Exclusive behind the scenes details of Trump’s historic Israel-UAE peace deal

RAYMOND ARROYO, FOX NEWS HOST: Welcome to "The Ingraham Angle." I'm Raymond Arroyo sitting in for Laura Ingraham. I have an amazing lineup tonight that you will not want to miss.

We're going to talk to a Chicago alderman whose - not only his home, but his office was ransacked, violence gripped. He is going to come here and talk about what is happening on the ground. You have a mayor and local prosecutors who are failing to act.

We're also going to talk with a college student as well as experts on COVID and what's happening at the university level.

And later take it inside that Trump deal - that UAE-Israeli deal. It's an amazing lineup. Please stay with us.

But first, my thoughts on universities and what's happening there, "United We Stand, Divided We Snitch." In addition to the lockdowns and the mask mandate, presidential nominee Joe Biden has one big COVID plan.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN (D), PRESUMPTIVE PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: Individual states like New York and California are already hiring and training thousands of tracers. But we need to do more, including hiring at least 100,000 federally funded workers to perform contact tracing and other public health tasks, and they should begin to be trained now.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: And they are being trained by the thousands to track your whereabouts and who you've been in contact with using apps and person to person interviews. Tracers are essentially health snoops. They're recording all your interactions. Now, this is a tracer trainer in Houston.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

KRISTOPHER HOLIDAY, CONTACT TRACING SUPERVISOR, HARRIS CO. PUBLIC HEALTH: There's been plenty of people who have broken down and cried, because they thought they were going to lose their jobs, and they don't want to give any kind of information that we don't already have in our hands.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: Now, liberal governors and mayors have mostly waived off privacy concerns. They've not only embraced the tracing regimen, but they've taken enforcement of their health orders a step further. Hogan in Maryland and Beshear of Kentucky set up hotlines to rat out neighbors.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GOV. ANDY BESHEAR (D-KY): Those who are not in compliance with our state orders. This is a call that can allow government to know to make sure that we know what you know.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: LA Mayor Garcetti was even more explicit.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MAYOR ERIC GARCETTI (D-CA), LOS ANGELES: You know, the old expression about snitches, well, in this case, snitches get rewards. We want to thank you for turning folks in and making sure we are all safe.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: Turning folks in. That snitch mindset has now hit universities across America. To return to campus many college students are being required to sign contracts with their schools promising to abide by new COVID requirements; mask wearing, social distancing, eating alone in some cases, routine testing, no overnight dorm parties, nothing. Violators face suspension, or expulsion.

But how do they enforce the COVID contracts on campus? Enter the wellness ambassadors

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: --public health ambassadors are volunteers, students, faculty and staff who will model and monitor physical distancing practices.

DR. DANITA M. BROWN YOUNG, VICE CHANCELLOR FOR STUDENT AFFAIRS: The university is encouraging all of our, students to abide by the COVID guidelines and sometimes we may have to enforce some of these guidelines if people do not abide by them. We also have our wellness support ambassadors, who will check for compliance at the entrances of all of our buildings and our classrooms,

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: So wellness support and positive will check your papers at the library and before every class. That's right. You pay 50 to 60 - some cases $80,000 a year to have your kids basically enter what is now a Soviet style People's Republic of Education, where their peers are encouraged to spy on them and turn them over to administrators. You might call it "Snitch U."

If you think I'm exaggerating, I'm not. Now bear in mind. Most of these universities require all returning students to take COVID tests before they can even enter campus. Columbia is recruiting student's ambassadors to help police the student body. The University of Miami is paying $10 an hour for their public health ambassadors.

And they're not alone. A slew of colleges are training health minders and losing them on the student bodies. At my alma mater, NYU, students are instructed to create confront anyone not wearing a mask or social distancing. And, "If the person persists and not complying or responds confrontationally, you should not pursue the matter of face-to-face, instead report fellow student noncompliance." These universities are not playing around.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GARY BENNETT, VICE PROVOST FOR UNDERGRADUATE EDUCATION: We need people to adopt healthful behaviors immediately. And I can tell you, we're going to pull out all the stops from the research evidence. And also, we're going to have a high level of expectation that folks in the community will respond to - our guidance. The threshold will be very, very low, and we'll be holding people accountable.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: The question, which we will explore shortly with experts as well as the Texas student, is this. What effect do these University COVID students spy rings have on community cohesiveness? Does it undermine the academic and personal freedom young people need for growth, intellectually and socially?

And our institutions of higher education, no matter what they're calling these kids, health ambassadors, forcing all students to major in practical snitching.

Here to react is Alex Berenson. He's the former New York Times Reporter. Author of "Unreported Truths About COVID-19 Lockdowns." Also with me is Phil Kerpen. He is the president of the Committee to Unleash Prosperity.

Alex, it's one thing to ask students to act responsibly. It's another to encourage them to snitch on one another. Joe Biden in these universities say it's a necessity based on science, is it?

ALEX BERENSON, "UNREPORTED TRUTHS OF COVID-19" AUTHOR: Of course, it isn't. The there are many things that college students are at risk from, excessive drinking maybe being the most obvious example. They are they are in next to no risk from SARS-CoV-2. They - you know, if you look there are entire countries in Europe where - large - like Italy where fewer than five, possibly fewer than three college aged adults, whether or not they're in college, have died from this illness.

The CDC says that, that if you're under 15, and that's not college age, but the risks don't change very much between 15 and 25. If you're under 15, you have a one in 1 million chance of dying from this of SARS-CoV-2 if you're infected.

And, I feel I feel that everybody should know these numbers. I feel sort of honor bound to repeat them over and over again, because the rest of the media has done such a good job obscuring what the risks really are here and focusing on a miniscule handful of outlier cases, that people are terrified.

There was a there was a study just a few days ago, that showed that only 3 percent of Democrats said that they thought it was safe to reopen schools right now. Now, 69 percent Republicans, agreed only 36 percent of the whole country agreed. But so - what that--

ARROYO: Phil--

BERENSON: --and Democrats love to say that they're the party of science. They're the party that understands data and facts. And, if you look at what the numbers really are - only - the only people who understand any of this are the people watching Fox News, which is just - it's just terrible and it's leading to terrible public policy.

ARROYO: Phil, your reaction. I mean, we are seeing this coast to coast. All these colleges, universities, they're basically locking these kids down. I don't know what they're supposed to do. But is it all being driven by politics? Is that what this is about?

PHIL KERPEN, COMMITTEE TO UNLEASH PROSPERITY: Well, I think it's a combination of politics and the irrational fear of lawsuit or of an adverse media story and we're punishing our youth really in an outrageous fashion.

We've been doing it now for months, really, since the pandemic first hit. We've been putting the most severe deprivation in terms of lockdowns, or the loss of recreational activities, the loss of sports, the loss of school, on the people least at risk.

And Alex just ran through the numbers. They're essentially at near zero risk from COVID. But there is a severe mental health crisis among young adults in this country. We just saw a poll from the CDC a couple of days ago that 25 percent of young adults between the ages of 18 and 24 have contemplated suicide seriously, within the last 30 days.

Before they - before COVID, before the lockdowns, before all of this, that number was 11 percent, which was already a crisis level. We were talking about how outrageously high it was, it's more than doubled.

And a lot of those people are either not working, they're stuck at home, locked down, or they're working in an essential job without any recreational outlet, anything else to do except go to the drudgery of that and come home. If we could get back to normal on college campuses or something close to normal, that would be a huge, huge positive for this mental health crisis.

But instead, we're going to have all these kids go back and it's going to be an extension of the lockdowns they've been suffering at home, while the colleges were closed because of all these unreasonable rules and restrictions.

ARROYO: Trump's COVID testings czar debunked the idea that more tests will reveal increased positive have cases. Listen to this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PAMELA BROWN, CNN HOST: Arizona is one of the several states across the country that has a decrease in cases, but also a decrease in testing. So are you concerned that people just aren't going to get tested, because they don't want to have to wait--

ADM. BRETT GIROIR, ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR HEALTH: there three questions and assumptions there and all of them are wrong.

BROWN: I'm asking you. I'm not assuming anything. I'm just telling you. I'm looking at the numbers--

GIROIR: That's right, you're telling me--

BROWN: --and I'm asking a question--

GIROIR: --you're not asking. You're telling me.

-- hospitalizations are down, COVID like illnesses are down. This is a real decrease in in the infections.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: Alex, why is the media incapable of absorbing and understanding these numbers? These are facts.

BERENSON: So, look, the notion that a whole lot of asymptomatic people should be tested for this, you have to throw into question at all. You talked about contact tracing in your monologue. And the fact is, most Americans don't want to respond to contact tracing.

OK, in California, one of the bluest states, fewer than one in four people who's contacted by a contact tracer will give Information about who they've been in touch with. So if we're not going to - if people who are tested and asymptomatic and not going to the hospital, and in many cases don't even know they're sick, aren't going to respond to contact tracer.

Why do we care if they have this or not? We don't care if they have the flu, or if they don't wind up in the hospital, we don't make them get tested for the flu. So what are we doing here? This is yet another, public policy question that is sort of being forced from the top down when there's very, very little science to say that it does any good.

This is true in lockdowns, I mean, that's what I talked about in the booklet. But it's true of masks, its true test and trace, it's true also--

ARROYO: I'm glad you brought up masks up, Alex.

BERENSON: --push back. And the response from the government is we're going to force it harder.

ARROYO: Before I run out of time, you brought up masks. Now the CDC is saying masks with exhalation valves or vents should not be worn to help prevent the person wearing the mask from spreading COVID to others. Phil, I'll ask you, how are they criticizing these masks, but endorsing homemade ones? And what do you make of the Biden three-month mask mandate demand? Very quickly, Phil.

KERPEN: Well, I agree with Scott Atlas, the new member of the President's Task Force, that there's some limited circumstances where it might make sense to wear a mask, if it's the right type of mask, a real medical mask and you're around somebody who's highly vulnerable or you yourself are highly vulnerable, and you're trained to wear it properly and take it off properly. Never touched the outside, so on and so forth.

But if you're not, in that kind of circumstance, and you're not willing to put in that commitment to be that careful with it, there's just not going to be much benefit from it. And there are lots and lots of studies that have shown this.

And so when they start parsing, this type of mask is good enough, and this other type isn't, and we see the same thing with news media stories and studies, avoid this type of mask, go with this type of mask.

The bottom line is, there's not a lot of benefit to be had from these masks other than those specific circumstances where they make sense and when you're willing to put in an extraordinary amount of caution. Never to touch it and to be very careful with that, and so on, which most people are unable to do, even if they try, frankly. So I think this is a little bit silly to try to split hairs in terms of what type of mask people should be using.

ARROYO: Alex, 30 seconds. What do you make of the Biden mask mandate coast to coast? Effective needed?

BERENSON: No, of course, it's not needed. I mean, as Phil said, very, very limited instances masks may be useful. And this to me is very scary. Because what it says is that if Joe Biden is elected, he's going to push in the same way, for example - or he's likely to push in the same way that the Prime Minister of New Zealand is pushing that country back into a lockdown after a handful of cases. It says he's going to be very aggressive here. And, we've had enough aggressive action that hasn't done very much.

ARROYO: What everybody's griping about the economic downturn, had this economy in the United States totally shut down, we would really see economic cataclysm. We're lucky that we were spared that. Thank you, gentlemen.

As I mentioned earlier, universities across the country aren't just getting students to track the whereabouts of their peers, they're turning them into snitches. Schools from Yale to Tulane have set up new ways for students to tattle on one another for failing to social distance, wear a mask.

Texas A&M University is going further. They've created an online portal that allows students to report on classmates who they suspect might have COVID. Joining me now is Gage Sattler. He is a Texas A&M senior and a correspondent for Campus Reform. Gage, thanks for being here.

Students should obviously act responsibly in a pandemic, but your reaction to the school incentivizing students to become COVID narcs?

GAGE SATTLER, TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY SENIOR: Well, hi, Raymond. First of all, thank you for having me. It's a pleasure to be with you here from Texas. Raymond, I couldn't agree more with your statement that my university and certain other universities seem to be requiring or encouraging certain students to Major in snitching.

And I'm so thankful that, first of all, A&M officials have allowed us to return back to campus. If we so, choose when so many other universities haven't even allowed that. I'm also very proud of the fact that A&M University - Texas A&M University, specifically, has partnered with the federal government to mass produce a COVID vaccine once it does become available. At the same time, this procedure where students are basically encouraged to report other students is concerning.

ARROYO: Yes. Your worried it's going to be weaponized, right Gage? You're concerned it could be weaponized and personalized with horrible intent.

SATTLER: That's exactly right, Raymond. And, the reason I say that is because most students have a vested interest in not reporting their fellow students. Because we want to be on campus. I can't think of one person I know who is not immunocompromised that doesn't want to be on campus.

And so most people I know are basically someone who's not following the guidelines, they'll likely politely say something to them, which is I think should be being encouraged by these universities. Instead of this tactic that - really I could see only encourages people who have a personal vendetta against another student to report.

A special concern to me is the fact that we have an election coming up. And I'm the Vice President of Students for Trump at Texas A&M. And I know that we're going to be doing some tabling and campaigning on campus. I know some other political groups on campus will be doing the same. And I could be at risk simply being on this show here with you to have my name filled into a form and recorded, I don't know--

ARROYO: I've seen some of these forms, Gage, from universities where there's a place to actually submit photos and video of offenders, so-called offenders. Yale has a tip line, the NCAA has set up a tip line to be notified if student athletes are being threatened by not wearing masks or people around them without masks.

Oklahoma State University is taking it even further than Texas A&M. "The school will track location data for devices that log into Wi-Fi access points to identify employee and student movement across the campus." They're going to store that data solely as an aid for contact tracing. Do you feel comfortable with that kind of technology being used in university settings?

SATTLER: I don't, Raymond. And to tell you the truth, I remember reading Orwell's 1984 in middle school, and I never could have imagined that just several years later, it would be turning into a reality where I would essentially be surveilled by my fellow classmates and my university.

And I know what A&M will not implement anything like that to my knowledge. The fact that it is being implemented at other universities is very concerning.

ARROYO: I worry about all of you, because there are no games, there are no parties. You can't congregate at all. So it's the natural incentives go off campus and have a good time, which causes the problem they're trying to avoid.

If everybody's already been tested, keep everybody on campus, give them limited access to each other, but you've got to socialize in some way or go home. Thank you so much Gage. Thanks for being here. And I hope you're there through the semester, and that you don't get reported.

American cities are engulfed in chaos and violence. Rioters trashed a section of Downtown DC last night. We will speak to a reporter who captured explosive footage of the night's events.

Plus, Chicago DA Kim Foxx, finally approved charges against looters who ransacked the city this week. A Chicago alderman is asking why she didn't do it the last time around? He joins us next. Wait to hear his personal story. Stay tuned.

ARROYO: Welcome back to "The Ingraham Angle." I'm Raymond Arroyo. The media is sure trying to ignore it. But chaos and violence continue to plague American cities from Portland to Chicago to DC, where police arrested dozens of not so peaceful protesters last night for rioting and assaulting a police officer. But as the police van loaded with agitators tried leaving the scene, this happened.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PROTESTOR: Quite your (bleep) jobs. Quit your (bleep) job, you (bleep). You're (bleep) useless. All you is how to (bleep) beat people.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: Joining me now is the journalist who shot that incredible footage. https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=http-3A__Townhall.com&d=DwICAg&c=cnx1hdOQtepEQkpermZGwQ&r=tgDLkJy54PfJyWJwul3dKe54qGxqO7b7d5vjo7RcZds&m=TjP8PV28tlifLB4atkWfaa6lijgyLvw0pBU11J7rgec&s=GNdCniX2UbkKpH2fvuYPsP-Xds51kK52GoouqBASTcQ&e= Senior Writer, Julio Rosas, Julio, were they trying to keep the arrested from going to jail? What was happening there?

JULIO ROSAS, https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=http-3A__TOWNHALL.COM&d=DwICAg&c=cnx1hdOQtepEQkpermZGwQ&r=tgDLkJy54PfJyWJwul3dKe54qGxqO7b7d5vjo7RcZds&m=TjP8PV28tlifLB4atkWfaa6lijgyLvw0pBU11J7rgec&s=M_yoFut2z7BsXCe6eiJUacoemy032kBllq1u8gSXe4o&e= SENIOR WRITER: No, that's exactly right, Raymond. They were chanting release them. They were really wanting to prevent that police fan from leaving that scene. They had bikes, so they were trying to use their bodies. And as you see in the video, the DC police officers had to push them away.

ARROYO: Yes, last night an African-American man confronted these BLM protesters to defend the police.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: They protect us.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: They got to go.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: They what?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: They got to go. Why?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We don't need them to kill people and then have other police officers--

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Kill the people.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I understand that, but we need to take care of this first and then we can handle that.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: If you do what the police say, you won't get killed.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: That's not true.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: Julio, doesn't look like he was able to change many minds there.

ROSAS: No, no, not really. But he wasn't the only one that night that spoke out in favor of not defunding the police. And so there was another woman who actually couldn't get her husband, because the husband was in that perimeter that had been set up and she was saying that--

ARROYO: Right, let's go to her.

ROSAS: OK.

ARROYO: Let me share that. Well, let me share that with people. And you can tell us what happened. And this is an African-American woman questioned the point of the protest. Here's the response. She was treated with.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: What you standing here for? Give me a good reason.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Our friends have been detained.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: OK. So you want to go with them?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You're not asking the right questions.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yes, I am.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: No you're not. That's a dumb (bleep) question.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: You can't do nothing. You will see them in the morning defunding the police ain't going to do nothing but hurt ya'll.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Wow you sound crazy there.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Wow, you sound crazy. What ya'll doing ain't going to change no damn law. All it's going to do is get all ya'll (bleep) in jail.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: Julio, this is something we see again and again and again. Young white radicals lecturing African-Americans about racism and defunding the police. I thought they were against white privilege?

ROSAS: I mean, yes, exactly. And we're really seeing this this new trend where protesters and rioters are no longer focused on the downtown areas. They're in fact, going to the residential neighborhoods and what happened in DC last night.

But we've also seen in Seattle, where Black Lives Matter protesters were harassing some of the city's residents. And they're at their home saying that reparations were on the way. Saying that they were demanding to give them their houses. And we've also seen it in Portland as well.

So this this is really a new trend, that that's being spread. It's being seen in multiple cities. And some of the city residents as you can see, aren't too happy with that.

ARROYO: Right? They want policing, they want to be safe. Julio, thank you for that.

And speaking of cities engulfed in violence, Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx in Chicago, approved 42 felony charges in connection with the massive looting that took place earlier this week. That's good news.

But given this was the second wave of rioting in the last two months, my next guest is asking why Chicago didn't do this the first time around? Joining me now is Chicago alderman Raymond Lopez and Lara Logan, host of Fox Nation's "Lara Logan Has No Agenda." Thank you both for being here.

Alderman Lopez, has Foxx or Mayor Lightfoot explained why they didn't bring felony charges against these looters the first time around, the first round of looting?

RAYMOND LOPEZ (D) CHICAGO ALDERMAN: All we've gotten in the City of Chicago from both our mayor and our state's attorneys, a lot of finger pointing and a lot of semantic arguments on what the difference between looting and shoplifting is.

And all that has done is created a schism in law enforcement that these organized criminals are manipulating and using to continue round two of looting, and I don't think we're going to see any change in the behavior if there are no consequences to be had.

ARROYO: It's unbelievable to me. This is just inconceivable. Lara, I want to bring you in here. Why aren't we seeing more national coverage of this story? It seems there's an intentional mindset that wants to just ignore and edit this story out of the American consciousness, yet it's happening across the country?

LARA LOGAN, FOX NATION HOST: Yes, it's really quite extraordinary, Raymond, you're absolutely right. I mean, if you are not watching Fox or reading these stories online, you could just be living in a world where none of this is actually happening. That's a world where Antifa doesn't exist, where it's a far right fantasy, right? Which is the crazy language that people come up with.

It's actually an information warfare tactic that they use to try to convince you that you're not seeing what you're actually seeing. They just explain it away. So like they say, Oh, the Federal officers on the streets were unmarked. No, they weren't.

They had their unit patches on their uniforms, but we'll just ignore that. We'll pretend it's not happening. And there's more politicians standing up and saying it didn't happen, then there are people going and watching the actual footage, identifying the markings and figuring out the truth.

And so I wanted, you know, right after the election, why did they create these two worlds, right, one, on the one side of the political spectrum, the other on the other. Now, I realized, well, they need to separate worlds, because they're creating a completely false narrative for people who live in in that other world. And if you don't want to know the truth, that's where you get your news.

ARROYO: Alderman Lopez, this is the financial toll this looting and the rioting have taken on some major cities. In New York, $115 million; Minneapolis $55 million; Portland $23 million, your Chicago $20 million and on and on and on. My question to you is are leaders in these cities - are the people - are the leaders in Chicago, are they sensitive at all to the loss of revenue and the danger facing their own citizens?

LOPEZ: Yes, I think there are many leaders in the City of Chicago. Many Democratic leaders believe it or not, who are well aware that these kinds of organized efforts to stabilize their cities will have a financial impact, not only to the loss to our industry but on our government's bottom lines. Tourism, hotel, restaurants, they account for 25 percent of the city's $10 billion budget, and they have all been shut down and hurting, not just since COVID, but now with not one but two looting events in the city of Chicago.

And that will force us to make some very hard decisions for the taxpayers who are already struggling. And it just seems to be a culmination of ineptitude by certain far left leaning liberals politicians, Democrats in particular, in my city who had seemed to have forgotten that the safety of our residents should be priority number one.

ARROYO: Alderman, this touched you directly. Your home, your office was vandalized. Quickly tell us what happened.

LOPEZ: My home and my office on two occasions, three in total, were vandalized by gangbangers who were pushing back against my efforts to bring safety back to my neighborhoods.

ARROYO: Unbelievable.

LOPEZ: And that is emblematic of what we have seen in Chicago overall where I've gotten lip service from Lori Lightfoot about, I will do everything possible to protect you, and have done nothing. And we have seen that same kind of mantra extended citywide as our city, as our neighborhoods have been under attack by many, in many instances, out-of-town agitators trying to destabilize our city. Thankfully, we have seen residents stand up, as we did in Englewood, to these individuals trying to show up in neighborhoods to cause problems. And they've been pushed out as we have seen recently, and hopefully as we'll continue to see the city push back to take back its neighborhoods.

ARROYO: There's another story the mainstream media is ignoring in Peoria, Illinois. Two 13-year-old boys running a lemonade stand were held at gunpoint by two older teenagers. They were robbed of all the money they had, $30. Lara is this the unintended consequence of these lockdown as well as inability to police the streets at the cities?

LARA LOGAN, FOX NATION HOST: Raymond, I question the word "unintended," because to me there are significant forces that are obviously driving this. For example, riots don't sustain themselves. They don't just keep going on for 20, 30, 40, 60, 80 days in Portland, right.

ARROYO: Right.

LOGAN: They're funded. There is an infrastructure behind them. There are political masterminds behind them. There are people who are benefiting from this. And so to me as a journalist, I always try to find who is benefiting the most, because we can see how it's hurting all of us. We can see how it hurts the police forces across the country.

Seattle, look at the police chief them, Carmen Best, a black woman whose entire police force made up of many white men, by the way, who are the demons of the day, right, we demonize them all the time, who followed her loyalty and really respected her. She quit because she can't in good conscience lead under the circumstances that are being created for her.

And there has been a very systematic effort. One of the reasons people are not afraid is that these crimes are not being prosecuted, and that's in part because the district attorneys are not pushing charges. And there have been very conservative political, deliberate political efforts to back the district attorneys who follow a far left, progressive political agenda. And sheriffs running in those races, they get targeted, district attorneys. It's happening at a local level, and people are ignoring it. And this is the result of the cancel culture we have allowed.

Alderman, good for you for standing up after people came to your home, because what they're doing online, doxing people, that is the effect of what they are doing, right, coming to your house. And they're going to be targeting people all over the country. You give in, and it's over.

ARROYO: But you need all the information. Alderman, I want to play this video for you before we go. This is in Seattle, and these are protesters. Listen to the demands here. I'm sorry. They don't apparently have the video, and it was good. They're calling, they are basically calling for people to give up their homes, OK, because they're saying you have moved -- gentrification has happened in our neighborhood. We want your home back. So now they're not only coming to damage your home, Alderman, they are asking for you to give it up to the protesters.

LOPEZ: We had seen the perversion of the Black Lives Matter movement following the death of George Floyd. We truly had a chance at pushing an agenda towards a greater social consciousness, towards social justice, in this country. And we've seen it co-opted by individuals who are manipulating the emotions of individuals, of communities, particularly the African-American community, for their own twisted political agendas. And we're losing sight of that fact that we should all be striving towards a country that is more inclusive, has more opportunities for all people, particularly those that have been disadvantaged by structural racism. But if we're going to focus and allow these far leftwing extreme anarchists to take over every single movement and every opportunity, we're going to see our country continue to slide in the opposite direction that we are all fighting for. And we have to remember what is truly at stake at the moment.

ARROYO: Justice has to be across-the-board. Lara, Alderman Lopez, I could stay with you all evening. Thank you so much for your insight and for coming on this evening.

Up next, Biden and Harris staged a signing ceremony to show how official they are today. And Hillary Clinton encouraged voters to break the law. "Friday Follies" with a special guest is next.

ARROYO: Welcome back to "The Ingraham Angle." It's time for a special edition of "Friday Follies." Joining us now for the fun is FOX News contributor Rachel Campos-Duffy. Rachel, you're in the role of Raymond Arroyo today. This is good. Thanks for being with us.

RACHEL CAMPOS-DUFFY, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: I love it. Thank you.

ARROYO: OK, today Joe Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris, signed paperwork to officially get their names on the November ballot in their respective states. Though the event lasted all of one minute and 27 seconds, Joe managed to slip in a gaffe.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Ready, set, go.

SEN. KAMALA HARRIS, (D-CA) VICE PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: I'm ready. Go.

(LAUGHTER)

BERMAN: You make you sign in. They make you sign it a lot more in Delaware.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: It's like geriatric production of 1776. They are signing the paper. Despite many appearances this week, the newly minted running mates Joe- mala, have yet to field questions from reporters. Kamala gave a vague non- answer at one point, Rachel.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. KAMALA HARRIS (D-CA), PRESUMPTIVE VICE-PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: I'm signing this because I am in this race to win, and with that guy right there. And we're going to get it done.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: After that seismic news-making moment, a staffers swooped in and shooed all those bothersome reporters away.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Hey guys, come on. Thank you. Come on, guys. Thank you, guys. Come on, you guys. Come on, let's go. Come on, thank you. Come on, guys, thank you. Come on, guys, let's go. Come on, guys.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: Shoo, shoo, shoo, get out. Now, Rachel, this is the most controlled and, frankly, stilted campaign since Hillary Clinton. Why is no one demanding access to these candidates? Where are the cries on behalf of a free press?

CAMPOS-DUFFY: This is a very bad sign. They're only like a couple days into this new ticket, and they're fielding zero questions. To be fair, the liberal media did complain, but, look, it's not the same kind of complaint you'd get for Donald Trump if he had tried the same thing.

Meanwhile, you have Donald Trump on the other side. That guy takes hours of questions, and hard questions, gotcha questions, and these people can't even answer anything at all. It is really embarrassing. And what the media is doing here, Raymond, is they are not getting to the heart of the matter, which is everyone in the media knows exactly why they are not taking questions. And that is the state of Joe Biden's mental state. He's in early stages of dementia, really, if we're really being honest. And that would be the story if Donald Trump, if this had been reversed and Donald Trump --

ARROYO: Rachel, we can't quite diagnose him. He certainly seems diminished, but I don't if I can go that far.

CAMPOS-DUFFY: I'll just say, I know people who have had family members with early set dementia, and they say these are the exact same signs. So I'm not a doctor.

ARROYO: Joe and Kamala's event today lasted a mere minute-and-a-half. That's at least 30 seconds longer than AOC will be given to speak at that Democratic Convention next week. What do you make of that, AOC gets 60 seconds, Rachel? Why are they trying to limit her time?

CAMPOS-DUFFY: Well, they are afraid of her. They are jealous of her. I wondered myself. It was OK to have an old, white guy, an old white socialist, Bernie Sanders, but a Latina socialist is somehow too controversial? That's weird.

ARROYO: Boy, that's an interesting angle.

Speaking of people who don't know how to get off the stage, Hillary Clinton offered some voting advice today. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

HILLARY CLINTON (D), FORMER PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Take a picture of your votes. Take your phone with you into either the little booth or the stand where you're voting. Take a picture of your vote so you have a record that you voted and how you voted.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: Boy, I hope that camera is pointing that way. There is just one problem. Taking a picture in a ballot booth is illegal in at least 16 states. Hillary has also offered herself up as a member of the Biden campaign. She's offered herself up, Rachel. I'm sure that is very consoling to Kamala and Joe.

CAMPOS-DUFFY: I'm sure they're not going to take her up on it. You're right, it is illegal, and it's illegal in my state. And look, I don't think anybody is very surprised that Hillary Clinton is offering this kind of advice. She doesn't have respect for American law. We saw that in the last campaign. She is one who took a hammer to her cellphone and a BleachBit to her server all after the FBI asked for both of those to be handed over. So I guess no surprise here.

ARROYO: Excellent. We shall leave there, Rachel. Thank you for playing, and we'll have you back some other time. Rachel Campos-Duffy, see you next time.

CAMPOS-DUFFY: Of course.

ARROYO: Still ahead, exclusive behind the scene details of Trump's historic UAE-Israeli peace deal and what it means from someone who is right in the middle of it. This is such an important story that got so little coverage. Don't go away. I also have an announcement. Stay there.

ARROYO: Welcome back to "The Ingraham Angle." President Trump's announcement of a historic peace deal between Israel and United Arab Emirates yesterday came almost out of nowhere. But getting those two countries to normalize diplomatic relations didn't happen overnight.

My next guest was in the middle of it all. He's here with exclusive details on how this agreement came together and what it means. Walid Phares, FOX News national security and foreign affairs expert. He's also a foreign policy advisor to President Trump. Walid, when did President Trump start thinking about putting this deal together, and how did he do it so quickly?

WALID PHARES, FOX NEWS FOREIGN POLICY ANALYST: Well, historians, Raymond, are going to be surprised. And those critics who are saying President Trump just created it overnight for political reasons are absolutely wrong. I'm a witness to that. Back in December, 2015, just in the beginning at the campaign, candidate Trump spoke to his advisors. I was one of them -- I won't give details -- but he asked about the possibility of concluding a treaty, an agreement, peace agreement between Arab countries, more than Egypt and Jordan, specifically the UAE and Israel. And he said I can do it. Why can I not do it? So that gives us at least that he had the intention to engage and conclude this engagement and of 2015. And of course, other leaders were ready for that.

ARROYO: Now, Joe Biden gave himself credit for Trump's peace deal. He said in a statement "The coming together of Israel and Arab states builds on the efforts of multiple administrations to foster a broader Arab-Israeli opening, including the efforts of Obama-Biden administration to build on the Arab Peace Initiative." Walid, doesn't Biden get some of the credit for this deal?

PHARES: Look, if former vice president Biden had spoken to Israelis, yes, he did, to Emirates, maybe. But his administration, the Obama administration, by granting $150 billion to Iran, what they have done, they actually allowed Iran to delay this agreement and other agreements and many problems in the region. And what we see with Hezbollah today or with Hamas in Gaza is all linked to the Iran deal. So I would say just the opposite. The Iran deal since 2015 delayed these kinds of agreements between the UAE and Israel, between other Arab countries and Israel at least half a decade.

ARROYO: OK, Walid, people hear about this, it sounds like two foreign countries in the Middle East, they don't have any context. What does it mean to the broader Middle East and the United States presence there, or now the lack of presence, withdrawn presence?

PHARES: It is significant. The president would say it's huge, and I agree with him because the UAE, unlike Egypt, Jordan, and the PLO, was never in a military war with Israel. They were born in 1971. And number two, basically, they never had territory that was occupied by Israel. So they are coming to the process really not just because of peace that they want, but they want collaboration. They want cooperation. They want to move to a new Middle East. And imagine that between Israeli and the UAE, the UAE one of the most advanced, actually, the most advanced country in the Arab world technologically and otherwise, coming together would create a dynamic that we have not seen before.

ARROYO: It also stopped the annexation of some of those Palestinian territories in the West Bank, which there are still some friction. I saw protests today. Ten seconds, Walid. Will this bring a cessation of tensions in Israel between the Palestinians and the Israelis?

PHARES: The UAE got the Palestinians a frozen situation with Israeli, and the Israelis said tonight, yes, we agree on that. Now, who is going to basically try to bump against this? Iran, Hamas, Hezbollah, the usual suspects.

ARROYO: OK, Walid, thank you so much for the insight.

I have got a great piece of news for you, and it's because of you. Stay right there for that next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

ARROYO: OK, yesterday I announced my new picture book "The Spider Who Saved Christmas" was about to be released. Today it rose the top 40 in all book on Amazon. It's also at Barnes & Noble, a bestseller now. It's my take on an ancient legend which shines new light on the Christmas story. It also explains the reason we decorate our trees with tinsel. But it's really about finding hope even in dark places.

