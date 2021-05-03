Dr. Makary: Quit shaming unvaccinated Americans

This is a rush transcript from "Your World," April 26, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

GERRY BAKER, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: You are looking live at the White House, where Vice President Kamala Harris will be meeting virtually at any moment with the president of Guatemala, as the surge at the Southern border, where Vice President Harris still hasn't been, continues.

The two will discuss what the White House calls the immediate relief needs of the Guatemalan people. What about the needs of the American people and the Border Patrol agents dealing with this surge on a daily basis?

Welcome. I'm Gerry Baker. I'm in for Neil Cavuto. This is "Your World."

In a moment, we will talk to the vice president of the Border Patrol Union, but first to Peter Doocy at the White House on what we can expect to hear from the vice president -- Peter.

PETER DOOCY, FOX NEWS WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT: Gerry, good afternoon.

Right now, the vice president and the president of Guatemala are logging on for this virtual one-on-one. Officials are telling us their bilateral meeting is going to focus on, as you mentioned, the immediate relief needs of people in Guatemala, but also on trying to figure out why so many people want to migrate right now from there to here.

This meeting is going to take place, at least at this end, from the vice president's ceremonial office over in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, as she explains why it is that she hasn't been down to the border.

DOOCY: First, Vice President Harris says that she's not gone to the border yet because we have to deal with COVID issues. What is she referring to?

JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: Well, I would certainly have to ask her team about that specifically.

But I would tell you also that her focus is not on the border. It's on addressing the root causes in the Northern Triangle.

DOOCY: But because the vice president has made out-of-town trips in the pandemic to New Hampshire, California, Connecticut and other states, Republicans are not buying her excuse.

REP. TROY NEHLS (R-TX): That's the excuse that this administration is going to use. And look at her. She's been jet-setting around this country, going to all the different blue states, talking about this infrastructure plan and everything else.

So, no, this isn't COVID, Kamala, and you know it. You just don't want to visit the Southern border, because you know what you're going to hear.

DOOCY: At today's briefing, though, the press secretary, Jen Psaki, told me there is a COVID-related public health concern at these Border Patrol facilities, where unaccompanied children are processed first. And that is why there's such an emphasis on processing them quickly -- Gerry.

BAKER: Peter, just quickly, you mentioned that the plan is to meet the needs of the Guatemalan people.

And forgive me, I have got a cynical mind. I'm assuming that means money and potentially lots of it, right?

DOOCY: Yes.

And even though she just recently left her -- is leaving soon her job, the Border Patrol -- or, rather, the Southern border coordinator, Ambassador Roberta Jacobson, was saying that they do things like -- in these Northern Triangle countries, like invest in brighter lights for fields at night. They see things like that, community-based initiatives like that, which, of course, is paid for with U.S. tax dollars, but things like that improving communities in that kind of a way as ways to keep people there and not want to come here -- Gerry.

BAKER: Peter Doocy at the White House, thank you very much.

My next guest is on the front lines of this border surge, National Border Patrol Union vice president Chris Cabrera. He joins me now.

Thanks for joining me.

CHRIS CABRERA, VICE PRESIDENT, BORDER PATROL UNION: Thank you for having me.

BAKER: So, we -- President Trump had a deal in place with Mexico when he was president called the remain in Mexico plan, whereby Mexico agreed to detain people who were coming up from Honduras and Guatemala to prevent them coming to the border.

President Biden then did away with that. And, surprise, surprise, we have a surge of people coming to the border. What should be done now, do you think, Chris, to deal with this?

CABRERA: Well, the vice president doesn't really need to get on the phone with Guatemala or go visit anywhere besides down here.

I can tell you why they're coming. It's because they know they can. They know, if they get here, we're going to release them. And they need to put these policies that were in place prior to this administration back in place, until they can find a way to counter what's going on.

But simply removing everything and letting everybody come in is not really an answer.

BAKER: It seems as though they're pinning their hopes, to some extent, on getting the Guatemalans and Hondurans in particular, the Mexicans, to improve security.

They have had a deal already in which those countries have all agreed to improve their border security. But is that going to be -- is that going to be enough to stop this continuing migration of people northwards?

CABRERA: No, not at all.

I mean, as long as you have the U.S. releasing people once they get here, people are going to continue to come. It doesn't matter how many lights they put up in parks in Guatemala. If you're going to release people into the country, they're going to come.

BAKER: What else? So, in terms of -- finishing the wall is presumably one thing that could be done.

President Biden was initially against that. Now maybe it sounds as though they might -- they might do more on that and improving security. What else, though, could be done at root here to stop the people getting the signal that they should come to the United States, and they will get into the United States once they get here?

CABRERA: We need to just stop releasing everybody that we're catching, like we were doing under the previous administration.

Right now, most people, not all, but most people that get caught are released into the United States. And that's why we're seeing a huge surge of unaccompanied children coming, ages 7, 8, 9 years old traveling by themselves. And it's a very dangerous trip for anybody, man, woman or child, much less a 7-year-old by herself.

BAKER: What do you make of this explanation that the vice president hasn't been to the border because of COVID concerns? She -- they keep -- the White House keeps saying this. She hasn't visited.

She's going to go to those Northern Triangle countries in June. But she still hasn't been to the border.

CABRERA: Well I think that's -- it's pretty sad, if you ask me, if you seen the inside of some of these facilities that we have, that we -- that were so overcrowded in there that the kids can't even lay down flat on their back.

These kids are just crammed in there. And if they're concerned about COVID, why aren't they concerned about these kids that are jammed into these facilities because there's nowhere to put them? To me, that's the real COVID situation right there, not her coming down here and being surrounded by security.

BAKER: And those kids may be -- may be crammed in, but we hear that apparently they're all getting each a copy of the vice president's book to keep them company. Maybe that will -- maybe that will help.

CABRERA: Yes, that must be great.

BAKER: Chris Cabrera, thank you very much for joining me.

CABRERA: Thank you.

BAKER: We're looking live now at Elizabeth City, North Carolina. The city is on edge following the fatal police shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. Now officials are bracing for possible further unrest, as calls to release the bodycam footage are growing.

That's next.

BAKER: A state of emergency is declared in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, ahead of the possible public release of body camera footage of the fatal shooting of Andrew Brown Jr.

Now we're learning from the family attorney that Andrew Brown apparently had both his hands on the wheel of his car when he was shot.

FOX News' Griff Jenkins is on the ground there with the latest -- Griff.

GRIFF JENKINS, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Good afternoon, Gerry.

That's right. The family of Andrew Brown has seen the bodycam video, or, I should say, parts of it. Now, we were waiting all day for the family and their attorneys to view the bodycam footage, because, under North Carolina, privately, anyone with a direct connection to the video can view it, although the public release is subject to a court order.

So the public has not seen it. Now, when the attorneys came out, after several hours in a delay to tell us what they saw on that video, they were very upset, very disappointed, because they'd only seen 20 seconds of one bodycam video.

One of the attorneys, Bakari Sellers, came out to the microphones. Here's just a little bit of what he had to say. Listen.

BAKARI SELLERS, ATTORNEY FOR FAMILY OF ANDREW BROWN JR. Let's focus on the disrespect shown to this family, one bodycam, 20 seconds, an execution.

JENKINS: And, Gerry, just to get some quick reaction, because the attorneys have just departed, the local president here in Pasquotank County, the NAACP president, Keith Rivers, is here.

Mr. Rivers, what's your reaction?

KEITH RIVERS, PASQUOTANK NAACP PRESIDENT: I'm horrified. It brings sadness to my heart to know that, in 20 seconds, they came out and said that he was executed with his hands on the steering wheel.

They fired shots, rounds into his car. He tries to drive away, and they continue to fight. They executed him in 20 minutes. And here it is, we still have a sheriff, we still have a district attorney that continues to not allow the video to proceed, that still shows no transparency.

That has nothing to do with trust. But neither one of them need to be in office. They need to be gone. They need to have some integrity and resign.

JENKINS: Keith, we have had five nights of peaceful protests. There have been no arrest of protesters.

Are you concerned that we could see the temperature rising too much, and things could turn to civil unrest?

RIVERS: This community has displayed nothing but the utmost pride in their city by marching peacefully.

We have shown America what you can do with peaceful protests. And we're going to continue to advocate peaceful protests. That's why we asked everybody to go home and take a deep breath and come back at 5:00.

I have to go home and take a deep breath. And we just want everybody to hug each other and remember that this is not about us. This is about the Brown family. And we're going to get justice. It may not come as swift or as soon as we want it, but we're going to get justice.

And peaceful protests, when America looks out here and they see black and white and brown and they see us marching in the streets and they see us doing it right, this is what justice looks like.

JENKINS: All right, Mr. Rivers, thanks. We have got to leave it there.

Gerry, that's a quick reaction.

Now, to get the public release of that video, again, for our viewers to understand, in North Carolina, it will take the sheriff, Tommy Wooten, here to seek a court order and a judge to sign off before it can be released publicly. And, therefore, the timeline right now is uncertain -- Gerry.

BAKER: Chris, thanks very much.

Well, let's bring in FOX News legal analyst Mercedes Colwin to talk about this.

Mercedes, as you just heard there, we have got different -- obviously, different states have different rules about the availability of bodycam footage. Last week, we had that incident in Columbus, Ohio, where the police immediately released the bodycam footage in a way that seemed to exonerate, in most people's minds anyway, the officer involved.

North Carolina obviously has different rules. But, obviously, it's been a week, it's been nearly a week now since this incident there. What's the likelihood that we will, the public will get to see this footage anytime soon?

MERCEDES COLWIN, FOX NEWS LEGAL ANALYST: Well, the public's a little different than the private showing.

The fact that the private show was only given access for 20 seconds doesn't speak volumes about whether or not the public will actually get to see it. It's been reported that the sheriff is concerned that the investigation would somehow be implicated if this is shown publicly.

So, it may be weeks to get to that point. But, at a minimum, the Brown family could have gotten much more than the 20 seconds. I'm not sure what could have happened in that regard, why the sheriff decided to only give access for that minimum period of time.

But I will say this, though, Gerry. It is the up to the sheriff to make sure that all of the information, the documents, the -- anything, the memo pads, the recordings, the -- anything that was recorded with respect to the incident, is absolutely kept in a way that it doesn't compromise any -- the evidence in any way, because you have to show chain of custody.

So, if you have evidence about this, obviously, these tragic events, we will have to see how it plays out. But there has to be a chain of custody. So, all of the evidence, including the bodycam recordings, have to be kept in a way that there isn't any issue in the future, when that can be made available to the public in litigation, which, of course, is -- I'm sure that's where this is headed.

BAKER: Thanks for clearing that up.

Mercedes, let's look at the wider picture here.

COLWIN: Sure.

BAKER: The Biden administration does seem to be fairly aggressively going after police departments in a number of places now. We have already heard about Minneapolis.

Attorney General Merrick Garland made an announcement earlier today, and I want to get your reaction to this.

MERRICK GARLAND, U.S. ATTORNEY GENERAL: The Justice Department is opening a civil investigation into the Louisville Jefferson County metro government and the Louisville Metro Police Department to determine whether LMPD engages in a pattern or practice of violations of the Constitution or federal law.

BAKER: As I said, this is, of course, follows the department's probe into the Minneapolis Police Department already announced.

So, Mercedes, is this now going to -- this pattern or practice investigation that they do, can we expect this now from this administration every time there's any kind of an incident in any of these -- in any of these cities?

COLWIN: Well, Gerry, honestly, the cops and the law enforcement officials that do abide by the rules of the law and not -- and their internal rules and policies and procedures welcome this type of investigation, because, in their minds, those who are rogue should be brought to justice.

You saw that during the Chauvin trial, where all of these law enforcement officials testified on behalf of the prosecutors.

But, in terms of whether there are going to be targeted investigation throughout the country, if there's evidence of problems or issues, where these violations occur, certainly, those precincts and these law enforcement should be held to accountability and have that level of investigation.

I can't imagine that there's going to be a national investigation, but targeted ones where there's issues or problems, I think it's going to be welcomed--

BAKER: Mercedes.

COLWIN: -- not only by the individuals in that community, but by the police themselves.

BAKER: Mercedes Colwin, thanks very much, indeed.

As you say, we will look to see if any more of those are forthcoming. Thanks very much.

Well, AOC thinks President Biden is A-OK when it comes to the progressive agenda, just as we are learning how much more the president still plans to spend your money.

We report, you might want to hide.

REP. ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ (D-NY): President Biden has definitely exceeded the expectations that progressives had.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BAKER: Tesla is charged up. Elon Musk's electric carmaker beat first- quarter earnings and sales expectations.

But, right now, the stock is actually down slightly in after-hours trading. We will be watching that closely tomorrow.

We're back in 60 seconds.

OCASIO-CORTEZ: I do think that the Biden demonstration and President Biden has definitely exceeded the expectations that progressives had.

I will be frank. I think a lot of us expected a much more conservative administration.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BAKER: You know that voice, New York Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, will be even more thrilled, I think, with the latest we're hearing about the Biden spending agenda.

That's another $1.8 trillion for a family and education plan that potentially pushes the running tab for the whole bill past $4 trillion.

But what does all the spending mean, as the economy is already, in any case, showing signs of recovery?

Well, let's get the read on all this from Democratic strategist Jessica Tarlov, The Washington Examiner's Kaylee McGhee White and GOP strategist Nick Adams.

Thanks, all, for joining me.

Jessica, let me start with you.

So, the most prominent, perhaps most famous left-wing, progressive voice in the country says Joe Biden has exceeded her expectations. So it's not just Republicans, is it, who've been saying that this is the most left-wing presidency that we have seen in recent history?

JESSICA TARLOV, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, I think Bernie Sanders would be a little bit disappointed to know that AOC had now taken the mantle from him.

BAKER: It's close between the two of them.

TARLOV: But, yes, Republicans--

(LAUGHTER)

TARLOV: They're a duo, let's say.

BAKER: Yes.

TARLOV: I think what Republicans are upset about is the fact that Democrats are unified.

And we saw this throughout actually the primary, when Congresswoman Ocasio- Cortez actually endorsed Joe Biden soon after Bernie Sanders dropping out, and everyone was here on saying, oh, my God, what does this mean?

It means that Democrats have the same priorities. And if you look at Joe Biden's platform, what he campaigned on and what he's done, he's been consistent. You don't see the Green New Deal in there. You don't see Medicare for all.

You say -- you see someone who wants to protect the American economy, the American worker, and the American family. And I think it's a great thing. And I think that the media just kind of gets their panties in a bunch about these types of things and wants to make a headline out of it, like we're turning over to the party of AOC.

This is who Joe Biden is. And I'm glad that AOC is along for the ride.

BAKER: All right, I don't think my panties are in a bunch right now about it, but let's ask -- let's ask Kaylee.

Kaylee, if it's good enough for AOC, then isn't it, by definition, way too left-wing for the rest of the country?

KAYLEE MCGHEE WHITE, THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER: Well, and, on that point, I would actually disagree with Jessica. I don't think that Democrats are unified on this at all.

You have already had several moderate Democrats raise concerns about Biden's proposed capital gains tax hike. And, quite frankly, congressional pushback from Democrats is likely going to get worse, because a lot of these taxes are actually going to affect Democratic constituents and Democratic donors the most.

Recent IRS data actually shows that the Democratic Party represents 65 percent of the Americans making more than $500,000 per year. That is who is going to be affected. So, I mean, if you really think that all the congressional Democrats are going to go along with this, I don't buy into that.

BAKER: Nick, if I may, President Biden's going to go before a joint session of Congress on Wednesday evening, announce more details of his plan. We're hearing again that it's another $1.5 trillion more than that, taking the total to $4 trillion, this at a time when the economy looks to be bouncing back very, very strongly.

This looks like, far from an attempt to aid the economy, a troubled economy, it looks like an attempt to completely remake the way the American system works.

MCGHEE WHITE: Yes.

NICK ADAMS, REPUBLICAN STRATEGIST: Well, Gerry, it's what Margaret Thatcher said. She said that the problem is that eventually you run out of people's money, and she was referring to socialism.

And, unfortunately, that's what we're seeing right now. Look, what Joe Biden is proposing, what the Democrats have behind, what the left the planning really is completely anathema to good economics. They are showing that they are economically illiterate. They're showing that they are economic troglodytes.

They are not only going to cause pain in the near future. They're going to cause a lot of pain in the long-term future, because the United States of America cannot afford the kind of spending that Joe Biden is going to go in front of Congress and propose next Tuesday.

BAKER: Jessica, I want to give you a chance to respond.

But, just quickly, let's listen to the White House press secretary, who was asked about potential tax hikes today and why President Biden is focusing on wealthy Americans. Here is part of what she said.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PSAKI: He believes that the burden should be on the backs of corporations and highest-level income people, who can afford to pay more, hence his opposition to user fees and other proposals that would be -- put the weight or the burdens on the back of the American people.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BAKER: Jessica, in the end, don't, though -- you can tax corporations, but, in the end, don't those tax -- doesn't that -- those tax burdens ultimately fall on people who buy those companies' good, shareholders in those companies, people who have pension funds that are invested in those companies?

It's not a free lunch, is it?

TARLOV: No, there are no free lunches, or at least that's what my Republican friends tell me.

But if we look back through history, we have seen much higher corporate tax rates and still booming economies. Like, I imagine everybody enjoyed the Clinton years. That was a higher corporate tax rate.

And to Kaylee's point, she's absolutely right about moderate Democrats. Joe Biden proposed a 28 percent corporate tax rate. Joe Manchin came back and said 25 percent. We're only at 21 percent. That's a win for Biden, and it's going to be a win for Joe Manchin, when we end up somewhere in the middle, he's willing to compromise. And that's what makes him really unique in this incredibly polarized time.

And I think that it will be a much healthier economy for this.

And I hadn't been called a troglodyte on air before, so big thank you for that.

ADAMS: You're welcome.

BAKER: Kaylee -- troglodyte or whatever.

But, Kaylee, just quickly, if I may, Republican -- I mean, these -- as far as we can tell, President Biden's approval ratings are pretty solid. They're better than President Trump's were after his first 100 days. So, actually, people -- do people -- I mean, surprise, people like getting free money.

But that poses a bit of a challenge for Republicans, doesn't it?

MCGHEE WHITE: It does, but you have to keep in mind that a lot of the approval right now is because this is Biden's first 100 days, and people are finally getting the swing of things. They're getting back to their normal routine that they had before COVID.

And they're still benefiting from the stimulus that Democrats recently passed in Congress. Those things are eventually going to wear off, and the economy is still recovering. So, the fact is that if you hike taxes right now, people who are still suffering, people who are still jobless, people who are still searching for jobs that aren't even available are going to be affected.

Whether they apply to corporations or wealthy Americans or whatnot, the entire economy is going to be affected by this.

BAKER: Thank you all.

I'd love to get further into the troglodyte discussion, but, sadly, we have run out of time.

TARLOV: Next time.

BAKER: But let's -- we will have you back and -- we will have you back and define those terms more clearly.

Thank you all. Thanks for joining us.

TARLOV: Thank you.

BAKER: Well, House Republicans are gathering right now in -- or later this week in Orlando to strategize their 2022 game plan.

What will it look like? We will ask one of the lawmakers who's there. That's next.

REP. LIZ CHENEY (R-WY): We're meeting here at almost exactly the 100-day mark of the Biden presidency. And what we have seen so far in the Biden presidency is even farther left policies than we could have anticipated, and certainly than he campaigned on.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BAKER: You're looking live at Orlando, Florida, where Liz Cheney and other House Republicans are huddling, trying to come up with a game plan for 2022 to counter the Joe Biden agenda.

Well, joining me now is Louisiana Congressman Mike Johnson, who's attending that retreat.

Congressman, thanks for joining me.

REP. MIKE JOHNSON (R-LA): Hey, Gerry. Great to be with you.

BAKER: So, we just heard from Congressman -- Congresswoman Cheney, of course. Earlier, don't know if you heard it, we heard from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, saying that this Biden administration is turning out to be even more progressive than she'd hoped.

Even -- even the far left are very, very happy with this Biden administration. Now, a lot of it is because it involves a lot of spending money. They are spend -- they have spent $1.9 trillion already. He's going to announce big, big, more spending plans this week.

People kind of like having money thrown at them, don't they? Isn't that a bit of a challenge for Republicans? How are you going to challenge that?

JOHNSON: Yes, they like having money thrown at them, until they realize that there's a sacrifice of their freedom to go along with those big socialism goals and ideals.

And that's part of our challenge, is to communicate that and what all this means to the American people. I will tell you this, Gerry. We're here with all the Republicans here in Orlando for the issues conference. There's a great sense of esprit de corps, of really, I think, enthusiasm about the future.

While we're deeply concerned about this far left shift of the Biden administration and the Democrats that run Congress right now, we know that the American people are going to turn against this agenda when they understand what it means to them.

We're excited about the next round, the 2022 election cycle. We're convinced we're going to take the majority, at least in the House, and I think the Senate may be in play. And we're looking forward to good days ahead.

We're bullish on the future of America.

BAKER: And, Congressman, historically, presidents in the midterm elections, in their first term, their party loses ground, loses seats. As you just said, you're already very close in the House, just a handful of seats in the House. The Senate is tied.

So, all looks set there for significant Republican gains in 2022. What's -- how do you -- how can you achieve that? I will put it another way. What could go wrong?

JOHNSON: Well, I think that we're destined to return.

History is on our side. Of course, redistricting, the -- everyone says, the analysts say this will favor the Republican Party in a number of states, so we will add seats there as well. And, most importantly, in addition to all that, the far left surge of the Democrat Party is alarming to most Americans, many Americans, more, millions and millions more.

The polling is indicating that they're turning away from that. So they're going to be looking for the alternative. Our challenge, as Republicans, is to be able to be ready to present that. And we have all kinds of policy solutions. We have answers to all the greatest challenges facing the country.

We have to get that out now and message it to our constituents and let them know exactly what we will do to fulfill those promises when we get the gavel back and get back to our governing moment in 2022.

BAKER: One -- a political challenge you may face, though, over the next year or so is, COVID is coming to an end, we hope. The economy is bouncing back. We're going to get first-quarter GDP figures on Thursday. Looks -- people are talking about 6, 7 percent growth this year.

There's going to be a pretty strong feel-good factor in the country, isn't there, towards the end of this year and through 2022? Isn't that what the Biden administration are banking on to get them through those midterm elections? And, again, how do you counter that, at a time when the economy could be -- unemployment could be back down to 3.5 percent, the economy could be booming again?

JOHNSON: Well, we all pray that that happens, of course.

And when it does, if and when it does, it'll be because of the infrastructure -- I mean, the metaphorical infrastructure that was put in place by the previous administration. It was the Trump administration that put the policies in place to build for that kind of economic growth and that kind of recovery.

I mean, the reason that, of course, COVID-19 and the vaccines and all of that have been so successful is because of operation Warp Speed. The reason the economy is positioned to take a big recovery is because of what the Trump administration did.

I mean, if you rewind to February of last year, we all know, we had the greatest economy in the history of the world. And so that basic infrastructure is still in place. And, thankfully, because of that, we're going to be able to bounce back.

But what the Biden administration is doing, not just proposing, but doing by executive order, what they're trying to push through the Congress is this massive far left agenda that is big spending, big government, big control of everyone's lives, higher taxes, more regulation, the expansion of radical leftist ideas.

BAKER: Congressman--

JOHNSON: And I think the American people are going to turn against that. We're going to be ready.

BAKER: Congressman, got to cut you off there, but thank you very much, indeed. Thanks for joining us. Enjoy the retreat.

JOHNSON: Thanks, Gerry.

BAKER: So, why is the government spending taxpayer cash to create jobs, when Apple is getting ready to spend nearly a half-trillion dollars on its own?

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

BAKER: Well, here is yet another multibillion-dollar jobs plan, but, just for a change, Uncle Sam isn't footing the bill for this one. It's Apple.

To Susan Li of FOX Business with the latest -- Susan.

SUSAN LI, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Hi, Gerry.

So, America's biggest company doubling down on their belief in the U.S. economy and manufacturing, announcing a huge $430 billion investment in the U.S. over the next five years. So, that means 20,000 new jobs across multiple states and a brand-new $1 billion North Carolina campus right near Raleigh. And this will come with 3,000 high-paying jobs in high technology and contribute more than $1.5 billion to the state annually.

As you can imagine, North Carolina's governor is thrilled with Apple's decision.

GOV. ROY COOPER (D-NC): There's no question that the synergy that this project is creating will have a ripple effect across the economy. There will be a lot of businesses that spring up because of Apple. They will be able to hire a lot more employees as well.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

LI: The state beat out Ohio for Apple's newest campus, offering tax incentives of over $800 million the next 39 years. That's roughly $20 million a year, but only kicks in once Apple hires 3,000.

Besides North Carolina, Apple is also hiring in Texas, Iowa, Colorado, Massachusetts, and other states. And Apple is one of the few companies on the planet that can afford to invest hundreds of billions of dollars, bringing back a lot of their cash from overseas back in 2018, during the Trump era, when companies like Apple were given a lower tax rate to bring the cash home.

The tech giant also contends that they are America's largest corporate taxpayer, paying the Treasury $45 billion over the past five years. But if the corporate tax rate goes up to 28 percent from 21 percent under President Biden, you can imagine that those spending plans might get a second look, though -- Gerry.

BAKER: Yes, Susan. Indeed, they might. We will have to wait and see.

But it just goes to show that American companies can -- capable of putting Americans first and creating jobs here.

Thanks very much, Susan.

Well, it was another record day for stocks, with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq closing an all-time highs. According to a new report, that's part of what has some veteran investors unnerved about a market right now where so many things just keep going higher and higher.

To The Wall Street Journal's John Bussey.

John, thanks for joining me.

JOHN BUSSEY, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: My pleasure.

BAKER: So, we have whole alphabet soup of NFTs and SPACs, people -- the Nasdaq's going higher, the Dow Jones is going higher, the S&P is going higher. We have extraordinary -- the housing is high.

Everything -- everything's going up. Everything's being heavily invested in, including some very, very, very, some might say rather elaborate devices.

This is usually the sign, isn't it, of overexuberance and of a bubble developing?

BUSSEY: You would think.

Last month, March, a record amount of money getting invested in ETFs and mutual funds for any month in the history of the market. So, what's happening here? It's kind of -- it's those forces, Gerry, that we have been talking about.

And they're coming together at a -- in a way that I'm not sure that I have ever seen before in an economy or in a market, huge pent-up demand, consumers who have basically put spending on hold for the last year. Some of that spending is likely to be relief spending as well, people who may not have spent as much in the past just happy to be vaccinated and be out in the economy again.

The economy is going to be coming off of a low base from a year ago. And then you have the steroid shots. You have the steroid shots of coronavirus relief spending that is still coming into the market and into the economy and this infrastructure bill, which may not be entirely what Biden wants to get, but it's likely to be hundreds of billions.

So the expectation is you're going to see this robust economy in the second half of the year. And that's going to lift all boats, everything -- and you're seeing the prices go up now, everything from materials, to stocks, to housing being on a tear. You haven't seen housing like this since 2006, and then those other investments, like Bitcoin and a little bit more exotica out there as well.

BAKER: Yes.

John, you mentioned the stimulus. And, of course, you can answer that, the Federal Reserve, which is continuing to pump money into the economy. We have this -- and, as you said, we have this unusual situation right now.

Normally, when you get massive stimulus from fiscal and monetary forces, that come -- that takes place at a time when the economy is very weak, often in recession, it's needed to get the economy out of recession.

Yet all the indications are that we're going to have a bumpy -- we may have the strongest rate of growth this year that we have had since the 1980s. People are talking about 6 or 7 percent. Surely, that's a kind of a mismatch, isn't it?

BUSSEY: So, that's right.

Usually, you see these rates when the Fed is trying to pump up an economy. Akane Otani has a very good story on this on WSJ.com right now. The concern with the Fed -- and the Fed has gone even further.

In addition to the buying program that you described, Gerry, they're saying interest rates are going to stay low into 2023. They're trying to signal to the market and to business rates are going to be low, you can invest. You can borrow and then you can invest.

I think their concern is, they do not want to have happened what happened in 2008 and '9, where they felt now, in retrospect, they didn't -- there wasn't enough stimulus spending. And it took the recovery to last that much -- it took that much longer. It took years for the recovery to happen.

This time, they want to avoid that and they want to prime the pump up early. And they're hoping that the economy does what we expect it to do in the second half of the year. We will have to see. If the coronavirus doesn't recede as fast as people think, it could be a problem.

BAKER: John Bussey, my colleague at The Wall Street Journal, thanks very much for joining me.

BUSSEY: Pleasure.

BAKER: Well, we're getting some new information now from that border meeting between Vice President Harris and the leader of Guatemala.

Back to FOX's Peter Doocy with the latest -- Peter.

DOOCY: Gerry, we understand that the vice president and the president of Guatemala are still continuing their conversation, but the press pool was only in there for a few minutes.

And they heard from Kamala Harris, the vice president, that she understands there are issues specific to right now that are making people want to leave Guatemala and come here. She said those are hurricanes, drought, and COVID- 19, but that there are also broader issues that have been around for forever that are much more difficult to deal with.

She says those are a lack of economic opportunity, corruption, poverty and violence against women.

The upshot, though, as they look for solutions of how to stop this problem, how to stop the flow of migrants into this country over the rest of the summer, has a lot more to do with addressing issues there than anything here.

KAMALA HARRIS, VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: And we want to work with you to address both the acute causes, as well as the root causes, in a way that will bring hope to the people of Guatemala that there will be an opportunity for them if they stay at home.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

DOOCY: The president, Joe Biden, does not have any more public events on his schedule, so we do not expect to see him pop into that meeting at any point.

The vice president did say that she plans to visit Guatemala by the end of June. So that trip will be her first international trip. That will be within the next six or eight weeks.

Something, though, that is a necessity that make -- because of COVID-19 in the pandemic that still makes meetings like this kind of tough, the pool that was in that reports that the telecom connection between the two leaders was not great -- Gerry.

BAKER: Peter, we all have Zoom problems. It's -- perhaps it's not so reassuring to know that secure communications between such important people have the same kind of problems.

Peter Doocy, thanks very much.

BAKER: Well, do kids need to mask up before fun in the sun?

The latest CDC guidance on summer camps -- next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

BAKER: Well, summer camp may be back for a lot of kids this year.

And the CDC issued new guidance over the weekend on those camps, saying that children now can get within three feet of each other -- imagine that - - but they should wear masks still to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Let's talk about this with Johns Hopkins University professor of public health and FOX News medical contributor Dr. Marty Makary.

Dr. Makary, thanks for joining me.

DR. MARTY MAKARY, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Thanks.

BAKER: So, this still seems pretty conservative, I would say, as a proposal, as a rule, that kids back at summer camp, but they -- and they can be within three feet of each other, but they're still going to have to wear masks.

This, by the way, as we're hearing that masks may be coming off.

MAKARY: Well, we need to move activities outdoors. And what the CDC doesn't realize is that there's an alternative to restrictions outdoors, and that is people sit around indoors, where there's a greater risk of not only getting COVID, but also of sedentary lifestyle and other health problems.

BAKER: Yes.

MAKARY: So, we need to encourage as many activities to move outdoors as possible.

The CDC once again is too late and there's too little here. They're pushing this guidance out three weeks before summer camps start. What were they waiting for? The evidence is overwhelming, Gerry. Studies out of Ireland and out of Asia now -- these are not new studies -- show that one in 1,000 infections come from the outdoor settings.

So we don't need the CDC to take three weeks to read 10 studies to adjudicate what we can do.

BAKER: Why are they so slow, though? Why this hesitation and this caution?

MAKARY: Well, we have seen it many times. We saw it in warning us about the pandemic. We saw it in masks last year. We saw it in vaccine allocation. That guidance came out two weeks after the vaccines were distributed.

And we saw it late with what you can do once you're vaccinated. Look, I just don't think there's a sense of urgency and moving fast. And I think they have a process, and it's a bureaucratic process.

BAKER: Just listen. Dr. Anthony Fauci suggested at the weekend that maybe soon the masks may indeed be coming off, outdoors at least.

Doctor, just take a listen to this.

DR. ANTHONY FAUCI, CHIEF MEDICAL ADVISER TO PRESIDENT BIDEN: I think it's pretty common sense now that outdoor risk is really, really quite low, particularly -- I mean, if you are a vaccinated person, wearing a mask outdoors, I mean, obviously, the risk is minuscule.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BAKER: I mean, Doctor, if the risk is minuscule, and we have known that for a long time, again, why have they been saying for months and months, oh, no, you have got to -- even if you have been vaccinated, you have got to keep the masks on, you have got to keep social distancing, don't go out?

Why -- these messages are very, very confused, aren't they?

MAKARY: Look, I think they're afraid of being wrong. And I think there's a lot of groupthink, to be very frank.

I think we should have told people early on. When we told them to stay at home, we should have told them to get outside. The number one risk factor for being hospitalized is being overweight. And when people stay indoors, guess what? They gained 15 pounds, on average.

So this is just late. And he's talking in general terms. We needed this about a year and two months ago.

BAKER: The other thing we're seeing right now, it seems to be, is vaccine hesitancy.

You have been saying for some time that we are pretty close to herd immunity, as it's called, sort of with two-thirds of the population or more having the antibodies. The real thing now that maybe seems to be stopping the spread, if you like, of that immunity is a real resistance to vaccines.

And you do wonder. When you have instances like we had a couple of weeks ago with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and the government actually basically pausing that for a while, that is bound to increase vaccine uncertainty, isn't it?

MAKARY: Yes, that was a mistake. And that hurt the vaccine rollout, and it hurts the -- dealing with efficacy, and the pause affected the hesitancy problem.

They didn't need to do it in 12 days. They could have done it in one day and issued an advisory. And that's what many of us were urging them to do. Look, if they want to get serious about addressing hesitancy, pivot quickly all those vaccine sites to walk-ins. Not everybody's going to make an appointment online.

And you reduce a barrier. Stop shaming people who choose not to get the vaccine. We need to respect them. Some are not getting it because they have the infection. That's a medically reasonable idea. And we need to give something to people to look forward to.

Look, if you get a vaccine, you need to be able to have privileges once you're a month out. And, finally, we need to stop talking about boosters. It's not clear that we need it. There's no evidence to suggest that we need it. So, telling people you're going to need a vaccine every six months is not helping right now.

BAKER: And we don't -- to be clear, Doctor, we don't necessarily need everybody to get the vaccine, right? I mean, we can get to a very good level of immunity with, what, two-thirds of people maybe getting a vaccine?

What's your estimate?

MAKARY: Well, if you look at the U.K. and Israel, once 50 percent of adults get the vaccine, and you give it about two-and-a-half weeks for that vaccine to kick in, you start seeing massive suppression of the infection.

In the U.K. and Israel, we're seeing it again. And we hit that milestone last week. So, in about a week-and-a-half, I think we're going to continue to see great numbers. Michigan, in their outbreak, they're down 30 percent in the last 11 days. San Francisco had 30 cases yesterday, most asymptomatic.

So we're seeing some really good news right now. And I think it's OK to talk about good news.

BAKER: And just very briefly, Doctor, because we have got to wrap, your estimate? Do you think we're going to be basically back to normal by the summer, by the late summer?

MAKARY: I do.

And I -- unless people have a sense of fear that affects what they're willing to do, we're going to do really well. Right now, we're doing better than a mild flu season in terms of daily cases and hospitalizations.

BAKER: Dr. Marty Makary of Johns Hopkins, thanks very much, indeed, for joining us.

MAKARY: Thanks, Gerry.

BAKER: Well, that's it for today. Neil will be back tomorrow.

But, in the meantime, "The Five" starts right now.

