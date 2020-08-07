Giuliani: Liberal leaders ruining New York City

This is a rush transcript from "The Ingraham Angle," August 6, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

LAURA INGRAHAM, HOST: I'm Laura Ingraham. This is "The Ingraham Angle" from Washington. Tonight. We're going to speak with Rudy Giuliani in just a moment, on this absurd attempt to dissolve the NRA by the radical New York Attorney General.

Also, tonight, the two most popular people on the planet feel as though the world might be turning against them. Horace Cooper, and Niger Innis tell us what this might have as an adverse effect on the communities that need role models like them the most?

But first, "Gunning for Your Rights" that's the focus of tonight's "Angle." Now, I've warned you countless times that Democrats in New York are giving us a precursor of what will happen nationally if Biden wins.

Now, the most recent example comes from Letitia James, the most left-wing Attorney General in New York State history. Today, with great fanfare, in a full PR operation, she announced that she wasn't just investigating the NRA, she intended to dissolve it.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

LETITIA JAMES, D-NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL: Altogether, there are 18 causes of action, improper wage reporting, improper income tax withholding, failure to make required excise tax reporting and payments. For these years of fraud and misconduct, we are seeking an order to dissolve the NRA in its entirety.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: And nominated for Best Actress in an ongoing drama is? Well, first thing you need to know, this has zero connection to some of the internal issues the NRA has had in management operations over the past few years. It has nothing to do with that.

And it reminds me of how they targeted Eric Trump's foundation. Remember that? That raised like millions and millions of dollars for St. Jude's. It was totally political. Now, if Ms. James was really an unbiased official looking to stem abuse in a 501(c)(3) organization then why isn't she launching an investigation into the butcher's, the Planned Parenthood that prey on women in the inner city?

I can tell you why. Planned Parenthood has pledged $45 million to elect Democrats this year, while the NRA, well, a big nothing. Well, if she really cared about rooting out corruption and fraud and waste, she has plenty of room to run in New York politics. I mean, come on man, as Biden would say. The former top Democrat in New York State House was just given prison time for corruption.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Man, who was once one of the most powerful politicians in New York State political history comes to grips with his fate, sentenced to 78 months in prison and $1 million fine for profiting off his office as assembly speaker.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Now maybe she should find out the real reason Governor Cuomo abruptly disbanded his Anti-Corruption Task Force.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GOV. ANDREW CUOMO, D-N.Y.: I believe with the credibility of this Commission. You can go a long way towards restoring that public trust.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: --that 25-member panel was supposed to spend 18 months rooting out political corruption in New York State, but Cuomo shut down the Commission in March. The New York Times reported last week that Cuomo his top aides repeatedly blocked anti-corruption investigators.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Yes, nothing to see there at all. Now, and don't forget these smart aggressive lawyers can always come up with some rationale to sue or investigate you or frankly, any organization. They have armies of lawyers paid for, in this case, by the taxpayers and they can devote countless hours to drive up your litigation fees. That's how this racket works. And even if they have a lame case, they can still beat you by bankrupting you. And that's her goal, the New York State Attorney General, and that's her goal with the NRA.

One doesn't need to active an imagination now to see how this sort of strategy could play out nationally in a Biden administration. Now, in that case the DOJ will be stacked with prosecutors like Ms. James. Who needs to debate issues on the merits about guns or gun ownership? When you just can take out the opposition, take them out of the game altogether.

They'll go after pro-life groups, conservative think tanks, conservative radio shows, cable networks, even churches, make efforts to defund the police or tear down historical monuments. This move against the NRA. It's a test run for broader efforts to frighten and intimidate people for exercising their God given rights.

Now, these are malicious Marxists, and they've had a lot of practice doing this. Remember, they've been burrowed into our schools and our universities for years. They've been protected by teachers' unions and compliant administrators. "The Angle" has warned you over and over again, that they're not content to keep this on campus, though, or in certain liberal cities and enclaves.

Like a nasty pathogen. It needs more hosts. It needs to go national. And they'll have the DOJ to sue you, the EPA to monitor you and the IRS to audit you. They'll have unlimited resources and plenty of left-wing judges on state and even federal courts on their side. They'll defund the police, and they'll disarm the public.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BETO O'ROURKE, FORMER CONGRESSMAN, D-TEXAS: Oh, yes, we're going to take your AR-15, your AK-47--

JOE BIDEN, D-PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: You're going to take care of the gun problem with me. You're going to be the one who leads this effort. I'm counting on you.

ANDERSON COOPER, CNN HOST, "ANDERSON COOPER 360": So, to two gun owners out there who say, well, a Biden administration means they're going to come from my guns.

BIDEN: Bingo! You're right--

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Well, throughout this tumultuous year of the pandemic and the riots, Democrats implicit promise to the country is the following.

If you help us defeat Trump put Biden in office, things are just going to calm down, they'll go back to, basically normal. But as usual with frauds, that's a lie. A Biden presidency will cater to a coalition of radical interests of the Letitia James variety. That means a campaign of revenge on traditional America, just like New York is waging now on the NRA.

And the only way to end the far-left cycle of retribution and silencing is to beat him at the ballot box and badly. And right now, if you don't like the way like de Blasio is running New York City and you're living in New York or the way Lori Lightfoot is running Chicago and you live in Chicago? Well, you can pick up and move.

But think about this, under a Biden administration, there will be no escape from politically motivated investigations. And your basic First, Second, hell, all of your constitutional rights they're all going to be in jeopardy. Your liberties will only be protected and protected from these radical America hating monsters if voters, this November, punish the Democrats, and they make them pay for coming after our prosperity and yes, our guns.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CHARLTON HESTON, THEN-NRA PRESIDENT: I want to say those fighting words for everyone within the sound of my voice, to hear and to heed, and especially for you, Mr. Gore. From my cold, dead hands--

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: That never gets old. Now, can you imagine? If a Red state ag decided to go after the ACLU with the sole purpose of destroying the entire organization? The media would go absolutely bonkers. And attorney general who cares about the wellbeing of his or her state? What would that attorney general be doing? That'd be focusing on prosecuting the criminals and the organized mobs running wild in places like New York City.

The thugs there are so brazen, they're attacking innocent people running bodegas and police officers who are just out doing their jobs. Things are so bad in New York that governor is begging rich people to return.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CUOMO: You got to come back. When you're coming back? 'We'll go to dinner, I'll buy you a drink, come over, I'll cook

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Yes, that'll work. Do Ms. James and Governor Cuomo think that the thousands of people who are now listing their apartments for sale or rent are doing so because the NRA has too much power in the state? What a phony diversion. The fact is none of these New York officials, just like none in the Biden camp have a clue about how to make your life better.

All they have to offer is more economic ruin, more crime and endless charges of systemic racism. And this just goes to show you that the hope and change slogan of Obama's - well, it looked cool on a poster, right? But it was always a lie.

Apparently, he and Biden, they didn't change America at all. In fact, after they finished their eight years, the country elected Trump. So by their logic, the country has gotten even worse. So for the next four years, they intend to put anyone who does not submit to their rule in detention. You're going to have less control over every aspect of your life, while the connected woke crowd will have the power to do whatever it wants. Remember, rules for thee, but not for me.

So it's time for the silent majority to be silent no more. There are more of you than you think. We don't have to live like this in fear that our neighbors will report us for not wearing a mask on our own front lawn. Or in fear that if we're defending our homes and our families, they'll make us the criminals or in fear that our religious beliefs, put targets on our backs, or in fear that the government will investigate us just because we oppose certain policies?

Think of what the FBI led by Jim Comey did to President Trump and candidate Trump. They tried to cancel his entire presidency. Do not let them do this to America. And that's "The Angle."

Joining me now is Rudy Giuliani, former New York City Mayor. Rudy, is this anything more than a political hit job and a warning shot to others who dare question the leftist authority right now in New York City?

RUDY GIULIANI, FORMER NEW YORK CITY MAYOR: Well, I you know, they're ruining the city completely, and it's a tragedy, and I think everyone in the city knows it. And - I mean, there are so many things for Letitia James to investigate.

For example, now Mayor de Blasio's wife can't account for $900 million in a organization that I started and Bloomberg continued, and he ruined. He called - he named Thrive New York, which really seems to be thrive somebody we don't know who.

Nobody's investigating that, Laura. That's $900 million in New York City. The City Council went crazy when they found out about it. And now nobody wants to talk about it. So that could easily be investigated.

The NRA is ridiculous. It's absolutely ridiculous, what she's doing. And is actually seeking capital punishment for whatever she claims are the arrows- -

INGRAHAM: Well, just so Rudy - just so people know, how she's justifying her lawsuit, so people get what her so called logic is. This is what she said.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REPORTER: Why call for the dissolve - for it to dissolve instead of just the removal of these people and try to keep this organization intact?

JAMES: Because the corruption was so broad and because of the level of waste and because they have basically destroyed all of the assets of the corporation. It was critically important that one of the causes of actions and one of the remedies that we are seeking is the dissolution of the NRA.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Isn't this just a lawsuit to crush an influential conservative organization in an election near Rudy?

GIULIANI: Of course, it is. I mean, she's a poor excuse for a lawyer anyway. And she ran on a single issue, which was get Trump rather inappropriate for an attorney general, just trying to run to get one person. And now this case against the NRA, the NRA brought suit against her, my mother is on the NRA.

I wouldn't bet on her legal acumen anyway. The reality is that this is just a silly lawsuit. She's gotten real scandals to look at. The one I mentioned 900 million that went to Obama's wife and charity she was running, nobody has the guts to look at that, not the DA, who's turned out to be another political hack, Cyrus Vance. I mean, he's just a complete politician not a district attorney.

INGRAHAM: Well, Rudy, what does this mean? What does this all mean to the city? Just - it's kind of funny to see Cuomo begging people to come back to the city. But for all of us--

GIULIANI: It means they can't govern Laura.

INGRAHAM: What happens to New York?

GIULIANI: It means they can't govern. It's totally--

INGRAHAM: What happens to New York now?

GIULIANI: It means what Governor Pataki said about 10 days ago. He and I did everything we could to turn this place around and did. He said, this - city's going to be finished if de Blasio keeps going in this direction. It's not going to be revivable.

You can't drive away this much capital so quickly. You can't have a crime rates go up. I mean, I brought murder down the first year, I did it 20 percent. He brought it up 24 percent. Now, how do you keep up with that? I mean, he's turned this city around like that.

INGRAHAM: Well, Rudy--

GIULIANI: There's now graffiti all over the City of New York.

INGRAHAM: It's so depressing for all of us who have either lived in New York or work in New York it's a heartbreak. And tonight, our message to America is this can happen to where you live if you make the wrong decisions, politically. This this is not just going to be confined to New York. If the Biden gang gets in charge Rudy, this kind of retribution campaign is going to be sweeping the country. And I mean the Midwest too. Last word.

GIULIANI: Well, absolutely. There will be criminalization of politics in the worst way. And there will be deterioration like you see in New York and Chicago and Baltimore, and that's our future if we elect Biden and the Democrats, no doubt about it.

Bernie the difference between New York when you were Mayor and all of us were still young in this city, and now it is just a - I mean, I say it's - I'm angry about it, but I'm heartbroken as well for the people of New York.

GIULIANI: Breaks my heart too.

INGRAHAM: It is a heart break. Rudy, thank you so much.

GIULIANI: Lot of hard work, a lot of hard work.

INGRAHAM: You bet. And if the New York AG is successful - she can just eliminate the NRA. Don't kid yourself on that. She may also be able to funnel the money that the NRA has raised and has in its budget to political allies? That's right. So if the NRA was dissolved its assets go on to a receiver who can then hand them over to other "like minded charities."

But is this just a way to divert NRA funds to anti-cop and pro-gun control leftist groups? Could that actually happen? John Eastman, Claremont Institute Senior Fellow, Constitutional Scholar has been looking into this for us. John, how could the Democrats use these funds - if, if, if they ended up winning this?

JOHN EASTMAN, CLAREMONT INSTITUTE SENIOR FELLOW: Well, if they're if they put it in receivership under the New York Corporation laws where there's - become a trustee for it, it would be a bizarre thing to say we're going to take the assets of the NRA, because the NRA leadership, abused the charitable contributions from its members.

But instead of returning those assets to the members, the people that made their charitable contribution, put them toward a cause that's in the opposite of what they would support. No version of the state's role in corporate oversight would allow that, and yet that seems to be what she's after here.

INGRAHAM: Well, and I think she tried to use quite a stretch of the language, John, to say, Well, everyone wants safety. The NRA says they're about safety. And a defund the police effort would put more money into safe spaces, their safe community. There's all sorts of ways a clever lawyer can play with the language. That's what she seemed to be hinting at today.

EASTMAN: One hopes that the courts, even if they're - you're kind of ideologically biased to see through that pretext, but you never know. Look, I mean, her claims are that some of the top leadership of the NRA misused funds for personal reasons.

The same thing happened over at the United Way. The same thing happened with Cecile Richards's Planned Parenthood--

INGRAHAM: Planned Parenthood.

EASTMAN: The same thing - Planned Parenthood. The same thing happened with the head of the New York chapter of Planned Parenthood. I didn't see her bringing this kind of disillusion claim against the organization itself, rather than against the individual officers who allegedly had abused the funding and the charitable rules. That's what we normally do.

We don't we don't dissolve the organization, when an officer absconds with some money. And I'm not claiming that's what happened here at the NRA. But even if per allegation and that is true, you go after the officer, you don't go after the organization.

INGRAHAM: Well, do you - yes or no, John? Is this a campaign of political retribution and a warning to others who get in the way of the Socialist revolution that she envisions?

EASTMAN: It certainly is. But I'd be very careful with the Left. They are now taking steps that are awakening a sleeping giant in this country of people who have let live with the relatively minor abuses that we've been suffering for decades. But these abuses are getting intolerable. That language comes from the Declaration of Independence, of course, and when the abuses become intolerable, we have to stand up and take action.

INGRAHAM: Yes. They don't have the consent of the governed any longer. John, thank you so much. Great to see you tonight, as always. And Michelle Obama and Oprah, two of the most popular people on the face of the earth. So what does it say to those who look up to them that they're kind of seem to be really down. And almost - they feel like - are they playing a victim at the current moment? Horace Cooper and Niger Innis have insight in moments.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: You now the new rules. If you're white and you're successful, you're guilty, well, of why have white privilege or something. The specifics of this sin don't really matter. All you have to know is that you must apologize or atone for that.

And if you're Black and successful and haven't thrown in completely with Colin Kaepernick, you still must atone, you must explain and then prostrate yourself before the altar of wokeness. Enter Oprah Winfrey.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

OPRAH WINFREY, TV PERSONALITY: There are white people who are not as powerful as the system of white people. The caste system that's been put in place. But they still, no matter where they are on the rung or the ladder of success, they still have their whiteness. The whiteness still gives you an advantage no matter what.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Well, first thing you need to know is Oprah Winfrey is living the American dream. At 66 her success shows us what a great country we have. She's grown up a Black girl from Mississippi during the Jim Crow era. She used her brains, incredible drive and creativity, and she succeeded beyond the imagination of people of all races.

She's a billionaire and a global superstar. I don't begrudge her one bit for it. Maybe you don't agree with her politically, but I'm in awe of what she accomplished. But today, to be cutting-edge and relevant, you need to elevate BLM and complain about how unfair the world is.

Oprah, whose "O" magazine just announced its ending its print run, while she needed something provocative, maybe to promote her new digital show. The reaction around the world. Skeptical.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Oprah Winfrey, she must have forgotten where she came from. She grew up in rural America and she grew up in poverty. She became a millionaire by the time she was 32 years old.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It's really sinister stuff, this collective guilt, this shaming.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It's not helpful. I don't think it does any good for our young people of color to view themselves as victims.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Meanwhile, Michelle Obama also promoting something new - a new product, her Spotify podcast, also had tongues wagging this week saying that she has low grade depression over the state of things in the United States.

Translation, Trump America's inherent racism is getting her down. Well, with a net worth of what $40 million, I guess, more than that at this point. She and Barack may not be quite as rich as Oprah, yet, but she's an even bigger global superstar. And taking her at her word that she is depressed, I recall something else she said - was it back in 2008?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MICHELLE OBAMA, FORMER FIRST LADY: For the first time in my adult lifetime, I'm really proud of my country. I have been desperate to see our country moving in that direction and just not feeling so alone in my frustration and disappointment.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Well, she went to Princeton, an incredible life even up to that point. But there was a hint there. Was it only when her husband was nominated as party's nominee or on the way to being the nominee of the party, after more than 69 million Americans voted for him, later that year, that America was cleansed of all that disappointment and even racism?

So, in other words, now that Trump is president, we're back to being on the brink again? So how does a Black man get elected in a country that is so deeply racist? What a cynical view of the world, especially from what is it Beverly Hills, Martha's Vineyard, Hawaii.

Michelle and Oprah may not want to admit it right now, but this country has been extremely good to them. I'm sure unfair too, but overall, pretty darn good. We're not perfect. Our history certainly has its warts and you bet sins. But the fact that they are two of the wealthiest, most influential and most admired women, not only in the country, but in the world, shows you just how absurd their pandering really is.

Joining me now, Horace Cooper, Project 21, Co-Chair and Niger Innis, Chairman of the Congress of Racial Equality. Horace, now I have to admit a small part of Michelle and Oprah - you know, I imagine that they have to kind of see the hypocrisy of their own comments or they're just blind to it?

HORACE COOPER, CO-CHAIRMAN, PROJECT 21: Well, you know, there are two things here. On the one hand, as you mentioned, they are people who are living and experience that fewer than 1 percent - One 10th of 1 percent of the people on the planet are able to.

But the other is, they are yielding to a temptation that we saw in the 20th Century and that we saw in the 19th Century, and that is that people gain political power. They gain salience by attacking other people on the basis of their race. It is an evil way to operate. And shame on them for all of the amazing things that America has been able to do and that they've benefited from, for them to act in this way.

INGRAHAM: Niger, I can't think of two women who have been more broadly embraced by the American public then Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey. They are both liberal, but they've they been embraced by most people as incredibly smart, incredibly accomplished, interesting people, and people to be admired. But gosh, what is going on?

NIGER INNIS, CONGRESS FOR RACIAL EQUALITY: Oprah Winfrey -- Oprah Winfrey became a millionaire on the backs of suburban white women who watched her show by the legions. Michelle Obama was married to the man that got more votes from this racist caste system called America, got more votes than any presidential candidate got in the history of the United States. That is more than Franklin Delano Roosevelt, more than Ronald Reagan, more than Bill Clinton. Barack Obama got more votes than any other presidential candidates in history in this racist caste system.

What's really disheartening about all of this is Oprah comes from the south, she comes not far removed from the Jim Crow era in the south, when there was a real, palpable, concrete racial caste system against African- Americans. And when they pretend to be billionaire victims, it's an insult to my ancestors and to theirs.

INGRAHAM: I need to get this, to this tonight, guys. Listen to how Biden on this race question compared the black and Latino communities in an interview that ran earlier today.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: Unlike the African American community, with notable exceptions, the Latino community is an incredibly diverse community, with incredibly different attitudes about different things.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Horace, he later tried to clarify this total nightmare comment.

(LAUGHTER)

INGRAHAM: He said "In no way did I mean to suggest the African-American community is a monolith," but except he basically said that. The media, of course, playing cleanup for him. Horace, quickly on this.

COOPER: Who are you going to believe, him or your lying ears. It's unbelievable how often they yield to this idea that the best way to get political power as to divide people on the basis of race.

INGRAHAM: Niger, really quickly, reaction to that?

INNIS: At some point, black folk are going to wake up and understand how much contempt the Democrat Party and people like Joe Biden have for them.

COOPER: Absolutely.

INGRAHAM: What did Kanye say? Get off the plantation? What did he say, get off the plantation the other day? And it's like people, they don't have to go along with the Democrat Party, he said, just because people tell you to. Other people and other writers have written the same over the years, and we'll see what happens. Gentlemen, thanks so much.

And with teachers' unions engaging in political blackmail against parents and kids across the country, we're going to ask this question -- is it time finally to break them up? We're going to attempt to answer that question in moments.

Plus, how long can the media ignore the noticeable decline of Joe Biden? We have then and now video that is shocking ahead.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It's clearly not an overreach, and we believe it's an overreach, and the governor agrees with us that the county doesn't have the right to decide for us whether we can send our kids to school or not.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: That was from yesterday's rally against the decision by Montgomery County, Maryland, to keep private schools closed. Not only is the county ignoring the science on COVID, it's defying an executive order that was issued by the Governor Larry Hogan earlier this week. The Hogan administration shot back at this county health commissioner with a memo that came from the state health secretary today.

But what are parents thinking as this political battle plays out? What are they going to do with their kids' education? Joining me now is Megan Brown, a Montgomery County private school parent. Megan, a lot of parochial schools, independent schools involved here. If your kids can't go back to school, what does that mean for your family?

MEGAN BROWN, MONTGOMERY COUNTY PRIVATE SCHOOL PARENT: For my family, that means my kids are going to be learning in my basement, which we tried in the spring and which we managed OK because we're very fortunate. But I think it means a step back in their education. My son is going to sixth grade and my daughter is going to be a sophomore. And it's just unfortunate that the county has taken this decision away from parents, and they've done so without really any transparency or process.

INGRAHAM: This is what Travis Gayles, who is the health officer, unelected, apparently unaccountable, behind this decision to close the public schools. This is why he said he did it.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DR. TRAVIS GAYLES, CHIEF OF PUBLIC HEALTH SERVICES FOR MONTGOMERY COUNTY: One thing that I think is being lost in this conversation, and it is a little frustrating actually. The purpose behind what we're doing is to keep kids safe and to keep staff members safe. Health for us as a jurisdiction, a region and a state, to get to the point where we can feel comfortable and confident that schools can reopen safely.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Megan, he says it's about keeping all the kids safe.

BROWN: Listen, I want to keep my kids safe, too, I want to keep my parents safe. I look in after them from social distance. I had a family member recently passed away from COVID. No one is taking this anything but seriously. But I found it interesting that he used the word "we," that we want to keep our children safe and we are making this decision. I haven't seen transparency to explain how they came to this decision on Friday night late. They certainly haven't talked to the many private schools, the boards, the parents, the executive directors who have put tons of hours and thought and care into protecting the kids and being able to open the schools.

So, I respectfully disagree. I think we all share the goal of safety, but we have very different ways of getting there. And his as to act by unilateral decree of the state, of the county of Maryland.

INGRAHAM: This isn't being tried against private schools to my knowledge in any other county, certainly this size in the United States. This is a total outrage, and this federal lawsuit goes forward. Megan, a lot of parents are really, really worried and really concerned about how they're going to be able to go to work and how their kids are going to be able to function. Same with the public schools, of course, but unbelievable. Megan, thank you for your insights tonight, and keep fighting.

These re-openings are being held hostage by teachers' unions, and they are threatening mass strikes now unless absurd demands are met. They aren't letting go of this crisis, and they don't want it to go to waste. Neither should conservatives says my next guest. "The Federalist" John Daniel Davidson joins us. He wrote the following "Teachers unions are attempting political blackmail. It's time to break them up." He joins me now.

John, how could this actually happen where we finally wrestle away the unions from our educational system?

JOHN DANIEL DAVIDSON, POLITICAL EDITOR, "THE FEDERALIST": There has been a lot of talk over the years about education reform, but our lawmakers haven't been willing to do it. One idea that's been talked about is to give vouchers to families and to parents so that they can decide for themselves how best to educate their children. And that would be the perfect solution right now when you have teachers' unions threatening to strike and basically hold hostage parents and communities by refusing to open the schools.

INGRAHAM: John, hold on, hold on. Hold on, John. I was just talking about this case in Montgomery County, Maryland, where they're even going after the Catholic and other Christian, Muslim schools, independent schools in Montgomery County, Maryland. So, they're not stopping with the public schools. This is my point.

DAVIDSON: I find it interesting that all these other professions, construction workers, police and fire, doctors and nurses, a bunch of colleges and universities all have been able to figure out how to safely operate and keep the country running through this pandemic. But schoolteachers and their unions can figure it out. Give me a break. It's time to take the power back from the unions and give it to parents and to give it to families and let them decide how to educate their children.

INGRAHAM: I also think it's time for mass resistance to unlawful orders, like this health official's order is unlawful. And parents just have to say we have thousands and thousands of us, I guess you're going up to put us all in jail. Literally, it might come down to that.

Just so the audience knows how unserious these people are, John, the teachers are reportedly preparing wills and writing fake obits, and New York teachers brought coffins and a guillotine while protesting the school reopening plans there. So let me get this straight, you can go to a huge BLM protest, but you can't teach with Plexiglas, gloves, and a mask?

DAVIDSON: Yes, exactly. It's total obfuscation. And when you look at the demands that they are asking, they have nothing to do with education. Medicare for all, police-free schools, give me a break.

INGRAHAM: Put the kids last, as usual. John, thank you so much.

And something has changed in Joe Biden, no honest broker, person could really claim otherwise. But the former VP is getting away with it. And COVID, obviously, the compliant press, they are kind of acting as a shield. Ahead we're going to show you the then and now evidence of his material decline and ask, how much longer can this be actually ignored?

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: No I haven't taken a test. Why the hell would I take a test?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Since uncle Joe refuses to take any sort of cognitive test, it's up to us to examine Joe then and now. Joining ne now to do this, Mike Huckabee, Fox News contributor and 2016 presidential candidate. Governor, these kind of endearing gaffes of Biden's are becoming much more common. And, frankly, it's sad. I want to show you the Joe Biden of 2012 versus the Joe Biden of now.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: We've isolated countries like Iran and North Korea whose nuclear programs threaten peace stability. And we have taken far more terrorists off the battlefield in the last three years than in the previous eight.

We tried it in Iraq, it's not working, so now we're going to try -- I mean in Iran. Excuse me. We tried it in Ukraine.

We can in fact prevent China -- prevent North Korea from launching missiles to take them down. And if we don't, why am I stopping? No one else stops.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Governor, this is the guy Democrats want to have the nuclear codes? That's a big difference.

MIKE HUCKABEE, FORMER ARKANSAS GOVERNOR: One of the things is when he speaks at the U.N., should he become president, can you imagine how difficult it would be to be his translator? Just think about being on the headset. That would be probably one of the most difficult jobs on the planet.

And I would say to this whole experience, come on, man. The fact is Joe Biden is simply not making gaffes. He is just not making good sense. And I think it is really something to be concerned about, because you listen to some of the word salad that he puts out, and it's incoherent. It doesn't fit any sentence pattern. I think the Trump campaign should offer $100,000 to the first schoolteacher in America who can diagram one of Joe's sentences. That would be one of the most amazing educational feats there is.

INGRAHAM: Governor, watch lots of difference between how Biden talked about race relations back in 2012 compared to today.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: We see a future where those rights are expanded, not diminished, where racial profiling is a thing of the past.

(APPLAUSE)

BIDEN: Where access to the ballot is expanded and unencumbered.

If you have a problem figuring out whether you're for me or Trump, then you ain't black.

The notion of denying people access to the ballot box, I agree that everybody wants that -- my time's up.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Governor, it doesn't even sound like the same person. He has had medical issues obviously. We're not doctors, but it's a change. And a friend of mine the other day was saying this is like elder abuse to put him through this. And it's actually not funny in a way. This is serious, this is our country. But then they say look at Donald Trump, he mispronounced "Yosemite." But you spent all this time with Trump. Trump's cognitive abilities versus Biden's cognitive ability, what is the comparison, Gov?

HUCKABEE: I've heard Trump give a speech for an hour and 20 minutes without notes. He stands up there and he delivers. We all make some verbal blunders, but Joe is at a point where, honestly, he is well-known for plagiarism. His best shot as to plagiarize some of his own speeches from eight or 12 or 20 or 30 years ago, because he was coherent then and he isn't now.

There is a great comedian named Durwood Fincher. He's hilarious, and his bit is Mr. Doubletalk. And he just talks a lot without saying anything that makes sense. He is hilariously funny. And when I hear Joe talking, I'm thinking, gosh, this is like Durwood Fincher, the comedian, except it is not a comedian, and he's not doing it to be funny. And it is something to be seriously concerned about whether or not he understands what's coming out of his mouth.

And the press is letting him off the hook in a way I've never seen before. And they've got to be able to objectively ask themselves the question, is he able to communicate without notes and without a prompter. And I think the answer is no, he can't.

INGRAHAM: Governor, thank you. We're going to stay on this story. Thanks so much, great to see you tonight.

And a Blue Lives Matter rally in Virginia got surprised today by a special VIP visitor. Who was it? We'll reveal it, the Last Bite, next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: Patriots showing their support for blue lives outside a police precinct in Virginia today, they got a surprise visit from a very thankful attorney general.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: This is awesome.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Keep up the good work.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Thank you.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Keep up the good work, sir.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: You did wonderful on your testimony.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Spectacular, I thought.

Content and Programming Copyright 2020 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2020 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.