've been to Trump rallies. What does it make me?

I'm a civil rights attorney. How in the world am I going to represent our work or support a man who's a racist? Because Trump is not a racist. I'll tell you one thing else, Trump denounced the Klan as a domestic terrorist group. But what is amazing is that the Democrats get to use the race card.

Donald Trump has restored peace in the Middle East and you have Alec Baldwin using a Nazi reference of Donald Trump. I just don't understand it as a civil rights attorney why the Democrats are all allowed 73 million Trump supporter's racist individuals when they are the one who played the race card? And it's very, very sickening and disappointing to me as a civil rights attorney who is proud to be representing and working with President Trump.

HANNITY: I mean, this is such an insult to 72 million people, which, by the way, the Democrats to all the time. It's not a one-off.

TERRELL: No.

HANNITY: I mean, this is the Peter Strzoks, the irredeemable deplorables, Obama himself, you know, bitter Americans clinging to God, and their Constitution, and Bibles, and religion. Oh, sorry, horrible people.

TERRELL: But what makes it so impossible, Sean, is that Donald Trump received more minority votes, more people who look like me than any other Republican. So, it flies to the face of the lies being told by the Democrats. People of color flock to Donald Trump.

I've got news for you, I would not be a Republican today if it wasn't for that man was the 45th president. Because he's fair, he looks for performance, and he doesn't judge people by color. The Democrats, that's all they do. And they cannibalize their own people. And that's why I left.

And that's why I'm happier. That's why I'm glad to be going down to Georgia, making sure that Omar and the squad have no influence in the U.S.

Senate.

HANNITY: People of Georgia, there's a lot riding on that race.

Let me just say this, you know, if you look -- I'm a results guy. You know, you compare the results, Trump versus the failure, Biden-Obama eight years.

You know what? There is no comparison. I've given out this statistics millions of times.

And I think that -- we've got a new Democratic Party emerging coastal elite party, and then the working men and women and minorities, yeah, that would be the Trump new Republican Party.

TERRELL: Oh, let me tell you right now, you just hit it on the head.

Donald Trump has redefined the Republican Party as a working class party.

The Democrats are jealous of it.

I challenge any Biden supporter, what have you done in 47 years? Donald Trump in four years, lower black unemployment, First Step Act, the historical black colleges, he's done more for black Americans in three years than what Biden and Obama did in eight and they're jealous. The Democrats are absolutely jealous.

They're jealous of this hat too. They're very jealous of this hat.

HANNITY: You owe Larry, Larry 1.0.

TERRELL: Who? Who? Who?

HANNITY: Larry Elder, that's who. Your partner.

More HANNITY after this.

HANNITY: All right. Unfortunately, that's all the time we have left.

Please set your DVR at 9:00 Eastern so you never miss an episode.

Now, fortunately, you can let not your heart be troubled because we have one Laura Ingraham standing to take it away -- Laura.

