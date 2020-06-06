Geraldo Rivera, Dan Bongino on what America would look like without police

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," June 5, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: All right. Thanks, Tucker.

Welcome to "Hannity".

We begin this Friday night with a FOX News alert, and we are tracking several breaking stories at this hour.

Moments ago, massive crowds -- look at that -- waiting to greet President Trump in Maine where he met with officials, delivered remarks and toured a facility that is making coronavirus testing supplies which thankfully we're making a lot of progress on.

And meanwhile, New York City, Los Angeles, D.C., other major cities are now bracing for yet another night of unrest, this is more and more Democrats, so-called journalists, the media mob calls for the police to be abolished altogether.

Well, any liberal governor, I'll address you later, that -- or any mayor that may want to experiment with that plan, go right ahead, give your cops in your city in your state, give them a month off, let's see how well that's going to work out for you. We'll have more on that in just a moment.

Also, tonight, shocking miraculous news that almost no one saw coming, including yours truly. I didn't think we'd see this until the July numbers came in in August -- 2.5 million new jobs were created in the month of May, the biggest gain in American history. Just like all the doctors were wrong in terms of what they were saying about coronavirus, all of the coronavirus modeling was wrong.

Well, the economists -- they were wrong here as well, and as per usual, the media mob -- they were wrong. They seemed depressed today.

Now, professional "Hannity" FOX News stalker, there's a lot of them, Erik Pimple's paper over there at "The Washington Post," they actually predicted that unemployment would hit 20 percent, actually put it -- tweeted it out. Well, pretty dumb over there.

Instead, the unemployment rate went down well over a point, 14.7 percent to 13.3 percent. Remember, this is May. This is -- we're barely opening in May.

Now, this country's economic recovery, it appears to be well on its way to beginning that V-curve that we talked about. It's only the tip of the iceberg. Personally, I did not expect these numbers that we got -- again until the July numbers came out in August. Now, we have all the latest statistics coming.

And later in the show, we'll show you what Joe Biden really thinks about his fellow Americans. A lot of us apparently he doesn't like at all. At least 10 to 15 percent of you out there, we're essentially worthless people, you know, smelly Trump-supporting Walmart shoppers, irredeemable, deplorables, clinging to God, our bibles, our religion, our Second Amendment, our Constitution.

So, how many more people is the ever-forgetful Joe going to insult and even say "don't vote for me" on Election Day?

Now, first, we begin tonight on the ground in Brooklyn, New York. Bryan Llenas has been with us all week. He is standing by with the very latest there -- Bryan.

BRYAN LLENAS, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Sean, this is the first fourth night of the 8:00 p.m. curfew in New York City. The Brooklyn Bridge is behind me and they are making sure that only essential personnel are on the road.

It is a much quieter evening tonight than it has been all week. There are still been hundreds, thousands of marchers and protesters out there against systemic racism, inequality, and police brutality. But I've got to tell you, that 8:00 p.m. curfew here in New York City is really a contentious point. The protesters are pointing to that curfew and saying that it's stifling free speech. They have a right to be out there, and that it's putting them in a position to get to a bad situation with the NYPD.

But from the NYPD's perspective, all week, they have been saying there have been looters and violent people and criminals who have infiltrated these peaceful protests. They're very few, and that's why they are trying to enforce this curfew. They would rather you be off of the road after 8:00 p.m. They've been put in an impossible situation all week. We've seen them march peacefully with protesters, hand-in-hand really throughout the day, but even at night, given some leeway to allow these protesters to go in.

But then, eventually, they have to go in until people knew got to get off the roads or get arrested, and it's caused a lot of animosity from some of the people here in New York City towards the NYPD.

Dermott Shea, the NYPD commissioner, says enough is enough. He says the antipolice rhetoric and the silence that is coming from the elected officials of this city is, quote, sickening. He thinks that this -- it needs to be notched down a lot. He believes that his officers have been targeted specifically because this antipolice rhetoric has been enfeebled by elected officials who have not done enough to promote dialogue between both groups.

And so, this 8:00 p.m. curfew, they find themselves stuck in the middle, Sean. They are showing up. They're trying to enforce the law. They're in riot gear, and the protesters are there, and it's creating a situation over the last four nights that the NYPD finds itself in a no-win situation despite the fact that they're doing everything they can to enforce a law that the governor put in place and that the mayor is backing to protect the businesses in the streets here after what we saw for nights on end, well, at least two nights, I'm sorry, of mass looting and criminal behavior -- Sean.

HANNITY: All right. Bryan Llenas, great job all week for the entire country. If anything breaks, we'll go back to Brian.

All week, we all witnessed the horrific scenes, the looting, the vandalism, the beat-downs, the shootings, the stabbings, the arson, you name it. One rioter was arrested for threatening to blow up a police station and turn it into Swiss cheese. America cities, they have now devolved into complete and utter anarchy.

So far, Minneapolis has suffered over $55 million in building damage and looting alone. Now, authorities are warning sophisticated criminals organized crime, that they are using the riots to plot strategic heists.

But get this? The left's solution to the chaos is to defund and dismantle the police.

Now, have they lost touch with all reality? Are they really that dumb?

Keith Ellison is now the attorney general of Minnesota. His son Jeremiah, he's a Minneapolis city council member. He just tweeted, quote: We are going to dismantle the Minneapolis police department, and when we are done, we're not simply going to glue it back together.

The president of that city council agreeing. Quote: Yes, we're going to dismantle the Minneapolis police department.

Today, Congresswoman Omar also agreed, tweeting: It's time to disband the Minneapolis police department.

Now, sadly, this call to action is not just taking place in Minneapolis. Liberal cities all across America, Democrats now are taking big steps to defund or dismantle their police. In Los Angeles, their mayor out there, Garcetti, bowing to get $150 million from that department. He also referred to members of the LAPD as killers.

Now, today, the LAPD union slammed the mayor, calling his remarks political pandering that smeared every single police officer in Los Angeles. Meanwhile, members of the LAPD, well, they had this to say to local councilman. Let's take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: You bow down to Black Lives Matter. These police officers that I read protecting the city, they protected it from being on fire. If it wasn't for them, the city would be burned down right now.

(APPLAUSE)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: All right. Sadly, there are similar antipolice proposals all over the country, including New York City council candidates. In that case, 40 or so of them. Hillary Clinton's former spokesperson also calling for police to be defunded.

Socialist congresswoman, part of the squad, Congresswoman Tlaib, tweeting, quote: I just want us to dig deeper that the hashtag defund police movement isn't just brushed aside.

The mob, the media, some there -- they are pushing for the police to be abolished. A new story in "The Atlantic" reads, quote: Defund the police. American needs to rethink its priorities for the whole criminal justice system.

Maybe they forgot that Donald Trump did criminal justice reform to get rid of disparate sentencing.

"Rolling Stone" publishing a, quote, practical guide to defunding the police. "Cosmo", they wrote, defunding the police will make us safer. Really?

And look at this. In a rare moment of common sense from the media mob, you have a writer over at https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=http-3A__Vox.com&d=DwICAg&c=cnx1hdOQtepEQkpermZGwQ&r=tgDLkJy54PfJyWJwul3dKe54qGxqO7b7d5vjo7RcZds&m=Ps9djChrFukE8HcJIQOimKveltVPkEulacfPyfe3ldI&s=rhXquB8bko7XUQH-Xmg-8a-L_zc8S7tKxgoaisB3pu0&e= tweeting, quote: I'm sorry, but this abolished the police seems like a poorly thought out idea that has gotten popular with shocking speed.

After widespread rage and condemnation from his far-left peers, guess what? He was pressured, groupthink, he was forced to apologize.

So, clearly, in the new, radical, far left socialist Democratic Party, it is now officially woke to abolish the police.

Today, Byron York, he brought up a really good point in his tweet, writing, quote: Well, maybe it's time for some enterprising blue state municipality to go bold and eliminate its police force.

Let's see what happens. Comrade de Blasio, how about we'll start with you. How about you give up the entire police department in New York, give two weeks paid leave, including, by the way, the armed police officers protecting you and your family every day, and after all, Black Lives Matter -- they have already promised they are going to fill the void. And they will patrol the streets, armed militias, if you want to call it, armed peace officers, really? The same Black Lives Matter group that frequently is called for violence against the police?

Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PROTESTERS: Pigs in a blanket, fry ‘em like bacon. Pigs in a blanket, fry ‘em like bacon. Pigs in a blanket, fry ‘em like bacon. Pigs in a blanket, fry ‘em like bacon. Pigs in a blanket, fry ‘em like bacon. Pigs in a blanket, fry ‘em like bacon.

PROTESTERS: What do we want? Dead cops! When do we want them? Now!

What do we want? Dead cops! When do we want them? Now!

What do we want? Dead cops! When do we want them? Now!

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Didn't then-President Obama meet with some of the radicals in some of these groups?

Now, as you are watching tonight, ask yourself this question, how do you feel? Are you comfortable with police being replaced by, let's say, militias, like Black Lives Matter and others?

Well, according to Gallup, well, we have that answer. It's a resounding no. The vast majority of Americans trust the police. In fact, according to Gallup, only the police, the military, small businesses receive a net positive favorable rating.

And just for the record, the mob and the media, politicians, they had the highest net negative ratings.

Still, some far left mayors, governors, they are ready, willing to dismantle the police, our first line of defense.

Even the Michigan governor, that's Governor Shutdown Whitmer said that she understands the sentiment behind the movement and the governor shutdown who used to use the police to enforce her over-the-top, absolutely obscene lockdown orders during the pandemic, well, guess what? Today, she violated her own social distancing orders. She took part in a protest. Remember, she outlawed lawn moving.

And for shutdown Whitmer, many other Democrats, the rules don't apply to them. They'll have you arrested for going to church, or if you are having a funeral even though you wear a mask in New York. But then they'll participate in protests with zero social distancing.

They'll disband the police force, all while they remain safe and sound. Of course, they have their armed guards. They have their high wall security.

And guess what? They'll let businesses get looted, burned to the ground, all while continuing to take their paycheck.

By the way, that goes the same for Nancy Pelosi. She says we need proxy voting and mail-in ballots for people's health and safety in November. So much is on the line. Can't have congressmen and women voting in person. Must all do it by mail.

Well, ultimately, it's going to come down to one very simple question. Do you want jobs, or you like this new mob rule? Not much of a question for me.

Joining me with reaction tonight, FOX News contributor Dan Bongino, FOX News correspondent at large, Geraldo Rivera.

We saw this now play out this week. Rod Rosenstein, knowing what you know now which you have signed the FISA warrants, no. Knowing what you know now, with Mueller had been appointed and done -- no. Is there any evidence of Trump-Russia collusion? No.

A couple of bad cops have abused power and were corrupt, dirty cops as Joe diGenova said, and then a bad cop here in Minneapolis and other cops who didn't do their jobs stopping it, look at what has happened. What -- now we are going to get rid of all cops? That sounds dangerous to me.

GERALDO RIVERA, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT-AT-LARGE: Well, dangerous is to put it lightly.

First on the Russia hoax, one of the -- adding to the pain and anguish of the last week and a half is the fact that perhaps the biggest story in the decade has been so totally overlooked that the mainstream accused are president being a Russian spy. They tried their best to destroy his presidency. They tried to invoke the 25th Amendment and is being -- you know, because of everything that's going on, we're paying such scant attention to it.

People want to abolish police, until they have to call 911. When they call 911 to get a recorded message, and the guy is coming through their window, they are going to rethink that whole thing about criminal justice.

There's a narrow line, a sweet spot between strength and compassion. I thought President Trump tried his best today, you know, elated with the economic news, invoking the name of George Floyd in the most loving way. He got mocked for it, I got exactly what he was trying to do.

But I'm telling you, this will move toward anarchy is going to end in a hurry as long as -- as soon as these people are victimized by crime, Sean.

HANNITY: Let's play a little experiment. Let's play the game that some of these Hollywood celebs and Democrats and all across cities in America, let's play this out in our mind a little bit here, Dan Bongino.

Let's say we give cops a month off. All cops, every city, a month off. Take a month off, let's experiment. I thought Democrats believed in science, right? They say Republicans don't believe in science.

I actually do believe in science. I actually do believe that all of the great building blocks of the universe and within universe came from God, but I also believe in science, gravity, science, that's real science.

So you want to do a scientific experiment, let's say cops were all for a month, Dan Bongino, what do you think -- what would you predict -- what would your theory be of the outcome?

DAN BONGINO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: People will die. People died. They will lose their homes. They'll lose their lives.

They'll be injured. They'll be killed. They'll lose their kids. You lose your car.

You know, Sean, I was a cop for a long time, between being a federal agent and police officer. You know, when you walk into a domestic violence situation, a volatile one, you know, when you see a little kid, you know, five years old crying in the corner because his father just beat the living out of a woman in the house who is now bleeding and you show up there, and the father doesn't want to go to jail and you get attacked by the father, which happened to me. I'm not telling you Rambo stories here, I'm just telling you for the purposes of this segment and he jumps on you and tries to then beat the crap out of you.

Who do you think responds to save that woman and that kid from that situation they are in? Do you think the librarian is going to show up? Do think the Black Lives Matter crowd is going to show up, the social activists? You know, one of the looters are going to show up? What is your answer to that?

Well, let me ask you again, you know, what about when I was walking foot post in the 75 precinct in East New York, a crime-ridden area, and you have to watch an 80-year-old woman. I'll never forget, in the corner, walk into her house while two guys you know are selling drugs out front and she wants to say something, but she can't because she has that look of fear in her eyes and she is afraid of what's going to happen, who do you think is going show up? Do you think Antifa is going to show up, who paid -- her entire life, she paid mortgage on that home and she's held hostage and imprison inside that house because to drug dealers set up camp out front? Who do you think stops that?

The police department stops that and when you see that little kid in the corner crying, I'll never forget it, burned into my cerebral cortex like there's no tomorrow. Until you see that, those are the cops that show up and do that. They're not perfect all the time, Sean. They make mistakes. We are all sinners.

But, my gosh, this is -- this will get you killed or hurt if you follow this outrageous proposal to defund and abolish the police. It is insane.

HANNITY: You know, Geraldo, you've been -- a big part of your 50-year career, you've been a street reporter. You've been among people, people -- for years, you know, you recognized everything you go in life. I've been with you and there's great affection for you among so many people, politics aside on some issues.

And I'm looking at this and I'm saying, this would be an unmitigated disaster. Why are the Democratic members of Congress, the Democratic Party, Obama gave a town hall? He never said a word about the cops that were killed in the last week. Biden -- he didn't say a word either about the cops killed and stabbed and shot and clinging to dear life in hospitals.

What is this -- what is this going on here?

RIVERA: Let me just go back one day. When I said last night about black men have special challenges when they are confronted by cops, I meant that. Why is that?

It's because black on black crime, urban crime, this malignant destructive force within the community is creating such a toxic atmosphere that the policeman comes usually from out of the neighborhood, he comes there and he sees the worst in everybody. This one is drug dealing, this one is shooting, this -- the crime -- so the reaction between the blue and the black and it doesn't matter whether the cop is white or black, is defined in many ways by the atmosphere of criminality, of human rights violations on a regular basis because people are stealing or whatever it is going on.

So, the cop is now he is the social worker, he is a law enforcer, he is the marriage counselor, he's the childcare -- you know, they've got such a hard job. They -- you know, the fuse can burn down so far between it, it blows up.

I think that one of these incidents, that cop that hit put his knee on George Floyd's neck, he hurt so many cops. He hurt so many.

HANNITY: Just like crooked Comey.

RIVERA: He helped burned so many minority businesses.

HANNITY: Yes.

All right. Let me -- let me go -- one of the things we are seeing now, Dan, we talk a lot about self-defense. My mom, the prison guard, had a loaded gun next to her bed. She didn't have the fingerprint safe that I have next to my bed, and I've carried -- concealed carry in New York, in California, in Rhode Island, Alabama, Georgia, I've carried my whole life. I've learned gun safety when I was 10 or 11.

We see a run now on guns and ammunition in a lot of the states. I always remind people, what gun do you like? I'm like, whichever one you like that you are willing to spend the time and get trained in.

It's not a toy. You got to be responsible. You've got to know gun safety. But there's a reason that people now, it's a massive run on weapons across the country, report after report.

Your thoughts? What's that message they are sending?

BONGINO: The debate about the Second Amendment is over for possibly a decade or more. Liberals may tell you otherwise, but they are grossly mistaken.

Listen, I was a police officer. They are not your personal security force. I'm sorry to inform you, if you've been misinformed and believe that. If you call 911 now, God forbid you did that, ask someone, can you put a police officer in front of my house because I'm worried, they will probably arrest you for calling 911 in making a false charge.

They are not there for that. They are there to enforce the law and do it the best way they can. They're not your personal security force.

Sadly, sadly, I'm not kidding, it's not hyperbolic. That has come home. People have gotten a taste of chaos.

You know, a friend of mine said to me on my show earlier and he wasn't kidding. He said, you know, the difference about the United States in comparison to every other country in the world, I've traveled around the world in the Secret Service, this is true, is you wake up tomorrow with the expectations that things will be a little better. You don't worry about your house being taken by a horde of bandits coming by.

You understand the rest of the world doesn't generally work like that? That's gone. People in New York have now gotten the flavor of chaos and it doesn't taste good.

This argument about the Second Amendment is over. It's over for at least a decade, and anyone telling you otherwise did not live through what just happened in America's major cities, this tragedy.

HANNITY: All right. Dan Bongino, Geraldo Rivera, thank you both.

When we come back, we have reports from other cities, apparently some new activity going on in Atlanta. We'll hit that when we get back.

Also coming up tonight, we have more investigations into black lives matter.

A new lead in the murder case of retired St. Louis police captain, David Dorn. Trace Gallagher has that.

Also, why is the left siding with the chaos over law and order? Burgess Owens, Pete Hegseth, Dave Rubin.

And shock of the night, is that the economy coming roaring back, nobody expected two and a half million jobs, a new record. We'll examine that and more, straight ahead.

HANNITY: All right. So, on Monday, David Dorn, retired St. Louis police captain, he was killed while trying to defend his friend's pawnshop from looters.

Trace Gallagher, he has the latest on that report -- Trace.

TRACE GALLAGHER, FOX NEWS CHIEF BREAKING NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Sean, David Dorn was shot while he was inside Lee's Pawnshop protecting it from looters and police have released video from inside the pawnshop that shows seven people crawling one after another between the security gate into the store. At least two suspects are armed and one of them points a gun at the door.

It's unclear what point David Dorn was shot but police say he was hit by gunfire inside the shop and was able to make it outside where he collapsed on the sidewalk. These suspects, as you see, were wearing masks you can also see the video very clear. Police are hopeful that somebody will recognize them and if you do, call St. Louis police.

David Dorn was a St. Louis police captain for 35 years before retiring and taking a job as a small town police chief. Dorn, the father of five, grandfather of ten, was also instrumental in mentoring numerous young people who were interested in pursuing law enforcement.

And I just want to note that Lee's Pawnshop is on Martin Luther King Drive -- Sean.

HANNITY: All right, Trace Gallagher, thank you tonight. We appreciate that report.

Unfortunately tonight, the lawless left continues to sow hate, division, more attacks on the military and law enforcement, as the National Guard in Utah confirmed they were kicked out of their D.C. hotel. Why? By the radical D.C. mayor earlier this week who, at the same time, was using city resources to paint a Black Lives Matter mural leading to the White House.

Wasn't that the group -- maybe my memory is faulty. What do we want, dead cops, when do we want it, now? Hmm, pigs in a blanket, fry ‘em like bacon? I just don't quite remember.

Now, President Trump earlier today tweeted, well, Mayor Bowser is grossly incompetent, no way qualified to be running an important city like Washington, D.C. Now, if the great men and women of the National Guard didn't step forward, they would've looked no better than her counterpart mayor in Minneapolis.

Here with reaction, "FOX & Friends" weekend co-host, Pete Hegseth. He was serving with the National Guard during the D.C. unrest, along with Super Bowl champion Burgess Owens, who by himself, he is running for an open seat out in Utah, the district -- the fourth district there, and the host of "The Rubin Report," David Rubin.

Pete, I saw what you were doing, we had a conversation, told you to be safe. Can you give us some insight as to what you were dealing with and seeing in D.C. as you were called up?

PETE HEGSETH, HOST, "FOX & FRIENDS": Yes, I was there for three days, three nights on the streets of Washington, D.C. At one point, Sean, I was -- I was -- me and a handful of other guys standing at the Vietnam War Memorial to defend it from people who would want to deface it after the Lincoln Memorial.

I remember saying a prayer there in thinking. This is what it's like to be a Vietnam veteran. What they went through, when they came home.

If we had not been there, if the National Guard had not been there, everything a monument would've been defaced from everything will business would've been looted and they would've laid siege to the White House in an unending fashion. If not for the National Guard, and the mayor in Washington, D.C., would've had no way out of the mess that she and others have helped create.

And, by the way, that hotel? That's the hotel I was staying at, and I can confirm that the guys that are still there have been kicked out of the hotel by the mayor. The men and women in uniform who had nowhere else to stay, that's where the army hotel had been set up, so that they could protect the very city that she supposedly runs.

I was on those streets, the most vile things were being said to the cops and the National Guard soldiers. We were there to facilitate the First Amendment right to protest but to then stand as the thin blue and green line against the rioters, the looters, the violent folks who threw things at me, at us, at my guys, without that, you do not have any peaceful protest. And without -- without what the president did in calling in the National Guard and the other people, that Washington, D.C., would be a very different place tonight.

HANNITY: Burgess Owens, we've been friends for a long time, you are running for Utah's fourth congressional seat. There is despair at sentencing. That was dealt with not by Barack and Joe but by Donald Trump with criminal justice reform, just like opportunities, Donald Trump did that not Joe and Barack. Just like helping historically black colleges, that would be Donald Trump, and I think the best record is a record low after record low after record low unemployment for African-Americans, Hispanic-Americans, Asian- Americans, women in the workplace, youth unemployment, and African youth unemployment.

And -- but every two, for two years, the narrative, if you are conservative, you're racist, sexist, misogynist, xenophobic, homophobic, Islamophobic, et cetera.

BURGESS OWENS (R), UTAH CONGRESSIONAL CANDIDATE: Yes. Well, Burgess for Utah, the reason I'm running, Sean, is because, what we see in D.C. is exactly what black America is now waking up to.

You have to understand that the left is -- and I just want to call what she is, she's a Marxist. They love -- they love chaos, they love pain and misery for those they are overseen. What they forget -- what they forgot is that the rest of the country isn't what they have been overseeing for the last few years.

The rest of the country is hopeful, we believe in ourselves, we are very independent and that is why we're coming back as strong as we are. What we are seeing -- and by the way, I have a friend of mine, part of the National Guard here, left here to go to D.C. to help this lady, this mayor, to help people that she obviously doesn't really care about.

And that's the message -- that's the conversation we are going to start having among Democrats who love our country, blacks, particularly business owners, find -- think about who is in your corner and who is not. And this is going to be the greatest conversation we've ever had, so -- because Marxism and the evil of it will finally be shown for what it is in our country will come back strong, we will get a president in place, a house that is going to give the Senate more backbone, and the next four years, Sean, is going to be the renaissance in our country.

I really see it because we've talked about the realism of this evil of Marxism.

HANNITY: You know, Dave, you talk a lot about freedom of speech, and I call it, literally groupthink, mob, media, and I believe that. You had -- all right, https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=http-3A__vox.com&d=DwICAg&c=cnx1hdOQtepEQkpermZGwQ&r=tgDLkJy54PfJyWJwul3dKe54qGxqO7b7d5vjo7RcZds&m=Ps9djChrFukE8HcJIQOimKveltVPkEulacfPyfe3ldI&s=9BffQ707PWpsu5uXvlhPXeUmHLsSW64lngWb5C5uJlQ&e= , they're not exactly Sean Hannity or Dave Rubin fans, but, you know, one writer said it is a bad idea abolishing the police, he had to walk that back.

We saw -- nobody loves a city more than Drew Brees, for crying out loud, and he made his comments about kneeling, he's allowed to have his opinion. We saw what happened there. And now the NFL commissioner is weighing in. I just like free, open exchange of ideas and ideals, that includes people that beat the living hell out of me, which happens regularly. I accept it. That's part of the great tradition of this country.

DAVE RUBIN, "TEH RUBIN REPORT" HOST: Absolutely, Sean, and, by the way, the chickens are coming home to roost. So it's nice to see a couple of "New York Times" or "Vox" or "BuzzFeed" people coming around and going, oh, maybe the police are decent or maybe law and order is a decent thing. Maybe the Constitution in America, they ain't that bad.

But it's a little too late, right, because these are the people that have been trying to cancel you for years when you talk about black crime in Chicago, for example, were just this past weekend I think something like 19 people -- black people were killed. I mean, crazy statistics.

But, of course, we should all be for free speech in the open exchange of ideas but with happening here, you know I'm in L.A. right now. The progressive mayors and governors, they want this chaos because it gives them an excuse to use more power, and then they feel that then proves that the whole system is broken.

But a guy like Drew Brees, who I have nothing but respect for, he made a really terrible mistake by apologizing for what he believes and what was true, because once you bend the knee to these people, which we're watching so many people do right now, my Mayor Eric Garcetti was on his knees a day or two ago in front of protesters, once you bend the name you must live down there forever.

They will keep their foot on your throat and I would much rather live as a free man and be hated than bow to the people who want to control me.

HANNITY: All right. I want to thank you all. Good luck, Burgess, on your race, by the way. Pete, thanks for all you did this week, serving your country again. Dave, good to see you.

Coming up, the left rooting against an economic comeback. Nobody saw this, huge economic news. As a matter of fact, a huge record employment month, meaning a record. Melissa Francis, Governor Huckabee, they are next.

And later, you won't believe what Joe Biden -- what he had to say about, well, Americans, a lot of us come apparently he doesn't like us at all, straight ahead.

HANNITY: All right. We have some breaking news in Brooklyn, New York, tonight.

We go back to Bryan Llenas. He is with the protesters again -- Bryan.

LLENAS: Hey, yes. So, we are in plaza in Brooklyn. This is the entrance to Prospect Park. You can see the light of police officers and this is the situation where it deescalated.

No arrests and it's a good news, considering what we've seen. There is somebody here, I like to talk.

Hey, how are you?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Good. How are you?

LLENAS: Good.

Explain to me what just happened here, because we've seen confrontations before but this seemed like it deescalated.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Well, ideally, the whole thing is about not being afraid of the cops. They want you to be afraid. They want you to run. They want to chase you. They want to beat you. They want to show you their power.

When we stand again and we show them they're afraid of them, they are powerless. Today, we marched in peace, we sat together --

HANNITY: She believes that about all cops?

(CROSSTALK)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: We didn't let anybody fall behind, we knew what to chant. We had bikers. We had people protecting us.

LLENAS: Let me ask -- let me ask you something here. This 8:00 p.m. curfew, do you think it's causing more confrontation with police, or are you talking about all police here or just those with excessive force? What's your message?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: No, obviously it's the police officers who like to use excessive force. They're going to try to use the curfew as a way to arrest people, but it's much deeper than that. They know people are not going to listen to a curfew.

We are dealing with a pandemic. They didn't -- they tried to implement the curfew and people didn't listen, OK? So as of right now, we are dealing with social injustice, racial injustice, people are fighting for black lives, OK? And we didn't -- we're not going to stop.

HANNITY: Bryan?

LLENAS: Let me ask you something, George Floyd -- those four officers, yeah, yeah. Go ahead.

HANNITY: Sorry. So you have a lot of cops that literally put their lives at risk every day and night to serve and protect, there are bad cops. Does she believe -- what does she think the percentage of good versus bad cops are? Does she not see the good in those officers that risk their lives for people in all communities?

LLENAS: Let me -- let me ask you if you can clarify here, all right, about what this movement is about because a lot of people are looking at the images on TV and they are saying this is just an antipolice movement. Can you clarify your feelings on that, and is it all police, you know what I mean?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I think, ideally, it defends on how you're choosing to choose this fight, you know? Some people can look at social media and know this is about a black man who got killed, racial injustice, social injustice. But the people who are out here, especially New York, and we see how they are treating us, the excessive aggression. Obviously, we have a personal connection to how the NYPD has been treating us for years.

So, yes, this started because of social injustice and this may end because of social injustice but right now, this is about not letting them instill fear into our hearts.

LLENAS: Can I ask you something? I saw some rhetoric and the last couple of days in which black and brown cops were being ridiculed for being on the force. You know, I'm thinking that is in it better to have people that look like us protecting our communities? What's your thought on that?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: And this goes back to your last question whether this is is about cops, racial injustice.

LLENAS: Yes.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: There were cops that laughed at us yesterday, cops that looked just like me that laughed at us when we asked them to take a knee with us, OK? This is about a suit, OK? This is about a uniform. This is about a badge and this is about power. It doesn't matter what color you're in, that suit, people think they're invicible.

HANNITY: Does she like no cops that all?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: They want to instill fear. They do not care. I saw black people beat other black people. This is not about black cops standing up for us because they're not going to. There are few that will, but they will not.

LLENAS: Do you want dialogue, or do you want to abolish police? Or do you want -- like what's the end goal here?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Honestly, I think this whole thing needs to be reorganized from within. It's crazy that sergeants and military workers -- they get such extensive training but most cops only get about six weeks training, depending on what state you're in. And it's crazy to me that you would have somebody trained for only six weeks and think that a gun is something that's going to protect them.

So, out here, people who are dealing with the excessive aggressive, who have been beaten, who have been arrested for no reason, this becomes a personal attack against the people who were supposed to protect them.

LLENAS: You know, the mayor put that 8:00 p.m. curfew here. And these -- you know, these cops are just supporting the law, right? So, isn't it the elected officials who created this 8:00 p.m. curfew who've created this type of a situation? It seems like an impossible situation from what I've seen. They're just trying to do their jobs, right?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I mean, ideally, yes. They're trying to do their jobs, but we also have our jobs to do and we are not going to stop doing our jobs. They're getting a paycheck. We are doing this for free, OK?

LLENAS: Yes, thanks. I appreciate it. Thank you so much.

HANNITY: Thank you for that report. We report, you decide.

Now, tonight, the president's bold action to rebuild the economy way ahead of schedule. It's an absolutely blockbuster May jobs report totally crushed all expectations.

U.S. economy gained a whopping, record 2.5 million jobs last month. And how was the mob and the media responding to all this good news?

Over at fake news CNN, they're trying to ignore it, not even taking the president's remarks on it. Liberal, fake news, fraud Paul Krugman at the New York toilet paper "Times," well, he's promoting baseless conspiracy theories that the Bureau of Labor Statistics altered the data.

The Washington compost, well, they are putting out an outright false tweet about a 20 percent unemployment rate that they thought was coming that didn't happen. Great job at the psycho FOX News, "Hannity" stalker Erik Pimple paper.

We go now and check in with Governor Mike Huckabee, Melissa Francis.

Melissa, nobody saw this coming. They were expecting 7.5 million jobs lost.

MELISSA FRANCIS, "OUTNUMBERED" CO-HOST: No, they were so close. I mean, those so-called experts, right? They were only off by 10 million jobs. So close. They thought it was going to be down 7.5 million, instead it was up 2.5 million, 75 percent of small business owners back out there, opening their doors, back to business, the lifeblood of the economy.

And the mainstream media focused on one of the negatives within the report, which was that black unemployment is still stubbornly high. Yes, it is all the way back to what it was under the Obama administration and nobody wants to go back to the terrible jobs numbers for minorities under the Obama administration. The wage gap was huge, the gap between rich and poor, so we don't want to go back to that, and they point out, yes, it's just like under the Obama administration.

HANNITY: Governor Huckabee, prior to corona, record low unemployment for every demographic. I didn't think we'd see these numbers, until July -- July numbers came out in August. This is an amazing development.

MIKE HUCKABEE, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: I think -- yes, I think what's happened, Sean, people forget we were in the midst of an incredibly strong economy. That is because the president cut taxes, deregulated, and we had a supercharged economy prior to coronavirus.

So, during coronavirus, it wasn't that the car died. The car was revved up but it was at the stoplight. And yet, the accelerator was ready to go, but the people had their foot on the break.

So when the break came off, this car is ready and raring to go, and I think we're all thrilled to see that the strong economy we had was revved up and ready, and it's getting back to speed. Momentum is picking up, it's what we wanted, needed, and thank God, it's happening.

HANNITY: Thank god -- it shows America's spirit, too, Governor, wanting to get back to work.

By the way, I think Governor Sarah Huckabee sounds pretty good. I'm just guessing. I don't know, I hear rumblings, I hear things. People talk to me. I have sources.

Anyway, thank you both.

Great news for all Americans. That is a sign that this economy will come roaring back.

When we come back, you have heard a redeemable deplorables, bitter Americans, clinging to God, and the Constitution, and let's see, our bibles and religion. Yeah, now Joe Biden says -- well, 15 percent of us as Americans, we are just not very good people.

Leo Tirrell, Larry Elder respond, next.

HANNITY: All right. Joe Biden, did he just have his irredeemable, deplorable moment?

Well, here's what he said about some of his fellow Americans about one of his disastrous virtual town halls. This one yesterday. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Did we really think this is as good as we can be as a nation? I don't think the vast majority of people think that. Probably anywhere from 10 percent to 15 percent out there probably are just not very good people.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Ten to 15 percent.

Joining us now, civil rights attorney, Leo Terrell, 2.0 as Larry says, and executive producer of the upcoming documentary, "Uncle Tom", is Larry Elder.

I do like the 2.0 part, Leo, that's a good line. You got to give Larry credit there. And I love -- I can even now mention O.J. and you don't rip out your earpiece and mic. We have made so much progress. We love you for that.

All right.

LEO TERRELL, CIVIL RIGHTS ATTORNEY: Well, listen, I'm going to be consistent on this because as a civil rights attorney, Joe Biden talks one game and does another. He claims he wants to unite the country -- well, he just threw out 15 percent, that they're not good people.

Well, Mr. Biden, I'm part of that 15 percent and proud of it.

Then he further divides the country by claiming that if you don't vote Democrat, you ain't black. He further divides the country by then not supporting the police department. I find it insulting.

Now, this is his only calling card, that he claims, that oh, he got nominated or appointed by Obama to be his running mate. That's not enough to vote for him. He threw blacks in jail by the -- with his crime reform -- his crime bill. It was President Trump with his First Step action that got out of jail.

And then his best friend, Eric Garcetti, calls cop killers. Joe Biden, if he has any --

HANNITY: Remember, you know, you have to have a slight Indian accent if you work at a Dunkin Donut, 7-Eleven? My state is a slave state, and I never thought I got enough play, but Biden saying, you know, for the first time you have an African-American who is bright, clean, and articulate. A storybook, man, about -- comments about Barack Obama? Like, what the hell is that?

LARRY ELDER, SALEM RADIO HOST: And don't forget when he gave the speech criticizing Mitt Romney for not wanting to regulate Wall Street more. He said to the audience, with a bunch of blacks, he wants to unchain Wall Street, wanted to put y'all back in chain. Don't forget that one.

Look, the 10 percent to 15 percent is not as bad as Hillary. Hillary said half of Donald Trump supporters could be deplorables. So, if half the country voted for Trump, and she's talking about half of that, that's 25 percent. So Joe was not nearly as demeaning as Hillary was.

Look, Joe's real problem with numbers as the numbers you talked about with Huckabee just now in that previous section, and Melissa, the economy could be coming back big time, and also, there's a Rasmussen report that came out today, it's an outlier, but it shows that 40 percent of blacks are now supporting Donald Trump.

Again, that's an outlier, but clearly, Donald Trump is going to get much more black support then he did in 2016.

HANNITY: All right --

TERRELL: The Democratic Party has been hijacked. It's been hijacked by the extremists and that is why I'm on your show, Sean Hannity. It's been hijacked.

HANNITY: Well --

ELDER: Somebody hijacked Leo, Sean, and I'm loving it.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: They come on radio, we do this for a full hour. You know, some of the best radio you will ever hear. Thank you both.

All right. When you come back, you are not going to believe who MSDNC has now hired, straight ahead.

HANNITY: Well, you just can't make some stuff up. Look who MSDNC, the conspiracy theory channel, just tired.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: And we are very happy to welcome to our network Lisa Page, former FBI lawyer who worked as special counsel for Robert Mueller's legal team. She worked on the Russian government disinformation probe and on the Hillary Clinton email investigation both. Lucky for us, MSNBC analyst.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: My heart is troubled. Laura is next. Have a great weekend.

