Eric Trump: Joe Biden doesn't have the mental capacity to be president

SEAN HANNITY, HOST: Welcome to "Hannity."

The left is getting very desperate and breaking tonight, New York's liberal attorney general trying to dissolve the National Rifle Association with a new lawsuit. Really? Just 89 days before the election. Uh-huh, sounds like weird timing to me.

So, is the state of New York using taxpayer money to interfere in the 2020 election? Why now? And we'll explain -- I think there are other priorities the state should be concerned about, like safety and the lives of its citizens. We'll investigate that.

Also, this madness along with the left's conspiracy theories. Their hysteria, their usual slander all ratcheting up because Democrats have nothing positive to run on.

And this is now a fact -- Joe Biden is a disaster. He looks frail. He looks extremely weak, even from his basement bunker, with the lightest possible schedule of any presidential candidate in history. He is struggling and struggling big time. What a whopper a day, we will call it, today.

He's really not even campaigning. He's just, you know, poking his head up for an hour or two out of a comfort of his own home, and yet he cannot hold it together. So far, this week has been an unmitigated disaster.

It started yesterday when Biden had this weird, strange, embarrassing public breakdown while touting his cognitive fitness. See if you can understand this and pay very close attention to the words "fitness" at the end of this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

INTERVIEWER: But please clarify specifically, have you taken a cognitive test?

JOE BIDEN, D-PRESUMPTIVE PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: No, I haven't taken a test. Why the hell would I take a test?

Come on, man. That's like saying, you -- before you got in this program, you take a test where you're taking cocaine or not, what do you think, huh? Are you a junkie?

INTERVIEWER: What do you say to President Trump who brags about his test and makes your mental state an issue for voters?

BIDEN: Well, if he can't figure out the difference between an elephant and a lion, I don't know what the hell he's talking about. Did you watch that - - look, come on, man. I know you're trying to goad me, but I mean, I'm so forward-looking to have an opportunity to sit with the president or stand with the president in debates. There could be plenty of time.

And, by the way, as I joke with them, you know, I shouldn't say it -- I'm going to say something I don't I probably shouldn't say.

Anyway, I am -- I am very willing to let the American public judge my physical and mental -- my physical as well as my mental -- fitness, and to -- you know, to make a judgment about who I am.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Come on, man! We need bumper stickers and t-shirts. Let's see, did you get tested for cocaine? Are you a junkie? Come on, man.

He loses his train of thought three times in a minute. I don't know what the hell he's talking about. An elephant and a lion? Did he mean an elephant and a donkey? Meaning, you know, what does he mean here?

This is just the beginning of his bad week. Why is he having such a hard time saying I look forward to the fitness. Now, if he really means that, we can have the extra debate that Donald Trump has called for before anybody votes before early voting starts. That is fair for the American people. Let the American people decide. Joe says he's looking forward to it.

OK, game on, Joe. Do it before a single vote is cast. Can't say the word fitness, and by the way, just a short time ago, as a matter of fact, he said of course I had a cognitive exam. I'm tested constantly. OK.

When he's out of the basement bunker, he doesn't know sometimes what city he is in, he doesn't know what office he is running for at times. He doesn't remember or doesn't seem to remember that we are endowed by our -- oh, the thing, you know, the thing.

God. Joe, the answer is God, the creator of everything. If you forget, give me a call, I'll help you out in the middle of the debate, we can cheat, nobody will know.

Now, he can't tell his wife from his sister at one time, so we'll use his words. Come on, man. I don't know what the hell he's saying. What's going on here?

Now, Democrats refuse to talk about it in public. The mob and the media, they're not talking about it in public. But I can tell you, I know for a fact, in private, they are telling me and many other people they know it is a serious problem. They can't put their head in the sand forever, like an ostrich.

Like it or not, Biden's cognitive abilities are extremely troubling and they will be on the ballot. What we are seeing, frankly, is just bizarre. It's not normal. That's all I know.

I look at a frail guy who if he ever had a slow pitch seems to be gone. We witnessed today and of the disaster for Biden during after a virtual event with the national association of black journalists, National Association of Hispanic Journalists, Biden suggested that African-Americans are all the same.

What? You know, remember, first we heard you ain't black, now this? Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: Unlike the African American community with notable exceptions, the Latino community is incredibly diverse community, with incredibly different attitudes about different things.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: OK, we'll let you decide. Pretty much a terrible thing to say. Judgment, broad sweeping generalization.

Earlier, President Trump, he responded, calling Biden's remarks a great insult to the African American community. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Joe Biden this morning totally disparaged and insulted the black community. What he said is incredible and I don't know what's going on with him, but it was a very insulting statement he made. It was a great insult of the black community.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: And for the record, it was Donald Trump who put criminal justice reform, he's the one that did it, not Barack, not Joe. Police reform, that's Trump, not Barack and not Joe.

Funding for the largest amount of money and the longest commitment of time, historically black colleges, that was Donald Trump. That was not Barack and it wasn't Joe. And, by the way, record after record after record-low unemployment for every demographic in this country, including African- Americans and Hispanic-Americans -- yeah, that was Donald Trump. Biden and Obama gave us 13 million more Americans on food stamps after eight years, and 8 billion more in poverty, and the lowest participation rate and 70s, lowest recovery since the '40s.

The president is right and, by the way, can you imagine the hysteria on the left if it was Trump who made those horrible remarks?

Keep in mind: this is not an isolated incident for the ever forgetful and corrupt Joe. His track record on race is atrocious. His close personal mentor, as he says, the person he praised was, yeah, the former Klansman Robert KKK Byrd. The guy that filibustered the Civil Rights Act of '64, opposed the Voting Rights Act of '65. Lyndon Johnson relied on 80 percent Republicans in the House and Senate to pass that.

Not a lot of Democrats. Al Gore's father, he wasn't there when history mattered. Imagine if Donald Trump praised a former Klan leader who, in fact, filibustered the Civil Rights Act.

In the `70s, Biden actively working with the segregationist. Why? To slow school integration.

Let's go to NBC News, shall we? He led the charge on an issue that kept black students away from the classrooms of white students. And according to The Washington Post, Biden spoke out repeatedly and forcefully against sending white children to majority black schools and black children to majority white schools.

1977, Biden worried that his children would grow up in a racial jungle. A few years later, Biden lied about marching in the civil rights movement. He also lied about endorsements from the NAACP in 1993. He's the guy that referred to inner-city youth as predators on our streets.

2006, he's the guy that told the crowd, you have to have a slight Indian accent to work at a 7-Eleven or a Dunkin' Donuts. Quote, I'm not kidding.

2006, he bragged that his state was a state. 2007, he's the guy who said, this is -- key word here -- first, the first mainstream African American who is articulate and bright and clean. That storybook, man.

Come on, man. "Man" comes up a lot with this guy.

Anyway, last year, he said poor kids could be just as bright as white kids. And recently, Biden said, quote, you ain't black if you support Donald Trump.

And then he said, of course, they're going to put you all back in chains.

When you think about it, Biden's track record on race is nothing short of a disgrace and imagine if Donald Trump had said all these things.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: Poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids.

You cannot go to a 7-Eleven or a Dunkin' Donuts unless you have a slight Indian accent. I'm not joking.

CHRIS WALLACE, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: What kind of chance will the Northeastern liberal like Joe Biden stand in the South?

BIDEN: Better than anybody else. You don't know my state. My state was a slave state. My state is the border state. My state is the eighth largest black population in the country.

You got the first sort of mainstream African American who is articulate and bright and clean and a nice-looking guy. I mean, that is storybook.

They're going to put you all back in chains.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It's a long way until November, we've got more questions.

BIDEN: You've got more questions. But I'm telling you, if you have a problem figuring out whether you are for me or Trump, then you aren't black.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: OK. Now, if Biden were a Republican, if he were Donald Trump, he would be ripped to shreds by his own Democratic Party and the media mob. I laid out the history, every two and four years, the media divides rich versus poor, old versus young, black versus white. I played that history repeatedly.

And, by the way, Biden statement today about African Americans was not only puzzling moment from his virtual event. In one very bizarre moment, Biden actually changed his position on the filibuster almost midsentence.

This is the same exact virtual hearing. It's not like, well, he said, I've been tested, I'm constantly tested, I've never been tested, how dare you ask me if I'm tested? Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: What I said as if, in fact, they are as obstreperous as expected, we have to get rid of the filibuster. But the filibuster has also saved a lot of bad things from happening, too.

INTERVIEWER: So, you're open?

BIDEN: Oh, yeah, no, no, I'm sorry. I thought -- I'm on record as saying that. If the Republicans, if there's no way to move other than getting rid of the filibuster, that's what we'll do.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Oh, Biden earlier today made comments about the diversity of African and Latino communities. I want to clarify in no way did I mean to suggest the African American community is a monolith. Not by identity, not on issues at all, throughout my career. Oh, we're laying out your career. I've witnessed a diversity of thought, background, sentiment.

Yeah, OK. As you can see, that just came out. He just tweeted that out. It's not just weak because of his inability to communicate clearly but also, he is struggling to shore up his radical socialist base. And, by the way, now, in order to make them happy, he is running the most progressive platform that's ever existed in history.

And, recently, he promised to halt all border wall construction if he ever becomes president, he's promised amnesty to illegal immigrants. In other words, we'll become the united sanctuary states of America.

He also said today that illegal immigrants should receive subsidized health care. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

INTERVIEWER: Should undocumented immigrants also be able to get subsidized health care?

BIDEN: If they are working in the United States of America and they are paying taxes, they should have access to health care. They should have access to what everybody else has access to. The most important thing to do --

INTERVIEWER: And undocumented worker?

BIDEN: No, it depends. Not all undocumented workers are working. You say every undocumented worker.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: He promised amnesty, just add it to the list. Government subsidized health care, poor illegal immigrants, his $92 trillion appeasement for the Green New Deal, he's promising to spend trillions on AOC's plan, which is madness, $52 trillion doubling down on stupid. Obamacare, some version of Medicare for all, free housing, free higher education, free healthy food by the government guaranteed, free child care, free paid family leave, free vacation, free, free, free, everything's free.

Now, all of your needs will be taken care of, cradle to grave, womb to tomb. All your worries eliminated in a magical socialist utopia. The only problem is these problems are completely unfulfillable. They are false promises. The math doesn't add up, not even on Joe's, you know, old fashion abacus.

And if this radical agenda is ever implemented, your friends and your freedoms, friends, guess what, the friends that love freedom, it's going to be stripped away. Your wealth, it will be confiscated. Your businesses will be destroyed.

America as we know it, that is freedom and liberty and guess what? Capitalism will be gone.

They are statists, these are socialist policies, and they will fail. It's been tried. It has failed to many times to count. And that is what is on the ballot in 89 days. It's all on the ballot in 89 days.

Here with reaction, civil rights attorney Leo Tirrell, Salem Radio, nationally syndicated talk show host, Larry Elder.

Wow. Apparently, Joe forgot his own record because he just tweeted that out. Larry, you're shaking your head. Leo, you're shaking your head. Either one of you start it, it doesn't matter who starts.

LEO TERRELL, CIVIL RIGHTS ATTORNEY: Let me go after it.

Joe Biden is unfit to be president and Joe Biden is a racist. Joe Biden has the mindset of a plantation owner. He thinks he knows however a black person thinks, what we -- how we walk, what we should eat.

Joe Biden doesn't understand that black people are individual. Condoleezza Rice and Al Sharpton are different individuals. We have a different mindset.

And what the Democrats will do is they'll roll out Jim Clyburn, and he says, it's okay. Jim Clyburn doesn't speak for me or Larry or black Americans. No one black person speaks for black America.

And, CNN, MSNBC, they wouldn't cover this today. Donald Trump is absolutely right. Joe Biden insulted every black American today. And he should not be president. He is the racist.

What is so amazing to me is that they are going to put this guy out in front and say he's not. The only reason why he has getting a pass because he has a D in front of his name, not a R.

Republicans are the people who believe in a color-blind society. Democrats are the ones who believe in identity and race politics.

HANNITY: Larry?

LARRY ELDER, RADIO TALK SHOW HOST: Once again, I find myself in the position of agreeing with my friend, my new friend Leo Terrell.

Look, Joe Biden has been insulting black people for decades. As you pointed out, Sean, in your monologue, he has been lying about the civil rights record for decades. He lied and said the NAACP endorsed him for every one of his campaigns. Actually, the NAACP has endorsed a zero of his campaigns.

He lied and said he was arrested trying to visit Nelson Mandela and for decades he said that I have participated in desegregating restaurants and movie theaters in Wilmington, Delaware. Zero evidence. "The New York Times" looked at it and they said years ago, that his advisors gently reminded Joe to stop saying it because it wasn't true, and he kept saying it anyway.

It just shows you the Democrats think of black people as children to whom the truth cannot be told and the truth is the problems in the black community today have virtually nothing to do with slavery and Jim Crow and everything to do with bad government policies, bad incentives that have been put in place by the left. The Democrats cannot say that because that would require them to rethink their whole ideology. They cannot do that, so they condescend to black people and treat them like pawns on the chessboard and it is offensive and disgusting.

HANNITY: I laid out -- Leo, I laid out Donald Trump's success. Record low unemployment, colleges, I talk criminal justice, police reform. Barack didn't do that, and Joe didn't do that.

TERRELL: That's the thing about -- that's the thing about it, because there is a natural false assumption, the big lie that Obama did more simply because of his skin color. No, Obama did more because he's a Democrat. Wrong.

President Trump has done more for black Americans than any president come in my opinion, in the last 50 years. My opinion is that Obama and Biden believe that they are entitled to be considered a better candidate or a better president because they are a Democrat. That is a false analogy.

One final point, with all -- I'm a trial lawyer for the blast 30 years. With all the evidence you have played in front of your viewers about Joe Biden's racist past, I could try Joe Biden in a court room and convict him of being a racist.

HANNITY: Wow. Last word, Larry?

TERRELL: I could.

HANNITY: Larry?

ELDER: Sean, when black people really start taking a look at all of this because this stuff is not reported on CNN, the lies are not reported on MSNBC. He will be regarded as the Rachel Dolezal of politics.

HANNITY: All right. I'm proposing tonight, we're going to call it the Larry, Leo 2.0 across America speaking tour. I think you guys should be doing a TV show right on this network, how do you like that?

(CROSSTALK)

TERRELL: Can I get a copy of that book? Can I get a copy of that book? I need that book.

HANNITY: it's in the mail, it's in the mail. I'm sending a free book.

By the way, is a little bit of -- he wants it for free.

(CROSSTALK)

TERRELL: I'll pay for it! I'll pay for it.

HANNITY: You don't have to.

ELDER: I'm willing to do a show with Leo if Leo is willing to do a show with me.

Leo, just promise me you'll watch uncletom.com before.

TERRELL: I'll only promote, I'll only promote Sean's book, and I can't wait until I vote my absentee ballot so I can wear my MAGA hat on "Hannity."

HANNITY: All right. I got to go.

Joining us now from the Trump Organization, Eric Trump is with us.

Eric, wow. A lot coming out. Joe Biden even --

ERIC TRUMP, TRUMP ORGANIZATION: Sean, how are you?

HANNITY: Well, good to have you. Thank you for being with us.

You've been watching the events of today. I'm just dying to get your response.

E. TRUMP: Listen, I mean, what can you say? What can you say about Biden? You know, no one covers it in the media other than you, Sean. It's an absolute travesty.

You know, when he says that the black community is not diverse, it's one- dimensional. When he comes out with this nonsense, I mean, can you imagine if Donald Trump said that?

And, you know, the media doesn't even want to cover it. I mean, that's how biased, that is how in their corner, you know, they are. It's disgusting.

This guy doesn't have the mental capacity to be commander-in-chief of this country. Jill Biden is spending more time on TV than her husband is. The guy won't come out of his basement, he won't answer real questions, he won't debate.

You know, Sean, you're going to have -- we are going to have 16 states, 16 states started voting, you're going to have 8 million votes before the first debate and it's disgusting and it shouldn't happen and it's a travesty.

And you know what? This guy is afraid of my father and I really believe that these debates are going to be an absolute bloodbath.

HANNITY: Well, I will tell you this, I really would like to have that debate. I mean, I would like to resolve the issues from 2016 about the deep state with your dad, and I also think it's fair that Joe says he's dying to debate Donald Trump. Let's have it.

Add the extra debate, Joe. Donald Trump invited you to have an extra debate before one vote is cast. The American people need to see this.

E. TRUMP: Do you think it's any coincidence that all the debates are at the end of September and into October?

You know, if you look in North Carolina, I'll just give you a great example, North Carolina starts voting September 4th. If you look at Florida, Florida starts voting September 14th, right?

The debate doesn't happen until September 29th.

HANNITY: Twenty-ninth.

E. TRUMP: The first debate, and that's not -- that's not the last debate.

You're literally going to have 8 million votes that are cast before the first debate, and they rig this on purpose.

That's why he won't slide the debates up, Sean. He doesn't want to debate my father, there's no question about it. That's what he wants to debate as, you know, as late as possible because the benefits and because he does not want to be on the debate stage.

And when you see the comments he made today about the black community, when you see the comments the guy makes every single day. You know, last week, he called Arizona a city. You know, a couple weeks ago, he said he was running for United States Senate, Sean.

The guy does not want to debate my father and it's a travesty that this debate commission is probably very, very crooked. It's allowing him to start the debate this far into voting.

HANNITY: This is corruption at the highest level. This is not fair to the American voter. He swears he wants to debate. He needs to debate.

The country needs to see a debate before a single vote is cast. Totally agree. Last word?

E. TRUMP: Well, listen, I think -- I think we are looking really good, the polls are looking great. You see it every single day, the enthusiasm is tremendous.

And I can tell you, as vocal as a lot of our supporters are, what's under the surface, Sean, is tremendous. I can just -- I see it. I see more enthusiasm going into 2020 than I did in 2016. And we're going to win. My father is going to win this election.

HANNITY: Well, he's got the whole media mob and the establishment against him and hopefully, he shocks the world in 89 days.

Eric Trump, thank you.

When we come back, the left is going after the Second Amendment. It's not by accident, in my opinion. New York attorney general seeking to disband the NRA, and Joe Biden says if he is elected president, he will ban all assault weapons. And remember, his gun czar is Beto "Bozo" confiscation, gun confiscation O'Rourke, straight ahead.

HANNITY: Like I've been telling you, it's not just Joe Biden on the ballot in November. Everything is on the ballot. The new, radical, socialist, lawless Democratic Party, everything they stand for, including, safety, security, law and order, and peace and prosperity, and your fundamental rights are all on the ballot, all on the ballot in 89 days, this November 3rd.

That includes the Second Amendment, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, because tonight, you are seeing a preview perhaps of coming attractions. The NRA is now fighting back after frankly a bazaar 170-page oddly timed, very odd to me lawsuit filed by the far-left New York State Attorney General Letitia James, to actually have the entire organization dissolved.

Now, you ask yourself, amid a global pandemic, violent crime surge where 1- year-olds are shot and strollers in parks in New York City and all these attacks in New York City against law enforcement, and innocent citizens, it's happening all over New York City, why are New York officials, where are they choosing this political attack at this time? Seems more than odd instead of addressing the most serious issues involving public safety and the plague in New York state.

Now, by the way, in response to the suit, the NRA is taking their own legal action. Quote: Despite hopes that playing by the rules would procure a just outcome, the NRA has not been treated fairly by James' office. The New York Democratic Party official machine, they seek to harass, defund, so many liberals for years wanted to dismantle and get rid of the NRA because of what it believes and what it says, and the politicians they support. Like all the other liberal organizations.

Don't forget, Biden has embraced this radical anti-Second Amendment agenda, tweeting yesterday: Weapons of war have no place in our community. When I was senator, I took on the NRA and secured a 10-year ban on assault weapons. As president, I'll ban these weapons again.

Not only that, he proclaimed that Beto Bozo as his gun czar O'Rourke, well, he would be his go to guy on guns. Remember this?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ROBERT FRANCIS O'ROURKE, D-TEXAS, FORMER U.S. CONGRESSMAN: Hell yes, we're going to take your AR-15, your AK-47.

BIDEN: I'm going to guarantee you this, it's not the last year seeing of this guy. You're going to take care of the gun problem with me.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Hell yes, huh?

OK, now, the president reacted to all of this today, tweeting: Just like the radical left in New York is trying to destroy the NRA, if Biden becomes your president, guess what, your Second Amendment doesn't have a chance. Your guns will be taken away immediately without notice. No police, no guns.

Now, the good news is common sense Americans all across the country see this for what it is and that is a destructive plan to undo all of the progress of the last four years because Democrats, quite frankly, never accepted the results of the 2016 election. They haven't even gotten to the bottom of that. Thankfully, the president's allies, they are standing strong, they're taking on the Washington swamp, like up-and-coming Colorado Republican congressional candidate Lauren Boebert who last year called out Beto "Bozo" O'Rourke to his face about all this left-wing lunacy.

Let's take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

LAUREN BOEBERT, GUN OWNER: I am here to say hell no, you're not. I have four children, I'm five-foot-zero, 100 pounds, cannot really defend myself with a fist.

I want to know how you are going to legislate that, because a criminal, by defense, breaks the law. So, all you're going to do is restrict law-abiding citizens like myself.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Here with reaction, FOX News contributor Dan Bongino, along with Republican congressional candidate Lauren Boebert.

I don't have any knowledge at all, and good luck in your campaign, Ms. Boebert, thank you for being with us. I don't have any knowledge of the NRA's inner workings whatsoever. I don't.

But in the middle of a plague, in the middle of the most violence perpetrated in many, many years in New York City, police being assaulted and killed around the country, what, we're up to 12 or 14 dead, New York City cops assaulted, their cop cars assaulted, it is -- the timing is beyond dubious to me that they would do this now.

Now, I'm assuming the NRA probably would've spent a lot of money in Trump's reelection. I don't know, but I'm guessing.

Your reaction?

BOEBERT: Well, I think that Beto O'Rourke did a really good job letting us all know exactly what the left wants to do with our Second Amendment and now, we have New York's attorney general attacking the organization that represents gun owners. And it just means that we have to get out and vote this November.

Sean, I have to tell you, I learned how strong one voice can be when I confronted Beto O'Rourke and told him, hell no, you are not taking our guns. And now, neither is this Democrat attorney general. She's not going to silence Americans and their Second Amendment rights.

Right now, we've seen such lawlessness taking place, and when the narrative is to dismantle, disband, and defund our police, and now they want to come after our Second Amendment rights, we enjoy the right to keep and bear arms because we enjoy the right to life.

HANNITY: Yeah.

BOEBERT: And that is something that we would not be able to defend, without that. And we have our police officers that they're wanting to attack and take away our way to defend ourselves as well.

HANNITY: Dan Bongino, first, thank you. You're widely popular podcast, I mean, hugely popular. I was a guest on your show today, and I cannot thank you enough.

When someone files a lawsuit, all your time, attention, energy and money goes to defending yourself. Timing awkward to you? Because it's certainly suspicious as hell to me.

DAN BONGINO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Yeah. One, you are generous with your time today, congrats on the success on your book. I could've talk to you forever. I'm sad we have to wrap that up in a half an hour.

Yeah, disclosure, I used to work for a production company that provided content to NRA TV. So -- but I'm a Second Amendment supporter, have been.

The timing of this lawsuit is outrageously -- I mean, it's so poorly thought out, but, Sean, here's the deal, the left lies. They lie about everything all the time.

You tell me a major issue, I'll tell you where the left lies about it. They never tell the truth. And on firearms, they are the worst offenders.

Gun ownership and gun ownership per capita in the United States -- let me do this for the liberals because they're typically not that bright -- has gone up. You know, up like that direction. Crime has gone down, down.

Now, the only place crime has gone back up, I know we got to use the directionals here, is in cities ironically run by liberals with a really strict gun laws, but then when you ask liberals about that paradox, again, a paradox only to liberals because in conservative states, you can actually defend yourself, that's why crime rates are low, no one wants to break into a house where it could be an armed gun owner.

They say no, no, no. That's because all the guns are coming from other states with lax gun laws, until you actually look at where the illegal guns are recovered from, and you find out they're coming from, wait for it, Sean, wait for it, Illinois of all places, which is where Chicago is. They lie all the time.

HANNITY: I notice, Lauren, you being attacked, which, by the way, welcome to the club. Dan and I live in the world every second of every day. So -- but that moment, how did that happen with Bozo?

BOEBERT: You know, I was just fed up with our Second Amendment rights being chipped away at. I'm not a politician, I am a citizen who values the Constitution of the United States, and I value our freedom.

He announced what so many Democrats tiptoe around, including my congressional opponent right now, but every now and then, one of them splits up and lets off their true agenda.

HANNITY: Yes.

BOEBERT: Hell yes, they want to take away our Second Amendment, and nobody was confronting this guy.

So I drove three hours to a presidential rally with my Glock on my hip and I looked him in the eye and told him, hell no, you're not. I did that because I didn't see anyone standing for freedom but I saw a whole lot of folks giving it away.

And now, I'm running for Congress for the same reason -- to secure the rights of people that I will represent in Colorado congressional district.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: I got to run. We wish you the best. I'm sorry, where -- go where?

BOEBERT: Laurenforcolorado.com.

HANNITY: OK.

BOEBERT: To show you how I'm going to continue this fight to secure the freedoms of Americans.

HANNITY: Dan, where can people see the podcast every day? I mean, it's everywhere, you do so well. Where is it?

BONGINO: Oh, thanks a lot. It's at Bongino.com. It's very nice of you, Sean. I appreciate that.

HANNITY: Glad you had me. We're going to do this on your show often. I like role reversal, it's actually fun.

So, all right, thanks, Dan, and good luck, Lauren.

Coming up, the media has been covering up for Joe Biden's disastrous campaign. We have the latest, outrageous examples. The bizarre conspiracy theories, they are losing it. Joe Concha, Sarah Sanders, a lot of breaking news as we continue.

HANNITY: The fake news media mob continues to cover for Joe Biden's blunders. Largely ignoring this response that he gave yesterday that we told you about at the beginning of the program. When asked a simple question, whether he had taken a cognitive test, do you take cocaine, and you are a junkie? We showed you earlier.

Anyway, ABC, NBC News, they covered up the entire incident. Meanwhile, fake news CNN failed to mention the exchange on the air at all on Wednesday.

Here with reaction, former White House press secretary, FOX News contributor, Sarah Sanders, and "The Hill" reporter, Joe Concha.

I think that pretty much says it all, I think if any of this was Donald Trump, Sarah, we know what would happen.

SARAH SANDERS, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Oh, it would be wall-to-wall, we wouldn't hear anything but that.

The hypocrisy from the media is truly astonishing. I'd love to say I'm surprised, but I'm not, because it's what they've been doing since the day that Donald Trump came down the escalator. They have applied a total double standard to everything that has to do with him.

They've given Joe Biden and every other Democrat a complete pass. They spent two years investing all of their time in the total Russia witch hunt to destroy the president and when that failed, they moved onto the next scandal and when that failed, they moved on to the next fake scandal.

Every single time, they find the tiniest little thing, they latch on and try to destroy the president.

HANNITY: Yeah.

SANDERS: But guess what? He's still standing, he continues to do a great job, and the reason they have to give Joe Biden the pass is because they know he cannot handle even the most basic questions like, are you capable of being president?

HANNITY: Yeah.

SANDERS: He couldn't put a coherent sentence together to address that single issue.

HANNITY: And, by the way, I think that speech alone, you become a great governor in the state of Arkansas. I'm just saying, I don't know.

Joe Concha?

JOE CONCHA, MEDIA REPORTER FOR THE HILL: Well, the next time, Sean, you see somebody in this industry screaming about racism and pointing to a particular political party or particular person in the president, bookmark this moment and the moments we've seen over the last couple of days, quite frankly.

First, you had Joe Biden even last month saying that, well, you ain't black if you vote for President Trump.

Then he says, as you mention, as a black journalist if he's a cocaine junkie because a journalist simply brought the fact that on June 30th, Joe Biden said that he is tested constantly in terms of his cognitive abilities. So he brings it up, put his words back to him, like a Tim Russert would do, and Joe Biden obviously reacted the way that he did.

And then today, Sean, he says the black community doesn't have any diversity while Hispanics do. And he apologized for that. He put a tweet out earlier this hour, but you look at that week, it looks like clearly he did not write that tweet.

So, the bottom line is that we should see the same self-righteousness from people in this industry -- I'm surprised that we don't have defibrillators being handed out to folks over at CNN or anywhere else right now because of President Trump ever said something like that, to Sarah's point, they would be fainting right now. Instead, it's the "Silence of the Lambs", we barely see any coverage of it because they're covering for this candidate 89 days before the election.

HANNITY: They run Russia conspiracy, Ukrainian hoax, you know, the media mob, they're a mob, they're a cult, they're all -- state TV and newspapers, state run, 99 percent anti-Trump. Let's show the news' latest conspiracy theory.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

APRIL RYAN, CNN POLITICAL ANALYST: There's going to be a split screen on January 20th, 2021, if Joe Biden is now going to be the 46th president of the United States, you would have him being inaugurated and watching police and armed forces trying to pull Donald Trump out of the White House. I cannot wait for that split screen.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: So, in this scenario that you are painting, the president Trump loses perhaps by a narrow margin and then refuses to leave office, what does that scenario look like?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: This is how autocracies work, where leaders try to change elections, or wield their power in a way to hold on to power longer.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I think were looking at potentially a trial run for a kind of genuine attempt, through intimidation and potentially through force, to try to steal this election.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: All right, quick response there.

I mean, it's truly laughable and they should be embarrassed by even putting this information out there. The good news is we're not going to have to worry about it because Donald Trump is going to win back in November and the only thing we are going to be dragging out is all of the lies and the ridiculousness that have been pushed out by the media.

HANNITY: All right. Last word, Joe?

CONCHA: Hillary Clinton for three and a half years has been on a public therapy tour, talking about all the excuses she had for not winning the 2016 election. She's the one who didn't accept the results of that particular election, yet we are seeing this narrative applied to president Trump in hypothetical terms because that's the memo that went out.

And, look, the bottom line is we're speculating, nothing more. That's what journalism is these days -- guessing and speculation, and opinion, and not facts, Sean.

HANNITY: All right. Joe Concha and Governor Sanders, thank you both for being with us.

Up next, Mueller's crazy pit bull Andrew Weissmann urging the Department of Justice and their officials not to cooperate in the Durham probe and the investigation into the rampant Obama era unmasking request. Gregg Jarrett, Ric Grenell, next.

HANNITY: The deep state on defense tonight. Especially Mueller pit bull Andrew Weissmann is now trying to discredit the Attorney General Bill Barr in the Durham probe. Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ANDREW WEISSMANN, TOP MUELLER DEPUTY: To really try and focus on what could happen now, how he could weaponize the Department of Justice to help an incumbent stay the incumbent.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I think the really nature of the Durham investigation, it's been going on for a long time. Obviously, investigations end when they end, but why would that still be open?

WEISSMANN: So, the norm, assuming that John Durham has sufficient predication for a criminal investigation is that, in advance of an upcoming election, there are no overt steps that are taken. No reports issued, no indictments are brought, and that is a norm throughout the Department of Justice.

(END VIDEO CLPI)

HANNITY: You wouldn't know a norm if you saw one. And, by the way, how about using the fake, bought and paid for, dirty Russian disinformation dossier, oh, to spy on a presidential candidate and a sitting president?

Here with reaction, former ambassador and former acting director of national intelligence, Ric Grenell, along with FOX News legal analyst, bestselling book "Witch Hunt", Gregg Jarrett.

Ric, thanks to you, by the way. We know more than anything about this.

He is saying that these Justice employee -- department employees should be well-advised not to participate in an investigation? Really? That's pretty sick.

RIC GRENELL, FORMER ACTING DIRECTOR OF NATIONAL INTELLIGENCE: It's typical behavior.

Let -- let's just remember, Sean, that the Obama-Biden team knew there were intelligence officials from the very beginning of the Steele dossier who raised concerns and said, you know, this feels like Russian propaganda. This feels like something that is not true and here are some red flags.

And what did those Obama-Biden officials do? They push to those individuals aside, they took their comments and they classify them. We had to unclassify, declassify many of these comments that were in the footnotes from previous reports.

The reality is, is that transparency is not political. Transparency should be our friend. It's totally not something Washington, D.C., likes.

And what this team is now trying to do is tell people to not be transparent. This is the Washington way. They like to sit in the back and be very secretive, have a bunch of elites spoon feed what the American public gets to see. They don't want to see the transcripts come out because transparency is not something that works for Washington. It takes away their power.

HANNITY: With all we know that the Mueller investigation was predicated on lies, the whole thing is debunked now, I think we need an investigation into Mueller, Weissmann, the entire team, and every person involved in perpetrating this myth and this lie.

Gregg Jarrett, Sidney Powell "Licensed to Lie" chronicles prosecutorial abuse of who?

GREGG JARRETT, FOX NEWS LEGAL ANALYST: Yeah. I mean, look, Andrew Weissmann. Think about what he's doing here. He's encouraging DOJ officials to resist the Barr-Durham investigation, a legitimate federal criminal investigation. That sounds an awful lot like obstruction of justice, interfering and undermining an investigation.

And there's a reason why Weissmann is doing this. He's trying to hide his own involvement and complicity in the dossier.

Remember -- and I write about this in my book -- in the summer of 2016, Christopher Steele comes to the U.S., meets with Bruce Ohr, hands over the dossier, and Ohr tells Congress in his testimony, the first thing he did when he got back to the DOJ was met with Andrew Weissmann. Told him, this is dubious, it is funded by the Hillary Clinton campaign. Christopher Steele is unreliable.

Instead of putting a stop to it, Weissmann apparently remained silent, later joins Bob Mueller's team, doesn't recuse himself or disclose his conflict of interest.

This is classic Andrew Weissmann. His reputation for abusive tactics, suppressing evidence, threatening witnesses has earned him recusals, rebukes and reversals by a higher court. No wonder he's employed at MSNBC.

HANNITY: Yeah, good point. The conspiracy channel.

GRENELL: Sean, if I could add one thing real quick.

HANNITY: Real quick, I'm running out of time.

GRENELL: Just to say -- this is exactly why they don't want Donald Trump in Washington. They want their ways to push out people who are the outsiders.

HANNITY: Both of you have been able to shine the light. Thank you both.

Big announcement, next.

HANNITY: Thank you for allowing our brand-new book "Live Free or Die: America and the World on the Brink" debut this week at number one at Amazon.

A special announcement, by the way, join me tonight in one and a half hour, Hugh Hewitt will be moderating a live book signing with me hosted at that Nixon Library. Go to hannity.com for details.

All right. I hope you can join us. But don't miss Laura over. Let not your heart be troubled -- Ms. Ingraham.

