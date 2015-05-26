Fidel's Failing Health?

Now some fresh pickings from the Political Grapevine:

The CIA has concluded that Cuban dictator Fidel Castro suffers from Parkinson's disease and is warning policymakers to prepare for a tumultuous transition. The Bill Clinton is "The Most Influential Man in the World,” according to Esquire Magazine, which calls Clinton "the most powerful agent of change in the world," in its latest issue profiling the world's "Best and Brightest."

Despite holding no political office, Esquire says Clinton has been so active in world affairs that his post-presidency amounts to "a third term" and that Clinton is poised to become "something like a president of the world." Meanwhile, Clinton tells students in Dubai that the invasion of Iraq was a "big mistake,” saying, "The American government made several errors... one of which is how easy it would be to get rid of Saddam and how hard it would be to unite the country."

Old Hat

Flaming automobiles have become a symbol of Muslim outrage in countless television reports on the French riots. But it turns out that burning cars is nothing new for French youth. Police say nearly 9,000 vehicles have been set ablaze since the riots began three weeks ago, but 30,000 cars had already been torched since January.

The president of the French Crime Commission says burning cars to mark the New Year has become a French tradition and that suburban gangs have long burned cars to mark their territory. And the head of one police union says cars are accessible and easy to burn, adding, "little by little it has become a sport."

— FOX News' Aaron Bruns contributed to this report