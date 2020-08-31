Donald Trump Jr. calls DNC an 'embarrassment,' praises 'pro-America' GOP convention, talks about his new book

This is a rush transcript from "Life, Biberty & Levin," August 30, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

MARK LEVIN, FOX NEWS HOST: Hello America. I'm Mark Levin, and this is “Life, Liberty & Levin.”

You know, a tremendous Republican Convention last week, particularly compared to the Democratic Convention, I don't know what country they live in, but the Republican Convention was very patriotic, and it went over the great accomplishments of the President of the United States and his administration, and who better to talk to about this and a fantastic new book called "Liberal Privilege, Joe Biden and the Democrats Defense of the Indefensible," but our friend Don Trump, Jr.

Don Trump, Jr., how are you, sir?

DONALD TRUMP, JR., EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, TRUMP ORGANIZATIONS: I'm doing well, Mark. It's great to be with you guys.

LEVIN: You know, your speech wasn't too bad either. People really -- people were really interested. Man, I can't think of a bad speech during that convention.

Your dad's speech was absolute, powerful, beautiful, magnificent speech in the sense it was patriotic. You know, we need patriotism. We need Americanism. We need to feel good about our country.

The Vice President the same. Everybody. There were common folk up there who have accomplished so much in our country. How do you compare the Republican Convention to the Democratic Convention?

TRUMP, JR.: Well, it's a no brainer. I mean, first and foremost, the Democratic Convention was like a week-long I hate America never-ending Zoom call. It was a disaster.

I mean, if you liked anything about your country, if you respected anything about America, you know, you're canceled. It was really an embarrassment. I've been saying, you know, the Democrats have really lost their flair for production value ever since Harvey Weinstein went to prison.

You know, they used to be good at that stuff. And I watched it, it looked like it was my kid's kindergarten Zoom class. It was a true embarrassment.

And you compare and contrast that to this message, you know, pro-America, whether it is max Alvarez, whether it's Burgess Owens, you know, impassioned people who have lived the American Dream.

Stories, Mark that could only happen in America.

The R.N.C., it was so positive. It was so warm. And you see the media just hated on it instantly. You know, they're complaining. I mean, they're laughing. It was laughable, actually, because they're saying there's not enough Hollywood celebrities. It's like, I don't want out of touch Hollywood celebrities at my convention.

The R.N.C. highlighted real Americans who have lived their American Dream telling that story. And honestly, I think that's what America wants.

LEVIN: I think you're absolutely right. We get this negativity day in and day out. The Democratic Party seems to think it has got the coalition of negativity and the coalition of losers, I'm going to be perfectly honest about it. And that is they now are complaining about the rioting after the poll numbers show that the public is really turned off by this particularly in the suburbs.

So all of a sudden, Joe Biden pops out of his -- well, they are saying pop out, he issues a video from his basement, and he says, you know, the rioting has to stop. They didn't say a word about that during their convention, did they?

TRUMP, JR.: Not one person at the D.N.C., not one even condemned the looting, the rioting, and the violence that's been going on, in again, Democratic-controlled states, and Democratic-run cities. It was an embarrassment.

So until -- I guess, it was Don Lemon got on CNN and said, hey, we've got to actually talk about this because it's affecting us negatively. Because when they say "us," they mean the D.N.C. and the mainstream media because they are one in the same at this point, Mark. We all know that.

They are cheerleaders for the Democratic Party. They are activists for the far left and radical left.

Oh, finally, Joe issues, you know, a milk toast statement. Yes, we shouldn't do that. And then, you know, goes into the usual D.N.C. talking points.

But the fact that they had a week to address the violence that's going on, the looting, and the burning down of buildings. Now it is happening in our suburbs, if you just look at, you know, what's going on in Wisconsin. You know, this isn't isolated to big inner cities. It's a disgrace.

They had a week to touch it, and not one person even mentioned it. It's a true disgrace.

LEVIN: It's not easy to put together a book and to get it out in a timely fashion. What was your motivation?

TRUMP, JR.: You know, it was interesting. I had no intention of actually writing a book. When we went into quarantine, we had all this time at home and I decided to self-publish, partially because I wasn't sure that I'd be able to finish it.

The quarantine would have lifted after a month. I wouldn't have been able to get it done. But I started looking, Mark. I had all of this time at home. I couldn't go to work. I couldn't go to church. I couldn't do anything.

So I was at home and I started researching, you know, this candidate, Joe Biden that the media is pretending is some sort of blank slate and I'm saying, wait a minute. He's been in Washington, D.C. for 50 years -- a half a century. Like there must be something there.

And when I started finding it, whether it's policy, whether it's decisions, whether it's the family graft and I'm not just talking about Hunter Biden and his $1.5 billion from China at $83,000.00 a month for a no show job in the Ukraine for an oil company that he knows nothing about. I don't just mean that. I mean, the brother getting, you know, multimillion and billion dollar contracts in Iraq to build housing. Minor details.

He's not a home builder. He had never done that. But you know what he did have? Direct access to Joe Biden, and I'm saying all of these things, whether it's the health issues. I spent time interviewing Ronny Jackson, who was the White House doctor, talking about Joe Biden's very apparent mental decline, about the fact that he had two aneurysms that put him in the hospital, I mean, explosions in your brain.

You know, these are things that if they happen to Donald Trump, this would be world news. It wouldn't go away. They would use it as a disqualifying factor. They'd say 25th Amendment. They'd say he's in the later stages of Alzheimer's and dementia if Donald Trump couldn't remember where he is you know, at any given day.

This happens to Joe Biden 50 percent of the time, and not a single person - - zero -- have said a thing. So I honestly said, it's my obligation as a citizen of America to tell the American people, to tell Independents, to tell people the true story, to get into details.

I literally have like 50 pages of citations going through all of these things, whether it's health, whether it's his 50 years of voting record, whether it is his terrible trade decisions, pushing for NAFTA, pushing for TPP, pushing for China to go into the World Trade Organization, which allowed them to grow from an economy that was the size of the Netherlands to the behemoth that they are today -- all under Joe Biden.

And yet we're to believe that he is Moderate Joe from Scranton, Pa. It's absolute nonsense.

So I said, if the media is going to abdicate their job, if they're going to just neglect their role to inform the American people to be leftwing activists pushing for Joe Biden, I said someone has to put it all down on paper.

If it was Donald Trump, they'd be doing it since they refuse, I took it upon myself.

LEVIN: Now, I guess Joe Biden's campaign think they're going to get away with hanging out in the basement. He has been to two places. He's been to Delaware and Scranton very quickly. I don't even think he leaves the basement for the second floor of his house very often.

I just wonder if the American people are going to tolerate this. In other words, you're asking people to vote for you and you won't even go visit them.

Your father goes state to state to state. He is on the tarmac. He talks to people. He is interacting with people. He is a very vibrant man. And Joe Biden is the opposite of that.

You have a chapter in this book that's really quite compelling called "Unfit to Serve." What do you mean by that?

TRUMP, JR.: Listen, you know, we talk a little bit about some of the health issues, but when you see it, you see the difference. You see how draining this job is on people.

I mean, Joe Biden refuses to campaign. He is not even doing Zoom calls. He is staying in his basement, and is it because he can't? Is it because there's nothing to do?

I mean, I do 50 Zoom calls a day, representing, you know, Congressmen, senators that are running, doing fundraisers, you know, is it that he can't do it? Or is it that he's just not physically able?

Again, these are not -- I don't mean to make light of those health issues. I understand how serious that is. I know a lot of people that are older.

The difference is, we're not entrusting the average grandparent with the nuclear football, Mark. We're not entrusting them with the greatest economy of the world. We're not entrusting them with 350 million people.

Now, you know, when you look at the health record of Joe Biden, it's pretty dismal. And again, if Donald Trump had a fraction of this, it would be a disqualifying factor as far as the media is concerned. They would talk about it nonstop.

Every television psychologist would be on TV saying that it's over, he can't possibly do this. When Joe Biden has these stumbles, when he can't wait remember his wife from his sister -- you even saw the speech that he gave. I thought he did a nice job delivering a teleprompter speech. That's sort of his thing after 50 years in D.C., you should be able to do that.

But then you see his wife almost had to carry him off the stage. You know, is this guy going to wake up at three o'clock in the morning to take a phone call? Is this guy going to be capable of doing that? And if we're not sure, should someone other than me be asking this question?

So again, I went into a lot of the details of the health, the multiple aneurysms, the things that any medical doctor worth their grain of salt would tell you, if you took politics out of it, there's almost a zero percent chance that there's not a pretty significant effect on your ability to perform.

That doesn't mean you can't be a good guy. It doesn't mean you can't be a grandparent. It does probably mean we should question it. We should look into it if you're going to be President of the United States, and the media has refused to even touch it.

LEVIN: And I think your other point, which is really, this isn't about the President, it is about the American people. So in other words, the American people have a right to a President who is competent. They have a right to a President who is substantive.

They put out a 110-page radical Manifesto. It is a disaster, which is why they don't discuss it, at least in public.

Joe Biden should be standing there and should be required to answer for every page of that Manifesto. And yet, when he is questioned even by friendly reporter at ABC, he steps in it. He would shut down the entire United States, the entire country if a scientist told him to do it. What do you make of that?

TRUMP, JR.: Well, I think it's asinine. I think what it really is, is Joe Biden is not the candidate the media wants. He's the vessel to get you Kamala Harris. He's the vessel to get you Bernie Sanders, Beto, O'Rourke, the extreme left because the media is very smart. They're good at marketing.

They want to be able to go to living rooms in Middle America and say, look, this is moderate Joe from Scranton. Guess what, guys? You're not moderate Joe from Scranton. You know, they don't talk about the fact that he left Scranton when he was seven and that he became an elected official in the Washington, D.C. swamp in his 20s. They don't do that, because that doesn't work well for the image that they're trying to sell and lie to the American people with.

But what they're trying to do is say, hey, look at this guy. He is so great, but they don't talk about Kamala Harris as your VP. You don't choose her if you have a moderate agenda. She is the most left voting senator in the United States Senate.

You don't bring in Beto, hell, yes, I'll take your AR-15 as your guns are if you're a moderate on the Second Amendment. You don't put up -- as you alluded to -- the Bernie Sanders joint unity platform on your website if you're a moderate.

This is the Communist Manifesto for the new age. Now again, the media will tell you oh, no, Joe is a moderate. Joe is not taking a moderate position. He is taking direction from the radical left that is on his website.

And you, the American taxpayer, have the privilege of paying for it. You, the American taxpayer have the privilege of Joe Biden taking $4 trillion additional tax dollars out of your pocket to fund healthcare for illegals, college tuition for illegals.

Now, you don't have the privilege of actually getting that for yourself. You don't have the privilege of getting that for your children, you have to pay for that separately and have the privilege of paying for illegals.

This is an insane concept. This is something that would destroy the middle class of America. It's something that would destroy our economy. You then take again, the Green New Deal in another name, and look what the implications would be to the rest of America and it's a disaster.

But the media doesn't want that. The candidate they wanted was Kamala Harris and they're basically getting that because no one really believes that Joe is in charge enough to get it done. That he is the guy. He is the puppet for the radical left that they can paint a rosy picture of a moderate as.

But again, if you do a little bit of research, you'll realize very quickly that this is the most radical agenda ever put forth. The media is not going to tell you that. But it's why I wrote "Liberal Privilege" because that's what it is.

I get to hear a lot about privilege, right? I'm the white son of a successful guy, I get it. I've been incredibly blessed to be an American in my family. But no one talks about liberal privilege, which is the ability to lie, to flip flop, to have a terrible record like Joe Biden, and then to be able to be pushed by the media, as though moderate -- he is the guy to save America.

Honestly, Mark, if Joe Biden knew how to fix anything, why hasn't he done it yet? Why has he waited half a century to start delivering for the American people?

I mean, I know people that take a little while to warm up. A half a century? We're to believe it? It's nonsense. It is smoke and mirrors put forth by a media that is functioning as a cheerleader for the D.N.C.

LEVIN: All right, the book is "Liberal Privilege." It's an excellent book. "Joe Biden and the Democrats Defense of the Indefensible." Here it is. You can get it at donjr.com, donjr.com or amazon.com, amazon.com. We'll be right back.

LEVIN: Welcome back. Don Jr., so this coronavirus hits -- the China virus. It comes out of nowhere, and he President immediately take steps. We know that he stops travel from China. He stops travel from New York. But he does more than that.

He coordinates the entire Federal bureaucracy. He coordinates private sector activities, pharmaceutical companies, assembly lines, and labs. He is working day in and day out. He's got a Taskforce with experts headed by the Vice President providing him with information all day every day. He's on top of this.

He has filled the gaps that governors have failed to fill in their own budget priorities over the years, especially Cuomo in New York, Murphy in New Jersey, Newsom in California, Pritzker in Illinois and so forth.

And when you look at the information, when you actually look at the charts in terms of mortality rates and so forth, the United States is doing far better than any other country on the face of the Earth. And we're an industrial behemoth. We're a big country.

We have a lot of geography and yet we still are -- and yet the Democrats are trying to exploit this particularly Joe Biden. You write about this, what do you make of this?

TRUMP, JR.: I do. I did an entire chapter of it because they sort of neglected form. Remember when this all started, right, Donald Trump shut down travel from Wuhan at the end of January. He was called a racist and a xenophobe for doing that.

Now Mark, at any other point in history that would just be called commonsense. If you were in the center of a viral outbreak, you shut down travel so as to stop the spread. You don't get credit for that if you're in the Trump administration.

Remember all the stories about Americans are going to want for ventilators, not one person -- because he was able to mobilize that. Now, you'll never hear those good stories, but more importantly, you'll also never hear the compare and contrast to similar situations under the Biden-Obama administration, right?

Joe Biden had a similar role to Vice Pence when H1N1 came out, but he didn't do anything. Thousands more were infected before the Obama-Biden administration moved the needle during swine flu. Millions got it.

Now luckily -- luckily -- swine flu was not nearly as deadly as the Wuhan virus, because they were so slow to react. They were so slow to do anything that their own spokesperson from the Obama administration, the guy that worked with Joe Biden literally said, man, we got really lucky that this thing wasn't viral.

More importantly, no one talks about the fact that the Obama-Biden administration never even replenished the stocks of the PPE, of the things that were used to deal with H1N1, so they tried to blame Trump about this, but the reality is, every doctor will admit now, stopping travel from China was the number one thing to do because if you had a virus that expands exponentially coming into the country, if you had more people getting it, more people would have given it to others, it would have overwhelmed our hospitals before we had a chance to mobilize the private sector, before we had a chance to do the unprecedented things that this administration has done.

So the media's just flagrant disregard of all of those things, for the revisionist history that they're able to paint like Joe Biden. I saw Karl Rove did an interesting piece about it that people should check out because it's true. I mean, the media is saying Joe Biden would have done X, Y, Z, excuse me, a month after Trump acted, Joe Biden is still talking about how it was racist.

He didn't say anything about we should be getting masks, we should be getting PPE and we should be doing any of these things. He didn't do that. Because Joe Biden doesn't know what he's talking about.

That's exemplified again, by their response to H1N1, which by any reasonable metric, and again, thank God it was a less deadly disease because they were so slow to act, it would have been a much greater disaster.

But you're never going to hear about that from a media who is cheerleading for Joe Biden.

LEVIN: You're so right about Joe Biden's background and experience. I mean, as I sit here listening to you, and you know, I monitor these things pretty carefully over the last half century, I can't think of one great profound thing that Joe Biden has done.

TRUMP, JR.: Not one.

LEVIN: I mean, I can think of a dozen screw ups. Yes. And you're exactly right on the swine flu in 2009. His own guy, Ron Klain, of course, he has backed off now, but just a year ago, he said they were lucky. It was a disaster. They screwed up every step of the way.

And just to give a comparison, the President today because he is in the private sector has already contracted with companies to manufacture vials, to manufacture syringes. He's already contracted with companies to distribute the vaccine once we get the vaccine. He has already cut all the red tape at the F.D.A. and other places to get vaccines on a fast track, to get therapeutics on a fast track.

A guy that's been in government 50 years and is barely with it, and his running mate who has a radical -- just a radical leftist. What in the hell are they going to be when we have another pandemic down the road? Absolutely nothing.

TRUMP, JR.: It's going to be a disaster. Like I said, I've heard of people with a slow start, but a half a century to get going? Are we really supposed to believe -- I mean, is anyone in America truly that stupid that they believe that now Joe Biden is going to do it. Now, he is going to deliver for the American people.

I can't imagine anyone accepting that. Maybe in D.C., maybe in the swamp.

Where I come from in the private sector, you know, you don't last 50 days of not doing anything, let alone 50 years.

LEVIN: And what would Kamala Harris do? Her experience tells us she wouldn't have any idea what to do because she is basically a leftwing bomb thrower. She used her position as DA to reward her friends and punish her enemies.

She used her position as Attorney General to climb up the ladder because she wanted to run for the Senate and in the Senate for two years, what has she done? She has voted every leftwing agenda item as you said at the beginning of the program. She is to the left of Bernie Sanders.

How is a person like that even going to know where the private sector is, or have any executive's phone number, or be able to coordinate anything? She has no experience, no evidence of this whatsoever.

And I'll give you the proof, Don Jr. In their 110-page Manifesto, they don't have any information in there about how they would do this differently or in any better way whatsoever.

TRUMP, JR.: Not even a little bit and that's the reality. They don't have a plan, but the media will pretend there's a plan. They've never articulated how they would do any of these things.

And again, whether it's Kamala Harris, whether it's Joe Biden, I mean, look at the record, Joe Biden is going to be the champion of the middle class. He spent half a century shipping jobs abroad to China. He went for NAFTA, TPP -- all of these things that literally destroyed our American Dream, Mark.

They spent half a century taking our American Dream and exporting it. It was our only export for half a century because of failed policies, stupid policies.

I mean, Kamala Harris, you look at her record, you look at the voting record, and more importantly, how about this? Look at California. I mean, other than the weather and beautiful scenery, you know, I don't want to California my America. It's been a complete disaster.

It's such a shame what happened to this great state because of failed liberal policies. That's what we're going to see everywhere else in America. That's what's coming to your suburb.

It's not just coming to the inner cities. Don't forget that the part of the Biden-Sanders Joint Unity Platform is eliminating single family zoning for the suburbs of America.

They want the big cities that surround the suburbs to be able to effectuate whatever policies those big cities want into those suburbs. It would literally destroy the American suburbs and that way of life as we know it.

Again, the media is not going to talk about those things because they want this to happen. But they also understand that if the American people knew what was actually in that plan, if they knew what it actually entailed, it would be a disaster for the Democrats.

So they're kind of covering up one thing to be able to push the narrative without getting into the disastrous ideas of what are behind these radical leftwing policies.

LEVIN: The book is "Liberal Privilege." You can get it at donjr.com and amazon.com. You really want to read this book before the election. You want to spread the word of this book to your neighbors and your friends and your colleagues and your co-workers.

It's very, very important. We're not going to be able to cover everything in the book, obviously, but there's a lot of new information on Joe Biden that even I didn't know, ad if I didn't know it, nobody knew it. But Don has done his homework. We'll be right back.

LEVIN: Welcome back. We are with Don Jr. His great new book "Liberal Privilege" and everything we're discussing is actually in the book.

You touched on in the last segment this war on the suburbs, which is quite significant. The President and the Secretary of H.U.D. killed the Obama plan, which would basically allow the Federal bureaucracy in the cities to devour the suburbs and make decisions for the suburbs that would benefit the Democratic Party and centralized government.

Do you think the people in the suburbs realize the plan that Joe Biden and Harris have for the suburbs?

TRUMP, JR.: I really don't. You know, this is part of, you know, the sort of Cory Booker plan to basically take money out of the suburbs, put it into the inner cities, take excess out of the inner cities, put it into the suburbs, and have an area becoming a melting pot.

So essentially, the suburbs, again with the elimination of single family housing? We're going to put mass projects into the suburbs. We're going to flood, what could be good public schools in those areas with excess capacity. I mean, it's a true disaster.

And again, this is why no one talks about these things. And this isn't me just pretending that this is going to happen. I mean, this is literally on Joe Biden's website.

The media knows better in their role as a cheerleader to highlight this, because they think, you know, that Joe Biden is going to perform well in the suburbs and do well with suburban women.

But when they look at these plans, this would end an American way of life. I mean, people choose to live in the suburbs, many of them working class people who commute into big cities, so that they can have that American dream, this classic sort of suburban American lifestyle.

This would end all of that. It would cede power and independence from the suburbs, give total control to the inner cities and to the big cities that they surround. And what would that do? It would destroy all of these things that we so appreciate about the suburbs, and more importantly, it would use your taxpayer dollars to fund failed programs in Democrat inner cities.

I mean, that's the big part of it. These cities are running out of money. They have not done a good job budgeting. They are running deficits. They're beholden to every teachers union. You know, they want to eliminate, obviously, school choice, you can't have that. You've got to be able to put your kids into what is you know, the American public school indoctrination system for leftwing policies.

These are things that would destroy so many of the benefits of the suburbs. And, again, no one's going to talk about it because if the people in the suburbs realized what was going on, they would revolt against it because in a few years, they would be non-existent.

They would be beholden to the big cities that these people chose to escape from and the failed policies of those cities who have run up budgets, who have failed to deliver, who continue to run deficits and will never catch back up.

You have the privilege of funding all of that while we destroy your property values, your home value -- everything about it and your school system. It's a true disaster that no one is talking about.

LEVIN: You paint a picture based on what Biden and Harris and their campaigns have said, the information they've put out, which is really the destruction of the American system and the American dream, the war on the suburbs, the war on the police, the war on border security, the war on the taxpayer, regulating everything that moves and everything that doesn't move, centralized decision making.

You've taken what they've put out there, but won't talk about and you put it in your book and you expose it all, chapter after chapter and then the cherry on the cake is -- and Joe Biden has embraced this, whether he knows it or not and they are using him to advance this agenda.

Now, that's one of the reasons I am certain that they are hiding him in the basement because if he ever talks about these things, he starts to reveal them.

With all of these things -- the war on America, basically, the war on our economic system, the war on the citizens of the United States with all of these things, and you have the Praetorian Guard media protecting Joe Biden at the same time.

My question to you for the next segment is this, once the American people learn this, and as we get closer and closer to the election, do you think that they're going to know enough to reject this? In other words, the media is such a filter for the Democratic Party that they're going to spin this - - for instance, you talk about the suburbs, I've talked about the suburbs. You know, the first thing the media say is, oh, you must be a racist because you don't support diversity.

No, no, we're not racist. We support diversity. The suburbs are the most diverse part of our country as a matter of fact.

So when we come back, my question to you is, once the American people learn all of this, and you're trying to get them to learn all of this through you book, "Liberal Privilege," will they reject it en masse? We'll be right back.

LEVIN: The book is "Liberal Privilege." It's an excellent book. You can get it at donjr.com, donjr.com or amazon.com. It's a great book right before the election to read and share with everybody you know.

So Don, Jr., just to put a point on my question, it's a war on all things American, all things American culture. That's what the Democrats are proposing.

You think the American people will catch on to this?

TRUMP, JR.: I hope so. All you really needed to do was tune into the D.N.C. to see that. I mean, there was not a positive thing about America. There's obviously no opportunity in America.

I mean, this is the greatest country in the world. You saw that highlighted in the R.N.C. Stories that could never have happened anywhere else happened right here in America. People can live an American dream. And that's what we're pushing to propagate. That's what we're trying to get people to understand.

The Democrats doom and gloom that they saw in the D.N.C. is only going to be pushed further. I mean, this is their idea for America, which is to destroy it, to push for socialism and for communism.

You know, they want to over regulate things. What's that going to do to the middle class? What's that going to do to our economy? We've seen for years, what those failed policies have done. There's a reason that Donald Trump was able to get the economic numbers to go through the roof.

There's a reason why under the Trump administration and certainly prior to COVID-19, prior to a world pandemic, there was not a single economic metric, Mark, where we were not better off than the failed Biden-Obama administration because they wanted to over regulate, overtax, and spend money.

You look at the platform of where they want to spend your taxpayer dollars. It's to everyone, but for Americans. They want to go back to pushing jobs abroad to China. They want to send your American dream abroad. They want to overregulate you to death so their friends in Washington, D.C. can make billions of dollars.

More importantly, they don't even want to get out of these endless wars. I mean, I think that's such a big component that no one is talking about. Literally no one in America wants to be in these endless wars.

The people in D.C. are generals. They can't even articulate why we are still there. Joe Biden has pushed for them for decades. Because it's the military industrial complex. They're making their friends in the Beltway really rich. They can't give us an answer for why we are still there, but they sure as heck know that we can't pull out.

So when Donald Trump wants to bring back troops from Afghanistan, our longest war, they start leaking false things to "The New York Times" who gleefully runs with it, "This is Russian interference." It's nonsense.

But they're sending our kids, our beautiful men and women to die in far off battlefields, fighting for wars that they can't even tell the American public why they are there.

This is D.C. This is the swamp. This is what they've done to America.

And this is why this election is so critical. So I ask you, if you're an independent voter, if you're on the fence, do me a favor, name one single - - a single Joe Biden accomplishment that's been positive for America? He's got a lot of failures, you could talk about building up China, maybe he should run for President of China, because, man, he has grown them economically with policies that took our jobs and gave it to them.

But name a single Joe Biden positive for America accomplishment, and then maybe vote for him if that's your case. You can't do it.

Mark, a half a century in D.C., and now he's going to fix things. Now he is going to start. Again, no one is stupid enough to believe that.

LEVIN: You know, you make an interesting point on foreign policy, talking about these endless wars and at the same time, they were slashing the Defense budget.

So we send these men and women to war while cutting their legs out from under them. This President has built up the United States Military for those times when it's really, really necessary.

And you know, for all the talk, Putin ran circles around Biden and Obama. Xi ran circles around Biden and Obama. The Iranians ran circles around Biden and Obama. Where is Iran today? They're teetering. Where's China today? They want Biden to win. Where is Russia today? They're under the most -- they are under the toughest, most extensive sanctions by any President in modern history. And the Democrats are trying to turn that narrative.

Back to the economy real quick, for the next segment. You know, the Biden economic policy is similar to the policy that was used at the outbreak of the Great Depression 70 to 80 years ago, and it wound up extending that depression for 10 years -- 10 years.

You don't have a tight money supply, massive taxation and massive regulation when the economy has contracted because all that means is the economy is going to contract more and government is going to get bigger and bigger and bigger.

I am interested in your response to this when we come back because the Biden plan, it's laid out there, would result in a 10-year massive depression for the American people.

The book is "Liberal Privilege," Don Jr. We'll be right back.

LEVIN: The book is "Liberal Privilege" by Don, Jr. It's really a terrific book. I mean, I think you've covered everything: foreign policy, domestic policy, and you've exposed Joe Biden in ways certainly the media are not exposing, and certainly, in many ways I wasn't even aware of.

It's a very comprehensive, well-written, easy to understand book. You can get it at donjr.com, amazon.com. So the Biden economic plan would be a disaster, wouldn't it Don?

TRUMP, JR.: I mean, it would be terrible. I mean, it's everything that has failed over and over again, whether it's the tenants of socialism, you know, not exactly a system that has brought much success or wealth or prosperity to any country that's ever tried it.

But really beyond that, it would be the regulation, it would be the taking your taxpayer dollars, bringing it to the swamp in D.C., and watching people who've never run businesses, never done anything run our country up into deficits, decide what to do with your taxpayer dollars. That's what's more scary.

Donald Trump created tax cuts for the American people. That in turn created jobs. That drove up wages for the lowest income earners.

For the first time in modern history, I mean, this hasn't happened before. They literally want to take the policies that allowed for that kind of growth that allowed for you to have that much more money in your pocket.

Take it away from you and give it to a bureaucrat in Washington, D.C., who has no track record, who will decide what to do with your money. I mean, it's asinine.

And what I love -- you know, the difference between my father and the Democrats, and honestly, even my father and the establishment is he doesn't look at this as though it's government money. It's taxpayer money. Every government program is taxpayer funded, not government funded. That's your money.

We believe you know what to do with your money better. Just like we know, we believe you know what to do with your children better as it relates to school choice.

We're not going to bow to the teachers unions who, you know, now are running on a platform of we support BLM. We support defunding the police. What does that have to do with educating our children?

Everything about the Democratic platform is smoke and mirrors for their big money, Washington D.C. bureaucratic nonsense. They think they know better than the American people.

And if you look at the results for America over the last century, they are dead wrong. But no one is going to tell you that.

LEVIN: You know, Don, what's interesting to me is Biden and Kamala Harris, you have zero private sector experience, zero experience creating jobs, zero experience creating services, zero experience creating products, and yet they seem to know everything. Isn't that the problem that they know nothing?

TRUMP, JR.: One hundred percent, it is the problem, but you're wrong about one thing, Mark. They have created jobs. Joe Biden created lots of jobs for Hunter Biden, who got to sit on those Boards, who got to bring in millions from China, $1.5 billion from China.

I think the media would have a hard time with it if Donald Trump, Jr. took $1.50 from China. But $1.5 billion into his fund and for your viewers who don't know about funds, there's a two percent management fee in a typical fund. That's $30 million a year to the Biden family. But yes, he's going to be tough on China now.

How about Joe's brother who has benefited from getting government contracts to build housing. Minor details. He's never built a house in his life. But because he had access to Joe Biden, he gets those sweetheart deals.

The Biden administration would be the swampiest administration in the history of our country. No one talks about it, the things that if we did would be global news, get nothing and that's why I spent the time to research it for "Liberal Privilege," because that is the ultimate form of privilege that you could do that, that you could then be pushed by the media as though you're this infallible person with an incredible record is outright embarrassing, and the media should be ashamed of themselves.

LEVIN: Don Jr., terrific book, "Liberal Privilege: Joe Biden and the Democrats Defense of the Indefensible," you can get it at amazon.com where it's all well discounted and new books are well discounted at amazon.com. You can go to donjr.com. Here it is. Great book and congratulations.

TRUMP, JR.: Thank you very much, Mark. It was great being with you.

LEVIN: You, too. Be well. We'll be right back.

LEVIN: Welcome back, America. In Joe Biden's America, America isn't the America that you and I see. They condemn every aspect of it. They tear down our traditions, our customs. They attack our justice system. They attack the nation of opportunity. They attack success. What is it that they want?

It's not the Democratic Party of old. It's something new. It's something different. They've given us their guidelines now. A 110-page Manifesto.

It is a Manifesto any dictator could have put out, any communist regime could have put out. There's nothing in there about individual liberty. There's nothing in there about private property rights. There's nothing in there about the human spirit. It's not a compassionate document. It is an iron fist.

It is centralized government guidelines of what they intend to do to us, our communities, whether you live in the inner city, whether you live in the suburbs, whether you're a farmer or a rancher. How they intend to destroy our families with the Tax Code, how they intend to destroy the whole notion of citizenship.

In the middle of a difficult economy, what do they want to do? They want to crash it.

This isn't the way America works. They apparently don't understand the American people, the American spirit. They don't understand our ancestors. They don't understand the men who stormed the beaches of Normandy. They don't understand the men who fought all over this country for liberty and freedom who are there now all over the world carrying the American flag, which they demand that we kneel.

You know, when we look at the flag, we see those F-16 flying in the sky. We're prideful.

When we think about American history, the American Revolution, the Civil War, World War II and all the other wars, in which it was the Yanks who saved freedom. We're prideful.

When we think about our own ancestors who came to this country, and why they came to this country and they escaped one hellhole after another. We thank God.

When we look at the number of people who would come into this country if they could, by the billions, we know true diversity and charity and beneficence in this country.

The Democratic Party is a dark party. It's got a history that is extraordinarily evil from slavery to segregation, and now to American style Marxism.

It is a depressing party and it seeks to devour this nation, devour our soul, and devour our spirit. That's not going to be tolerated.

Donald Trump stands between us and them. The Democratic Party has gone off the rails. This is about Americanism and patriotism and faith and family and you, the American people.

The choice this election could not be more stark.

See you next time on “Life, Liberty & Levin.”

