Giuliani: Mueller concluded Don Jr. did nothing wrong

This is a rush transcript from "The Ingraham Angle," May 9, 2019. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

LAURA INGRAHAM, HOST: All right, I'm Laura Ingraham. This is “The Ingraham Angle” from the swamp tonight. Rudy Giuliani will be here in moments. The President's personal lawyer will offer his first reaction to the new subpoena as I just talked about with Hannity against Donald Trump Jr. The pathetic contempt play against Attorney General Bill Barr and some of the new details about Joe Biden's dealings in the Ukraine. Plus, in my “Angle” a little later tonight, what happens if the Democratic frontrunners are compared to Trump on the issues that matter most. And what happens if they actually get into the Oval. Stay tuned for that.

And two recent school shootings have put students in the position of defending themselves. What happens when a conservative Governor steps in to take charge? We'll talk about it. Ahead of debate over Ron DeSantis' move to arm teachers that every parent needs to see.

But first, I want to dig into the latest Democratic efforts to kneecap the Trump Justice Department. Well, the effort to take down Attorney General Bill Barr reeks of desperation. And as I told you last night, it's tied very closely to his efforts to fully investigate the malfeasance of the Obama DOJ.

Most Republican members saw what the Democrats were doing yesterday at the hearing to hold Barr in contempt, but at least one GOP senator is oddly still prolonging the investigation of the now defunct Mueller probe. Trace Gallagher has been all over the details of this tonight and he joins us live to tell us what's really going on here. Trace

TRACE GALLAGHER, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Laura, as Republicans have noted, Attorney General Bill Barr was given a choice by Democrats to release the fully unredacted Mueller Report in violation of federal procedure and the law or face contempt proceedings, Barr chose the latter and Democrats follow through. But GOP Congressman Jim Jordan who sits on the House Judiciary Committee says he doesn't think this is about Democrats getting information. He thinks it's about stopping Bill Barr from getting information. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. JIM JORDAN, R-OH: It's all about trying to destroy Bill Barr, because Democrats are nervous, he's going to get to the bottom of everything. He's going to find out how and why this investigation started in the first place.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GALLAGHER: Ohio GOP Congressman Steve Chabot got even more specific laying out a blueprint to the heart of the allegations. Watch him.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. STEVE CHABOT, R-OH: Bill Barr is going to dig into the origins of the bogus Russian collusion allegation itself. The Clinton campaign funding of the Steele dossier was the actual collusion between the Russians and the political campaign.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GALLAGHER: Meantime, the man who supervised the Mueller probe, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein steps down on Saturday and today he was given a rousing send-off being praised by former AG Jeff Sessions and current AG Bill Barr who just happened to be the Deputy Attorney General back in 1990, when Rod Rosenstein first arrived at the DOJ.

Barr said back then the deputy job was different and in a slap at Democrats he said today the attorney general's job is different. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAM BARR, ATTORNEY GENERAL: This must be a record of an Attorney General being proposed for contempt within 100 days of taking office.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GALLAGHER: And finally, Republicans also attacked one of their own today saying they're baffled North Carolina GOP Senator Richard Burr, who heads the Senate Intel Committee has subpoenaed Donald Trump Jr. to testify again about his Russian contacts. The GOP consensus seems to be, it's time to move on though. Florida Senator Marco Rubio says, criticism of Burr is a bit misunderstood and the Senate Intel Committee is about congressional oversight, not prosecution. Laura.

INGRAHAM: Curious. Trace, thanks so much. And joining me now exclusively is President Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani. All right, Mr. Mayor Rubio says take a chill pill basically, this subpoena for Don Jr. is just apparently part of just general generic oversight. What's your reaction tonight? RUDY

GIULIANI, FORMER MAYOR OF NEW YORK: Well, I mean I respect both senators very, very much. I've actually campaigned for both of them. I don't understand what the oversight is. I mean he testified for 29 hours; I think. So, maybe there is a question or two that wasn't asked. They could send him an interrogatory and get the answer. I don't know why you'd harassed a man more than you have.

I mean actually Mueller came to a pretty definitive conclusion that Donald Trump Jr. did nothing wrong that there was no suggestion that he would have any reason to have believe that it was a violation of the law, to meet with that Russian woman, it turns out that the really interesting part of that meeting is it looks like a setup by a Fusion GPS, because the woman met with Glenn Simpson, the head of that. The day before, the day of and the day after. They never followed up. I've been doing this a long time and if that isn't a setup, I'd be really surprised. I'd rather see them kind of look into that. I don't know what they could possibly ask Donald Trump Jr. that wasn't asked in 29 hours.

INGRAHAM: I think Rudy they're going to talk. It sounds like the focus in part would be on the discussions to build a Trump Tower in Moscow before the election actually took place.

GIULIANI: So, what does that have to do with oversight. That sounds like an investigating the investigation again.

INGRAHAM: It sounds like they're redoing Mueller. I've got so many texts today from friends who aren't really all that political, but they were just - they said what. This doesn't make sense to us and I really didn't have a good answer for any of them.

All right Rudy, I have to bring this up, because I thought of you when I heard that CNN was doing a Town Hall tonight not with a 2020 candidate, but with your favorite former FBI Director, Jim Comey. Because he was out of the redwood trees and he was marking his two-year anniversary of being fired by President Trump. And listen, because he's still not over it.

(LAUGHTER)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ANDERSON COOPER, JOURNALIST, CNN: Do you think he should be charged when he's out of office? Based on what Mueller has shown.

JAMES COMEY, FORMER FBI DIRECTOR: Well, I think the Justice Department have to take a serious look at that. Whether it's a wise thing to do to a former President, I don't know.

COOPER: Do you think the evidence is there to prosecute?

COMEY: Sure, it looks like it's there with respect to at least a couple of those episodes of obstruction.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Rudy. Comey persists.

GIULIANI: I apologize for having hired him years ago as an Assistant U.S. Attorney. I am very embarrassed about that. I don't know what happened to Jim Comey, but you know today's revelation by John Solomon is a blockbuster. I mean it was clear to the State Department that the Steele dossier was a complete phony. This memo was circulated. If you didn't read it, he was sleeping, and you know I've read part of that dossier and I've done this FISA stuff for years. I was there when it first started.

If you can't figure out that the Steele dossier is a piece of junk, then you shouldn't be FBI Director. I have no doubt that he's got a serious problem having put his name on that affidavit and not revealed that it was unverified, not revealed that he took no steps to verify it. When a State Department employee was able to figure out that Steele lied about there being a consulate in Miami for the Russian government that Steele lied, he hadn't been in Moscow. He hadn't been Russia for nine years.

INGRAHAM: But why did they keep using him? Why did the FBI continue to rely on Christopher Steele even after he broke the deal in the late summer? I believe in August of 2016 that you couldn't talk to the media. He broke the deal. He was deemed unreliable, but then it looks like they still kept using the fruits of his labor with this dossier.

GIULIANI: Yes, and also--

INGRAHAM: And him and kept meeting with him.

GIULIANI: During that period, Comey never attempted to verify it. He had five months to do it. When he went to the President in early January of 2017 and said, it's unverified and salacious. He had five months to verify it. If he had verified it, he would have found out very easily.

INGRAHAM: He didn't want to verify it.

GIULIANI: That there were five areas that were absolutely untrue. And he never revealed to the court. This was a paid for political document by Hillary Clinton. This is outrageous.

INGRAHAM: All right, Rudy I want to move on to the backlash you've been receiving for calling on the DOJ, I guess to investigate Biden and his family. And I've talked about this before on the show and these questionable ties to the Ukraine, especially the sweetheart payday. Hunter Biden ended up getting away with a fund there. Here are just a few of the examples. Let's listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Giuliani, the President's personal attorney has been really pushing the Justice Department to go hard on Hunter Biden's ties to Ukraine.

CHRIS HAYES, HOST, ALL IN WITH CHRIS HAYES: It is a blatant move to use a foreign power to tarnish Trump's potential general election opponent.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Rudy Giuliani is telegraphing it. It's clearly Hunter and in some ways, they almost want to create a foreign interference, throw in the Ukraine and the Russians and Giuliani has been to the Ukraine. He's got Ukrainian clients.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GIULIANI: They're out of their minds.

INGRAHAM: Well, listen to this Rudy. Hold on. Just within the last hour, it gets better. The New York Times posted this story online "Giuliani plans Ukraine trip to push for inquiries that could help Trump." Like you're not allowed to travel apparently Rudy to help your clients.

GIULIANI: Well, I'm his lawyer. One of the things lawyers do when you defend a client is to develop innocent hypotheses explanations of what your client was charged with. Well, the fact is that this was a massive collusion between the Democratic National Committee, officials of the Obama administration. Clinton people and the Ukrainian officials, corrupt officials who by the way were pro-Russian corrupt officials to create false information about Trump, about Manafort. This is real, not collusion, conspiracy to present false information and to leak it to the press and to give it to the FBI.

The Ukrainian government is presently investigating it. My aim is to make sure that Soros representatives who has a lot of influence in that government and a very highly corrupt Ukrainian, who actually participated in creating a false document about Paul Manafort. Actually, he's been found guilty of that by a Ukrainian court.

INGRAHAM: Yes, I saw that.

GIULIANI: That they do not prevent the continuation of this investigation which they are trying to do. All I want the Ukrainian government to do is investigate and don't let these people buffalo you. And that's what they're trying to do. Now Biden--

INGRAHAM: Why is the media interested in this. Why isn't the media pursuing this?

GIULIANI: Because the media is totally corrupt.

INGRAHAM: Why not this. I mean it's a fascinating story and everyone--

GIULIANI: It's a big story. It's a dramatic story and I guarantee you; Joe Biden will not get to Election Day without this being investigated, not because I want to see him investigated. This is collateral to what I was doing. But here are the facts Laura. Joe Biden was appointed the point man for Ukraine. Two to three weeks later, his son Hunter who had just been tossed out of the military for testing positive to cocaine was appointed to a position on the most corrupt agency or the most corrupt business in Ukraine.

A natural gas business called Burisma, which was headed by an oligarch, who was being protected by Putin in Russia and Biden's kid took down about $3 million to $4 million we can count. And Biden when the kid got under investigation actually says, I strong armed the President of the Ukraine to dismiss the prosecutor, because the son of a - I'll leave it out, was corrupt. What he left out of the explanation was that prosecutor was right on the tail of his son looking for the money that appeared to have been laundered from Latvia to Croatia to America. And when he tried to get the Croatian government to give the amount of money that Hunter Biden received, all of a sudden the President of the Ukraine gets a call from the Vice President of the United States and he's told you're not going to get your $1.2 billion loan guarantee which they needed then to prevent default unless you dismiss the prosecutor. The President didn't want to do it. He was the godfather of the prosecutor's children. He didn't want to do it.

INGRAHAM: This is like a Jane Patterson novel.

GIULIANI: Now, if you tell me this doesn't get investigated between now and Election Day, then our justice system is as corrupt as The Washington Post, CNN--

INGRAHAM: No experience in this.

GIULIANI: If you change the names here Laura, to Donald Trump and Donald Trump Jr., this will be--

INGRAHAM: Forget it.

GIULIANI: On the front page of every one of those newspapers and all over CNN for the last four weeks. This is the best evidence I have seen of media corruption.

INGRAHAM: Rudy, I want to get back to Comey, because more is coming in about what he said tonight. And he said that and this comment goes in line with this letter from over 800 former prosecutors who said that they think the conduct of Trump is described in the Mueller Report does amount to obstruction of justice, but he specifically was asked if he believed that the President obstructed justice. Let's listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

COOPER: Do you think that he had criminal intent, based on what you have seen now in the Mueller Report?

COMEY: It sure looks like he did in connection with a couple of episodes. The direction to Don McGahn, to get the Special Counsel fired, is to my mind a flaming example--

COOPER: Of corrupt intent.

COMEY: Yes, of corrupt intent. (END VIDEO CLIP)

GIULIANI: This is a guy Laura who couldn't make a corruption case when 33,000 emails were deleted. Cell phones were destroyed with hammers and servers were bleached and he couldn't make a corruption case based on that. That's corruption. When you destroy evidence. This is a case in which the President was innocent of the underlying charges and he was defending himself against militias looks to me like very well-organized corrupt charges against himself. No prosecutor in the world would bring this case and the people they got to sign that, I guarantee you there is not a single one that voted for Donald Trump. And I've never heard a prosecutor opining in a case they don't know about. That's a political statement that's not a prosecutorial memo. And they should be ashamed of themselves. They don't know a damn thing about this case and what they know is what they read in the newspapers and what they get from a highly biased report. A 440-page diatribe that is a complete violation of prosecutorial ethics.

INGRAHAM: Yes, what I think is it tells me once again why I don't trust a lot of prosecutors today. Sorry. I mean--

GIULIANI: Well, please. I was one and I have a lot of good friends who were.

INGRAHAM: I know you were.

GIULIANI: And some of these people work for me and I'm ashamed of that, because you do not offer an opinion based on a case you didn't investigate. If you do, you are doing a political statement, not a legal memo bar.

INGRAHAM: Well, they're acting as political commentator. It's a scandal. Mr. Mayor I know you could have gone on a lot of shows. We really appreciate.

GIULIANI: Well, I guarantee you this will be eventually investigated, and it will be a massive scandal. You can't escape the facts. I've seen them. I've seen the corroboration. I've seen tapes. This is a very, very case and a disgraceful--

INGRAHAM: All right, Rudy call us from Ukraine.

GIULIANI: A disgraceful misuse of our law enforcement agencies and our intelligence agencies--

INGRAHAM: All right, we've got to go. I'm going to get cut off.

GIULIANI: At the very top.

INGRAHAM: All right, Rudy. Thank you so much.

GIULIANI: Thank you.

INGRAHAM: And the last few days have provided ample reasons why Democrats should get nowhere near the Oval Office, especially when you take into account President Trump's leadership. My can't-miss “Angle” moments away

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: If Dems take the White House, that's the focus of tonight's ANGLE. Serious times require serious leadership. And the last few days have furnished us with ample reasons for why Democrats should get nowhere near the Oval Office.

Well, as the border crisis deepens with the DHS reporting a near record 100,000 border apprehensions in April, this is what Joe Biden is thinking.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. JOE BIDEN, D-PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: I think that anyone who is in a situation (inaudible). Regardless of whether the document, you have an obligation to (inaudible). That's why I think you need more clinical.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: More clinics. Healthcare for illegals. Why should anyone be surprised. Afterall, it was the Obama Biden White House that rewarded hundreds of thousands of illegals with DACA work status. According to federal data obtained by (bright bar) news. U.S. taxpayers already pay about a quarter of a billion dollars annually to provide health care to illegals who are in ICE custody. But that's nothing when compared to the 17 billion, yes with a B that Americans pay out in medical care to illegals living inside the United States. Yet Biden's solution is to apparently dole out additional coverage at clinics to illegals and then make the trip even more attracted to them across the border. And that means saddling you with the bills.

When Biden was VP, illegal immigration numbers were staggering. Now remember the unaccompanied minor's crisis in 2014 was a nightmare. But five years later, the former VP is well blame shifting.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: It's a crisis created by Trump. It's a crisis created by the administration. And that's why you know (inaudible).

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: No. They're coming because Obama Biden did nothing to change the asylum laws. And because today's Democrats in the House refuse to do that as well. Now as you know this past week, I saw firsthand the Del Rio and Eagle Pass sectors of Texas, how overwhelmed our very professional and hardworking Border Patrol is and their processing centers there essentially have become daycare centers.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We've got a pretty much try and get a hold of every type of formula we can. So that we can get that child to take food because they usually get you malnourished, if they aren't already sick with some kind of respiratory virus. We have to remove from the field patrols to fill bottles and the good thing is many of us are parents, so we know how to change diapers and we know how to feed bottles, but we do not have a staff specifically for them.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: It is a complete and utter scandal and it's a disgusting abdication of congressional responsibility.

Now while Democrats actually deny this reality, Trump has taken serious steps to address the border crisis. His plan to send asylum seekers back to Mexico as they await hearings was originally blocked by a federal district court. But this week, the 9th Circuit ruled that the policy can continue at least temporarily. That's good news. They're also training 200 Border Patrol agents to do enhanced asylum screenings right at the border. But expect a court challenge eventually to that as well.

An immigration plan is going to be released we hear next week by the administration and from what I hear I'm going to like some things in it and probably not like some other things in it. But at least the President is facing the reality of what has to be done head on. And he knows he needs Democrat votes to do it. And while brother Joe wants to extend health rights to citizens, look at this pic I snapped in Houston the other night, we were leaving the studio. Raymond Arroyo saw this, and he said, let's stop.

Those are homeless Americans on the streets of the city, and it was pouring rain. There was a huge flood in Houston yesterday. It was terrible weather and it started the night before. So, my question looking at this. It was heartbreaking. Shouldn't we be caring for our own citizens before we take responsibility for the indigent citizens of foreign countries. And speaking of foreign countries on the trade front. No president in decades has been as dogged or tough in negotiating deals that are fair to American businesses and workers as Trump.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT: Under the previous administration, the United States lost nearly a quarter of a million manufacturing jobs. You remember that. They let other countries raid our factories, steal our jobs and rob us blind. Other than that, they were very nice. They allowed China to freely loot our economy, plunder our intellectual property and target our industries for destruction. That's what was happening.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Trump has been relentlessly negotiating a trade deal with China and he's driving a hard bargain. Beijing had attempted to delay the negotiations scheduled in D.C. this week.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: Once the tariffs went on the - they up the meeting, it was supposed to take place originally on Thursday. Then about five weeks ago they said how about Friday. How about next week. I said what's this all about. And I said that's OK. Let's don't worry about it, let's take it 100 billion a year and we put the tariffs and we made the statement and then they upped the meeting. How about let's go back to Thursday. I'm representing the USA and he's representing China and we're not going to be taken advantage of anymore. We're going to find out about China tonight. And I think in the end, you're going to be very impressed.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Well, while Trump is engaging the Chinese and holding out for the best deal for America, Rambling Joe is once again in denial.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: China is going to eat our lunch. Come on man. They can't even figure out how to deal with the fact that they have this great division between the China Sea and the mountains in the East. I mean in the West, I mean you know they're not bad folks, folks. But guess what, they're not a competition for us.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Oh my God. It would be sad if it weren't so infuriating and basically, it's just embarrassing. Obama and Biden stood by, while China continued to cheat and steal us blind in the United States. And if Joe ever took the levers of power again it would be back to business as usual with China. In other words, China wins, we lose.

What about the other 2020 Democrat hopefuls? Well, if you think they have better ideas you'd be wrong. Take Mayor Pete last seen in a Vogue magazine shoot with all his vast experience in international trade, he's weighing in on the China negotiations as well

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MAYOR PETE BUTTIGIEG, D-PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: China often works in terms of 20-year plans. I'm not sure this President thinks beyond his next tweet and it shows in our policies when it comes to trade. We need fair trade. Look, there is currency manipulation, intellectual property theft, there is all kinds of bad behavior going on, on the Chinese side. If we want to reverse that, reduce that, then there has to be some sense that we're going to come to the table and negotiate something better, not just lobbying tariffs over the fence.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Aside the fact that one does not lob tariffs and there is no fence. What do you think Trump and Bob Lighthizer as USTR, the entire trade team have been doing all this time, reading Vogue magazine? Team Trump successfully negotiated our trade deal with South Korea. He did NAFTA over and is now on to the crown jewel of China and it's going to be hard. It might not be possible.

And the only reason, by the way, China is in town tonight -- Trump's tariffs.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: That young man, Buttigieg. Boot-edge-edge. They say "edge-edge." He's got a great chance, doesn't he? He'll be great. He'll be great. Representing us against President Xi of China, that'll be great. That'll be great. I want to be in that room. I want to watch that one.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Well, for the sake of the country, let's hope it's a scene none of us ever see. The country can't afford another Democrat in the Oval Office right now, especially not from this radicalized version of the democrat party. They are not only bereft of policies that work, that are practical, they don't even recognize the verifiable threats that are bearing down on us, or the fact that this economy is on fire.

And that's “The Angle.”

Why were two young, unarmed men thrust into saving their fellow students lives? Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis is hoping to avoid a repeat. We're going to tell you what he's doing, next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: This week, a student was killed trying to stop a gunman inside a STEM school in Denver. Last week, a student was shot doing the same at the University of North Carolina Charlotte. Two unarmed heroes preventing an even wider, more horrific tragedy. But why should our children be risking their lives in the place where they are supposed to be learning and be safe?

Florida's Republican Governor Ron DeSantis is stepping in. He signed the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Bill over one year after the Parkland killings. Florida's new measure will arm teachers, requiring them to undergo psychological evaluations, background checks, drug screening, and at least 144 hours of police style training. Does that seem reasonable? Well, not to everyone.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Because we are talking about black boys and girls who are getting murdered by police officers. There's bad police officers and there's bad teachers.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Teachers who don't want to carry guns won't have to. Why do you still oppose it if it is optional?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I certainly would not feel comfortable with some of my colleagues to take on that job without extensive training.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Joining me now is Pam Bondi, former Florida attorney general, and Mark Glaze, Everytown for Gun Safety's former executive director. Mark, these requirements seem pretty reasonable. If you don't want to carry a gun, you don't have to. You are not made to. But a lot of training would be required for teachers. What is the problem?

MARK GLAZE, FORMER EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, EVERYTOWN FOR GUN SAFETY: So I think the question is does this make us and our kids more safer or less safe? And I think there's plenty of evidence to show that when you put guns in schools, almost no matter who has them, it just makes the environment less safe. If you just look back at the first few months of this year, I think five or six guns were discharged in schools that belong to people who are trained to use them, like school resource officers and off-duty police officers.

INGRAHAM: So your point is that no gun should be in the school, even if you have assailants coming in with guns?

GLAZE: I think it is acceptable for some schools who have chosen to do it to have off-duty police officers who are trained in their use. But to bring more and more guns in and to expect my kid's teacher do have a shootout over his head, and to be well-trained to make that work well, just isn't realistic.

INGRAHAM: Pam, the problem is you have these kids who are in there. I was bawling today listening to the parents of another hero in Colorado. But I think that is part of what DeSantis is responding to. obviously Scott Peterson, the security officer who didn't go in Parkland, we understand tonight he is still getting $8,000 per month pension, that is our reporting tonight. But what about this? A lot of people uncomfortable, Mark cites the problem with guns in schools.

PAM BONDI, R-FLA., FORMER FLORIDA ATTORNEY GENERAL: I have always supported this, always supported there since Parkland. I was there at Parkland --

INGRAHAM: That night.

BONDI: I was there with the families, I still talk to the families, and I've supported this, because Florida is such a huge state, Laura, and we have so many rural counties. And police can't get there right away. They can't in so many of our counties. For instance, the county where I'm from, Hillsborough County, the have already opted out. They do not want teachers to carry guns. But the counties that choose to do it, an extensive amount of training, extensive. And I think they should be treated like air marshals. You don't know who they are, the school resource officer and the staff will know who they are. And they are there if they are needed. They could have saved these kids lives at the schools. The sad part is, you are never going to take guns out of the hands of bad people, and we have to protect our kids.

INGRAHAM: I want to get specific to the shooting in Colorado that happened this week. Of course, last night students at the school collected in the auditorium for what they thought was going to be a moment of coming together in support. Instead, they ended up being lectured by local Democrats.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. JASON CROW, D-COLO.: You already have my thoughts and prayers. But you deserve and should demand more. Because to only send though and prayers when you are a member of Congress, or when you are in a position to take action and affect change, it is empty, it is hollow, and you and your children deserve more.

SEN. MICHAEL BENNETT, D-COLO., 2020 PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Our kids already have enough to do. Their job is not to fix America's broken gun laws.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: As soon as that began, students started pouring out of the space in droves, and they collected outside, where you can hear them doing this chance.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CROWD: Mental health! Mental health! Mental health!

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: They were reacting to the political agenda, and they were basically saying mental health, a lot of this goes into the lack of attention to the mental health problems of a lot of these individuals.

GLAZE: A couple of things. First is that I might surprise you by agreeing. I think going to a rally like the day after some of your fellow students got shot and talking politics is a mistake, so that is on us, quite frankly, though I had nothing to do with it. But people in other western countries are not less mentally ill than we are. They watch the same movies, they play the same video games. But this kind of thing only happens in the United States. And it's because while mental health is something we need to do better on, it's also just the case that we have too many guns that are available to too many people.

INGRAHAM: All right, guys, last thought, homelessness is wreaking havoc in cities across the country, especially ones controlled by certain Democratic mayors. Up next, we are going to take you to la-la land to explain the idiotic solutions being put forward by Eric Garcetti regarding homelessness. Stay there.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: Joe Biden is joining Mayor Eric Garcetti in L.A., he did this yesterday. The two were asking voters what issues matter most of them.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I'm just really worried about all the people, living on the street. That's one thing we've noticed in Bakersfield, it's getting really --

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It's getting out of hand.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Just like those photos I showed you in Houston from Tuesday night. So what is Mayor Garcetti doing to stop the homelessness problem that is out of control in California? He is praising the painting of murals around the city to bring, quote, "awareness to the issue." But will he ever actually do anything about the problem at hand?

Joining me now is Leo Terrell, civil rights attorney, and Shirley Husar, CEO of Urban Game Changers. Leo, how does the mural help the homeless?

LEO TERRELL, CIVIL RIGHT ATTORNEY: Laura, the murals is nothing more than a public relations campaign. The city has a half-billion dollar budget. I'll tell you what they're doing -- housing, transitional housing, they're during mental health for those individuals on the street. We have people who have tasked themselves in the city of L.A. to help the homeless. The murals are nothing more than to remind the people of the seriousness of the homelessness population. L.A. is doing something.

INGRAHAM: Shirley, you work and spend an enormous amount of time, the first time I met you, Shirley, you were telling me you were going to bring me down to the homeless encampments in L.A., and your work there never ends. So what about what Garcetti has planned, and what la-la land is doing about the homelessness problem?

SHIRLEY HUSAR, CEO, URBAN GAME CHANGERS: I love how you call it la-la land. And Laura, thank you so much for having me on your show. I love being on the "Laura Ingraham Show." Look, we are at a time in American history where we see California at its worst. Health and sanitation is the issue right now, and this man is a joke. Notice how he took that extra bite of sandwich because he didn't want to address the issue. Saying that you're going to talk about homelessness, we have mental illness right now, we have typhus, we have hepatitis A, we have so much going on with black plagues and rats eating up these homeless people, infected our law officers. People step over American people as they are subhuman in this state.

It is not getting better. We don't see America being made great again. What we see as a template of what the Democrats want to continue to further in a supermajority state that is destructive and divisive against the American people.

INGRAHAM: Mayor Garcetti, also, I think he's rolling out the Green New Deal for the city, also. He did that late last month, and was very urgent about it. And he says he believes making the city carbon neutral will help homelessness by creating new jobs, and he called it the fight of our lives. And the plan includes getting rid of things like straws, Styrofoam, and recycling waste water. Leo, is not going to do a lot?

TERRELL: By the way, I love to be on "The Laura Ingraham Show" too, but, Shirley, with all due respect --

(LAUGHTER)

INGRAHAM: It's called “The Ingraham Angle.”

TERRELL: It didn't address anything about what I said about money being poured in. Regarding the Green New Deal, Laura, cities like L.A. and the state of Washington, where the laboratories and making things happen with the Green New Deal, electric vehicles, having a clean environment, reusable water --

INGRAHAM: Laboratories of homelessness.

TERRELL: But Laura, I just mentioned, Shirley didn't make --

INGRAHAM: Leo, Leo, do you think -- when you say half a billion dollars is going to be spent, that tells me --

TERRELL: It is a city!

INGRAHAM: -- nothing. We spent $10 trillion on the war on poverty since the late '60s, trillions and trillions of dollars. We still have American citizens sleeping on the street in every major metropolitan area. About two blocks from here tonight, when we leave, we're going to see man after man, woman after woman on the streets as we let hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants pour into the United States. Shirley, I've got to tell you, it is not a political issue to me. This is an American issue. Shirley?

HUSAR: This is an American issue because what we see is policies not being put forth for the American people. Leo, what are you talking about? Here we have homeless people on the streets of Los Angeles, we are subhuman looked upon people.

INGRAHAM: The money being spent --

HUSAR: Let me ask you a question, what kind of negro are you, that you have no compassion --

TERRELL: OK, so that's a personal attack. She went personal. See what she did. She went personal, Laura. Laura, she went personal.

INGRAHAM: Hey, guys, we reject personal attacks.

HUSAR: Good people are being forgotten in this state, and that's important.

TERRELL: She went personal.

INGRAHAM: We don't do personal attacks. We have conversations. But African-American to African-American, white to black, whatever, we have conversations on this show. We want solutions. And I don't think what California is doing is arriving at a solution. Throwing money at the problem has not helped. If it did help, they wouldn't have the problem they have today, because they already spent billions on this.

All right, in the era of political divisiveness, what could possibly unite -- I love this story -- radical feminist and Christian conservative women? I can't even believe this is going to be a story, but it is, right next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: This week, Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee approved a controversial bill that will allow biological males to compete against females. The bill ironically is called "The Equality Act," who can be against that? Joining me now, Doreen Denny, senior director of government relations at Concerned Women for America. Doreen, what does this mean for the women of America? It sounds so great, they equality act. It basically takes gender identity and puts it in a covered category under the Civil Rights Act, correct?

DOREEN DENNY, CONCERNED WOMEN FOR AMERICA: Correct. And what it means is it's going to erase, not discrimination, but it's going to erase females, because the sex of a female will no longer protected as a thing that you could claim as a separate category in a bathroom or a locker room or dressing room. Any biological man at any time that wants to come in and say I am now a woman can just have access to that.

In women's sports, we have the situation similarly. They are already claiming with a gender, just saying I'm going to race, I'm going to be female, racing against women, winning the trophies, winning the medals, possibly getting the scholarships. And so the Equality Act is a terrible idea for women, and it is going to really turn us back from everything that we have gained over these last 40 or 50 years to try to raise our status as women.

INGRAHAM: And a tweet from the Women's Liberation Front, you guys are on the same page on this issue. "If the Equality Act succeeds in making gender identity a protected class in our federal law, it will erase the protected category of sex," as you said, "which for decades has been the foundation of securing rights and opportunities of women and girls in the United States. Women stand up." Interesting that you all are working on this together.

DENNY: We are working on it together. And we're asking, where is the Women's March? Where is the MeToo movement on this? because this is a threat to females. This is a threat to everything that we have tried to work for in this country. Even small business loans, or women scholarships, women's access into sports, having equal opportunity here, it's going to be taken away from us, because any time a man would want to claim to be a woman, any time for any reason --

INGRAHAM: Government contracts, all of it.

DENNY: -- under any circumstance. And there is no standard about what that would require for him. It would just say --

INGRAHAM: He feels like it.

DENNY: Yes, if today I feel feminine, I am going into the women's dressing room and --

INGRAHAM: This happened at Evergreen State College, we had a situation at that school, and it is happening all across the country. And women have to wake up. As someone who played college sports and high school sports, you don't want to go there.

DENNY: Congress needs to pass laws that protect women, that's plain and simple.

INGRAHAM: Doreen, thank you so much. We are going to continue on this on the podcast next week.

Trump as a White House tour guide? No. Last Bite, next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: I'm going to take -- unless the team doesn't want to do it, they never get to see the Lincoln Bedroom. It's sort of you are not supposed to be showing it. So if the press, the media, doesn't report me for this, I'm going to take them up and show them the Lincoln Bedroom. They wanted to see the Lincoln Bedroom, so I'm going to give the tour myself, OK?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: As long as they're not jumping on the bed, that's fine. That was President Trump playing tour guide today for the World Series champs, the Boston Red Sox, at least, for the ones who showed up. Shame on you.

That's all the time we have tonight. Great podcast posted on PodcastOne. Brand-new, download, subscribe. You're going to love it.

Shannon Bream and the "Fox News @ Night" team, take it all from here.

Shannon?

Content and Programming Copyright 2019 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2019 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.