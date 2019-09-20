Giuliani calls Manhattan DA going after Trump's tax returns a 'political witch hunt'

This is a rush transcript from "The Ingraham Angle," September 19, 2019. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

LAURA INGRAHAM, HOST: All right, I'm Laura Ingraham. This is “The Ingraham Angle” from Washington tonight. Now last night in “Angle,” we exposed how men have now become the go to target of the left. It got so much response that tonight we're bringing you a very powerful follow up. You do not want to miss this.

And President Trump as we were saying is fighting back on two fronts tonight. First, he's taking out a politically motivated Manhattan DA. Rudy Giuliani is here to respond to that whole debacle. Plus the President sends a strong message to California over their homelessness crisis.

Dr. Drew Pinsky says it's about time and he's here with a can't miss reaction. But first the elusive Trump hunt. That's the focus of tonight's “Angle.”

You know what these endless Democrat attacks on the President remind me of?

Yes, they think they have him on the cliff. They think they'll get him on the move. But it always ends up the same way. OK. Is that Andrew McCabe? I can tell. Well, still the Democrats continue to resort to the same failed tactics against this President.

They spent $32 million chasing the fantasy Russian collusion and along the way they celebrated a string of buffoons, kind of cartoon characters in and of themselves. Then they imagine these people would once and for all slay Trump. First, there were the two Michaels.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I believe that ultimately he will be forced to resign due to information that is going to come to light in connection with our case.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: This dude right here, I can think of him as in a justice league with Robert Mueller to save our democracy.

MICHAEL COHEN, FORMER TRUMP 2016 CAMPAIGN MANAGER: This behavior is childish. It denigrates the office of the President and it's simply unamerican.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: People are going to start flipping I think that Trump never thought would flip before.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: This is where it ends for this President.

INGRAHAM: I love the way, the dramatic. Then there was a Mueller, the messiah.

ROBERT MUELLER, SPECIAL COUNSEL, RUSSIA INVESTIGATION: Can you repeat the question, Sir? Could you repeat that please? I leave it with the report. Can you repeat that last part of that question?

INGRAHAM: When law and order special counsel edition was cancelled, well, they reverted to the old standard. You're a racist.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Is the President a white supremacist?

BETO O'ROURKE, D-PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: He is. He's also made that very clear.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The President's actions and words have conveyed a very strong sense to many, many Americans that he has white supremacists' beliefs.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: And he's not only egging on white supremacy and white nationalism but he is one himself.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: What more do we need to see or hear from this racist man? (END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: And although while they challenged Trump's every policy in federal court and activist judges issued nationwide injunctions, stymieing elements of the President's agenda.

BILL BARR, ATTORNEY GENERAL, UNITED STATES: Nationwide injunctions undermined the democratic process, depart from our history and tradition, violate constitutional principles and impede sound judicial administration, all at the cost of public confidence in our institutions.

INGRAHAM: Here, here. And this week the Democrats are back to square one, banking on another disgruntled insider to take down Trump. A whistleblower reportedly claims that Trump made a promise to a foreign leader. Tonight The New York Times and The Washington Post say that this involves the country of Ukraine.

Now we barely know any of the facts yet but the left is already assuming the worst.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It just gives me chills to hear you say that. I mean if you think about this whistleblower. They've got something that's incredibly sensitive.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It's astonishing. I've never heard of anything like this and it should be deeply troubling to Americans.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: If this does rise to a much higher level of concern.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I think this could be something closer to betrayal.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Is this deja vu. Come on. Democrats don't really care about whistleblowers. Does anyone remember what the Obama administration's attitude was toward whistleblowers. The Liberal Guardian newspaper characterized it this way.

"Obama's war on whistleblowers leaves ministration insiders unscathed." And the American media responded with a collective yawn to all of that but boy, they're all about the whistleblower tonight. They need something anything to avoid talking about Trump's actual record. The U.S. economy is the envy of the world as Europe and Asia slides ever toward recession.

Let's look at the new OECD projected GDP numbers for 2019, shall we? The U.S. is at 2.4 percent GDP projection. Japan one percent. Germany, 0.5 percent. Italy, down to 0 and there are more at the bottom of the barrel. Well, we're doing better than any G7 country and the Americans know it, we feel it. Trump's approval rating spiked 4 points to 43 percent last month.

His approval among Republicans is at 91 percent. That's a phenomenal accomplishment. Imagine what his overall approval numbers would be if we had a press that was even minimally objective, not all the time but let's say 30 percent of the time.

But the Democrats believe that they can win the White House with a combination of demonization and investigation. I say let them have at it. If Trump keeps racking up results for the American people, the Democrats will come up empty handed once again.

Next time we'll get him. That's “The Angle.” All right here to respond is Ari Fleischer, former White House Press Secretary and Fox News Contributor and Phil Haney, former DHS employee add a whistle blower himself. All right Phil, start with you.

From what you've heard, do you think this Intel official being discussed in these various media reports even qualifies from what you know so far again, which is not all that much as a whistle blower?

PHILIP HANEY, DHS WHISTLEBLOWER: Well, what I think is going to happen is going to be like Wiley Coyote and the Road Runner. Pretend Wiley Coyote is blowing up a big blue balloon is filling up the room. The Road Runner is going to come and pop the balloon. The whistleblower may or may not have a concern but I'll tell you where the disconnect in the whole process because there is a process comes and that is the Intel committee.

The inspector general came and gave them a briefing, was it today or yesterday, quite recently and he told them that we have this ongoing investigation and so what did the Intel committee do? They came and had a press conference and talked about it. They blabbed, that's the blowing up the balloon and the Road Runner is going to pop it because there are five different states individual world leaders that President Trump to talked to about the same time frame and they said right in the report that I read, is not a question of the law.

They're not even asserting anything was illegal.

INGRAHAM: So this is really important. Phil, I'm so glad you mentioned this and Ari, I have to give you in on this because even people who aren't fans of the President are making this point that the President can say anything he wants to, to a world leader basically.

He's the Chief Executive Officer of the United States of America. What is your perception of how this thing was marketed over the last 36 hours?

ARI FLEISCHER, FORMER WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: Well, it's a fuse that the press want to light on fire because its anti- Trump and so of course they run with it but you know the analogy I give Laura is if you're batting over 19 and then you keep swinging, you're either going to be one for 20 or all for 20 and I suspect they'll be all for 20.

Look, let me be charitable to the accusation. The only thing that gives me any ounce of credibility is they didn't leak it. It was a whistleblower who went through the process, an intelligence officer. That's to his credit, if he or she think something was wrong. That's how you handle it, you don't leak.

But here's the other side of it. Those phone calls are widely circulated. If there was something so unethical, so wrong, so many would have seen it, why is there only one? Doesn't make sense.

INGRAHAM: Yes and the Ukraine is mentioned. We're going to get into some of this with Rudy Giuliani in a few moments as well as well as other things. But Adam Schiff today in his press conference. I want to play the sound bite for you Philip, ducktail's into what you were saying about how they rushed out to the cameras. This is what he said about the whistleblowers, watch.

REP. ADAM SCHIFF (D-CA): I don't think this is a problem of the law. I think the law is written very clearly. I think the law is just fine. The problem lies elsewhere. And we're determined to do everything we can to determine what this urgent concern is to make sure that the national security is protected and to make sure that this whistle blower is protected.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: There's no sense if the whistleblower wouldn't be protected. And it will be just a great dramatic tones, we're going to make sure that national security is protected. This smacks of the same build up as we saw two years ago, leading up to the big fizzle of the Mueller report. Phil.

HANEY: Well, if they really wanted to protect the whistle blower, they wouldn't have mentioned the whistle blower and they went around the I. G. under the bus who came and gave them a briefing which he should do and not mention that either. There's actually no precedent for having a public hearing on a classified briefing that they just had.

It's a total violation of constitutional procedure. The problem that he's talking about is them. Adam Schiff et all. It's not necessarily the whistleblower or the I.G. or the process, it's them.

INGRAHAM: And they forget - again, they forget how the Obama administration treated repeated whistleblowers, even to the extent that liberal publications were saying, what's going on here?

FLEISCHER: Well, the sad fact of this town is if you go after Republicans, you're going to get huge publicity. If you go after Democrats, you're not and everybody knows that but in this one instance what I would recommend everybody do is count to 10. This is a town that needs to learn how to pause and count to 10 and see if there's anything of substantive nature to this.

Because the President does have tremendous authority, both with intelligence and diplomacy to say what he wants to foreign leaders.

INGRAHAM: And Ari, I want to play the sound bite we referenced earlier. This is Phil Mudd earlier today again, somebody who is not very you know charitable at times toward the President. Even he was saying this.

PHIL MUDD, POLITICAL COMMENTATOR: Last I checked Chris, when I served, we're as responsible for changing the Russians, the Chinese, the Iranians and terrorists. We're not responsible for reporting to the Congress what the President says.

What the heck is over the line? The President didn't say what he wants to say to Putin. He can say what he wants to Kim Jong-un. The President can say what he wants. It's not the responsibility of the Intel guys to go police the President and go snitch on him to the Congress. Ridiculous.

INGRAHAM: I mean listening in on calls. We were hearing about that early on in the administration. Somehow details of calls were getting out and this led to the conclusion Ari, that there was a - call it deep state, call it insiders working from day one to undermine this presidency.

FLEISCHER: And the President reacted wisely too. He said who are these people doing this to me. I just came in the office and he was right but here's how it works Laura, there are intelligence officers in the situation room who type frantically as soon as the President makes a foreign call to a foreign leader and there are transcripts that are taken down by intelligence officers.

That may be the person who started this, somebody in the situation room whose job it is to hear the President's calls and to write the transcript.

INGRAHAM: Andy McCabe Phil, was on another network tonight and not a big shock jumping to the conclusions that are the worst possible. Watch.

Andrew McCabe: If for instance, the President had a conversation with a foreign leader in which he promised some sort of assistance to that country for let's say, return of assistance in his re-election campaign, that of course would likely be criminal activity and could be qualified by the Department of Justice as not an intelligence matter.

Anderson Cooper, Host, CNN: Which I should just point out again, we have - we do not know.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Yes, even Anderson Cooper is like whoa, wait, that's a lot of ifs there friend.

HANEY: Yes it's - I wish that I could have gotten a tenth of the level of interest and concern when I was a whistleblower as I'm hearing members of the Intel committee and or the House Homeland security committee and or the Judiciary Committee during the almost ten years that I was bringing information before those committees and chairmen and was investigated nine times.

INGRAHAM: That's Ari's point though, that's Ari's point. If it's a whistle blower on a Democrat - If it's a Republican, quick we go to court. You know, this is - this is where it is Ari and I'm telling you, McCabe under his own cloud after - you know after we've learned what we've already learned about him, former number two with the FBI with no sense of irony on CNN talking about right and wrong.

FLEISCHER: And that's a man who one week before the Mueller reports said no collusion, said he couldn't rule out the Donald Trump was a Moscow agent. What judgment does Andy McCabe have? But you know, what about Barack Obama saying to President Medvedev of Russia, I have more flexibility after the election. Transmit that to Vladimir.

Is that a promise for changed behavior in return for being quiet and easy in the election cycle? You know where was the outrage against Obama when he said that? Presidents are allowed to say these things. All of a sudden it sounds criminal if it's Donald Trump, that's the hypothesis.

INGRAHAM: Yes, they wanted a mock Romney when he said Russia was you know, one of our biggest geopolitical foes at the debate. They want to be able to still do that. So you couldn't have any of the other information come up but the press had a stunning lack of curiosity about that one comment which we played so many times, it's almost tedious.

But every time I hear it it's shocking all anew. But again, no one really cared except a few media outlets including this one. Ari and Phil, thank you so much. Great to have you both on tonight. And there is breaking news about this whistleblower complaint. "The New York Times" writes just about an hour ago: Though it's not clear how exactly Ukraine fits into the allegations, questions have already emerged about Mr. Trump's dealing with its government.

That's an interesting way of writing.

He spoke on July 25th with President Volodymyr Zelensky and said he was convinced that Ukraine's new government would quickly improve the country's image and investigate corruption which, quote, inhibited the interaction between the two nations. Mr. Trump's close allies, including his personal lawyer, Rudolph Giuliani, were also urging the Ukrainian government to investigate matters that could help Mr. Trump by embarrassing his political rivals, including former Vice President Biden.

Joining me now is Rudy Giuliani himself, starring in "The New York Times" tonight.

Rudy, what are your thoughts on this?

RUDY GIULIANI, PRESIDENT TRUMP'S ATTORNEY: I mean, that's -- this is probably the best indication I've ever seen that "The Times", CNN, are completely corrupt, because for two years, there have been allegations from Joe Biden's own mouth, quote Joe Biden: I told the president of the Ukraine, you're not going to get your $1.2 billion loan guarantee unless you fire the prosecutor.

Isn't that exactly what they are saying President Trump did? But they never covered that. Except there's a difference -- what Joe Biden left out of that remark is the prosecutor was investigating his son for corruption, for taking $5 billion from the most corrupt oligarch in Ukraine, which "The New York Times" fails to report.

INGRAHAM: Where's the media on Biden's son?

(CROSSTALK)

GIULIANI: Well --

INGRAHAM: Like where -- all my friends in New York and the financial world say, why is no one investigating this?

GIULIANI: Because they are completely corrupt. What I was urging the Ukrainian government to do was not to do something embarrassing to Joe Biden. I was urging the government of the Ukraine to investigate extraordinarily serious allegations of corruption.

INGRAHAM: But you hear what McCabe was getting at though. McCabe was getting at --

GIULIANI: Oh, McCabe --

INGRAHAM: -- if the president was saying do this with the intention of somehow affecting U.S. election results --

GIULIANI: But this is -- this is what's wrong with the whole Mueller thing.

INGRAHAM: But that's what -- he threw that out there with nothing except that.

GIULIANI: Suppose the president was saying it with the intention of saying to the Ukraine --

INGRAHAM: Clean it up. You said that in "The New York Times". You said that was legitimate (ph).

GIULIANI: Straighten out your act. You're well-known as a corrupt government. You're on the top of the list of the Foreign Corrupt Practice Act.

INGRAHAM: Yes.

GIULIANI: I didn't make that up. It's on the list, go look. One of the most corrupt governments in the world.

If you can't investigate allegations of how George Soros put people in to take his complete ridiculous NGO out of an investigation, Biden's son was let go and you can't investigate that, then how can we have any confidence in you as a government?

INGRAHAM: You (ph) would see the appearance of that, the left would seize on that.

GIULIANI: Yes.

INGRAHAM: OK, you're talking about Biden -- Biden just happens to be leading in the Democrat --

GIULIANI: This was three or four months ago.

INGRAHAM: Yes.

GIULIANI: And the reality is, forget Biden. The vice president of the United States bribed a foreign official. Isn't that a matter of great concern to this country?

INGRAHAM: Is that where you --

(CROSSTALK)

GIULIANI: Whether it's Joe Biden or not?

Well, I will tell you what Joe Biden did out of his own mouth. Joe Biden said to the president of the Ukraine, you're not going to get your $1.2 billion loan guarantee unless you fire the prosecutor.

The crime of bribery is defined in the Ukraine, as well as all over the world, as the following: you cannot offer something of value in exchange for official action.

This something of value, Joe, is the $1.2 billion loan guarantee. The official action is telling him he's got to fire the prosecutor. That's a crime, prima facie.

Now, we have a motive. The prosecutor was investigating Joe Biden's son for over two years, taking $5 million in money that went from Ukraine to Latvia, to Cyprus, to Joe Biden's little crazy company that he had, which follows $1.5 billion that went into that same company from China.

The partners of that company are Joe Biden's son, John Kerry's son, and Whitey Bulger's nephew.

INGRAHAM: Nephew.

GIULIANI: I didn't make that up, Laura.

(CROSSTALK)

INGRAHAM: No, I know. I know. I mean, I'm just thinking of your journalist this has to be of interest.

GIULIANI: How do you not cover this, unless you're corrupt?

INGRAHAM: By the way, George Conway, tonight, said --

GIULIANI: Completely corrupt.

INGRAHAM: George Conway, Kellyanne Conway's husband, he's a longtime friend of mine, and I've -- he's been a close friend of mine for many years, but obviously, his dislike of the president is very well-known.

GIULIANI: It's pathological, actually.

INGRAHAM: He said if the president chooses to investigate Biden, he should be impeached. That is what George Conway said tonight.

GIULIANI: Well, suppose Biden committed a crime? Suppose he committed a crime, should he get away with it because he is running for president? I mean, everybody --

(CROSSTALK)

INGRAHAM: No, a lot of people think Hillary did.

GIULIANI: If Joe Biden actually bribed the president of the Ukraine, which he's -- Laura --

INGRAHAM: That's a big allegation.

GIULIANI: It's not an allegation. It's a prima facie case. We could look at motive. We could look at intent.

INGRAHAM: Yes.

GIULIANI: Joe Biden said, I told him I will hold back your $1.2 billion unless you fire the prosecutor. And the guy reluctantly fired the prosecutor.

That's a thing of value for official action. That's the crime of bribery.

INGRAHAM: All right. Stay there, Rudy.

GIULIANI: I prosecuted many of those cases.

INGRAHAM: I know you have a lot of experience in that.

GIULIANI: It's about as clear as it gets.

INGRAHAM: All right. Stay there.

GIULIANI: Unless you want to avoid because it --

INGRAHAM: Well, there are a lot of people want to avoid talking about this. We will not.

GIULIANI: Well, they can't. It's painful but they've got a problem.

(CROSSTALK)

INGRAHAM: All right. We'll be back in moments on this and the big, big, other big case today in New York. We'll talk about it.

INGRAHAM: Back now with me is President Trump's personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani.

All right, Rudy, here's -- again, former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe's take on the intel community's new whistleblower complaint against Trump. Watch.

ANDREW MCCABE, FORMER DEPUTY FBI DIRECTOR: It's incredibly concerning. I think you're right. This president has a history of treating classified information and sensitive information questionably at best. This is someone who essentially did what we hoped all people serving in the government will do. That takes incredible courage. It is hard to stand up to an administration, to stand up particularly to this administration and this president.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Rudy, he's basically saying the president cannot be trusted with classified information.

(LAUGHTER)

GIULIANI: You know what occurs to me?

INGRAHAM: What?

GIULIANI: That guy was the top guy in the FBI --

INGRAHAM: Number two.

GIULIANI: -- and when Joe Biden was taking $1.5 billion out of China --

INGRAHAM: All roads lead back (ph) to Ukraine for Rudy.

GIULIANI: -- and never investigated it. And never investigated it.

Joe Biden admitted strong-arming -- his words -- the president of the Ukraine to dismiss a prosecutor, which is a prima facie case of bribery. He never investigated it, never even asked a question about it.

I could give you about 10 other things that he avoided in the Obama administration. In January of 2016, people from the National Security Council told Ukrainian officials, go dig up dirt in the White House. Go dig up dirt on Donald Trump and Paul Manafort.

INGRAHAM: No whistleblower there.

GIULIANI: He never investigated that.

INGRAHAM: Where's the whistleblower saying that was inappropriate?

GIULIANI: That guy is so corrupt, you could see the smoke coming out of his head.

INGRAHAM: But he filed a lawsuit against DOJ.

GIULIANI: Oh, let him file it. He's an embarrassment to the FBI. I love the FBI.

And when I look at him and Comey, I say to myself, what's happened to our institutions of justice? What's happened to this --

(CROSSTALK)

INGRAHAM: But people come up to me and I'm sure they do you -- where they say where is the accountability, Rudy?

GIULIANI: There's no accountability. They get away with everything. It's ridiculous.

INGRAHAM: Well --

GIULIANI: It's ridiculous.

Could you imagine if Donald Trump's son got $1.5 billion from China now for anything? For anything?

INGRAHAM: Now, well, they're accusing them of doing things they've never done.

(CROSSTALK)

GIULIANI: For the sale of a building.

INGRAHAM: They accuse them of things they've never done.

GIULIANI: He got $1.5 billion into a private equity fund run by three idiots -- him, Kerry's son and Whitey Bulger's -- Whitey Bulger's nephew. And nobody covered it.

And that idiot didn't investigate it.

They also sat by, Mueller too, while Whitey Bulger was killing people.

INGRAHAM: Rudy, I have to get into this, too.

GIULIANI: Maybe not McCabe. But Mueller certainly --

(CROSSTALK)

INGRAHAM: Yes, it wasn't -- it wasn't McCabe on that one.

The left was giddy last week when the Manhattan D.A., Cy Vance, subpoenaed eight years of President Trump's tax returns.

SEN. RICHARD BLUMENTHAL, D-CONN.: They are investigating violations of the law and the tax returns have financial information that is relevant to that investigation. Follow the money.

SEN. MAZIE HIRONO, D-HI: That effort to follow the money which will probably result in a lot of information coming out, they need to investigate whether or not any state laws were violated by these hush money payments.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Tax fraud looks very likely here.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: But Trump is fighting back. Today, he filed a lawsuit against the New York D.A. and his own accounting firm, Mazars USA to block the release of those records.

Rudy, he's been targeted by Congress, the DOJ. California is after the tax returns. They lost in court today. Harmeet (ph) is going to be on later to tell us about that.

Now, the Manhattan D.A. -- so this is a never-ending hunt of the -- and it's the hunting of the president. They're hunting him.

GIULIANI: Yes, it's actually gotten -- it's actually gotten into constitutional proportions. So, a president cannot be possibly be subjected to every state (ph) --

(CROSSTALK)

INGRAHAM: How is he doing his job with this? And he's doing a great job. How do you do it?

GIULIANI: That's the reason why you have -- that's the reason why you can't indict a sitting president, because the president has got to be able to do his job. And if a political witch hunt starts -- now, Cy Vance is a total phony.

Eight years of tax returns to investigate New York state tax fraud? How many tax fraud cases does he have?

And the reality is that all of Donald Trump's tax returns have been audited. And if the IRS had any problems with them, the IRS would have gone after him. The IRS is a lot better at tax returns than Cyrus Vance.

INGRAHAM: Well, Vance declined -- yes, Vance declined to prosecute Weinstein.

GIULIANI: Vance is worried about getting reelected.

(CROSSTALK)

INGRAHAM: Yes. Well, the Weinstein thing was his bad -- his bad call.

GIULIANI: Vance is worried because he blew a couple of big cases.

INGRAHAM: Here they are.

GIULIANI: And he's going to have a challenge. And that's what he's worried about.

INGRAHAM: Yes, he declined to prosecute Weinstein and, of course, downgraded Epstein's registered sex offender status to the lowest level.

GIULIANI: Yes, you can look at the smile on his face, too. I mean, it's hilarious.

INGRAHAM: Yes, so, he's --

GIULIANI: It's hilarious. I mean, he's investigating New York state tax evasion by the sitting president of the United States. And that isn't a political witch hunt? The court should --

(CROSSTALK)

INGRAHAM: But, Rudy, I want to get back to what Ari talked about. The idea that the president sitting in the Oval Office cannot have a conversation --

GIULIANI: Yes, horrible.

INGRAHAM: -- with a foreign leader without pretty much knowing that someone is recording this with the threat of releasing it, with the threat of distorting it or taking it out of context or using it as some type of political weapon. That's -- that is -- that's just terrifying.

GIULIANI: It is terrifying. And, you know, it is really at the point -- and maybe because we are in it every day, we don't realize it -- but they really are beginning to destroy our institutions of justice.

INGRAHAM: Look at what they're doing to the court. Look at what they're doing to Kavanaugh again.

(CROSSTALK)

GIULIANI: How about the New York district attorney's office, a great district attorney's office? There's no way Morgenthau or Tom Dewey, when he did that job -- I was the U.S. attorney who investigated cases with them. There would be no way they would ever do anything like this. This is a joke. This is a complete joke.

This man is letting himself be used as a political -- eight years of tax returns. That's ridiculous.

INGRAHAM: But everything --

GIULIANI: He's got -- he's got murder in New York. He's got rape in New York. He's got increasing numbers of violent crimes now in New York. And he's going after the president of the United States?

INGRAHAM: Look what they're doing to the police in New York. I mean --

GIULIANI: Police in New York get covered with water and the mayor goes -- the mayor just got zero percent among New Yorkers for being president of the United States.

INGRAHAM: They voted him in. Why did they vote this bozo in?

GIULIANI: Because they are reflexive Democrats that don't know any better. And they need a tragedy of tremendous proportions to elect them, like they needed tremendous crime to elect me, and they needed 9/11 to elect Bloomberg, and they needed massive corruption to elect LaGuardia.

INGRAHAM: So wait -- so, you say people need to be awakened --

GIULIANI: You got it.

INGRAHAM: -- and sadly --

GIULIANI: And (ph) they've got to get a hit in the head and they got to say, man, these Democrats are so corrupt, we've got to --

(CROSSTALK)

INGRAHAM: Would that ever happen in California? Because the president -- we're going to talk about this later -- the president going after California. He does fundraisers. But he's beginning to focus on this homelessness issue in San Francisco, the environmental hazards, the health hazards it's creating.

And California is like, don't -- don't boss us around, let's work together. They are getting worried because Trump is shining a light on this.

GIULIANI: It's not accidental that I removed 62 --

INGRAHAM: Yes.

GIULIANI: -- percent of murder in New York City. I reduced -- I reduced welfare by about 70 percent. And I was the first Republican in 25 years and probably the last Republican for another 25 years --

INGRAHAM: Not in our lifetime.

GIULIANI: But Chicago hasn't had a Republican. And Los Angeles hasn't had a Republican. And Baltimore hasn't had a Republican --

INGRAHAM: You get the government you vote for. You get the government you vote for.

GIULIANI: And it's only because we're not owned by the crooked politicians that run those cities. They own them.

INGRAHAM: Rudy, I understand I'm getting -- there are some breaking news right now. Apparently, there was a big dustup earlier tonight on television. And things got pretty, pretty crazy. Watch.

CHRIS CUOMO, CNN HOST: So, your answer should have been yes.

GIULIANI: Let me finish, Chris! Let me finish!

CUOMO: Go ahead.

GIULIANI: And don't try to interrupt because you don't like the answer and you want to distort what I'm saying.

(CROSSTALK)

CUOMO: Well, I don't like the evasiveness. Evasiveness I don't like.

GIULIANI: And you don't like and you want to distort what I'm saying.

CUOMO: I don't want to distort --

GIULIANI: Because you're totally biased.

CUOMO: I'm not biased!

GIULIANI: You are, Chris. It's sad --

CUOMO: Why would I have you on if I were biased knowing that we're going to have this kind of conversation?

GIULIANI: Because it is sad to watch what happened to you. It's sad.

CUOMO: Sad to watch what happened to me? I'm a sellout?

GIULIANI: You are a sellout.

CUOMO: You are telling me that I'm a sellout?

GIULIANI: These are crimes of major proportions and because they are Democrats, you won't cover it. $1.5 million investment by China in Biden's private equity fund.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Billion, billion.

You said million there, Rudy. It's billion.

GIULIANI: Yes, man, I shortchanged myself. I got a little excited and I shortchanged myself.

INGRAHAM: And you're old -- and, by the way, everyone should know, they're old pals.

GIULIANI: Oh, I know him since he was a kid. However, they are sellouts.

If you -- I'm sorry. If you're not covering $1.5 billion or even million - - but billion, going from China to the private equity fund of the vice president of the United States –

INGRAHAM: Yes.

GIULIANI: -- at exactly the time the vice president is selling America out and negotiating with China --

INGRAHAM: All right. Well --

GIULIANI: -- which he did, then you're corrupt.

INGRAHAM: Well, imagine what our policy with China would be under President Biden. Imagine what he would do to us --

GIULIANI: If you go back to the articles, then they say that Biden caved into China.

INGRAHAM: Well --

GIULIANI: But they didn't know that the kid got a billion dollars. I know the kid got a billion dollars --

INGRAHAM: Well --

GIULIANI: -- and he was selling out to China.

INGRAHAM: Yes, well, there's a reason that he's so --

GIULIANI: But you've got to cover it. You've got to cover --

INGRAHAM: Yes, well, we are covering it.

GIULIANI: If you're honest, you've got to cover it.

INGRAHAM: All right.

GIULIANI: That's why I told Chris that his station, his network is a complete disgrace. They're corrupt.

INGRAHAM: All right, Rudy -- all right, Rudy, thank you very much. We appreciate you being on tonight.

And President Trump, as I said, taking the homelessness fight right to the doorstep of California's leaders. Dr. Drew Pinsky has been on the forefront of this issue. He has a reaction, next.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT: If these Democrat liberal politicians don't straighten it out, the federal government will have to come in. We're not going to lose cities like Los Angeles, San Francisco, and others. They shouldn't be living like that, and it's destroying the city.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: President Trump lambasting Democrat-controlled California cities after seeing the homelessness crisis firsthand. He turned that tough talk into action yesterday, threatening to slap San Francisco with EPA sanctions.

Joining me now, Dr. Drew Pinsky, addiction medicine specialist and host of "Dr. Drew Midday Live," and Travis Binen, Venice Beach resident who is fighting homelessness in his own backyard. Dr. Drew, Trump, should he use the EPA to get California to clean up its act?

DR. DREW PINSKY, ADDICTION MEDICINE SPECIALIST: I certainly think that is one way to do this. I'll tell you what I've been saying for months, where are the environmentalists? We have the feces, urine, and blood of from 60,000 people on our streets, when it rains, goes directly into the L.A. River, bypasses the sewage treatment plant, goes directly to the ocean. All year our oceans have been ranked C to F. It's dangerous to be in our origins. We're having sea mammal die off. One straw in one turtle's nose, a national crisis. We have a catastrophe environmentally caused by the feces and blood and urine on our streets bypassing sewage treatment. If a city the size of Pasadena suddenly disconnected from sewage treatment, you don't think environmentalists would have something to say about it? Where are they? That's what I've been asking.

INGRAHAM: Travis, L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti commented on the president's injecting himself into this, without a doubt, a crisis. This is what he said.

ERIC GARCETTI, D-MAYOR OF LOS ANGELES: I hope that he feels the same way that I do on my watch, that this should be the time that we end homelessness, not use homeless individuals, homeless Americans, veterans, as political footballs. This isn't just about cleaning or arresting your way out of a problem.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Travis, we are kind of getting out of -- coming undone here. We need solutions. And if it takes Trump to get involved to get some common sense solutions, I would imagine there are a lot of businesses, health care providers, concerned businesses, and homeless individuals who might just say I will take advice or ideas from anybody.

TRAVIS BINEN, VENICE BEACH RESIDENT: Yes, absolutely, I think the president should get involved. We've got a bad situation here. We've got homeless people, I think on average three are dying in the streets every day. The crime has gone up along with the homelessness. Ii had two neighbors assaulted in the last couple of weeks. We had feces in the streets, we had needles in the streets. And Eric Garcetti has shown that the problem is only getting worse under Eric Garcetti.

On top of that, we've got laws like Prop 47 which have basically decriminalized meth and heroin. So the LAPD are doing the best job they can, but their hands are tied. So what used to be a felony is now a misdemeanor and it's a ticket, whereas at the federal level, these hard drugs are still a crime. And I'm not saying the feds should come in here and start throwing people in jail, but they should come in here and start creating mandatory rehab, because we've had a lot of people who are drug addicted, they don't realize they need help, and apparently neither does Eric Garcetti.

PINSKY: That's exactly right.

INGRAHAM: Dr. Drew, that cuts right to the point of addiction, the legalization of certain types of drugs, the downplaying of other severity of drug use. It's all becoming kind of popularized. We see it happening in D.C., happening across the country, frankly, but you're really seeing it -- I was shocked to see Venice Beach in August when I was there. I was shocked.

BINEN: It's terrible.

PINSKY: It's unbelievable. It is the last chapter of the opioid crisis. People transition to heroin. Heroin drove them to the street. And here's the deal -- if you do not treat or institutionalize or contain heroin addicts, they die. So the people -- let's call this what it is. People that are maintaining the status quo are committing homicide. As my partner her said, three a day are dying. You are murderers, you are murderers if you don't do something imminently and if you defend the status quo. Let's call this what it is. I am sick of it. It's over. We got to do something.

INGRAHAM: We got some news the other day we had a Democrat megadonor, LGBTQ activist, had two men, then there was another man who ended up dead in his house, of it looked like opioid overdose. So there all these stories bubbling up, then you at the homelessness aspect to all of this. Dianne Feinstein sent out a tweet, Travis, saying the president this week attacked two of California cities, "Never before have I seen a president go out of his way to attack a state." It goes on and on. Travis, the president owns property and businesses in California. He owns a home in California, he loves California. He's president of all the people, doesn't matter if you voted for him or not, but they're basically saying butt out.

BINEN: Yes, it's ridiculous. We absolutely need the president to come in. I would love for him to come to Venice Beach and start there. The solution is not that difficult. I think the fed owns like 46 percent of the land in California. If you just go 50 miles east of Los Angeles, the land is inexpensive and needs to be developed. You could give people jobs paving roads, putting in drywall, you could get people jobs essentially with this whole movement towards green energy, putting in solar panels, windmills. There are so many options. You can immediately give people beds and toilets and showers. And the way that the city is trying to solve this is I think the average price per permanent supportive unit, which not have been created, because there are $700,000 a unit.

(LAUGHTER)

PINSKY: It's insane.

BINEN: It's $25 billion to solve this problem. So it's --

INGRAHAM: Hold on. Dr. Drew, go.

PINSKY: But Laura, one quick thing. I spoke to Ben Carson, clinician to clinician, he gets clearly was going on here. He has confidence that he can help. He's aware that we are on the eve of some sort of epidemic in the current conditions, he's aware this is fundamentally a mental health crisis. And Travis is right. It's an easy fix, they are easy things to do, it's not complicated.

INGRAHAM: You've got to institutionalize people who need institutionalizing, and you've got to get them off these drugs. These drugs are poison to our society, and --

PINSKY: Murder, murder. Murdering my patients. They're murdering my patients.

INGRAHAM: Absolutely. Gentlemen, thank you very much, really important conversation.

And in moments, a follow-up on my “Angle” last night, exposing Democrats' war on men. Don't go away.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: We had huge reaction last night to our “Angle” about the left becoming the new gender warriors. They are trying to turn women against the president. Thanks, but no thanks, Democrats. We don't need you talking down to us, and we certainly don't need your lies.

I want to bring in Rachel Campos-Duffy, FOX News contributor, author of the book "Paloma Wants to be Lady Freedom," and Heather Higgins, CEO of the Independent Women's Voice. Ladies, here's how some of the 2020 Democrats are pandering to the gender warriors.

SEN. BERNIE SANDERS, I-VT, D-PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: I think we would look for somebody who is maybe not of the same gender that I am, and maybe somebody who might be a couple of years younger than me.

SEN. CORY BOOKER, D-N.J., PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: I will have a woman running mate. To me, it's really clear that we do that.

(APPLAUSE)

BETO O'ROURKE, D-PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: It would be very difficult not to select a woman with so many extraordinary women who are running right now.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: We are going to get to how Trump is taking advantage of this in a moment, but, first, Rachel, what sort of message or Democrats sending to women there?

RACHEL CAMPOS-DUFFY, CONTRIBUTOR: It's so dumb. First of all, only angry feminists hate men. The women that I know, they love the men in their lives. So this woman against man thing, I don't think it's going to work. They tried to do this vote for her because she's a woman in 2016. Women are too smart for that. They want results. You talked about really great results at the top of the show. Women get that. It means taking on big issues, President Trump, China, things that really affect our lives, China. He's taking on --

INGRAHAM: The border.

CAMPOS-DUFFY: The border. He's taking on socialism versus capitalism, talk about a way to get Hispanic women. No one knows better than Hispanic women about socialism versus capitalism. And then he's going micro with vaping and other things. So I think he's making a good case to women with pandering to them. He treats them the way he treats men, which is the way the women say they want to be treated.

INGRAHAM: To that point, heather, while the Democrats are busy belittling the understanding, intelligence of women, or talking down to them, Trump spent the week speaking to issues that do actually matter to them, mothers particularly.

TRUMP: Dangerous criminal cartels smuggle vast quantities of lethal narcotics across your southern border, including heroin, meth, cocaine, and fentanyl.

You do have a homeless issue. In Los Angeles it's a disaster. In a case of -- if you look for San Francisco, it's a total disaster, what's happening, they are going ruin those cities.

A lot of people think vaping is wonderful, it's great. It's really not wonderful. It's got big problems. We have to find out the extent of the problem.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Heather, you say this represents a serious shift for the president, looking at especially the issues that concern women.

HEATHER HIGGINS, CEO OF INDEPENDENT WOMEN'S VOICE: Yes, the left understands that 2018 was in large measure driven by suburban women, and a lot of the people who are supporters of the president have been hoping that the way that he will talk about his policies, not change his policies, but articulate them in a way to cut through to the suburban women.

And there've been three of them just in the last week. So the ban on flavored vaping that he is discussing for kids, speaks to the fears of a lot of mothers who are concerned about this issue. If anybody watched the New Mexico rally, very different tone than a lot of the rallies have had in the past. It was a love fest for not only Hispanics and Latinos for Trump, but he even got the entire crowd to talk and cheer for legal immigrants and how much they loved immigrants. Very welcoming message that women like to hear.

And then if you look at the homeless situation, while there's a dumpster fire going on in San Francisco and L.A., Trump is the one with a firehose, saying I'm going to put this out. Women who are suburban women who have to go into these cities with their families and then come back out and worry about these diseases, this speaks directly to them.

INGRAHAM: Rachel, this idea that Elizabeth Warren gets up there in New York, talking to the NYU crowd, that's a tough crowd for a liberal --

CAMPOS-DUFFY: Right.

INGRAHAM: I'm not here because of Washington -- I'm paraphrasing -- Washington or the park or men or men at all. She was there to support or celebrate a woman's legacy, that's fine. But it's just this attitude that if you're a white male, straight person --

CAMPOS-DUFFY: You don't count.

INGRAHAM: No, you're an enemy and you're immediately suspicious!

CAMPOS-DUFFY: And I can't imagine --

INGRAHAM: That's a terrible place to go for a country.

CAMPOS-DUFFY: This's a terrible message. But this is what the Democrats do. Whether it's race, gender, they are always finding ways to divide people.

HIGGINS: They are the other party that says that it is the party of unity, and yet it is pitting against on sex, on race, on economic class, on faith, it's dividing all the time. And the irony here, we're going to be approaching 250th anniversary of this country. The great original sin of this country, if you think about it, was the imperfect application of its own laws, whether it was on race --

INGRAHAM: Watch it now. We are heading that way.

HIGGINS: What we're finding out is that Trump is going to be the unifier on this stuff.

CAMPOS-DUFFY: Stop infantilizing women.

INGRAHAM: All right, guys, got to go. Big legal victory for Trump in California. Harmeet Dhillon, another strong woman, next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: A major win tonight for Republicans in California, a federal judge blocked the state's new law that attempted to keep Trump off the primary ballot if he refused to release his tax returns. Joining me now in California, Harmeet Dhillon, national committee woman for the RNC who successfully argued this case. Another win, Harmeet. You're not getting tired of winning out there.

HARMEET DHILLON, RNC FOR CALIFORNIA NATIONAL COMMITTEEWOMAN: Absolutely not.

INGRAHAM: What's your reaction to the ruling?

DHILLON: Well, this was a win for the Constitution, for the voters of California, and of course for Donald Trump, because what California was trying to do was blatantly unconstitutional on numerous grounds. We had a two-and-half-hour hearing, myself, the lawyers for the president, other lawyers for the RNC, and other parties, and the judge agreed with us at the end of the day and issued a ruling from the bench, issuing an injunction.

Really exciting, and it's great because other states have been trying to do this as well, and so this will put a stop to this nonsense hopefully. California is likely to appeal it and spend more taxpayer dollars, but we feel like we are in a very good position going forward here.

INGRAHAM: There's another issue, Harmeet, that has been bubbling up for some time. I think I've been covering this issue for, I don't know, 16 or 17 years. A Chinese national pled guilty this week to running a birth tourism business in California. Her clients, including Chinese government officials who paid big bucks to come here to give birth, giving the children, of course, automatic U.S. citizenship, crazy. Experts say 40,000 births every year are attributable to birth tourism.

So Harmeet, how big a problem is this? It's a big one in California. Long Beach is one of the places where these birth motels have popped up, Texas, Florida, other states, New York, Chicago. The president said he wants to get rid of his birthright citizenship. I think a lot of people would cheer that on.

DHILLON: It is a huge problem. We've had this one woman pleading guilty, she herself is at least responsible for 500 fake American citizens being born here through this method of lying to get into the country and then giving birth here.

But just so that your viewers understand what we are talking about here, we are talking about very wealthy women being kept in his lavish sort of condo-style settings, food being brought in for them, translators. It's a concierge birthing service for wealthy women. There's even some lawyers and some of these people who specialize in hooking up these wealthy Chinese women --

INGRAHAM: This is the Chinese government, Harmeet. Harmeet, Chinese government officials.

DHILLON: These are the elites. These are the elites of China, that's right.

INGRAHAM: It's one thing when you have poor migrants crossing the border nine months pregnant.

DHILLON: That's not what this is.

INGRAHAM: That's a separate issue.

DHILLON: No, that's right.

INGRAHAM: This is pay to play citizen.

DHILLON: They are even doing surrogacy, Laura. They are even paying from China to have their babies -- their fetuses born here with American carriers. And this is evil in many ways, I think. But birthright citizenship was a noble thing that our country did in the reconstruction to make sure and the people who had been disenfranchised, de-personed by slavery, the Dred Scott decision, got to the American citizens. That was the purpose of the birthright citizenship. But most modern countries don't have that anymore, and I think it's time to take a look at it given these abuses.

INGRAHAM: It's a complete scam.

DHILLON: We could stop it even before ending the Constitution by better prosecution.

INGRAHAM: Absolutely. Harmeet, congratulations. I know you were with the president this week in California during his fundraising swing. I saw the photos on Twitter. You were riding and the beast, I saw that, you and Sarv.

DHILLON: It was amazing.

INGRAHAM: It was a phenomenal event, raised $3 million for the president just in the San Francisco area, Silicon Valley alone. Great work there. Harmeet, thanks so much.

DHILLON: Thank you, Laura.

INGRAHAM: Stay tuned. We'll be right back.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: It's time for the Last Bite. Lest you thought Democrats didn't want to take your guns, Beto is here to remind you.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CHRIS CUOMO, CNN ANCHOR: Are you in fact in favor of gun confiscation?

O'ROURKE: Yes, when it comes to AR-15s and AK-47s. And I don't want you or anyone else to get into the fearmongering that some have fallen prey to, saying that the government is going to come and take all of your guns.

CHRIS CUOMO, ANCHOR, CNN: It's not about fearmongering, you just said it, Beto.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Score a rare win for -- I'm going to say Fredo, Chris.

That's all the time we have tonight. Shannon Bream and the "Fox News @ Night" team. Take it all from here, Shannon.

