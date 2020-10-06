Fallout over Trump’s Proud Boys remark continues for third day

This is a rush transcript from “Your World with Neil Cavuto" October 1, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

NEIL CAVUTO, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: Welcome, everybody. I'm Neil Cavuto, and this is "Your World."



We're keeping on top of developments that show a slow go on stimulus right now linked to the coronavirus. I say slow go because tucked in that virus relief, we're told, would be relief for the airline industry itself.



It is sort of hobbling right now. And that is being generous. Many big airlines are saying, if they don't get aid, and soon, they will commit to cuts they wanted to put off as long as possible, but no longer can. I'm talking about tens of thousands of cuts.



Kristina Partsinevelos right now at Newark Liberty Airport, where the impact is real -- Kristina.



KRISTINA PARTSINEVELOS, FOX NEWS BUSINESS CORRESPONDENT: Neil, you said it.



Today marks the first day where airlines can move ahead with their employee furloughs. This is because the $25 billion spending -- or, I should say, relief package that they received is expired, and there's no other deal in place, which is why United and American both furloughed at least 32,000 employees today.



We know that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin are trying to work out a deal. They had a call this afternoon. We don't have any major news for these airlines. They haven't worked out anything just yet.



And so that means there's no deal on the plate, which is why American Airlines did say today they are moving forward furloughing roughly 19,000 employees. Then you have United Airlines furloughing 13,000 employees. They sent out a letter to their staff saying that -- quote -- "We implore our elected leaders to reach a compromise, get a deal done now and save jobs."



Delta Airlines, though -- there's a little bit of I guess you could say good news out of this. Delta Airlines is holding off. They are not going to furlough any employees today. They said in a statement -- and I quote -- "Thanks to the hard work, shared sacrifices and innovative thinking of our people, Delta will avoid furloughs for our flight attendants and ground- based front-line employees in the United States."



And they also said that they're trying really hard not to move ahead with

1,700 pilot furloughs come November 1. And this is obviously a tough landscape for so many industries, including travel.



Right now, we're seeing about -- travel down about almost 70 percent. But the expectation as a whole for 2020 is that we are going to see a 66 percent drop in travel compared to last year. And you can just see, I'm at Newark airport at the international section. Normally, this place is bustling with people. There's probably, what, not even 20 people behind me right now.



We know that American and United CEOs both said that they're willing to recall all of those furloughs and save those jobs if Washington can come to a conclusion on a $25 billion fiscal package to help them out in the coming days -- Neil.



CAVUTO: You know, it's been so amazing. I have been following your reports as well on FOX Business, Kristina.



The story is what's happening behind you, not much. So, I'm wondering that, even if they get their aid, and people are afraid to fly post-pandemic, during the pandemic, that doesn't change the math mightily, right?



I mean, the fact, there's a lot of supply. There's not much demand, right?



PARTSINEVELOS: Precisely. And you can see that behind me.



CAVUTO: Just incredible.



Kristina, great report, as always, Kristina Partsinevelos following that at Newark Liberty Airport.



Now, the airline industry is just one that hopes to see something out of Washington, some help. There's also calls to help the Paycheck Protection Program, to reinstate those federal jobless benefits. They were at $600 a week before they expired.



Democrats are pushing to get them back at the full $600 a week. Republicans are talking something a little less than that, $1,200 stimulus checks, you name it, all tucked in that. But it's still little agreement as to where we get all that happening and how soon.



Max Rose joins us now, the New York congressman.



Congressman, what do you think? How likely do you think it is that a deal could be had, let's say, before the election?



REP. MAX ROSE (D-NY): Well, I think that this is a moment where we should take a collective deep breath and say, look, they are still negotiating, and that is a good thing.



Look where we were 10 days ago. Nancy Pelosi, Mitch McConnell, Mnuchin, they were all back in their partisan corners. And then a bipartisan coalition, the Problem Solvers Caucus, of which I am a proud member, stood up and presented a bold and nonetheless bipartisan framework for action, for COVID relief.



And it jump-started this process. And that's why they're at the table right now.



But what we all have to say, Democrats and Republicans, is, we have to reject two things. We have to reject blind partisan messaging documents that we know are dead on arrival, and we have got to reject -- quote -- "skinny bills" that do not meet the scale of this public health and economic crisis that we're facing right now.



CAVUTO: So, on the unemployment benefits relief, are you for keeping it what it was before it was expired, bringing it back, bringing it at $300,

$400 a week?



ROSE: Sure.



CAVUTO: What? Is it a deal-breaker for you, that part of it?



ROSE: No.



No, look, as it was laid out in the framework that we put forth several -- several weeks ago, I'm OK if you reduce it down to $400, $450 or so, with the opportunity for it to be scaled up down the road if the pandemic persists and/or if it is clear that someone's job has very obviously evaporated due to the pandemic.



We certainly don't want people staying at home and not going back into work. So, it is clear that we have to get something done on unemployment, and we can't be blindly partisan in that regard.



CAVUTO: These $1,200 stimulus checks, a lot of people are talking about, in other words, repeating what we did at the beginning of the pandemic, are you for that as well? Is that going to be included here, if you had your druthers?



ROSE: Yes, yes, if I had my druthers, we would most certainly include it.



And let me just say this. I don't give a damn if the president's name is on it or not, OK? Let's stop with the partisan bickering and let's stop just worried about the next election.



There's no secret that there are some people in my party that are secretly and surreptitiously saying, oh, let's not do any deal whatsoever because we don't want the president to get credit for anything.



That is wrong. That is as wrong as it gets. People are suffering right now.

They don't know how they're going to put food on the table. Their jobs aren't there any longer. And they just want to be able to serve their family, their community, and their country.



And we have to be there for them, as members of Congress, and as patriots, not as partisans.



CAVUTO: All right, Congressman, very good having you. We will see how this goes, Max Rose, the Democratic congressman of New York.



In the meantime here, this was looking all hunky-dory, that the two sides were much closer than we thought. They're actually divided by a few hundred billion dollars, when all was said and done.



So, the assumption was that, as huge a gap as that seems to be, they had narrowed their differences mightily. Markets were racing ahead on that on the notion that they were going to get something done sooner than later. We live in a world where everyone loves government stimulus, including the ones laissez-faire markets.



Then along came these indications out of the White House that it was getting a little pricey, and then Mitt Romney coming out of the White House saying the deals that he's heard kind of pricey. Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



QUESTION: Would you support a deal, a COVID deal, closer to $2 trillion that the administration has proposed?



SEN. MITT ROMNEY (R-UT): Not likely.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CAVUTO: All right, very to the point.



The level at which they're talking now, even that reduced level, $2.2 trillion, still expensive, a one-word response, no, not going to fly with him.



Almost within minutes of that, the market started tanking. Did recover about -- a lot of the losses, but it was a shaky day.



Charles Payne on what to make of that.



Leaving aside the political machinations here, Charles, what if this doesn't come to pass? Now, it was taken as a given that it wouldn't come to pass just a few days ago by Election Day. Then people got their hopes up, thinking, oh, Treasury Secretary Mnuchin, Nancy Pelosi, they're talking on the phone and in-person, and things look good.



Then the rug was pulled out. What happens if this doesn't pan out?



CHARLES PAYNE, HOST, "MAKING MONEY": Yes.



Yes, Neil, we got to go back to the end of July, when some of these things started to expire. Wall Street assumed it was going to happen. So, what did we have? We had the best August in 30 years in the stock market. And then, all of a sudden, the signs started to point out, maybe it's not going to happen. Maybe these folks are seriously not going to do this.



Then we had one of the worst Septembers we have ever had. So, to your point, in the last few days, the signals start to change a little bit.



Wall Street starts to bleed a little bit. We suspend our disbelief about these lawmakers. Maybe they will do the right thing. Maybe they will step up and figure something out at the last minute, because the market has been pushing them to do it. More and more people are asking them to do it.



You're hearing these layoffs, one after another, Disney 28,000, two airlines more than 30,000. So, the pressure is there, and, still, the bickering back and forth.



It was a pleasure to hear your prior guest, Congressman Rose, because that's the kind of attitude I think we're probably going to need to see to get something done. And I get it -- 91 -- over 91 percent of Americans in the labor force are working.



But that sliver -- it doesn't sound like a lot, but that sliver that's not is 13 million people, 26 million right now at this very moment still getting some form of unemployment benefits.



CAVUTO: So, would the markets be OK, as if we should care about whether the markets are OK with it, that unemployment benefits get extended -- get extended? What do you think?



(CROSSTALK)



(LAUGHTER)



PAYNE: Do you remember that old commercial, it's not nice to fool Mother Nature?



(LAUGHTER)



PAYNE: OK?



CAVUTO: Yes. There you go.



PAYNE: The markets would erupt at the -- if Congress doesn't come through with this, the stock market will reflect that. It will go down. I'm not sure how long it will go down.



But it would protest with some big red days.



CAVUTO: Right.



PAYNE: Here's the thing.



We had spending numbers out this morning. They were better than expected.

But they came at the expense of Americans dipping into savings, by the tune of $700 billion. We don't have that kind of cash laying around. We can't keep doing it. The clock is ticking.



CAVUTO: Yes, we can all remember too back to TARP that was going to rescue the banks when George Bush was still president. And a congressional vote failed, and the market tanked, what, over 777 points.



They rushed back to get it approved and done. And then, a few months later, we were still down a few thousand more points. It's crazy, Charles, right?

It's a crazy world.



PAYNE: It really is crazy. It really is crazy, yes. It's tough.



But, at some point, you have to put politics aside. I know large swathes of this country are doing well. Most of your economic data is coming in with a strong V-shaped recovery. Unfortunately, there's a big enough sliver that we have to be concerned about, and try to keep the bridge going, because we're almost home.



We're almost going to turn that corner big time.



CAVUTO: Good point, my friend. We need yourcalm in the middle of this storm.



Our FOX Business Network superstar Charles Payne...



PAYNE: Thank you.



CAVUTO: ... on all of that. He puts it in perspective, and without any of this silly political nonsense that's good for the right or good for the left.



All right, in the meantime here, you have heard about the cacophony with the big debate and what we should do right now, whether they should get their mics cut or all of a sudden put them in a cauldron of hot burning oil.



They're coming up with a number of options for this. How do you think that's going to go over by the candidates? The president already tipped his hand. He's not a fan of the things they're talking about.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



CAVUTO: All right, now it's on to, well, raising money.



Both candidates post their debate performance here are seeing a lot of money coming into their respective coffers.



John Roberts here to explain what they're up to right now, John at the White House.



Hey, John.



JOHN ROBERTS, FOX NEWS CHIEF WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT: Hey, and good afternoon to you, Neil.



Joe Biden's not up to a whole lot today, President Trump in Bedminster for a fund-raising event which will raise some $5 million for his campaign, the RNC, and for state parties as well.



Meantime, the fallout from that debate moment on Tuesday night continues to swirl, when the president was asked if he would denounce white supremacist groups. Joe Biden mentioned the Proud Boys. The president said that they should stand back and stand by.



The president was asked yesterday as he was on his way out the door to Minnesota if he denounces white supremacy. Here's that exchange. Listen here.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



QUESTION: But do you denounce them? Do you denounce white...



(CROSSTALK)



DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I have always denounced any form...



QUESTION: Of white supremacy?



TRUMP: ... any form, any form of any of that. You have to denounce.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



ROBERTS: But it wasn't enough for Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina, Senator Mitch McConnell, as well as Senator Lindsey Graham, and others, who continue to wonder exactly what it is that the president was talking about on Tuesday night when he said first, sure, I will denounce, and then he talked about the ProudBoys.



So I asked the press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, about it earlier today.

Here's what she told me.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



ROBERTS: Can you right now denounce white supremacy and the groups that espouse it?



MCENANY: I just did. The President has denounced...



QUESTION: You read a bunch of quotes from the past.



MCENANY: ... white supremacy, the KKK, and hate groups in all forms. He signed a resolution to that effect.



The president just last week -- perhaps you all weren't covering it -- but just last week expressed his desire to see the KKK prosecuted as domestic terrorists.



His record on this is unmistakable.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



ROBERTS: But it still doesn't seem to resolve the issue for Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina, who in a statement just last hour said -- quote -- "Senator Scott communicated his concerns to the White House immediately following the debate" -- this was about the Proud Boysmoment. "Heard from the White House earlier today and spoke with Mark Meadows recently as well"

-- but nothing in that statement about a resolution.



The other thing going on today, Neil, is whether or not the Commission on Presidential Debates is going to implement new rules for the October 15 and October 22 debates. One of the things being kicked around, we're told, by the Biden campaign is to give the moderator a mute button, so that if one of the candidates were to go over time, or excessively interrupt the other, the moderator could just hit the button and cut off the microphone.



Tim Murtaugh, communications director for the Trump campaign, saying: "The Biden campaign knows their guy had a lousy performance. And so now they're running to the commission to try to get the rules changed. They can't deny it because the request was made by their lead negotiator in front of plenty of witnesses. They really should ask for a mute button for Joe Biden, because he's really the biggest threat to himself."



The Biden campaign saying none of this is true. Andrew Bates, spokesman,

saying: "There's as much truth to this as the other weak lies the Trump campaign told in advance of the first debate, before Donald Trump exposed his own record on the pandemic as a failure, told violent white supremacist to stand by, and cratered."



And it's looking like the president is not about to agree to any new rules, the president tweeting: "Why would I allow the Debate Commission to change the rules for the second and third debates, when I easily won the last time?"



We should point out that the second debate on the 15th in Miami will be a town hall format. So, it may be a little more difficult for the candidates to just pick up the ball and run with it, as they did on Tuesday night -- Neil.



CAVUTO: To what polls, John, was the president referring that he won the debate?



ROBERTS: I don't know.



But the president came out yesterday and said he's getting a lot of good reviews on his performance in the debate. Maybe it's those internal polls that the campaign talks about a lot.



CAVUTO: All right.



ROBERTS: You know, Neil, I think that the general consensus is that both candidates scored some points over the course of the evening, but that the big losers were the American people, who really wanted to see a substantive debate on policy.



So, maybe we will get that next time around.



CAVUTO: Lincoln-Douglas, it was not. And I covered Lincoln-Douglas.



(LAUGHTER)



CAVUTO: So, I don't even know.



ROBERTS: You ought to know, Neil.



(LAUGHTER)



CAVUTO: You had a rough day, my friend, but you were doing a remarkable job. Keep doing that remarkable job, John Roberts at the White House.



Man, oh, man, they ought to give people combat pay for this, including for Chris Wallace, who was just on with Bill Hemmer a little while ago. And Bill asked him about some of those ideas the debate commission had about maybe cutting their mics.



Chris wasn't a fan of that. Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



CHRIS WALLACE, HOST, "FOX NEWS SUNDAY": They say, well, we're going to give the moderator a button to mute them.



Boy, I don't want to be in the position of saying, you know, I'm going to interpose myself between the president and the public and say, you can't hear what he has to say now.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CAVUTO: All right, so what do you think of that?



No? No cut mics? Maybe cauldron of hot boiling acid or oil. You could have a dropped floor, like they would have with Dr. Evil in "Austin Powers."



But, really, how realistic are those possibilities? Was this a one-time event, it'll change in the next debate, so we won't have to worry about this?



Let's go to Tom Bevan of RealClearPolitics, a big "Austin Powers" fan himself. We have got Deneen Borelli, the GOP strategist, and last, but certainly not least, is Spencer Critchley, the Democratic strategist.



Deneen, what do you think of that, that there's got to be a way to reinstill order, whether it's on the vice president or on the president?

What do you think?



DENEEN BORELLI, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, I think it's a bad idea, Neil.



And this is coming from Biden's camp, because he did not do as well as they think he should have. And let me just say this. I think any ideas of a kill switch or a mute button, that's a form of censorship, A.



And, B, why should the moderator have that much power and control over something that is supposed to be a free-flowing discussion? If the voters are not happy with what they see, they won't tune in, and they won't vote for a certain person.



So I don't think this -- the change of the rules should happen in the middle of the game, especially because the Democrats are crying for it.



CAVUTO: You know, Tom Bevan, it's a slippery slope, though. You're putting a lot of pressure on the moderator. Before, there were people saying, the moderator has got to have a role as a fact-checker. Now the moderator has got to have a role as controlling mics here.



I don't know if that's the way to go. You?



TOM BEVAN, CO-FOUNDER AND EXECUTIVE EDITOR,: No, I think it's a terrible idea.



And, look, it is a tough, tough job to moderate one of these debates and to do it well. And, as Chris Wallace said, I mean, he went in there with the best of intentions to try and stay out of the way and let these guys go at it and have discussion. It didn't work out that way.



But I -- giving the moderator more power and, as Chris said, sort of interjecting himself even more in the proceedings, I think, is the wrong way to go.



I agree with Deneen. If voters don't like what they see from a candidate, they think he's being too interruptive or bullying or name-calling, whatever the case may be, they perfectly have the right to change the channel or vote for the other person.



The next debate is going to be a town hall. So, theoretically, the candidates are going to be speaking more to voters than to each other, which should perhaps help solve some of that problem.



But the third debate is back to a one-on-one matchup.



CAVUTO: You know, Spencer, what are yourthoughts on that? The next debate is going to be almost like a town hall form, not exactly. But you will have regular folks there to -- who could actually shield the moderator from something like that, because it will be the folks in the audience participating, in that sense.



So you don't need some of these other measures. What do you think?



SPENCER CRITCHLEY, DEMOCRATIC STRATEGIST: Sure.



Well, I agree with most of what I just heard, and I want to say, hats off to the "Austin Powers" drop tank. I didn't think of that. And that's the best idea I have heard in days.



(LAUGHTER)



CAVUTO: I'm not dead yet. I'm not dead yet.



Go ahead.



CRITCHLEY: It's even worse.



Sorry, go ahead.



CAVUTO: No, no.



(CROSSTALK)



CRITCHLEY: It's even worse, I think, to ask members of the public to protect the debate format.



And I would say, actually, this is a case where, while I feel that the president's behavior was terrible the other night, this is really the fault of all of us as citizens, because we have really just abandoned our responsibility as citizens.



We're, I think, in a position of spoiled rich kids who inherited, in this case, a tremendous gift, democracy, and we haven't taken care of it. The idea that we consider this to be a debate -- you mentioned the Lincoln- Douglas debates.



Imagine, just think for a moment about the contrast. It's not that long ago in history. And look at where we have come to now, where it's hard to tell this apart from professional wrestling.



CAVUTO: Yes.



I do have the transcripts of those debates, though, just so you know, Spencer.



CRITCHLEY: Very much worth reading.



CAVUTO: And Abraham Lincoln actually -- Abraham Lincoln did, in fact, say, will you shut up?



So I didn't know that. I was not aware of it.



(CROSSTALK)



CRITCHLEY: OK. I stand -- I sit corrected.



CAVUTO: There we go. I kid.



But, Deneen, I'm just wondering. Sometimes, you can look at that, when the candidates are going after each other, whatever the disruptions, it's entertaining a lot of people. A lot of substance did get out in that debate, a lot of telling moments in that debate.



So, if the candidates know that people grimace at that, maybe that alone is the policing mechanism. Maybe you got to do it sparingly, and maybe both sides get the message. What do you think?



BORELLI: Well, that's pretty much what I alluded to in my first comment.



But I see a lot of folks complaining about President Trump, when you got to look back at 2016. It's the same Donald Trump that ran in 2016, as president, as he is acting and conducting himself today. So there's -- there's nothing new there.



But what I find interesting is that there's no complaints or criticism against Joe Biden for not answering certain questions, especially, will he pack the Supreme Court? He avoided the question totally. So how about implementing a rule that says you got to at least answer the questions?



(LAUGHTER)



CAVUTO: Now, that's a very good point.



Tom Bevan, I will go to you very quickly on that, because you can say the president's interruptions saved Joe Biden from answering that question fully. Is there some truth to that?



BEVAN: I think there is.



I think, in some sense, his behavior, his interruptions sort of overshadowed some of the substantive points that were made during that debate, and also, on occasion, sort of rescued Joe Biden from his answers, when he was sort of fumbling about. So I think there is something to that.



CAVUTO: Guys, I want to thank you all.



I didn't have to drop any of you or remove yourmics as a result.



(LAUGHTER)



CAVUTO: So this is a good -- a good message you're sending America.



But thank you all very, very much.



So, we will see where that goes.



BEVAN: Thanks, Neil.



CAVUTO: Meanwhile, the push right now to make sure we do not see Judge Barrett on the Supreme Court.



What Democrats are proposing that Republicans are already saying, are you kidding me?



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



CAVUTO: Now it's professional football.



The Titans and the Steelers will not be playing on Sunday, as planned.

Blame the pandemic. What's worrying a lot of other folks is, could this upset the schedule beyond just these two teams?



After this.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



CAVUTO: All right, some are calling this a sort of a political Hail Mary pass, but Democrats are trying to stop Judge Barrett's nomination from happening right now, wanting to push it off until after the election.



Where's that going?



Chad Pergram now with more on that -- Chad.



CHAD PERGRAM, FOX NEWS SENIOR CAPITOL HILL PRODUCER: Hey there, Neil.



It's unclear if they can actually do anything on the Democratic side of the aisle. In fact, Judge Amy Coney Barrett has not met with any Democratic senators yet. That will come.



She's met with 11 Republican senators today. By the end of the week, it'll be 30 out of the 53 Republicans in the Senate.



A lot of these meetings are really pleasantries, boilerplate. They go through just kind of getting to know you. But, sometimes, there are questions of substance.



And reporters posed a question today to Jerry Moran, Republican of Kansas, about Obamacare. That's a case that will be heard before the Supreme Court in November. He met with Coney Barrett today. Listen.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



SEN. JERRY MORAN (R-KS): If I ask the judge how she would rule on a -- this pending case, and she answered that question, it would reach -- it would cause me to reach the conclusion that I could not vote for her.



I want a justice who is going to hear the facts, hear the oral arguments, read the briefs, and make a determination based upon the law.



So, it won't be an issue.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PERGRAM: The Supreme Court hears the case on November 10 on Obamacare.

Kansas is one of the states suing over the Affordable Care Act.



That's why the top Democrat on the Judiciary Committee, Dianne Feinstein, wrote to the chairman, Lindsey Graham, asking for a delay in the confirmation process.



She says the confirmation is moving at a breakneck pace.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



SEN. DIANNE FEINSTEIN (D-CA): It's clear that Judge Barrett will deliver on the president's promises, if confirmed, to the Supreme Court, in no small part because Judge Barrett has specifically criticized the court's opinion upholding the Affordable Care Act.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PERGRAM: Now, here's the timetable.



They hope to start these hearings on the 12th of October and put it on the floor by the end of the month. That is very ambitious. And it would be ambitious even if they were trying to get this done by November 10, the date that the high court is scheduled to hear that health care case -- Neil.



CAVUTO: Chad Pergram on Capitol Hill, thank you very much, my friend.



Well, this whole issue of the Supreme Court and whether Judge Barrett even gets a chance was a big topic in today's debate. Who can forget?



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOSEPH BIDEN (D), PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Let your senators know how strongly you feel.



TRUMP: Are you going to pack the court?



BIDEN: Vote now. Make sure you, in fact, let people know.



TRUMP: He doesn't want to answer the question.



(CROSSTALK)



BIDEN: I'm not going to answer that question because...



TRUMP: Why wouldn't you answer that question?



BIDEN: Because the question is...



(CROSSTALK)



TRUMP: The radical left...



BIDEN: Would you shut up, man?



TRUMP: Who is on your list, Joe?



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CAVUTO: All right, that went well.



Congressman Doug Collins right now, Georgia Republican, sits on the House Judiciary Committee.



The way things stand now, I know this is in the Senate's hands, Congressman, but this idea that Democrats are going to respond, one way or the other, by pushing measures to pack the court, also blow up the filibuster, stuff like that, how do you feel about that?



REP. DOUG COLLINS (R-GA): Well, I think what we have already seen is, the Democrats are willing to do this.



They showed that they were willing to do this on the filibuster side back under Harry Reid, and that's how you got the progression to where we are today.



And, look, there's -- we have seen this for the last year-and-a-half. I have at least in the House perspective of the Judiciary Committee. Whenever they didn't get their way, Jerry Nadler or the Democrats didn't get their way, they just want to change the rules.



And so, right now, the president is acting under his authority. The Senate's going to act under their authority, and probably do this before the election. The American people will be able to decide what they feel about this, which makes a stark difference than what happened under President Obama and a Republican Senate at that point.



So, look, the interesting issue is, is, why won't Joe Biden actually answer that question? Why wouldn't he talk about it? As he said very famously, "I am the Democratic Party" the other night, then why wouldn't he answer the question about filibusters and packing the court or who he would actually appoint to the courts?



I think those are the questions that do deserve an answer.



CAVUTO: Maybe because the president kept interrupting him? Do you think that actually hurt the president? Because he did interrupt him a good deal.



And, in the end, Biden was interrupting him. But I'm just wondering, did that actually help Biden dodge a bullet here and have to explain that?



COLLINS: I don't think it actually allowed him to dodge a bullet. I think it did throw him off.



You could watch it in his face many times. I think Biden had practiced this. And we know from a fact. I have friends up here who worked with him, and the Democrats had practiced for four days trying to get him ready for this.



And I think what the president did was, it made it choppy. And I think the president came in hot.



One of the things I want to say is, I commend the president for coming in.

He came in excited, he -- ready to have this debate, because, for three- and-a-half, over four -- almost four years now, they have done nothing but try to tear him down.



This is his first debate in four years. He hadn't been debating like this.

And so, when he came in, he wanted to make his points and wanted to make sure that Joe Biden would not just simply answer the -- what he had memorized, but what he could actually answer.



So, we will see a little bit different. I think the next format is going to be good. I think the president is getting a point across. But there's two stark differences. You see two people who -- one, who is actually accomplished, who has been a leader, who is forceful, and another one who is just trying to -- as one of the words that was said about him, which is weak.



CAVUTO: All right.



So, if they try to enforce a rule to say, all right, cut their mics if they do something like that, the president's not a fan of that kind of thing.

Are you?



COLLINS: No.



CAVUTO: If the president were to say, you insist on this, no, what do you do?



COLLINS: No.



Let's actually let the people who watch this -- I think one of your other guests actually talked about this. The people who watched this debate, most of them have made up their mind. There's a large percentage who are watching this and saying, do I want to continue the way that we're going in the country? Do I like what happened before COVID and the economy that we saw?



Or do I want to go backwards in time? Really, the Democrats have gave another four-year pass, and they go back in time. They had Hillary Clinton in a redo, and now they have Joe Biden in a redo. They're the party of what was going on in the past, not the future.



And this concern for most of us, especially on the Republican side, is, is this is a push by the very liberal left on the Democratic Party, putting somebody like Joe Biden that they can move around and push around.



He needs to have to answer these questions, because most of us do not feel like he is going to be strong enough to carry out anything that's not controlled by the agenda of the left.



CAVUTO: All right, thank you very much, Congressman.



We will see what happens.



Meanwhile, the president was -- has just arrived in Bedminster, New Jersey.

He's got a fund-raising event tonight. He is not staying overnight. He will be right back at the White House. Campaign travels are going to be very, very hectic right now.



We will also update you on some startling news regarding a couple of vaccine makers that might stall their getting anything to the American people this year.



Stay with us.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



CAVUTO: All right, post the debate, who is really getting the bounce? It's so hard to say, and these polls are so all over the map, but the trend so far is not the president's friend, with that RCP average showing that the gap has widened a little bit here.



Let's go to Lee Carter, who follows these things very, very closely.



As you always remind me, these things can be all over the map and oftentimes they can be wrong. But if you're looking at the confluence of all the data coming in, it's not looking good for the president. What do you make of that?



LEE CARTER, REPUBLICAN POLLSTER: No, it doesn't look very good for the president right now, although it didn't look good for the president in 2016 either.



CAVUTO: Very good point.



CARTER: And I have been breaking down state by state the difference between what's happening now and what happened in 2016. And the numbers are startlingly similar, except in two states.



Arizona and Ohio are two states that Trump was winning in the polls, and he ended up winning. Otherwise, he was trailing in most of the key swing states. He was trailing in Pennsylvania. He was trailing in Florida. He was trailing in Michigan. He was trailing in Wisconsin right up until the end.



Those four states, Pennsylvania, Florida, Michigan, Wisconsin, are must- wins for the president. They were the biggest surprises on Election Day.

Everybody was certain it wasn't going to happen. As soon as you saw Florida turn, you knew that the president had a shot.



And that's the same thing that's going to happen here. Again, he's within the margin of error. It's really not that far. It's a very close race, despite what you might be hearing.



CAVUTO: So ,in the battleground states, because that's -- it's all decided on the electoral vote, and that's what prompted then candidate Trump to really pound those states.



He knew this was about the electoral vote. He knew it's always an uphill battle on the popular vote for a Republican. So, he pounded those states.

But, in some of those states, it's widened. In others, it's a little closer. And in some once safe Republican states, he's got a battle on his hands.



I know all that changes and all. If you do well in a Minnesota, it can make up for potentially losing a Michigan, but how do you see the Electoral College math sorting out?



CARTER: So, I think, really, what -- when it comes down to this, we all look at polls, and we're looking at the popular vote.



The popular vote doesn't really matter on Election Day, as much as I hate to say that. Every ballot, of course, counts, but it comes down to that Electoral College, which means, to me, we have to focus on Pennsylvania and Florida.



All the other states matter. Pennsylvania and Florida, to me, are the two most telling states that are out there. Pennsylvania carries with it 20 Electoral College votes. Florida carries 29. That doesn't sound that significant. Whoever loses either of those is going to have a hard time picking up elsewhere.



And, to me, right now, if you look at Florida, Biden is ahead by one point.

That's it. Hillary Clinton was ahead by two points on October 1 in the same

-- in 2016. Biden is ahead by five points in Pennsylvania right now.

Hillary Clinton was ahead by two points, two-and-a-half points, on the same day in 2016. And Trump took them both.



Those states are winner-takes-all. You don't get to split them. And so they're really, really important. And I think they're actually a very, very good barometer for other states that are out there.



CAVUTO: Got it, Lee Carter.



And the president won both those states, Pennsylvania and Florida, on his way to that electoral shocker four years ago. So we don't know.



Lee, thank you very, very much.



A little bit more info I'm gleaning right now on this AstraZeneca broadening U.S. inquiry on the part of the FDA. It really wants to look into the vaccine, a little bit more detail.



Moderna, meanwhile, is saying that its own vaccine will not be ready by Election Day. They're playing it safe and cautious, but, by Election Day, problematic.



Stay with us.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



CAVUTO: All right, it's been a tough time for America's malls.



So, if life gives you lemons, how about making lemonade for others? The Mall of America, that's exactly what's going on.



Grady Trimble right now from Bloomington, Minnesota -- Grady.



GRADY TRIMBLE, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Hey, Neil.



This was an empty retail space in the Mall of America, but the Mall of America decided, we're going to transform this and help out local small businesses. So, now it houses 16 businesses. They donated the space, so those businesses don't have to pay the rent.



And all of them have been hit hard by either the pandemic or the unrest following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, or, in many cases, both.



Brandon Barnes, one of those business owners.



So, tell me about what happened to you. You didn't have a storefront that was looted, but your product was in a store that was looted.



BRANDON BARNES, FOUNDER, DAUREN: Well, I will tell you, my feelings are a lot better now in the middle of a pandemic, from what I experienced through the looting and everything



Physical damage, stuff being ruined stuff being stolen really put me at a place of uncertainty.



TRIMBLE: Yes, you lost a lot of inventory and a lot of money because of that.



But now you have got this stand at the biggest mall in the country. And you're showing off yourproducts here. How's it feel to kind of have a second chance?



BARNES: I think, right now, my feeling is overjoyed.



I'm very -- I'm really proud to have this opportunity amongst everyone else. Just being able to get the exposure and being able to rebuild is huge right now to me. So I'm just really thankful.



TRIMBLE: We wish you the best of luck, Brandon, and to all the businesses here.



And, Neil, this is just getting started. Today was the first day, but these businesses will be here until next spring. And it could be a blueprint that other malls could use with their empty retail space to help local businesses -- Neil.



CAVUTO: Not a bad idea, my friend.



Grady Trimble, thank you very, very much.



Well, we have already told you that that Titans-Steelers game originally scheduled for Sunday not going to happen, pushed back because of the pandemic and some incidents of the virus with players.



But that's just week four. Could there be other weeks, other players, other teams?



After this.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



CAVUTO: All right, NFL teams the Titans and the Steelers were supposed to play football this Sunday. They're not right now because of the breakout of the pandemic here.



But the issue that's kind of interesting here is how this reverberates on the football schedule and whether these teams can and will play later this year.



A lot hangs on it, to put it mildly.



Jared Max, our resident sports encyclopedia, much more, on that.



Jared, explain what happened and where this is going.



JARED MAX, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Good afternoon, Neil.



The Tennessee Titans had an outbreak of COVID-19 this week. It's the first time we have seen this in the NFL this season. The Titans have now had 11 people within the organization, five players and 16 personnel, who have tested positive for COVID.



As a result, the NFL today has postponed their Sunday scheduled game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Now, there was talk that this game could possibly get moved to maybe Monday night or maybe Tuesday. But with the latest two positive tests that came today, the NFL made the decision, out of caution, to completely postpone this game.



So, you ask, when does the game get played? There are other teams involved.

And because the Steelers don't have any COVID cases, in a way, they pay a price, because they have been preparing for this game, just as the Titans have this week.



So they're looking potentially, from what I understand, at week seven, which would be October 25, which is the time when both teams could potentially play that week.



Neil, there's a lot of shuffling to go. And, hopefully, this will be an isolated case within the NFL. Last week, the Titans played in Minneapolis against the Vikings. So, the Vikings closed their facility, out of an abundance of caution on Tuesday.



But, today, because the Vikings so far remain COVID-free, they reopened their facility and will hopefully plan to play on Sunday against the Houston Texans.



CAVUTO: But, if memory serves me right, in baseball, when they had the flare-up of COVID on the Marlins, and then the Cardinals were dealing with it, that began to disrupt schedules and who plays whom and when and all that.



Anything like that possible here?



MAX: I think the NFL is hoping and praying that it doesn't wind up in a situation like Major League Baseball, because, right, Neil, there were over

40 games that had to be postponed because of the Major League Baseball season.



CAVUTO: That's right.



MAX: Countless doubleheaders.



Well, we can't have doubleheaders in the National Football League. You can't say, all right, well, we will play -- we will only play you a half.

So, we will play a half, and that will count as a game.



So, the NFL really has to hope and pray that all the players are going to do exactly as the league needs them to and stay COVID-free.



CAVUTO: How do you think that -- I was just referring to baseball. I know I'm ping-ponging, but you can handle it. You're a genius with this stuff.



MAX: Yes.



CAVUTO: How do you think this playoff season is going? It's crowded, I know. It's involved. What do you think?



MAX: I love it, Neil.



I was up -- I was up until 1:14 a.m. Eastern time early this morning watching the Yankees beat the Indians. Yesterday was a marathon. It was like March Madness for Major League Baseball, something which we have never seen before, game after game on the hour.



We get five more games today. And I always turn to the Wizard, John Wooden, the great UCLA coach, who said, "Things work out best for those who make the best out of the way things work out."



We didn't ask for things to be this way. We didn't even ask to be. And the Major League Baseball season, that it's come this far, I think it's pretty amazing.



And how about we're going to be able to have fans get in to see the World Series and the National Championship Series? About 11,500 fans are going to get to go in to see those series. They will be played at the neutral site in Arlington, Texas. Those tickets go on sale on Tuesday, Neil.



I'm not sure what would be tougher to get, a ticket see the World Series or an aerosol can of your favorite disinfectant spray at the market.



CAVUTO: Man, oh, man.



So, you were staying up late to watch the Indians-Yankees game.



MAX: Yes.



CAVUTO: Did you know that there was a Halloween cake marathon on "Chopped"

and just said, no, I'm still going to go to the baseball game?



(LAUGHTER)



MAX: Really?



CAVUTO: Yes. Yes.



MAX: I just got into the "Chopped" show just recently.



(LAUGHTER)



MAX: And you know it's pumpkin season. So, I'm sorry I missed that.



CAVUTO: All right. All right.



Well, we like to throw you curveballs to get you off your game, but I never can do it. I try again and again. I never can do it.



Jared Max, thank you very, very much here.



So, again, we're going to follow these stimulus efforts right now on Capitol Hill. They're talking. They are doing that. That's a good thing, right?



That will do it.



Here comes "The Five."





THIS IS A RUSH TRANSCRIPT. THIS COPY MAY NOT BE IN ITS FINAL FORM AND MAY BE UPDATED.





<Copy: Content and Programming Copyright 2020 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2020 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.>







_______________________________________________

Asc.list.cavuto mailing list -- asc.list.cavuto@mailman.fdch.com To unsubscribe send an email to asc.list.cavuto-leave@mailman.fdch.com



Reply

Forward

L

list-newsteam@fdch.com

Thu 10/1/2020 11:30 PM









To:

asc.list.cavuto@mailman.fdch.com

Cc:

asc.newsteam@viqsolutions.com

<Show: YOUR WORLD WITH NEIL CAVUTO>

<Date: October 1, 2020>

<Time: 16:00:00>

<Tran: 100101cb.140>

<Type: INTERVIEW>

<Head: Mall of America Helping Retailers; Joe Biden Widening Lead Over

President Trump?; Airlines Set to Cut 32,000 Jobs; Stimulus Talks Continue;

NFL Game Postponed Following COVID-19 Outbreak; Interview With Rep. Doug

Collins (R-GA); Interview With Rep. Max Rose (D-NY)>

<Sect: News; Domestic>

<Byline: Neil Cavuto, Chad Pergram, Grady Trimble, Jared Max, Charles

Payne, John Roberts, Deneen Borelli, Kristina Partsinevelos>

<Guest: Tom Bevan, Lee Carter, Doug Collins, Spencer Critchley, Max Rose>

<Spec: Donald Trump; Polls; Mall of America; Max Rose; Nancy Pelosi;

Aviation; Business; Doug Collins; National Football League; COVID-19;

Congress; House of Representatives; Health and Medicine; Diseases;

Government; Republican Party>



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



REP. NANCY PELOSI (D-CA): We're hopeful that we can reach agreement,

because the needs of the American people are so great.



But there has to be a recognition that it takes money to do that.



KAYLEIGH MCENANY, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: When you lower your offer

$2.2 trillion, and you ask for direct payments to illegal immigrants, and

you ask for certain deportation forgiveness in your offer, it's not a

serious offer.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



NEIL CAVUTO, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: All right, while they're arguing with each

other, industries, one after another, are waiting to see if they can

survive the longer they drag this out, because, for the country itself,

stimulus isn't so much the issue, as it is for particular sectors of the

economy that might be its very lifeblood.



Welcome, everybody. I'm Neil Cavuto, and this is "Your World."



We're keeping on top of developments that show a slow go on stimulus right

now linked to the coronavirus. I say slow go because tucked in that virus

relief, we're told, would be relief for the airline industry itself.



It is sort of hobbling right now. And that is being generous. Many big

airlines are saying, if they don't get aid, and soon, they will commit to

cuts they wanted to put off as long as possible, but no longer can. I'm

talking about tens of thousands of cuts.



Kristina Partsinevelos right now at Newark Liberty Airport, where the

impact is real -- Kristina.



KRISTINA PARTSINEVELOS, FOX NEWS BUSINESS CORRESPONDENT: Neil, you said it.



Today marks the first day where airlines can move ahead with their employee

furloughs. This is because the $25 billion spending -- or, I should say,

relief package that they received is expired, and there's no other deal in

place, which is why United and American both furloughed at least 32,000

employees today.



We know that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steve

Mnuchin are trying to work out a deal. They had a call this afternoon. We

don't have any major news for these airlines. They haven't worked out

anything just yet.



And so that means there's no deal on the plate, which is why American

Airlines did say today they are moving forward furloughing roughly 19,000

employees. Then you have United Airlines furloughing 13,000 employees. They

sent out a letter to their staff saying that -- quote -- "We implore our

elected leaders to reach a compromise, get a deal done now and save jobs."



Delta Airlines, though -- there's a little bit of I guess you could say

good news out of this. Delta Airlines is holding off. They are not going to

furlough any employees today. They said in a statement -- and I quote --

"Thanks to the hard work, shared sacrifices and innovative thinking of our

people, Delta will avoid furloughs for our flight attendants and ground-

based front-line employees in the United States."



And they also said that they're trying really hard not to move ahead with

1,700 pilot furloughs come November 1. And this is obviously a tough

landscape for so many industries, including travel.



Right now, we're seeing about -- travel down about almost 70 percent. But

the expectation as a whole for 2020 is that we are going to see a 66

percent drop in travel compared to last year. And you can just see, I'm at

Newark airport at the international section. Normally, this place is

bustling with people. There's probably, what, not even 20 people behind me

right now.



We know that American and United CEOs both said that they're willing to

recall all of those furloughs and save those jobs if Washington can come to

a conclusion on a $25 billion fiscal package to help them out in the coming

days -- Neil.



CAVUTO: You know, it's been so amazing. I have been following your reports

as well on FOX Business, Kristina.



The story is what's happening behind you, not much. So, I'm wondering that,

even if they get their aid, and people are afraid to fly post-pandemic,

during the pandemic, that doesn't change the math mightily, right?



I mean, the fact, there's a lot of supply. There's not much demand, right?



PARTSINEVELOS: Precisely. And you can see that behind me.



CAVUTO: Just incredible.



Kristina, great report, as always, Kristina Partsinevelos following that at

Newark Liberty Airport.



Now, the airline industry is just one that hopes to see something out of

Washington, some help. There's also calls to help the Paycheck Protection

Program, to reinstate those federal jobless benefits. They were at $600 a

week before they expired.



Democrats are pushing to get them back at the full $600 a week. Republicans

are talking something a little less than that, $1,200 stimulus checks, you

name it, all tucked in that. But it's still little agreement as to where we

get all that happening and how soon.



Max Rose joins us now, the New York congressman.



Congressman, what do you think? How likely do you think it is that a deal

could be had, let's say, before the election?



REP. MAX ROSE (D-NY): Well, I think that this is a moment where we should

take a collective deep breath and say, look, they are still negotiating,

and that is a good thing.



Look where we were 10 days ago. Nancy Pelosi, Mitch McConnell, Mnuchin,

they were all back in their partisan corners. And then a bipartisan

coalition, the Problem Solvers Caucus, of which I am a proud member, stood

up and presented a bold and nonetheless bipartisan framework for action,

for COVID relief.



And it jump-started this process. And that's why they're at the table right

now.



But what we all have to say, Democrats and Republicans, is, we have to

reject two things. We have to reject blind partisan messaging documents

that we know are dead on arrival, and we have got to reject -- quote --

"skinny bills" that do not meet the scale of this public health and

economic crisis that we're facing right now.



CAVUTO: So, on the unemployment benefits relief, are you for keeping it

what it was before it was expired, bringing it back, bringing it at $300,

$400 a week?



ROSE: Sure.



CAVUTO: What? Is it a deal-breaker for you, that part of it?



ROSE: No.



No, look, as it was laid out in the framework that we put forth several --

several weeks ago, I'm OK if you reduce it down to $400, $450 or so, with

the opportunity for it to be scaled up down the road if the pandemic

persists and/or if it is clear that someone's job has very obviously

evaporated due to the pandemic.



We certainly don't want people staying at home and not going back into

work. So, it is clear that we have to get something done on unemployment,

and we can't be blindly partisan in that regard.



CAVUTO: These $1,200 stimulus checks, a lot of people are talking about, in

other words, repeating what we did at the beginning of the pandemic, are

you for that as well? Is that going to be included here, if you had your

druthers?



ROSE: Yes, yes, if I had my druthers, we would most certainly include it.



And let me just say this. I don't give a damn if the president's name is on

it or not, OK? Let's stop with the partisan bickering and let's stop just

worried about the next election.



There's no secret that there are some people in my party that are secretly

and surreptitiously saying, oh, let's not do any deal whatsoever because we

don't want the president to get credit for anything.



That is wrong. That is as wrong as it gets. People are suffering right now.

They don't know how they're going to put food on the table. Their jobs

aren't there any longer. And they just want to be able to serve their

family, their community, and their country.



And we have to be there for them, as members of Congress, and as patriots,

not as partisans.



CAVUTO: All right, Congressman, very good having you. We will see how this

goes, Max Rose, the Democratic congressman of New York.



In the meantime here, this was looking all hunky-dory, that the two sides

were much closer than we thought. They're actually divided by a few hundred

billion dollars, when all was said and done.



So, the assumption was that, as huge a gap as that seems to be, they had

narrowed their differences mightily. Markets were racing ahead on that on

the notion that they were going to get something done sooner than later. We

live in a world where everyone loves government stimulus, including the

ones laissez-faire markets.



Then along came these indications out of the White House that it was

getting a little pricey, and then Mitt Romney coming out of the White House

saying the deals that he's heard kind of pricey. Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



QUESTION: Would you support a deal, a COVID deal, closer to $2 trillion

that the administration has proposed?



SEN. MITT ROMNEY (R-UT): Not likely.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CAVUTO: All right, very to the point.



The level at which they're talking now, even that reduced level, $2.2

trillion, still expensive, a one-word response, no, not going to fly with

him.



Almost within minutes of that, the market started tanking. Did recover

about -- a lot of the losses, but it was a shaky day.



Charles Payne on what to make of that.



Leaving aside the political machinations here, Charles, what if this

doesn't come to pass? Now, it was taken as a given that it wouldn't come to

pass just a few days ago by Election Day. Then people got their hopes up,

thinking, oh, Treasury Secretary Mnuchin, Nancy Pelosi, they're talking on

the phone and in-person, and things look good.



Then the rug was pulled out. What happens if this doesn't pan out?



CHARLES PAYNE, HOST, "MAKING MONEY": Yes.



Yes, Neil, we got to go back to the end of July, when some of these things

started to expire. Wall Street assumed it was going to happen. So, what did

we have? We had the best August in 30 years in the stock market. And then,

all of a sudden, the signs started to point out, maybe it's not going to

happen. Maybe these folks are seriously not going to do this.



Then we had one of the worst Septembers we have ever had. So, to your

point, in the last few days, the signals start to change a little bit.



Wall Street starts to bleed a little bit. We suspend our disbelief about

these lawmakers. Maybe they will do the right thing. Maybe they will step

up and figure something out at the last minute, because the market has been

pushing them to do it. More and more people are asking them to do it.



You're hearing these layoffs, one after another, Disney 28,000, two

airlines more than 30,000. So, the pressure is there, and, still, the

bickering back and forth.



It was a pleasure to hear your prior guest, Congressman Rose, because

that's the kind of attitude I think we're probably going to need to see to

get something done. And I get it -- 91 -- over 91 percent of Americans in

the labor force are working.



But that sliver -- it doesn't sound like a lot, but that sliver that's not

is 13 million people, 26 million right now at this very moment still

getting some form of unemployment benefits.



CAVUTO: So, would the markets be OK, as if we should care about whether the

markets are OK with it, that unemployment benefits get extended -- get

extended? What do you think?



(CROSSTALK)



(LAUGHTER)



PAYNE: Do you remember that old commercial, it's not nice to fool Mother

Nature?



(LAUGHTER)



PAYNE: OK?



CAVUTO: Yes. There you go.



PAYNE: The markets would erupt at the -- if Congress doesn't come through

with this, the stock market will reflect that. It will go down. I'm not

sure how long it will go down.



But it would protest with some big red days.



CAVUTO: Right.



PAYNE: Here's the thing.



We had spending numbers out this morning. They were better than expected.

But they came at the expense of Americans dipping into savings, by the tune

of $700 billion. We don't have that kind of cash laying around. We can't

keep doing it. The clock is ticking.



CAVUTO: Yes, we can all remember too back to TARP that was going to rescue

the banks when George Bush was still president. And a congressional vote

failed, and the market tanked, what, over 777 points.



They rushed back to get it approved and done. And then, a few months later,

we were still down a few thousand more points. It's crazy, Charles, right?

It's a crazy world.



PAYNE: It really is crazy. It really is crazy, yes. It's tough.



But, at some point, you have to put politics aside. I know large swathes of

this country are doing well. Most of youreconomic data is coming in with a

strong V-shaped recovery. Unfortunately, there's a big enough sliver that

we have to be concerned about, and try to keep the bridge going, because

we're almost home.



We're almost going to turn that corner big time.



CAVUTO: Good point, my friend. We need yourcalm in the middle of this

storm.



Our FOX Business Network superstar Charles Payne...



PAYNE: Thank you.



CAVUTO: ... on all of that. He puts it in perspective, and without any of

this silly political nonsense that's good for the right or good for the

left.



All right, in the meantime here, you have heard about the cacophony with

the big debate and what we should do right now, whether they should get

their mics cut or all of a sudden put them in a cauldron of hot burning

oil.



They're coming up with a number of options for this. How do you think

that's going to go over by the candidates? The president already tipped his

hand. He's not a fan of the things they're talking about.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



CAVUTO: All right, now it's on to, well, raising money.



Both candidates post their debate performance here are seeing a lot of

money coming into their respective coffers.



John Roberts here to explain what they're up to right now, John at the

White House.



Hey, John.



JOHN ROBERTS, FOX NEWS CHIEF WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT: Hey, and good

afternoon to you, Neil.



Joe Biden's not up to a whole lot today, President Trump in Bedminster for

a fund-raising event which will raise some $5 million for his campaign, the

RNC, and for state parties as well.



Meantime, the fallout from that debate moment on Tuesday night continues to

swirl, when the president was asked if he would denounce white supremacist

groups. Joe Biden mentioned the Proud Boys. The president said that they

should stand back and stand by.



The president was asked yesterday as he was on his way out the door to

Minnesota if he denounces white supremacy. Here's that exchange. Listen

here.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



QUESTION: But do you denounce them? Do you denounce white...



(CROSSTALK)



DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I have always denounced any

form...



QUESTION: Of white supremacy?



TRUMP: ... any form, any form of any of that. You have to denounce.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



ROBERTS: But it wasn't enough for Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina,

Senator Mitch McConnell, as well as Senator Lindsey Graham, and others, who

continue to wonder exactly what it is that the president was talking about

on Tuesday night when he said first, sure, I will denounce, and then he

talked about the Proud Boys.



So I asked the press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, about it earlier today.

Here's what she told me.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



ROBERTS: Can you right now denounce white supremacy and the groups that

espouse it?



MCENANY: I just did. The President has denounced...



QUESTION: You read a bunch of quotes from the past.



MCENANY: ... white supremacy, the KKK, and hate groups in all forms. He

signed a resolution to that effect.



The president just last week -- perhaps you all weren't covering it -- but

just last week expressed his desire to see the KKK prosecuted as domestic

terrorists.



His record on this is unmistakable.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



ROBERTS: But it still doesn't seem to resolve the issue for Senator Tim

Scott of South Carolina, who in a statement just last hour said -- quote --

"Senator Scott communicated his concerns to the White House immediately

following the debate" -- this was about the Proud Boys moment. "Heard from

the White House earlier today and spoke with Mark Meadows recently as well"

-- but nothing in that statement about a resolution.



The other thing going on today, Neil, is whether or not the Commission on

Presidential Debates is going to implement new rules for the October 15 and

October 22 debates. One of the things being kicked around, we're told, by

the Biden campaign is to give the moderator a mute button, so that if one

of the candidates were to go over time, or excessively interrupt the other,

the moderator could just hit the button and cut off the microphone.



Tim Murtaugh, communications director for the Trump campaign, saying: "The

Biden campaign knows their guy had a lousy performance. And so now they're

running to the commission to try to get the rules changed. They can't deny

it because the request was made by their lead negotiator in front of plenty

of witnesses. They really should ask for a mute button for Joe Biden,

because he's really the biggest threat to himself."



The Biden campaign saying none of this is true. Andrew Bates, spokesman,

saying: "There's as much truth to this as the other weak lies the Trump

campaign told in advance of the first debate, before Donald Trump exposed

his own record on the pandemic as a failure, told violent white supremacist

to stand by, and cratered."



And it's looking like the president is not about to agree to any new rules,

the president tweeting: "Why would I allow the Debate Commission to change

the rules for the second and third debates, when I easily won the last

time?"



We should point out that the second debate on the 15th in Miami will be a

town hall format. So, it may be a little more difficult for the candidates

to just pick up the ball and run with it, as they did on Tuesday night --

Neil.



CAVUTO: To what polls, John, was the president referring that he won the

debate?



ROBERTS: I don't know.



But the president came out yesterday and said he's getting a lot of good

reviews on his performance in the debate. Maybe it's those internal polls

that the campaign talks about a lot.



CAVUTO: All right.



ROBERTS: You know, Neil, I think that the general consensus is that both

candidates scored some points over the course of the evening, but that the

big losers were the American people, who really wanted to see a substantive

debate on policy.



So, maybe we will get that next time around.



CAVUTO: Lincoln-Douglas, it was not. And I covered Lincoln-Douglas.



(LAUGHTER)



CAVUTO: So, I don't even know.



ROBERTS: You ought to know, Neil.



(LAUGHTER)



CAVUTO: You had a rough day, my friend, but you were doing a remarkable

job. Keep doing that remarkable job, John Roberts at the White House.



Man, oh, man, they ought to give people combat pay for this, including for

Chris Wallace, who was just on with Bill Hemmer a little while ago. And

Bill asked him about some of those ideas the debate commission had about

maybe cutting their mics.



Chris wasn't a fan of that. Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



CHRIS WALLACE, HOST, "FOX NEWS SUNDAY": They say, well, we're going to give

the moderator a button to mute them.



Boy, I don't want to be in the position of saying, you know, I'm going to

interpose myself between the president and the public and say, you can't

hear what he has to say now.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CAVUTO: All right, so what do you think of that?



No? No cut mics? Maybe cauldron of hot boiling acid or oil. You could have

a dropped floor, like they would have with Dr. Evil in "Austin Powers."



But, really, how realistic are those possibilities? Was this a one-time

event, it'll change in the next debate, so we won't have to worry about

this?



Let's go to Tom Bevan of RealClearPolitics, a big "Austin Powers" fan

himself. We have got Deneen Borelli, the GOP strategist, and last, but

certainly not least, is Spencer Critchley, the Democratic strategist.



Deneen, what do you think of that, that there's got to be a way to

reinstill order, whether it's on the vice president or on the president?

What do you think?



DENEEN BORELLI, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, I think it's a bad idea, Neil.



And this is coming from Biden's camp, because he did not do as well as they

think he should have. And let me just say this. I think any ideas of a kill

switch or a mute button, that's a form of censorship, A.



And, B, why should the moderator have that much power and control over

something that is supposed to be a free-flowing discussion? If the voters

are not happy with what they see, they won't tune in, and they won't vote

for a certain person.



So I don't think this -- the change of the rules should happen in the

middle of the game, especially because the Democrats are crying for it.



CAVUTO: You know, Tom Bevan, it's a slippery slope, though. You're putting

a lot of pressure on the moderator. Before, there were people saying, the

moderator has got to have a role as a fact-checker. Now the moderator has

got to have a role as controlling mics here.



I don't know if that's the way to go. You?



TOM BEVAN, CO-FOUNDER AND EXECUTIVE EDITOR, https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=http-3A__REALCLEARPOLITICS.COM&d=DwICAg&c=cnx1hdOQtepEQkpermZGwQ&r=uOno5so7YN_4xkyJM1PgWQNOGKPUU_l9xefJfxjN1iQ&m=2YYmyj8-ImaOfKrj-vntSL_hmS-6KwKmdDQ4g5mglIA&s=NjuWbm8YRQJF8GCr386-8EEKP7OuaxJA288fQz8f0SE&e= : No, I

think it's a terrible idea.



And, look, it is a tough, tough job to moderate one of these debates and to

do it well. And, as Chris Wallace said, I mean, he went in there with the

best of intentions to try and stay out of the way and let these guys go at

it and have discussion. It didn't work out that way.



But I -- giving the moderator more power and, as Chris said, sort of

interjecting himself even more in the proceedings, I think, is the wrong

way to go.



I agree with Deneen. If voters don't like what they see from a candidate,

they think he's being too interruptive or bullying or name-calling,

whatever the case may be, they perfectly have the right to change the

channel or vote for the other person.



The next debate is going to be a town hall. So, theoretically, the

candidates are going to be speaking more to voters than to each other,

which should perhaps help solve some of that problem.



But the third debate is back to a one-on-one matchup.



CAVUTO: You know, Spencer, what are yourthoughts on that? The next debate

is going to be almost like a town hall form, not exactly. But you will have

regular folks there to -- who could actually shield the moderator from

something like that, because it will be the folks in the audience

participating, in that sense.



So you don't need some of these other measures. What do you think?



SPENCER CRITCHLEY, DEMOCRATIC STRATEGIST: Sure.



Well, I agree with most of what I just heard, and I want to say, hats off

to the "Austin Powers" drop tank. I didn't think of that. And that's the

best idea I have heard in days.



(LAUGHTER)



CAVUTO: I'm not dead yet. I'm not dead yet.



Go ahead.



CRITCHLEY: It's even worse.



Sorry, go ahead.



CAVUTO: No, no.



(CROSSTALK)



CRITCHLEY: It's even worse, I think, to ask members of the public to

protect the debate format.



And I would say, actually, this is a case where, while I feel that the

president's behavior was terrible the other night, this is really the fault

of all of us as citizens, because we have really just abandoned our

responsibility as citizens.



We're, I think, in a position of spoiled rich kids who inherited, in this

case, a tremendous gift, democracy, and we haven't taken care of it. The

idea that we consider this to be a debate -- you mentioned the Lincoln-

Douglas debates.



Imagine, just think for a moment about the contrast. It's not that long ago

in history. And look at where we have come to now, where it's hard to tell

this apart from professional wrestling.



CAVUTO: Yes.



I do have the transcripts of those debates, though, just so you know,

Spencer.



CRITCHLEY: Very much worth reading.



CAVUTO: And Abraham Lincoln actually -- Abraham Lincoln did, in fact, say,

will you shut up?



So I didn't know that. I was not aware of it.



(CROSSTALK)



CRITCHLEY: OK. I stand -- I sit corrected.



CAVUTO: There we go. I kid.



But, Deneen, I'm just wondering. Sometimes, you can look at that, when the

candidates are going after each other, whatever the disruptions, it's

entertaining a lot of people. A lot of substance did get out in that

debate, a lot of telling moments in that debate.



So, if the candidates know that people grimace at that, maybe that alone is

the policing mechanism. Maybe you got to do it sparingly, and maybe both

sides get the message. What do you think?



BORELLI: Well, that's pretty much what I alluded to in my first comment.



But I see a lot of folks complaining about President Trump, when you got to

look back at 2016. It's the same Donald Trumpthat ran in 2016, as

president, as he is acting and conducting himself today. So there's --

there's nothing new there.



But what I find interesting is that there's no complaints or criticism

against Joe Biden for not answering certain questions, especially, will he

pack the Supreme Court? He avoided the question totally. So how about

implementing a rule that says you got to at least answer the questions?



(LAUGHTER)



CAVUTO: Now, that's a very good point.



Tom Bevan, I will go to you very quickly on that, because you can say the

president's interruptions saved Joe Biden from answering that question

fully. Is there some truth to that?



BEVAN: I think there is.



I think, in some sense, his behavior, his interruptions sort of

overshadowed some of the substantive points that were made during that

debate, and also, on occasion, sort of rescued Joe Biden from his answers,

when he was sort of fumbling about. So I think there is something to that.



CAVUTO: Guys, I want to thank you all.



I didn't have to drop any of you or remove yourmics as a result.



(LAUGHTER)



CAVUTO: So this is a good -- a good message you're sending America.



But thank you all very, very much.



So, we will see where that goes.



BEVAN: Thanks, Neil.



CAVUTO: Meanwhile, the push right now to make sure we do not see Judge

Barrett on the Supreme Court.



What Democrats are proposing that Republicans are already saying, are you

kidding me?



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



CAVUTO: Now it's professional football.



The Titans and the Steelers will not be playing on Sunday, as planned.

Blame the pandemic. What's worrying a lot of other folks is, could this

upset the schedule beyond just these two teams?



After this.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



CAVUTO: All right, some are calling this a sort of a political Hail Mary

pass, but Democrats are trying to stop Judge Barrett's nomination from

happening right now, wanting to push it off until after the election.



Where's that going?



Chad Pergram now with more on that -- Chad.



CHAD PERGRAM, FOX NEWS SENIOR CAPITOL HILL PRODUCER: Hey there, Neil.



It's unclear if they can actually do anything on the Democratic side of the

aisle. In fact, Judge Amy Coney Barrett has not met with any Democratic

senators yet. That will come.



She's met with 11 Republican senators today. By the end of the week, it'll

be 30 out of the 53 Republicans in the Senate.



A lot of these meetings are really pleasantries, boilerplate. They go

through just kind of getting to know you. But, sometimes, there are

questions of substance.



And reporters posed a question today to Jerry Moran, Republican of Kansas,

about Obamacare. That's a case that will be heard before the Supreme Court

in November. He met with Coney Barrett today. Listen.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



SEN. JERRY MORAN (R-KS): If I ask the judge how she would rule on a -- this

pending case, and she answered that question, it would reach -- it would

cause me to reach the conclusion that I could not vote for her.



I want a justice who is going to hear the facts, hear the oral arguments,

read the briefs, and make a determination based upon the law.



So, it won't be an issue.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PERGRAM: The Supreme Court hears the case on November 10 on Obamacare.

Kansas is one of the states suing over the Affordable Care Act.



That's why the top Democrat on the Judiciary Committee, Dianne Feinstein,

wrote to the chairman, Lindsey Graham, asking for a delay in the

confirmation process.



She says the confirmation is moving at a breakneck pace.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



SEN. DIANNE FEINSTEIN (D-CA): It's clear that Judge Barrett will deliver on

the president's promises, if confirmed, to the Supreme Court, in no small

part because Judge Barrett has specifically criticized the court's opinion

upholding the Affordable Care Act.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PERGRAM: Now, here's the timetable.



They hope to start these hearings on the 12th of October and put it on the

floor by the end of the month. That is very ambitious. And it would be

ambitious even if they were trying to get this done by November 10, the

date that the high court is scheduled to hear that health care case --

Neil.



CAVUTO: Chad Pergram on Capitol Hill, thank you very much, my friend.



Well, this whole issue of the Supreme Court and whether Judge Barrett even

gets a chance was a big topic in today's debate. Who can forget?



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOSEPH BIDEN (D), PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Let your senators know how

strongly you feel.



TRUMP: Are you going to pack the court?



BIDEN: Vote now. Make sure you, in fact, let people know.



TRUMP: He doesn't want to answer the question.



(CROSSTALK)



BIDEN: I'm not going to answer that question because...



TRUMP: Why wouldn't you answer that question?



BIDEN: Because the question is...



(CROSSTALK)



TRUMP: The radical left...



BIDEN: Would you shut up, man?



TRUMP: Who is on your list, Joe?



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CAVUTO: All right, that went well.



Congressman Doug Collins right now, Georgia Republican, sits on the House

Judiciary Committee.



The way things stand now, I know this is in the Senate's hands,

Congressman, but this idea that Democrats are going to respond, one way or

the other, by pushing measures to pack the court, also blow up the

filibuster, stuff like that, how do you feel about that?



REP. DOUG COLLINS (R-GA): Well, I think what we have already seen is, the

Democrats are willing to do this.



They showed that they were willing to do this on the filibuster side back

under Harry Reid, and that's how you got the progression to where we are

today.



And, look, there's -- we have seen this for the last year-and-a-half. I

have at least in the House perspective of the Judiciary Committee. Whenever

they didn't get their way, Jerry Nadler or the Democrats didn't get their

way, they just want to change the rules.



And so, right now, the president is acting under his authority. The

Senate's going to act under their authority, and probably do this before

the election. The American people will be able to decide what they feel

about this, which makes a stark difference than what happened under

President Obama and a Republican Senate at that point.



So, look, the interesting issue is, is, why won't Joe Biden actually answer

that question? Why wouldn't he talk about it? As he said very famously, "I

am the Democratic Party" the other night, then why wouldn't he answer the

question about filibusters and packing the court or who he would actually

appoint to the courts?



I think those are the questions that do deserve an answer.



CAVUTO: Maybe because the president kept interrupting him? Do you think

that actually hurt the president? Because he did interrupt him a good deal.



And, in the end, Biden was interrupting him. But I'm just wondering, did

that actually help Biden dodge a bullet here and have to explain that?



COLLINS: I don't think it actually allowed him to dodge a bullet. I think

it did throw him off.



You could watch it in his face many times. I think Biden had practiced

this. And we know from a fact. I have friends up here who worked with him,

and the Democrats had practiced for four days trying to get him ready for

this.



And I think what the president did was, it made it choppy. And I think the

president came in hot.



One of the things I want to say is, I commend the president for coming in.

He came in excited, he -- ready to have this debate, because, for three-

and-a-half, over four -- almost four years now, they have done nothing but

try to tear him down.



This is his first debate in four years. He hadn't been debating like this.

And so, when he came in, he wanted to make his points and wanted to make

sure that Joe Biden would not just simply answer the -- what he had

memorized, but what he could actually answer.



So, we will see a little bit different. I think the next format is going to

be good. I think the president is getting a point across. But there's two

stark differences. You see two people who -- one, who is actually

accomplished, who has been a leader, who is forceful, and another one who

is just trying to -- as one of the words that was said about him, which is

weak.



CAVUTO: All right.



So, if they try to enforce a rule to say, all right, cut their mics if they

do something like that, the president's not a fan of that kind of thing.

Are you?



COLLINS: No.



CAVUTO: If the president were to say, you insist on this, no, what do you

do?



COLLINS: No.



Let's actually let the people who watch this -- I think one of your other

guests actually talked about this. The people who watched this debate, most

of them have made up their mind. There's a large percentage who are

watching this and saying, do I want to continue the way that we're going in

the country? Do I like what happened before COVID and the economy that we

saw?



Or do I want to go backwards in time? Really, the Democrats have gave

another four-year pass, and they go back in time. They had Hillary Clinton

in a redo, and now they have Joe Biden in a redo. They're the party of what

was going on in the past, not the future.



And this concern for most of us, especially on the Republican side, is, is

this is a push by the very liberal left on the Democratic Party, putting

somebody like Joe Biden that they can move around and push around.



He needs to have to answer these questions, because most of us do not feel

like he is going to be strong enough to carry out anything that's not

controlled by the agenda of the left.



CAVUTO: All right, thank you very much, Congressman.



We will see what happens.



Meanwhile, the president was -- has just arrived in Bedminster, New Jersey.

He's got a fund-raising event tonight. He is not staying overnight. He will

be right back at the White House. Campaign travels are going to be very,

very hectic right now.



We will also update you on some startling news regarding a couple of

vaccine makers that might stall their getting anything to the American

people this year.



Stay with us.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



CAVUTO: All right, post the debate, who is really getting the bounce? It's

so hard to say, and these polls are so all over the map, but the trend so

far is not the president's friend, with that RCP average showing that the

gap has widened a little bit here.



Let's go to Lee Carter, who follows these things very, very closely.



As you always remind me, these things can be all over the map and

oftentimes they can be wrong. But if you're looking at the confluence of

all the data coming in, it's not looking good for the president. What do

you make of that?



LEE CARTER, REPUBLICAN POLLSTER: No, it doesn't look very good for the

president right now, although it didn't look good for the president in 2016

either.



CAVUTO: Very good point.



CARTER: And I have been breaking down state by state the difference between

what's happening now and what happened in 2016. And the numbers are

startlingly similar, except in two states.



Arizona and Ohio are two states that Trump was winning in the polls, and he

ended up winning. Otherwise, he was trailing in most of the key swing

states. He was trailing in Pennsylvania. He was trailing in Florida. He was

trailing in Michigan. He was trailing in Wisconsin right up until the end.



Those four states, Pennsylvania, Florida, Michigan, Wisconsin, are must-

wins for the president. They were the biggest surprises on Election Day.

Everybody was certain it wasn't going to happen. As soon as you saw Florida

turn, you knew that the president had a shot.



And that's the same thing that's going to happen here. Again, he's within

the margin of error. It's really not that far. It's a very close race,

despite what you might be hearing.



CAVUTO: So ,in the battleground states, because that's -- it's all decided

on the electoral vote, and that's what prompted then candidate Trump to

really pound those states.



He knew this was about the electoral vote. He knew it's always an uphill

battle on the popular vote for a Republican. So, he pounded those states.

But, in some of those states, it's widened. In others, it's a little

closer. And in some once safe Republican states, he's got a battle on his

hands.



I know all that changes and all. If you do well in a Minnesota, it can make

up for potentially losing a Michigan, but how do you see the Electoral

College math sorting out?



CARTER: So, I think, really, what -- when it comes down to this, we all

look at polls, and we're looking at the popular vote.



The popular vote doesn't really matter on Election Day, as much as I hate

to say that. Every ballot, of course, counts, but it comes down to that

Electoral College, which means, to me, we have to focus on Pennsylvania and

Florida.



All the other states matter. Pennsylvania and Florida, to me, are the two

most telling states that are out there. Pennsylvania carries with it 20

Electoral College votes. Florida carries 29. That doesn't sound that

significant. Whoever loses either of those is going to have a hard time

picking up elsewhere.



And, to me, right now, if you look at Florida, Biden is ahead by one point.

That's it. Hillary Clinton was ahead by two points on October 1 in the same

-- in 2016. Biden is ahead by five points in Pennsylvania right now.

Hillary Clinton was ahead by two points, two-and-a-half points, on the same

day in 2016. And Trump took them both.



Those states are winner-takes-all. You don't get to split them. And so

they're really, really important. And I think they're actually a very, very

good barometer for other states that are out there.



CAVUTO: Got it, Lee Carter.



And the president won both those states, Pennsylvania and Florida, on his

way to that electoral shocker four years ago. So we don't know.



Lee, thank you very, very much.



A little bit more info I'm gleaning right now on this AstraZeneca

broadening U.S. inquiry on the part of the FDA. It really wants to look

into the vaccine, a little bit more detail.



Moderna, meanwhile, is saying that its own vaccine will not be ready by

Election Day. They're playing it safe and cautious, but, by Election Day,

problematic.



Stay with us.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



CAVUTO: All right, it's been a tough time for America's malls.



So, if life gives you lemons, how about making lemonade for others? The

Mall of America, that's exactly what's going on.



Grady Trimble right now from Bloomington, Minnesota -- Grady.



GRADY TRIMBLE, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Hey, Neil.



This was an empty retail space in the Mall of America, but the Mall of

America decided, we're going to transform this and help out local small

businesses. So, now it houses 16 businesses. They donated the space, so

those businesses don't have to pay the rent.



And all of them have been hit hard by either the pandemic or the unrest

following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, or, in many cases,

both.



Brandon Barnes, one of those business owners.



So, tell me about what happened to you. You didn't have a storefront that

was looted, but your product was in a store that was looted.



BRANDON BARNES, FOUNDER, DAUREN: Well, I will tell you, my feelings are a

lot better now in the middle of a pandemic, from what I experienced through

the looting and everything



Physical damage, stuff being ruined stuff being stolen really put me at a

place of uncertainty.



TRIMBLE: Yes, you lost a lot of inventory and a lot of money because of

that.



But now you have got this stand at the biggest mall in the country. And

you're showing off your products here. How's it feel to kind of have a

second chance?



BARNES: I think, right now, my feeling is overjoyed.



I'm very -- I'm really proud to have this opportunity amongst everyone

else. Just being able to get the exposure and being able to rebuild is huge

right now to me. So I'm just really thankful.



TRIMBLE: We wish you the best of luck, Brandon, and to all the businesses

here.



And, Neil, this is just getting started. Today was the first day, but these

businesses will be here until next spring. And it could be a blueprint that

other malls could use with their empty retail space to help local

businesses -- Neil.



CAVUTO: Not a bad idea, my friend.



Grady Trimble, thank you very, very much.



Well, we have already told you that that Titans-Steelers game originally

scheduled for Sunday not going to happen, pushed back because of the

pandemic and some incidents of the virus with players.



But that's just week four. Could there be other weeks, other players, other

teams?



After this.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



CAVUTO: All right, NFL teams the Titans and the Steelers were supposed to

play football this Sunday. They're not right now because of the breakout of

the pandemic here.



But the issue that's kind of interesting here is how this reverberates on

the football schedule and whether these teams can and will play later this

year.



A lot hangs on it, to put it mildly.



Jared Max, our resident sports encyclopedia, much more, on that.



Jared, explain what happened and where this is going.



JARED MAX, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Good afternoon, Neil.



The Tennessee Titans had an outbreak of COVID-19 this week. It's the first

time we have seen this in the NFL this season. The Titans have now had 11

people within the organization, five players and 16 personnel, who have

tested positive for COVID.



As a result, the NFL today has postponed their Sunday scheduled game

against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Now, there was talk that this game could

possibly get moved to maybe Monday night or maybe Tuesday. But with the

latest two positive tests that came today, the NFL made the decision, out

of caution, to completely postpone this game.



So, you ask, when does the game get played? There are other teams involved.

And because the Steelers don't have any COVID cases, in a way, they pay a

price, because they have been preparing for this game, just as the Titans

have this week.



So they're looking potentially, from what I understand, at week seven,

which would be October 25, which is the time when both teams could

potentially play that week.



Neil, there's a lot of shuffling to go. And, hopefully, this will be an

isolated case within the NFL. Last week, the Titans played in Minneapolis

against the Vikings. So, the Vikings closed their facility, out of an

abundance of caution on Tuesday.



But, today, because the Vikings so far remain COVID-free, they reopened

their facility and will hopefully plan to play on Sunday against the

Houston Texans.



CAVUTO: But, if memory serves me right, in baseball, when they had the

flare-up of COVID on the Marlins, and then the Cardinals were dealing with

it, that began to disrupt schedules and who plays whom and when and all

that.



Anything like that possible here?



MAX: I think the NFL is hoping and praying that it doesn't wind up in a

situation like Major League Baseball, because, right, Neil, there were over

40 games that had to be postponed because of the Major League Baseball

season.



CAVUTO: That's right.



MAX: Countless doubleheaders.



Well, we can't have doubleheaders in the National Football League. You

can't say, all right, well, we will play -- we will only play you a half.

So, we will play a half, and that will count as a game.



So, the NFL really has to hope and pray that all the players are going to

do exactly as the league needs them to and stay COVID-free.



CAVUTO: How do you think that -- I was just referring to baseball. I know

I'm ping-ponging, but you can handle it. You're a genius with this stuff.



MAX: Yes.



CAVUTO: How do you think this playoff season is going? It's crowded, I

know. It's involved. What do you think?



MAX: I love it, Neil.



I was up -- I was up until 1:14 a.m. Eastern time early this morning

watching the Yankees beat the Indians. Yesterday was a marathon. It was

like March Madness for Major League Baseball, something which we have never

seen before, game after game on the hour.



We get five more games today. And I always turn to the Wizard, John Wooden,

the great UCLA coach, who said, "Things work out best for those who make

the best out of the way things work out."



We didn't ask for things to be this way. We didn't even ask to be. And the

Major League Baseball season, that it's come this far, I think it's pretty

amazing.



And how about we're going to be able to have fans get in to see the World

Series and the National Championship Series? About 11,500 fans are going to

get to go in to see those series. They will be played at the neutral site

in Arlington, Texas. Those tickets go on sale on Tuesday, Neil.



I'm not sure what would be tougher to get, a ticket see the World Series or

an aerosol can of your favorite disinfectant spray at the market.



CAVUTO: Man, oh, man.



So, you were staying up late to watch the Indians-Yankees game.



MAX: Yes.



CAVUTO: Did you know that there was a Halloween cake marathon on "Chopped"

and just said, no, I'm still going to go to the baseball game?



(LAUGHTER)



MAX: Really?



CAVUTO: Yes. Yes.



MAX: I just got into the "Chopped" show just recently.



(LAUGHTER)



MAX: And you know it's pumpkin season. So, I'm sorry I missed that.



CAVUTO: All right. All right.



Well, we like to throw you curveballs to get you off your game, but I never

can do it. I try again and again. I never can do it.



Jared Max, thank you very, very much here.



So, again, we're going to follow these stimulus efforts right now on

Capitol Hill. They're talking. They are doing that. That's a good thing,

right?



That will do it.



Here comes "The Five."



Content and Programming Copyright 2020 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL

RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2020 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials

herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be

reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast

without the prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may

not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of

the content.