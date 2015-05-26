Friday Lightning Round: Health care policy cancellations

This is a rush transcript from "Special Report," October 10, 2014. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

BRET BAIER, ANCHOR: Each week we ask you to vote online in our Friday Lightning Round. This is it for your favorite panel topic. This week you chose health care policy cancellations. Take a listen to this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JAMES CAPRETTA, ETHICS AND PUBLIC POLICY CENTER: The assets are hard to come by, but it looks like several hundred thousand people across the country will receive notices in the coming days and weeks indicating that their reopened plans that they thought they could keep are now going to be closed in 2015.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BAIER: Now these are 13 states not offering exemptions, so those notices could be going out really any day now. Of these states, only two really have competitive Senate races, or semi-competitive, Minnesota and Virginia. We're back with the panel. Steve?

STEVE HAYES, SENIOR WRITER, THE WEEKLY STANDARD: Virginia is interesting because Ed Gillespie has lately been focusing more on ObamaCare and he's one of the Republicans who has chosen to fully embrace an alternative plan, to actually talk about it, to include it in his stump speeches to campaign on it. And I think he's betting as it goes into the final three, four weeks of the campaign that that's going to help him in places like Virginia, perhaps because of these notices.

BAIER: A.B.?

A.B. STODDARD, ASSOCIATE EDITOR, THE HILL: They are not battleground states, really. Virginia is going to be won by Mark Warner, the incumbent. He might have a few frustrated customers as a result of this. It is big news. It's just not in the right states I think to affect the race.

BAIER: Charles?

CHARLES KRAUTHAMMER, SYNDICATED COLUMNIST: I'm not sure it will matter that it's not in the right states. I think it's going to be news. ObamaCare has dropped off the map as a result of all the other crises. ISIS, Ebola, everything else going on, Secret Service, the competence of the government and the scandals, I think it puts it in the news. And with a week to go, there will be a lot of stories if you like your doctor, you keep it. That's going to revive that and I think it's going to have an effect in other states.

BAIER: We'll see if it there are a lot of stories. So far major networks have not covered that story that much.

Speaking of off the map, Kim Jong Un, he is missing in action, the leader of North Korea.

KRAUTHAMMER: Yes, I tend not to be a conspiracy theorist. Of course with Pyongyang everything is conspiracy, so how you can tell? The fact is we really don't know. He is obviously ill because in the pictures we saw he is limping. They don't usually show a god king limping unless he really has a problem. I would guess he has a health problem, but that could weaken him to the point where he gets pushed aside.

BAIER: A.B.?

STODDARD: I would agree. It seems like he is not glue yet. He is ill. But anything could happen and we could never see him again.

BAIER: Not glue?

HAYES: The limp could just be his pimp roll. It doesn't have to be a real limp, you know.

(LAUGHTER)

BAIER: It's Friday. Go with it.

HAYES: I was fully prepared to not buy the conspiracy theories. And there was a Reuters piece that everybody was citing that quoted an authoritative source saying, look, is he fine. Then I read the Reuters piece. This is what the authoritative source said. He pulled a tendon, then moments later said he injured his ankle and knee. When? Moments later, late August or early September, because he was drilling while he was over [inaudible]. And what's the prognosis? It's 100 days to recuperate. So this source has no idea what is happening. That's terrible, terrible sourcing, terrible reporting.

BAIER: Winners and losers besides that article?

HAYES: Yes. That article would be one of them. So my winners, I was really struck watching the John Roberts piece earlier about the doctors and nurses, particularly Christian missionaries who are going to West Africa to fight Ebola. I just think it's an incredibly noble thing to do to try to help where you can, putting yourself at tremendous risk and shows tremendous courage.

My loser is the U.S. army. Kristina Wong from The Hill reported today that the army has decided that they are not going to go public with the results of the investigation into the departure of Bowe Bergdahl from the army when he left his squad mates. I think the army owes it to us, but more importantly the army owes it to his squad mates to tell them what happened. They risked their lives searching for this guy. They deserve to know.

BAIER: A.B.?

STODDARD: My losers are Alison Lundergan Grimes, hard to say her name, but you saw her in the clip there as a delegate to Obama not being able to answer whether or not she had voted for him. Mark Pryor battling for his job in Arkansas this week was asked about whether or not the administration's response to the Ebola outbreak had been appropriate, and he spent about three minutes not answering that question. I thought his constituents deserved a response.

And to be fair and balanced, my winner this week is the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee throwing $1 million at the South Dakota race, which is a new opportunity as you discussed on the panel last night, from a safe Republican seat to possible Dem.

BAIER: Charles?

KRAUTHAMMER: The winner is the Nobel Peace Prize Committee, not the winners. Obviously they are winners, but choosing two people, including that young girl Malala without any implication of anti-American as people who deserve it.

Loser again, are the Kurds, deceived and denied and double-crossed for 100 years. They lost out 100 years ago at Versailles, the only people in the region who never got a state. And now the United States and Turkey and others are watching as they face a massacre and no one lifts a finger.

BAIER: Did you notice the Nobel Peace Prize had one from Pakistan and one from India.

KRAUTHAMMER: A little bit of balance, but it wasn't anti-American for a change. So that is really is a remarkable development.

BAIER: That is it for the panel. But stay tuned for a celebration long overdue.

