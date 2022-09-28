'The Five' sits down with Sharon Osbourne

This is a rush transcript of "The Five" on September 27, 2022. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS HOST: Hello, everybody. I'm Jesse Watters along with Judge Jeanine Pirro, Sharon Osbourne, Dana Perino and Brian Kilmeade. It's 5:00 in New York City and this is THE FIVE.



Cancel culture rearing its ugly head again, but thankfully more people are fighting back this time. The latest example, the White House is having to cancel the Atlanta Braves on the same day that President Biden hosted them at the White House to celebrate their World Series championship.



Critics say the name of the team is racist and offensive to native Americans and the liberal mob has been demanding that they change it. Here is the White House.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



KARINE JEAN-PIERRE, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: We believe that it's important to have this conversation, you know, and Native American and indigenous voices, they should be at the center of this conversation. That is something that the president believes and it is something that this administration believes.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: Cancel culture not nil. And legendary TV personality Sharon Osbourne knows a thing or two about it. She's taking the fight to the liberal mob in her new four-part series "Sharon Osborne: To Hell and Back" available now on Fox Nation. It documents the cancel culture firestorms that led to her departure from CBS opinion show "The Talk."



Osbourne was accused of being racist because she defended her friend Piers Morgan's public criticism of Meghan Markle and was later ambushed on the show. Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



SHARON OSBOURNE, TV PERSONALITY: I was this lamb that was slaughtered that morning and CBS denied responsibility on the news. And that is because they were (BLEEP).



UNKNOWN: You can get ganged up on, on live television, and when you go to defend yourself against accusations, you get fired for creating a hostile work environment. This is the world we live in today.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: Sharon, welcome to the THE FIVE.



OSBOURNE: Thank you.



WATTERS: Is that still kind of upsetting to you when you watch that, what happened?



OSBOURNE: Not anymore because I had eight months of therapy so I figured - -



WATTERS: Just eight months.



OSBOURNE: Which they didn't pay for, by the way.



BRIAN KILMEADE, FOX NEWS HOST: Did you like to use cobra and extend your health care or no? You had to pay off out of your pocket? So wrong.



WATTERS: What was that like for people you worked with, executives you knew really kind of stabbed you in the back and kind of set you up. How that make you feel?



OSBOURNE: Angry. I was pissed off and angry and at the same time hurt with my co-host because especially one of the ladies I thought was a friend of mine. I sat next to her for ten and a half years and I thought she was my friend.



JEANINE PIRRO, FOX NEWS HOST: You know, the amazing part of it is that you were in the crosshairs at CBS when -- it wasn't your fight. You were simply saying that Piers Morgan have the right to express his opinion.



OSBOURNE: Yeah.



PIRRO: And then all of a sudden you were called out.



OSBOURNE: Because they said he was racist, but then I said, where? What has he written? What has he ever said that's racist? And they couldn't come up with anything, and their excuse was, because Meghan Markle was a woman of color. He must be a racist to say she was lying. Only a racist would do that.



PIRRO: And what about the underlying issue that he said she was lying about? What was it? That she was married before.



OSBOURNE: That there were 17 comments that she made that were all proven true later. And so, it was -- I was sticking up for my friend who is a journalist. He has freedom of speech, as we all do. And to criticize somebody, fine. You are entitled to do that, but because she was a lady of color, then that makes you racist.



WATTERS: I think you're the only one that's ever stack up for Piers Morgan.



DANA PERINO: I was wondering if looking back if in the first 24 hours or even in your initial feelings or response, if you had to do it over again, if you had to go through it again, would you react differently?



OSBOURNE: Yes.



PERINO: Would you have advised for people who are worried that this might happen to them.



OSBOURNE: Oh, yeah. Yeah, I would have absolutely --



PERINO: And Jesse, I was speaking about him.



(LAUGHTER)



WATTERS: Speak slowly so I can take notes here.



OSBOURNE: Yeah, I'll give you the notes. Okay, number one, I would have looked into the camera and I would have said, "this was never rehearsed. This was not the show I was told I was going to do this morning. You are setting me up and I'm now leaving." But my head was like -- I was in like, what's going on here? What's going on? And I was in -- I was shocked. And then, the more you try and defend yourself, the worse you look.



KILMEADE: Interesting.



WATTERS: It would be like if Ainsley and Doocy just sandbag you one morning.



KILMEADE: Which is called Wednesday.



(LAUGHTER)



KILMEADE: Sharon, here is the thing. Do you believe -- have you done investigation to see if it came from management? Because obviously you think it was orchestrated and they wanted to get you out and yet you were invaluable to the show, and even watched the show. You were the hinge of the show. So, they were going to hurt the show to get you out, but it was important to get you out. How did both worlds meet?



OSBOURNE: Well, I was told by the show runners. The show was run by two ladies. And I was told by both of them that that morning, the woman who runs programming, she runs daytime and evening program at CBS, told them to do this to me.



PERINO: Wow!



KILMEADE: Have you thought about taking action against them? Obviously, you turn the page, you're better off.



OSBOURNE: Do you know what's the situation is? Do I want to spend two or three years of my life fighting this because, you know, judge, that's how long it would have taken. Do I want to lay out the expense? No. And that's why I did this documentary. And I did it, too, because I didn't want it to be the end of my career because how dare they tell me when it's the end of my career.



KILMEADE: Right.



OSBOURNE: And that's what they basically did in this country.



PERINO: You have very close family members and I'm curious if you have thoughts about if this is going to happen to somebody like Jesse or me or anybody, you know, any of us.



WATTERS: Does it have to be me? What about the judge.



OSBOURNE: Why are we picking on Jesse?



PERINO: Why are we picking on Jesse? Because it's called Tuesday. But I just wonder if there was a way for family members to support somebody who is going through this. Even if it's not public like this, it could just be in a small town and it happens to somebody and their loved ones don't know how to react or how to support them. Was there something that happened in your family that helps you get through it?



OSBOURNE: Love. They would support me. They would tell me that, you know, this will pass. You're better than them. You are a genuine friend to people. They are not genuine. And constantly my family were telling me that and they were saying, you have a home to come back to every night where you are loved. Most of the people on that panel don't.



KILMEADE: Interesting.



WATTERS: Yeah. I have a feeling if I got canceled, my mom would say, you know what Jesse --



KILMEADE: You had it coming.



WATTERS: Alright, coming up next, are America's big city safe? The White House can't even answer that simple question as more people fall victim to the crime crisis.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



KILMEADE: Alright, we are getting more horrific scenes of violence at Democratic-led cities and the White House, they refuse to deal with the reality. Here is an example. You have a 33-year-old woman who was heading to work at New York's JFK airport. She gets obviously beaten so badly by a homeless man, that among her many ailments, she is not being able -- she's not able to see out of her eye and she might lose it.



This 41 (inaudible) he fostered is facing felony assault charges and you probably guess by now his rap sheet is long, seven priors including assaulting another woman with a screwdriver, a conviction for murdering his 82-year-old foster grandmother in a brutal beating. How does is this guy even out of prison when he was 14. He was out on probation when he committed this latest attack.



Now, over in Philadelphia we're getting disturbing surveillance footage of the murder of a Temple University grad. Police say the 23-year-old Everett Beauregard was the victim of unprovoked murder when he was shot and killed while walking home. With all of that in mind, listen to what the White House had to say about whether our cities are safe or not.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



PETER DOOCY, FOX NEWS WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT: Does President Biden think American's big cities are safe?



JEAN-PIERRE: Can you say more?



DOOCY: Well, we know that some robberies are up about 20 percent in the first half of this year, so I'm wondering if he thinks America's big cities are safe?



JEAN-PIERRE: So, I'll say this. That same story also stated that the crime is complicated and multifaceted.



DOOCY: Just the original question, does President Biden think America's big cities are safe?



JEAN-PIERRE: But it is not -- it is not a yes or no question. It is very much a question of what has he done?



(END VIDEO CLIP)



KILMEADE: Fascinating response. Dana, have you ever said to yourself I need to hear more from a question?



PERINO: Well, maybe, I mean, when you get a little time to figure out like where you want to go. But this is the thing is -- it's news everywhere so, that answer should be automatic. And the answer from the White House is not matching the mood of the public.



So, you have to read the room, they are not reading the room because -- okay, you can maybe make a case it's multifaceted in certain places, but people are seeing this every single day. And if you are at the White House on the political situation that they're in going into the midterms, you see that crime is right below inflation and economy, which you could combine, as one of the major issues.



And you add border to that, which the people equate also with crime, then you have a serious law enforcement issue. I thought it was very interesting that Jen Psaki is now -- she's out of the White House. She's a commentator on MSNBC. She's asked about it and she said, yeah, crime is a big deal. It's going to hurt the Democrats.



KILMEADE: Right.



PERINO: And so, if you don't have an answer for that and, you know, she could have turned around and said, what, the president just signed this bill. There are things that they could say, I'm not going to try to do their jobs for them. But I do think that the feeling in the country is unease and anxiety about crime. And that is a government's number one responsibility, is protect the public. And if people don't feel like that's happening, they will get responded to at the ballot box.



KILMEADE: Jesse, what I'm fascinated by is they keep saying Republicans are making the most of these crimes. Excuse me. They're not even making the most of the crime. We've seen the video. I don't see any 30-second spot. I'm not seeing any highlights. I'm watching surveillance video and Republicans are sitting there saying don't blame us, and they're right. They never said defund the police. They never said let's go hate -- let's have prosecutors go easy on criminals.



WATTERS: Yeah. It's impossible to ignore the crime wave. When you talk about climate change, okay, you can't really feel it. The crime it's in your face. And this is how I would answer the question if I was Karine Jean-Pierre from France. I would say this, for the most part, American cities are safe and that's why you, Peter, and everybody in this room and millions of Americans across the country live in these cities. They work in these cities. They raise kids in these cities. And some of you go out late at night and party in these cities.



But in certain neighborhoods in these cities, there is a surge in crime and the is what we're doing about X, Y, and Z. I mean, that's it. If I can do a better job of being a press secretary than she can, what is she doing up there because I'm not even a Democrat, and it's that easy. When you see someone pummel a woman like a caveman --



KILMEADE: And it's not the first time. We've been watching horrific things (inaudible).



WATTERS: Just hatter her eye socket at JFK. Where is AOC? Where is Kathy Hochul, the woman running for governor here? Where is now the national organization of -- where is the me-too movement? I mean, a woman got groped and you'd see a press conference. This woman is getting her face busted up at JFK -- you know, JFK, you can't fly into JFK without being vaxxed. But you can smash a woman's face in --



KILMEADE: Right.



OSBOURNE: On the way out.



WATTERS: On the way out. And no one -- no one said -- Sharpton hasn't said anything about it. They talk about right wing violence, but they look at this on the television every day.



KILMEADE: Sharon, what's your impression?



OSBOURNE: Okay. There are not enough police, we know that. We know that in major cities when you call the police, it could take anything from 20 minutes to five hours.



KILMEADE: Especially in New Orleans.



OSBOURNE: New Orleans, Washington, Chicago, Los Angeles. Today, my grandchildren went to school. And the line before they dropped off, there was a homeless man there with his shirt off packing at his chest. There was blood going everywhere. The little kids were screaming. It took 20 minutes for the police to come.



And I'm talking about from kindergarten to eighth grade. Right over the road from the school is a homeless encampment. Right over the road! And there has been 11 complaints, the police do nothing because not enough of them. There is too much crime for the police to deal with.



KILMEADE: Judge, I want you to weight in and whatever you want to say, obviously, but I just want to also keep this in mind. A lot of people are saying defund the police are victims. Think about the mayor, the one who is running for mayor over in Los Angeles. She had her house robbed and her gun taken.



Then you have this State Senator Kimberly Lightford and U.S. Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon who came out to defund the police and reimagine policing. They were both carjacked within 90 days of each other. Bill Walton 6'11" big redhead who's got all for defunding the police and for Black Lives Matter.



Met him, he's a good guy, but he is now complaining to the mayor of San Diego saying I can't ride my bike without being chased down by homeless people who are trying to chase me and steal the bike. From a6'11" Bill Walton. So, what do you say about this?



PIRRO: Because people don't want to believe that crime will affect them. And they distanced themselves by saying it will never happen to me. The victim must have done something wrong and therefore I'm fine and you can defund the police. And all of a sudden when they become victims, they now understand that this is pervasive.



Let me tell you something. She couldn't possibly answer the question, Karine Jean-Pierre, because to do so and to do so honestly would be to indict her boss and the whole administration. Murders are up 30 percent in the last two years in this country. And the bottom line is this nonsense, it's complicated and multifaceted.



Crime is not complicated and multifaceted. Crime is simple and it's one- dimensional. You got a criminal and you got a victim. I don't give a darn what happened to the criminal in his life in the past. The only thing I care about is what he is doing today. And they want to make it complicated so that we all feel stupid and say, gee, maybe we don't really know about it.



But let me tell you what they're doing. They're denying the trauma that the victims are going through. They are not giving the victims a voice, and they are protecting the criminal by creating bail laws that allow them to go out, reoffend, embolden them, no consequences and I'll go one better because I've sat in these court rooms and I've prosecuted cases.



They create rules of evidence that make it impossible for us to know what the truth is. Evidence is being hidden all the time in criminal court rooms. This woman is savagely beaten coming out of JFK. Are you kidding me?



KILMEADE: Do you know what she did wrong? Nothing.



PIRRO: Nothing.



KILMEADE: You know what happened? This guy walked up to her and started coming on to her. He didn't want anything to do with it. Next thing she knows, she gets beaten senseless.



PERINO: And that happens all the time, right judge.



PIRRO: Yes, all the time. There is randomness, that's the most dangerous part of all of this. Everybody thinks, well, you know, its domestic violence, he knew her, she knew that, they gave each other the eye. No, you are getting shot in the head from behind by somebody you don't even know. You know, you're getting carjacked.



KILMEADE: Sucker punched.



PIRRO: Yes. Sucker punched. And you know what, the administration here in New York takes a sucker punch from an attempted murder with a guy with a busted brain bleed, bust -- fractured skull and a fractured orbital bone from attempted murder to a misdemeanor.



KILMEADE: Unbelievable.



OSBOURNE: But to -- people follow you home now in Los Angeles. And they are not in crap cars, they are in great cars. So, you look in your rearview mirror, you think there is no problem. And then as soon as you get home, they rob and shoot you.



KILMEADE: Sadly, Sharon, for anything to change it's got to happen to rich people. And that's when people realize it's not gang against gang. That's why this is happening in Chicago now.



OSBOURNE: But it happens in Beverly Hills every day.



KILMEADE: That's what I'm saying, yeah. Alright, Susan, we'd have to end it there but not the show. According to reports, 39 minutes are left.



Up next, the other crisis that's destroying America, rainbow colored fentanyl pills could be showing up in your kids' Halloween candy. No joke.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



PIRRO: The fentanyl crisis continuing to devastate families across America. And now it could be showing up in your kids' Halloween candy bag. Health officials are raising concerns about brightly colored fentanyl pills that are being found in packaging that looks like candy.



Two men arrested after selling rainbow colored fentanyl pills inside candy boxes like "Nerds" and "Skittles." And DEA officials believe it's the cartel's way to target children as young as middle school. Even top Democrat leaders like Chuck Schumer are sounding the alarm.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



SEN. CHUCK SCHUMER (D-NY): This is a picture of real fentanyl. These are sweet tarts. If you opened up this little container of sweet tarts, it would look about the same. That's what the drug dealers are doing. They say, oh, this will give you a great high and it looks innocent. So, the kids are far more likely to take it.



And Halloween is coming up and, you know, this is the kind of time where kids are involved with candy and all kinds of other things so it's really bad, really worrisome, really dangerous.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PIRRO: You know, Brian, we've got a fentanyl related death in this country every nine minutes. And you've got Chuck Schumer over there, you know, sounding the alarm. Isn't he sounding the alarm, I mean, I'm happy he's talking about it, shouldn't he be sounding the alarm with the White House? Shouldn't the White House be talking about the fact that this is happening or would it be too dangerous?



KILMEADE: Absolutely. He wants to rip from the headline. People can relate to that, and say hey, look, looks like "Sweet Tarts," look like "Skittles." It looks like "Nerds." If you really cared, you would actually be saying China to cartel. across the border into your bedroom, into your living room, into your dorm room. That's what he would say if he really cared. This is not hard.



What also I think is noteworthy is they are not looking to get an addict. They're not looking to get a long-term customer. They are looking to kill. So, if there's someone looking to kill you, why do you need a second source? Stop it! We know exactly how it's done.



Great progress was made last term with a different president. That didn't eradicate the problem but it certainly helped the problem.



PIRRO: And you know, Jesse, the truth is, it is an undeclared war by China against American, now American children. And if they care, the president would stop the inflow or the influx of the fentanyl dealing that's coming through the southern border.



WATTERS: But the president is compromised by the country that's declared this drug war on us. He could launch a cyber-attack on the Chinese. That's what I would do. If they're going to declare a drug war in America, I'll launch a cyber-attack because that's how serious it is.



You can make so much money off of fentanyl on the street. You get a kilo of fentanyl $4,000 wholesale. On the street and you could make $1.2 million. Cocaine and heroin and meth, you can't even make close to that on the street. And you can't train these drug sniffing dogs at the DEA to sniff it out because it will kill the dogs. How are you supposed to train them to do that?



PERINO: Yeah.



WATTERS: So, it's such a small amount to smuggle. They bring it in in Hunt's Point over here. They bring it in in produce and then they take it, they bring it to these Dominican migrants and apartments that are all lab coated up, masks, and gloves and then they fill it up in plastic and then they distribute it. It's very hard to detect.



PIRRO: You know, Dana, I mean, young children now are going out to trick- or-treat. I mean, basically parents have a decision to make. You don't let your kids get that candy. It doesn't mean the person giving it out, is intending to harm.



WATTERS: You throw away all the nerds in the SweeTarts.



PERINO: Yes.



PIRRO: That's the end of it, Jesse? Go ahead, Dana.



PERINO: Or you -- or you decide -- you decide it's not -- you're not going to -- there's not going to be massive Halloween parading, there's going to be small groups with families that we know we're going to do this in our backyard, and that's how -- or in our basement, and that's how we're going to do it.



KILMEADE: It sounds like the pandemic.



PERINO: I don't understand -- so, 300 people --



PIRRO: A day.



PERINO: 300 Americans a day are dying. Do you remember -- what did we do when COVID was killing 300 people today? We shut down the entire economy. So, it's amazing to me that we don't have an emergency cabinet meeting called by the President of the United States and says, all right, I'm calling a meeting on Thursday at 8:00 a.m. and I want every one of you to come in here with two ideas about how we're going to deal with this Fentanyl crisis and put it out there and let people know about it.



Also, where's the emergency effort to get the word out to the national media? The DEA, I think that they're doing as best as they can. They have a one pill can kill initiative. They're doing their best. But you should -- I would -- if I were the President of the United States, I would take the full force of my Cabinet and say, This is what we are doing, we're doing it on Thursday, you better be there and don't be late.



PIRRO: You know, Sharon, China does not have a drug problem. I understand - -



OSBOURNE: No, because they're too busy sending it to the Western world.



PIRRO: No, no, because their punishment is death.



OSBOURNE: Death. It's death.



PIRRO: Literally. So, what's going on in the U.K.?



OSBOURNE: It's at the U.K. too. You have people sending it to school kids that wait outside schools. It's everywhere there too. But the thing is, these people who are caught selling it should be put in jail for life. They should be sent away for life. Because when you're a dealer, you are killing people. So, you're a murderer. You should be sent away for life.



And you know, you can get out of the dark web. I know. I've fought drugs my entire life with my family. I know what it does to people. But this has never -- there's never been anything like this. This is instant death.



KILMEADE: Because they don't want to get you hooked. They want to kill you. And Judge, I'll say this. You could have had a Republican standing right next to Chuck Schumer. I mean, we have a unifier as president. I don't know if you heard -- saw the inaugural. That would be an opportunity to get people on the same side to fight the same fight.



OSBOURNE: But then -- but then look at people in the Senate. Don't tell me that they don't have family members that are addicts too.



KILMEADE: Excuse me, the president?



PIRRO: Oh, yes, Hunter Biden.



OSBOURNE: So, you would think the first thing -- I know what it does to the family. It destroys the family. And usually, the person doing it dies. So, why aren't they doing something about it? It's definitely the Chinese wanting to destroy the Western world. And the government cannot -- all the government cannot allow it.



KILMEADE: It's their opium war. It's their opium war on us.



PIRRO: Oh, how true. How true. And instead, the government is trying to gin up hate about the Braves, you got to change your name otherwise, you know, they look into divide us when that's another issue.



Anyway, up next, American taxpayers better brace yourselves. We just learned the true cost the Biden's student dead giveaway and it's truly outrageous.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



PERINO: The first legal shot has been filed against President Biden's student debt bailout as we learn more about its staggering costs. A conservative legal group suing the administration saying that the President's plan is illegal and unconstitutional. And then, according to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office, it will cost taxpayers $420 billion over the next 30 years. And that price tag could rise even higher thanks to Biden's decision to extend a pause on federal student loan repayments to the end of the year because of COVID. I thought that was over.



Anyway, moderate Democrats say they're concerned about its effects heading into the Midterms.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



SEN. JOE MANCHIN (D-WV): I just thought there was other ways that we could do it. I cannot answer when people call me in saying you're giving X amount of dollars away 10,000 or 20,000 to this this class. How about that paid mine off? What -- why am I penalized?



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PERINO: So, CBO says $420 billion, Jesse, but Penn Warren still says it could be up to a trillion.



WATTERS: Dana, it costs $0. Remember, that's what he said? First of all, it looks like it's illegal. When is the President been allowed to spend all that money? I thought Congress was supposed to spend the money, so that that might go down in flames in court.



I was in Texas and people weren't talking about really the border, they weren't talking about crime. They were pissed off that Biden bailed out grad students. The regular middle class hard-working blue-collar guys could not believe how unfair this administration is. The American people understand the concept of fairness. They understand it more than most concepts because they get it. It's easy to understand. And this was reverse class warfare, and they feel like you have to be kidding me to do this at a time when the economy is teetering on a recession.



I was going over my financials with an advisor today, and the amount of money that you have to start putting away for college now if you have young children, it is astronomical.



PERINO: Did you faint.



KILMEADE: 529.



WATTERS: 529 is like -- my advice, the minute she's pregnant, you started putting up the 529, a couple $100 a week.



KILMEADE: So, your whole debt, you see the straight line and just putting money into the savings --



WATTERS: Oh, Brian, I'm going to interrupt. I'm going to be working as much as you are.



PERINO: Judge, we -- you have said from the beginning that this was likely to be challenged in court. Now, we finally have a suit. So, what happens now? Do we have to wait to find out about the lawsuit before these loans are forgiven or do the loans get forgiven? And if they do, how do you claw that back? You would never claw that back.



PIRRO: Look, this Biden administration -- I mean, this is the most expensive executive order in history. And what Biden plans to do is to make it happen. And they can sue. And unless there's a temporary restraining order or some kind of order holding the administration's feet to the fire saying you're not going to -- you can't forgive this, forget about extending the pause, you know, there's nothing that we can do. Hopefully, they'll get that extension or the the pause.



My biggest concern is this. The administration continues to lie to us. We know that a recession is when you have two-quarters of negative GDP, OK, a recession. Some people think it's a recession, some people think it isn't. We're going to hell in a handbasket. Everybody knows that. And the last thing that we need to do is put the burden on other Americans to pay for a benefit for people who are not entitled to it.



Veterans are entitled to it. Senior citizens who are on a fixed income are entitled to it. These people are not entitled to it especially if they're making, you know, $125,000 a year or 250 a couple. I mean, that's nonsense. This is pay-to-play by the Biden administration. I'm sick of them.



PERINO: It does nothing for somebody who -- Brian, it does know nothing for somebody who says, you know, I've been doing this kind of job but I see that jobs are the future and technology. So, maybe they decide to invest in a coding boot camp and get a job in technology. This does nothing to help somebody like that who makes a courageous choice.



KILMEADE: It doesn't. And the problem with student loans, as we were talking about in college until you get it, you don't realize it, it's the interest rates. The interest rates were at seven percent when the prime was two percent. So, it's predatory loans. If you actually want to help people, say I'm going to cut the interest rate down. You still responsible to pay it and you say, I don't like that, we're going to visit this thing and within six months, those two questions that you had, two questions to solve a problem or two answers. Then you say, I want to address a private colleges and the price and find out what goes into it.



Here's the thing. You told us this was on the emergency -- auspices of an emergency with the pandemic. Then you said title 42 doesn't need to work anymore. We're out of the pandemic. You told us in 60 Minutes we're out of the pandemic, but then, on the loans, it's an emergency, we're in a pandemic. You can't have it every single way.



And lastly, when it comes to this. He should pray for the pause because it's the best of both worlds. Hey, guys, I tried. I tried to cut your loans. They wouldn't let me. The Republicans are the bad guy.



PERINO: Yes, that's the key. It's like the eviction moratorium. They could use that. Sharon, do you think America is absolutely crazy going down this path?



WATTERS: You can say it.



OSBOURNE: No, I just feel you know -- I would rather they put the money elsewhere. That's what needs to be done here. This great country, there are still people that don't have enough money to feed their families that do work, but the money doesn't spread for -- you know if you have a family of four or six. And there are many more things that they could spend the money on.



PERINO: Right. Plus, all of this adds to inflation. Hello, hello, McFly, are you there?



KILMEADE: Exactly.



PERINO: All right, "THE FASTEST" is up next.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



OSBOURNE: Welcome back. Time for "THE FASTEST." First up, gender reveal parties are the scourge of planet Earth. This time, OK, a gender reveal party in Brazil died an entire waterfall blue and possibly contaminated the water source of the nearby town. The parents to be quickly deleted social media clips, but they still went viral. Local authorities are investigating a possible environmental crime.



All right, Judge, what have you got to say?



PIRRO: Well, look, according to residents, this river is the main source of water for the municipality which recently suffered a long period of drought. I mean, prosecute them. I'm sorry. I'm glad you're having a baby and I'm glad you know what it is, but you cannot damage the environment and worse you know be so reckless as to cause injury to people are in the town.



OSBOURNE: I want to know what the hell did they put in the whole waterfall went blue?



KILMEADE: Yes, I mean, you should get -- Disney and SeaWorld should find out what it is. I think this is unbelievable. But you can't prosecute them, Judge. They just -- they did it by mistake. These were -- these are not villains.



PIRRO: They knew what they were doing.



OSBOURNE: That's not a mistake.



PIRRO: They bought it, they poured it, they colored it, they suffer the consequences.



KILMEADE: Right, but they didn't know -- they didn't know people would actually --



PIRRO: It's not complicated. Crime is simple.



KILMEADE: Wow, you would have been a tough Judge. There's no (INAUDIBLE) this woman.



PIRRO: Fabulous, yes.



PERINO: I don't like gender reveal things. Greg and I have been against them for many years. If you remember, not too long ago, somebody burned down an entire forest --



OSBOURNE: Yes, they did.



PERINO: -- after they did that. So, if you must do this, just get the cake, open the cake, and if it's pink or blue, then you know,



OSBOURNE: Yes, simple, right? That's what my son does. Simple.



PERINO: Yes.



OSBOURNE: Simple.



PIRRO: How many does he have?



OSBOURNE: He has four girls. And my daughter Kelly is having a baby in six weeks.



KILMEADE: Wow.



WATTERS: Congratulations.



OSBOURNE: Thank you.



WATTERS: I do feel if they had had a girl and we had seen a pink waterfall, we wouldn't have felt as bad because the blue looks really environmentally unfriendly.



PERINO: You think the pink is going to look better?



WATTERS: I would have given them a pass for the pink.



OSBOURNE: I mean drinking that, can you imagine your wee coming out blue? I mean, that's terrible.



KILMEADE: A lot of calls to the doctor.



WATTERS: Yes, it's like you're a Smurf.



OSBOURNE: All right, we got the next topic. So, up next, grandmas are getting inked. OK, according to some tattoo shops across the U.S., the number of people are older than 50 who are getting the ink has it -- has more than doubled since before the pandemic. And many of them arrive with grown-up children or grandchildren for matching tatts. So, would you get matching tatts, Jesse?



WATTERS: I don't want to say anything about tattoos on grandparents because I don't know if you have any tattoos.



OSBOURNE: Hell, no.



WATTERS: OK, good. So, I think it's disgusting.



OSBOURNE: Hell, no. No.



WATTERS: Good. I agree. Hell, no.



OSBOURNE: No way.



WATTERS: Hell, no.



KILMEADE: I could not believe that 33 percent of all Americans have at least one tattoo. This stuns me. And a similar survey by Market Research says that in 2012 was 21 percent. So, this is gaining steam. It used to be just bikers and people in the Navy in the 50s or the 30s. But then, what happens is the ink fades, it blurs. And if your skate drops --



PERINO: But if you get it after 50, it doesn't matter.



OSBOURNE: OK. But Dana, don't you think like -- you just said, Brian, when you get older, these things, they just going to be dripping.



PERINO: But the thing is, if you wait to get your tattoo to when you're older, then the -- then the ink is not going to fade as much before you die.



PIRRO: Or think about this way.



KILMEADE: That's a good point. Dana looking at the bright side.



PIRRO: If you wait to get the tattoo until you're older, nobody is going to see it, you know, or care about it. So, even if it does stretch --



PERINO: I think it's an interesting way to bond with your children.



PIRRO: I would do it.



PERINO: You would do it, Judge?



PIRRO: Yes.



OSBOURNE: You would?



WATTERS: You would not.



PIRRO: Yes, I would.



WATTERS: You would not.



PIRRO: I have one grandson. He's a year, so it's time -- it's a long time before I get a tattoo. But if he said Tatta, I want to get a tattoo. I would say, I love you, of course.



WATTERS: No.



KILMEADE: But Judge, wouldn't you want to know what it is? What do you want it to be?



OSBOURNE: Would you have his name put on you?



PIRRO: No, I'd do a --



WATTERS: Where would you get it? Where?



PIRRO: At Joe's in Mount Vernon.



WATTERS: No, where in your body. Shout out to Joe's in Mount Vernon.



KILMEADE: Here's the problem. You know, Silvester Stallone, he got a big tattoo of his -- of his wife.



PIRRO: He put his dog over his wife's face.



KILMEADE: And then he put his dog over. And now, they're back together, where would you put it back?



PIRRO: Yes, what's he do now?



KILMEADE: That's the problem. Silvester Stallone, you can learn so much from him.



OSBOURNE: How could she go back after he put a dog over your wife's face?



PIRRO: Wife's face. Oh, he's going to pay for that.



PERINO: I think she probably loves the dog too.



PIRRO: Oh, come on, Dana.



(CROSSTALK)



PIRRO: She always sees good at people.



KILMEADE: It's (INAUDIBLE) for mocking the dog. It's (INAUDIBLE).



OSBOURNE: All right, we got another one. "ONE MORE THING" up next.



KILMEADE: I think.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



WATTERS: It's time now for "ONE MORE THING." Dana P.



PERINO: I shall go first. So, yesterday, I traveled to West Virginia -- Morgantown, West Virginia and I visited Suncrest Elementary School alongside Senator Shelley Moore Capito. We met with fourth and fifth graders for an event she does all across the state for many years called The Girls Rise Up Challenge. And this aims to talk to them about education, academics, physical fitness, and self-confidence.



KILMEADE: Awesome.



PERINO: And we did this with the Global WIN group. Global WIN is Women's Innovation Network. They joined the event. So, all the girls got to get on the floor and write down their goals. And this is one of my favorite pictures because this little girl is from Hungary and she was very shy. And I said, I have a Hungarian dog and so I got to show Percy. Of course, you know, I love that, show them Percy.



I also want to say I have a very tight turnaround at Dulles Airport to get to the smallest plane and my bag almost didn't make it. But I got to say, Southern Airways, they did an amazing job. And this guy is my hero. Oh, there's a double rainbow as well. Anyway, I had a great time. Thank you, Shelley Moore Capito for having me. You're a great senator for West Virginia.



WATTERS: All right, West Virginia. Judge Pirro.



PIRRO: OK. They say there's no place like home but you should probably make sure that it's your own home. Take a look at his brown bear who got comfy in the California woman's cabin while she was away. You see him on his hind legs seemingly preparing a meal, tossing food on the floor, and then getting down to eat it. Cameras caught the animal breaking in not one, not two, but five times over 10 days because it was his favorite hangout spot, the kitchen.



PERINO: Wow.



WATTERS: Do you want to see a baby waterski?



PIRRO: Yes.



WATTERS: Let's see it. This baby is five months old. Her name, Ruby Humphries.



PIRRO: Oh, my God.



WATTERS: And she is the youngest person to water ski ever. It's a record. It runs in the family. Her brother rich got on skis at six months, but she beat him.



KILMEADE: Is this happening. Is she happy?



WATTERS: She's five months old and she's waterskiing. I mean Jesse Jr. did it at three months but we just didn't record it.



KILMEADE: Right. What a shame.



WATTERS: I didn't have my phone on me but this is what happens. Tonight, "JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME," Barack Obama calls Republicans racist over their immigration policies. It's 7:00. What do we have? Sharon.



OSBOURNE: All right. Yes, I've got a nice story now. A Pennsylvania police officer was able to give a home to one of the dogs he helped rescue from an animal hoarder three years ago. Officer Warren Lilly of Ross Township was part of an operation to save 117 dogs from the unsafe living conditions they were subjected to.



Unfortunately, after the pups received medical attention, hundreds of families as well as Officer Lilly were eager to adopt them. Why didn't anyone call me? I would have taken them all.



PIRRO: I believe you.



WATTERS: Are an animal hoarder. OK, Brian, take us home.



KILMEADE: All right, first off, special thanks to John Cena for leaving a great example. Not only is he a great wrestler, but he is a great actor, the best ever, and he also is an all-time leader with Make-A-Wish. He has gotten over 650 make-a-wish since he started doing it in 2002. These are kids with life-threatening illnesses. That is a new Guinness Book of World Records. It's great to be a great wrestler, actor, but it's even better to be a great person.



And if anybody wants to see me on stage and I know you do, check me out at briankilmeade.com. I'll be in Brandon, Mississippi. Let's go, Brandon. Tulsa, Oklahoma on the 13th, and Newark, New Jersey with the Foxhole starts December 2nd.



WATTERS: How does it feel that Ainsley has a book out, Doocy has a book out, and you don't have a book out?



PERINO: He always has a book out.



WATTERS: Later, Brian. All right, that's it for us. "SPECIAL REPORT" is up next with the Bret Baier.



Copy: Content and Programming Copyright 2022 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2022 VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content